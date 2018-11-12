Cowboys G Martin returns after knee injury
Cowboys G Martin returns after knee injury
Dallas Cowboys right guard Zack Martin left Sunday night’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles with a knee injury in the first quarter and was taken to the locker room, but returned early in the second quarter.
Martin hurt his left knee when he was rolled up on by teammate La’el Collins at the end of a play. He looked to be in significant pain and received attention from trainers for a few minutes before limping off under his own power. After getting evaluated in the sideline medical tent, Martin limped back to the locker room.
The four-time Pro Bowler hyperextended the same knee during the preseason and sprained his MCL before the team’s bye week, but he has not missed any regular-season action. He has been wearing a brace on the knee for extra protection.
The Cowboys’ offensive line was already without center Travis Frederick — who was diagnosed with Guillain-Barre syndrome during training camp — and rookie left guard Connor Williams, who is out for a week or two following a knee scope.
Alex Redmond, who was claimed off waivers in early September, stepped in at right guard after Martin went down. He had competed with Xavier Su’a-Filo this week, with Su’a-Filo winning the starting job in place of Williams. Joe Looney has been filling in for Frederick at center.
Martin, who turns 28 on Nov. 20, has started all 72 games through four and a half NFL seasons. The two-time All-Pro became the highest-paid guard in NFL history in June when he signed a six-year, $84 million deal.
Quarterback Dak Prescott threw for one touchdown and rushed for another as the Dallas Cowboys defeated the host Philadelphia Eagles 27-20 Sunday night.
Ezekiel Elliott caught the touchdown pass and also rushed for one as the Cowboys (4-5) snapped a two-game losing streak.
Prescott was 26 of 36 for 270 yards, while Elliott rushed 19 times for 151 yards.
Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, who was 32 of 44 for 360 yards, tossed a pair of touchdown passes to Zach Ertz, but the Eagles fell to 4-5. Ertz had 14 catches for 145 yards.
The Eagles began the game without a pair of key injured players in right tackle Lane Johnson and running back Darren Sproles.
The Cowboys struck first when Brett Maher kicked a 25-yard field goal, set up by the first career interception from Leighton Vander Esch against Wentz.
Dallas went ahead 6-0 with 3:41 remaining in the second on a 31-yard field goal by Maher. The 14-play, 64-yard drive stalled after taking up more than eight minutes and Prescott was sacked by Michael Bennett.
Jake Elliott nailed a 56-yard field goal with 1:33 left in the second to get the Eagles within 6-3.
Prescott scored from the 1-yard line with 19 seconds left before halftime and the Cowboys took a 13-3 lead into the locker room.
Elliott’s 26-yard field goal early in the third quarter pulled the Eagles to within 13-6, and they tied the game at 13 when Wentz connected with Ertz on a 15-yard touchdown with 2:08 remaining in the third.
The Cowboys responded on their next drive and took a 20-13 lead when Elliott caught a 7-yard touchdown from Prescott with 11:42 left in the fourth.
Wentz connected with Nelson Agholor on a 51-yard strike and later threw the second touchdown of the game to Ertz, this time from 1 yard out to quickly tie the game at 20.
Dallas came back and drove 75 yards in eight plays, with Elliott plunging in from the 1 for a 27-20 advantage with 3:19 remaining.
The Eagles had one last chance with 40 seconds left, but their drive came up 6 yards short as time expired.
Baker Mayfield threw three touchdown passes and fellow rookie Nick Chubb set a record for the longest touchdown run in team history as the Browns defeated the Atlanta Falcons 28-16 on Sunday in Cleveland.
Chubb’s 92-yard run in the third quarter gave the Browns a 28-10 lead and broke Bobby Mitchell’s 90-yard record that had stood since 1959. Chubb finished with 176 rushing yards and also caught a 13-yard TD pass from Mayfield.
Mayfield completed his first 14 pass attempts and finished the day 17-for-20 for 216 yards. He did not throw an interception as the Browns (3-6-1) snapped a four-game skid and gave Gregg Williams his first win since taking over for Hue Jackson.
The Cleveland defense was stellar in the fourth quarter. Up 28-10 and with the Falcons knocking on the door, the Cleveland defense stopped Atlanta three straight times inside the Browns’ 1-yard line.
Atlanta (4-5) had a three-game winning streak snapped.
The Falcons were scoreless in the second half until Matt Ryan’s desperation heave with 4:24 left was caught by Austin Hooper, cutting the Browns’ lead to 28-16. Ryan was sacked on the two-point conversion try.
Ryan finished the day 38-for-52 for 330 yards and two scores.
Mayfield got the Browns on the board first when he scrambled and found Rashard Higgins from 28 yards out as the Browns scored a first-quarter touchdown for the first time this season.
Atlanta took the lead in the second quarter with Giorgio Tavecchio’s 40-yard field goal and Ryan’s short touchdown pass to Julio Jones. On the drive, Jones caught a 30-yard reception and passed Detroit’s Calvin Johnson to become the fastest to reach 10,000 yards. He did it in 104 games, 11 fewer than Johnson.
Mayfield got the ball back and drove the Browns 80 yards in eight plays. He hooked up with Chubb to put the Browns up 14-10 at the half.
Mayfield was a perfect 12-for-12 in the first half for 165 yards and two scores.
The opportunistic Browns defense struck on the Falcons’ first possession of the third quarter when T.J. Carrie forced a Mohamed Sanu fumble.
Mayfield made the Falcons pay for the turnover, finding Duke Johnson out of the backfield for an 11-yard touchdown and a 21-10 Browns lead.
Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp appeared to reinjure his left knee in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s 36-31 win over the Seattle Seahawks in Los Angeles, and his coach said after that game that the extent of the injury “doesn’t look good.”
Kupp, the second-year player drafted in the third round in 2017 out of Eastern Washington, had five catches for 39 yards before the injury occurred, apparently on a non-contact play.
Kupp sprained the same knee when he was tackled in mid-October as the Rams beat the Broncos 23-20 in Denver. At the time of that injury, Rams coach Sean McVay called the prognosis “fortunate news.”
Kupp ended up missing two games before returning for last week’s 45-35 loss in New Orleans.
McVay was more downcast in talking about the latest injury. “Yeah, I don’t think it’s very good,” he said.
Kupp has 40 catches for 566 yards and six touchdowns this season, and he has 102 receptions for 1,435 yards and 11 touchdowns for his career.
Aaron Rodgers has carried the Green Bay Packers to victory after victory after victory over the years, but when they absolutely needed a win to keep their season alive on Sunday, they rode the legs of Aaron Jones.
Jones needed only 15 carries to rush for a career-high 145 yards and two touchdowns, and the Packers blew out the visiting Miami Dolphins in the second half to win 31-12 at Lambeau Field.
Green Bay took a quick 14-3 lead but was clinging to a 14-12 edge early in the third quarter before finally seizing control.
On third-and-2, Rodgers hit tight end Marcedes Lewis for a gain of 30, the veteran tight end’s second catch of the year. That set the stage for Jones. After a gain of 12 yards to the 10, he exploded through a big hole and into the end zone for a 21-12 lead at 9:33 of the third.
Moments later, cornerback Bashaud Breeland intercepted Brock Osweiler and returned it to the Miami 12. After a penalty, Rodgers fired a 25-yard touchdown pass to Davante Adams to make it 28-12.
With that, the Packers moved to 4-4-1 ahead of a trip to Seattle for a Thursday night game, and then a visit to Minnesota for a key NFC North matchup.
Miami (5-5) lost for the fifth time in seven games after a 3-0 start. The bye comes at a perfect time for the Dolphins, who were without starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill and three starting offensive linemen, including tackles Laremy Tunsil and Ja’Wuan James.
Frank Gore rushed for 90 yards for the Dolphins. Osweiler threw for 213 yards, with seven catches for 72 yards by Danny Amendola. Jason Sanders accounted for all the scoring with four field goals.
A quick one-two punch by Jones gave the Packers a 14-3 lead. On the opening drive, Jones had 54 yards on four touches, with those big plays setting up Rodgers’ 7-yard touchdown pass to Adams.
After Sanders booted a field goal, Jones blew through a huge hole up the middle for a gain of 67. Two plays later, he plowed in from the 2.
Green Bay led 14-9 at halftime. A key moment came early in the third quarter, when Brandon Bolden blocked JK Scott’s punt. The Dolphins were set up at Green Bay’s 28 but couldn’t do anything with it. Sanders’ fourth field goal made it 14-12.
Rodgers was 19-of-28 passing for 199 yards and two touchdowns. Green Bay ran for 195 yards.
Rams improve to 9-1 with victory over Seahawks
Rams improve to 9-1 with victory over Seahawks Rams improve to 9-1 with victory over Seahawks
Todd Gurley rushed for 120 yards and scored a touchdown for the 13th consecutive game as the Los Angeles Rams overcame a sluggish first half and then held on to earn a 36-31 victory over the visiting Seattle Seahawks.
The Rams improved to an NFL-best 9-1, bouncing back from their first defeat of the season last week at New Orleans. Los Angeles has a 4 1/2-game lead in the NFC West and needs one more victory to wrap up consecutive division titles.
The Seahawks had one last chance to take the lead, but Russell Wilson threw an incomplete pass on fourth down form the Rams’ 35-yard line with 19 seconds remaining.
The Rams went out in front for good at the start of the fourth quarter when Jared Goff hit tight end Tyler Higbee on 10-yard scoring pass for a 26-21 lead. Goff was 28-of-39 for 318 yards and two touchdowns.
The Seahawks cut the lead to 26-23 on a 33-yard Sebastian Janikowski field goal with 9:52 to play, then followed with an unsuccessful onside kick.
The Rams added a 20-yard field goal from Greg Zuerlein and a 9-yard TD run from Brandon Cooks from there to take a 36-24 lead.
Cooks’ TD came one play after Rams linebacker Dante Fowler stripped Wilson of the ball and recovered the fumble deep in Seattle territory.
The Rams grabbed their first lead of the game with 2:48 left in the first half when Gurley took a pitch and ran 17 yards into the end zone. Gurley not only extended his franchise-record streak for consecutive games with a touchdown, it is also the longest active TD streak in the NFL.
Gurley’s touchdown was his NFL-leading 17th of the season.
The Seahawks gained 104 rushing yards in the first quarter, their second most in the opening quarter since 2001. The Seahawks scored two first-quarter TDs, the first on Wilson’s 8-yard pass to tight end Nick Vannett and the second on an 18-yard run by Rashaad Penny.
The L.A. defense made its presence known in the second quarter as defensive tackle Aaron Donald had two sacks on Wilson. Donald’s 12 sacks in 10 games this season are already a Rams single-season record for a defensive tackle, passing D’Marco Farr’s 11.5 in 1995.
Wilson completed 17 of 26 passes for 176 yards and three touchdowns. Penny carried the ball 12 times for 108 yards. The Seahawks gained a season-best 273 yards on the ground.
The Rams are 2-0 against the Seahawks this season after earning a 33-31 victory at Seattle in Week 5, and they are 4-0 against NFC West opponents.
–Field Level Media
NFL Today, Week 10
SCOREBOARD
Monday, Nov. 12.
Monday, Nov. 12.

New York Giants (1-7) at San Francisco (2-7), 8:15 p.m. The teams have the second-lowest combined winning percentage (.176) for a "Monday Night Football" game played Nov. 1 or later. The lowest is .167 for the 3-9 Jets vs. the 1-11 Chargers in 1975 that featured Hall of Fame
SCOREBOARD
Monday, Nov. 12.
New York Giants (1-7) at San Francisco (2-7), 8:15 p.m. The teams have the second-lowest combined winning percentage (.176) for a “Monday Night Football” game played Nov. 1 or later. The lowest is .167 for the 3-9 Jets vs. the 1-11 Chargers in 1975 that featured Hall of Fame QBs Joe Namath and Dan Fouts. … The Giants have started 1-7 for the second straight year. New York only had two seasons that bad after eight games before last season: 0-8 in 1976, 1-7 in 1980. … QB Nick Mullens makes his second start for the 49ers. Mullens joined Hall of Famers Jim Kelly and Fran Tarkenton as the only players with at least 250 yards passing, three TDs and no INTs in his first career game.
STARS
Passing
— Drew Brees, Saints, was 22 for 25 for 265 yards and three touchdown passes in New Orleans’ 51-14 rout of Cincinnati. Brees passed Brett Favre for the second-most passing touchdowns in NFL history (509). Peyton Manning has the most career touchdown passes with 539.
— Mitchell Trubisky, Bears, was 23 for 30 for 355 yards and three touchdowns in Chicago’s 34-22 win over Detroit.
— Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs, was 21 for 28 for 249 yards and two touchdowns in Kansas City’s 26-14 win over Arizona. Mahomes has the most passing TDs (31) in a single-season in franchise history.
— Baker Mayfield, Browns, was 17 for 20 for 216 yards and three touchdowns in Cleveland’s 28-16 win over Atlanta. Mayfield is the first rookie quarterback in NFL history to record a passer rating of at least 150 on 20 or more pass attempts in a single game.
— Jared Goff, Rams, was 28 for 39 for 318 yards and two touchdowns in Los Angeles’ 36-31 win over Seattle.
— Andrew Luck, Colts, was 21 for 29 for 285 yards and three touchdowns and an interception in Indianapolis’ 29-26 win over Jacksonville.
___
Rushing
— Nick Chubb, Browns, had 20 carries for 176 yards, including a club-record 92-yard touchdown, in Cleveland’s 28-16 win over Atlanta. Chubb’s run broke the previous team mark held by Bobby Mitchell, who had a 90-yard TD run against Washington on Nov. 15, 1959. It was also the second-longest run by a rookie in league history, behind only Bobby Gage’s 97-yard run for Pittsburgh in 1949.
— Aaron Jones, Packers, had 15 carries for 145 yards and two touchdowns in Green Bay’s 31-12 win over Miami.
— Todd Gurley, Rams, had 16 carries for 120 yards and a touchdown in Los Angeles’ 36-31 win over Seattle. Gurley has scored at least one touchdown in each of the Rams’ first 10 games this season and joins Hall of Famers O.J. Simpson (14 games in 1975), Lenny Moore (14 in 1964) and Elroy “Crazy Legs” Hirsch (10 in 1951) as the only players in league history to score a touchdown in each of their team’s first 10 games of a season.
— LeSean McCoy, Bills, had 26 carries for 113 yards and two touchdowns in Buffalo’s 41-10 win over the New York Jets.
— Rashaad Penny, Seahawks, had 12 carries for 108 yards and a touchdown in Seattle’s 36-31 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.
— Mark Ingram, Saints, had 13 carries for 104 yards and added three receptions for 58 yards and a touchdown in New Orleans’ 51-14 win over Cincinnati.
___
Receiving
— Allen Robinson and Anthony Miller, Bears. Robinson had six catches for 133 yards and two touchdowns, Miller had five catches for 122 yards and a touchdown in Chicago’s 34-22 win over Detroit.
— Corey Davis, Titans, had seven catches for 125 yards and a touchdown in Tennessee’s 34-10 win over New England.
— Tyreek Hill, Chiefs, had seven catches for 117 yards and two touchdowns in Kansas City’s 26-14 win over Arizona.
— Julio Jones, Falcons, had seven catches for 107 yards and a touchdown in Atlanta’s 28-16 loss to Cleveland.
___
Special Teams
— Jason Sanders, Dolphins, was 4 for 4 on field goals in Miami’s 31-12 loss to Green Bay. Sanders tied the rookie record for a Miami kicker with the four field goals.
— Wil Lutz, Saints, was 3 for 3 on field goals and 6 for 6 on extra points in New Orleans’ 51-14 win over Cincinnati.
— Dustin Hopkins, Redskins, was 3 for 3 on field goals and added an extra point in Washington’s 16-3 win over Tampa Bay.
___
Defense
— Khalil Mack and Bryce Callahan, Bears. Mack had two sacks and Callahan had a sack and an interception in Chicago’s 34-22 win over Detroit.
— Aaron Donald, Rams, had 2½ sacks in the Los Angeles Rams’ 36-31 win over Seattle.
— Chandler Jones, Cardinals, had two sacks in Arizona’s 26-14 loss to Kansas City.
— Chris Jones, Chiefs, had two sacks and a forced fumble in Kansas City’s 26-14 win over Arizona.
MILESTONES
Arizona wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald had six catches for 50 yards in the Cardinals’ loss at Kansas City. Fitzgerald has 15,952 receiving yards and surpassed Hall of Famer Terrell Owens (15,934) for the second-most receiving yards in NFL history. Only Hall of Famer Jerry Rice (22,895) has more receiving yards. … Indianapolis quarterback Andrew Luck completed 21 of 29 passes (72.4 percent) for 285 yards with three touchdowns and one interception for a 123.5 passer rating in the Colts’ 29-26 victory against Jacksonville. Luck has thrown at least three touchdown passes in each of his past six games and is one of three quarterbacks in NFL history to have at least six consecutive games with three or more touchdown passes in a single season, joining Tom Brady (10 consecutive games in 2007) and Peyton Manning (eight in 2004). Brady and Manning were each the Associated Press Most Valuable Player in those respective seasons. … Atlanta receiver Julio Jones had 107 yards in the Falcons’ 28-16 loss to Cleveland. He became the fastest player to reach 10,000 yards with a 30-yard catch in the second quarter. Jones reached the 10,000-yard plateau in his 104th game, 11 quicker than Calvin Johnson. … A 9-yard run with about 3½ minutes left in the first quarter put Miami’s Frank Gore over the 500-yard mark for an NFL-record 14th straight season. He broke a tie with Hall of Famers Emmitt Smith and Walter Payton.
___
STREAKS & STATS
New Orleans rolled to its eighth straight victory, 51-14 over the Cincinnati Bengals. Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas had eight catches for 70 yards and two touchdowns. Thomas has 274 catches in 40 games and surpassed the Giants’ Odell Beckham, JR. (266) for the most receptions by a player in his first 40 games in NFL history. … Patriots quarterback Tom Brady had a reception in his team’s 34-10 loss to Tennessee. Brady’s catch was just the third of his career and first since Dec. 6, 2015, when he caught a 36-yarder from Danny Amendola against Philadelphia. At 41, Brady became the oldest player with a catch since Jerry Rice had 30 at the age of 42. Brady appeared in his 300th game (including the postseason), joining Hall of Famer Brett Favre (326) as the only quarterbacks in league history to appear in 300 games. … Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is 11-0-1 in his past 12 home games (including the postseason). Rodgers has 30 passing TDs and just three interceptions during that streak. … The first-place Bears beat the Lions 34-22 to snap a 10-game losing streak against NFC North opponents. The Bears (6-3) had dropped nine of 10 against Detroit (3-6) and were seeking their first victory over a division opponent since Oct. 31, 2016, against Minnesota. … The Jaguars lost to Colts 29-26 in an AFC South matchup. The Jags have lost five straight, six of seven and are last in the division. … The Buccaneers lost to the Redskins 16-3. Tampa Bay has lost three in a row and six of seven following a 2-0 start and fell to 1-3 in games when it has gained at least 500 yards this season. … The Los Angeles Chargers won their sixth straight game, 20-6 over the struggling Oakland Raiders. The Raiders have lost five straight by at least 14 points under coach Jon Gruden and have been outscored 75-9 in the past nine quarters in what has quickly become a lost season.
TOOTHLESS TIGERS
The Cincinnati Bengals were dominated in a 51-14 loss to the New Orleans Saints. The Bengals matched the most lopsided defeat in franchise history and gave up the second-most points in club history.
Cincinnati became the first team in the Super Bowl era to give up 500 yards in three consecutive games; New Orleans finished with 509.
In their past four games, the Bengals have given up 481, 551, 576 and 509 yards. They’re on pace to give up the most yards in NFL history.
It’s the fourth time the Bengals have lost a game by 37 points in their history. The club record for points allowed was 52 against Carolina in 2002. The 28 points allowed in the second quarter matched the club record.
___
BIG GIFT
Rams left tackle Andrew Whitworth is donating his game check to the Ventura County Community Foundation’s Conejo Valley Victims Fund, which was set up to help the families of the 12 people killed Wednesday night by a gunman in Thousand Oaks, the home of the Rams’ training complex. The Rams held a moment of silence before the game.
___
AUTOMATIC ADAM
The Colts honored the NFL’s new career scoring leader, Adam Vinatieri, before the game with a brief highlight film and the distinction of being the last starter introduced to the crowd, which roared. Vinatieri responded by waving to the crowd and slapping hands with some fans on the field. Then he added three more points to his record-breaking total (2,553) before missing a 52-yard attempt wide right with 2:58 left in the game.
He also tied George Blanda for the most regular-season wins in league history (209).
___
SIDELINED
Wide receiver Julian Edelman left the Patriots’ 34-10 loss to the Tennessee Titans with an ankle injury and did not return on a rough day for the New England offense. Left tackle Trent Brown was hurt twice during the game, leaving for good when he injured his back in the third quarter. Tight end Dwayne Allen also hurt a knee in the third quarter. … Rams receiver Cooper Kupp went down in the fourth quarter of Los Angeles’ win over Seattle clutching his left knee, which sidelined him earlier this season. He eventually walked off the field. … The Packers’ defense lost two starters in Green Bay’s win over Miami when safety Kentrell Brice hurt an ankle and linebacker Nick Perry limped off with a knee injury. … For the Dolphins, running back Kenyan Drake left with a knee injury, and two wide receivers were hurt: Davante Parker (shoulder) and Jakeem Grant (leg). Bengals cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick left the blowout loss to the Saints with a concussion. For the Detroit Lions, tight end Michael Roberts suffered a shoulder injury and wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. hurt a knee.
SPEAKING
“Everything that could’ve gone wrong went wrong. We stunk it up as coaches, we stunk it up as players.” Jets coach Todd Bowles after his team’s 41-10 loss to Buffalo.
___
“A great handoff. When I handed it off, it parted like the Red Sea.” Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield on his handoff to running back Nick Chubb on his 92-yard touchdown run in Cleveland’s 28-16 win over Atlanta.
___
Rams make late defensive stand, hold off Seahawks 36-31
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Brandin Cooks rushed for a 9-yard touchdown with 5:49 to play on the first snap after Dante Fowler forced and recovered a fumble by Russell Wilson, and the Los Angeles Rams bounced back from their first loss of the season with a 36-31 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Brandin Cooks rushed for a 9-yard touchdown with 5:49 to play on the first snap after Dante Fowler forced and recovered a fumble by Russell Wilson, and the Los Angeles Rams bounced back from their first loss of the season with a 36-31 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.
Jared Goff passed for 318 yards and two touchdowns, and Todd Gurley rushed for 120 yards and a score as the Rams (9-1) swept the season series with their division rivals.
Los Angeles moved into commanding position for its second consecutive NFC West title, but only after plenty of late drama in a rivalry that’s never lacking in excitement.
Wilson threw three touchdown passes, rushed for 92 yards and nearly rallied the Seahawks (4-5) all the way back after his fumble.
He hit Mike Davis for a short TD catch to cap a 90-yard drive with 1:56 to play. After the Seattle defense held, he got the Seahawks to the Los Angeles 35 before throwing four straight incompletions in the final minute.
Gerald Everett and Tyler Higbee caught TD passes for the Rams, who survived a topsy-turvy game with just enough big plays. Although the perfect season ended last week in New Orleans, Los Angeles still has never lost back-to-back games under coach Sean McVay.
Fowler, the pass-rush specialist acquired from Jacksonville late last month, made up for his costly unsportsmanlike conduct penalty in the third quarter by stripping Wilson of the ball and then recovering the fumble, setting up Cooks’ run for a 12-point lead.
Wilson also threw TD passes to Nick Vannett and Tyler Lockett while joining Peyton Manning and Dan Marino as the only quarterbacks to throw 20 touchdown passes in each of their first seven NFL seasons. But the Seahawks have lost two straight after winning four of five.
Rashaad Penny rushed for 108 yards and a touchdown in the injury absence of Chris Carson. The Seahawks had 273 yards rushing at the Coliseum after racking up 190 yards on the ground in their 33-31 loss to the Rams last month in Seattle.
The Rams’ defensive struggles in last week’s 45-35 loss to the Saints were extended thanks to Wilson and the Seahawks, who made two sustained touchdown drives in the first quarter.
The Seahawks reclaimed the lead with Lockett’s TD catch in the third quarter, but only because their drive was kept alive by an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty against Fowler after a third-down stop.
The Rams went right back ahead on a 10-yard TD catch by Higbee on the first play of the fourth quarter.
Seattle tried an onside kick after Sebastian Janikowski’s field goal with 9:52 to play, but LA’s Josh Reynolds snatched it. Greg Zuerlein kicked his third field goal for the Rams.
GURLEY’S GAINS
Gurley scored his NFL-leading 17th touchdown in the second quarter on a 17-yard run. He also scored a TD in his franchise-record 13th consecutive game, extending his franchise record. He is the fourth player in league history to score a TD in each of his team’s first 10 games.
SACK MACHINE
Aaron Donald sacked Wilson 2½ times, giving him a career-high 12½ sacks already this season. He teamed up with Ndamukong Suh for a huge third-down sack at the Los Angeles 15 in the fourth quarter, forcing Seattle to kick a field goal.
BIG GIFT
Rams left tackle Andrew Whitworth is donating his game check to the Ventura County Community Foundation’s Conejo Valley Victims Fund, which was set up to help the families of the 12 people killed Wednesday night by a gunman in Thousand Oaks, the home of the Rams’ training complex. The Rams held a moment of silence before the game.
INJURIES
Seahawks: Carson sat out with a hip injury, while starting right guard D.J. Fluker missed the game with a calf injury. Safety Bobby McDougald and linebacker K.J. Wright both played through injuries.
Rams: Receiver Cooper Kupp went down in the fourth quarter holding his left knee, which sidelined him earlier this season. He eventually walked off the field.
UP NEXT
Seahawks: A short week to host the Green Bay Packers on Thursday.
Rams: One of the biggest games of the regular season against the Kansas City Chiefs in Mexico City on Monday, Nov. 19.
