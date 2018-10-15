Could trade provide graceful exit for Giants’ Manning?
Dallas Cowboys: It’s tough replacing one of the most accurate kickers in NFL history, but that’s just what Brett Maher is doing this season — and doing it well. When the Cowboys cut Dan Bailey and his $3.4 million salary and brought in the $480,000-a-year Maher, no one was quite sure how it would turn out. But on the season, he’s hit 15 of 16 field goals, missing only his first attempt of the year. On Sunday, in the Cowboys’ 40-7 drubbing of Jacksonville, Maher hit field goals of 32, 46, 50 and 55 yards. He also connected on all four extra-point attempts. “Hats off to our kicker, Brett, for doing his job,” defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence said after the game. “He’s pretty nice.” An even bigger compliment came from Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones. “We’re really pleased with how he’s kicking,” Jones said. “He’s kicking in form with how he kicked in preseason. It’s not surprising.”
New York Giants: ESPN analyst and former NFL quarterback Matt Hasselbeck shared on Sunday his idea about how the Giants and struggling quarterback Eli Manning could divorce amicably: trade him to Jacksonville. Despite being 3-3, the Jaguars have playoff aspirations, but quarterback Blake Bortles has been inconsistent. In Jacksonville, the 37-year-old Manning could reunite with the man he won two Super Bowl games with, Tom Coughlin, the Jags’ president.
“I would do Eli Manning a solid. I would trade him to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jacksonville has a team and they’re making a run,” Hasselbeck said on the network. “Eli Manning is Tom Coughlin’s quarterback. If you were to ask Tom Coughlin what he’s looking for in a quarterback, he’s thinking about what Eli Manning does for him. Having him in the organization would be a value to the Jaguars and lets Giants fans turn the page.”
Philadelphia Eagles: Left tackle Jason Peters sustained a torn right biceps in the Eagles’ Week 6 win over the New York Giants, but he shouldn’t miss much time, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Rapoport reported Sunday that Peters could return in just a week or two. Peters, 36, has played just two complete games this season as he has battled a quadriceps injury. Halapoulivaati Vaitai struggled in the preseason and hasn’t dazzled in the regular season, but he most likely will start while Peters is sidelined. He started 10 regular-season games when Peters went down with a knee injury last year, plus three more in the postseason. The Eagles (3-3) meet the Carolina Panthers (3-2) Sunday in Philadelphia.
Washington Redskins: Adrian Peterson was listed as questionable before the Redskins’ game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. The 33-year-old running back didn’t let a separated shoulder suffered a week earlier stop him, though. He rushed for 97 yards on 17 carries as the Redskins won 23-17. “I had already made up in my mind Friday, ‘Hey, I’m going to give it a go, and I know it’s going to be painful but it’s mind over matter and keep pressing,'” Peterson told reporters after the game. “So that’s what I ended up doing.” The coaches on both sides applauded his efforts. “I can’t say enough about what he did today, playing through the pain of the shoulder and the knee,” Redskins head coach Jay Gruden said of Peterson. “What a pro. What a pro he is.” Panthers coach Ron Rivera had this to say: “Adrian Peterson ran hard. I think he created the opportunity for them down the stretch to control the clock a little bit.”
Lions put Agnew on injured reserve with knee problem
Lions coach Matt Patricia doesn’t seem to be ruling out a return for Agnew at some point this season, but Detroit will obviously be without him for a while. The Lions signed linebacker Trevor Bates to the active roster from the practice squad.
Agnew earned All-Pro honors last season, when he returned two punts for touchdowns. He’s averaged only 5.6 yards per punt return this season, but has also returned six kickoffs for an average of 27.8 yards.
The Lions selected Agnew in the fifth round of the 2017 draft.
Falcons K Bryant (hamstring) likely to miss next game
Coach Dan Quinn said Monday that the Falcons are going to bring in another kicker by the time they return to practice this week.
Coach Dan Quinn said Monday that the Falcons are going to bring in another kicker by the time they return to practice this week. Giorgio Tavecchio, who was with the team at the end of the preseason, is among the candidates to fill in for at least one game.
The 43-year-old Bryant is one of Atlanta’s most reliable offensive weapons. He has made all nine of his field goal attempts this season, including three from at least 50 yards.
His long kick Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers helped clinch a 34-29 victory. But Bryant immediately grabbed his hamstring, hobbled off the field and headed straight to the locker room.
The Falcons (2-4) face the New York Giants (1-5) next Monday night.
After loss, Matt Nagy, Bears deal with big dose of adversity
An injury to pass rusher Khalil Mack, a key missed field goal, turnovers at critical times, penalties, and a faltering defense all combined to help take down the Bears 31-28 in overtime Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.
The mistakes ended a three-game winning streak by Chicago (3-2) and even led to the first real criticism for coach Matt Nagy. On Monday at Halas Hall, Nagy stood up for his share of blame.
“I’m a big boy,” Nagy said. “I can handle the criticism.”
Of more concern than all of this with the New England Patriots coming to Soldier Field on Sunday is Mack’s health. He completed the game after suffering an ankle injury, but failed to record a sack for the first time this season.
Team medical personnel will evaluate his injury in the next few days, and Nagy said it won’t include X-rays.
Chicago’s defense looked entirely different without Mack 100 percent healthy. The pass rush never got to Miami quarterback Brock Osweiler, and the Bears’ league-best run defense was trampled by 35-year-old running back Frank Gore for 101 of Miami’s 161 rushing yards.
Missed tackles on Albert Wilson contributed to two shorter passes going for long touchdowns to cap off a nightmare afternoon in the heat for the Bears.
“I hope it’s an aberration, but we’ll discuss it and we make everybody accountable,” Nagy said about poor tackling. “I think for our team and our players we like to pump them up and show them the good stuff, but we’ll also show them the bad stuff. You know, why did this happen? And use it as motivation.
“So I hope it was just a one-time thing.”
Some turnovers took on a different form than in other games this season.
Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky threw one interception in the end zone, but for the first time the Bears offense had someone other than Trubisky lose a fumble.
Both Jordan Howard and Tarik Cohen lost the ball, Howard at the goal line and Cohen with the offense near midfield in pursuit of the winning points.
“We need to protect the football better,” Nagy said. “We need to have better ball security and try to win those turnover margins.”
Howard went for more than a quarter without a carry following his goal-line fumble, but Nagy said no punishment was involved and this was determined more by the game situation.
“Anytime somebody does that, a lot of times you’re in that mode where somebody fumbles the football and you want to give them the football right away,” Nagy said. “But for us, we were having success throwing the football in the second half and we just stuck with that.”
Despite the interception, Trubisky put up a strong second half and finished 22 of 31 for 316 yards with three touchdowns. His passer rating for the season is 105.6.
“Mitch is playing really well right now, he’s playing really well,” Nagy said. “You’re seeing the growth of the players’ trust within each other, and his growth with these players.”
Nagy had to fend off questions about his overtime decision to run the ball on third down, rather than pass to try to get Cody Parkey a field goal try closer than 53 yards in overtime. Parkey missed it wide right.
“Hindsight is 20-20,” Nagy said. “You pass the ball and get the first (down), and then who knows what goes on from there? In the end, I felt very comfortable with giving Cody Parkey a chance to make that field goal.
“And I’ll say this: Depending on the situations, I have ultimate trust in him to make that.”
The Bears remained in first place in the NFC North with a 3-2 record after the loss, and Nagy looked ahead with a positive attitude.
“This is not a ‘Debbie Downer’ organization,” Nagy said referring to the “Saturday Night Live character. “We’re a winning team, we lost that game, life goes on. How’re we going to get better?”
Broncos say guard Ronald Leary has torn Achilles
Leary was injured early in the second half of Denver’s 23-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday and was replaced by Max Garcia.
Coach Vance Joseph said Monday that Leary will be placed on injured reserve.
“That’s a huge loss for us from a leadership perspective,” Joseph said. “From a player perspective, it’s a huge loss. You know, we have great depth in that room, obviously with (right guard Connor) McGovern and Max being starters now and (rookie) Sam Jones dressing on game day. So, we’ll see how that works out, but I feel good about that room. I do.”
General manager John Elway said on his weekly radio show that he’s searching for a roster replacement for Leary, but with a game Thursday night in Arizona that addition won’t be someone who can provide immediate help.
Vikings lose rising star rookie CB Mike Hughes to torn ACL
Coach Mike Zimmer confirmed the diagnosis on Monday. Hughes was hurt in the fourth quarter of Minnesota’s 27-17 win over Arizona on Sunday.
Though the Vikings had more pressing needs on the offensive line in the draft, they refused to pass up Hughes with the 30th overall selection out of Central Florida. In addition to seeing extensive time in the secondary, Hughes has taken turns returning kickoffs and punts and played on coverage units.
This is the second straight year the Vikings have lost their top pick to an ACL injury in October. Running back Dalvin Cook went down in the fourth game last season.
Jets’ Maye sidelined with broken thumb; Enunwa, Pryor hurt
Maye was injured in the third quarter of New York’s 42-34 win over Indianapolis on Sunday. He was seen wearing a cast on his right hand after the game.
Coach Todd Bowles had no immediate update on Maye’s status during a conference call Monday. Terrence Brooks filled in for Maye opposite Jamal Adams against the Colts. The Jets also have Doug Middleton at the safety spot.
It’s the latest injury to a Jets secondary that is already without cornerbacks Trumaine Johnson (quadriceps) and Buster Skrine (concussion).
The Jets also have some concerns at the wide receiver position with both Quincy Enunwa (sprained ankle) and Terrelle Pryor (groin) leaving the game against the Colts with injuries.
Browns’ Schobert to miss time with hamstring injury
Schobert got hurt in the third quarter of Sunday’s 38-14 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Coach Hue Jackson said Schobert will be “down for a little while” and will be evaluated on a week-to-week basis.
Cleveland’s defense can’t afford to lose a player such as Schobert, who tied for the league lead with 144 tackles last season. The Browns gave up 246 yards rushing in Sunday’s blowout loss.
Christian Kirskey could slide over from outside linebacker to take Schobert’s spot.
Also, Browns wide receiver Rod Streater suffered a neck fracture while covering a punt Sunday and is done for the season. Streater got hurt in the first quarter and his injury is the latest blow to Cleveland’s injury-depleted receiving unit.
He was expected to get more playing time while Rashard Higgins (knee) and Derrick Willies (collarbone) recover from their injuries.
The Browns said Streater is “doing well” and team doctors expect him to make a full recovery. Streater does not need surgery at this time.
Willies had an operation on Monday to fix his collarbone after he broke it in practice on Friday. The team remains hopeful Willies will return at some point in 2018.
The injury situation could force the Browns to sign another wide receiver or make a trade. The team signed free agent Breshad Perriman on Saturday, but he did not have enough time to learn the offense and was inactive Sunday.
Struggling Buccaneers fire defensive coordinator Mike Smith
The move Monday came a day after the team’s third straight loss following a 2-0 start and two weeks after Dirk Koetter said he had no intentions of dismissing Smith because the Bucs’ defensive woes were not the fault of any one person.
Tampa Bay has the NFL’s second-ranked offense and No. 1 passing attack, but is next to last in total defense and has allowed a league-high 34.6 points per game.
Koetter said in a statement said that “these decisions are always difficult, but our top priority here is to ensure that we do everything possible to help this team succeed.”
Smith is the former head coach of the Atlanta Falcons. Koetter was his offensive coordinator there and hired his old boss as defensive coordinator when Koetter became coach of the Bucs after the 2015 season.
Titans linebacker Morgan out ‘few weeks,’ Spain day to day
Vrabel said Monday that it’s unfortunate the Titans won’t have Morgan for a few weeks as a veteran guy who studies and takes care of his body.
Morgan played 19 snaps in the 21-0 loss to the Ravens before leaving the game. The nine-year veteran has started the past five games for the Titans (3-3), and he has 13 tackles with seven quarterback pressures this season.
Spain was hurt in the third quarter with 7:06 left, and he did not return. Spain, who has started 39 of his 41 games with Tennessee, was replaced by Corey Levin. Vrabel says they will know more on Spain later but are hoping to have him Sunday in London against the Chargers (4-2).
Gase described Tannehill’s status as day to day and said he didn’t know whether there was a chance the injury could be a long-term issue. Gase said he’s confident Tannehill will play again this season.
The situation is unusual because Gase said Tannehill’s shoulder got worse as last week progressed. Tannehill was ruled out of Sunday’s game against Chicago hours before kickoff, and replacement Brock Osweiler led the Dolphins to a 31-28 overtime victory.
Gase quashed any potential quarterback controversy by saying Tannehill will return to the lineup when he’s healthy.
The Steelers beat the Bengals Sunday, 28-21. And the two sides had plenty to say to each other during the game, and about each other afterward.
“They were all making threats at me. Dropping f-bombs. Everything. (Vontaze) Burfict was out there lying saying I spit on him, which I didn’t,” said Pittsburgh wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster. “Most physical game I’ve been in.”
Smith-Schuster, in his second season in the NFL, said the Cincinnati defense was “coming after all of us.”
That isn’t unusual in this AFC North matchup.
Burfict knocked out Steelers star receiver Antonio Brown with a hit to the head in an AFC Wild Card game in 2016; Burfict was suspended the first three games of the following season for the hit.
Last season, in the Steelers’ visit to Cincinnati for a December primetime game, Smith-Schuster delivered a brutal hit to Burfict, then stood over him gloating. Smith-Schuster was suspended one game by the NFL.
On Sunday, Burfict made another play on Brown that didn’t draw a penalty but could be reviewed by the NFL. After Brown made a catch and was being tackled, Burfict entered the play late and appeared to hit Brown’s head with his shoulder. He also hit his own teammate, Jessie Bates, on the play.
The two teams meet again in Pittsburgh on the last day of the season, Dec. 30, when both could have a lot on the line.
Bengals cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick will be ready.
“We’re better than them,” he said after the game.
The one item they can’t get done quickly, and often not at all, is finding consistency.
Rarely have the first six weeks of a season provided so many up-and-down performances, from weaklings to world beaters, from turnover machines to takeaway monsters.
Consider that there are seven teams with 3-3 marks, and another one, Green Bay, at 2-2-1 heading into its Monday nighter against San Francisco. There also are eight other clubs within a half-game or full game of the break-even mark. Had the Panthers and Redskins, both 3-2, and Lions (2-3) not had byes, they might well be .500 clubs now.
Those with a positive approach will call it competitive balance. We’ll stick with mediocrity.
And, most maddeningly, inconsistency.
“Yes, it always hurts more when you know you beat yourself, but that’s part of the game,” Carolina wide receiver Torrey Smith said after a 23-17 defeat at Washington in which the Panthers lost the turnover battle 3-0. “Sometimes you overcome it, sometimes you don’t. There’s no one particular person at fault. We know it’s us as a team.
“Great teams play well all four quarters. Good teams do it sporadically. If we want to be great, we have to be consistent. We had our chances, but we got to be able to do it every Sunday.”
What so many NFL teams do is dominate one week, deliver a dud the next. In Week 6, we had:
—Chicago (3-2), so powerful in its previous game before a bye, blowing a big lead at Miami (4-2), which was coming off messing up a 17-0 edge at Cincinnati in Week 5.
—Dallas (3-3), inept offensively in a prime-time failure at Houston, turning around and pummeling Jacksonville 40-7. The Jaguars seemed like a special group after a 3-1 start that included beating New England. They are now 3-3 with two poor showings in a row.
—Tennessee (3-3), which has followed three successive victories with two awful displays of invisible offense, including falling at Cleveland (2-3-1), a team that was hammered Sunday by the Chargers. Indeed, the Titans, Jaguars and Texans, who lost their opening three before winning the next three games, are tied atop the AFC South. At .500.
—Seattle (3-3), where Pete Carroll is doing one of the best coaching jobs of his career in keeping a retooling — say rebuilding in the Emerald City and you will be thrown into Puget Sound — club competitive. But still inconsistent, despite a 27-3 thrashing of the hapless Raiders.
—Pittsburgh (3-2-1), which once again stole a win at Cincinnati, a regular occurrence over nearly the last two decades. The Steelers have so many issues on and off the field that keeping them from sinking the season is paramount now compared to finding any steadiness.
Don’t expect much of this to change as we move deep into autumn and then into winter. While there are a few teams that are quite good and a bunch that are very bad, the truth about the NFL these days is that the majority of clubs are so-so.
Some can’t find a consistent offense to balance a solid defense, including the three AFC South leaders.
“I also know that we’re not going to be able to be where we want to be unless we figure this thing out on offense,” Houston coach Bill O’Brien admitted Sunday. “And figure out what we have to do to be able to run the ball, throw the ball consistently, and at times we look like a good offense, not really today, but at times we have this season. We have to figure that out.”
Others can move the ball, put up some points, but not regularly stop anybody. The Steelers and Vikings, two teams with a history of strong defense, won’t remind you of the Steel Curtain or the Purple People Eaters right now.
Even some of the true contenders, such as Kansas City and New England, have great offenses and sieve-like Ds.
Injuries always are a plague in the search for consistency. The schedule, especially when weather becomes an issue, can be, too.
Still, the folks at the league offices won’t bemoan ordinariness when it means those teams will be carrying the playoff races down to the end of the schedule. And fans of those teams will be thrilled that, even at 9-7 or 8-8, their guys are in the thick of things, consistency be damned.
Mahomes almost rallies Chiefs to win at New England
He was handed another lesson on Sunday night.
Mahomes passed for 352 yards and four touchdowns, but he also threw two first-half interceptions that proved to be quite costly when the Kansas City Chiefs lost 43-40 to the New England Patriots on Stephen Gostkowski’s 28-yard field goal as time expired.
The 23-year-old Mahomes was the toast of the NFL coming into the weekend, with Kansas City averaging 35 points during its 5-0 start. The 10th overall pick in the 2017 draft arrived in New England with 14 touchdown passes and just two interceptions.
One more victory, and Mahomes would become just the sixth quarterback since 1970 to win each of his first seven starts.
It just didn’t work out, not with Tom Brady directing New England’s prolific attack.
The Chiefs trailed 24-9 at halftime after Mahomes was picked off twice, including Duron Harmon’s first interception of the season in the end zone for a touchback in the final seconds of the second quarter.
“Yeah, I missed some throws,” Mahomes said. “That happens in this league but whenever you’re playing good football teams, you can’t miss those throws.”
Mahomes returned to form in the second half, nearly rallying the Chiefs to a dramatic victory. He found Tyreek Hill for a 1-yard TD pass that made it 33-30 Kansas City with 8:38 left. With the Chiefs trailing 40-33, he connected with Hill again for a 75-yard score that tied the game with just over three minutes remaining.
Tight end Travis Kelce said Mahomes was more composed in the second half.
“It’s a big game, going up against arguably the greatest of all time,” he said. “I know (Mahomes has) got a lot of respect for (Brady). I know this team has a lot of respect for (Brady), and it being a Sunday night game, we knew it was going to be a special one and sure enough the emotions and excitement got a little ahead of us, but we just settled down. Saw him in the second half be more like himself and have a little fun out there.”
Brady noticed, too.
“He made some big (plays). He made a lot of big ones,” Brady said. “The one at the end to Tyreek was a great throw, and he had some other great throws.”
After the tying TD, Brady used a 16-yard pass to James White and a 39-yard completion to Rob Gronkowski to get New England into field-goal range.
Mahomes was 23 for 36 in his franchise-record fifth straight game with 300 or more yards. But his second-half rebound wasn’t enough to extend Kansas City’s win streak.
“He did settle down. He did a nice job,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. “But again, the objective is to actually win the game and we didn’t do that. At the same time, when you have one like this, you go back and you learn from it.”
Cardinals’ Jones downplays big game, says he can do better
The league sack leader with a franchise-record 17 last season as an outside linebacker, Jones has switched to defensive end in the team’s new scheme and is harassing quarterbacks as well or better than he has in the past.
Take last week’s 28-18 win at San Francisco, for example. Jones had six tackles, a sack, two tackles for loss, two quarterback hits, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and a pass swatted down (preventing a two-point conversion). He was named NFC defensive player of the week for his performance.
“The standard that he put on tape this past week is what the standard is,” defensive coordinator Al Holcomb said. “That’s the expectation level for him. And we talk about that each and every day, being at his best on game day, coming to play and impacting the game because he can wreck a game.”
But Jones said he was nowhere near his best against the 49ers.
“I wouldn’t say this is my best football,” Jones said. “A lot of people might say that, but there were a lot of plays on Sunday that I left out there. I wish I could get them back. But that’s the thing about football, you have the opportunity to correct those mistakes.”
Next up is a matchup with the Vikings Sunday in Minnesota, where the Cardinals will have to deal with Kirk Cousins and an array of big-play receivers.
Jones expects a lot of attention.
“You’re always getting double-teamed, being a pass rusher,” he said. “You just have to be aware.”
In the offseason, Jones trains with his brother, MMA fighter Jon “Bones” Jones. It’s helped in his endurance, Jones said, and “pretty much hand speed.”
“When you play the sport of football, whoever has the faster hands wins,” he said.
Holcomb said that when Jones plays like he did last weekend, it rubs off on everyone around him.
It “picks up the other 10 men in the huddle,” Holcomb said. “And they’re trying to match his intensity and his play and his production.”
The Cardinals sent guard Jonathan Cooper and a second-round pick to acquire Jones in 2016. A year later, Arizona signed Jones to a five-year, $83 million contract with $53 million guaranteed. He’s lived up to that kind of paycheck.
Since 2016, Jones has 32 sacks, more than anyone else in the NFL. Von Miller is second with 27 1/2. He had seven more tackles for loss last season than any other player, in addition to leading the league in sacks. But he does it without any bravado.
“He’s one of the premier defensive ends in the National Football League,” Holcomb said. “He goes about his business in a quiet-type fashion, which is fine. If he continues to play like this, which we’re counting on him doing, the recognition will come.”
Jones said the accolades don’t mean much.
“I get that question all the time about not getting national recognition,” he said. “My biggest thing each and every season, even when I was back in New England, is just earning the respect and the trust from my peers, my co-workers, this locker room, the coaches, the training staff, everyone around here. I feel if I can get trust from those guys I have those guys telling me ‘You’re doing a good job’ then I’m happy.”
Brady, Pats await ‘future of the league’ in Chiefs’ Mahomes
Now Mahomes, whose undefeated Kansas City Chiefs play at New England on Sunday night, is the talk of the NFL in just his second season.
“That’s the future of the league, so it’s always great to see young players come in and learn from the guys in the past,” the 41-year-old Brady said Friday. “Just like I did when I was young. I had a lot of guys that I looked up to, got to play against Brett Favre and some other really great players.”
Mahomes has thrown 14 touchdown passes and just two interceptions to go with a quarterback rating of 112.7. His team is second in the league with 35 points a game.
Speaking on a conference call this week, Mahomes said he watched Brady a lot in college at Texas Tech.
“My coach in college was Kliff Kingsbury, and he actually was a backup for Brady at one point,” he said. “And so he showed me things that he liked with Tom and his pocket movements and stuff he did within the pocket that I’ve tried to put in my game a little bit.
“He’s someone that’s had a ton of success in this league and is someone that you do take stuff from.”
Brady has seen all this before from other young quarterbacks — Mahomes being the latest after Deshaun Watson last season.
“I think quarterbacks always pay attention to other quarterbacks,” Brady said. “You’re just watching the way they’re moving the ball. There’s a lot of different ways to lead your team and move the ball down the field and score points.
“So if you can learn things from other players you’re always trying to and if your offense is hot, you’re scoring a lot of points, I think everyone is trying to learn from what they’re doing. They’re just executing really well and I think that’s what we need to take from them.”
Brady understands that his defense clearly has more reason to take greater interest in Mahomes than he does.
“I look at it as a team that’s 5-0,” he said. “They’re very talented and they’ve been playing very well all season and that’s how I see it.”
He added: “This one’s going to go down to the wire. They’re good in all three phases, they score a lot of points, they rush it well, they’ve got a lot of skill players, they’ve got a lot of playmakers on defense. So we’re going to be tested in all areas.”
Brady is hitting 69 percent of his passes with 12 touchdowns and an uncharacteristic six interceptions — the last two off the hands of his receivers — for a 96.1 rating. He said he reached out to Drew Brees after the New Orleans quarterback overtook Peyton Manning on the all-time passing yardage list.
Brady, who goes for his record 200th regular-season win Sunday night, and Brees are both chasing league passing records. Asked if he and Brees are competitive over the numbers, he said, “Not really . mildly competitive guys.
“We played against each other in college. We beat him — my senior year (Brady at Michigan, Brees at Purdue), which was good. He’s had a great career. I think so highly of him and everything he’s accomplished. He’s a great player, a great leader, played on two different teams, been so productive,” he said.
“It’s great when you see that happen. It’s a very competitive league, and to be around competing is really a privilege to still be able to do it. I feel that way myself. I’m sure he does, too.”
Sutton’s hustle play resonates with Broncos
Sutton, who caught his first touchdown pass as a pro in the first quarter of Denver’s 34-16 loss, was Case Keenum’s target in the end zone on the final play of the game.
The ball was batted around and ended up in hands of Maye, who took off down the sideline.
“I had already told everybody on the sideline there ain’t no quit offensively and defensively,” Sutton said. “There was no quit. We were going to fight to the end no matter what the score was. And I was going to give everything I had until the clock said zero-zero-zero.”
Maye chugged his way through would-be tacklers for a 104-yard interception return.
He needed 105.
“That’s a pride play,” Broncos linebacker Todd Davis said. “The last thing you ever want to do is let another team score.”
“I think everybody on the sideline knew that there was no quit in me,” said Sutton, whose stop at the 1-yard line left Maye with the longest interception return without a score in NFL history.
Maye, who was playing in just his second game since missing most of training camp and the preseason while dealing with ankle and foot injuries, buried his helmet in the turf after getting tackled just shy of the goal line while teammate Parry Nickerson patted him on the back.
Neither Maye, who ran a total of 140.7 yards on the return, according to NFL Next Gen Stats, nor Sutton said anything to each other after the play.
“Nah, I know he was tired because I was tired,” Sutton said. “So, I just kind of laid there like catch your breath a little bit.”
Sutton’s heart and hustle weren’t lost on his teammates.
“It shows a lot about who he is, and I really appreciate that,” Keenum said. “Not just what happened on the play, but just the type of guy he is. I’ll line up and go fight with those guys any day.”
The Broncos are going to need some resiliency as they try to snap their three-game skid Sunday when they host the Rams (5-0) .
“This is a game we know we can win against a team that nobody feels we can beat,” Davis said.
A forecast that calls for snow and temperatures in the lower 20s might also help slow LA’s dynamic offense featuring Jared Goff, who leads the league with 1,727 yards passing, and Todd Gurley, who tops the NFL with seven TD runs.
“That’s what we do here in Denver, man, we love the cold,” nose tackle Domata Peko said. “We practiced all week in it, so hopefully these sunny LA boys come out here and see how cold it is.”
Special teams coordinator Tom McMahon said the Broncos “got lucky on Wednesday and had the blizzard, so I think the guys are ready for that. We got the same day Wednesday that I hope we get on Sunday, and we played through it pretty well.”
That was not a blizzard.
“To me it was,” McMahon said. “The snowflakes were taller than me coming down.”
Sutton was impressed, too.
That “was the first time I’ve ever played in snow,” Sutton said. “It was a lot of fun. Everybody from up north they were laughing at me, telling me I needed to calm down. But I thought it was a lot of fun. I thought it was cool.”
Giants’ Shurmur still believes in Eli Manning as his QB
Shurmur never hesitated Friday when asked if he was considering a change in the wake of a 34-13 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles that dropped New York to 1-5.
“We believe in Eli,” Shurmur said.
It was as simple as that. There will be no change to either veteran Alex Tanney or rookie Kyle Lauletta.
Shurmur acknowledged Manning made some mistakes in the loss Thursday night at MetLife Stadium, but so did a lot of other players.
When he was pressed about whether he would give Lauletta a chance to play if the season slipped away, Shurmur stopped the question.
“Listen, we’re not talking about a quarterback change,” Shurmur said.
Statistically, Manning has played well. He has hit 158 of 230 passes for 1,662 yards, six touchdowns and four interceptions. His nearly 69 percent completion percentage would be a career best.
The problem is the 37-year-old Manning is not mobile and that is hurting the offense. He rarely turns a potential sack into a scramble that results in a first down or a big pass play. He has been sacked 20 times. The Eagles took him down four times and had 13 other hits.
“My confidence is always the same,” Manning said. “I know I can play better than last night. I have to make better decisions and get back to doing my job, not trying to do anything more, forcing things. Just find completions, move the ball and try to score points.”
Manning is surprised the Giants have the same record at this point as a year ago, when they finished 3-13.
New general manager Dave Gettleman and Shurmur turned over more than half the roster, bringing in both talented players and standup guys who put the team first.
“We expected to go win games,” Manning said. “We’re not playing as well as we need to and we will work on fixing that.”
Manning said the past two seasons have been tough, winning just four of 22 games. However, he said this year feels nothing like 2017, where it was hard to be optimistic with injuries and internal turmoil.
“This year, you see it can get better,” Manning said. “We have good players. We have good character guys. Guys are working. I think there is a great opportunity for us to improve and win a bunch of football games. That’s what we believe.”
Many football analysts and writers said over the past 24 hours that Manning’s time as the Giants’ leader is coming to an end in his 15th season. Many were calling for a quarterback change.
“It bugs me that we are 1-5,” the two-time Super Bowl MVP said. “What people say has never gotten to me, never bothered me. You work extremely hard to go have a big year and you are excited about things. To be in this situation, yeah, it bothers you, but the only thing you can do is keep working, grinding and try to bring this team together.”
Manning and Shurmur both said the Giants need to execute better.
“We are certainly not where we want to be record-wise,” Shurmur said. “We will acknowledge that. But I do know this: This group of players will stay in there and keep working and fighting to win a game.”
The Giants don’t play again until traveling to Atlanta to face the Falcons on Oct 22. The players will be off the weekend and won’t practice until Tuesday.
“What is important is you try to reflect where you are at and where you want to go,” Shurmur said. “Right now, we’re not where we want to be record-wise, so I encouraged them to reflect on that and then try to think of ways they can get individually better.”
NOTES: WR Cody Latimer (hamstring) was the only injury of note Thursday night, Shurmur said. … Shurmur seemed to accept Odell Beckham Jr.’s explanation that he head-butted a cooling fan to psych himself up during the game. Still, he wants his players to be more composed. “Is that what I would have done? Absolutely not,” Shurmur said. “Is that what I want my players doing? No. That’s it.”
Dolphins’ Tannehill questionable (shoulder) vs. Bears
Tannehill was limited in Friday’s workout — the first time he has missed practice time because of the injury. He wasn’t on the injury report last week, but was during the week of Sept. 24.
Brock Osweiler or David Fales would start if Tannehill can’t play.
Left tackle Laremy Tunsil has been released from the concussion protocol and is listed as questionable. Tunsil was not limited in practice Friday, and coach Adam Gase said it looks “promising” that he’ll be able to play.
Defensive end Cameron Wake is listed as doubtful with a knee injury.
