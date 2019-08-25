Cowboys crush injury-ravaged Texans
Dak Prescott threw a touchdown in short action, backup Cooper Rush passed for 173 yards and the host Dallas Cowboys crushed the Houston Texans 34-0 in preseason action Saturday.
Prescott hit Michael Gallup from 12 yards out for a touchdown on his second and final drive, and the Cowboys never looked back, outscoring the Texans 27-0 by halftime. Dallas’ defense led the way with eight sacks, two apiece from Taco Charlton and Kerry Hyder. Charlton also forced two fumbles before sustaining an apparent leg injury; he walked off the field under his own power.
The Texans weren’t as lucky with injuries, as running back Lamar Miller was hurt on the team’s second play and is reportedly feared to have torn his ACL. Guard Zach Fulton was also carted to the locker room after rolling his right ankle on the third play. All of the Texans’ offensive starters sat for the rest of the game.
Deshaun Watson did not attempt a pass but lost a fumble on a sack. Joe Webb entered next and went 8 of 21 for 62 yards and two interceptions.
–Field Level Media
England’s Justin Rose was the clubhouse leader with a 7-under-par 135 as the U.S. Open neared the midway point of the second round on Friday at Pebble Beach on the shores of northern California.
Rose shot a 1-under 70 in the second round and held a two-shot lead over Aaron Wise.
Rose had three birdies and two bogeys on Friday. He shot a blistering 65 in the opening round.
“I’m happy. I felt there was an opportunity to go a few better,” Rose told Fox Sports 1 after his round “… You’re going to make some mistakes during the course of the week. You shake it off and that’s what U.S. Opens are all about.”
Wise, who fired a first-round 66, had consistency issues while carding a 71 that left him at 5 under.
Wise had five birdies, three bogeys and a double-bogey.
Two-time defending champion Brooks Koepka was three shots off the pace after his second straight 69. He is the first defending champ since Scott Simpson in 1988 to score under 70 in his first two rounds.
Koepka had three birdies and one bogey while hitting 12 of 14 fairways. He did experience some putting issues.
“Funny thing was I was hitting good putts,” Koepka told Fox Sports 1 after his round. “I don’t mind it if I’m going to hit good putts and they’re going to miss. That happened today. Ball striking was tremendously better today. … Never really felt like I had to work. It was quite an easy round.”
Also tied with Koepka at 4 under were Matt Kuchar (69), Chesson Hadley (70) and Chez Reavie (70). Kuchar made an eagle putt on 18 to end his round.
Tiger Woods bogeyed his final two holes — at Nos. 8 and 9 — to post a 72. He sits seven strokes behind Rose.
Rickie Fowler, Xander Schauffele and South Africa’s Louis Oosthuizen — who all shot 66 in the first round — and Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy (68 on Thursday) all had afternoon tee times.
–Field Level Media
Broncos owner Bowlen dies at age 75
Pat Bowlen, who won
Pat Bowlen, who won three Super Bowls over three decades as owner of the Denver Broncos, died Thursday at age 75 after a battle with Alzheimer’s disease.
The Broncos revealed in a statement shortly after midnight local time Friday that Bowlen passed away at his home in Denver.
The Bowlen family released a comment via the team’s statement that said: “We are saddened to inform everyone that our beloved husband and father, Pat Bowlen, passed on to the next chapter of his life late Thursday night peacefully at home surrounded by family. His soul will live on through the Broncos, the city of Denver and all of our fans.
“Our family wishes to express its sincere gratitude for the outpouring of support we have received in recent years. Heaven got a little bit more orange and blue tonight.
“Pat Bowlen had a competitive spirit with a great sense of humor. As fun-loving as he was, he always wanted us to understand the big picture. We will forever remember his kindness and humility.
“More important than being an incredible owner, Pat Bowlen was an incredible human being.”
Bowlen bought the Broncos in 1984. He served as the team’s CEO until 2014, when he stepped down from day-to-day operations after announcing he was fighting Alzheimer’s, a disease his wife, Annabel, was diagnosed with earlier this year. Longtime executive Joe Ellis has run the team since 2014.
Since Bowlen purchased the team, the Broncos have as many Super Bowl appearances as losing seasons (seven) and the league’s third-best winning percentage (.597), claiming three Lombardi Trophies in the 1997, 1998 and 2015 seasons. Bowlen also helped negotiate the league’s new $18 billion television contract while serving on the league’s broadcasting committee.
Bowlen is posthumously scheduled to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in August along with the 2019 class.
Bowlen is survived by his wife, Annabel, and his seven children: Amie, Beth, Patrick, Johnny, Brittany, Annabel and Christianna.
–Field Level Media
Prosecutors to retry Winslow on eight counts
Former NFL tight end Kellen Winslow
Former NFL tight end Kellen Winslow II will be retried on eight charges that left jurors deadlocked earlier this week.
Prosecutors in San Diego County announced their decision Friday.
On Monday, Winslow was found guilty of one count of felony rape as well as misdemeanor charges of indecent exposure and lewd conduct, and he was acquitted on another lewd-conduct charge.
The jury, however, couldn’t agree on the other eight charges, which included six felony counts, and Judge Blaine K. Bowman declared a mistrial.
The new trial is scheduled to begin on Sept. 30.
The rape Winslow was found guilty of involved a 58-year-old homeless woman in 2018.
The indecent exposure incident involved a 57-year-old woman who was gardening in her front yard. The lewd conduct incident involved a 77-year-old woman at a health club.
Winslow is the son of former San Diego Chargers tight end Kellen Winslow. The Hall of Famer was in the courtroom daily, including when the verdicts against his son were read on Monday.
Kellen Winslow II played nine NFL seasons and caught 469 passes for 5,236 yards and 25 touchdowns with the Cleveland Browns, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New England Patriots and New York Jets. He was the sixth overall pick of the 2004 NFL Draft out of Miami (Fla.).
–Field Level Media
Lions waive TE Roberts after trade called off
Just a day after the New England
Just a day after the New England Patriots announced they acquired tight end Michael Roberts from the Detroit Lions, the trade is off.
The Lions tweeted Friday afternoon that Roberts “reverted back to the team’s roster, per trade conditions” and subsequently was released.
No reason was given for the nullification of the trade, which would have sent a seventh-round draft pick to Detroit.
Roberts, entering his third season, was a fourth-round pick out of Toledo in 2017. The 25-year-old has 13 receptions and three touchdowns in 23 career games.
New England has been searching to bolster its tight end group since the retirement of Rob Gronkowski earlier this year.
–Field Level Media
Woodland grabs 2-shot lead at U.S. Open
Gary Woodland shot a bogey-free, 6-under-par 65 to surge into the lead as the U.S. Open reached the midway point after Friday’s second round on the shores of Pebble Beach, California.
Woodland carries a 9-under mark into the weekend, holding a two-shot edge on England’s Justin Rose, who held the lead for most of the day after his 70 until Woodland’s late-day charge.
Woodland, who started on the back nine, closed with a birdie putt of about 50 feet on the ninth hole.
South Africa’s Louis Oosthuizen became the co-leader briefly before settling for a 70 that put him in third place at 6 under.
Oosthuizen had a bizarre final nine holes, bogeying four holes and birdieing four others. His only par on the back nine came at No. 9.
Aaron Wise (71) and Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy (69) share fourth place at 5 under.
Rose had three birdies and two bogeys on Friday. He shot a blistering 65 in the opening round.
“I’m happy. I felt there was an opportunity to go a few better,” Rose told Fox Sports 1 after his round “You’re going to make some mistakes during the course of the week. You shake it off, and that’s what U.S. Opens are all about.”
McIlroy appeared positioned to bolt to the lead, but he bogeyed No. 13 and took a double bogey on the par-5 14th hole. McIlroy regrouped with birdies on the next two holes.
Wise, who fired a first-round 66, had consistency issues while carding a 71.
Wise had five birdies, three bogeys and a double bogey.
“I was able to stay patient, wait for the birdies to come to me,” Wise said. “And (No.) 17 was a huge birdie, and to get one on 18 and finish even for the day makes me feel good.”
Two-time defending champion Brooks Koepka is five shots off the pace after his second straight 69. He is the first defending champ since Scott Simpson in 1988 to score under 70 in his first two rounds.
Koepka had three birdies and one bogey while hitting 12 of 14 fairways. He did experience some putting issues.
“Funny thing was I was hitting good putts,” Koepka told Fox Sports 1 after his round. “I don’t mind it if I’m going to hit good putts and they’re going to miss. That happened today. Ball-striking was tremendously better today. … Never really felt like I had to work. It was quite an easy round.”
Also tied with Koepka at 4 under are Matt Kuchar (69), Chesson Hadley (70) and Chez Reavie (70). Kuchar made an eagle putt on No. 18 to end his round.
Tiger Woods bogeyed his final two holes — at Nos. 8 and 9 — to post a 72. He sits at even par for the tournament, nine strokes behind Woodland.
“I’m a little hot right now,” Woods said, perturbed by how he capped the round.
Woods also had a positive perspective halfway through the tournament.
“Right now I’m still in the ballgame,” he said. “There’s so many guys with a chance to win. We’ve got a long way to go.”
Xander Schauffele, who shot 66 in the first round, slumped to 73 on Friday and is tied for 11th at 3 under.
Rickie Fowler, who also opened with 66, tumbled to a tie for 45th at 1 over after a 77. He had one birdie, five bogeys and one double bogey in the round.
–Field Level Media
Reports: Texans fear RB Miller tore ACL
The Houston Texans lost two offensive starters to injuries on consecutive plays in the first quarter of Saturday’s preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys, as running back Lamar Miller and guard Zach Fulton were carted to the locker room.
Multiple outlets reported before the game’s end that the Texans fear Miller tore his ACL.
Miller was hurt on the Texans’ second play, when Cowboys defensive tackle Maliek Collins’ helmet hit the outside of his left knee on a tackle. Miller’s left foot was planted on contact, and the knee buckled inward. Trainers tended to Miller, who was in apparent pain, on the field before he was carted off and to the locker room.
Fulton was hurt on the next play, as his right ankle was rolled into by Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton, who was taking down Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson for a strip-sack. Fulton limped off the field before being carted to the locker room.
All of the Texans’ offensive starters sat for the rest of the game, ending their night after one three-play series.
Miller, 28, was seeing his first action of the preseason after rushing for 973 yards and five touchdowns in 14 games last season, reaching the Pro Bowl for the first time. He is entering the final year of a four-year, $26 million contract.
In seven seasons, Miller has missed just seven games.
Having released D’Onta Foreman this offseason, the Texans’ top backup running back is Duke Johnson, acquired from the Cleveland Browns for a conditional draft pick earlier this month. The pick will be a third-rounder if Johnson is active for 10-plus games this season or a fourth-rounder if he is not.
Fulton, who turns 28 in September, started Saturday’s game at left guard after starting the preseason opener at right guard and last week at center. He made 13 starts at right guard for Houston in 2018, the first year of a four-year, $28 million deal.
–Field Level Media
Falcons sign K Walsh amid Tavecchio’s struggles
The Atlanta Falcons signed kicker Blair Walsh on Saturday, two days after presumed starter Giorgio Tavecchio missed another field-goal attempt.
Walsh, 29, did not play in 2018 after hitting 72.4 percent (21 of 29) of his field-goal attempts with the Seattle Seahawks in 2017.
Tavecchio, 29, has been locked in as the Falcons kicker since the team released longtime veteran Matt Bryant in February.
However, he missed a 39-yard attempt Thursday against the Washington Redskins, leaving him 4 of 8 in the preseason. Tavecchio has also missed twice from 52 yards (one of which was blocked) and came up short from 54 in the Hall of Fame Game. His makes this preseason have come from 24, 27, 29 and 38 yards.
In 19 career regular-season games, Tavecchio is 21 of 26 (80.8 percent) on field-goal attempts and 41 of 42 (97.6 percent) on extra points.
Walsh previously played for the Minnesota Vikings from 2012-16, earning All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors as a rookie before fading in ensuing seasons. After hitting 92.1 percent of field goals in 2012, he didn’t top 75 percent in 2014 or 2016.
Bryant, 44, remains unsigned despite making 20 of 21 attempts in 2018.
The Falcons also signed defensive tackle Stefan Charles and tight end Thomas Duarte while waiving offensive lineman Tommy Doles and wideouts Shawn Bane and Kahlil Lewis.
–Field Level Media
Colts QB Luck retires from NFL at age 29
Indianapolis Colts quarterback
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck announced he is retiring from the NFL after seven years and six seasons, three weeks from his 30th birthday.
“This is not an easy decision,” Luck said at a press conference after the Colts’ loss to the Chicago Bears in Saturday night’s preseason game. “Honestly it’s the hardest decision of my life, but it is the right decision for me.
“For the last four years, I’ve been in this cycle of injury, pain, rehab. … And it’s been unceasing and unrelenting, both in-season and in the offseason. I felt stuck in it, and the only way I see out is to no longer play football.”
“It’s taken my joy of this game away,” an emotional Luck added before pausing to collect himself. “… I haven’t been able to live the life I want to live.”
Fans at Lucas Oil Stadium booed Luck as he walked off the field after the preseason game, in which he was never expected to play. The initial news of his retirement broke midway through the second half.
“I’d be lying if I said I didn’t hear it,” Luck said of the fans’ displeasure. “Yeah, it hurt.”
Luck, who turns 30 on Sept. 12, had already met with Colts owner Jim Irsay and had been seriously considering retirement for two weeks.
“I know a lot of range of emotions go through our fans, and that’s a natural thing we can all relate to,” Irsay told reporters in a joint press conference with general manager Chris Ballard and head coach Frank Reich after Luck spoke. “… (Luck) had to follow his heart, and that’s what he did.
“Again, we have nothing but gratitude and thankfulness for the blood, sweat and tears he’s spilled as No. 12, and part of our heart’s broken tonight. But we know we must go forward.”
“For those people that booed tonight, I want you to — it’s an emotional time,” Ballard said. “And I understand that. But this young man has done a lot for the city of Indianapolis and for the Indianapolis Colts. Nobody died. We keep moving forward, and that’s what we’ll do. And we’ll make this city proud.”
Luck has been battling an ankle injury for four months that took the team awhile to properly diagnose. It was initially called a calf issue before the ankle was determined to be the problem earlier this month. He did not practice in full during training camp, and his availability for the season opener was in doubt.
He also missed parts of the 2015 and 2016 seasons and the entire 2017 campaign with a recurring shoulder injury that required one surgery and additional treatment in Europe.
The No. 1 overall pick out of Stanford in 2012, Luck was widely considered the best quarterback prospect to enter the NFL since Peyton Manning in 1998. He went to the Pro Bowl and helped the Colts to the playoffs in each of his first three seasons, making an AFC Championship appearance in 2014, the same year he led the league with 40 touchdown passes during the regular season.
Luck missed nine games in 2015 and one in 2016 before sitting out all of 2017 after his recovery from shoulder surgery didn’t go as planned. He later told reporters he initially hurt his throwing shoulder in 2015 and had played through pain while compensating with an altered throwing motion before finally having surgery after the 2016 season.
Back healthy in 2018, Luck won the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year award after starting all 16 games and throwing for 4,593 yards, 39 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. The Colts closed the season with nine wins in 10 games, rallying from a 1-5 start to reach the playoffs before falling in the divisional round to the Kansas City Chiefs.
“It’s been hard to digest, but we do celebrate his career,” said Reich, who is entering his second year as the Colts’ coach. “Being in that room with him for the last 18 months was just the experience of a lifetime. … One of the truly unique players to ever put on an NFL uniform and certainly to wear that horseshoe proud.”
In 86 games across six seasons, Luck completed 60.8 percent of his passes for 23,671 yards, 171 touchdowns and 83 interceptions, going 53-33 and reaching four Pro Bowls. He also threw for 2,254 yards, 12 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in eight playoff games, going 4-4.
Jacoby Brissett, who started 15 games in Luck’s place in 2017, will be the Colts’ starter moving forward. The 26-year-old has completed 59.1 percent of his passes for 3,500 yards, 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 23 games (17 starts) across three seasons.
He sat out Saturday night’s preseason game against the Bears as a precautionary move, knowing he would start in the regular-season opener if Luck were not recovered from his ankle injury.
“At some level, we want to protect Jacoby anyway, to be honest with you, regardless of Andrew’s status,” Reich said Thursday. “Because in theory, even if Andrew is playing Week 1, he still hasn’t taken a lot of reps. So we’re still going to protect Jacoby anyway.”
Brissett was acquired from New England for Phillip Dorsett just before the 2017 season and is entering the final year of his contract.
–Field Level Media
Garoppolo, Mahomes dazzle as 49ers top Chiefs
Jimmy Garoppolo
Jimmy Garoppolo bounced back from a brutal preseason opener to throw for 188 yards and a touchdown, as the visiting San Francisco 49ers beat the Kansas City Chiefs 27-17 on Saturday night in preseason action.
Garoppolo, who finished 1 of 6 for 0 yards and an interception on Monday in Denver, went 14 of 20 on Saturday in his second game back from a torn ACL. He played the whole first half, throwing a 20-yard TD to Matt Breida and leading two field-goal drives in five series.
Patrick Mahomes was even better for the Chiefs in just two possessions, going 8 of 10 for 126 yards and a 62-yard touchdown to Damien Williams. He took the Chiefs 68 yards for a field goal on his second drive.
Nick Mullens played the whole second half at quarterback for the 49ers, going 8 of 11 for 84 yards, as C.J. Beathard did not play.
–Field Level Media
Saints stars shine in debut, help rout Jets
Drew Brees, Michael Thomas and Alvin Kamara were razor sharp in one possession of work, and the New Orleans Saints beat the New York Jets 28-13 on Saturday night in preseason action at East Rutherford, N.J.
Brees marched the Saints 72 yards in eight plays, capping it with a 19-yard touchdown to Thomas. Thomas (two grabs, 39 yards) and Kamara (four touches, 34 yards) accounted for all of the yardage, while Brees finished 4 of 6 for 68 yards. That proved to be the trio’s only action this preseason.
Teddy Bridgewater entered as the stars took a seat, finishing 15 of 26 for 143 yards. Taysom Hill was third in at quarterback for the Saints, going 8 of 13 for 127 yards.
Sam Darnold and the Jets’ starters played five series, capping the fifth with a 2-yard TD pass to Ty Montgomery. Montgomery had lost a fumble on the first possession, and New York punted on its next three drives. Darnold finished 8 of 13 for 97 yards and the score.
–Field Level Media
Bears’ D scores twice in win over Colts
Chicago’s defense scored two touchdowns, and kicker Eddy Pineiro made all four of his kicks as the visiting Bears beat the Indianapolis Colts 27-17 on Saturday night in preseason action.
Deon Bush intercepted Chad Kelly in the second quarter and returned it 91 yards for the score. Joel Iyiegbuniwe followed suit late in the third quarter, scooping and scoring from 22 yards after James Vaughters strip-sacked Colts quarterback Phillip Walker. Pineiro hit field goals of 21 and 58 yards.
Both teams sat their starters, including the Colts holding out quarterback Jacoby Brissett, who is now the starter after news broke during the game that Andrew Luck is retiring. Kelly started and went 16 of 21 for 209 yards, a touchdown and the pick to Bush. Deon Cain, a 2018 sixth-round pick, caught three passes for 74 yards, including a 46-yard touchdown.
Bears backup Chase Daniel started for Mitchell Trubisky and finished 3 of 9 for 21 yards. Tyler Bray entered next and went 11 of 16 for 136 yards, a touchdown and an interception.
–Field Level Media
Rams win battle of backups vs. Broncos
John Wolford hit Jalen Greene for a 4-yard touchdown with 12:38 left in the fourth quarter, and the Los Angeles Rams beat the visiting Denver Broncos 10-6 in a battle of backups.
Sean McVay sat all of his starters and also held out backup Blake Bortles. Brandon Allen started at quarterback for the Rams, hitting 12 of 19 attempts for 162 yards, before Wolford went 6 of 12 for 64 yards and the game-winning TD.
Los Angeles turned it over on downs twice in Denver’s red zone, and kicker Greg Zuerlein missed a 58-yard field goal. Wideout Michael Thomas caught three passes for 76 yards.
The Broncos also sat their starters, and with second-round rookie Drew Lock out injured, Kevin Hogan started at quarterback. He completed 8 of 12 passes for 69 yards in three possessions of work, leading a field-goal drive. Brett Rypien entered late in the second quarter and finished 14 of 23 for 80 yards and an interception.
–Field Level Media
Wilson leads Seahawks past Rivers-less Chargers
Russell Wilson led a pair of touchdown drives in three series of work, and the Seattle Seahawks beat the Los Angeles Chargers 23-15 on Saturday night in preseason action in Carson, Calif.
Wilson finished 6 of 9 for 73 yards along with three carries for 31 yards. He oversaw drives of 84 yards (12 plays) and 45 yards (seven plays) that ended in touchdown runs by Rashaad Penny (3 yards) and C.J. Prosise (1), respectively.
Recovered from having a cyst removed from his knee two weeks ago, Geno Smith entered next against his former team and went 11 of 18 for 117 yards.
With Philip Rivers again sitting out, the Chargers started Tyrod Taylor, who finished 6 of 9 for 61 yards while rushing for 34 yards on six carries. Cardale Jones (4 of 5, 50 yards) was in second at QB, and rookie fifth-rounder Easton Stick (12 of 16, 82 yards, TD) threw for a score and ran for another to make the score respectable in the fourth quarter.
–Field Level Media
Broncos owner Bowlen dies at 75
Pat Bowlen, who won three
Pat Bowlen, who won three Super Bowls over three decades as owner of the Denver Broncos, died Thursday at age 75 after a battle with Alzheimer’s disease.
The Broncos revealed in a statement shortly after midnight local time Friday that Bowlen passed away at his home in Denver.
The Bowlen family released a statement via the team that said: “We are saddened to inform everyone that our beloved husband and father, Pat Bowlen, passed on to the next chapter of his life late Thursday night peacefully at home surrounded by family. His soul will live on through the Broncos, the city of Denver and all of our fans.
“Our family wishes to express its sincere gratitude for the outpouring of support we have received in recent years. Heaven got a little bit more orange and blue tonight.
“Pat Bowlen had a competitive spirit with a great sense of humor. As fun-loving as he was, he always wanted us to understand the big picture. We will forever remember his kindness and humility.
“More important than being an incredible owner, Pat Bowlen was an incredible human being.”
Bowlen bought the Broncos in 1984. He served as the team’s CEO until 2014, when he stepped down from day-to-day operations after announcing he was fighting Alzheimer’s, a disease his wife, Annabel, was diagnosed with last year. Longtime executive Joe Ellis has run the team since 2014.
“This is a very sad day for our organization, our community and the National Football League,” Ellis said. “Pat Bowlen was the heart and soul of the Denver Broncos. Not only was Pat a Hall of Fame owner, he was a Hall of Fame person. His competitiveness, kindness and humility are the qualities that I will always remember. Even during his battle with Alzheimer’s, you could still see that same strength and dignity in Pat that he brought to the office every single day for more than 30 years.”
Bowlen will be inducted posthumously into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in August along with the 2019 class.
Since Bowlen purchased the team, the Broncos have as many Super Bowl appearances as losing seasons (seven) and the league’s third-best winning percentage (.597), claiming three Lombardi Trophies in the 1997, 1998 and 2015 seasons. Bowlen also helped negotiate the league’s new $18 billion television contract while serving on the league’s broadcasting committee.
“Pat was the driving force in establishing the championship culture of the Broncos,” Ellis said. “He was also an extraordinary leader at the league level during a key period of growth. …There will never be another owner like Pat Bowlen.
Bowlen is survived by his wife and his seven children: Amie, Beth, Patrick, Johnny, Brittany, Annabel and Christianna.
–Field Level Media
NFL: Late-game PI reviews will come from booth
Replay reviews
Replay reviews of potential pass-interference calls in the last two minutes of games and in overtime will be initiated by the replay official and not coaches, but the bar will be set high for such video checks, the NFL’s competition committee announced Thursday.
A previous proposal would have put the onus on coaches to ask for late-game reviews of possible pass interference, but the protocol was changed after coaches reportedly disapproved with that plan.
The NFL’s statement read, in part, “After the two-minute warning of each half and during overtime, the Replay Official will stop the game to initiate a review for pass interference under stricter criteria than for other reviewable plays to prevent excessive game stoppages. …
“A decision on the field will only be reversed when there is ‘clear and obvious visual evidence’ that warrants a change.”
The Thursday announcement doesn’t constitute an official policy for the 2019 season, as the NFL will give teams until next week to provide feedback on the latest tweak.
The league also announced that it would not take an overly lenient view of Hail Mary plays during video checks. Referees on the field generally allow more contact on Hail Mary passes than on typical passes.
“The ‘Hail Mary’ play will be reviewed in replay consistent with the guidelines for officiating the play on the field,” according to the league statement.
The move to allow replay review of possible pass-interference penalties was sparked by a play at the end of this year’s NFC Championship Game. Los Angeles Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman clearly hit New Orleans Saints receiver Tommylee Lewis before the ball arrived, but no call was made.
Had the penalty been called, the Saints could have lined up for a game-winning field goal as time expired. Instead, the Rams ultimately won the game in overtime and advanced to the Super Bowl.
–Field Level Media
NFL notebook: Chiefs TE Kelce eager to return
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce expects to be 100 percent at the start of training camp next month.
Kelce said he’ll be recovered from offseason ankle surgery when the Chiefs take the field at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Mo.
“I’m ready to go,” Kelce said. “It’s kind of been a little bit of an experience just not being able to really go out there and train for the upcoming season quite yet. I don’t know if I’ve had an injury that hasn’t allowed me to get on the field, at least a little bit in the offseason, outside of my knee surgery my first year.”
Kelce, 29, was named All-Pro in 2018 — he caught 103 passes for 1,336 yards and 10 touchdowns — and described the offseason as “frustrating.” The Chiefs lost to the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game, and Kelce has spent the entire offseason as an observer.
–Rookie defensive end Nick Bosa said the hamstring injury that forced him to miss OTAs and minicamp shouldn’t keep him off the field when the San Francisco 49ers open training camp next month.
“I think I’m going to be just fine,” Bosa told NBC Sports Bay Area. “I’m going to get this hammy perfectly right, and I think there will be plenty of time to play football and get the reps that I need.”
Bosa was diagnosed with a Grade 1 hamstring strain on May 23. The No. 2 overall pick in April’s NFL draft hasn’t played in a game since September, when he suffered a core muscle injury playing for Ohio State.
–New England added tight end Michael Roberts in a trade with the Detroit Lions.
According to multiple reports, the Lions are owed a seventh-round pick in return.
The Patriots are shuffling into life after Rob Gronkowski at tight end with significant uncertainty. Roberts, entering his third season, was a fourth-round pick out of Toledo in 2017.
–The Indianapolis Colts and Kenny Moore agreed on a four-year contract extension that will make him the NFL’s highest-paid slot cornerback in terms of guaranteed money, according to multiple reports.
Moore reportedly is assured of $18 million, more than the $16 million guarantee that the Detroit Lions gave Justin Coleman in March.
According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Moore’s extension includes $30 million for 2020-23, with a maximum value of $36 million. ESPN reported that the extension could rise to $40 million total with escalators.
–Replay reviews of potential pass-interference calls in the last two minutes of games and in overtime will be initiated by the replay official and not coaches, but the bar will be set high for such video checks, the NFL’s competition committee announced.
A previous proposal would have put the onus on coaches to ask for late-game reviews of possible pass interference, but the protocol was changed after coaches reportedly disapproved with that plan.
The announcement doesn’t constitute an official policy for the 2019 season, as the NFL will give teams until next week to provide feedback on the latest tweak.
–The Chiefs signed kicker Harrison Butker to a contract extension, with NFL Network reporting that the deal is worth $20.3 million over five years.
Butker confirmed the contract extension on Twitter, saying he was “proud to announce that I’ve signed an extension” and that he is “excited to be a part of this team for the next six years.”
In his second year with the Chiefs in 2018, Butker, 23, was 16 of 16 on field-goal attempts under 40 yards. He ended the regular season 24 of 27 on all field-goal attempts, and was 65 of 69 on extra-point attempts, with both totals leading the NFL.
–Howie Roseman is again general manager of the Philadelphia Eagles.
Roseman, executive vice president of football operations since 2015, was operating in a de facto GM role with the team. He formally held the position for four seasons but gave it up during Chip Kelly’s run as head coach.
Instrumental in constructing a Super Bowl roster in 2017, Roseman helped make the moves needed to draft Carson Wentz and last week signed off on the quarterback’s new contract. He also was vital in selecting head coach Doug Pederson as Kelly’s replacement.
–A former Houston Texans employee accused the team of discrimination in a federal complaint, alleging recently fired general manager Brian Gaine “targeted” African-American employees, USA Today reported.
Jeff Pope was the team’s security coordinator until he was fired on May 8. In a 4,500-word filing with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, he alleges he is one of nine African-Americans fired by Gaine since the team named him GM in January 2018.
The Texans abruptly fired Gaine last Friday. Chairman and CEO Cal McNair said Gaine was let go after “a thorough evaluation of our football operations.”
–Field Level Media
Tiger grinds out opening 70 at Pebble Beach
Tiger Woods hit 9 of 14 fairways and drained 11 one-putts during the first round of the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach on Thursday — stats that before the round would have brought predictions of a potentially dominating lead.
Instead, on a day of record scoring, he wound up five shots back of the leader, England’s Justin Rose, in a tie for 28th after a 1-under-par 70.
The driver has always been the most inconsistent club in Woods’ bag, and the once-mighty putter has been far more average since his return from a fourth back procedure in his 40s.
Considered arguably the best iron player in the history of the game, Woods hit a “double-cross” off the tee on the par-3 5th hole that foreshadowed issues with his iron play throughout his opening round at Pebble Beach, Calif. He wound up with a bogey on that hole.
He rebounded with birdies on the next two holes, but he still didn’t stick iron shots on either hole as close as expected. Woods then drilled the fairway on Nos. 9-11 but missed the green with all three approach shots and had to scramble for pars.
Woods attempted to reach the par-5 14th hole in two, but left it in the front bunker. He clipped the shot out of the sand clear over the putting surface, chipped it back onto the green and then hit a 30-foot par putt that elicited a fist pump.
“I probably shouldn’t have tried to fly it that far back,” he acknowledged to FOX Sports. “I clipped it, and I was just trying to hack out and take my medicine and happened to hit a putt.”
Woods also had a chance to reach the par-5 18th in two, but he pulled his approach shot left into the back of another bunker. He played a safe bunker shot to 30 feet and two-putted for his 11th consecutive par.
“It was a grind, wow,” Woods said with a grin. “Pebble Beach, you have like the first seven holes and you can get it going. After that, it’s a fight, and I kind of proved that today. Just kind of hung in there, and just kind of grinded along.
“I was trying to just kind of hang in there today. Just kind of one of those days.”
With a morning tee time starting on the 10th hole Friday, Woods said he was “done” on Thursday and would focus on rest rather than going back to the range to work on his game.
–Field Level Media
Report: ESPN’s McShay out of running for role with Jets
ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay has removed himself from consideration for a job in the New York Jets’ front office, according to his network colleague Chris Mortensen.
McShay, 42, told ESPN’s Rich Cimini last weekend that new Jets general manager Joe Douglas “is considering multiple options and I’m one of the options.”
Douglas and McShay were teammates at Richmond in the mid-1990s. After injuring his back, McShay stopping playing and performed a variety of duties for the Spiders, including videotaping practices and evaluating players.
McShay has been part of ESPN’s draft coverage since 2006.
Mortensen tweeted that Champ Kelly, the Chicago Bears’ assistant director of player personnel, is a “prominent candidate” to join Douglas’ personnel staff with the Jets.
–Field Level Media
