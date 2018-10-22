Cowboys acquire WR Cooper from Raiders
The Dallas Cowboys acquired wide receiver Amari Cooper from the Oakland Raiders on Monday for a 2019 first-round pick.
“He wanted the player, and he gave me the pick. That’s what it came down to,” Raiders general manager Reggie McKenzie said of the phone call from Cowboys president Stephen Jones regarding Cooper.
“I hate to see good players go,” head coach Jon Gruden told ESPN. “I was on the practice field when Reggie came to me and said the Cowboys would do this for a No. 1, and I said let’s do it.
The move gives the Raiders five first-round picks over the next two years: three in 2019 and two in 2020. They had already acquired first-rounders in 2019 and 2020 in a preseason deal with the Chicago Bears in exchange for defensive end Khalil Mack.
ESPN reported Sunday that the Cowboys had done extensive work on Cooper as a possible trade target, and that the Washington Redskins and Indianapolis Colts had also shown interest in the wideout. Gruden previously told reporters Cooper was not being shopped, but multiple reports indicated Oakland would take a first-rounder for him.
“It’s a trade that we feel it was an opportunity that I couldn’t pass on to get a first-round pick,” McKenzie said. “In this business here, I thought that was invaluable for me. It was something I felt like I had to do. It was something I felt like I had to do.”
Yahoo Sports reported after Monday’s deal that other teams were not willing to offer Oakland a first-rounder, while NFL Network reported the Philadelphia Eagles offered a second-rounder. McKenzie said business went “a little haywire” after media caught wind of the other offers coming in on Cooper.
Cooper, 24, went to the Pro Bowl in his first two NFL seasons after the Raiders took him fourth overall in 2015, but he had a disappointing 2017 campaign and has been up and down this year. Currently recovering from a concussion sustained in London against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 6, Cooper has 22 catches for 280 yards and one touchdown in six games.
The Raiders just had their bye week and the Cowboys are entering theirs, giving Cooper two weeks to prepare for his first game with Dallas.
He has 225 grabs for 3,183 yards and 19 touchdowns in 52 career games (47 starts), with 155 catches, 2,223 yards and 11 scores coming from 2015-16.
Cooper is in the fourth year of his rookie contract and is due $13.9 million in 2019 on his fifth-year option, which is guaranteed for injury only, before being scheduled to hit unrestricted free agency. With that contract off the books, the Raiders will approach $75 million in salary cap space in 2019.
The trade comes 10 years and eight days after the Cowboys dealt first-, third-, sixth- and seventh-round picks to the Detroit Lions for wide receiver Roy Williams, who went on to total 1,324 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns in 40 games (29 starts) over three-plus seasons with the Cowboys.
Dallas also traded two first-round picks to the Seahawks for wideout Joey Galloway in 2000, but Galloway tore his ACL in his first game with the team and totaled 2,341 yards and 12 touchdowns in 48 games (46 starts) over four seasons.
The deal leaves Oakland with just three of its own first-round picks on the roster: safety Karl Joseph (2016), cornerback Gareon Conley (2017) and left tackle Kolton Miller (2018).
Joseph is also reportedly on the trade block, while Conley and quarterback Derek Carr are not expected to be traded, according to an NFL Network report.
Asked about Carr, Gruden told ESPN, “We’re not trading anyone else. We’re trying to stay competitive and figure out a way to compete this next game.”
The Raiders host the Colts on Sunday.
–Field Level Media
Browns’ Jackson clarifies: Haley calls plays
Baltimore Ravens: Head coach John Harbaugh said Monday there was no finger-pointing in the locker room after a one-point loss to the New Orleans Saints, 24-23, on Sunday. The game appeared headed to overtime when Justin Tucker missed his first extra point since high school. "That's
Baltimore Ravens: Head coach John Harbaugh said Monday there was no finger-pointing in the locker room after a one-point loss to the New Orleans Saints, 24-23, on Sunday. The game appeared headed to overtime when Justin Tucker missed his first extra point since high school. “That’s one thing I love about our team, the character of our team,” Harbaugh said. “I just think we have guys that take responsibility. Every one of us … the first thing all of our guys do is look at themselves and say, ‘What could I have done better?'”
Cincinnati Bengals: Andy Dalton attempted to quell sky-is-falling talk after a 45-10 loss in primetime on Sunday night at Kansas City. The Bengals gave up more points than they have in any game since Dalton and A.J. Green have teamed up on offense (eight seasons), and the 35-point margin was two points shy of a franchise worst. “There is a lot of season left and a lot of things out in front of us. It is just one game. We have another one next week,” Dalton said. “As much as this one sucks, everything is still right there. We are in a great position. We have to go take advantage of it.”
Cleveland Browns: There are no plans for head coach Hue Jackson to use his play-caller trump card and bump offensive coordinator Todd Haley out of that role, he clarified Monday. “I never said I would take over the play-calling,” Jackson said Monday. “I said I wanted to help.” Jackson’s comments are contrary to his statement following a 26-23 overtime loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday, when he said he would be within his rights as head coach to call plays. But Jackson also said, “He’s the play-caller. Trust me when I say I’m not trying to create an issue here.”
Pittsburgh Steelers: Offensive guard Ramon Foster said the Steelers aren’t holding their breath for Le’Veon Bell’s return because he hasn’t been in contact with players in the locker room. While speculation centered around a Week 8 return, the Steelers opened preparation for the Browns without Bell on Monday. “I haven’t talked to him, nobody has,” Foster said “We’re in a wait-and-see situation like you guys.” Foster voiced frustration with Bell’s absence before Week 1, saying “What do you do?” Foster said to reporters. “Here’s a guy who doesn’t give a damn, so I guess we’ll treat it as such. I just hate it came to this. …He’s making seven times what I make, twice as much as (left tackle) Al (Villanueva) is making and we’re the guys who do it for him.”
–Field Level Media
Broncos WR Thomas: ‘Time here is coming up’
Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas said Monday he loves playing in Denver but acknowledged his time with the team could be coming to an end, amid reports he could be traded before the Oct. 30 deadline.
"Of course, I want to be
Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas said Monday he loves playing in Denver but acknowledged his time with the team could be coming to an end, amid reports he could be traded before the Oct. 30 deadline.
“Of course, I want to be here, but I’ve been hearing it the whole season now, so I feel like somewhat it is true, my time here is coming up,” Thomas told reporters. “But I don’t know.”
ESPN reported Sunday that the Broncos have not rebuffed a “handful” of teams that have reached out about trading for Thomas, though Denver is not interested in dealing wideout Emmanuel Sanders.
“I’ve seen a couple of ’em,” Thomas said of the trade reports. “It’s football, man, it’s business. That’s what happens. It’s happened before. I never think it will happen to me, but I’m like everybody else. It happens once you get older.”
Thomas, who turns 31 in December, added that it’s “a good thing if somebody is interested because then I can still play ball.” He revealed before the season he had once planned to retire after 2018 or 2019 because of chronic hip issues, but those worries have since been allayed and he now hopes to play into his mid-30s.
Head coach Vance Joseph shook off the mention of trade reports when addressing the media Monday.
“It’s rumors, it’s gossip, doesn’t matter to our football team,” Joseph said. “Our only concern is the Chiefs and that’s on Sunday.”
The emergence of 2018 second-round pick Courtland Sutton has reportedly made it unlikely Thomas will see his $14 million salary in 2019, the final year of his deal. The team could deal Thomas for compensation now or release him after the season for nothing. Either way, it would incur a dead-money charge of $3.5 million in 2019.
Thomas has 33 receptions for 372 yards and three scores this year after posting 83 grabs for 949 yards and five touchdowns in 2017. That was the four-time Pro Bowler’s first time failing to hit 1,000 yards in a season since 2012, his third season.
A first-round pick in 2010, Thomas is the Broncos’ longest-tenured player. He is due $5 million over the remainder of this season before 2019’s $14 million salary.
–Field Level Media
Redskins’ defense credited for shutting down Cowboys, Elliott
Dallas Cowboys Long snapper L.P. Ladouceur said he was confused by the snap infraction penalty called against him at the end of the Cowboys' 20-17 loss to Washington on Sunday. He was penalized for adjusting his hands on the ball before a 47-yard field goal
Dallas Cowboys Long snapper L.P. Ladouceur said he was confused by the snap infraction penalty called against him at the end of the Cowboys’ 20-17 loss to Washington on Sunday. He was penalized for adjusting his hands on the ball before a 47-yard field goal attempt to tie the game. As he moved his hands, a number of Redskins’ defenders jumped offsides. The penalty made the field-goal attempt a 52-yarder, which kicker Brett Maher missed. “They told me I was the one responsible for the false start and I did the same exact thing I usually do,” he said, according to The Dallas Morning News. “… Exact same thing I’ve been doing for 14 years.” Former NFL coach and current NBC analyst Tony Dungy disagreed with the call. “This was a terrible call,” he said on NBC’s Sunday night telecast. “An illegal snap has to be abrupt movement or something unusual. The Dallas center is neither one of those – he’s not abrupt and he’s not unusual. That is his normal motion.”
New York Giants: Eli Manning will line up Monday night in Atlanta behind a revamped offensive line. According to reports, Spencer Pulley will start at center, and John Greco will move to right guard. Greco is moving back to his normal spot after taking over for center Jon Halapio, who suffered a season-ending injury in Week 2. Patrick Omameh, who had been starting at right guard and struggling, was left off the active roster this week and did not make the trip to Atlanta. Pulley started all 16 games for the Los Angeles Chargers last season but was placed on waivers in the summer and claimed by the Giants before Week 1. He hasn’t played much this season, but with the struggles the line has had protecting Manning, coach Pat Shurmur is making the move. Pulley has been taking reps with both the starters and the second team in practice. “I’ve been working in with everybody,” he told NJ Advance Media recently. “Just trying to figure out how this guy plays, or this guy’s tendencies. I think I’ve worked myself in well. The more and more reps I can get, the better it will be.”
Philadelphia Eagles: A lot is expected of a defending Super Bowl champion the following season. Sitting at 3-4 nearly halfway through the NFL season, Eagles coach Doug Pederson said his team shouldn’t worry about such expectations. “Quite frankly I told them, we have to learn from these,” Pederson told reporters Sunday after the Eagles squandered a 17-point lead and lost 21-17 to the Carolina Panthers. “These are things, these are games that galvanize football teams. This is going to do that. This is going to bring us even closer.” He added: “I basically told them the pressure is off. No one in the outside world is giving us a chance to do much of anything, so the pressure is off. So we can go play, have fun and just relax. There’s a lot of football ahead and we still have a bunch of games. Anything is possible, anything can happen and we still treat it as one week at a time.”
Washington Redskins: The Redskins beat Dallas on Sunday in large part by stifling the Cowboys’ potent run game. They held Dallas to 73 yards rushing and limited star running back Ezekiel Elliott to 33 yards on 15 attempts. Cornerback Josh Norman told ESPN that the defense is coming into its own. “They draft for the opponents we face, and if you don’t win in the trenches in this division, you’re not winning many football games,” Norman said about Washington’s defensive line following the 20-17 victory. “That’s just the end of the story. They won the battle today … and now we’re starting to whoop some tail.” It was the second-worst perfomance of Elliott’s career. The Redskins sit atop the NFC East with a 4-2 record; the Cowboys are 3-4.
–Field Level Media
Vikings short on CBs with Brees up next
Chicago Bears: Linebacker Khalil Mack didn't come out of the Sunday loss to the Patriots "any worse" by playing on an injured ankle. Head coach Matt Nagy said the decision to play Mack came down to trust from both sides. "It's not easy. That's where
Chicago Bears: Linebacker Khalil Mack didn’t come out of the Sunday loss to the Patriots “any worse” by playing on an injured ankle. Head coach Matt Nagy said the decision to play Mack came down to trust from both sides. “It’s not easy. That’s where the trust level from both ends has to be there,” Nagy said. “The player has to understand where we’re coming from as a team. We all know he’s not 100 percent. We trust him. He trusts us.” Even with the ankle sprain, Mack dropped in coverage more than he rushed Tom Brady against the Patriots. He is without a sack in consecutive weeks after notching five through four games.
Detroit Lions: Defensive end Ziggy Ansah appears to be getting closer to full health, but head coach Matt Patricia said Monday no one is counting on Ansah. “Ziggy has done everything he can to get back out there and play,” Patricia said, shooting down follow-up questions on Ansah’s status. “Just like anybody else, when Ziggy Ansah can help us win, he’ll play.” Ansah practiced all week and was optimistic he could play entering Sunday’s game at Miami. Ansah last played for the Lions in Week 1 against the New York Jets. He injured his shoulder and was tracking toward a six- to eight-week return. Ansah was designated the Lions’ franchise player in free agency, guaranteeing his $17.143 million salary for 2018. After seven weeks, he has pocketed $7.1 million and played a total of 21 snaps (19 on defense).
Green Bay Packers: After the bye week, the Packers returned to practice on Monday and head coach Mike McCarthy said the self-scout turned up a strong conclusion about Green Bay’s offense: the running game is being neglected. McCarthy said the focus is on getting running backs more rushing attempts. He also said the bye week gave quarterback Aaron Rodgers a rest period that equates in him being ready to practice Tuesday. The Packers are treating Tuesday as Wednesday in their game-week preparation model because the team intends to leave Wisconsin on Friday for Los Angeles ahead of a matchup with the undefeated Rams.
Minnesota Vikings: Cornerback has gone from a position of great strength to a weakness in a blink for the Vikings. Rookie Mike Hughes was lost for the season with a knee injury two weeks ago, and Xavier Rhodes suffered an ankle injury against the Jets on Sunday. The timing is not great. Up next for the Vikings is Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints. Head coach Mike Zimmer said he sees a spry quarterback behind center reviewing Saints film. “This guy’s amazing,” Zimmer said of Brees. “I always thought when you talk about Hall of Fame quarterbacks, obviously he’s going to be one, but he’s very cerebral, accurate. He’s moving well in the pocket. I was watching tape today on him like, ‘How old is this guy?’ I thought he was getting old, but he moves well in the pocket. He knows where to go with the football and he’s extremely accurate. They’ve got a great scheme; all kinds of things. They’ve got all different personnel groups.”
–Field Level Media
Jaguars to start QB Bortles in Week 8
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone announced Blake Bortles will remain the team's starting quarterback in Week 8 against the Philadelphia Eagles in London.
"I spoke to both quarterbacks this afternoon and told them that Blake will be our team's starting quarterback,"
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone announced Blake Bortles will remain the team’s starting quarterback in Week 8 against the Philadelphia Eagles in London.
“I spoke to both quarterbacks this afternoon and told them that Blake will be our team’s starting quarterback,” Marrone said in a statement posted by the team Monday, a day after Bortles was benched in a 20-7 loss to the Houston Texans. “I believe this gives us the best opportunity to win.”
According to multiple reports, the team will give Cody Kessler — who replaced Bortles on Sunday — some reps with the first team this week, and Bortles will be on a short leash.
Marrone told reporters earlier Monday that he had made a decision on who would start, but declined to reveal his choice until after he had met with the quarterbacks and told the rest of the team.
After Sunday’s game, Marrone declared the QB job “open” and said Bortles was “pissed” about being benched, adding, “he should be.”
Bortles was hooked after his second lost fumble set up a Houston touchdown to put Jacksonville down 20-0 early in the third quarter. He was 6 of 12 for 61 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions when Marrone pulled the plug.
Kessler exceeded Bortles’ completions in just two drives, starting 9 of 13 for 51 yards with a 6-yard touchdown to T.J. Yeldon to make it 20-7 with 2:18 left in the third. He finished 21 of 30 for 156 yards, the touchdown and an interception while taking four sacks. He fumbled on one sack, but teammate Josh Walker recovered.
The Jaguars signed Bortles, their first-round pick in 2014, to a three-year, $54 million contract in February, adding two years to Bortles’ deal as he prepared to enter the final year of his rookie contract. The 26-year-old threw for 376 yards and four touchdowns in a win over the New England Patriots in Week 2, but he’s also thrown eight interceptions, including six from Weeks 4-6. His lost fumbles against Houston brought his turnover total to 11 this season.
ESPN reported before Sunday’s game that the Jaguars were not considering trading for a quarterback before the Oct. 30 deadline, believing quarterback trouble is the least of their issues.
Jacksonville (3-4) has lost four of five and three in a row, getting outscored 90-28 over the three losses.
Kessler, 25, was acquired from the Cleveland Browns for a conditional seventh-round pick this offseason.
–Field Level media
Dolphins rule QB Tannehill out for Thursday
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill will not play Thursday night at the Houston Texans, head coach Adam Gase confirmed Monday.
Tannehill has missed consecutive games with a right (throwing) shoulder injury and is reportedly facing "an uphill challenge" in his recovery, though Gase
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill will not play Thursday night at the Houston Texans, head coach Adam Gase confirmed Monday.
Tannehill has missed consecutive games with a right (throwing) shoulder injury and is reportedly facing “an uphill challenge” in his recovery, though Gase said last week surgery is not expected to be an option.
Gase said Monday that Tannehill is “in a good spot,” and the team will have a better feel for when he can return after Thursday’s game. The Dolphins’ next game will be Nov. 4 against the New York Jets, two weeks before the Week 11 bye.
Brock Osweiler will make his third straight start Thursday, this time against his former team. The Texans signed Osweiler to a four-year, $72 million deal in March 2016 but benched him in his 14th game with the team. Houston then traded Osweiler, along with second- and sixth-round picks, to the Cleveland Browns for a fourth-rounde pick to unload his contract after one season.
Osweiler said he has “no emotion” about facing the Texans, adding that he’s “very proud of the things we accomplished” in his lone season with the team.
“This really is just another game,” he told reporters. “But it’s the most important game because it’s the next one.”
Osweiler joined the Dolphins as a free agent this spring and has 654 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions in two-plus games of work, going 1-1 as a starter.
–Field Level Media
Bills QB Allen out again, Anderson to start
Buffalo Bills rookie quarterback Josh Allen remains on a week-to-week basis, and Derek Anderson will remain the starter against the New England Patriots next Monday night, head coach Sean McDermott announced Monday.
Allen sprained the ulnar collateral ligament in his right
Buffalo Bills rookie quarterback Josh Allen remains on a week-to-week basis, and Derek Anderson will remain the starter against the New England Patriots next Monday night, head coach Sean McDermott announced Monday.
Allen sprained the ulnar collateral ligament in his right (throwing) elbow in Week 6 against the Houston Texans. McDermott has said he won’t need surgery, but it’s unclear when Allen might be ready to return.
Anderson, who was signed Oct. 9, started in Sunday’s 37-5 loss against the Indianapolis Colts, throwing three interceptions and losing a fumble. It was the 35-year-old’s first start since 2016.
“I don’t feel great right now,” Anderson said after taking two sacks and four QB hits in Indianapolis. “Not going to lie to you, I’m banged up, but that’s part of the game.”
McDermott opted for Anderson over Nathan Peterman, who has nine interceptions on 79 career attempts through two NFL seasons.
Defensive end Trent Murphy is also week-to-week after picking up a knee injury against the Colts. Running back LeSean McCoy remains in the concussion protocol.
–Field Level Media
Colts’ mascot piles on to Bills’ QB misery
Buffalo Bills: Maybe the Indianapolis Colts mascot was auditioning for the Bills' quarterback job on Sunday. The mascot, a horse named Blue, threw a football from the second level of Lucas Oil Stadium into a bucket in the end zone during a break of the
Buffalo Bills: Maybe the Indianapolis Colts mascot was auditioning for the Bills’ quarterback job on Sunday. The mascot, a horse named Blue, threw a football from the second level of Lucas Oil Stadium into a bucket in the end zone during a break of the Colts’ 37-5 win over the Bills, according to WKBW-TV. Then Blue shaded the Bills and their unsettled QB situation on Twitter, writing: “Passer rating at Lucas Oil Stadium today: 1. Colts QB 2. Colts Mascot 3. Bills QB.” Injured rookie Josh Allen has been ruled out of the team’s upcoming game, next Monday at home against New England. That leaves veteran quarterback Derek Anderson, signed just two weeks ago, at the helm. He started Sunday’s loss in Indianapolis, finishing 20-of-31 passing for 175 yards with three interceptions and no touchdowns.
Miami Dolphins: Quarterback Brock Osweiler, who will start Thursday at Houston in place of the injured Ryan Tannehill, faced some questions from reporters Monday about how he’ll approach his former team. The Texans signed him to a four-year, $72 million free agent contract in March 2016, and a year later, shipped him and his contract to Cleveland. In 2016, he appeared in 15 games, starting 14 of them, and completed 59 percent of his passes with 15 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. “It was short. It was one season,” he said of his time in Houston. “Other than that, I’m very proud of a lot of things we accomplished. At the end of the day, in that one season, we won our division, we won a playoff game.” He said he’s a different quarterback now. “Just overall, my footwork and my mechanics have gotten a lot better because it’s something that we have stressed. And when I say ‘we’, it’s this coaching staff as well as myself,” he said. “When I came here to Miami this year, it was one of the reasons I wanted to come here and play for this coaching staff because I knew fundamentals was very important. … It’s something we stress daily.”
New England Patriots: Running back James White caught eight passes for 57 yards and two touchdowns Sunday in the Patriots’ 38-31 win over the Chicago Bears. On the season, he has 45 catches for 380 yards and six receiving touchdowns, becoming the first running back in NFL history to reach those heights in his team’s first seven games of a season, according to NESN. The achievement is not lost on quarterback Tom Brady. “I know I talk about James White a lot, but you just couldn’t ask for a better player, a better teammate,” Brady said Monday on WEEI’s “Kirk & Callahan.” “Someone who is as dependable and consistent as he has been for as long as he’s been here. It has just been an incredible thing for me to watch.” He added: “It’s hard to remember (a dropped pass). He has incredible hands, his run-after-catch. … It’s an incredible job he has done and he is doing. He’s really invaluable to our team.”
New York Jets: Sunday was a bad day for the Jets in their 37-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. They turned the ball over four times, including three times on interceptions thrown by rookie quarterback Sam Darnold, who was just 17-of-42 for 206 yards. Wide receiver Jermaine Kearse, who had nine catches for 94 yards last week in a win over Indianapolis, seemed frustrated he wasn’t given much of a chance to help out. Against the Vikings, Kearse had no catches and was targeted twice. He told reporters he didn’t think the Vikings defense was focused on him. “I mean, as a receiver, you always feel like you’re open,” Kearse told reporters after the loss. “I’ll watch (the tape). I felt like there were some opportunities I had. It’s just something that’s out of my control.” The Jets had just five healthy receivers on Sunday, and Robby Anderson led the receivers Sunday with three catches for 44 yards.
–Field Level Media
Buccaneers devastated by injury to Alexander
Carolina Panthers: Wide receiver Torrey Smith will have his knee examined further after hitting it hard to the ground during Sunday's contest against Philadelphia Eagles. Also ailing is defensive end Mario Addison, who took a hard shot to the lower back that left it stiff. Cam Newton
Carolina Panthers: Wide receiver Torrey Smith will have his knee examined further after hitting it hard to the ground during Sunday’s contest against Philadelphia Eagles. Also ailing is defensive end Mario Addison, who took a hard shot to the lower back that left it stiff. Cam Newton isn’t hurt, but coach Ron Rivera is miffed his quarterback doesn’t get more recognition for his clutch play after leading the Panthers to the 15th comeback win of his tenure. “He gets overlooked because of his style of play. It’s not a prolific style,” Rivera said. “He runs the ball extremely well. He’s not a pure, pure pocket passer, although there are elements of his game where he plays very well from the pocket. He’s good on the move. I think the success he has in the fourth quarter with the comebacks is a lot about his desire wanting to win.”
New Orleans Saints: The focus was on Drew Brees going over the 500-touchdown pass milestone during Sunday’s victory over the Baltimore Ravens, but the 39-year-old once again didn’t throw an interception. He has completed 77.3 percent of his passes without being picked off during an impressive start that includes 1,870 yards and 13 touchdowns. “He’s playing efficiently, obviously location has been great,” New Orleans coach Sean Payton said during a press conference. “I think he’s making good decisions with the ball, and I think what he did yesterday was impressive. There were two or three times where he had to make some plays with his feet to buy time and then make a throw up, I thought significant plays to keep a drive going.”
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: The Buccaneers suffered a big blow by losing Pro Bowl linebacker Kwon Alexander for the season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee. The injury occurred in a non-contact situation while he was blitzing Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield during Sunday’s game. “Kwon was playing so well and he’s the heart and soul of our defense,” Tampa Bay coach Dirk Koetter told reporters. “It’s just very unfortunate. Our locker room at halftime was extremely emotional last night. Kwon came out of the training room right about the time we were getting ready to go back on the field. It was emotional. You can tell that the guys really care. Kwon talked to the team there for a couple minutes right as we were going back on the field.” The Buccaneers also lost rookie linebacker Jack Cichy — who missed his senior year at Wisconsin with a torn right ACL — to a left ACL tear.
–Field Level Media
Dolphins WRs Wilson, Stills to miss time
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Albert Wilson will be out some time and perhaps for the season due to a right hip injury, his agent said Monday.
"The best case scenario is that he would miss a few weeks," Drew Rosenhaus told WSVN Fox7
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Albert Wilson will be out some time and perhaps for the season due to a right hip injury, his agent said Monday.
“The best case scenario is that he would miss a few weeks,” Drew Rosenhaus told WSVN Fox7 in Miami, adding that the injury could keep Wilson out for the whole season.
NFL Network reported Wilson has a significant labrum issue and will see a hip specialist before a timeline for his recovery is determined. The network also reported wideout Kenny Stills will have an MRI exam Monday after straining his groin late in Sunday’s game, which will likely keep him out for at least Thursday’s game at Houston.
The injuries will likely open up playing time for DeVante Parker, a 2015 first-round pick who was inactive for Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions.
“We don’t have any more receivers, so I’m pretty sure he’s going to play,” head coach Adam Gase told reporters Monday of Parker. Asked if he expects Parker to play well, Gase replied, “Yeah, I’ve seen him do it before.”
Parker’s agent, Jimmy Gould, slammed Gase on Sunday, saying Parker was healthy and not held out due to injury.
“Coach Gase is incompetent period and not telling the truth when it comes to DeVante, who is totally healthy and was needed big time today,” Gould said in a statement. “This is the third game he has done this to DeVante this year. It’s sickening and a grossly unfair characterization of my client.”
Gase countered after the game and said Parker, who missed two games with a quadriceps injury earlier this season, wasn’t 100 percent healthy for Sunday.
Asked about the situation with Parker on Monday, Gase told reporters, “It’s fine. I saw him this morning and we talked a little bit.”
Parker, 25, is reportedly a possible trade candidate before the Oct. 30 deadline. He has just two catches for 40 yards this season after posting 139 grabs for 1,908 yards and eight touchdowns over his first three seasons.
Wilson, 26, has 26 catches for a team-high 391 yards and four scores (tied with Stills for the team lead) this season. He joined Miami on a three-year, $24 million contract in March.
Stills, 26, has 16 grabs for 281 yards and four touchdowns in his fourth season with the Dolphins.
Also, quarterback Ryan Tannehill (shoulder) will miss his third straight contest when Miami visits the Texans.
–Field Level Media
Hyde ready to make impact with Jaguars
Houston Texans: Coach Bill O'Brien on Monday explained the reasoning for quarterback Deshaun Watson riding a bus for 12 hours prior to Sunday's win over Jacksonville. The decision was made after doctors were worried about air pressure affecting Watson's injured ribs and lung. "Every player's category,
Houston Texans: Coach Bill O’Brien on Monday explained the reasoning for quarterback Deshaun Watson riding a bus for 12 hours prior to Sunday’s win over Jacksonville. The decision was made after doctors were worried about air pressure affecting Watson’s injured ribs and lung. “Every player’s category, or whatever they’re dealing with, is individual to them, but to me, it’s just this was what we had to do to help Deshaun get to the game,” O’Brien said. “Of course, we asked him, ‘Is this OK with you? We’re not like throwing you on a bus to get you to the game. Is this something you want to do?’ And he said sure. The guy wants to win. The guy’s a winner. He wants to help his team any way he can, and that’s really all I want to say about it.”
Indianapolis Colts: Veteran kicker Adam Vinatieri underwent an MRI exam on his ailing groin on Monday, and the results will go a long way toward determining his availability for Sunday’s game against the Oakland Raiders. Vinatieri missed two extra points during a win over the Buffalo Bills and said after the game that he would be going on the “injury report.” The team is expected to audition kickers in case one is needed. “At the end of the day, when you’ve got a guy like Adam that’s just so unique, we’re going to listen to him and we’re going to listen to the trainers, and that’ll be what will inform our decision as the week goes on,” Indianapolis coach Frank Reich said. “He’s just like a robot. He’s a machine.” Vinatieri needs just five points to pass Hall of Famer Morten Andersen (2,544) for the most in NFL history.
Jacksonville Jaguars: Recent acquisition Carlos Hyde is expected to have a heavy role in Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles in London. The 28-year-old running back was acquired from the Cleveland Browns last Friday and will look to provide a boost to a run game struggling without star Leonard Fournette (hamstring) and Corey Grant (foot, IR). Jacksonville had just 70 rushing yards — 38 by quarterbacks — in the loss to Houston Texans, with fill-in starter T.J. Yeldon managing just 28 on 12 carries. “I hope he brings a downhill mentality, a guy that can make plays, that can help with some protection, a guy that can help this offense and maybe get us in situations where we can get some plays,” Jaguars coach Doug Marrone told reporters. “We’re looking forward to that and seeing him this week.” Hyde had 382 yards and five touchdowns for the Browns. Jacksonville released former Kansas City Chiefs star Jamaal Charles on Monday. He had 7 yards on six carries in two games.
Tennessee Titans: A 20-19 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers was sealed when the Titans unsuccessfully went for two with 31 seconds left in Sunday’s game, as quarterback Marcus Mariota’s pass for Taywan Taylor was broken up. Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel reiterated Monday that it was the right decision to pass on kicking the extra point. “I got a lot of faith in our players,” Vrabel said. “They’ve been converting third downs and converting in those situations, and Marcus was doing everything we needed him to do and keeping plays alive. And so I can’t — not going to second-guess the call. Just didn’t work out.” Mariota also felt the decision was correct. “I love that he has the confidence in us to go make that,” Mariota said. “We just didn’t execute.”
–Field Level Media
After bye week, Packers begin to prepare for unbeaten Rams
But before they worry about the Rams, they focused on another team: Their own.
"Today's about self-improvement," McCarthy said after his
But before they worry about the Rams, they focused on another team: Their own.
“Today’s about self-improvement,” McCarthy said after his players went through various meetings on their first day back at work after five days off. “And that’s all I talked to them about in the team meeting. Even the things we are doing pretty good statistically is not good enough, and that’s always been the approach here.”
Among the meetings players attended Monday were what McCarthy calls “across-the-hall” meetings, in which defensive coaches give offensive players their observations and pointers and vice versa.
McCarthy said each meeting was roughly an hour and a half long and paired up various positions so coaches and players could engage in evaluation of the information gleaned from the staff’s bye week self-scouting.
For example, left tackle David Bakhtiari said he and the other offensive tackles, along with the tight ends, met with their outside linebacker teammates Monday. With offensive line coaches James Campen and Jeff Blasko coaching up Clay Matthews, Nick Perry and the edge rushers, while linebackers coach Winston Moss shared his findings with the tackles and tight ends.
“It’s breaking down, if they were to play us this week, ‘This is how I’d approach you. This is what I’m seeing on film,'” Bakhtiari said. “It’s a different viewpoint instead of just your offensive line coach.”
Added veteran cornerback Tramon Williams, whose group was paired with the wide receivers: “Those guys are talking about the things that give them trouble, we’re talking about the things that give us trouble.
“We go over film and look at some clippings of what we’ve done well or what we might not have done so well, and I think it just helps everybody in general to know that, ‘OK, going forward, this is the way the defense is looking to attack us.’ Or, ‘This is the way the offense is looking to attack us.'”
Of course, now it’s a matter of taking that intel and putting it to good use against the Rams, who come in as the NFL’s lone remaining undefeated team at 7-0 and leading the NFL in total offense (445.3 yards per game) and ranked second in scoring (33.6 points per game).
Sunday’s game at the Los Angeles Coliseum kicks off a brutal stretch for the Packers (3-2-1), who play four of their next five games on the road and will travel to New England to face the Patriots and Tom Brady after their matchup with the Rams.
McCarthy said Monday the team will travel to Southern California on Friday, a day earlier than usual, and will have their most arduous practices of the week on Tuesday and Wednesday — a day earlier than normal.
“For us, it’s one week at a time,” Williams said. “We know that we have an obviously undefeated Rams team this week, who a lot of people think is unbeatable.
“Obviously, we know they’re beatable at some degree. But they are tough, a tough team. Everything they advertise to be, they are. And we haven’t been who we say we were. We’re still working on that. But we feel confident about our chances going into LA, though.
“We have to face all those teams. But we can only do it one at a time. We can’t look ahead to next week and talk about Tom Brady right now. It’s the Rams. We understand what’s coming up, but that starts out with the Rams, so that’s what we’re focused on.”
The Packers are a significant underdog, even with Aaron Rodgers at quarterback.
The Packers are hoping that Rodgers, who has been playing through a painful left knee injury sustained in the Sept. 9 regular-season opener, is the healthiest he’s been since the injury, and his improved mobility could mean more options for McCarthy as an offensive play-caller.
McCarthy said if Rodgers’ knee is significantly better, he’ll be able to line up under center more often, which should lead to more carries for the running backs and more effective play-action passing.
“When you throw the football, especially the normal down-and-distance, you want to be higher in action-pass than you are in drop-back,” McCarthy said.
“The drop-back component of throwing the football has been the strength, but the action-pass is where you want to do a better job, especially (with) the run game. The run game needs attempts. That’s really the biggest thing that came out of the self-scout.”
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Bills QB Anderson to start against Patriots; Allen ruled out
McDermott continues to list Allen as week to week after he hurt his right throwing
McDermott continues to list Allen as week to week after he hurt his right throwing arm in a 20-13 loss to Houston on Oct. 14.
Anderson will start despite showing plenty signs of rust in throwing three interceptions and losing a fumble in a 37-5 loss at Indianapolis on Sunday. It was Anderson’s first start in nearly two years, and after being lured out of semiretirement to sign with Buffalo on Oct. 9.
The veteran quarterback finished 20 of 31 for 175 yards and was also sacked twice against the Colts.
The Bills are 2-5 and will host the AFC East-leading Patriots in prime time on Oct. 29.
___
For more NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL
Falcons wide receivers Sanu, Ridley active against Giants
Ridley has an ankle injury and Sanu is dealing with a hip injury.
The Giants are without wide receivers Russell
Ridley has an ankle injury and Sanu is dealing with a hip injury.
The Giants are without wide receivers Russell Shepard (neck) and Jawill Davis (concussion). The Giants have added receiver Quandree Henderson to their active roster.
As expected, defensive tackle Grady Jarrett is returning for Atlanta after missing two games with an ankle injury. The Falcons also have defensive end Derrick Shelby (groin) active for the first time since Week 2.
The Giants’ other inactives are QB Kyle Lauletta, S Kamrin Moore, CB Mike Jordan, G Patrick Omameh, WR Jawill Davis, WR Russell Shepard and DL John Jenkins.
For the Falcons, PK Matt Bryant, RB Brian Hill, CB Blidi Wreh-Wilson, DE Steven Means, G Zac Kerin, OT Matt Gono and DT Michael Bennett are inactive.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Texans have quick turnaround as they look to stay on a roll
But they won't have much time to celebrate their recent success with the Dolphins coming to town on Thursday night.
But they won’t have much time to celebrate their recent success with the Dolphins coming to town on Thursday night.
“We got a lot to prove,” safety Tyrann Mathieu said. “Anytime you win four games in a row you set a standard for yourself. I think it’s a standard that we’ll have to live up to, especially since it’s a short week.
“Miami is a hot team, so we have big challenge coming Thursday. We have to get over this game. It was a big game and a big win, but we have to get over it quickly.”
Coach Bill O’Brien knows that most people wrote his team off after its terrible start, but he insists he never doubted that he had a good team which could turn things around.
“I knew that the team had the resolve to be able to really take the cliche of one day at a time, one play at a time, really take that to heart and make it work,” he said. “Those are clichés unless you actually make them work, and this is the type of team we have. We have a mentally tough team.”
Quarterback Deshaun Watson agreed with his coach, but was quick to point out that they still have a lot of work to do.
“We were down and out, and everybody was counting us out,” Watson said. “The thing is we have guys on this team who understand that early on it doesn’t matter. We just put our heads down and kept working and now we have to continue to do the same thing.”
Houston’s first three wins in this streak were close games, with two of them coming in overtime. But on Sunday against the Jaguars, the Texans jumped out to a 20-0 lead and came away with a 20-7 win on a day they forced three turnovers.
Another key to Houston’s win over Jacksonville was success in the red zone. After struggling in the area all season, the Texans scored a touchdown on two of their three trips inside the 20-yard line on Sunday to roll to the easy win.
Despite Watson’s solid play in the win on Sunday, the Texans faced more questions about his health after it was revealed that he made the 800-mile trip from Houston to Jacksonville by bus because they were worried about how air pressure from flying would affect his bruised lung and injured ribs.
O’Brien wouldn’t provide any more details on Monday about why he took the bus, but said that he didn’t expect his travel to be impacted by his injury in the future.
While Watson continues to grow into his position and hopefully become the franchise quarterback the Texans have long searched for, on Thursday they’ll face the player they once thought would fill that role in Brock Osweiler.
Signed before this season to be Ryan Tannehill’s backup, Osweiler will start his third straight game on Thursday night with Tannehill still out with a shoulder injury.
It will be an interesting matchup considering Osweiler’s history with the Texans. Houston signed him to a $72 million contract before the 2016 season, but he was benched before the year was over and shipped to Cleveland before the next season.
Though he struggled during his time with the Texans, O’Brien has been impressed with his work in the past two weeks where he’s thrown for 619 yards with five touchdowns and two interceptions.
“They’re doing a great job with him,” O’Brien said. “Brock’s a very talented player and he’s a having a really good year right now for them. He’s doing a real good job.”
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Jets’ Darnold looks to use dud vs. Vikings as learning tool
Bad decisions, receivers' slippery fingers, a cold, blustery wind and a swarming defense all contributed to the worst game of the Darnold's young career. Still, the face of
Bad decisions, receivers’ slippery fingers, a cold, blustery wind and a swarming defense all contributed to the worst game of the Darnold’s young career. Still, the face of the New York Jets franchise refused to be flustered.
“Obviously, I learned a lot from that game,” Darnold said Monday, “and learned a lot from just watching tape.”
Darnold was 17 of 42 for 206 yards with a touchdown and three interceptions in New York’s 37-17 loss to Minnesota on Sunday.
After going 6 of 9 for 87 yards and a touchdown with a 135.0 quarterback rating in the opening quarter, Darnold finished with a dismal 34.4 rating. The second and third quarters were the worst, when Darnold was a combined 2 of 13 for minus-1 yard.
New York was 2 of 13 in third-down situations, and the running game — which lost Bilal Powell to a neck injury early — couldn’t get off the ground while finishing with 71 yards.
“It’s not just Sam,” coach Todd Bowles said. “It’s the offense, defense and special teams. Our team has to do better, it’s not about just Sam. It’s about us coaching better. It’s about us playing better in all three phases.”
Through the first seven games of his NFL career, Darnold’s overall statistics are hardly eye-popping. And, really, they’re barely mediocre.
He has thrown for 1,552 yards with 10 touchdowns and an NFL-high 10 interceptions. Darnold’s 56.1 completion percentage is near the bottom of the league, with fellow rookies Josh Rosen of Arizona (55.0) and Josh Allen of Buffalo (54.0) the only QBs with at least 100 attempts lower than his. His 74.3 quarterback rating is also among the worst.
But there’s no panic in Darnold or the Jets , particularly because the No. 3 overall pick in the draft is getting a crash course in life as an NFL quarterback.
“On the positive side, I thought I was on time with a lot of the routes I was throwing,” Darnold said of his performance against the Vikings. “On the two touchdown drives, I thought we played really well. I thought I was able to hit the open guy.
“The negative, I think just continuing to really lock in on my progressions and really stick on one side of the field and understand what the safeties are doing and what the defense is doing a little bit better. So, just really continuing to grow that way.”
Darnold insisted the conditions at MetLife Stadium — 46 degrees at kickoff, swirling 16 mph winds and a wind chill of 39 — weren’t a factor in his performance. The California kid from USC will have to get used to days like this in the Northeast, though, especially because the only other game in which he played below 50 degrees was at Utah in 2016 when it was 45.
And, by the way, Darnold’s numbers Sunday were much better when he had the wind at his back.
“I think that might have been just a coincidence,” he said. “I feel like I threw the ball really well in the wind, whether we were going against it or with it. I didn’t really feel like that was much of an issue at all.”
Drops, however, were. The Jets had five against the Vikings. The last of Darnold’s interceptions came late in the fourth quarter when his perfectly placed pass went off the hands of Charone Peake and right to Minnesota’s Trae Waynes.
“Whether I throw it to the right guy or whether I made the wrong read,” Darnold said, “every single ball I throw I’ve got to throw it with confidence, and if I do that I think we’ll have a better chance.”
The Jets were also short-handed at receiver, something the team might need to address in the next few days.
Quincy Enunwa is out for a few weeks with a sprained ankle, and Terrelle Pryor was cut over the weekend while dealing with a groin injury. That left Jermaine Kearse, Robby Anderson and Andre Roberts — primarily a returner — as the only experienced players at the position, with Peake and just-promoted Deontay Burnett the others.
Kearse, who led the team in receptions last season, finished with none on Sunday and had only two balls thrown his way.
“Credit to them, they did a great job scheming and their players did an outstanding job executing their scheme,” Darnold said of the Vikings. “I think from that aspect, they got us. They did a great job of playing Jermaine and having a plan for him.
“We will be better. We will learn from it and grow from it.”
NOTES: The Jets fear S Doug Middleton has a torn pectoral muscle and could miss the rest of the season. He was starting in place of Marcus Maye, who’s out with a broken right thumb. … C Spencer Long has been dealing with an injured finger on his right hand that has contributed to some bad snaps, but he also limped off the field late against Minnesota. Bowles declined to provide an update.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Running game starting to emerge for Lions
In Sunday's 32-21 victory over the Miami Dolphins, the Lions churned out 248 yards on the ground, their highest single-game rushing output in 21 years.
The Lions
In Sunday’s 32-21 victory over the Miami Dolphins, the Lions churned out 248 yards on the ground, their highest single-game rushing output in 21 years.
The Lions averaged 7.1 yards per carry. Kerryon Johnson ran for 158 yards, including a 71-yard burst in the first quarter.
It was the first time all season that the Lions had executed more run plays than pass plays in a game.
“I think just as a team it makes it a lot better for everyone,” Johnson said. “I feel like (Lions quarterback) Matt (Stafford) feels like he doesn’t have as much pressure on him. Our O-line knows what they’re capable of doing. Our defense knows that we can go on sustained drives.
“I think as a team it just helps everybody mentally, and obviously it helps us win games.”
It was their best rushing performance since the Lions ran for 249 yards in a 32-10 win over the Indianapolis Colts on Nov. 23, 1997. Barry Sanders rambled for 216 yards in that game. It was also the first time Detroit averaged at least 7.0 yards per carry on at least 35 attempts since Nov. 24, 1991.
Johnson had 100 rushing yards in the first half, becoming the first Lions player to do so since Reggie Bush on Sept. 29, 2013. Johnson joined Isaiah Crowell as the only NFL running backs to rush for 100 yards in the first half of a game this season. Johnson also became only the fifth rookie running back to have multiple 100-yard rushing games in Lions history.
This is the same team that ran for just 39 yards in a season-opening 48-17 loss to the New York Jets.
“We’re always going to try to be balanced the best we can,” Lions coach Matt Patricia said. “We want to be able to run it if we have to and throw it when we have to do that. It was good to see the run game be productive.”
“Look, when you go out and you can execute and do it the right way, it looks really good. We’ve seen it when it doesn’t look so good the other way.”
Detroit is 11th in the NFL in rushing yardage, averaging 122.3 yards per game. The Lions were last in the league in rushing in 2017, averaging 76.3 yards per game.
That forced the team too often to be reliant on Stafford’s arm. He finished fourth among QBs in pass attempts last season. This season, Stafford is 19th in the NFL in pass attempts.
“As an offensive lineman, you know if you can establish the run game, you don’t have to sit there and drop back and pass the ball 50 times,” Lions left tackle Taylor Decker said. “That’s part of the game, but that’s not always the most fun for an offensive lineman.”
Run-blocking, where they get to attack the defense, is a far more enjoyable experience for the offensive linemen.
“When you’re able to establish a run game, that opens up everything else for us,” Decker said. “It’s going to open up our play-action pass. That’s going to open up our passing on third down, because we’re going to have a lot more calls to go to.”
As good as their ground game has been, the Lions believe that there are more yards to be gained.
“There are definitely plays that we see on film that we could have done a better job,” Patricia said. “We could have blocked better, we could have identified better, to get that extra yardage that was left out on the field.”
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Browns’ Jackson not pointing fingers, will “help” offense
A day after Cleveland's embattled coach strongly suggested he might take control of his team's sputtering offense following an overtime loss at Tampa Bay, Jackson said he was merely offering assistance to coordinator Todd Haley and that he has no intention of
A day after Cleveland’s embattled coach strongly suggested he might take control of his team’s sputtering offense following an overtime loss at Tampa Bay, Jackson said he was merely offering assistance to coordinator Todd Haley and that he has no intention of calling plays.
Jackson said he spoke with Haley and that he plans to “infuse” himself into Cleveland’s offense.
“I still think that two heads are better than one in certain situations,” said Jackson, who served as Cleveland’s OC while going 1-31 during his first two seasons. “Obviously, somebody has to lead it and that is Todd’s job. But at the same time, if I see something where I can help and help us be a little bit better, I think that is my job, as well.”
As for his principal job, Jackson believes he still has the support of owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam despite his 3-35-1 record and the Browns’ inability to win tight games.
“No doubt. No doubt. None,” Jackson said of the Haslams’ backing. “No question.”
Why so confident, coach?
“Conversations,” he said without offering specifics.
But Jackson’s days could be dwindling if the Browns (2-4-1) don’t start stringing together some victories. On Sunday, they dropped their 24th straight road loss — two shy of tying the NFL record — when Tampa Bay’s Chandler Catanzaro kicked a 59-yard field goal. It was Cleveland’s fourth OT game already this season, and yet another example of a game the Browns could have won but found a way to lose.
Afterward, Jackson, who is now 3-14-1 in games decided by six points or less, grew irritated and defensive when pressed about his relationship with Haley, who came to Cleveland following six seasons with Pittsburgh. Jackson said his intention was not to butt heads with Haley and three times said, “I’m the head coach of the football team.”
Jackson explained he wasn’t criticizing Haley or any of his assistants and that his remarks were rooted in his passion to win.
“I think sometimes the way maybe it came off — and I take responsibility for that — was not in harshness of staff,” he said. “It was in harshness of ‘God, I want to win.’ I want to do whatever I think it is going to take to help our football team win. That is where my motivation was coming from.”
His comments rang hollow to some Browns fans irritated with the losing who want Jackson fired immediately. Twitter timelines filled with scathing comments about him and sports talk radio airwaves buzzed with anti-Jackson rants.
Jackson understands fans are angry. He is, too. But he’s more committed to building the Browns into a winner, and accepts full blame for their problems.
“When you’re a 1-31 coach from a year ago, everybody is going to take it as I am passing the buck,” he said. “People are going to feel the way that they feel. I am human just like anybody else, and I want to win. I want to assist. If there is an issue that I can help as a head coach, I would think that is something that you do. I did not feel like I said anything wrong.
“I know what I meant and I know what I said, and I still feel the same way today. I am not changing off of that. At the same time, people say, ‘He is not winning. He has to move it someplace else.’ That is not what I am trying to do. All of this falls squarely on me.”
While the Browns have been competitive and shown growth, they continue to be plagued by slow starts, mental mistakes and penalties. They were whistled 14 times for 114 yards against the Bucs, who picked up several key first downs on Cleveland infractions.
That’s not all on Jackson, who still seems to have his players’ attention.
Center JC Tretter, who played Sunday despite a sprained left ankle, said the Browns aren’t letting the losses divide them.
“We’re not frustrated to a point of fracture,” he said. “We’re frustrated because we’re not winning and we expect to win and the amount of preparation, the amount of work we put in, we feel that and we want to win. It’s frustrating. But it’s not to a point where we’re turning on each other or turning on the coaches.”
NOTES: RB Nick Chubb said he learned about Carlos Hyde’s trade to Jacksonville on Friday from one of his college coaches. “I didn’t believe it,” said Chubb, who gained 80 yards and scored a TD against the Bucs. “I got a call from Duke Johnson. We were surprised. We just talked it out. We didn’t understand why or what happened. It was a shock to everyone.” … Jackson has asked the NFL why Tampa Bay wasn’t flagged when QB Baker Mayfield was hit in the helmet. “That was disappointing,” Jackson said. “That is all that I can say.”
___
For more NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL
Raiders heading into rebuild mode following Cooper trade
Less than two months into his first season back in
Less than two months into his first season back in Oakland, both former Pro Bowlers are gone.
The Raiders returned from the bye week Monday and immediately made another big trade, dealing Cooper to the Dallas Cowboys for a 2019 first-round pick. That trade follows the one made just over a week before the start of the season that sent Mack to Chicago for a package that included a pair of first-round picks.
Now a team that won 12 games less than two years ago and was viewed as an up-and-coming franchise with core young players such as Mack, Cooper and quarterback is in full-fledged rebuild mode after a 1-5 start to the season.
“It’s disappointing. Real disappointing,” general manager Reggie McKenzie said. “It was starting to get that way last year when we somewhat took a nosedive, but I understand the NFL, the system will not allow you to keep them all.”
The Raiders have three first-round picks for the first time since 1988, when they took Hall of Famer Tim Brown, five-time Pro Bowler Terry McDaniel and Scott Davis.
They have plenty of holes on the roster as evidenced by the early season struggles and will now look to rebuild through the draft.
“We’re building this thing in concert together, I’m talking about me and coach Gru,” general manager Reggie McKenzie said. “We’re doing this thing together. When we make a deal, I think these picks are going to help this team tremendously, bottom line. It’s something I saw as a great opportunity. We’re not tanking this season. These guys will have to step up and continue to work to win some ballgames. That will always be the case.”
The deal came while the Raiders were on the practice field Monday and left his teammates surprised. But they later said it’s just part of the business of football and wished Cooper well in Dallas.
“We still have to come in here and perform on Sunday with whoever we got,” running back Jalen Richard said. “Just focus in on the Colts and let everybody upstairs handle what they have to handle.”
The deal is the latest move to raise questions about the relationship between McKenzie and Gruden. McKenzie was kept on as general manager after owner Mark Davis fired Jack Del Rio last offseason and lured Gruden back to coaching after several unsuccessful attempts.
While McKenzie kept his title as general manager, Gruden was given a 10-year contract worth up to $100 million, making him the clear top dog in the organization. McKenzie tried to downplay that even after the team dealt away two of his recent first-round picks and Gruden has been unwilling to give significant playing time to 2016 and ’17 first-rounders Karl Joseph and Gareon Conley.
“Gruden and I, we work together very well. Let’s make no mistakes about it,” McKenzie said. “Him pushing me out, that’s not happening. Me, not being able to work with Gruden, that’s furthest from the truth. OK? We work really well together. We’re in each other’s offices all the time. Talking about players, who’s up, who’s down. Who I would like to see play more. Practice squad guys. About moving this guy. Claiming this guy. Trading. Guys calling me about trading this guy, ‘Here’s what I think, what do you think?'”
While trading Mack depleted an already suspect defense lacking consistent pass rush, the move to cut ties with Cooper is more nuanced. He looked to be on his way to stardom after being picked fourth overall out of Alabama in 2015.
Cooper was the third receiver to start his career with back-to-back seasons with 1,000 yards receiving and 70 catches, following Odell Beckham Jr. and Marques Colston, but has been unable to build on that success the past two years.
He has just 70 catches for 960 yards since the start of 2016 as his inconsistency has become a bigger problem. Cooper has been held under 30 yards receiving in 13 of his past 26 games. Cooper has 3,183 yards and 19 touchdowns in three-plus seasons.
“I still think he is a first-round player,” McKenzie said. “That’s why I had to get a first-round pick. Now, has he been inconsistent? Absolutely. Absolutely. But has he shown greatness? Absolutely. The consistency is something that I am sure he has worked on and this guy is still a young player, you know. I think he is going to do well down in Dallas.”
NOTES: The Raiders placed RB Marshawn Lynch on IR with a groin injury. He will be eligible to return for the Christmas Eve game against Denver. … DT Eddie Vanderdoes resumed practice following offseason knee surgery. The Raiders have 21 days to decide whether to activate him or shut him down for the season. … LB James Cowser was signed to the practice squad.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Bye week boost: Steelers suddenly atop topsy-turvy AFC North
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker Bud Dupree spent a rare fall weekend off watching the rest of the AFC North falter, one by one. First, the Browns lost in overtime in Tampa. Then Baltimore fell at home to New Orleans when Justin Tucker missed the first extra point of his career. Then Cincinnati was bum rushed by Kansas City.
And just like that, the Steelers (3-2-1) were back atop the division.
“We never panicked,” Dupree said. “We may have lost two games but we never panicked. We tied (but) we never panicked. We know what type of team we got.”
One with a chance in a way to start over seven weeks into the season. Pittsburgh is well-rested heading into a visit from the Browns (2-4-1) on Sunday, a rematch of a 21-21 tie in Week 1 that felt an awful lot like a loss to the Steelers, who led by 14 going into the fourth quarter only to see it slip away. Another setback a week later at home to the Chiefs , the continuing melodrama surrounding wide receiver Antonio Brown and the extended absence of All-Pro running back Le’Veon Bell had Pittsburgh teetering.
Not so much anymore. Brown is tied for the league lead in receiving touchdowns and while Bell’s exact arrival date remains uncertain — his locker remained largely untouched on Monday while he continues to wait to sign his one-year franchise tender — the Steelers have survived thanks in large part to the rapid development of second-year back James Conner .
Bell told ESPN last month he planned to arrive before Cleveland visited Heinz Field. It still might happen, though it’s hard to imagine him being anywhere close to game ready if he shows up before Sunday. Now the same teammates who called Bell out when he failed to arrive in time for the opener are taking a more pragmatic approach to his extended sabbatical.
Center Maurkice Pouncey laughed when asked if there was a betting pool among the Steelers on when exactly Bell will be in his familiar spot just inside the team’s locker-room door.
“No bets are out there trust me, we are not gambling here,” Pouncey said.
Pouncey might not be, but Bell certainly is. He’s already sacrificed over $5.1 million of the $14.5 million in guaranteed money he was expected to receive this season playing on the tag. Bell’s plan remains a mystery to his teammates and the organization, one of the reasons Pouncey shrugged off questions about Bell’s status.
“Honestly I’m enjoying the ride just like you guys,” Pouncey said. “I want to see how it plays out. It seems pretty cool. I don’t know. I’m going to wait and see.”
The tension that accompanied Bell’s decision to go away — and stay away — has dissipated. If anything, the Steelers have moved on. That Bell didn’t show up for work Monday hardly qualifies as news. Pittsburgh is more focused on trying to carry forward the momentum it built while beating Atlanta and Cincinnati before heading into its off week, a modest two-game winning streak that suddenly made the Steelers the hottest team in the unpredictable AFC North.
Not that they feel the worst is behind them.
“For us to focus on something that means completely nothing at this point in the season (like the standings) is worthless,” defensive end Cam Heyward said. “I just think got to be a group on the hunt.”
Even if technically Pittsburgh is now the hunted, just as it has been while winning the division each of the last two seasons. Then again, things could change quickly. The Steelers host the Browns, then visit Baltimore the following week. They don’t play another division game until facing Cincinnati in the regular-season finale.
What the standings will look like then is anybody’s guess. Then again, being in the driver’s seat despite its wholly uneven play certainly beats the alternative.
“We don’t have to stand around looking at anybody else and wonder if a team is going to do this or that,” Heyward said. “We play every team once again in our division. We control our destiny, that’s the way you want it. But we got a lot of work to do to do that.”
___
For more NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL