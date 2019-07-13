Compromise possible in push for 18-game schedule
While the concept of a future 18-game NFL season is nothing new, with players objecting to the wear and tear of an added two games, the Wall Street Journal reported a potential compromise Friday.
In early negotiations regarding the league’s current collective bargaining agreement, which expires after the 2020 season, an addition to the schedule reportedly has been discussed with the owners proposing the players remain limited to 16 games in an 18-game schedule.
Teams would have to stagger two games off for each of their players on the roster.
NFL Players’ Association executive director DeMaurice Smith confirmed to ESPN that the possibility has been raised, but added that the players don’t have any incentive to support it.
“I don’t see an 18-game schedule — under any circumstance — being in the best interest of our players,” Smith told ESPN. “If somebody wants to make an 18-game proposal, we’ll look at it. I haven’t seen anything that makes me think that it would be good for the players.”
The idea of an 18-game schedule goes back to at least 2011. And even though the added work would add tens of millions to the payroll of each team, the players have held strong that more regular-season games are not their preference.
The longer season would require a shortening of the preseason schedule, which is typically four games for teams. The report cited an NFLPA analysis that an added two regular-season games for each team could increase revenue by $2.5 billion league-wide.
“No players are banging down my door asking me to think about this,” NFLPA president Eric Winston said, according to the WSJ.
“Why is it our job to figure out how to make 18 games work as players? You tell someone you’re going to work longer and you figure out how to make it work? That doesn’t work,” Smith told ESPN. “It’s not our job to put that square peg in the round hole.”
Instead, the players seem keen on non-schedule increasing proposals like a quicker route to free agency, changes in the minimum salary guidelines, increased benefits and bonuses.
Vegas shoots 62, surges to John Deere lead
Jhonattan Vegas of Venezuela delivered scorching round of 9-under-par 62 on Friday to seize a one-stroke lead through two rounds of the John Deere Classic in Silvis, Ill.
Vegas’ bogey-free round at TPC Deere Run put him at 13-under 129 through 36 holes, a stroke ahead of Andrew Landry, who shot 65 for the second consecutive day.
Lucas Glover shot 64 — with the help of an albatross — to hold third place alone at 11 under. Five players are tied for fourth another stroke back, with two others at 9 under. A whopping 14 players are tied for 11th at 8 under.
Vegas opened his day at No. 10 with a birdie, then ran off four in a five-hole stretch from Nos. 13 to 17. Three of the four came after his approach settled within six feet of the pin. He tacked on three straight birdies starting at No. 2 and added a 16-foot birdie putt at No. 8 to cap his day.
“Probably the best I’ve felt all year, to be honest,” Vegas told reporters after his round. “I mean, I hit the ball extremely well, kind of what I’ve been struggling with a little bit the past few months. I was able to kind of figure out a little bit something yesterday on the range after I got done playing, and I was able to carry it through today.
“It felt really good, in control the whole time with the ball-striking, which is my type of game. So I’m glad that stuff is back.”
Vegas tied for third at the PLAYERS Championship in March and for eighth at the Wells Fargo Championship in May, but he had missed three cuts in four events entering this week. He’s seeking his fourth career victory and his first since 2017.
Landry also started on the back nine, and he had his round at 8 under through 12 holes after birdieing three straight to start the front. But he managed just five pars and a bogey (at No. 6) the rest of the way.
“Saturday and Sunday will be fun,” Landry said. “It’s going to be a firm and fast golf course come Sunday.”
Glover, the only player in the top 10 who already qualified for next week’s Open Championship, had the highlight of the day, holing out from 255 yards on his second shot at the par-5 10th. The ball bounced 20 yards shy of the green, rolled up and curled perfectly into the cup. He also sprinkled four birdies — three on a 6-under 30 back nine — in a bogey-free round.
First-round leader Roberto Diaz of Mexico struggled, totaling three birdies and three bogeys before finishing with a double bogey to post 73 and slip into a tie for 23rd at 7 under.
Defending champion Michael Kim missed his 18th straight cut after shooting 72, finishing the tournament at 3 over.
The field is limited due to top players being in Europe preparing for The Open Championship next week.
The event holds the final available spot into the field for The Open, which would go to the top player not otherwise exempt who finishes inside the top five and ties. The JDC provides a charter flight to players traveling to The Open on Sunday night.
While the concept of a future
–New Oakland Raiders guard Richie Incognito will have to wait a few weeks to make his debut with his new team after he was suspended for the first two games of the 2019 season.
The discipline, for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy, comes three months after he pleaded guilty in Arizona to three misdemeanors, two of which involved his 90-year-old grandmother.
Incognito, 36, pleaded guilty to a pair of Class 1 misdemeanors after he punched a hole in the wall of his grandmother’s Arizona home in August of last year and damaged the control box of a security system. Incognito was reportedly upset after the death of his father and blamed his grandmother.
Also in Arizona, he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge, stemming from an arrest in August of 2018, two days after the incident at his grandmother’s home.
Incognito is eligible to return to the Raiders on Sept. 16, the day following a game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
–New York Jets tight end Chris Herndon was suspended without pay for the first four games of the 2019 regular season for violating the NFL’s policy and program on substances of abuse, the NFL announced.
The league stated that Herndon can participate in all offseason and preseason practices and games. He will be eligible to return to the Jets’ active roster on Oct. 7, after their Oct. 6 game against the Eagles in Philadelphia.
Herndon pleaded guilty on Jan. 9 to a charge of driving while intoxicated, stemming from a multi-car accident in June 2018 in Rockaway Township, N.J.
According to a Rockaway Township court spokesperson, he paid a $639 fine and his license was revoked for 90 days in New Jersey.
Herndon was arrested June 2, 2018, after his SUV allegedly hit another car at 4:45 a.m. on Interstate 80 about 20 minutes from the Jets’ facility in Florham Park, N.J. Herndon’s vehicle flipped and slid about 700 feet, and the vehicle he hit — which was transporting a vintage car — was totaled, according to police.
–New England Patriots linebacker Elandon Roberts, who says he was harassed by police in the driveway of his Fort Bend County home in Texas during a traffic stop in March, wants a further investigation into the incident.
Jennine Hovell-Cox, Roberts’ attorney, told USA Today Sports that she made a request to the district attorney of Fort Bend County to further investigate the sheriff’s department over the March 10 incident, when the player was pulled over for speeding.
Roberts, who is heading into his fourth season with the Patriots after they made him a sixth-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft out of Houston, was stopped in Richmond, a Houston suburb, allegedly for driving 59 mph in a 35 mph zone. He also received a citation for not providing proof of insurance.
The dashcam video of the incident obtained by USA Today shows Roberts, 25, getting out of his sports car with his hands in the air after arriving at the driveway of his home.
“Get back in the car,” Fort Bend County Sheriff deputy Adam Watkins tells Roberts.
“This is my house,” says Roberts, who does get back in his car.
Watkins, calling for backup about “the big black man,” also says, “I told him to get back in. He wouldn’t comply. I had to yell at him pretty hard.”
Watkins also told Roberts’ wife to return to their home after she checked to see what was happening. Charges were not officially filed.
New York Jets tight end Chris Herndon was suspended without pay for the first four games of the 2019 regular season for violating the NFL’s policy and program on substances of abuse, the NFL announced Friday.
The league stated that Herndon can participate in all offseason and preseason practices and games. He will be eligible to return to the Jets’ active roster on Oct. 7, after their Oct. 6 game against the Eagles in Philadelphia.
Herndon pleaded guilty on Jan. 9 to a charge of driving while intoxicated, stemming from a multi-car accident in June 2018 in Rockaway Township, N.J.
According to a Rockaway Township court spokesperson, he paid a $639 fine and his license was revoked for 90 days in New Jersey.
Herndon was arrested June 2, 2018, after his SUV allegedly hit another car at 4:45 a.m. on Interstate 80 about 20 minutes from the Jets’ facility in Florham Park, N.J. Herndon’s vehicle flipped and slid about 700 feet, and the vehicle he hit — which was transporting a vintage car — was totaled, according to police.
A witness told police Herndon was driving more than 100 mph, and police records showed his blood-alcohol content to be 0.14 percent.
A fourth-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Miami, Herndon finished with 39 catches for 502 yards and four touchdowns as a rookie while playing in all 16 games last season.
While the concept of a future 18-game NFL season is nothing new, with players objecting to the wear and tear of an added two games, the Wall Street Journal reported a potential compromise Friday.
In early negotiations regarding the league’s current collective bargaining agreement, which expires after the 2020 season, an addition to the schedule reportedly has been discussed with the owners proposing the players remain limited to 16 games in an 18-game schedule.
Teams would have to stagger two games off for each of their players on the roster.
The idea of an 18-game schedule goes back to at least 2011. And even though the added work would add tens of millions to the payroll of each team, the players have held strong that more regular-season games are not their preference.
The longer season would require a shortening of the preseason schedule, which is typically four games for teams. The report cited an NFL Players’ Association analysis that an added two regular-season games for each team could increase revenue by $2.5 billion league-wide.
“No players are banging down my door asking me to think about this,” NFLPA president Eric Winston said, according to the WSJ.
Instead, the players seem keen on non-schedule increasing proposals like a quicker route to free agency, changes in the minimum salary guidelines, increased benefits and bonuses.
New Oakland Raiders guard Richie Incognito will have
New Oakland Raiders guard Richie Incognito will have to wait a few weeks to make his debut with his new team after he was suspended for the first two games of the 2019 season.
The discipline, for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy, comes three months after he pleaded guilty in Arizona to three misdemeanors, two of which involved his 90-year-old grandmother.
Incognito, 36, pleaded guilty to a pair of Class 1 misdemeanors after he punched a hole in the wall of his grandmother’s Arizona home in August of last year and damaged the control box of a security system. Incognito was reportedly upset after the death of his father and blamed his grandmother.
Also in Arizona, he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge, stemming from an arrest in August of 2018, two days after the incident at his grandmother’s home.
Incognito is eligible to return to the Raiders on Sept. 16, the day following a game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Nebraska product is a four-time Pro Bowler and has played for the St. Louis Rams, Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills in his career. The former third-round draft pick in 2005 has started in all 150 career games he has played.
He has been involved in a number of incidents involving questionable behavior, most notably a bullying scandal involving former Dolphins teammate Jonathan Martin.
New England Patriots linebacker Elandon Roberts, who
New England Patriots linebacker Elandon Roberts, who says he was harassed by police in the driveway of his Fort Bend County home in Texas during a traffic stop in March, wants a further investigation into the incident.
Jennine Hovell-Cox, Roberts’ attorney, told USA Today Sports that she made a request to the district attorney of Fort Bend County to further investigate the sheriff’s department over the March 10 incident, when the player was pulled over for speeding.
Roberts, who is heading into his fourth season with the Patriots after they made him a sixth-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft out of Houston, was stopped in Richmond, a Houston suburb, allegedly for driving 59 mph in a 35 mph zone. He also received a citation for not providing proof of insurance.
The dashcam video of the incident obtained by USA Today shows Roberts, 25, getting out of his sports car with his hands in the air after arriving at the driveway of his home.
“Get back in the car” Fort Bend County Sheriff deputy Adam Watkins tells Roberts.
“This is my house,” says Roberts, who does get back in his car.
Watkins, calling for backup about “the big black man,” also says, “I told him to get back in. He wouldn’t comply. I had to yell at him pretty hard.”
Watkins also told Roberts’ wife to return to their home after she checked to see what was happening. Charges were not officially filed.
The sheriff’s office made phone calls to Roberts to apologize for the incident and said the ticket was dismissed, according to Hovell-Cox.
“We believe that once the dashcam footage was seen by Deputy Watkins’ supervisors and realizing who Elandon is, a decision was made to halt everything,” Hovell-Cox told USA Today.
Ten days after the stop, Roberts reportedly filed a complaint, writing that he “felt so harassed I couldn’t even remember where my insurance paper was in my car.”
In a statement to USA Today, Roberts said, “Unfortunately, these types of things are happening all too often to African Americans. People are becoming desensitized to them. Being harassed in your own yard simply because you are a ‘big black man’ should never become the norm. To the person being harassed, it is frightening, disrespectful and embarrassing.
“I have no interest in any financial gain from releasing this story. My only hope is that these types of bias-based traffic stops can end and that, perhaps, other black drivers might see how to de-escalate a threatening situation.”
In a May document obtained by USA Today, Roberts’ previous complaint was dismissed by the internal affairs division of the sheriff’s office and the matter was closed. The deputy was ordered by a supervisor to “go through refresher training” on traffic stops.
Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon will
Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon will not report to training camp without a new contract, ESPN reported Thursday.
Gordon also reportedly told the Chargers that failure to reach agreement on a contract would result in a trade demand. Gordon’s agent, Fletcher Smith, told ESPN’s Adam Schefter of the holdout and trade scenarios on Thursday.
The Chargers are scheduled to open training camp July 25.
Gordon signed a four-year, $10.67 million deal as a first-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, and in April, the Chargers exercised their fifth-year option for $5.61 million for 2019. The 26-year-old, who has 38 touchdowns over the past three seasons, did not attend voluntary workouts with the Chargers but did report to minicamp in June.
–Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Kendrick Norton was ticketed in the July 4 crash that led to the amputation of his left arm, ESPN reported.
ESPN, which obtained a copy of the report from the Florida Highway Patrol, said Norton was cited with an improper lane change. He suddenly pulled his F-250 truck in front of a Maserati and clipped it, sending his car into a concrete barrier.
The Maserati driver was not injured. The report said drugs or alcohol were not believed to be involved in the accident.
–New Orleans Saints rookie defensive end Carl Granderson was taken into custody during a court date and ordered to serve six months in jail by the presiding judge, who refused to accept a plea deal entered in his sexual assault case.
Granderson pleaded not guilty in April to one count of third-degree sexual assault and another count of sexual battery. He agreed to a plea deal that would have reduced the charges from a felony to a misdemeanor count of unlawful contact and canceled a jury trial that was scheduled to start Monday.
However, Judge Tori Kricken of the Albany County (Wyo.) District Court called off the deal and remanded him to jail immediately. The judge also assigned a one-year jail sentence on the sexual battery charge, which will be suspended upon completion of the six-month jail term. It will be converted to one year of supervised probation.
–Former New York Jets coach Walt Michaels has died. He was 89.
According to the Times Leader of Wilkes-Barre, Michaels died Wednesday in his hometown of Swoyersville in Northeastern Pennsylvania. Michaels’ daughter, Mary Ann, told the newspaper that Michaels died six years to the day after his wife, Betty, passed away on July 10, 2013.
Michaels had a 39-47-1 record in six seasons as coach of the Jets from 1977-82. His teams reached the playoffs twice — including losing to the Miami Dolphins in the AFC Championship Game in the strike-shortened 1982 season. He guided New York to a 10-5-1 record in 1981.
Roberto Diaz
Roberto Diaz of Mexico fired a 9-under-par 62 to jump atop the leaderboard after the first day of the John Deere Classic on Thursday in Silvis, Ill.
Diaz tallied seven birdies and carded an eagle on the 10th hole. The 32-year-old is seeking his first win on the PGA Tour in his 50th start.
“I just feel that everything clicked today,” Diaz said. “I’ve been playing pretty solid throughout the year. The driver has been awesome. I’ve been hitting a lot of fairways, and today I hit good numbers all day, and that helps.”
Adam Long and Russell Henley are two strokes back after both shot 64 in the opening round.
Long, who earned his first PGA Tour win at the Dessert Classic earlier this year, was in first heading into the clubhouse at 7 under after carding three birdies over his final five holes at TPC Deere Run. He finished one stroke shy of matching the best round of his career.
Starting on the back nine in the afternoon wave, Henley reached 8 under before his drive on the final hole found the right rough. He was unable to scramble for par and fell back into a tie with Long.
“I’ve been hitting it well lately,” Henley said. “My scores haven’t really shown it. I feel like I hit a lot of approach shots close, made a few putts when I gave myself the opportunity, and really just wasn’t a very stressful round. I didn’t feel like I had to work too hard to make par, so just put the ball into play, and I’m thankful for a nice round.”
Six players are tied for fourth at six under, with a group of 10 sitting another stroke back.
Zach Johnson made his 18th consecutive start in the event, which is not far from his hometown of Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He is on the event’s board of directors and had played 41 consecutive rounds at TPC Deere Run at par or better before bogeying the 18th hole on Thursday to shoot 1 over.
“Coming into the week, I was extremely excited,” Johnson told the Golf Channel. “I’d seen a lot of good work. I’ve seen a lot of improvement and positives. And I’ve had three weeks off … in those three weeks I worked really hard. The work I was doing was very strategic, and I’m still going to trust the fact that work with surface at some point. It just didn’t today, for whatever reason.”
Defending champion Michael Kim entered having missed 17 straight cuts. He shot a 2-over 73 and will need to scramble to make the cut.
Ho Sung Choi, a 45-year-old South Korean whose swing has been nicknamed “The Fisherman Swing,” shot 1 under in his second career PGA Tour start. He missed the cut at this year’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
The field is limited due to top players being in Europe preparing for The Open Championship next week.
NOTES: The event holds the final available spot into the field for next week’s Open Championship, which would go to the top player not otherwise exempt who finishes inside the top five and ties. The JDC provides a charter flight to players traveling to The Open on Sunday night.
The
The NFL is set to feature part-time officials next season rather than granting full-time positions, according to a report from ESPN on Thursday night.
The decision comes as the league and officials negotiate on a new contract with the NFL Referees Association. The current deal is set to expire next May.
ESPN reported that the league still has the ability to change its decision and re-introduce full-time officiating positions for next season.
The league employed about 20 percent of its officials on a full-time basis last season, according to ESPN. Those who are categorized as part-time are required to stay away from league business from the end of the season until May. Regardless of designation, all officials effectively work full-time once the season begins.
Officiating has drawn intense scrutiny over the past several seasons, particularly in the wake of a non-call that helped the Los Angeles Rams capture the NFC title over the New Orleans Saints. A soon-to-expire contract, along with pressure for improved officiating from players, coaches and fans, could create a tense negotiation process between the league and the officials’ union.
In 2012, the NFL used replacement officials for several weeks after failing to reach an agreement in time with its officials.
Former New York Jets
Former New York Jets coach Walt Michaels has died. He was 89.
According to the Times Leader of Wilkes-Barre, Michaels died Wednesday in his hometown of Swoyersville in Northeastern Pennsylvania.
Michaels’ daughter, Mary Ann, told the newspaper that Michaels died six years to the day after his wife, Betty, passed away on July 10, 2013.
Michaels had a 39-47-1 record in six seasons as coach of the Jets from 1977-82. His teams reached the playoffs twice — including losing to the Miami Dolphins in the AFC Championship Game in the strike-shortened 1982 season. He guided New York to a 10-5-1 record in 1981.
He resigned after the 1982 season, citing the need for a break from football.
Michaels also was defensive coordinator of the Jets when they stunned the heavily favored Baltimore Colts 16-7 in Super Bowl III.
Michaels played 12 seasons as a linebacker from 1951-63 and was a five-time Pro Bowl selection for the Cleveland Browns. He had 11 career interceptions in 133 games (127 starts) with the Green Bay Packers (1951), Browns (1952-61) and Jets (one game in 1963).
Jets chairman and CEO Christopher Johnson released a statement on Thursday.
“We are very sad to hear about the passing of Walt Michaels,” Johnson said. “Walt was a great leader who inspired players to take their games to another level. A defensive mastermind, he had one of his finest moments when he coordinated our unit in the Super Bowl III victory over the Colts. Later as a head coach, Walt led us to back-to-back playoff berths in 1981-82.
“Walt had a tireless work ethic and took an honest approach with his players. He will have a lasting impact on our organization and our thoughts and condolences go out to his family and friends.”
Kevin Na withdrew from next week’s Open Championship at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland due to a neck injury, with Slovakia’s Rory Sabbatini named as Na’s replacement.
Na withdrew from last week’s inaugural 3M Open due to the ongoing issue with his neck. He is currently ranked 34th in the world, having reached No. 31 after winning the Charles Schwab Challenge in May. Na missed the cut at the U.S. Open and finished sixth at the Korea Open before the neck injury forced him out last week.
Sabbatini is the second alternate to get into the Open field this week. Kevin Streelman received an invite after John Daly withdrew from the tournament because his request for a medical exemption to use a cart was denied. Sabbatini is currently ranked No. 86.
No. 88 Kevin Harman is now the first alternate, followed by former world No. 1 Martin Kaymer of Germany, who is currently ranked No. 90 after a T9 at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open last week. No. 93 Kevin Tway is the third alternate.
Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Kendrick Norton was ticketed in
Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Kendrick Norton was ticketed in the July 4 crash that led to the amputation of his left arm, ESPN reported.
ESPN, which obtained a copy of the report from the Florida Highway Patrol, said he was cited with an improper lane change. He suddenly pulled his F-250 truck in front of a Maserati and clipped it, sending his car into a concrete barrier.
The Maserati driver was not injured.
The report said drugs or alcohol were not believed to be involved in the accident.
Norton, who played collegiately at Miami, has been in the hospital since July 4 and has had at least four surgeries on his arm. It is expected he will have further surgery to prepare him for an eventual prosthetic, ESPN reported.
His condition has been upgraded to stable.
Norton spent the 2018 season on the Panthers’ practice squad after Carolina selected him in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft. The Dolphins signed him in December.
NFL officials said the league and team insurance will cover his medical bills.
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints rookie defensive end Carl Granderson was taken into custody during a court date Thursday and ordered to serve six months in jail by the presiding judge, who refused to accept a plea deal entered in his sexual assault case.
Granderson pleaded not guilty in April to one count of third-degree sexual assault and another count of sexual battery. He agreed to a plea deal that would have reduced the charges from a felony to a misdemeanor count of unlawful contact and canceled a jury trial that was scheduled to start Monday.
However, Judge Tori Kricken of the Albany County (Wyo.) District Court called off the deal and remanded him to jail immediately. The judge also assigned a one-year jail sentence on the sexual battery charge, which will be suspended upon completion of the six-month jail term. It will be converted to one year of supervised probation.
The Saints were abundantly aware of the charges against Granderson, but gave him a team-high $85,000 to sign as an undrafted free agent out of Wyoming in April.
During minicamp in June, Saints coach Sean Payton said, “We felt real comfortable with everything we knew, and so far he’s done a good job here.”
The alleged assault occurred Nov. 25, after the Wyoming season had ended, and off campus, according to the school.
Granderson graduated Dec. 15, but the football program did not offer an immediate defense of Granderson.
“The sexual assault charges recently filed against Carl Granderson are serious, and the allegations are troubling,” Wyoming coach Craig Bohl said in a statement. “I want to assure the people of Wyoming that we hold our young men to the highest of standards, and this alleged behavior is unacceptable.”
In four seasons with the Cowboys, Granderson had 96 tackles, 16.5 sacks and three interceptions. He also played in the Senior Bowl.
Granderson became the third Wyoming athlete, and second football player, to face criminal charges during the 2018-19 school year.
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon will not report to training camp without a new contract, ESPN reported Thursday.
Gordon also reportedly told the Chargers that failure to reach agreement on a contract would result in a trade demand. Gordon’s agent, Fletcher Smith, told ESPN’s Adam Schefter of the holdout and trade scenarios on Thursday.
The Chargers are scheduled to open training camp July 25.
Gordon signed a four-year, $10.67 million deal as a first-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, and in April, the Chargers exercised their fifth-year option for $5.61 million for 2019.
The 26-year-old has 38 touchdowns over the past three seasons.
Gordon did not attend voluntary workouts with the Chargers but did report to minicamp in June.
At that time, he said he was trying to avoid contract conversations, but he noted fellow 2015 first-round Todd Gurley already had received a long-term deal from the Rams.
“I’m just trying not to talk about it. If it’s going to happen, it’ll happen. When it does, I’m pretty sure you guys will know,” Gordon told ESPN in June.
Gurley signed a four-year, $60 million extension with $45 million guaranteed in 2018.
“It’s an issue with everybody else,” Gordon said. “But I know my value. I know what I bring to this team, and I’m sticking with that. Todd’s paid, so Todd don’t care what anybody says right now – him or David Johnson – they can say what they want to say. They signed the dotted line. But unfortunately I haven’t yet, so I’ve got to take the heat for some of the stuff that they’re going through. But I’m not them, and like I said, I know my value.”
Former Tennessee
Former Tennessee Titans star defensive tackle Albert Haynesworth announced Wednesday on Instagram he is “in dire need” of a kidney transplant and is looking for a donor.
Haynesworth, 38, posted a picture of himself in a hospital bed with a long message reading, “Well, this is hard for me to say, but my doctors said I should reach out to my family, friends and fans.
“Some of you may know I’ve been battling kidney disease for a few years… now the time has come family, friends and fans, I’m in dire need of a kidney… mine have finally failed me on July 7 2019. It’s hard to believe from being a professional athlete to only 8 season(s) in retirement that my body has taken another major blow.
“First with the brain aneurysm 3 seasons out of the NFL to now my kidneys failing me. But the bright side of this latest ordeal I can ask for help by asking for someone to generously donate a kidney. If you are interested in giving this precious gift please call Vanderbilt at 615-936-0695 and hit option 2. GOD BLESS thank you for your prayers and thanks for sharing this message.”
Haynesworth revealed in a 2016 Nashville radio appearance that he’d had a brain aneurysm two years earlier.
The 15th overall pick in the 2002 draft, Haynesworth spent the first seven years of his career with the Titans, earning Pro Bowl and first-team All-Pro honors in his final two seasons. He parlayed those campaigns into a record-setting, seven-year, $100 million deal with the Washington Redskins in March of 2009.
Haynesworth played just three seasons after that, appearing in 20 games with Washington, six with New England and seven with Tampa Bay before retiring after the 2011 season. He finished with 30.5 sacks in 123 games (92 starts).
NFL notebook: Rams’ Gurley unsure how knee will hold up
NFL notebook: Rams' Gurley unsure how knee will hold up NFL notebook: Rams’ Gurley unsure how knee will hold up
Todd Gurley, the Los Angeles Rams’ primary ballcarrier, said he isn’t certain how his arthritic knee will hold up over the long haul. An “arthritic component” in his knee became problematic in the playoffs last season, when the team attempted to manage his workload on the fly.
“I’m just like, hey, we’re going to find out in training camp, you know? Once training camp comes, you’ve got the preseason, but you don’t have a lot in preseason,” Gurley told NFL Network.
Gurley said the lingering issue won’t cause him to change his playing style. However, NFL Network’s Terrell Davis, who retired in his prime because of knee issues, said the joint will eventually wear out.
The Rams drafted Darrell Henderson in the third round and matched an offer sheet to retain restricted free agent Malcolm Brown. Both will get more use as Gurley eases into the season.
–The Houston Texans will not hire a general manager for the 2019 season, instead opting to divide responsibilities among current front-office members, ESPN reported.
Going without a GM was reported as a possibility in mid-June, after the team stopped pursuing New England Patriots director of player personnel Nick Caserio. The Texans are widely expected to renew their pursuit of Caserio when his contract expires next offseason, an endeavor that would be more difficult if the team hired a GM in the interim.
According to ESPN, Houston will divide the duties of fired GM Brian Gaine among several people for the 2019 season, including director of player personnel Matt Bazirgan, director of college scouting James Liipfert, senior vice president of football administration Chris Olsen and newly hired executive vice president of team development Jack Easterby.
–The Arizona Cardinals selected Washington State safety Jalen Thompson in the fifth round of the NFL supplemental draft, giving up their fifth-round pick in the 2020 draft.
Thompson was ruled ineligible for his senior season at Washington State due to a violation of NCAA rules, the school announced late last month.
Thompson had 191 career tackles (11.5 for loss) and six interceptions in 39 games with the Cougars. He earned second-team All-Pac-12 honors in 2017 and was an honorable mention all-conference pick last season. He worked out in front of NFL scouts on Monday in Los Angeles, with reported times of 4.47 and 4.56 seconds in the 40-yard dash.
–Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Ryan Smith has been suspended without pay for the first four games of the regular season for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances.
Smith, 25, made 38 tackles, one interception and six pass breakups for Tampa Bay last season, when he had six starts among his 16 games played. Smith started 10 of 15 games in 2017, when he posted 62 tackles and five pass breakups. He was a fourth-round pick of the Bucs in 2016.
Smith can participate in all offseason and preseason practices and games. He will be eligible to play in Tampa Bay’s game at the New Orleans Saints on Oct. 6.
–Monday’s deadline for franchise-tagged placekicker Robbie Gould to sign a new contract with the San Francisco 49ers appears unlikely to produce a deal.
Gould told the San Jose Mercury News that he remains uncertain if he’ll report to the team for training camp or even the regular season, let alone come to terms on a long-term agreement by Monday.
Gould, a former Bears kicker, still lives in Chicago, and the Bears are stuck in the process of finding a reliable kicker, a tailspin that began late last season and continued into the last-second playoff loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Monday's deadline
Monday’s deadline for franchise-tagged placekicker Robbie Gould to sign a new contract with the San Francisco 49ers appears unlikely to produce a deal.
Gould remains uncertain if he’ll report to the team for training camp or even the regular season, let alone come to terms on a long-term agreement by Monday.
“I’m not going to commit to making any decision right now,” Gould told the San Jose Mercury News on Wednesday. “I don’t really have a plan right now. Obvious there is a deadline, and I don’t have to make any decisions anytime soon. The deadline to sign a long-term contract is Monday, and the rest of that (potential holdout) is up to me.”
Gould still lives in Chicago, and the Bears are stuck in the process of finding a reliable kicker, a tailspin that began late last season and continued into the last-second playoff loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
But Gould, who broke into the league with the Bears, said Wednesday he “never said I want to go back there.” Gould did say he wants to play closer to home.
The 37-year-old is one of three players who face the Monday deadline for franchise designated players to agree to a long-term deal.
Jadeveon Clowney and the Houston Texans are reportedly not close to an agreement, and the Atlanta Falcons and defensive tackle Grady Jarrett might not be able to work out a suitable agreement because of Atlanta’s restrictive salary cap situation.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Ryan Smith has been suspended without pay for the first four games of the regular season for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances.
Smith, 25, made 38 tackles, one interception and six pass breakups for Tampa Bay last season, when he had six starts among his 16 games played. Smith started 10 of 15 games in 2017, when he posted 62 tackles and five pass breakups. He was a fourth-round pick of the Bucs in 2016.
Smith can participate in all offseason and preseason practices and games. He will be eligible to play in Tampa Bay’s game at the New Orleans Saints on Oct. 6.
“We are disappointed that Ryan will be unavailable for the first four games of the season,” Buccaneers’ general manager Jason Licht said in a statement. “We do extensive training and education for our players regarding the league’s polices, but ultimately each individual is responsible for what they put in their bodies.”
The Houston
The Houston Texans will not hire a general manager for the 2019 season, instead opting to divide responsibilities among current front-office members, ESPN reported Wednesday.
Going without a GM was reported as a possibility in mid-June, after the team stopped pursuing New England Patriots director of player personnel Nick Caserio. The Texans are widely expected to renew their pursuit of Caserio when his contract expires next offseason, an endeavor that would be more difficult if the team hired a GM in the interim.
According to ESPN, Houston will divide the duties of fired GM Brian Gaine among several people for the 2019 season, including director of player personnel Matt Bazirgan, director of college scouting James Liipfert, senior vice president of football administration Chris Olsen and newly hired executive vice president of team development Jack Easterby. Head coach Bill O’Brien has also taken a larger role, per multiple reports.
Easterby, who was a “character coach” for the Patriots from 2013 through last season, left New England in February and was hired by the Texans in April.
His interaction with Caserio, a close friend, at the Patriots’ ring ceremony on June 6 was reportedly the focus of tampering charges New England filed against Houston regarding the Texans’ pursuit of Caserio. The Texans fired Gaine — just 17 months into a five-year contract — one day after the Patriots’ ring ceremony, and Caserio was immediately reported as the preferred candidate to replace him.
The Texans interviewed San Francisco 49ers vice president of player personnel Martin Mayhew — the former Detroit Lions GM — and former Cleveland Browns GM Ray Farmer for their GM opening, but the search ceased after Caserio proved not to be a viable option.
Caserio, 43, has held his position since 2008 as the top personnel man for Bill Belichick, who has final authority on the Patriots’ personnel decisions. Caserio is also close with O’Brien, who coached in New England from 2007 to 2011.
His contract reportedly does not permit him to interview with other teams, but it expires after the 2020 draft.
The Arizona Cardinals selected Washington State safety Jalen Thompson in
The Arizona Cardinals selected Washington State safety Jalen Thompson in the fifth round of the NFL supplemental draft on Wednesday.
Thompson was ruled ineligible for his senior season at Washington State due to a violation of NCAA rules, the school announced late last month.
Thompson had 191 career tackles (11.5 for loss) and six interceptions in 39 games with the Cougars. He earned second-team All-Pac-12 honors in 2017 and was an honorable mention all-conference pick last season. He worked out in front of NFL scouts on Monday in Los Angeles, with reported times of 4.47 and 4.56 seconds in the 40-yard dash.
By selecting Thompson, the Cardinals give up their fifth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.
Four other players entered the supplemental draft but were not selected — West Virginia wide receiver Marcus Simms, Syracuse linebacker Shyheim Cullen, St. Francis defensive back Bryant Perry and junior college tight end Devonaire Clarington. They become free agents.
Simms will sign with the Jacksonville Jaguars, pending a physical, according to NFL.com’s Tom Pelissero, who reported that Simms had several offers.
The supplemental draft takes place via email. Three groups of teams — teams that had six or fewer wins have a weighted advantage — are allowed to submit bids, with the Super Bowl champion New England Patriots having the least likely chance to win a bid.
Forty-six players have been selected since the supplemental draft began in 1977. Two were chosen in 2018 — Western Michigan cornerback Sam Beal (third round, New York Giants) and Virginia Tech defensive back Adonis Alexander (sixth round, Washington Redskins).
