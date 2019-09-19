Cowboys DE Crawford (hip) doubtful for Sunday
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Tyrone Crawford is doubtful for Sunday’s game against the visiting Miami Dolphins due to a hip injury.
“(He) is probably going to miss some time,” Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones told the official team website.
Crawford, 29, dealt with the nagging injury most of the offseason and only participated in two training camp practices before sitting out the preseason.
Crawford started the first two games, registering the Cowboys’ only solo sack so far this season during last Sunday’s 31-21 win against the Washington Redskins.
A third-round pick by Dallas in 2012, Crawford has 23 sacks and 163 tackles in 94 career games.
The Cowboys could replace Crawford with Robert Quinn, who returns from a two-game suspension.
Brady Instagram post catches attention
Tom Brady apparently has a
Tom Brady apparently has a new favorite receiver — Tom Brady.
The New England Patriots quarterback posted a new video on social media Friday showing Brady catching a pass from himself.
“Football is back,” Brady wrote in the caption, including the hashtag #Year20.
It wasn’t long before former teammates and opponents commented on Brady’s video, which potentially could be seen by his 6.4 million Instagram followers.
Former Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola offered a “Nice catch bro” in the video’s comment section.
San Francisco 49ers receiver Marquise Goodwin, a former Olympic track star, joked about Brady’s ability to throw himself a pass. “How are u that fast?”
Former Patriots teammates Lonie Paxton (“Ridiculous!” Go get up #budee”), Donte Stallworth (“?????? TIME!!!”) and Stevan Ridley (“The coldest. Ever.)” were mong others who commented on Instagram.
Brady, 42, will begin his 20th NFL season when the Patriots play the visting Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night.
Vikings WR Diggs questionable for opener vs. Falcons
Minnesota Vikings standout
Minnesota Vikings standout receiver Stefon Diggs is listed as questionable for the club’s season-opening game against the visiting Atlanta Falcons on Friday.
Diggs has been bothered by a hamstring injury. He sat out Wednesday’s practice before being a limited participant the past two days.
Diggs set career highs last season with 102 receptions for 1,021 yards and nine touchdowns in 15 games.
Also, cornerback Mike Hughes was ruled out with a knee injury.
Hughes is working his way back from an ACL tear sustained in Week 6 of last season.
Tight end Tyler Conklin (ribs) is listed as questionable.
Jaguars LT Robinson doubtful for opener vs. Chiefs
Jacksonville Jaguars left tackle Cam Robinson is listed as doubtful for Sunday’s opener against the Kansas City Chiefs due to a right knee injury.
Robinson didn’t practice on Friday. Jacksonville coach Doug Marrone indicated Robinson’s knee gave out earlier in the week while protecting on a pass play in practice.
The 23-year-old Robinson missed the final 14 games of last season after suffering an ACL tear in his left knee.
Second-year-pro Will Richardson is expected to start in place of Robinson. Richardson was a fourth-round selection in 2018 but missed the season with a knee injury.
Also, offensive tackle Cedric Ogbuehi (hamstring) has been ruled out. So has tight end Josh Oliver (hamstring).
Defensive tackle Marcell Dareus (elbow) is listed as questionable.
Quarterback Nick Foles (oblique) is a full go, as is receiver Marqise Lee (knee). Lee missed all of last season with a torn ACL.
Bucs WR Evans (illness) misses practice
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans' status for the team's
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans’ status for the team’s season opener is listed as questionable after he missed practice Friday due to an illness.
Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians said the hope is Evans will be able to play in the Sunday game against the visiting San Francisco 49ers.
Quarterback Blaine Gabbert and safety Justin Evans both were ruled out for the contest, but defensive tackle Vita Vea and linebacker Lavonte David (knee) were full practice participants Friday and should be fully ready for Sunday, according to Arians.
Evans, 26, is coming off his fifth consecutive 1,000-yard season.
The two-time Pro Bowl selection set the single-season franchise record with 1,524 receiving yards in 2018, making 86 catches and scoring eight touchdowns through the air.
Evans has 395 receptions for 6,103 yards and 40 touchdowns in five seasons since being selected by Tampa Bay with the seventh overall pick of the 2014 NFL Draft.
Raiders RB Jacobs (groin) also dealing with illness
In addition to a groin injury, Oakland Raiders rookie running back Josh Jacobs said he also has an illness that has caused him to lose 10 pounds.
Jacobs, a limited participant at Wednesday’s practice, revealed his illness and weight loss in a post to his Instagram story Thursday morning.
Earlier this week, Raiders coach Jon Gruden said Jacobs was dealing with a groin injury.
Jacobs, a first-round pick from Alabama, has rushed 35 times for 184 yards (fourth in the NFL) and two touchdowns during the Raiders’ 1-1 start.
If Jacobs is not at full strength for Sunday’s game at Minnesota, Jalen Richard and DeAndre Washington would be in line for more work.
Saints QB Brees awarded $6M in diamond lawsuit
A jury awarded more than $6 million to Drew Brees in a lawsuit that claimed a San Diego County jeweler sold him overpriced diamonds.
The New Orleans Saints quarterback was not in court in San Diego on Friday for the verdict, but Brees and his wife, Brittany, both testified during the two-week trial against La Jolla, Calif., jeweler Vahid Moradi.
Their civil suit claimed Moradi valued gems that were purchased as an investment at $15 million, when they were worth millions less. Moradi denied the allegations.
“It was our position that Mr. Moradi breached his fiduciary duty, and that’s essentially what the jury said,” said attorney Andrew Kim, who co-represented the couple with Rebecca Riley, per the San Diego Union-Tribune. “They saw Mr. Moradi for exactly what he is: a grifter and a confidence man.”
Brees, 40, played for the Chargers in San Diego from 2001-05 before joining the Saints.
Reavie roars into Travelers lead with 63
Chez Reavie fired a 28 on the back nine Saturday and is lined up for his second victory on the PGA Tour.
Reavie shot a 7-under-par 63 to burst into a six-shot lead after the third round at the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Conn.
“I’ve been hitting ball well for a while, but I think now I’m starting to think my way around the golf course better,” Reavie said.
Reavie birdied the first four holes on the back side and then added three more birdies as part of his 28 on the last nine holes. He’s at 16-under 194 for the tournament.
He’ll take a six-shot lead on Keegan Bradley and Zack Sucher into Sunday’s final round.
Reavie’s only victory on tour came in the 2008 Canadian Open.
“There is a long way to go,” said Reavie, who tied for third place in last week’s U.S. Open. “But definitely thinking about it and excited and hopefully it happens.”
He was 1 over through seven holes before going on his big surge Saturday. He trailed Sucher by six strokes before the duo played the back nine.
Bradley recovered after hitting his tee shot on No. 15 in the water. He bogeyed that hole, and then posted pars on the final three holes to complete the 69 for the round.
“I’ve had a good year other than I’ve got to put four rounds together,” Bradley said. “I haven’t done that yet, and hopefully this will be the week.”
Bradley said he’s in a good state of mind and that could help him as the tournament wraps up. He’s a Vermont native and figures to have plenty of support in a tournament conducted in New England.
“I feel very comfortable here in Hartford,” he said. “I’ve got experience on my side and just got to go out there and execute.”
Sucher, who led by two strokes entering the day, shot a 71. He was playing with Reavie, marking the first time Sucher played in the final group on the weekend in a PGA Tour event, though he had done it multiple times on what was then the Web.com Tour.
Sucher called it a “new feeling” on the PGA Tour circuit, although his trouble didn’t develop until deep into the round.
Sucher played the round’s first nine holes in 4 under. A bogey and two double bogeys to begin the back nine sent him stumbling into a six-shot deficit.
Sucher was one of only two golfers in the top 19 to fail to produce a sub-70 third round. Adam Long (70) was the other, and he’s at 7 under for the tournament.
Australia’s Jason Day followed his 63 in the second round with a 68 to move into a fourth-place tie with Mexico’s Robert Diaz (67) at 9 under. Day overcame bogeys on Nos. 10 and 11 to finish the back nine at par.
“I’ve got a lot of work,” Day said. “Like we say, we’re focusing on trying to win this year.”
Bryson DeChambeau made a big move with a 64, going to 8-under 202 for the tournament and in a sixth-place tie with Kevin Tway (66), England’s Tommy Fleetwood (67) and Scotland’s Martin Laird (68).
Defending champion Bubba Watson shot a 73, falling to a tie for 51st place at 2 under.
Browns’ Kitchens: Beckham ‘ready to go’ for Sunday
Odell Beckham Jr. is
Odell Beckham Jr. is “ready to go” for the season opener on Sunday, Cleveland Browns coach Freddie Kitchens said Friday.
Just a day earlier, the wide receiver said he was dealing with a lingering hip injury that prevents him from “opening up and sprinting.”
Beckham didn’t play in any preseason games but was a full participant in practice on Friday, The Plain Dealer reported.
Beckham, 26, missed 16 of 32 games during his last two seasons with the New York Giants. He played all 16 games only once (2016) in five years there.
The three-time Pro Bowl selection said Thursday the injury is getting better.
“It’s something that hopefully that keeps progressing and gets better and not worse,” he said.
The Browns will meet the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.
Lines shift after Gruden says Brown likely to play
The possibility of Antonio Brown playing Monday night when the Oakland Raiders host the Denver Broncos sparked some movement in sports books on Friday afternoon.
DraftKings dropped the Broncos from 2.5-point favorites to one-point picks after news broke that Brown delivered an “emotional apology” on Friday, two days after having to be separated from general manager Mike Mayock during an intense exchange. Reports on Thursday said Brown likely would be suspended for the game.
The sharp change in the betting line occurred just minutes after Raiders coach Jon Gruden said “the plan” was for Brown to play Monday.
Westgate Superbook dropped Denver from -2 to -1, but soon raised the spread to 1.5.
Caesars/Harrah’s and Golden Nugget both switched Denver from -2 to -1.
Patriots’ Gordon addresses substance abuse in statement
New England Patriots wide receiver Josh
New England Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon offered his first public comments on Friday since being conditionally reinstated from his indefinite suspension last month.
Gordon issued the following statement ahead of his return to playing football on Sunday night as the Patriots open their season against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Foxborough, Mass.
“Before the 2019 season starts, I would like to address an issue that arose toward the end of last season,” Gordon, 28, wrote. “It’s been well documented that I have battled substance abuse for quite some time. Unfortunately, I did not take the time to focus on a solution to my problem until this past year. I am eternally grateful for the constant support from the NFL, NFLPA and the Patriots organization. I also want to thank my family, friends and all the fans who supported me while I addressed this issue.
“Going forward, I will not be discussing the details of my past. I plan to focus on the present and getting better every day. I hope people will judge me on what I do now and in the future. I look forward to being a member of the Patriots once again this season and doing my part by contributing on and off the field.”
Gordon was suspended on Dec. 20 for violating the terms of his previous reinstatement under the NFL substance abuse policy. He was conditionally reinstated on Aug. 16.
“Yeah, Josh has worked hard,” Patriots coach Bill Belichick told reporters on Friday. “He’s created an opportunity for himself. But, you know, I’m excited for our entire team. We’ve got a lot of guys — everybody’s worked hard, put a lot into it. It’s time to start playing. It’s time to see where we’re at.”
After breaking into the NFL with the Cleveland Browns in 2012 and making the Pro Bowl after the 2013 season, Gordon missed the entire 2015 and 2016 seasons due to suspensions related to substance abuse.
Gordon played in five games in 2017 after being reinstated. He played one game for Cleveland last year before being traded to the Patriots in September.
In 12 games last season, Gordon caught 41 passes for 737 yards and four touchdowns.
Chiefs sign WR Hill to three-year, $54M extension
The Kansas City Chiefs signed wide receiver Tyreek Hill to a contract extension on Friday, two days before the regular season begins.
The Chiefs did not disclose the terms of the deal, however multiple outlets reported that it was a three-year, $54 million extension with $35 million guaranteed.
“We’re pleased we were able to reach an agreement with Tyreek to keep him in a Chiefs uniform for the foreseeable future,” Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said. “He understands our expectations of him as a member of this team and community. This extension is contingent upon the conditions Tyreek agreed to adhere to upon his return to the team in July.
“Tyreek is an elite player in this league and has played a major role in our team’s success, and we’re pleased that he’ll continue to make an impact for us.”
The deal, which makes Hill one of the highest-paid wide receivers in the league, comes after an offseason in which the police investigated allegations of child abuse after Hill’s 3-year-old son sustained a broken arm.
The NFL ruled that since the police investigation did not find enough evidence to charge Hill, he wouldn’t be punished or suspended by the league.
“I’m grateful for the opportunity to continue my playing career here in Kansas City,” Hill said. “Kansas City is my home, and I appreciate the love and support from Clark Hunt, Coach Reid and Brett Veach along with my coaches and teammates. To Chiefs Kingdom, you’re the best fans in the world.”
Hill recorded 87 receptions for 1,479 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2018 and was one of six Chiefs named to the 2019 Pro Bowl.
The 25-year-old Hill is the leading receiver for an explosive offense directed by reigning NFL Most Valuable Player Patrick Mahomes.
Kansas City opens the 2019 season Sunday at Jacksonville.
Chiefs’ Nnadi named NFLPA’s first Community MVP
Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi was named the first recipient of the NFLPA Community MVP award on Friday.
Nnadi recently provided a shopping spree for a victim’s family following a mass shooting in May in his hometown of Virginia Beach, Va. He also hosted two back-to-school events for kids in Kansas City and Southeast Virginia.
“As my father says, ‘As Nnadis, we don’t receive, we give,'” the 23-year-old Nnadi said in a release from the NFLPA. “It was very fulfilling to help some special people get ready for the school year ahead.”
The NFLPA Community MVP program recognizes league players who are making a positive impact in their local communities.
The NFLPA will make a $10,000 contribution to Nnadi’s foundation or charity of choice in recognition of the award. In addition, a crowdfunding campaign has been established in Nnadi’s name through PledgeIt to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Kansas City.
The award will be given weekly during the season. Nnadi, along with the other 2019 Community MVPs, will become eligible to win the Alan Page Community Award, which is the NFLPA’s highest honor.
Steelers’ Rudolph set for first start at San Francisco
After his first
After his first NFL game experience last week in a 28-26 loss to Seattle, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph was asked how he would cope if veteran Ben Roethlisberger remained sidelined due to a right elbow injury.
“I am completely confident in myself, being a leader of a team, and playing games,” Rudolph said. “That’s what it all comes down to. If he’s out a while, I’m ready to roll.”
Well, Rudolph will have no choice but to be ready to roll, starting with Sunday’s trip to the San Francisco 49ers. Roethlisberger’s injury is indeed a season-ender, and Rudolph will make his first career start in a game Pittsburgh needs in the worst way.
The 6-foot-5, 235-pound Rudolph played decently against the Seahawks, hitting 12 of 19 passes for 112 yards and two touchdowns with one interceptions. Rudolph posted a 92.4 passer rating, and NFL Network’s Deion Sanders observed during a Sunday night highlights package that the offense appeared to run better under Rudolph.
If the 0-2 Steelers are to turn around their early-season fortunes, Rudolph will have to continue to make their retooled offense run better. And he’ll have to do it against an opponent that has been one of the NFL’s biggest surprises.
San Francisco is off to a 2-0 start and has outscored its opponents 72-34. Granted, playing Tampa Bay and Cincinnati isn’t exactly the toughest start to a season, but the 49ers still beat both decisively on the road.
Making the wins even more notable was that San Francisco won in different manners. After using two interception returns for touchdowns to defeat the Buccaneers 31-17, the 49ers exploded offensively in Cincinnati, rolling up 571 total yards.
That was the sixth-highest single game total in franchise history. From 296 passing yards by Jimmy Garoppolo to 121 rushing yards by Matt Breida, the 49ers exhibited the kind of balance that makes any offense click.
“It seemed like for a while we didn’t have to call a third-down play … and that’s the goal,” San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan said. “When you get to third down, everyone in the league is pretty one-dimensional, and when you’re getting good plays on first and second down, it opens up everything.”
The only negative out of that outburst for the 49ers was losing left tackle Joe Staley to a fractured fibula, although the team believes he could return in eight weeks. Rookie sixth-round pick Justin Skule is expected to start in Staley’s place against Pittsburgh.
A product of Vanderbilt, Skule got 19 snaps in second-half garbage time at Cincinnati. With its bye coming up in Week 4, San Francisco could use that time to make a trade for a more experienced replacement or perhaps reconfigure its line.
Almost overshadowed by Roethlisberger’s season-ending injury was the Steelers’ trade with the Miami Dolphins on Monday for Minkah Fitzpatrick. The 22-year-old safety is expected to slot right into the starting lineup, offering immediate help for a secondary that has been strafed by Tom Brady and Russell Wilson in the first two games.
Sucher, seeking first PGA win, leads Travelers
Zack Sucher,
Zack Sucher, who has missed the cut in 26 of his previous 36 PGA Tour events, is the surprise leader halfway through the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Conn.
The 32-year-old Atlanta native shot a 5-under-par 65 on Friday at TPC River Highlands, and he holds a two-shot lead after closing the second round at 11-under 129.
Chez Reavie and Keegan Bradley are tied for second at 9 under after each shot 66 on Friday.
Ryan Moore (second-round 64) and Bronson Burgoon (68) share fourth place at 8 under. Australia’s Jason Day (63) and England’s Paul Casey (68) are among seven players tied for sixth at 7 under. Day produced the best round of the tournament.
Sucher’s only professional win came five years ago on the then-Web.com Tour. His best result in three previous events this year was a tie for 35th in the AT&T Byron Nelson. He didn’t appear in a PGA Tour event last year while fighting ankle and knee injuries, and he made the cut in just three of 14 events in 2017.
Sucher started hot on Friday while beginning on the back nine. He chipped in for eagle on the par-5 13th hole, then added three consecutive birdies from Nos. 15-17. Sucher added one birdie and one bogey on the front nine.
“Absolutely, it feels great,” Sucher said, according to AFP. “A lot of work to be done, but right now it’s feeling great. … I just feel a lot better in my game right now. After being out, just this year in general I’ve felt a whole lot better.
“This will be a little bit of a different feeling being in the final group of a PGA event. After the first few swings, I’ll settle in and be hopefully good to go.”
Day produced a stretch of four consecutive birdies among his seven birdies and no bogeys.
“It was disappointing to shoot even par yesterday because I know I played a lot better than the actual score showed,” Day said. “To capitalize on the opportunities that I had out there today, I definitely need it.”
Defending champion Bubba Watson shot a 66 on Friday, leaving him at 5 under, tied for 26th.
Among those missing the cut were Jordan Spieth (1 under on Friday, 2 over total), Tony Finau (1 over on Friday, 2 over total) and Phil Mickelson (6 over on Friday, 3 over total).
Report: Saints WR Thomas seeks $22M per year
New Orleans receiver Michael Thomas is reportedly seeking an average annual salary of $22 million, about $4 million more than the Saints’ latest offer.
Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com reported the sizable gap in the ongoing contract negotiations on Friday, adding that nothing would be resolved soon as Thomas is currently in Europe.
Thomas, 26, was a first-team All-Pro selection in 2018 with a league-leading 125 catches for 1,402 yards and nine touchdowns.
ESPN reported earlier this week that the Saints are “comfortable” with making Thomas the highest-paid receiver in the NFL.
General manager Mickey Loomis confirmed on Mad Dog Sports Radio that the Saints are working on a long-term deal, with Thomas entering the final year of his rookie contract.
“We’ve had some conversations, and I like keeping that close to the vest until there’s something to report, but look, we love what Mike’s done for us,” Loomis said. “He’s a fantastic player, one of the best at his position in the league, and hopefully we can keep him a Saint for a long time as well.”
The Saints recently agreed to a three-year deal with defensive end Cam Jordan, but locking up Thomas might be pushed into the 2020 offseason.
If the two sides remain far apart on value, Thomas could be given the franchise tag for 2020. The tag value for 2019 was $16.7 million.
Thomas’ four-year deal signed as a second-round pick out of Ohio State calls for him to be paid $1.15 million in salary in 2019.
Buccaneers waive RB Wilson
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers waived
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers waived second-year running back Shaun Wilson on Friday.
Wilson played in five games as a rookie, rushing for 29 yards on six carries and catching three passes for five yards.
The 23-year-old Wilson also averaged 17.4 yards on seven kickoff returns. He finished the season on injured reserve due to a shoulder injury suffered on Nov. 11 against the Washington Redskins.
Wilson played college football at Duke.
Rams, Browns looking to put together complete games
The
The Los Angeles Rams know what it is like to be the NFL’s flavor of the month, and in prime time Sunday night there will be plenty who will tune in to see if they symbolically pass the torch to the latest up-and-comer.
The Cleveland Browns have not yet lived up to the hype they carried into the season, but they are coming off a victory over an overmatched New York Jets team Monday and will try to keep their stride against the Rams on Sunday in front of their own fans.
The Browns were humbled at home 43-13 by the Tennessee Titans in Week 1, but took down the Jets 23-3 behind 161 receiving yards from Odell Beckham Jr. and 325 passing yards from quarterback Baker Mayfield, who insists the offense can be even better.
“I think it falls back on me just playing better, getting the ball out and getting completions like I keep harping on. Just trusting the system,” Mayfield told reporters this week. “Everybody is going to do their job. We know what everybody is going to do. That is why we practiced in camp. That is why we did everything like that. Just trust and do my job.”
The Rams might be 2-0 but they have their offensive inconsistencies, too. Second-half mistakes led to a closer-than-necessary 30-27 victory at Carolina in Week 1, and in their home opener last week, the Rams didn’t score their first touchdown against New Orleans until late in the third quarter. And that was a game in which the Saints struggled to move the ball without quarterback Drew Brees.
Injuries to Rams tight end Tyler Higbee (lung contusion) and guard Austin Blythe (ankle) have both listed as day-to-day moving forward, potentially creating more adjustments for an offense still searching for a flow.
“Whatever the doctor’s orders are, that’s what’s in the best interest of Tyler, is exactly what we’ll follow,” Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters of Higbee, who coughed up blood and was hospitalized briefly following his injury. “What that means as far as this week, the following week, we’ll have a little bit more updates as we go.”
After passing for 186 yards against the Panthers, Rams quarterback Jared Goff recovered from a slow start Sunday to throw for 283 yards and a touchdown.
Los Angeles running back Todd Gurley rushed for 97 yards in Week 1 and 63 yards last week, while scoring his first TD, but has not yet looked like a force after entering the season with questions about a knee issue from last year.
While the Rams’ defense looks further along than the offense, defensive tackle Aaron Donald is still nursing a sore back that surfaced in the first half against the Saints. Both he and running back Malcolm Brown (ankle) were limited in practice Wednesday.
The Browns’ midweek injury report was packed. At full speed Wednesday were Beckham (hip), running back/return man Dontrell Hilliard (concussion) and kicker Austin Seibert (hip). Those limited included guard Joel Bitonio (abdomen) and wide receiver Rashard Higgins (knee).
Tight end as David Njoku is out Sunday after breaking his wrist in Monday’s game. Others that did not practice Wednesday: safety Morgan Burnett (quad), right tackle Chris Hubbard (foot), linebacker Christian Kirksey (chest), left tackle Kendall Lamm (knee), defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (ankle), safety Damarious Randall (concussion) and linebacker Adarius Taylor (ankle).
Reports: GM Mayock, WR Brown physically separated after spat
Wide receiver
Wide receiver Antonio Brown approached Oakland Raiders general manager Mike Mayock while he was watching practice to initiate the exchange that led to the men being physically separated on Wednesday, ESPN and NFL Network reported Friday.
Brown is expected to be suspended by the Raiders for conduct detrimental to the team and miss at least the Week 1 game, with $30 million in guaranteed money also on the line should the Raiders opt to take a hard-line position in the matter.
According to ESPN’s Josina Anderson, Brown confronted Mayock over being fined almost $54,000 and called Mayock a “cracker” and addressed him with a number of “cuss words” during the altercation. Anderson reported Mayock began to walk away because he felt the situation would escalate.
Head coach Jon Gruden did not take a side in the matter Thursday and appears truly conflicted despite a pattern of behavior from Brown that would seem to indicate a lack of dedication to the Raiders. Gruden did say an official announcement would come “later.”
“Like I said, I’m not going to get into all of this,” Gruden said. “Obviously, [Brown] wasn’t here today, and when we have some information for you, we’ll give it to you. … I’ve been talking about the same guy every day.
“… I’m emotional about it, I hope you understand why. I think a lot of this guy. I think Antonio is a great receiver, and deep down I think he’s a really good guy. So, I’m frustrated, I’m not going to say anything more about it, hope it all works out. But I don’t have anything official to say about anything else until I get all the facts, and that’s what I’m going to do.”
Brown’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said Brown is still hoping to play Monday night when Oakland begins the regular season at the Coliseum in a division game against the Denver Broncos.
“Right now I think his relationship with Coach Gruden is good, very good,” Rosenhaus said Friday. “I’m not going to get into his relationship with Mike Mayock, but I will say that we’re hopeful that that will be a good one, as well. It has been in the past; it can be in the future.”
