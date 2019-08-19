Cowboys DE Gregory suspended indefinitely by NFL
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory has been suspended indefinitely for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy and the terms of his conditional reinstatement, the team announced Tuesday.
Gregory was suspended and missed the entire 2017 season for a failed drug test and was granted conditional reinstatement last year. Gregory, drafted by the Cowboys in the second round of the 2015 draft, has battled substance abuse dating to his college years at Nebraska.
This is Gregory’s fourth suspension since coming into the league. He has been suspended for more games (30) than he’s played (28), according to NFL.com.
“The expectation for Randy is the exact same: to get him back on the field playing as soon as possible,” his attorney, Daniel Moskowitz, told USA Today. “Our personal confidence in him has not wavered. This is about more than football. We appreciate the public recognizing this is a private matter and thank the Jones [family] and Cowboys for their continued support.”
Gregory tested positive for marijuana, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported.
Gregory, 26, is entering the final year of his four-year rookie contract worth $3.8 million. He is slated to make a base salary of $955,000 for the upcoming season.
Earlier Tuesday, Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones was asked about Gregory.
“Certainly he has his challenges, continues to have them. I don’t think those things go away. We’re going to keep working and cheering for him. … I think he’s got to take the next step both on and off the field,” Jones said.
Gregory recorded 25 tackles, six sacks and two forced fumbles in 14 games for Dallas last season.
Meanwhile, defensive tackle David Irving, who spent the previous four seasons with Dallas, reportedly could draw another suspension, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
A recent report by 247Sports said Irving has missed multiple drug tests, which could lead to further discipline.
Irving has missed the first four games of each of the past two seasons due to violations of the NFL drug policy.
Irving played in just two games in 2018 after injuring an ankle and the Cowboys reportedly have decided to let him leave as a free agent.
–Field Level Media
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott loves to reach paydirt, and he’s about to find a second major payday.
According to Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones, the Cowboys are prepared to hand Elliott a major contract in the not-too-distant future.
“We’ve got it budgeted that we’re going to pay Zeke a significant contract at some point,” Jones said Tuesday as the Cowboys’ management team met reporters ahead of the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. “We certainly saw what (Rams running back Todd) Gurley got paid and we know that’s probably where it starts, and we’ll go from there.”
Gurley signed a four-year deal in July 2018 worth up to $57.5 million, including $45 million guaranteed.
Elliott and quarterback Dak Prescott are candidates for long-term deals during or after the 2019 season. But finding the space to invest in their star-studded backfield might be easier said than done.
That’s because at the front of the line stands defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, a candidate to be tagged with the franchise designation before March 5 and pending unrestricted free agent.
Prescott, 25, is entering the final year of his rookie agreement. He was also told by owner Jerry Jones that the Cowboys plan to give him a long-term deal. Jerry Jones repeated the sentiment in November.
“Dak is the quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas. “He’s young and he’s going to get extended.”
The Cowboys have $66 million in dead money on the 2019 salary cap, according to Spotrac.
Cowboys coach Jason Garrett is entering the final season of his contract, and Stephen Jones doesn’t see any urgency about offering Garrett an extension.
“No one wants Jason to be around here for the long term more than the Jones family,” Stephen Jones said. “No one thinks more of him than we do. But at the same time, everybody’s back is against the wall right now.”
Garrett has a 77-59 record in nine seasons as coach. He is 2-3 in three postseason appearances.
Also, receiver Allen Hurns could be ready for training camp, according to Stephen Jones. Hurns broke his left leg and dislocated his left ankle in a gruesome manner during a playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks.
The Cowboys also hope to re-sign receiver Cole Beasley, who is slated to become an unrestricted free agent.
–Field Level Media
An extremely rare autographed
An extremely rare autographed rookie football card of New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady sold for $400,100 in an online auction Monday night.
The 2000 playoff contenders championship rookie ticket card was just one of 100 produced and was in mint condition, having received a rating of 9 by Beckett Grading.
“This sale was record-setting but also largely predicted,” PWCC Marketplace CEO Brett Huigens said in a statement. “The trading card market is rapidly maturing among tangible asset investors and record prices are becoming increasingly frequent, especially among the market’s most desired issues.”
The card is believed to have been owned by former NFL lineman and card collector/investor Evan Mathis, according to Sports Collectors Daily.
Brady’s card eclipsed the then-record-setting $350,100 fetched for a 1996-97 Michael Jordan card just last week.
–Field Level Media
The Cincinnati Bengals are reportedly fielding trade
The Cincinnati Bengals are reportedly fielding trade offers for wide receiver John Ross at this week’s Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, the same place he made a splash in 2017 with a record 4.22 time in the 40-yard dash.
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tony Pauline of DraftAnalyst.com both reported Tuesday that Ross is on the trading block.
Ross didn’t catch any passes in 2017 as a rookie after the Bengals made him the ninth overall pick out of Washington.
He tallied 21 catches for 210 yards and seven touchdowns in 13 games last season.
Ross, 24, has two years remaining on his four-year, $17.1 million rookie contract. He is set to earn a guaranteed $2 million in 2019 and $2.8 million in 2020.
–Field Level Media
Defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, who potentially could be the No. 1 pick in the 2019 draft, reportedly will skip the bench press at the NFL Scouting Combine this week in Indianapolis.
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said that Williams, an Alabama product, has a finger injury that will keep him from fully participating at the combine. Rapoport said Williams will have surgery after the event.
Entering the combine, ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. listed Williams as the No. 2 overall prospect.
In 2018, Williams was a unanimous All-American selection and won the Outland Trophy, which is given to the best interior lineman in college football.
On the season, he had 71 tackles, including 19.5 tackles for loss and eight sacks.
–Field Level Media
Efforts to amend the NFL’s replay rules this offseason have stalled out over a lack of support, according to one owner.
New York Giants co-owner and NFL competition committee member John Mara told ESPN on Tuesday that he’s “not sensing a lot of support for making changes” at this time.
Members of the committee spent the past two days in Indianapolis discussing the replay procedures, largely in response to a missed pass interference call near the end of regulation in the NFC Championship Game between the Los Angeles Rams and New Orleans Saints.
“Calls are just missed,” Mara said. “Officials are just human. They’re going to miss calls from time to time. … To think that we’re going to be a system where calls are always going to be corrected from New York or from upstairs, I just don’t think we’re there or even close to being there.”
Dallas Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said there haven’t been any new ideas to consider.
“We’ve had these conversations,” Jones said. “And you start rehashing them, and you go, ‘Oh my gosh, we’ve had this conversation again and again and again and again and again.'”
Committee chairman Rich McKay, president and CEO of the Atlanta Falcons, joked that the topic of revising replay has come up each year “since like 1986.”
Potential changes that have been discussed include adding an eighth official to the game crew, increasing the number of review-eligible calls, and giving coaches the ability to challenge a non-call.
–Field Level Media
The Indianapolis Colts have signed tight end Ross Travis to a one-year contract extension, the team announced Tuesday.
Multiple outlets reported that the 26-year-old will earn the minimum $720,000 in 2019.
The 6-foot-6, 248-pound Travis played in four games for Indianapolis in 2017, but missed the entire 2018 season after tearing his ACL in the preseason finale.
Undrafted in 2015, Travis played in 17 games with the Chiefs in 2016-17 before being claimed off waivers by the Colts in November 2017.
He has 10 career receptions for 91 yards and no touchdowns.
Travis played four seasons of college basketball at Penn State, but did not play football for the Nittany Lions.
–Field Level Media
Kicker Robbie Gould became the first player this offseason to be tagged with the restrictive franchise designation on Tuesday.
ESPN first reported the transaction. The franchise tag for placekickers comes with a one-year tender of approximately $5 million.
Gould, 36, has made 72 of 75 field-goal attempts with the San Francisco 49ers since the Chicago Bears opted to move on from his contract.
A reunion seemed possible for Gould and the Bears, who maintains a Chicago residence, when Cody Parkey was released. But the Bears or any other team would need to bring compensation to the table to pry Gould away from the 49ers. Ironically, Gould and his family attended the playoff loss at Soldier Field when Parkey’s miss clanged off both uprights.
But 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said during Super Bowl week that the 49ers had no intention of seeing Gould in another uniform in 2019.
“I’m … expecting and looking forward to having Robbie back in a Niners uniform next year,” he said.
Gould missed only one field goal try last season, setting a single-season franchise record for accuracy (33 of 34). He’s also second all-time in NFL history in accuracy on field goals to Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker.
–Field Level Media
The Chicago Bears have reportedly restructured the
The Chicago Bears have reportedly restructured the contract of offensive lineman Kyle Long to reduce the cap hit this year while ensuring his return for the 2019 season.
Long, who was slated to count $8.5 million against the Bears cap this year, tweeted out “Bear for life” on Tuesday.
Long, 30, had three years remaining on his current deal, but the guard agreed to the restructured deal with the team, strapped for cap space heading into free agency, the Chicago Tribune reported.
Plagued by injuries, Long played just eight games in 2018 and hasn’t played in more than 10 since the 2015 season when he played in all 16.
–Field Level Media
Looking to get younger and
Looking to get younger and faster in the secondary, the Carolina Panthers on Monday cut cornerback Captain Munnerlyn and told safety Mike Adams that he won’t be re-signed.
Munnerlyn, a 10-year veteran who turns 31 in April, had two years remaining on a four-year contract he signed before the 2017 season.
Munnerlyn played all 16 games with five starts in 2018, tallying 47 tackles, nine passes defensed, two sacks and one interception.
Adams, a 15-year NFL veteran who turns 38 next month, signed a two-year deal in 2017 and was set to become a free agent in March.
Adams started all 16 games last season, contributing 75 tackles, six passes defensed and three picks.
Carolina, which re-signed safety Eric Reid earlier this month, plans to give 2018 third-round pick Rashaan Gaulden and 2017 fifth-round pick Corn Elder a shot at more playing time.
–Field Level Media
The Baltimore Ravens released
The Baltimore Ravens released veteran wide receiver Michael Crabtree on Monday after he spent one year with the team.
The team owed Crabtree a $2.5 million roster bonus next month and $7.5 million for the 2019 season, according to ESPN. His release will give Baltimore $4.67 million in additional salary cap space.
Crabtree, 31, signed a three-year, $21 million contract last March.
A product of Texas Tech, Crabtree was the No. 10 overall pick by the San Francisco 49ers in the 2009 NFL Draft. He spent the first six seasons of his career with the Niners, followed by three seasons with the Oakland Raiders before joining Baltimore.
Last season, Crabtree started 16 games and caught 54 passes — his fewest in a full season since 2010 — for 607 yards and three scores. He caught 19 passes in just five games in 2013, when he missed time due to a torn Achilles tendon.
For his career, he has played 141 games, starting all but three, gaining 7,477 receiving yards and scoring 54 touchdowns.
–Field Level Media
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft was charged with first-degree solicitation of a prostitute in Florida on Monday.
Kraft has a court date scheduled for April 24. He doesn’t need to appear, and a lawyer can represent him instead.
Kraft, 77, is facing two counts of misdemeanor solicitation connected to a sting at a massage parlor in Jupiter, Fla.
According to court documents, one of Kraft’s visit to Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter was on Jan. 20, prior to the Patriots playing the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game in Missouri. Kraft allegedly visited the spa on two occasions, according to law enforcement.
Orchids of Asia Day Spa is among the 10 massage parlors shut down in the region after a long investigation showed the women in the spas were sex servants, authorities said.
Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg didn’t specifically discuss Kraft’s case during a Monday press conference, in which he called human trafficking “evil in our midst.”
Earlier Monday, the NFL released an updated statement on the status of the pillar of the New England franchise.
“Our personal conduct policy applies to everyone in the NFL. We will handle this allegation in the same way we would handle any issue under our policy. We are seeking a full understanding of the facts, while ensuring that we do not interfere with an ongoing law enforcement investigation. We will take appropriate action as warranted based on the facts,” read the NFL statement.
Kraft and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell have had a frosty relationship at times, notably during the infamous Deflategate investigation that led to a four-game suspension for quarterback Tom Brady, but they also powered the labor negotiations and CBA deal signed with players amid a lockout in 2011.
If convicted of the misdemeanor charges, Kraft would face a maximum of 60 days in jail and a $500 fine as a first-time offender. He also could be subject to disciplinary action by the NFL.
Police said Kraft, who owns a home in nearby West Palm Beach, was seen at the spa in Jupiter on Jan. 19 and that he “was positively identified by Massachusetts driver’s license.”
According to police, video surveillance caught Kraft arriving at the spa the following day at 10:59 a.m. ET — the day of the AFC title game — and said he paid cash to an “Asian female.”
Police said Kraft pulled up at the spa in a blue 2015 Bentley and was dressed in blue shorts, a dark long-sleeved shirt and a blue baseball cap.
Hidden cameras in the room displayed an encounter that lasted less than 15 minutes. The woman helped Kraft get dressed and Kraft gave her at least $100, according to police.
Kraft, who also owns the New England Revolution MLS franchise, denied the accusations on Friday afternoon.
“We categorically deny that Mr. Kraft engaged in any illegal activity,” a spokesman for Kraft said in a statement. “Because it is a judicial matter, we will not be commenting further.”
The NFL and MLS also released statements Friday afternoon.
“The NFL is aware of the ongoing law enforcement matter and will continue to monitor developments,” the league said.
The MLS had a similar comment.
“Major League Soccer is aware of reports regarding the case in Florida and will continue to follow any developments,” according to its statement.
–Field Level Media
The Cleveland Browns re-signed offensive tackle Greg Robinson on Monday, the team announced.
Terms of the deal weren’t announced but spotrac.com lists the contract as a one-year deal.
Robinson, the No. 2 overall pick in 2014 by the then-St. Louis Rams, wasn’t affiliated with any NFL organization when the Browns signed him last June.
He ended up starting Cleveland’s final eight games of last season despite having penalty issues. Robinson was called for 10 holding penalties — three were declined — while in the starting role.
Robinson, 26, started 42 of 46 games played over three seasons with the Rams before the club traded him to the Detroit Lions in June of 2017 for a sixth-round pick in 2018. He started six games for the Lions in 2017 before suffering an ankle injury and was released in November.
–Field Level Media
Police in suburban Dallas seized
Police in suburban Dallas seized a dog owned by Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott after the pet escaped on Monday morning and bit a woman, sending her to a hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.
No charges were filed against Prescott by Monday afternoon, although a misdemeanor count of allowing a dog at large could bring a fine of up to $500, according to the Dallas Morning News.
Police in Frisco, Texas, just north of Dallas, said a woman called them at about 10:50 a.m. local time when her dog and a loose dog were fighting through a fence outside her home. When she went outside to try to stop the fight, she saw a second loose dog, and one of the two bit her.
Authorities said they seized the dog that bit her, an American Staffordshire terrier, and took the other dog back to Prescott’s home. Police said the dogs escaped through an open door.
The seized dog will be kept in quarantine at Collin County Animal Shelter for up to 10 days, according to the Morning News.
A Cowboys representative declined to comment on the case, according to the Morning News.
–Field Level Media
Los Angeles Rams left tackle Andrew Whitworth will return for his 14th NFL season in 2019, the 37-year-old announced Tuesday on Twitter.
“Can’t wait for the opportunity to ride with the boys again!” Whitworth tweeted.
Royal Liverpool will host the 151st Open
Royal Liverpool will host the 151st Open Championship in 2022, the Royal & Ancient confirmed Tuesday.
The course in Hoylake, England, has hosted the major tournament 12 times, won most recently by Rory McIlroy (2014) and Tiger Woods (2006).
This year’s Claret Jug will be contested at Royal Portrush in County Antrim, Northern Ireland. England’s Royal St George’s will host the tournament in 2020, and the 150th Open Championship will take place at St Andrew’s in Scotland in 2021.
“The Open shares a strong affinity with England’s Golf Coast and following the success of the Championship at Royal Birkdale two years ago we know that there will be tremendous excitement among golf fans at its return to Royal Liverpool,” said Martin Slumbers, chief executive of the Royal & Ancient, which stages the tournament.
“Its famous links has a cherished history and has produced a revered group of Champion Golfers, including Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy most recently. It will be fascinating to see who will emerge from the world-class field to lift the Claret Jug in 2022.”
Royal Liverpool hosted its first Open Championship in 1897. Other previous winners include Walter Hagen in 1924 and Bobby Jones in 1930.
–Field Level Media
Alabama running back Josh Jacobs will be limited by a groin injury entering the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine, and his participation in on-field events and testing is unlikely.
Jacobs is the No. 1-ranked running back in the 2019 draft, but NFL Network reported he’s dealing with an injury that might also impact his availability on the pro day circuit.
Alabama’s pro day is scheduled for March 19.
Jacobs gained 2,062 yards of total offense with 21 touchdowns in three years with the Crimson Tide.
He had 11 rushing touchdowns and gained 640 yards on the ground last season.
–Field Level Media
Three weeks into the Alliance of American Football’s inaugural season, the upstart league is reportedly being sued by a venture capitalist who says he should possess half of the entire operation.
According to multiple reports, Robert Vanech, the current CFO of Trebel Music, filed suit in Los Angeles Superior Court against the AAF and co-founder Charlie Ebersol. Vanech contends in his lawsuit that he had a handshake agreement to partner in the AAF and it was ignored, according to the reports.
Vanech is asking for equity in the AAF and recognition of his “co-founding role.” The Action Network’s Darren Rovell, first to report the story, tweeted that Vanech is asking for a 50-percent ownership in the AAF.
“Mr. Vanech’s claim is without merit,” an AAF statement read in part. “There was never any agreement, oral or written, between Mr. Vanech and Mr. Ebersol relating to the Alliance.”
News of the lawsuit comes a week after Carolina Hurricanes owner Tom Dundon made a $250 million investment in the league. Reports claimed that the league might not have been able to make payroll beyond its second week without Dundon’s investment. The AAF disputed that account.
The AAF consists of eight teams: Atlanta Legends, Birmingham Iron, Memphis Express, Orlando Apollos, Arizona Hotshots, Salt Lake Stallions, San Antonio Commanders and San Diego Fleet.
The AAF made its debut on Feb. 9. The regular-season schedule will run until April 14 with a championship game scheduled for April 27 in Las Vegas.
–Field Level Media
An arrest warrant for Patriots owner Robert Kraft is expected Monday, which prompted the NFL to release an updated statement on the status of the pillar of the New England franchise.
Kraft is facing two counts of misdemeanor solicitation of a prostitute connected to a sting at a massage parlor in Jupiter, Fla.
“Our personal conduct policy applies to everyone in the NFL. We will handle this allegation in the same way we would handle any issue under our policy. We are seeking a full understanding of the facts, while ensuring that we do not interfere with an ongoing law enforcement investigation. We will take appropriate action as warranted based on the facts,” read the NFL statement.
Kraft and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell have had a frosty relationship at times, notably during the infamous Deflategate investigation that led to a four-game suspension for quarterback Tom Brady, but they also powered the labor negotiations and CBA deal signed with players amid a lockout in 2011.
Kraft, 77, is alleged to have paid for sex at Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter, Fla., one of 10 massage parlors shut down in the region after a long investigation showed the women in the spas were sex servants, according to authorities. Kraft allegedly visited the spa on two occasions, according to law enforcement.
If convicted of the misdemeanor charges, he would face a maximum of 60 days in jail and a $500 fine as a first-time offender. He also could be subject to disciplinary action by the NFL.
Kraft, who also owns the New England Revolution MLS franchise, denied the accusations on Friday afternoon.
“We categorically deny that Mr. Kraft engaged in any illegal activity,” a spokesman for Kraft said in a statement. “Because it is a judicial matter, we will not be commenting further.”
The NFL also released a statement.
“The NFL is aware of the ongoing law enforcement matter and will continue to monitor developments,” the league said Friday afternoon.
Authorities at a news conference on Friday said much of their evidence in the investigation comes from cameras worn on officers’ uniforms and from surveillance that was conducted via hidden cameras inside the day spa. The cameras captured the alleged sexual acts being committed inside the spa, including those involving Kraft.
“We’re as deeply stunned as anyone else,” Jupiter, Fla., Police Chief Daniel Kerr said of Kraft’s alleged involvement.
–Field Level Media
