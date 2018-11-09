Cover City’: NFL Week 10 Picks, Preview, Prop Bets With Will Applebee
The post Cover City’: NFL Week 10 Picks, Preview, Prop Bets With Will Applebee appeared first on SportsHandle.
Brought to you by PropSwap.com, Sports Handle is pleased to present Cover City: A Pro Football Betting Podcast, hosted by Eric Rosenthal (@ericcports). Rosenthal is a professional sports bettor who focuses on NFL and college football. He’s wagered more than $25 million in the last nine years, getting banned from many sportsbooks along the way.
Will Applebee @NOTSCWill aka @NotSportsCenter joins the program to break down Week 10 action. The guys discuss which games to avoid (no matter how tempting) and where you should put your money for the best ROI. Don’t miss some surprising SuperContest picks, as well. Listen and go make some money this weekend.
Download the PropSwap app for iOS systems here and Android here, and right now, PropSwap is offering Cover City listeners 10% off their first purchase or sale. Just go to PropSwap.com/Handle to get 10% off.
Time codes for the episode follow below. Listen and subscribe on Spotify here.
1:50: Notre Dame -16.5 vs. Florida State.
7:54 Buffalo Bills +6.5 (or +7) at N.Y. Jets.
11:50 Atlanta Falcons -4 at Cleveland Browns.
14:10 New Orleans Saints -5 at Cincinnati Bengals.
15:40 Washington Redskins +2.5 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
18:05 New England Patriots -6.5 at Tennessee Titans.
21:53 Miami Dolphins +9.5 at Green Bay Packers.
24:14 Jacksonville Jaguars -3 at Indianapolis Colts.
25:33 Detroit Lions +6.5 at Chicago Bears.
30:33 Arizona Cardinals +16.5 at Kansas City Chiefs
33:40 PropSwap.com Futures Focus.
36:26 L.A. Chargers -10 at Oakland Raiders.
39:30 Seattle Seahawks +9.5 at L.A. Rams.
41:45 Dallas Cowboys +7 at Philadelphia Eagles.
44:55 NY Giants +3 at San Francisco 49ers.
48:36 Rosenthal’s SuperContest picks.
Also check out this week’s Pro Football Handle podcast!
The post Cover City’: NFL Week 10 Picks, Preview, Prop Bets With Will Applebee appeared first on SportsHandle.
Boomer Esiason: Former WFAN Co-Host Craig Carton A ‘Cautionary Tale’ For Gambling Addiction
In a Manhattan federal court on Wednesday, former co-host Craig Carton of the popular WFAN morning sports talk show “Boomer & Carton” was convicted on all three charges he faced in connection with a multi-million dollar ticket brokering scheme, in which investors got fleeced.
Why’d he do it? At least in part, or in
In a Manhattan federal court on Wednesday, former co-host Craig Carton of the popular WFAN morning sports talk show “Boomer & Carton” was convicted on all three charges he faced in connection with a multi-million dollar ticket brokering scheme, in which investors got fleeced.
Why’d he do it? At least in part, or in large part, due to gambling addiction, specifically casino table games such as blackjack. When federal agents knocked on Carton’s door in Sept. 2017 before the sun rose, the show that had run since 2007 effectively ended. Co-host and former NFL quarterback Boomer Esiason, as well as other show staffers, were caught by surprise and claim to have no knowledge whatsoever about Carton’s criminal activity. Ultimately Carton was found guilty of securities fraud, wire fraud and conspiracy to commit fraud. He now faces up to 45 years in prison.
On Thursday morning, Esiason, producer Al Dukes, and others reacted to the conviction on-air. Said Esiason (watch here):
“For anybody out there, who’s ever had anybody in their life who has dealt with any sort of addiction — drugs, alcohol, gambling — this is a cautionary tale of how your life can spiral out of control and how it can affect so many around you, including your own family, the people that you work with and the people that you try to do business with on the outside.
“Last night, there was a moment that I had where I just said, ‘You know, I can’t believe that it’s finally come to an end,’ and it led us to where we are today.”
After the charges came down, WFAN suspended Carton and later terminated him. Boomer stayed aboard and later Gregg “Gio” Giannotti replaced Carton, forming “Boomer and Gio.”
Read more Boomer Esiason: Former WFAN Co-Host Craig Carton A ‘Cautionary Tale’ For Gambling Addiction on SportsHandle.
How November Elections And A Court Ruling Will Impact Legal New York Sports Betting
Tuesday’s election results and a recent New York State Supreme Court ruling are both likely to impact the ability of state residents to soon enter a full-fledged, regulated sports wagering market, according to a New York legislator and a prominent local gaming attorney.
New Yorkers have a “better than 50 percent chance” to be
Tuesday’s election results and a recent New York State Supreme Court ruling are both likely to impact the ability of state residents to soon enter a full-fledged, regulated sports wagering market, according to a New York legislator and a prominent local gaming attorney.
New Yorkers have a “better than 50 percent chance” to be able to legally bet on sports in 2019, Democratic Assemblyman Member J. Gary Pretlow (89th District), told Sports Handle this week, despite the recent court decision that ruled part of the legislation legalizing Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) was unconstitutional and would require voter approval in a statewide referendum.
Pretlow is the state lawmaker sponsoring a bill to legalize sports betting in the Empire State, and plans to bring it up again in the state’s next legislative session in January.
Read more How November Elections And A Court Ruling Will Impact Legal New York Sports Betting on SportsHandle.
MGM GVC Interactive Taps Sportradar As Exclusive Supplier of U.S. Sports Data
The post MGM GVC Interactive Taps Sportradar As Exclusive Supplier of U.S. Sports Data appeared first on SportsHandle.
Sports data provider Sportradar, currently the only data provider working directly with the NBA and NHL as a distributor of league data, announced Thursday a deal through which it will
The post MGM GVC Interactive Taps Sportradar As Exclusive Supplier of U.S. Sports Data appeared first on SportsHandle.
Sports data provider Sportradar, currently the only data provider working directly with the NBA and NHL as a distributor of league data, announced Thursday a deal through which it will now be the exclusive betting data provider to MGM GVC Interactive LLC for certain leagues.
MGM GVC Interactive is a shared venture between British-controlled bookmaker GVC Holdings PLC, which owns the Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC gambling company, and MGM Resorts International.
Read more MGM GVC Interactive Taps Sportradar As Exclusive Supplier of U.S. Sports Data on SportsHandle.
Week 11 College Football Picks: Fresno Over Boise, Washington State A Short Road Favorite And More
Each week we’ll be providing our top college football picks. Season Record: 17-13.
This week we have six plays, including Fresno State laying a short number on the road in Boise and fading Duke as a big favorite.
Also check out our NFL Week 10 “Lookahead Lines” story, finding value (or not) by comparing earlier
Each week we’ll be providing our top college football picks. Season Record: 17-13.
This week we have six plays, including Fresno State laying a short number on the road in Boise and fading Duke as a big favorite.
Also check out our NFL Week 10 “Lookahead Lines” story, finding value (or not) by comparing earlier lines, and identifying recency bias. Back to the college game:
Week 11 College Football Picks: Fresno State Bulldogs -2.5 at Boise State, Fading Duke, And More Miami Dominance Over Georgia Tech
Fresno State -2.5 over Boise State (Friday)
This is a huge game in the Mountain West Conference. Fresno State is 8-1 and Boise State 7-2. It might be surprising to see the Broncos as the home dog here but there’s a reason for it. Fresno State is just a much better team.
The Bulldogs are 4-0 ATS in the last four meetings and won last year in Boise 28-17. Boise State has already lost at home to San Diego State and its offense struggles against better defenses. Fresno State is holding conference opponents to 93 yards below their season average, while quarterbacks hit just 48 percent of their passes against the Bulldogs.
A Las Vegas oddsmaker recently stated he would make Fresno State around a field goal favorite over UCF on a neutral field. The Bulldogs are the best non-Power 5 team this season. There’s value taking the Bulldogs under a field goal. They should win rather easily on the road in a showcase game.
Read more Week 11 College Football Picks: Fresno Over Boise, Washington State A Short Road Favorite And More on SportsHandle.
DraftKings Rolls Out ‘Sportsbook Pools’ For The Newbie, Novice Bettor
For novice sports bettors who want to dip their toes in the gaming pool, but don’t have a good understanding of odds, moneylines or spreads, DraftKings has a new product that essentially dumbs down sports betting to the office-pool level.
The Boston-based company rolled out the new product on Thursday, the company’s “DraftKings
For novice sports bettors who want to dip their toes in the gaming pool, but don’t have a good understanding of odds, moneylines or spreads, DraftKings has a new product that essentially dumbs down sports betting to the office-pool level.
The Boston-based company rolled out the new product on Thursday, the company’s “DraftKings Sportsbook Pools,” a simplified way to bet that mimics those NCAA office pools that blanket the nation in March. The product was made available to New Jersey bettors this morning. According to a company press release, the Sportsbook Pools games will allow less experienced bettors an opportunity to play without having to understand the intricacies of sports betting.
“Millions of Americans have been playing in sports pools for years with their friends and coworkers, and now one of the most popular ways that fans can get ‘skin in the game’ is live on DraftKings Sportsbook,” said Matt Kalish, Chief Revenue Officer and co-founder of DraftKings. “DraftKings Sportsbook Pools features simple predictions, such as picking the winner of each NFL game weekly, combined with the potential to win jackpot-style prizes.”
‘Pro Football Handle’: NFL Week 10 Breakdown: Bengals Host Red-Hot Saints, Pros On Underdog Titans (+6.5) vs. Patriots
The post ‘Pro Football Handle’: NFL Week 10 Breakdown: Bengals Host Red-Hot Saints, Pros On Underdog Titans (+6.5) vs. Patriots appeared first on SportsHandle.
On The Pro Football Handle, brought to you by PropSwap.com, Las Vegas-based sports talk voice Matt Perrault and veteran bookmaker Robert Walker of USBookmaking dive into select NFL games, line
The post ‘Pro Football Handle’: NFL Week 10 Breakdown: Bengals Host Red-Hot Saints, Pros On Underdog Titans (+6.5) vs. Patriots appeared first on SportsHandle.
On The Pro Football Handle, brought to you by PropSwap.com, Las Vegas-based sports talk voice Matt Perrault and veteran bookmaker Robert Walker of USBookmaking dive into select NFL games, line movements and bookmaker liabilities, plus greater sports betting topics and stories that may have nothing to do with football. Walker has seen it all behind the counter and Perrault the same from behind the microphone, so they’ll have you prepared for anything.
Somehow, it’s already NFL Week 10. There are some funky lines this week including three double digit games. Will the public continue their red hot October into November? Keep an eye on the dogs this week, they are consistently hitting (69-60-3 ATS on the season), although popular favorites have been covering recently. Listen for some key teaser opportunities and the contrarian pick of the week.
Spotify fans go here to listen. Download the PropSwap app for iOS systems here and Android here. Time codes for the episode follow below.
1:10 — The public is red hot: a recap of the season so far.
12:47 — PropSwap.com, Future Focus — Are the L.A. Chargers and Carolina Panthers getting the respect they deserve?
15:16 — Carolina Panthers +3.5 at Pittsburgh Steelers — Carolina is a team to be reckoned with and the public is paying attention.
21:00 — Buffalo Bills +6.5 (or +7) at N.Y. Jets — Without their young QBs playing, the only reason to watch this game is if you bet on it.
23:35 — Atlanta Falcons -4 at Cleveland Browns-– The Browns are home dogs? Tempting, but can you trust them?
26:04 — New Orleans Saints -5 at Cincinnati Bengals — Contrarian play of the week!
29:25 — Washington Redskins +2.5 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers — FitzMagic money is pouring in, but which version will we see this week?
31:30 — New England Patriots -6.5 at Tennessee Titans — Pros are on the dog. Great teaser opportunity.
34:09 — Arizona Cardinals +16.5 at Kansas City Chiefs — If you have to play KC, play the first half.
36:00 — L.A. Chargers -10 at Oakland Raiders –– Robert is done with the Raiders but Matt will tease it.
39:06 — Seattle Seahawks +9.5 at L.A. Rams — Seattle is the livest dog you’ve ever seen.
41:31 — Miami Dolphins +9.5 at Green Bay Packers — This game is Dolphins vs. Aaron Rodgers. And the public loves Aaron Rodgers.
42:49 — Detroit Lions +6.5 at Chicago Bears — Has media spin superficially inflated the Lions?
44:22– Dallas Cowboys +7 at Philadelphia Eagles — Without Sean Lee the Cowboys suffer on defense.
45:34 — NY Giants +3 at San Francisco 49ers — San Fran is terrible but shouldn’t be favored over anybody… even the Giants.
Have a profitable Week 10, folks. Thanks for listening and see you back next week, tell a friend, sign up for our newsletter and also check out the Cover City Podcast, featuring sports bettor Eric Rosenthal.
Follow Perrault on Twitter @sportstalkmatt and Walker @robertusfsports.
The post ‘Pro Football Handle’: NFL Week 10 Breakdown: Bengals Host Red-Hot Saints, Pros On Underdog Titans (+6.5) vs. Patriots appeared first on SportsHandle.
NHL Executive Suggests New Gambling Revenue Could Actually Keep Ticket Prices Down
The NHL’s 180° on the virtues of sports betting is causing whiplash among people who for two decades saw NHL commissioner Gary Bettman shout about the dangers of legal sports betting and its potential to ruin sports.
Following a flurry of recent NHL announcements including deals with MGM Resorts International to
The NHL’s 180° on the virtues of sports betting is causing whiplash among people who for two decades saw NHL commissioner Gary Bettman shout about the dangers of legal sports betting and its potential to ruin sports.
Following a flurry of recent NHL announcements including deals with MGM Resorts International to become an official sports betting partner, and a partnership with FanDuel to become the “exclusive official daily fantasy partner and an official sports betting partner of the NHL” — Los Angeles Kings president Luc Robitaille on Wednesday said that gambling revenue derived from such deals and other channels could actually lower ticket prices or at least prevent them from rising at the same rate.
Robitaille made the remarks during an appearance on ESPN’s On Ice podcast with Greg Wyshanski and Emily Kaplan on Wednesday, saying in part: “I’m not going to guarantee it’s going to bring down ticket prices, but it might hold the raise a little bit. If a team plans on raising ticket prices by 8 percent, they might only raise them by 5 or 4 percent. If there’s a lot more money at the table, it makes everybody’s life easier.”
We’ll put the likelihood of a reduction of prices and/or slowing of their incremental increases at 25-1. Let’s now explore the reason for that line a bit deeper.
Read more NHL Executive Suggests New Gambling Revenue Could Actually Keep Ticket Prices Down on SportsHandle.
Ballin’ on a Budget Week 10 Picks
Welcome to Week 10 of the NFL season as we have been on a roll with this column lately. Luck never seems to last long in the sports betting world, but we will ride this wave as long as we can. Since we went 3-0 on point spreads/underdog game picks last week, we're
Welcome to Week 10 of the NFL season as we have been on a roll with this column lately. Luck never seems to last long in the sports betting world, but we will ride this wave as long as we can. Since we went 3-0 on point spreads/underdog game picks last week, we’re going back to that well heavily today. We’re going to have four point spread picks with one over/under kicker. There are some interesting lines out there this week, so let’s get to it.
Panthers +4 at Steelers (-115)
Both these teams are red hot and this should be one of the best games of the week. For once, we get a really good Thursday Night game. On a short week, both teams are going to be tired and it might be a little sloppier than we’ve seen from Carolina and Pittsburgh the last several weeks. The nod probably goes to Pittsburgh, because they’re at home, but when it’s two really good teams, you have to take the side getting four points.
We’ll be hoping for a Steelers three-point win or even the Panthers to pull this one out on the road and keep their hot play going. Either of those will win us some money, so we won’t be picky. The bet: $3 for total payout of $5.61.
Redskins +135 over Buccaneers
One week after picking against the Redskins when they were home favorites, we’re turning the tables and picking them to win straight up as road dogs this week. Washington was embarrassed by Atlanta in D.C. a week ago and to keep pace with the Eagles, this is a game they have to win. Jameis and Tampa have looked terrible as of late and there’s no reason to think that ends this week.
Look for Washington to get back on track and rather than betting on them +3 with a -115 payout, just go for it and bet them straight up to win at +135 payout. It’s much better value and you have to like their chances of winning outright. The bet: $5 for total payout of $11.75.
Cardinals +17 at Chiefs (-110)
No matter how one-sided the match up, I just can’t bring myself to believe that an NFL team can’t cover a three-score spread. We had this same feeling when we bet the Bills +17 against the Vikings earlier in the season. Somehow, the Bills won that game outright, the biggest upset statistically in a few decades. That ain’t happening with the Cardinals, but Arizona’s defense is nothing to scoff at.
While Kansas City has been blowing most teams out of the water, this feels a lot more like a 10-point game, because the Cardinals are going to try and control the clock and keep the ball out of Patrick Mahomes’ hands. If a team can’t cover a 17-point spread, we deserve to lose the bet anyway, so let’s roll with it. The bet: $4 for total payout of $7.60.
Seahawks +10 at Rams (-110)
Both these teams lost last week and Seattle is now on the brink of falling out of playoff contention. With L.A. losing home field throughout the playoffs for the time being based on their loss to the Saints, each of these teams is going to be playing desperate. Expect the Rams to win this game, but it should be much closer than the spread indicates.
Certainly, Seattle plays much better at home (where they pushed a +3 spread against the Rams earlier this season), but they’ve shown they can hang offensively when they need to. With two opponents so familiar with each other, it’s hard to bet against the team getting 10 points. Betting with the team getting points seems to be the theme this week, but that’s just how the spreads have played out. The bet: $4 for total payout of $7.60.
Saints-Bengals OVER 54 (-115)
This very well could be an overreaction on my part to the Saints and Rams shattering my under pick last week (it was 60, the teams combined for 80). However, this really does seem like a solid bet. With A.J. Green out, the Bengals offense will be less dynamic, but as long as they get Joe Mixon in space, that will open up passing lanes for Andy Dalton to hit Tyler Boyd and others.
New Orleans should certainly be seen as the favorite in this game and we will be in good shape if they open up an early lead, because that will force Cincinnati to play catch up. That’s what happened to the Rams last week and we saw the end result there. Here’s to righting that wrong and taking the over this week instead of the under when it comes to the Saints. The bet: $4 for total payout of $7.40.
As we do every week, let’s calculate our dream scenario where we go 5-for-5. We’ve been on a hot streak, so never say never. In that case, a $20 parlay would make us $598.95. We’ll keep dreaming of that, but I’m sure you’d all be fine going 3-for-5 every week as we’ve been doing all season long. Happy betting and we will check in after this weekend’s games.
Jacob Kornhauser is a sports reporter in Southern Oregon covering all sports, including Oregon and Oregon State athletics. He has been a national baseball writer for Bleacher Report and Rant Sports and has written two baseball books. He also specializes in sports betting analysis. He is a graduate of the University of Missouri Journalism School.
Key Sports Betting Lawmakers: Who Survived the Election, and Who’s Out
The post Key Sports Betting Lawmakers: Who Survived the Election, and Who’s Out appeared first on SportsHandle.
Besides the 36 gubernatorial races decided on Tuesday, the Nov. 6 elections will have an impact on the future of sports betting in some states. Several key lawmakers in states actively considering
The post Key Sports Betting Lawmakers: Who Survived the Election, and Who’s Out appeared first on SportsHandle.
Besides the 36 gubernatorial races decided on Tuesday, the Nov. 6 elections will have an impact on the future of sports betting in some states. Several key lawmakers in states actively considering legalizing sports betting lost their seats or were term-limited out, while others retained their posts and may see their influence elevate.
In Indiana, two key legislators, Ben Smaltz, whose Public Policy Committee held an intensive hearing on sports betting last month, hasn’t filed legislation, but could be a key drive. So could Ron Alting, Smaltz’s Senate counterpart. Both held off Democratic challengers to retain their seats.
In Kentucky, Adam Koenig, who retained his seat with 55 percent of the vote, hasn’t filed a bill yet, but hosted a comprehensive hearinghttps://sportshandle.com/ky-lawmakers-closing-in-on-sports-betting-bill-to-pass-in-19-hone-in-on-final-key-issues/ in October and appears to have taken the point on sports betting in the Bluegrass State. And in Massachusetts, chairman of the Committee on Economic Development and Emerging Technologies Joe Wagner, who ran unopposed, is carrying the torch.
Read more Key Sports Betting Lawmakers: Who Survived the Election, and Who’s Out on SportsHandle.
Panthers and Steelers test their mettle in prime time
Two teams headed for January football, the Panthers and Steelers, get to test their mettle on Thursday night. It should be a good one in prime time.
Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin, who's 1-1 in Super Bowls, isn't admitting any postseason thoughts are in the minds of his players or himself. But he has to like
Two teams headed for January football, the Panthers and Steelers, get to test their mettle on Thursday night. It should be a good one in prime time.
Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin, who’s 1-1 in Super Bowls, isn’t admitting any postseason thoughts are in the minds of his players or himself. But he has to like how the Steelers have performed in four straight victories.
“I’m not trying to look for specific areas, I just try to challenge these guys to get better every day,” Tomlin says.
“That’s what we’re focused on. I think that if we do that daily that will give us a chance to produce consistent performances that are on the rise. Not only in the second quarter (of the season) but as we continue through this journey.”
That journey has Carolina (6-2), ranked fifth in the AP Pro32, at No. 7 Pittsburgh. The Steelers (5-2-1) are a 5½-point favorite in the week’s best matchup.
The Panthers have won three straight and five of six. They are particularly strong running the ball, though Pittsburgh is stingy in that area on defense.
Carolina trails New Orleans by one game in the NFC South and leads the wild-card chase. Pittsburgh has a half-game lead in the AFC North over Cincinnati.
This could come down to the final play, which would be a treat to begin Week 10.
STEELERS, 33-31
KNOCKOUT POOL: Pro Picks is on a roll, and the Bears kept it going. This time, we’ll buy into underachieving (or under skilled perhaps) GREEN BAY.
No. 20 Dallas (plus 6 1-2) at No. 11 Philadelphia
Yes, it’s a bitter-rivalry game. But Eagles come off a bye, Cowboys off a poor showing.
BEST BET: EAGLES, 27-16
No. 1 New Orleans (minus 4 1-2) at No. 12 Cincinnati
With Eagles up next, Saints could stumble here. They won’t.
SAINTS, 31-23
No. 13 Seattle (plus 10) at No. 4 Los Angeles Rams
That’s a lot of points for a game that many Seahawks fans will attend.
RAMS, 30-23
No. 29 Arizona (plus 16 1-2) at No. 2 (tie) Kansas City
Pro Picks rarely is afraid to lay so many points. So …
CHIEFS 40, CARDINALS 22
No. 22 Detroit (plus 6 1-2) at No. 10 Chicago
First of two meetings in less than three weeks.
BEARS, 22-14
No. 15 Washington (plus 3) at No. 25 Tampa Bay
Redskins’ record could plummet with all those O-line injuries.
BUCCANEERS, 33-31
No. 2 (tie) New England (minus 6 1-2) at No. 17 Tennessee
Brady has Patriots in their usual fine November form.
PATRIOTS, 31-19
No. 14 Atlanta (minus 4) at No. 27 Cleveland
Are the injury-ravaged Falcons in midst of a turnaround?
FALCONS, 26-20
No. 6 Los Angeles Chargers (minus 10) at No. 32 Oakland
We ask once again: Have Raiders given up?
CHARGERS, 33-16
No. 19 Miami (plus 10) at No. 16 Green Bay
Dolphins have better record, Packers have much better team.
PACKERS, 34-20
No. 21 Jacksonville (plus 3) at No. 23 Indianapolis
Could there be a worse matchup this weekend? Well, see below.
JAGUARS, 21-20
No. 31 Buffalo (plus 7) at No. 26 New York Jets
Could there be a worse matchup? Well, see Monday night.
JETS, 8-5
No. 30 New York Giants (plus 3 1-2) at No. 28 San Francisco, Monday night
The worst matchup. And in prime time.
UPSET SPECIAL: GIANTS, 19-13
___
2018 RECORD:
Last Week: Against spread (9-4). Straight up (9-4)
Season Totals: Against spread (65-62-4). Straight up: (90-42-2)
Best Bet: 3-6 against spread, 7-2 straight up
Upset special: 6-3 against spread, 5-3-1 straight up
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
NFL Week 10: In ‘Lookahead Lines,’ Steelers Drop From 6.5 to 4, Falcons Gettin’ Respect
Every week, Sports Handle will look at NFL lines, specifically “lookahead lines” o see how they’re moving and why. Lookahead lines are those posted one week prior to a game or even before the season has begun, as CG Technology does.
By comparing changes between current lines and the numbers hung days earlier, we can
Every week, Sports Handle will look at NFL lines, specifically “lookahead lines” o see how they’re moving and why. Lookahead lines are those posted one week prior to a game or even before the season has begun, as CG Technology does.
By comparing changes between current lines and the numbers hung days earlier, we can get a sense of where recency bias or overreactions are seeping in.
We’ll highlight the significant shifts, look for value and suggest when it’s a good idea to get behind or stay away from certain teams. Here’s a look at the NFL Week 10 line moves and what it means to bettors. (Note: odds indicated based on current numbers at several Las Vegas sportsbooks.)
NFL Week 9 Lines, Before And After: Some Value on Steelers at Home, Big Shift in Falcons and Browns, Also Looking at Lions and Redskins
Carolina Panthers at Pittsburgh Steelers (-4)
The Panthers haven’t gotten a lot of respect from oddsmakers this year. Just two weeks ago they were a home underdog to the Ravens and the line against the Steelers was 6.5 when the SuperBook released its early numbers last week.
The number stayed at 6.5 when the SuperBook and many other shops put out their opening numbers for Week 10 but the Panthers were quickly bet down to +4 within 24 hours. As of Tuesday, that’s where the line was at most Las Vegas sportsbooks. The Panthers are on a three-game winning streak with wins over the Eagles, Ravens and Buccaneers. Carolina is also 3-0 ATS in those games, two of them at home. The Panthers haven’t fared as well on the road this season, going 1-2 both SU and ATS.
The Steelers are also rolling with four consecutive wins both SU and ATS. After losing their first two games at home outright to the Chiefs and Ravens, the Steelers have won their last two over the Browns and Falcons by over two touchdowns.
The money came in on the Panthers but so far this year, Carolina hasn’t been the same team away from home. With the Steelers hitting their stride, there’s some value laying the short number at home, especially if the line continues to drop.
Read the remainder of NFL Week 10: In ‘Lookahead Lines,’ Steelers Drop From 6.5 to 4, Falcons Gettin’ Respect on SportsHandle.
Daily Fantasy Sports Coming to (Most Of) Louisiana After Voters Approve Ballot Measure
Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) are coming to the Bayou State after residents in most of the state’s 64 parishes voted in favor of a ballot initiative to allow residents of those parishes to play in online DFS contests.
According to the Times-Picayune, 47 of Louisiana’s 64 parishes voted in favor of legalizing online DFS
Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) are coming to the Bayou State after residents in most of the state’s 64 parishes voted in favor of a ballot initiative to allow residents of those parishes to play in online DFS contests.
According to the Times-Picayune, 47 of Louisiana’s 64 parishes voted in favor of legalizing online DFS contests, with most of those against it located in north Louisiana, while most parishes in the Baton Rouge, New Orleans and Lafayette areas voted in favor. DFS will be available only to those within the parishes that voted in favor — not statewide.
Because the Louisiana state constitution prohibits gambling, the legislation sponsored by state representative Kirk Talbot’s (R-River Ridge), which triggered the ballot initiative read, “participation in any fantasy sports contest … shall not be considered gambling.”
Read more Daily Fantasy Sports Coming to (Most Of) Louisiana After Voters Approve Ballot Measure on SportsHandle.
NFL Week 10: Over and Under Best Bets
This NFL season, with sports betting expected to be a more common and accepted practice, we're making a point to look beyond point spreads and analyze often-neglected totals. As part of that approach, we're offering up our favorite bet over and favorite under each week.
Over and Under Best Bets
Over of
This NFL season, with sports betting expected to be a more common and accepted practice, we’re making a point to look beyond point spreads and analyze often-neglected totals. As part of that approach, we’re offering up our favorite bet over and favorite under each week.
Over and Under Best Bets
Over of the week: Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams
Total: 51.5
In their last meeting, the Seahawks and Rams combined for 64 points. Seattle has since scored 55 points in two road games, while Los Angeles is coming off a 45-35 loss to the New Orleans Saints.
These teams should push the 60-point plateau when they meet Sunday in L.A.
Sure, both teams still have a lot of talent on the defensive side of the ball, but Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is hungry and should pounce on a still-vulnerable defense when backed into somewhat of a corner in Week 10. Meanwhile, the Rams have scored at least 29 points in eight of their nine games this season.
Seattle is beatable on the ground. The Rams have Todd Gurley. L.A. is struggling in pass defense. Seattle has Wilson. It’s simply a bad matchup for those riding the under.
Predicted score: Rams 33, Seahawks 30
Under of the week: Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland Raiders
Total: 50.5
The Raiders have allowed 76 points to the Indianapolis Colts and San Francisco 49ers in the last two weeks, which might explain why this total is above 50. But I’d expect somewhat of a correction with Oakland hosting a more familiar opponent Sunday.
The Chargers managed “just” 26 points in a home victory over the Raiders earlier this season. They may be a little more tired for this road matchup after a big Week 10 victory in Seattle, so I wouldn’t be surprised if they scored 26 or fewer again here.
But even if that doesn’t happen, is there any reason to think the Raiders can suddenly score points? They’ve been held to 10 or fewer in three of their last four games, and this Los Angeles defense is a lot stronger than the Colts D on which they scored 28 a couple weeks ago.
This might not even hit 40, let alone 50.
Predicted score: Chargers 26, Raiders 13
Good luck, we’re all counting on you.
Previous results
Last week: 2-0
2018 season: 12-6
Brad Gagnon has covered the NFL since 2007 and is a member of the Professional Football Writers of America, despite the fact he actually lives in Canada. The Toronto-based sports journalist’s work can also be seen at Bleacher Report, CBS Sports, Awful Announcing and The Guardian. He can be found on Twitter @brad_gagnon
Arkansas Legalizes Sports Betting Via Ballot Referendum, First Casino Licenses Issued
Arkansas voters on Tuesday legalized sports betting on the only mid-term election ballot initiative in the country dealing with sports betting. Issue 4, a ballot measure that amends the state constitution to allow sports betting, has passed.
As of 7 a.m. Wednesday, with 99 percent of votes counted, 54.1 percent of over
Arkansas voters on Tuesday legalized sports betting on the only mid-term election ballot initiative in the country dealing with sports betting. Issue 4, a ballot measure that amends the state constitution to allow sports betting, has passed.
As of 7 a.m. Wednesday, with 99 percent of votes counted, 54.1 percent of over 860,000 voters had checked “yes” and 45.9 percent “no” to authorizing casinos in four counties that may include sports wagering among their offerings to patrons.
Arkansas became the second state in its region to legalize sports betting after Mississippi did so last summer. None of its other border states offer legal sports betting, though Oklahoma, Missouri and Louisiana all have commercial or tribal casinos. Arkansas is the seventh state outside of Nevada to legalize sports betting behind Delaware, New Jersey, Mississippi, West Virginia, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island.
Read more Arkansas Legalizes Sports Betting Via Ballot Referendum, First Casino Licenses Issued on SportsHandle.
Breaking Down The NHL’s Partnership With FanDuel
The wall separating the major U.S. sports leagues and sports wagering world continues to crumble with the announcement of two new deals involving Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) and sportsbook operator FanDuel.
FanDuel in its newly minted partnership with the National Hockey League (NHL) has additionally refocused attention on what was its core
The wall separating the major U.S. sports leagues and sports wagering world continues to crumble with the announcement of two new deals involving Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) and sportsbook operator FanDuel.
FanDuel in its newly minted partnership with the National Hockey League (NHL) has additionally refocused attention on what was its core business as it continues its efforts to establish itself in emerging Nevada-style sports betting marketplaces.
On Monday, the number two DFS company announced a multi-year partnership with the NHL, making FanDuel the “exclusive official daily fantasy partner and an official sports betting partner of the NHL.” The new deal also allows FanDuel customers to gain access to what it calls “special prizing,” such as VIP experiences to NHL major events including its All-Star Game and Winter Classic outdoor hockey game.
Read more Breaking Down The NHL’s Partnership With FanDuel on SportsHandle.
Ballin’ on a Budget Week 9 Results
Maybe I should stick to straight game picks and ditch the over/unders. We went 3-2 again this week, getting all three game picks right, including two road underdogs. However, we went 0-2 on over/unders and neither of them were particularly close. Luckily, the payouts on those road dog picks are higher, so we
Maybe I should stick to straight game picks and ditch the over/unders. We went 3-2 again this week, getting all three game picks right, including two road underdogs. However, we went 0-2 on over/unders and neither of them were particularly close. Luckily, the payouts on those road dog picks are higher, so we continue to build our stash. Certainly, 3-2 every week ain’t bad, but we’re still waiting for that big payout on a 5-0 week.
LOSS: Dolphins-Jets OVER 45 points (-110): Dolphins 13, Jets 6.
As soon as I read on Sunday morning about these teams being worried about field conditions in Miami, I knew we were in trouble. Poor field conditions never make scoring easier. Sam Darnold threw four interceptions, stopping multiple Jets drives in their tracks. A Dolphins defense that just allowed 42 points to the Texans magically showed up and balled out.
Field goals killed us as they always do with overs, but even if those field goals turned into touchdowns, we would likely still be doomed. There’s no way around it, this one wasn’t even close and that was due to a combination of factors. The win: $0.
LOSS: Saints-Rams UNDER 60 points (-110): Saints 45, Rams 35.
Ouch. Let’s just acknowledge that 60 points is an insane over/under number in NFL betting and the Saints and Rams still shattered it. Despite each team having a high-powered offense, I thought the solid rush defenses for each would limit scoring. Instead, what I said I feared in last week’s column came true: this game became a shootout.
L.A. was down big early and stormed back to tie it before New Orleans scored the last 10 points of the game to seal the win. This was one of, if not the best game of the year so far, it’s just a shame it had to come at our expense. The win: $0.
WIN: Steelers -3 vs. Ravens (-120): Steelers 23, Ravens 16.
Even without Le’Veon Bell, Pittsburgh is starting to hit its stride. Despite it being a one-score game in the end, the Steelers really controlled this game from the start. The defense is showing signs of life and this is not a team you want to mess with right now. Meanwhile, the Ravens are in a free fall, now losers of three straight games.
We knew getting a line that was under a field goal gave us a chance to win and Pittsburgh went one step further and covered for us. It was just the first of many solid picks we had on point spread and money line this week. The win: $5.50.
WIN: Falcons over Redskins (+110): Falcons 38, Redskins 14.
I was very high on Atlanta going into this match up, but even I did not foresee this flat-out domination by the Falcons. They bullied Washington from the opening kick and did whatever they wanted on offense. We picked this “upset” based on the Falcons having far more talent. That doesn’t always equal a win, but it sure did today.
When the lines came out at the beginning of the week, this one immediately stuck out as one to put some money down on. I’m glad we were wise enough to do it and reap the benefits. Total win: $10.50.
WIN: Texans over Broncos (+120): Texans 19, Broncos 17.
Just barely, Houston was able to hold off Denver for its fifth straight win and it won us some money in the process. The Texans are really starting to roll with the defense and offense seemingly each making strides each week. What should be scary to opposing teams is the fact this Texans team can win different styles of games: low-scoring affairs and shootouts.
Sunday afternoon was the former and Houston showed enough grit to pull it out in a very tough road environment. The Texans are starting to emerge as the clear best team in the AFC South and if they win a couple more, they might emerge as one of the best teams in the entire AFC. I wouldn’t bet against the Steelers, Patriots, or Chiefs right now, but we’re not talking about season-long bets here. All we’re talking about is our piggy bank continuing to grow week by week. Total win: $11.
PIGGY BANK: $201.88 (12.2% return on investment)
PICK PERCENTAGE: 59.5% (25-17-3)
Jacob Kornhauser is a sports reporter in Southern Oregon covering all sports, including Oregon and Oregon State athletics. He has been a national baseball writer for Bleacher Report and Rant Sports and has written two baseball books. He also specializes in sports betting analysis. He is a graduate of the University of Missouri Journalism School.
DraftKings Campaigning To Bring Legal Sports Betting to Massachusetts
It appears that DraftKings believes its home state will be among the next to legalize sports betting, or wants to make sure that’s the case.
According to the Boston Herald, the Boston-based company has already kicked off a Boston-centric social-media campaign and will further pump up its public relations and lobbying efforts. Massachusetts
It appears that DraftKings believes its home state will be among the next to legalize sports betting, or wants to make sure that’s the case.
According to the Boston Herald, the Boston-based company has already kicked off a Boston-centric social-media campaign and will further pump up its public relations and lobbying efforts. Massachusetts lawmakers briefly entertained sports betting legislation this year, and the Massachusetts Gaming Commission commissioned a white paper to study sports betting in the Bay State, but no legislation was passed in 2018.
DraftKings currently operates an online sportsbook for New Jersey residents, and is leveraging the success of New Jersey bettors to get the attention of Massachusetts residents. Among the social media offerings is one that showcases a New Jersey bettor who won $325,000 when the Red Sox won their fourth World Series in 15 years late last month. According to the Herald, the social media campaign is tied to the the World Series and some New England Patriots’ games.
Read more DraftKings Campaigning To Bring Legal Sports Betting to Massachusetts on SportsHandle.
8 Industries Most Likely To Score Big In Sports Gambling
The U.S. Supreme Court’s monumental decision in May to strike down the long-standing federal law banning full-fledged sports wagering outside Nevada, has opened up legal sports betting to states across the country.
Already New Jersey and Mississippi and its residents (and neighbors) have enjoyed the fruits of their new and growing markets, with
The U.S. Supreme Court’s monumental decision in May to strike down the long-standing federal law banning full-fledged sports wagering outside Nevada, has opened up legal sports betting to states across the country.
Already New Jersey and Mississippi and its residents (and neighbors) have enjoyed the fruits of their new and growing markets, with other states in earlier stages or nearing a launch. Many more are expected to come on board in 2019.
As new sports wagering platforms are being developed and new kinds of partnerships explored, a wide range of industries are well-positioned to benefit greatly from the massive revenue potential in this marketplace.
1. Fantasy Sports
New opportunities abound in this sector. From opening proprietary sportsbooks and developing betting apps to entering into partnerships with casinos, sports bars, and media companies, fantasy sports enterprises are ready to meet the increasing demand resulting from expanded legalized betting. While there are two clear leaders in this space, DraftKings and FanDuel — which by the way blew out the competition in September in New Jersey — it’s likely that new or smaller players will emerge as the market expands.
2. Social Media
Sports betting and social media go hand-in-hand. With a smartphone in the pockets of practically everyone, an increasing number of people are likely to follow games on mobile. Also many bettors will begin or already do follow sports reporters and “handicappers” on social media, meaning it will only grow as an essential tool in making an educated pregame and in-game wager. Additionally, a significant number of online sportsbooks and other companies are now using social media platforms as a marketing and advertising tool, thereby creating yet another revenue stream with the potential for massive expansion.
[Also see: Startups Compete in the New Sports Betting Arena]
3. Media Companies and TV
After the Supreme Court decision was announced, billionaire Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said he believed the value of professional sports franchises were doubled as a result of the ruling. Although some may consider this hyperbole, there are others who think the statement was too low, with predictions that the amount of cash about to hit the sports gambling market is actually being underestimated. The related opportunities for media and television companies are enormous, as a 2016 Nielsen Sports study found that although sports betters composed just 25% of the NFL viewing audience, they accounted for 47% of the time spent watching games. If you have money riding on a game, you’re likely to watch more than twice as much as non-gamblers.
And the media industry is listening. ESPN+ is airing a gambling-focused show by The Action Network, “I’ll Take That Bet,” featuring personalities picking their top 10 bets. FS1 went a step further by launching a daily sports gambling show called “Lock It In” with known betting personalities. Another concept involves in-game micro-wagering, which is expected to grow exponentially as states adopt sports gambling. Current delays between the sites of live sporting events and transmission to viewers have curtailed play-by-play wagering on some sports. It’s expected that technology firms will quickly develop real-time picture-and-sound transmission to allow this revenue potential to be fully realized.
Heisman Trophy Winner Props: Updated through Week 10
Tua Tagovailoa was already the favorite at 4/11 odds. After this week, his odds got better, and every other Heisman trophy candidate's odds decreased. Also, his team just shut out the 3rd ranked LSU Tigers.
Note: The change column indicates the percentage change in the odds of each player. Positive change labeled in
Tua Tagovailoa was already the favorite at 4/11 odds. After this week, his odds got better, and every other Heisman trophy candidate’s odds decreased. Also, his team just shut out the 3rd ranked LSU Tigers.
Note: The change column indicates the percentage change in the odds of each player. Positive change labeled in green means the player is getting bet and his odds are lower, while the negative change in red means the player’s odds have regressed.
Heisman Trophy Winner Props
Martin is a data analyst that has been applauded for his ability to make the complex simple. He grew up on a farm in northern Vermont and spent his summers helping his mom lead llama treks at Smugglers’ Notch Resort.
Martin graduated from University of Vermont with a degree in Mathematics. After graduation he left Vermont to work for an educational nonprofit called City Year for two years, and followed that up by attending the data science immersive program at Galvanize in Denver. He is an avid Green Bay Packer fan, and spends his free time playing football and soccer.
Arkansas, Louisiana Voters to Decide on Legal Sports Betting, DFS
Voters in six states will decide issues related to gaming during the mid-term elections on Tuesday, but only two will consider measures directly related to sports betting and daily fantasy sports. Arkansans will have the opportunity to issue casino licenses to four casinos across the state, and those casinos could then offer gaming,
Voters in six states will decide issues related to gaming during the mid-term elections on Tuesday, but only two will consider measures directly related to sports betting and daily fantasy sports. Arkansans will have the opportunity to issue casino licenses to four casinos across the state, and those casinos could then offer gaming, including sports betting.
In Louisiana, voters will decide whether or not to legalize daily fantasy sports games, but the Louisiana state constitution requires that this decision be made on a parish-by-parish basis. In the end, some Louisiana parishes could vote to make daily fantasy games legal while others could vote against it.
If approved, Arkansas’ Issue 4 would authorize casinos in Crittenden, Garland, Pope, and Jefferson counties. Two of the licenses would automatically be granted to Southland Racing Corporation and Oaklawn Jockey Club. For the other two licenses, applicants in Pope and Jefferson counties would have to apply and prove their experience in casino gaming.