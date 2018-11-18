Cowboys-Falcons Stats

Dallas 3 0 3 16—22
Atlanta 0 6 3 10—19
First Quarter

Dal_FG Maher 21, 2:56.

Second Quarter

Atl_FG Bryant 41, 14:52.

Atl_FG Bryant 45, :29.

Third Quarter

Dal_FG Maher 50, 10:15.

Atl_FG Bryant 53, 7:12.

Fourth Quarter

Dal_Prescott 4 run (kick failed), 14:19.

Dal_Elliott 23 run (Maher kick), 12:26.

Atl_FG Bryant 21, 8:26.

Atl_J.Jones 34 pass from Ryan (Bryant kick), 1:52.

Dal_FG Maher 42, :00.

A_74,447.

___

Dal Atl
First downs 20 19
Total Net Yards 323 354
Rushes-yards 29-132 18-80
Passing 191 274
Punt Returns 0-0 3-16
Kickoff Returns 0-0 2-32
Interceptions Ret. 1-28 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 22-32-0 24-34-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 2-17 3-17
Punts 3-44.3 2-31.0
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 0-0
Penalties-Yards 2-20 2-15
Time of Possession 31:57 28:03

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Dallas, Elliott 23-122, Lewis 1-5, Prescott 4-5, R.Smith 1-0. Atlanta, Coleman 8-58, I.Smith 6-10, Ridley 1-5, Hall 1-3, Sanu 1-3, Ryan 1-1.

PASSING_Dallas, Prescott 22-32-0-208. Atlanta, Ryan 24-34-1-291.

RECEIVING_Dallas, Elliott 7-79, C.Beasley 5-51, Swaim 4-24, Cooper 3-36, R.Smith 2-8, Gallup 1-10. Atlanta, J.Jones 6-118, Sanu 4-56, Hooper 4-27, Ridley 3-32, Coleman 3-27, Paulsen 2-19, I.Smith 2-12.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

The Latest: Colts K Adam Vinatieri secures another record

The Latest on Week 11 in the NFL (all times EST):

4 p.m.

Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri added another record-breaking moment to his career when Indianapolis beat the Tennessee Titans 38-10.

Vinatieri participated in his 210th regular-season win, snapping a tie with the late George Blanda for the most in league history.

___

3:20 p.m.

Detroit rookie Kerryon Johnson left the game against Carolina in the third quarter with an apparent left knee injury and is questionable to return.

Johnson has 87 yards on 15 carries on the day, including Detroit’s only touchdown so far. The Lions lead 13-7.

The Panthers also had a scare in the third quarter when quarterback Cam Newton appeared to hurt an ankle, but he missed only one play and was back for his team’s next possession, early in the fourth.

—Noah Trister reporting from Detroit

___

3:05 p.m.

Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith has been carted off the field with an air cast on his injured right ankle after being sacked by Houston Texans defenders J.J. Watt and Kareem Jackson midway through the third quarter.

Smith covered his face with both hands, then a towel, as he was checked by medical personnel on the field.

Players from both teams walked off the sidelines to offer good wishes to Smith, who waved his right hand to fans as he was driven away.

Former Redskins quarterback Joe Theismann, whose career ended with a broken leg during a game in 1985, tweeted: “I feel so bad for him.”

___

3 p.m.

Carolina kicker Graham Gano’s streak of successful field goals is over.

Gano had made 28 in a row —the longest active run in the NFL— before hitting the left upright from 34 yards in the third quarter at Detroit. The Lions then drove for a field goal to take a 13-7 lead over the Panthers.

Gano’s streak only included the regular season. He missed a field goal in the playoffs last season.

Backed up at his own 6-yard line in the third quarter, Carolina’s Cam Newton completed a short pass to D.J. Moore along the left sideline, and the speedy receiver turned it into an 82-yard gain.

But the Lions hustled back and tackled Moore at the Detroit 12, and then the defense held. Gano’s miss meant the Panthers came away with no points.

—Noah Trister reporting from Detroit

___

2:58 p.m.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have made another switch at quarterback.

Jameis Winston is behind center, replacing starter Ryan Fitzpatrick after he was removed following his third interception against the New York Giants.

New York had a 24-14 lead on the visiting Bucs late in the third quarter.

___

2:50 p.m.

For the first time since Nov. 6, 2016, the Pittsburgh Steelers have been shut out in the first half.

Ben Roethlisberger, who last week against Carolina posted a perfect quarterback rating (158.3), was 8 of 19 for 53 yards and two interceptions against the Jacksonville Jaguars headed into halftime trailing 9-0.

Roethlisberger now has nine turnovers in his last three games against the Jaguars, including five in a 30-9 regular-season loss at home last year.

Blake Bortles hasn’t been much better, but the Jaguars are leaning on the run. In one 15-play possession, the Jaguars had 12 consecutive rushes.

___

2:30 p.m.

The Tennessee Titans lost their defensive coordinator in the first quarter and may have lost quarterback Marcus Mariota in the final minute of the first half against the Colts with an undisclosed injury.

Mariota was injured after being sacked by Denico Autry. He sat on the ground briefly before walking to the sideline and then to the locker room, even though the Titans were forced to use a timeout which would have allowed Mariota to stay in the game.

Backup Blaine Gabbert replaced Mariota and completed a six-yard pass on third-and-14. But an unnecessary roughness call on Indianapolis’ George Odum moved the ball to the Colts 24 and set up Ryan Succop for a 42-yard field goal to cut the Titans’ deficit to 24-3.

Defensive coordinator Dean Pees was transported to an Indy hospital after leaving the press box in a wheelchair. The Titans later issued a statement saying he had left the stadium for further observation.

Tennessee came into the game with the league’s top-ranked scoring defense.

___

2:20 p.m.

Just as the Washington Redskins appeared on the verge of their first lead change of the entire season, Alex Smith threw an interception that was returned 101 yards for a touchdown by Houston Texans safety Justin Reid.

The play put Houston ahead 17-7 late in the second quarter at Washington.

The Texans were up 10-7 in the matchup of division leaders when the Redskins were driving with a chance to do something they hadn’t managed this season: taking a lead in a game during which they trailed.

On first-and-goal from the 7, Smith threw an incompletion. On second down, he was sacked for a loss of 2 yards. And on third-and-goal, he threw into the end zone for Jordan Reed, but the tight end cut in and the ball went outside — right into the arms of Reid.

On Washington’s ensuing possession, Smith was picked off again, this time by Brennan Scarlett.

___

2:19 p.m.

The Giants say that safety Landon Collins is expected to return after being evaluated for a concussion. He was taken to the locker room in the second quarter of New York’s game against Tampa Bay after trying to keep Bucs quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick out of the end zone on a fourth-down scramble.

The Giants led 14-7 late at halftime.

___

2:10 p.m.

Current Redskins running back Adrian Peterson has pulled even with former Redskins RB John Riggins for the sixth-most rushing TDs in NFL history.

Peterson’s 104th score on the ground came 46 seconds into the second quarter Sunday, cutting Washington’s deficit to 10-7 against the Houston Texans in a matchup of division leaders.

Next in Peterson’s sights is Jim Brown, who is fifth on the league’s list with 106 rushing touchdowns.

The record of 164 is held by Emmitt Smith.

___

2:05 p.m.

New York Giants safety Landon Collins has been taken to the locker room to be evaluated for a concussion in the second quarter of the game against Tampa Bay. He appeared to get hurt after failing to keep Bucs quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick out of the end zone on a fourth-down scramble on a broken play from the 1.

The Giants were leading 14-7 late in the first half.

___

1:40 p.m.

One of Tennessee’s assistant coaches left the press box during the first quarter of Sunday’s game at Indianapolis.

It was unclear which coach it was or what happened. But emergency personnel were called to the coaches’ box after someone came out of the box and asked for assistance. The coach walked out under his own power but was asked to sit in the wheelchair so they could take him to a lower level for further examination.

___

1:35 p.m.

Saquon Barkley has two touchdowns already for the New York Giants.

The star rookie caught a 6-yard touchdown pass from Eli Manning to open the scoring for the Giants against the visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Barkley added a 5-yard scoring run to give New York a 14-0 lead early in the second quarter. At 2-7 entering Sunday, the Giants are looking for back-to-back victories for the first time this year.

___

1:15 p.m.

Rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson is off and running in his first career start for the Baltimore Ravens.

Jackson took the field to cheers from the home fans on the Ravens’ opening series against the Cincinnati Bengals, then handed off to running back Alex Collins.

Jackson rushed for 12 yards on a keeper on his second play. He’s starting for Joe Flacco, who is out with a sore right hip.

The drive ended with a 7-yard touchdown run for Collins for a 7-0 lead. Jackson had 46 yards on the ground in the drive.

The Ravens are trying to snap a three-game losing streak.

___

11 a.m.

So where are the Patriots, Bills, Jets and Dolphins this week?

On byes.

In a rarity for the NFL, the entire AFC East is off in Week 11. Also not playing this week are San Francisco (2-8) and Cleveland (3-6-1).

The Patriots (7-3) have a two-game lead over Miami (5-5) in a division New England has ruled seemingly forever. The Jets and Bills both are 3-7, far out of contention for the playoffs.

New England returns next Sunday at the Jets, while Miami is at Indianapolis and Buffalo hosts Jacksonville.

Only two teams remain without byes and they are among the NFL elite. Kansas City (9-1) plays at the Rams (9-1) on Monday night, a game moved from Mexico City to Los Angeles because of the poor field conditions at Azteca Stadium.

The Chiefs and Rams are off in Week 12.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Titans-Colts Stats

Tennessee 0 3 0 7—10
Indianapolis 7 17 7 7—38
First Quarter

Ind_Mack 1 run (Vinatieri kick), 1:15.

Second Quarter

Ind_FG Vinatieri 22, 10:59.

Ind_Hilton 68 pass from Luck (Vinatieri kick), 7:26.

Ind_Wilkins 18 run (Vinatieri kick), 2:29.

Third Quarter

Ind_Hilton 14 pass from Luck (Vinatieri kick), 7:24.

Fourth Quarter

Ind_Inman 7 pass from Luck (Vinatieri kick), 12:12.

Ten_Sharpe 1 pass from Gabbert (Succop kick), 1:49.

A_57,401.

___

Ten Ind
First downs 16 26
Total Net Yards 263 397
Rushes-yards 25-87 28-102
Passing 176 295
Punt Returns 0-0 3-65
Kickoff Returns 0-0 1-19
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 2-10
Comp-Att-Int 21-29-2 24-32-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 5-27 0-0
Punts 6-49.3 3-47.3
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 2-0
Penalties-Yards 8-112 7-60
Time of Possession 28:44 31:16

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Tennessee, Henry 9-46, D.Lewis 10-24, Mariota 4-17, Batson 1-1, Davis 1-(minus 1). Indianapolis, Mack 16-61, Wilkins 4-30, Hines 5-14, Brissett 3-(minus 3).

PASSING_Tennessee, Mariota 10-13-1-85, Gabbert 11-16-1-118. Indianapolis, Luck 23-29-0-297, Ebron 0-1-0-0, Brissett 1-2-0-(minus 2).

RECEIVING_Tennessee, J.Smith 6-44, Sharpe 5-37, Firkser 3-44, Davis 2-30, Stocker 2-16, Pruitt 1-19, D.Lewis 1-8, Batson 1-5. Indianapolis, Hilton 9-155, Doyle 4-43, Inman 4-34, Grant 2-15, Rogers 2-9, Hines 1-20, Pascal 1-11, Mack 1-8.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Chiefs, Rams and ESPN crew under huge Monday night spotlight

LOS ANGELES (AP) — ESPN's "Monday Night Football" crew is under the spotlight every week, but attention will be further magnified when the Los Angeles Rams host the Kansas City Chiefs in a matchup of 9-1 teams.

This week’s game carries more storylines than usual. It’s the first Monday night game in Los Angeles since 1985. It’s also just the second time that teams meeting on Monday night in Week 11 or later have each had one or fewer losses.

While most of the attention will be focused on quarterbacks Jared Goff and Patrick Mahomes, it is also an opportunity for the crew of Joe Tessitore, Jason Witten and Booger McFarland to show improvement in what has at times been a trying first year.

That is especially true for Witten, whose transition from the playing field to the booth has not gone quite as well as former teammate Tony Romo’s move to CBS. Witten has had some noticeable flubs but has owned up to them.

“Hell, I’m not perfect,” Witten said during a teleconference last week. “Certainly with Tony and the success that he had, I really try not to live in that world and fully embrace it and continue to get better and evaluate it. I think with the flubs, I certainly do not deny it, I don’t try to hide it and as you said, that’s really all you can do in those moments is self-deprecate and move forward.”

Three-man booths can take time to develop, but time has not been on the side of recent announcing teams. The last three “MNF” booths with two analysts have lasted two or three seasons.

The challenge of developing chemistry is tougher since McFarland is down on the field hovering above the action instead of next to Tessitore and Witten. “MNF” producer Jay Rothman said there are cameras set up where the announcers can see each other and that interruptions have been rare.

“I think it’s going to be something unique and different that no other, no other broadcast can offer, which is offense, defense, young, old, I consider myself old, guys talking about football and having a conversation that pulls the viewer in,” McFarland said.

Tessitore said the group’s biggest improvement has been late in games when they have been close.

“I think that’s when the three of us are at our best,” he said. “I never doubt our ability to document, assess, talk strategy, scheme, players, in the moment quickly and just let it happen. Where I think this crew has gotten better in recent weeks, and I think it’s going to continue to get better, is having really good cohesive conversation that flows and finds a rhythm.”

Both teams already have wins on Monday night this season. The Rams defeated the Raiders in Week 1 and the Chiefs rallied to beat the Broncos in Week 4. Witten said while everyone is looking at the matchup between the quarterbacks, the chess match between coaches Sean McVay and Andy Reid is even more interesting.

“The Rams having a season that they had last year with a young head coach, a lot of hype, a lot of expectations and they have met that,” he said. “On the other side, it’s kind of the opposite. I mean, Andy Reid has really reinvented himself offensively in Kansas City, making a decision to trade Alex Smith who had taken that team to multiple playoff appearances, and Patrick Mahomes, I mean, he’s worth the price of admission.”

“Monday Night Countdown” analyst Louis Riddick said the game moving to Los Angeles from Mexico City might make it even better.

“If this doesn’t grab your attention, I don’t know what does. Now with it being played stateside, a lot of people will be lucky to go to this game,” he said.

ESPN has not been fortunate with great late-season matchups in recent years, but that isn’t the case this season. Monday’s game is part of five straight weeks of games with playoff implications. The network is also pleased with the ratings, which are up four percent from last season, averaging 11.4 million viewers.

This week’s matchup has a chance to be the most widely-watched “MNF” game on ESPN. The record is the 2009 game between the Vikings and Packers, when Brett Favre’s return to Green Bay drew 21.839 million viewers.

“There are those teams from a ratings perspective that are just global teams that move the meter — the Steelers, Packers, Patriots and Cowboys,” Rothman said. “Historically, Kansas City has not been one of those that move the meter … and L.A. is sort of getting there, but it’s going to be interesting to see.”

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Chargers DE Joey Bosa to make season debut vs Broncos

Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa will make his season debut on Sunday against the Denver Broncos.

Bosa missed the first nine games due to a bone bruise to his left foot. He is expected to see limited snaps, with Damion Square likely getting the start.

In New Orleans, newly signed receiver Brandon Marshall is a healthy scratch against the Philadelphia Eagles after joining the team on Monday. The Saints also are without two starters, OT Terron Armstead and DE Marcus Davenport.

___

DENVER-LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

Broncos: LB Dymonte Thomas , DB Shamarko Thomas, LB Alexander Johnson, LB Brandon Marshall, DL DeMarcus Walker, DL Nico Falah, OL Max Garcia

Chargers: CB Trevor Williams, RB Detrez Newsome, DE Chris Landrum, C Cole Toner, OT Trent Scott, G Forrest Lamp, DT Justin Jones

___

OAKLAND-ARIZONA

Raiders: WR Martavis Bryant, LB Emmanuel Lamur, OL Ian Silberman, OT Justin Murray, OL Denver Kirkland, WR Jordy Nelson, DE Fadol Brown.

Cardinals: K Phil Dawson, WR Chad Williams, S Rudy Ford, S Budda Baker, OT D.J. Humphries, OL Colby Gossett, DT Robert Nkemdiche.

___

PHILADELPHIA-NEW ORLEANS

Eagles: QB Nate Sudfield, CB Jalen Mills, S Deindre’ Hall, RB Darren Sproles, G Chance Warmack, T Jordan Mailata, G Matt Pryor

Saints: WR Brandon Marshall, LB Manti Teo, G Will Clapp, DL Mitchell Loewen, T Terron Armstead, OL Chaz Green, DE Marcus Davenport

___

HOUSTON-WASHINGTON

Texans: CB Aaron Colvin, LB Zach Cunningham, LB Duke Ejiofor, WR Vyncent Smith, CB Deante Burton, DE Carlos Watkins, DE Joel Heath

Redskins: WR Jamison Crowder, CB Quinton Dunbar, RB Chris Thompson, RB Samaje Perine, LT Trent Williams (thumb), DL Caleb Brantley, LB Pernell McPhee

___

TAMPA BAY-N.Y. GIANTS

Bucs: LB Lavonte David, S Justin Evans, RB Ronald Jones, CB M.J. Stewart, DE Vinny Curry, OL Alex Cappa, QB Ryan Griffin

Giants: QB Kyle Lauletta, DB Tony Lippett, S Kamrin Moore, DT RJ McIntosh, C Evan Brown, WR Jawill Davis, DT John Jenkins

___

CINCINNATI-BALTIMORE

Bengals: WR A.J. Green, CB KeiVarae Russell, LB Preston Brown, LB Nick Vigil, OT Cedric Ogbuehi, WR Josh Malone, DT Adolphus Washington

Ravens: QB Joe Flacco, OT James Hurst, LB Tim Williams, WR Jordan Lasley, TE Maxx Williams, OL Hroniss Grasu, DL Zach Siele

____

DALLAS-ATLANTA

Cowboys: LB Sean Lee, QB Mike White, WR Tavon Austin, DT Daniel Ross, DE David Irving, DE Taco Charlton, DT Antwaun Woods.

Falcons: K Giorgio Tavecchio, FB Ricky Ortiz, CB Blidi Wreh-Wilson, LB Deion Jones, S Keith Tandy, DE Steven Means, T Matt Gono.

___

TENNESSEE-INDIANAPOLIS

Titans: WR Taywan Taylor, LB Will Compton, RB David Fluellen, CB Kenneth Durden, G Aaron Stinnie, T Tyler Marz, DL Matt Dickerson

Colts: OL Denzelle Good, CB Nate Hairston, TE Ryan Hewitt, S Malik Hooker, CB D.J. Killiings, DL Hassan Ridgeway, TE Erik Swoope

___

CAROLINA-DETROIT

Panthers: WR Torrey Smith, RB Kenjon Barner, RB Travaris Cadet, LB Andre Smith, OG Brendan Mahon, OG Amini Silatolu, DE Efe Obada

Lions: WR Marvin Jones, TE Michael Roberts, DT A’Shawn Robinson, WR Brandon Powell, LB Kelvin Sheppard, DE Eric Lee, OL Andrew Donnal

___

PITTSBURGH-JACKSONVILLE

Steelers: QB Mason Rudolph, WR Justin Hunter, S Marcus Allen, CB Brian Allen, OT Zach Banner, OT Marcus Gilberg, DE Stephon Truitt

Jaguars: QB Landry Jones, WR Rashad Greene Sr., RB Dave Williams, CB Quenton Meeks, LB Martrell Spaight, DT Eli Ankou, OL Josh Walker

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

The Latest: Lions rookie RB Johnson leaves with injury

The Latest: Redskins QB Alex Smith carted off field

Smith covered his

The Latest: Steelers shut out in 1st half by Jaguars

Ben Roethlisberger, who last week against Carolina posted a perfect quarterback rating (158.3), was 8 of 19 for 53 yards and

The Latest: Titans’ Mariota hurt; assistant goes to hospital

Mariota was injured after being sacked by

The Latest: Peterson equals Riggins with 104 career rush TDs

Peterson's 104th score on the ground came 46 seconds into the second quarter Sunday, cutting Washington's deficit

Browns GM: Team not discussed Condoleezza Rice as coach

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Browns' coaching search isn't quite ready to cross gender or diplomatic lines.

General manager John Dorsey, who opened the possibility of hiring a woman to be Cleveland's next coach, said Sunday that the team has not discussed former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice as a candidate to become the

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Browns’ coaching search isn’t quite ready to cross gender or diplomatic lines.

General manager John Dorsey, who opened the possibility of hiring a woman to be Cleveland’s next coach, said Sunday that the team has not discussed former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice as a candidate to become the club’s ninth coach since 1999.

ESPN, citing an anonymous league source, reported that the team would like to interview Rice, an ardent Browns fan since childhood, for its coaching job.

However, Dorsey said she is not on the team’s current list of candidates.

“Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice is a great leader, possesses the highest possible character and also happens to be a Browns fan,” Dorsey said.

“I have the utmost respect and admiration for all she’s accomplished and was honored to meet her for the first time earlier this season. Our coaching search will be thorough and deliberate, but we are still in the process of composing the list of candidates and Secretary Rice has not been discussed.”

Earlier this week, Dorsey said he would consider a wide-range of candidates.

“I just want the best possible head coach to move this thing forward regardless of age,” he said. “It could be a woman, too. I am serious. Who knows?”

The 64-year-old Rice would be an historic and outside-the-box candidate for the Browns, who fired Hue Jackson last month after he won just three games in two-plus seasons and went 0-16 in 2017.

There has never been a woman interviewed for a head coaching job in the NFL.

On her Facebook page, Rice professed her deep love for the Browns and said confidently, “I know they will hire an experienced coach to take us to the next level.”

“On a more serious note, I do hope that the NFL will start to bring women into the coaching profession as position coaches and eventually coordinators and head coaches,” she wrote. “One doesn’t have to play the game to understand it and motivate players. But experience counts — and it is time to develop a pool of experienced women coaches.

“BTW — I’m not ready to coach but I would like to call a play or two next season if the Browns need ideas! And at no time will I call for a “prevent defense.”

Rice’s last reference is common among die-hard Browns fans, who still bemoan then-coach Marty Schottenheimer’s decision to play soft coverage in the 1986 AFC championship game when Denver quarterback John Elway drove the Broncos 98 yards to a game-tying touchdown in the final seconds. “The Drive” as it’s known helped the Broncos beat the Browns 23-20 in overtime, denying Cleveland a trip to the Super Bowl.

Rice discussed her love for the team during a visit to the Browns’ headquarters in 2010. Her passion for the Browns dates to her early years in Alabama, where she and her father watched games together and cheered for Hall of Fame running back Jim Brown on teams coached by Paul Brown.

Rice has become increasingly involved in sports, serving on the College Football Playoff selection committee and chairing a commission on college basketball.

She served as secretary of state under President George W. Bush from 2005-09.

Dorsey said interim coach Gregg Williams will be interviewed for the full-time position following the season.

The Browns have a bye this week and will face Cincinnati next Sunday, when they’ll have a reunion sorts with Jackson, who was hired by the Bengals as a special assistant to coach Marvin Lewis.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

The Latest: Titans assistant leaves box during Colts game

It was unclear which coach it was or what happened. But emergency personnel were called to the coaches' box after someone came

Jags deny Ramsey trade report

The Jacksonville Jaguars

Dorsey: Browns haven’t discussed Condi Rice

Cleveland Browns general

Report: Chargers expect Bosa to play vs. Broncos

Barring

The Latest: Ravens QB Jackson off and running in 1st start

Jackson took the field to cheers from the home fans on the Ravens' opening series against the Cincinnati Bengals, then handed off to

Browns not discussed Condoleezza Rice as coaching candidate

Rice is an avid Browns fan and has visited the team's headquarters on numerous occasions in recent years. On Sunday, Dorsey issued a statement praising Rice

Ravens rookie QB Jackson poised to start with Flacco out

Flacco, a 11-year veteran, is inactive with a right hip injury, so coach John Harbaugh turned to Jackson over Robert Griffin III to start as the Ravens

Where’s the AFC East? All 4 teams idle in Week 11

The Patriots (7-3) have a two-game lead over Miami (5-5) in a division

Week 12

Yard Rush Pass
Kansas City 4231 1176 3055
Pittsburgh 3779 951 2828
New England 3772 1085 2687
Cleveland 3554 1332 2222
L.A. Chargers 3529 1144 2385
Indianapolis 3418 1022 2396
Denver 3394 1140 2254

Yard Rush Pass
Kansas City 4231 1176 3055
Pittsburgh 3779 951 2828
New England 3772 1085 2687
Cleveland 3554 1332 2222
L.A. Chargers 3529 1144 2385
Indianapolis 3418 1022 2396
Denver 3394 1140 2254
Houston 3322 1082 2240
Baltimore 3299 834 2465
Jacksonville 3235 851 2384
Oakland 3147 874 2273
Miami 3136 1059 2077
Cincinnati 3038 852 2186
N.Y. Jets 2994 1073 1921
Tennessee 2691 1030 1661
Buffalo 2686 1088 1598
DEFENSE
Yard Rush Pass
Baltimore 2745 898 1847
Jacksonville 2872 1067 1805
Tennessee 2952 898 2054
Buffalo 3022 998 2024
Pittsburgh 3025 817 2208
Houston 3027 836 2191
L.A. Chargers 3209 1013 2196
Denver 3276 1184 2092
Indianapolis 3386 970 2416
Oakland 3592 1269 2323
N.Y. Jets 3616 1195 2421
New England 3814 1111 2703
Miami 3923 1420 2503
Cincinnati 4091 1271 2820
Kansas City 4107 1217 2890
Cleveland 4197 1321 2876
NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
OFFENSE
Yard Rush Pass
L.A. Rams 4480 1448 3032
Tampa Bay 4075 824 3251
Green Bay 3988 1088 2900
New Orleans 3725 1141 2584
Atlanta 3680 808 2872
San Francisco 3565 1336 2229
Seattle 3511 1543 1968
Minnesota 3369 825 2544
Philadelphia 3356 924 2432
Chicago 3271 1081 2190
Carolina 3215 1246 1969
Detroit 3128 910 2218
N.Y. Giants 3103 720 2383
Washington 3037 1091 1946
Dallas 2947 1201 1746
Arizona 2126 634 1492
DEFENSE
Yard Rush Pass
Chicago 2876 756 2120
Minnesota 2900 800 2100
Dallas 2957 870 2087
Carolina 3215 891 2324
Philadelphia 3233 841 2392
Washington 3249 818 2431
Detroit 3259 1194 2065
Arizona 3272 1263 2009
N.Y. Giants 3305 1103 2202
New Orleans 3386 721 2665
San Francisco 3442 1022 2420
Seattle 3481 1115 2366
Green Bay 3491 1261 2230
L.A. Rams 3552 1221 2331
Tampa Bay 3600 973 2627
Atlanta 3729 1079 2650
AVERAGE PER GAME
AMERICAN FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
OFFENSE
Yards Rush Pass
Kansas City 423.1 117.6 305.5
Pittsburgh 419.9 105.7 314.2
L.A. Chargers 392.1 127.1 265.0
Indianapolis 379.8 113.6 266.2
New England 377.2 108.5 268.7
Denver 377.1 126.7 250.4
Houston 369.1 120.2 248.9
Baltimore 366.6 92.7 273.9
Jacksonville 359.4 94.6 264.9
Cleveland 355.4 133.2 222.2
Oakland 349.7 97.1 252.6
Cincinnati 337.6 94.7 242.9
Miami 313.6 105.9 207.7
N.Y. Jets 299.4 107.3 192.1
Tennessee 299.0 114.4 184.6
Buffalo 268.6 108.8 159.8
DEFENSE
Yards Rush Pass
Buffalo 302.2 99.8 202.4
Baltimore 305.0 99.8 205.2
Jacksonville 319.1 118.6 200.6
Tennessee 328.0 99.8 228.2
Pittsburgh 336.1 90.8 245.3
Houston 336.3 92.9 243.4
L.A. Chargers 356.6 112.6 244.0
N.Y. Jets 361.6 119.5 242.1
Denver 364.0 131.6 232.4
Indianapolis 376.2 107.8 268.4
New England 381.4 111.1 270.3
Miami 392.3 142.0 250.3
Oakland 399.1 141.0 258.1
Kansas City 410.7 121.7 289.0
Cleveland 419.7 132.1 287.6
Cincinnati 454.6 141.2 313.3
NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
OFFENSE
Yards Rush Pass
Tampa Bay 452.8 91.6 361.2
L.A. Rams 448.0 144.8 303.2
New Orleans 413.9 126.8 287.1
Atlanta 408.9 89.8 319.1
Green Bay 398.8 108.8 290.0
Minnesota 374.3 91.7 282.7
Philadelphia 372.9 102.7 270.2
Chicago 363.4 120.1 243.3
Carolina 357.2 138.4 218.8
San Francisco 356.5 133.6 222.9
Seattle 351.1 154.3 196.8
Detroit 347.6 101.1 246.4
N.Y. Giants 344.8 80.0 264.8
Washington 337.4 121.2 216.2
Dallas 327.4 133.4 194.0
Arizona 236.2 70.4 165.8
DEFENSE
Yards Rush Pass
Chicago 319.6 84.0 235.6
Minnesota 322.2 88.9 233.3
Dallas 328.6 96.7 231.9
San Francisco 344.2 102.2 242.0
Seattle 348.1 111.5 236.6
Green Bay 349.1 126.1 223.0
L.A. Rams 355.2 122.1 233.1
Carolina 357.2 99.0 258.2
Philadelphia 359.2 93.4 265.8
Washington 361.0 90.9 270.1
Detroit 362.1 132.7 229.4
Arizona 363.6 140.3 223.2
N.Y. Giants 367.2 122.6 244.7
New Orleans 376.2 80.1 296.1
Tampa Bay 400.0 108.1 291.9
Atlanta 414.3 119.9 294.4

Reports: Ravens expect QB Jackson to start for Flacco (hip)

On

