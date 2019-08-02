Colts work out WR Marshall, RB Gillislee
The Indianapolis Colts worked out wide receiver Brandon Marshall and running back Mike Gillislee on Friday, according to reports.
Marshall, 35, is a six-time Pro Bowl selection who played seven games with the Seattle Seahawks in 2018.
Gillislee played four games for the New Orleans Saints last season and averaged just 2.7 yards per carry, gaining 43 yards on 16 carries. New Orleans signed him after he was cut by the New England Patriots in early September.
Second-round pick Parris Campbell has been slowed by a hamstring injury in Colts camp.
Marshall entered the NFL in 2006 with the Denver Broncos and has also played for the Chicago Bears, Miami Dolphins, New York Jets and New York Giants. He signed late last season with the New Orleans Saints but was released without playing in a game.
Marshall has 970 career receptions for 12,351 yards and 83 touchdowns.
The 28-year-old Gillislee worked out for the Raiders on Wednesday as he tries to find a spot. Prior to auditions with the Colts and Raiders, he worked out for the Detroit Lions and Jacksonville Jaguars.
The Dolphins made Gillislee a fifth-round pick in the 2013 NFL Draft. He played three games for the Dolphins in two seasons and had six carries for 21 yards. Gillislee also spent two seasons with the Buffalo Bills.
Gillislee has 274 career carries for 1,291 yards and 16 touchdowns.
–Field Level Media
Pro Football Hall of Fame to welcome Gonzalez, Reed on Saturday
Ed Reed was considered the premier safety in the NFL during his career. On Saturday, the former Baltimore Ravens ballhawk takes his place among the all-time greats at the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
“It’s a lot to think about,” Reed said of his Gold Jacket moment to come on Saturday, when many anticipate the influential leader will use the stage to discuss football memories and the social issues that drive his post-football passion.
Reed, tight end Tony Gonzalez, cornerbacks Champ Bailey and Ty Law, center Kevin Mawae, and contributors Gil Brandt and Pat Bowlen will be enshrined in Canton, Ohio, at the Hall of Fame induction ceremony. Safety Johnny Robinson is also part of the class, selected as a senior candidate.
A nine-time Pro Bowl pick and the 2004 Defensive Player of the Year, Reed had 64 interceptions, returning seven of them for scores. He forced 11 fumbles, recovered 13 and returned two for touchdowns.
Ravens coach John Harbaugh said this week he considers Reed elite even among Hall of Fame defensive backs.
“You go into the Hall of Fame, you’re a legendary football player. But in my mind, there are levels in the Hall of Fame too,” Harbaugh said. “And I think Ed Reed, it would be hard to argue that he’s not the greatest safety in the history of football, right? He’s one of the top 10 players maybe in the history of the game, in my mind.”
Gonzalez ranks as the all-time leader in receptions (1,325) and receiving yards (15,127) among tight ends. He played 12 seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs and five with the Atlanta Falcons, and was a 14-time Pro Bowl selection and six-time All-Pro.
Law won three Super Bowls as the top cornerback of the New England Patriots. Bailey was considered a shutdown corner with the Denver Broncos and Washington Redskins, and Mawae a standout center for the New York Jets and Tennessee Titans.
Law played 15 seasons, 10 of them in New England, where he set a team record with six Pick-6s.
“There was really no weaknesses in Ty’s game,” Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said. “He was good in coverage, good on the jam, good against the run and he could change the game with his ball skills.”
Bailey is the first Broncos defensive player in the Hall of Fame. He retired with an NFL record for defensive backs by being selected to 12 Pro Bowls, and also finished with 52 career interceptions. In part, he credits his place in Canton to the tutelage of Darrell Green and Deion Sanders with the Redskins.
“I think I would have been great without Deion and Darrell,” Bailey said. “Would I have been Hall of Fame good? I don’t know. But they actually get a lot of credit for getting me there because I don’t know if I would have been as great as I was if I didn’t have those nuggets that they gave me early in my career.”
–Field Level Media
Reports: CB Claiborne facing four-game ban
Free agent cornerback
Free agent cornerback Morris Claiborne remains unsigned, but a looming four-game suspension could be the reason why.
According to reports, Claiborne is appealing a suspension for violations of the substance abuse policy.
Claiborne, 29, is still expected to find work this season.
The former Jets and Cowboys corner received tepid interest in the offseason, most recently visiting the Minnesota Vikings.
A 2012 first-round pick in Dallas, Claiborne spent the past two seasons with the Jets where he tallied 100 tackles and three interceptions over 30 games.
–Field Level Media
Reports: Patriots sign ex-Saints WR Meredith
Wide receiver
Wide receiver Cameron Meredith has signed with the New England Patriots, multiple media outlets reported Friday.
Meredith, 26, who has played 31 games over three seasons, was released by the New Orleans Saints on Monday.
He signed a two-year, $9.5 million offer sheet with the Saints as a restricted free agent of the Chicago Bears in 2018.
Meredith never regained his pre-injury form following a torn ACL in the 2017 preseason with the Bears. He played in six games with the Saints last season but was not a participant in organized team activities or minicamp.
He caught nine passes for 114 yards with the Saints but landed on injured reserve last season due to persistent swelling and discomfort in his knee.
He was an undrafted rookie out of Illinois State in 2015 and played two seasons with the Bears, making 66 catches for 888 yards and four touchdowns in 2016.
–Field Level Media
Eagles sign S Cyprien to one-year contract
The Philadelphia Eagles are signing former Tennessee Titans
The Philadelphia Eagles are signing former Tennessee Titans safety Johnathan Cyprien to a one-year contract, according to a report by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
The 29-year-old Cyprien missed the entire 2018 season with a torn ACL, but the signing signals that he’s at or near full health.
Over the 2017 season, Cyprien had 57 tackles in 10 games for the Titans. He missed six games with a hamstring injury.
A second-round pick by Jacksonville in the 2013 draft, he compiled 449 tackles in his first four seasons with the Jaguars.
–Field Level Media
Jones: Cowboys not rushing to sign holdout Elliott
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doesn’t appear to be in a rush to get holdout running back Ezekiel Elliott into camp.
And while he has voiced a desire to keep his Pro Bowl trio of quarterback Dak Prescott, receiver Amari Cooper and Elliott intact, Jones doesn’t feel as if he’s on a deadline to get the running back signed.
Elliott is training on his own in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and Jones said he’s “not concerned about him missing reps.”
And, he added, he’s not worried that the Cowboys won’t be able to complete a deal with Elliott, who is seeking a lucrative contract extension.
“When have I ever not done one?,” Jones asked rhetorically, pointing to a history of training camp deals.
And is there a certain point where Jones said the Cowboys must complete the deal?
“I don’t see a point. I don’t see a point months into the season.”
Elliott, who was the fourth overall selection by the Cowboys in the 2016 NFL Draft, will make $3.85 million in the upcoming season, with an option in 2020 for $9.10 million.
The Ohio State product rushed for an NFL-leading 1,434 yards in 2018, and his 95.6 yards per game also led the league. He had six rushing touchdowns and three receiving.
Elliott, 24, has started all 40 games he has played in over the past three seasons. He has rushed for 4,048 yards on 868 carries with 28 touchdowns. He also has 135 receptions for 1,199 yards and six more TDs.
He is expected to be seeking a deal similar to that given to Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams, who is under contract for four years and $57.5 million.
–Field Level Media
Falcons preparing big offer to WR Jones
The Atlanta Falcons are prepared to pull out the checkbook and make a big offer to wide receiver Julio Jones.
And while general manager Thomas Dimitroff wouldn’t disclose the figure he has in mind, he sounded confident the two sides could make a deal.
“We know what Julio is in this league,” Dimitroff told NFL Media on Thursday night before the Hall of Fame Game. “We have a very good idea of approximately where he’s going to be, which I won’t share specifically. The good thing is we’ve never been held by our owner to be limiting someone and we’re very good with our football players here. We feel very proud of how we approach it.
“And again, where we approach it with Julio, we look at everything, of course. We believe that he should be the … highest-paid receiver in the league. And I know he believes that. It’s just how we’re going to approach this and how we’re going to get it done. I believe it’s right around the corner, but I don’t want know when it is.”
Jones, 30, is in training camp, declining to hold out. He is in the fourth year of a five-year contract extension signed in 2015 that pays him an average of $14.25 million a season.
He can expect a significant increase. New Orleans wide receiver Michael Thomas and the Saints agreed to a reported five-year, $100 million contract earlier this week.
“We want Julio here for the rest of his career, whatever that is,” Dimitroff said.
The Falcons drafted Jones, an Alabama product, with the No. 6 overall pick of the 2011 draft. He’s a two-time All-Pro and has 698 catches for 10,731 yards and 51 touchdowns in his career.
In 2018, he led the league with 1,677 receiving yards and an average of 104.8 yards per game.
–Field Level Media
Chiefs WR Hill back to practice following quad injury
Just three days
Just three days after being diagnosed with a bruised quadricep, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill was on the practice field Friday.
BJ Kissel of the team’s official website reported the news.
Hill left practice Tuesday after colliding with a teammate and suffering a quad contusion, but he was back on the field and in pads Friday. The report did not address how much he would participate.
One of six Chiefs named to the 2019 Pro Bowl, Hill is the lead receiver for an explosive offense directed by reigning MVP Patrick Mahomes.
Hill caught 87 passes for 1,479 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2018, but his offseason was mired in controversy surrounding investigations by police and the NFL related to allegations of child abuse when his 3-year-old son suffered a broken arm. The NFL ruled last week that since the police investigation did not find enough evidence to charge Hill, he wouldn’t be punished or suspended by the league.
Also Friday, the Kansas City Star reported that wide receiver Mecole Hardman left practice early due to illness.
–Field Level Media
The Indianapolis
Backups, first PI challenge highlight Hall of Fame Game
The portion of the NFL season that doesn’t count in the standings is officially underway.
In a game dominated by backups, mistakes and a coach patrolling the sidelines after spending the day in the hospital, the Denver Broncos beat the Atlanta Falcons 14-10 in the preseason-opening Hall of Fame Game at Canton, Ohio, on Thursday.
The finish was actually a rather dramatic one, as undrafted rookie quarterback Brett Rypien — nephew of former Super Bowl MVP Mark Rypien — hit 2019 sixth-round pick Juwann Winfree for the game-winning touchdown with 1:26 to play for the Broncos, on a ball that was tipped and Winfree caught in the end zone.
With the starters sitting this game out, the night belonged primarily to players making their pro debuts and veterans fighting for a spot on the final roster all the way through camp.
The most highly anticipated debut was that of Broncos quarterback Drew Lock, a second-round pick who put together a record-setting career at Missouri. After Kevin Hogan played the first three series and led Denver to a touchdown, Lock entered the game in the second quarter and looked inconsistent. Flashing his big arm, he overthrew some receivers and took a couple of sacks, finishing the game 7 of 11 for 34 yards and no touchdowns or interceptions.
Falcons quarterback Kurt Benkert, who came in after Matt Schaub started, had the best stats of the night. Benkert, an undrafted rookie out of Virginia, was 19 of 34 for 185 yards and a touchdown in the loss.
Broncos coach Vic Fangio, making his debut as an NFL head coach after more than three decades as an assistant, was on the sidelines despite spending much of the day in the hospital dealing with what the team confirmed was a kidney stone. The stone reportedly had yet to pass before Fangio left the hospital for the game.
Fangio also made a little history when he became the first coach to challenge a pass-interference call. He lost the challenge, however, as the call against Broncos cornerback Linden Stephens late in the second quarter was upheld after a booth review.
–Field Level Media
Broncos' Fangio coaches, despite kidney stone
The Denver Broncos' Vic Fangio made his
The Denver Broncos’ Vic Fangio made his head coaching debut in Thursday night’s Hall of Fame Game while dealing with a kidney stone.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported Thursday afternoon that Fangio had spent “a good part of the day” in a Cleveland hospital but still hadn’t passed the stone. Broncos spokesman Patrick Smyth confirmed the 60-year-old coach’s condition on Twitter, but said Fangio was still planning to coach against the Atlanta Falcons.
He was on the sideline, reportedly despite failing to pass the kidney stone.
Fangio, 60, is a 40-year coaching veteran with 32 seasons of NFL experience, but this is his first season as a head coach.
The Broncos hired him in January after he spent the previous four seasons as the Chicago Bears’ defensive coordinator.
–Field Level Media
NFL notebook: Chargers reportedly ignore RB’s trade demand
Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon formally requested a trade through his agents, ESPN reported Thursday, but was informed the demand will be ignored.
Per reports from ESPN and CBS, the Chargers have no intention of facilitating a trade. General manager Tom Telesco reportedly informed Fletcher Smith and Damarius Bilbo, who represent Gordon, that the running back won’t be going anywhere.
NFL Network reported Thursday that Gordon, training in Florida, has asked for a deal worth $10 million annually. Per the report, the Chargers did not change their original contract offer. Telesco said previously that the Chargers expect Gordon to play for the team this season.
Gordon, 26, is subject to fines up to $40,000 for each day of training camp he misses. The two-time Pro Bowl selection is in the final season of his rookie contract and slated to make $5.6 million this season.
–Broncos coach Vic Fangio is dealing with a kidney stone, but he still made his Denver debut in the evening’s Hall of Fame Game.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Fangio had spent “a good part of the day” in a Cleveland hospital but hadn’t passed the stone. Broncos spokesman Patrick Smyth confirmed the 60-year-old coach’s condition on Twitter, saying Fangio intended to coach against Atlanta.
Fangio, a 40-year coaching veteran with 32 seasons of NFL experience, is in his first season as a head coach.
–All-Pro center Ryan Kalil agreed to terms with the New York Jets, coming out of retirement to help block for second-year quarterback Sam Darnold.
The deal, pending a physical, will be for one year and $8.4 million, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
Kalil, 34, first quit in December after his 12th NFL season, all with Carolina. The five-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro was the Panthers’ second-round pick in 2007 out of USC.
–Cam Newton’s return from offseason shoulder surgery remains a work in progress, the Carolina Panthers quarterback said.
Newton, 30, underwent shoulder surgery in January after missing the final two games last season. Head coach Ron Rivera said the team opened training camp with Newton on a pitch count after consulting with team doctors and Newton’s surgeon.
Newton could be used lightly in preseason games. On Thursday, Newton and many noteworthy veterans received a rest day.
–Running back Theo Riddick, cut by the Detroit Lions on Saturday, will sign with the Denver Broncos, according to reports.
Riddick, 28, visited with Denver and New Orleans Saints after his release, allowing Detroit to shed his $3.2 million salary.
Riddick, a sixth-rounder out of Notre Dame in 2013, has spent his entire six-year career with the Lions, mainly as a third-down back.
–Phil Dawson retired after 21 seasons and will sign a ceremonial contract to hang up his cleats as a member of the Cleveland Browns.
“To have the opportunity to come back home and retire with the organization and the city that I love is incredibly meaningful to me,” Dawson said in a statement.
Dawson is seventh in NFL history with 305 regular-season games played and eighth all-time with 441 field goals. He ranks 11th with 1,847 career points.
–Jacksonville Jaguars rookie linebacker Quincy Williams will be sidelined four-to-six weeks with a slight meniscus tear, multiple outlets reported.
The third-rounder from Murray State needs arthroscopic surgery to repair the knee and could miss the Sept. 8 opener against Kansas City.
Williams is one of the candidates to replace Telvin Smith as a starter on the weak side.
–San Francisco 49ers guard Joshua Garnett will miss three weeks after finger surgery, coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed.
Garnett, 25, dislocated the finger Saturday and aggravated it on Sunday. A first-round pick in 2016, Garnett hasn’t started since making 11 starts as a rookie. He missed 2017 with a knee injury and played 59 offensive snaps in seven games last season.
Garnett will become a free agent after the season.
–Offensive lineman Isaac Asiata retired from the NFL one week after signing with the Buffalo Bills.
Asiata, 26, cited “constant anxiety, persistent worry and fear of the unknown” on social media. Asiata was drafted out in the fifth round of 2017, playing two games for the Dolphins over his first two seasons.
In a corresponding move, the Bills signed offensive lineman Nico Siragusa, a fourth-round pick of the Baltimore Ravens in 2017.
–The Ravens signed safety Brynden Trawick, marking a return to Baltimore for the defensive back/special teams player who started his NFL career with the team in 2013.
Contract terms weren’t disclosed. Trawick, 29, spent the past two seasons with Tennessee after playing one year with Oakland.
The Ravens signed Trawick as an undrafted free agent out of Troy in 2013. He played in 38 games with Baltimore over his first three seasons and was named to the Pro Bowl on special teams after his 2017 season with the Titans.
–Field Level Media
49ers G Garnett out 3 weeks after finger surgery
San Francisco 49ers guard
San Francisco 49ers guard Joshua Garnett will be sidelined three weeks after finger surgery, coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed Thursday.
Garnett, 25, dislocated the finger Saturday and aggravated the injury on Sunday.
A first-round pick in the 2016 draft, Garnett has not started a game since making 11 starts as a rookie. He missed the 2017 campaign with a knee injury and played only 59 offensive snaps in seven games last season.
“He was in great shape. He’s been working hard,” Shanahan told reporters.
“He just had another unfortunate thing, with his finger. There was nothing he could have done about it. He tried to come out and practice with it, but it kept popping out. That was going to continue to happen, so we had to make the decision to get surgery.”
The 49ers declined the fifth-year option on his rookie contract and Garnett is scheduled to become a free agent in the 2020 offseason.
–Field Level Media
Broncos coach Fangio dealing with kidney stone
Broncos coach Vic Fangio is dealing
Broncos coach Vic Fangio is dealing with a kidney stone, making for a potentially painful Denver debut in Thursday night’s Hall of Fame Game.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported Thursday afternoon that Fangio had spent “a good part of the day” in a Cleveland hospital but still hadn’t passed the stone.
Broncos spokesman Patrick Smyth confirmed the 60-year-old coach’s condition on Twitter, but said Fangio was still planning to coach against Atlanta.
The Broncos and Falcons were scheduled to kick off the NFL preseason in Canton, Ohio, at 8 p.m. ET.
Fangio is a 40-year coaching veteran with 32 seasons of NFL experience, but this is his first season as a head coach.
The Broncos hired him in January after he spent the previous four seasons as the Chicago Bears’ defensive coordinator.
–Field Level Media
Cowboys WR Cooper focused on football, not contract
The Dallas Cowboys' Amari Cooper is entering the final year
The Dallas Cowboys’ Amari Cooper is entering the final year of his rookie deal and has reason to note any big contracts handed out to other wide receivers.
That definitely includes the five-year, $100 million extension that All-Pro Michael Thomas agreed to with the New Orleans Saints. He will become the league’s highest-paid wide receiver, with $61 million of that deal being guaranteed.
“I don’t follow it, I just have social media,” Cooper told reporters Thursday when asked about Thomas’ lucrative new deal. “So it follows me.”
Cooper, in his first camp with the Cowboys after an October midseason trade from the Oakland Raiders, has 278 catches for 3,908 yards and 25 touchdowns in four seasons. The 24-year-old has three 1,000-yard seasons and three Pro Bowl selections.
He is due $13.9 million for the 2019 season thanks to his fifth-year option, and he will be due a bump through free agency or an extension. He has said he’s not concerned right now with any negotiations with the Cowboys, and he didn’t want to speculate on how Thomas’ deal could affect his own wallet.
“I mean, I don’t know if it will. Hopefully,” Cooper said with a laugh. “It was a big contract.”
Ten receivers in the NFL make at least $15 million annually, according to overthecap.com.
“I’m just not anxious about the contract for some reason,” he said. “It’s just not on my mind. I’m more interested about just playing football.”
Cooper caught 22 passes for 280 yards in six games for Dallas last season.
“Line one for me with Amari Cooper is that he’s a pro,” coach Jason Garrett told the Dallas Morning News.
“He comes to work. He’s a very serious-minded guy. He really works very hard at football, has got an excellent football IQ, an excellent work ethic and really, really good focus on what he needs to do. He wants to make sure he’s doing everything he can to get himself right to be the best player he can be.”
–Field Level Media
Im and An share first-round lead at Wyndham
South Koreans Byeong Hun An and Sungjae Im shot career-low rounds of 8-under 62 Thursday to share the first-round lead at the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, N.C.
Both players carded eight birdies and zero bogeys on a low-scoring day when 128 of the 155 players finished at even par or better at the Sedgefield Country Club, site of the final PGA Tour event before the FedEx Cup playoffs.
An, 27, played with the morning wave and birdied four of his last six holes. He is a three-time runner-up on the PGA Tour and still searching for his first stateside victory.
“I’ve been playing well the last couple weeks, so I like how everything is kind of clicking together,” An said, per Golfweek. “Struggled a little bit the beginning of the year, but doing a lot better, so that’s why I was able to shoot 8 under today.”
Im, 21, played in the afternoon and birdied three of the four par-3 holes. He has six top-10 finishes this season.
Four players are one shot back, including South Africa’s Rory Sabbatini, who is looking for his first tour win since 2011 — a 217-start drought. Patrick Rodgers, Johnson Wagner and Canadian Mackenzie Hughes also posted rounds of 63.
Jordan Spieth had a chance to join the group at 7 under, but put his final tee shot out of bounds and finished with a bogey and a 6-under 64.
Defending champion Brandt Snedeker and Webb Simpson are tied with Spieth in seventh place, as are Josh Teater, Brice Garnett, Ryan Armour, Ted Potter Jr., Ireland’s Seamus Power and Thailand’s Kiradech Aphibarnrat.
Ernie Els of South Africa withdrew after five holes with a back injury.
–Field Level Media
Jets lure C Kalil out of retirement for $8.4M
All-Pro center Ryan Kalil agreed
All-Pro center Ryan Kalil agreed to terms with the New York Jets, coming out of retirement to fill a hole on the offensive line in front of second-year quarterback Sam Darnold.
The deal will be for one year, $8.4 million, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
“A big-time twist for the New York Jets, who, of course, have a big need at center and have had so for the last several months,” Rapoport said on NFL Network.
“General manager Joe Douglas said he is willing to find talent anywhere, and that, of course, includes players who were basically set to retire. These conversations, I’m told, went on the past six or seven weeks trying to make sure it was the right decision for Kalil, that he knew basically what was there for him.”
The deal is pending a physical.
Kalil, 34, first said in 2016 that the 2018 season would his last, and he had seemed to follow through by calling it quits after his 12th NFL season, all with the Carolina Panthers. The five-time Pro Bowler was an All-Pro selection in 2013 and 2015.
Kalil, the Panthers’ second-round pick in 2007 out of USC, has started 145 of 148 NFL games.
The Jets have had Jonotthan Harrison, a five-year pro who started eight games for New York last season, penciled in to start at center.
–Field Level Media
Reports: RB Riddick to sign with Broncos
Running back Theo Riddick, released by
Running back Theo Riddick, released by the Detroit Lions on Saturday, will sign with the Denver Broncos, according to reports.
Riddick, 28, visited with the Broncos and New Orleans Saints after his release, which allowed Detroit to shed his $3.2 million salary.
Riddick, a sixth-round draft choice out of Notre Dame in 2013, has spent his entire six-year career with the Lions, utilized as a third-down back after beginning his career on special teams. In 84 career games, Riddick has rushed 288 times for 1,023 yards, with 285 catches for 2,238 yards. He has scored 19 touchdowns.
He would join a running back group that includes Phillip Lindsay and Royce Freeman, with the addition of Riddick threatening Devontae Booker as the third back on the roster.
–Field Level Media
Report: Gordon demands trade, Chargers ignore RB
Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon formally requested a trade through his agent, ESPN reported on Thursday, but was informed the demand will be ignored.
According to reports from ESPN and CBS Sports, the Chargers have no intention of working with Gordon’s agents to facilitate a trade. General manager Tom Telesco reportedly informed Fletcher Smith and Damarius Bilbo, who represent Gordon, that the running back won’t be going anywhere.
Telesco said previously of Gordon’s holdout that the Chargers expect Gordon to play for the team this season.
“I love Melvin Gordon,” Telesco said.
“He’s an excellent player. He’s tough. He has a great work ethic and represents our organization extremely well. But he’s not here. I understand his thoughts and opinions of what he’s going through. I always look at the player’s side, so I can see it. It doesn’t mean I agree with it, but I can kind of see what his thought process is.”
Telesco said Gordon was offered a new contract but that the team is ready to move forward behind the trio of Austin Ekeler, Justin Jackson and Detrez Newsome for the time being.
“I’m not naive; I know we’re better with Melvin Gordon,” Telesco said. “But we’ve got a strong group of guys that are here, and it’s their time to work and get ready to go.”
Gordon is subject to fines up to $40,000 for each day of training camp he misses. He is in the final season of his rookie contract and slated to make $5.6 million this season.
The 26-year-old has scored 38 touchdowns over the past three seasons. In 55 career games, the two-time Pro Bowl selection has gained 5,205 yards from scrimmage.
–Field Level Media
Longtime NFL kicker Dawson retires
Phil Dawson retired from the NFL after 21 seasons and will
Phil Dawson retired from the NFL after 21 seasons and will sign a ceremonial contract to hang up his cleats as a member of the Cleveland Browns.
“To have the opportunity to come back home and retire with the organization and the city that I love is incredibly meaningful to me,” Dawson said in a statement. “It only seems right to have the opportunity to do this with the fans that have been so good to me and my family.”
Dawson is seventh in NFL history with 305 regular-season games played and eighth all-time with 441 field goals. He’s 11th all-time with 1,847 career points.
He played four seasons with the San Francisco 49ers and the past two with the Arizona Cardinals since leaving Cleveland.
Dawson kicked for the Browns for 14 seasons, winning the job in training camp in 1999, the team’s first season back in the NFL after the franchise relocation to Baltimore.
He holds the team records for career field goals, career field-goal percentage, field goals in a season, field goals in a game, consecutive field goals made and most consecutive games with a field goal.
“We are thrilled that Phil Dawson wanted to come back and retire as a Cleveland Brown,” owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam said in a statement. “He epitomizes the characteristics that we look for in our players — hardworking, professional, consistent and he was a pillar in the community. He is a great example for all current and future Browns.”
–Field Level Media
Jaguars rookie LB Williams (knee) out 4-6 weeks
Jacksonville Jaguars rookie linebacker Quincy Williams will
Jacksonville Jaguars rookie linebacker Quincy Williams will be sidelined 4-6 weeks with a slight tear in his meniscus, multiple outlets reported Thursday.
The third-round pick from Murray State needs arthroscopic surgery to repair the knee injury and could miss the Sept. 8 season opener against Kansas City.
Williams is one of the leading candidates to replace Telvin Smith as a starter on the weak side.
“When the ball is snapped, I think he might be the fastest player on our football field right now,” coach Doug Marrone said earlier this week of Williams.
Before suffering the injury in training camp Thursday, Williams intercepted a tipped pass by Nick Foles during 7-on-7 red zone practice.
In four years at Murray State, Williams registered 231 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, three interceptions and three forced fumbles in 43 games.
–Field Level Media
