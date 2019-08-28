Colts trade CB Hairston to Jets for draft pick
The Indianapolis Colts are trading third-year cornerback Nate Hairston to the New York Jets for a sixth-round draft pick in 2020.
Hairston, 25, played in 27 games and registered 65 tackles, two sacks and one interception over the past two seasons. He made 11 starts.
A fifth-round pick in 2017 out of Temple, Hairston has two years left on his rookie contract.
The Colts are deep at cornerback, and Hairston was seen a potential casualty heading into Sunday’s roster cutdown.
–Field Level Media
Report: Saints WR Thomas seeks $22M per year
New Orleans receiver Michael Thomas is reportedly seeking an average annual salary of $22 million, about $4 million more than the Saints’ latest offer.
Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com reported the sizable gap in the ongoing contract negotiations on Friday, adding that nothing would be resolved soon as Thomas is currently in Europe.
Thomas, 26, was a first-team All-Pro selection in 2018 with a league-leading 125 catches for 1,402 yards and nine touchdowns.
ESPN reported earlier this week that the Saints are “comfortable” with making Thomas the highest-paid receiver in the NFL.
General manager Mickey Loomis confirmed on Mad Dog Sports Radio that the Saints are working on a long-term deal, with Thomas entering the final year of his rookie contract.
“We’ve had some conversations, and I like keeping that close to the vest until there’s something to report, but look, we love what Mike’s done for us,” Loomis said. “He’s a fantastic player, one of the best at his position in the league, and hopefully we can keep him a Saint for a long time as well.”
The Saints recently agreed to a three-year deal with defensive end Cam Jordan, but locking up Thomas might be pushed into the 2020 offseason.
If the two sides remain far apart on value, Thomas could be given the franchise tag for 2020. The tag value for 2019 was $16.7 million.
Thomas’ four-year deal signed as a second-round pick out of Ohio State calls for him to be paid $1.15 million in salary in 2019.
–Field Level Media
NFL notebook: Suspended Pats WR Gordon works with Brady
Suspended
Suspended New England Patriots wideout Josh Gordon and quarterback Tom Brady got together for a workout this week.
Brady posted a GIF on Instagram on Wednesday showing him throwing to Gordon, with the caption “Practice makes perfect.” ESPN reported the photo came from a workout Tuesday.
Brady regularly connects with teammates for workouts during the offseason, but Gordon’s future is murky after he was suspended indefinitely by the NFL in December for violating the terms of his reinstatement from a yearlong ban for substance abuse.
The Patriots have supported Gordon since the suspension, offering him a restricted free agent tender, which Gordon signed in April. If he is able to play this season, New England would welcome him back.
Gordon, 28, played one game for the Cleveland Browns last year before being traded to the Patriots in September. In 12 games, he caught 41 passes for 737 yards and four touchdowns.
— Police in Scottsdale, Ariz., arrested Arizona Cardinals defensive end Robert Nkemdiche for alleged speeding and driving without a license earlier this month, ABC 15 Arizona reported.
The incident occurred June 6 at 6:30 a.m., according to police documents obtained by the TV station. Police allege Nkemdiche was driving 75 mph in a 45 mph zone.
After pulling over Nkemdiche, police learned there was a warrant out for his arrest on an allegation of driving on a suspended license and failing to appear in court, per the police report.
— The Green Bay Packers waived tight end Michael Roberts after he failed a team physical, according to multiple reports. The Packers claimed Roberts off waivers from the Detroit Lions on Monday.
The Lions released Roberts on Friday after his trade to the New England Patriots for a 2020 seventh-round pick was rescinded due to a failed physical.
Roberts, 25, has 13 receptions for 146 yards and three touchdowns in 23 NFL games, with 48 yards and two scores coming in one game last season (at Miami).
–Field Level Media
Committee OKs interference replay through 2019
A rule change allowing for late-game instant replay of pass interference calls and non-calls should remain in effect for the 2019 season only, the NFL’s competitions committee has unanimously recommended.
Thursday’s announcement from NFL Football Operations indicates that the rule could be eliminated or extended after the season, depending on feedback throughout the year.
The call to make pass-interference plays reviewable arose after the NFC Championship Game in January, when the Los Angeles Rams’ Nickell Robey-Coleman wasn’t flagged on a play that league officials later admitted should have been a penalty. As a result, the Rams halted a drive by the Saints and ultimately won the game in overtime to earn a berth to Super Bowl LIII.
Under the new rule, the replay official will stop the game after the two-minute warning of each half and during overtime when there is “clear and obvious visual evidence” that a pass interference foul may or may not have occurred, based on viewing the play live or any initial replays.
In order to prevent excessive game stoppages, the criteria for a replay on pass interference will be stricter than other reviewable plays. Only a significant act that hinders a pass catcher’s ability to make a play will be overturned.
–Field Level Media
Six tied for lead at Travelers Championship
Six players are tied for the lead at 6 under par as wet conditions Thursday led to a bevy of low scores during the first round of the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Conn.
A trio of Americans — Ryan Armour, Bronson Burgoon and Zack Sucher — posted 64s on the par-70 TPC River Highlands course along with Mexico’s Abraham Ancer, Canada’s Mackenzie Hughes and South Korea’s Kyoung-Hoon Lee.
Chez Reavie, fresh off a tie for third at the U.S. Open, continued his momentum with a 65. He is tied at 5 under with Keenan Bradley, Scott Langley, Brady Schnell, Robert Streb and England’s Paul Casey.
Patrick Cantlay reached 6 under before the Memorial champion put his tee shot in the water on the par-3 No. 8 — his 17th hole of the day. He finished in a pack of 12 players at 4 under that also includes England’s Tommy Fleetwood, who is playing in the event for the first time.
Cantlay turned professional at the event in 2012, a year after carding a 10-under 60 at TPC River Highlands — still the only 60 in PGA Tour history by an amateur. He led after 36 holes last year before finishing in a tie for 24th.
“I like coming back to places that I like playing golf at,” Cantlay said. “I hit the ball really well today. One missed shot cost me two.”
Another shot off the pace is Norway’s Viktor Hovland, who is making his professional debut after a tie for 12th at Pebble Beach last Sunday. Hovland is tied at 3 under with Phil Mickelson, the only back-to-back champion (2001-02) in event history. Mickelson is in the field for the first time since 2003.
Defending champion Bubba Watson has won the event three times, but he managed only a 1-under 69 on Thursday and is in a tie for 61st. That’s still two shots better than top-ranked Brooks Koepka, who continued his uninspired play outside of majors with a 1-over 71 that included four bogeys against three birdies.
Burgoon, 32, posted his first under-par opening round since March. Having missed the cut in 10 of his past 14 starts and currently 140th in the FedEx Cup standings, Burgoon needs a strong finish to the season to secure his Tour card for next season.
“My whole golf career has been an uphill battle, honestly,” he said. “I feel like I’ve made golf a little more complicated than it should be. I’m trying to simply things and get my mind where I can compete.
“One thing I can do is compete.”
NOTES: Hovland’s former Oklahoma State Cowboys teammate Matthew Wolff shot an even-par 70 in his pro debut. … Watson is one victory shy of Billy Casper’s event-record four. Watson and Koepka are paired with Tony Finau (1 over par) for the first two rounds. … Jordan Spieth shot a 3-over 73 on Thursday that included a triple-bogey on the par-5 13th hole when he put his tee shot out of bounds and another shot in the water. … Casey held a four-shot lead entering the final round last year, only to lose to Watson.
–Field Level Media
49ers RB McKinnon has setback in practice
Back on the practice field after a two-week layoff, San Francisco 49ers running back Jerick McKinnon suffered another setback Tuesday in his return from a torn ACL.
General manager John Lynch told KNBR on Wednesday that the news is “not encouraging.”
McKinnon, 27, signed a four-year, $30 million contract with San Francisco in March 2018 but missed all of last season after injuring his right knee in practice before the season opener.
McKinnon had been sidelined for 18 days after receiving a platelet-rich plasma injection to help relieve soreness in the knee.
McKinnon played in 58 games with the Minnesota Vikings from 2014-17, rushing for 1,918 yards and seven touchdowns and catching 142 passes for 984 yards and five scores.
If McKinnon is unavailable, San Francisco’s backfield for the Sept. 8 opener at Tampa Bay will feature last year’s leading rusher Matt Breida and former Atlanta Falcon Tevin Coleman.
–Field Level Media
Reports: Free agent QB Osweiler visits Colts
Free agent quarterback Brock Osweiler has visited the Indianapolis Colts, according to multiple reports.
The Colts are looking for a veteran backup to Jacoby Brissett, who was elevated to the starting job following Andrew Luck’s sudden retirement Saturday.
Brissett is the only quarterback on the current roster who has started an NFL game. Behind him on the depth chart are rookie Phillip Walker and second-year player Chad Kelly, who appeared in one game last season with the Denver Broncos.
Osweiler, 28, was a second-round pick by the Broncos in 2012 and has played in 49 games (30 starts) with Denver, the Houston Texans and Miami Dolphins.
Osweiler has a 15-15 record, passing for 7,418 yards with 37 touchdowns and 31 interceptions.
Brissett is 5-12 as a starter, including 4-11 with the Colts in 2017 when Luck was out for the season with a shoulder injury.
Indianapolis opens the season on the road on Sept. 8 against the Los Angeles Chargers.
–Field Level Media
Koepka, McIlroy among nominees for Player of the Year
World No. 1 Brooks Koepka headlines the four players nominated for PGA Tour Player of the Year, announced Wednesday.
The PGA also released the nominees for PGA Tour Rookie of the Year. Both groups were selected by the tour’s player directors and members of the Player Advisory Council.
Nominees for the Jack Nicklaus Award are Koepka, Matt Kuchar, Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele. The rookies nominated for the Arnold Palmer Award are Cameron Champ, Sungjae Im, Adam Long, Collin Morikawa and Matthew Wolff.
Koepka, 29, won three tournaments on the year, including the PGA Championship. He had nine top 10 finishes and tied for third place in the FedEx Cup.
Kuchar, 41, won two events and had eight top 10 finishes. He tied for 16th place in the FedEx Cup.
The winner of the FedEx Cup, the 30-year-old McIlroy, ended the season with three victories and 14 top 10 finishes. He also led the tour in scoring average at 69.057.
Schauffele, 25, won two tournaments and finished second in the FedEx Cup. He has six top 10 finishes.
Four of the five rookies nominated won a tournament in their first year: Champ, Long, Moriakawa and Wolff.
Im, a 21-year-old South Korean, led the group with 26 made cuts, and he finished in the top 25 on 16 occasions. His best tour finish was a tie for third place at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.
Players who competed in at least 15 FedEx Cup events during the recently concluded season are eligible to vote before the deadline, which is Sept. 6 at 5 p.m. ET. The PGA Tour has not announced when the winners will be revealed.
–Field Level Media
NFL bars Hunt from Browns facility during suspension
The NFL denied the Cleveland Browns’ petition to allow Kareem Hunt to remain with the team while serving his eight-game suspension.
League spokesman Brian McCarthy told Cleveland.com that the running back is barred from the Browns facility during his entire suspension, which begins Sunday and ends after the Browns play the Denver Broncos on Nov. 3.
Hunt, 24, signed with the Browns on Feb. 11, about two and a half months after being cut by Kansas City. The Chiefs parted ways with their leading rusher after a video surfaced of him kicking and shoving a woman at a Cleveland hotel.
A third-round pick out of Toledo in 2017, Hunt rushed for 2,151 yards and 15 touchdowns and caught 79 passes for 833 yards and 10 scores in 27 games with the Chiefs. He won the NFL rushing title and made the Pro Bowl as a rookie with 1,327 yards.
–Field Level Media
Bills sign K Hauschka to 2-year extension
The Buffalo Bills signed kicker Stephen Hauschka to a two-year extension Wednesday.
Hauschka, 34, was entering the final year of a contract he signed with Buffalo in 2017 after six seasons with the Seattle Seahawks.
“I’m super excited,” Hauschka said. “We’ve come to love this place. It’s such a great place to work and raise a family. The culture and environment we get to work and play in every single day is amazing. We’re going to turn this thing around and win a bunch of games here and I’m excited to be a part of it.”
Hauschka made 22 of 28 field-goal attempts in 2018, including a streak of 17 straight that ranks as second longest in Bills history.
One of 10 active NFL players with more than 1,000 career points, Hauschka has made 242 of 280 field goals (86.4 percent) in 149 games with the Baltimore Ravens (2008-09), Denver Broncos (2010), Seahawks (2011-16) and Bills.
Hauschka won a Super Bowl ring with Seattle during the 2013 season.
–Field Level Media
Eagles QB McCown moonlighting as high school coach
The Philadelphia Eagles lured quarterback Josh McCown out of retirement earlier this month to back up Carson Wentz, but his signing came with a big perk.
He is allowed to leave the team each Friday to fly to Charlotte, N.C., where his family lives and where he is part of the coaching staff at Myers Park High School. He wants to be with his other team on Friday nights.
McCown shared his story with Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com, telling him he knew that if he returned to the NFL it would be with a team that has a good front office, coaching staff and roster. He found that in the Eagles, who are aware that at age 40, McCown wants to help in his sons’ football development.
The Eagles “understand the family dynamic,” McCown told Rosenblatt. “The proximity to Charlotte was a factor, and part of why it made sense to sign here.”
It’s almost 550 miles from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia to Myers Park, and it seemingly is worth every mile to McCown, who has embraced the role.
“He does everything that a regular high school coach does,” head coach Scott Chadwick said. “He doesn’t just show up, he does all the dirty work.”
At practices before he signed with the Eagles, McCown lined the filed, picked up the balls scattered around and took part in every meeting. He even attended team camp in, as Chadwick described it, a very uncomfortable living environment.
His two sons — he also has two daughters — are on the Myers Park roster as quarterbacks, as is blue-chip recruit Drake Maye, who is committed to Alabama in the Class of 2021.
“He has bigger things to do, playing backup quarterback for the Eagles,” Maye said. “But he’s a great coach. It’s been a blessing.”
Myers Park is 1-0 on the young season, with its next game scheduled for Sept. 6. McCown will leave as soon as possible after the game to be back to finish preparations with the Eagles, who host division rival Washington to open the season on Sept. 8.
McCown, entering his 17th season, was a third-round draft pick by Arizona in 2002. He also has played for Detroit, Oakland, Carolina, Chicago, Tampa Bay and the New York Jets. He signed a one-year, $2 million deal with the Eagles on Aug. 17.
–Field Level Media
Cowboys owner: ‘We want Zeke for the playoffs’
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doesn’t seem concerned about starting the regular season without star running back Ezekiel Elliott.
“We’ve got a marathon here,” Jones said during his radio show Wednesday on 105.3 FM The Fan. “We want Zeke when we get to the playoffs. We want Zeke when we’re in the dog days of the season.”
Elliott, 24, is holding out over his contract status and working out on his own away from the team. It was reported recently that Dallas offered a deal that would make him the second-highest paid running back in the league behind Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams.
Elliott’s representatives have said he will not play the 2019 season without a new contract. The two-time NFL rushing champion’s current contract is set to pay him $3.85 million in 2019 and $9.1 million in 2020.
On Wednesday, Jones said the Cowboys will be ready to open the season at home on Sept. 8 against the New York Giants — with or without Elliott.
“We have to be prepared to play without any given player,” he said. “We may very well play without a player that’s not coming in on his contract. We’ll play and we’ll play well.”
–Field Level Media
Cards’ Nkemdiche arrested after traffic stop
Police in Scottsdale, Ariz., arrested Arizona Cardinals defensive end Robert Nkemdiche for alleged speeding and driving without a license earlier this month, ABC 15 Arizona reported Wednesday.
The incident occurred June 6 at 6:30 a.m., according to police documents obtained by the TV station. Police allege that Nkemdiche was driving 75 mph in a 45 mph zone.
After pulling over Nkemdiche, police learned there was a warrant out for his arrest on an allegation of driving on a suspended license and failing to appear in court, per the police report.
The Cardinals issued a statement: “We are aware of the June 6th incident involving Robert Nkemdiche. We have alerted the NFL office in accordance with the league’s personal conduct policy and will comment further when appropriate.”
Per ABC 15, the police report also mentioned that officers found a “white powdery substance, consistent with cocaine” in a small case in the car’s interior console.
The police in the report wrote, “Based on the totality of the circumstances, it was decided not to pursue testing of the credit card holder in lieu of impounding the item for destruction with Robert’s cooperation.”
Nkemdiche, 24, was a first-round draft pick in 2016. He appeared in a total of 17 games for Arizona his first two seasons, then made his first six starts while playing in 10 games in 2018. Nkemdiche posted a career-high 32 tackles last season and registered the first 4.5 sacks of his career.
–Field Level Media
Reports: TE Roberts fails another physical; waived by Packers
The Green Bay Packers waived tight end Michael Roberts Wednesday after he failed a team physical, according to multiple reports.
The Packers claimed Roberts off waivers from the Detroit Lions on Monday.
The Lions released Roberts on Friday after his trade to the New England Patriots for a 2020 seventh-round pick was rescinded due to a failed physical.
Roberts, 25, was a fourth-round pick out of Toledo in 2017 after catching 13 touchdowns as a senior. The 25-year-old has 13 receptions for 146 yards and three touchdowns in 23 NFL games, with 48 yards and two scores coming in one game last season (at Miami).
–Field Level Media
NFL notebook: Texans’ Clowney visits Dolphins after firing agent
Houston Texans pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney is looking for new representation and has even visited a potential new team, multiple outlets reported on Tuesday.
Clowney, who reportedly is frustrated with talks involving his NFL future, fired agent Bus Cook. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Clowney apparently did so over five days ago.
The 26-year-old Clowney has yet to sign his franchise tender, which is worth either $15,967,000 or $17,128,000 depending on the grievance over whether he’s a defensive end or an outside linebacker, and he has skipped all of training camp. He cannot be traded until the tender is signed, giving him leverage over any potential deal.
Multiple outlets also reported that Clowney met with the Miami Dolphins and had an in-person sit-down with head coach Brian Flores.
–Carolina Panthers coach Ron Rivera is confident that quarterback Cam Newton will be under center for the team’s season opener against the Los Angeles Rams.
Rivera said that there is “no doubt in my mind” that Newton will be on the field after sustaining a mid-foot sprain during last week’s preseason game against the New England Patriots.
Rivera’s stance on Newton is stronger than the one made last week by general manager Marty Hurney, who said he was “cautiously optimistic” about the quarterback’s availability for the Sept. 8 game.
–Former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski is physically ready to play football again, but he’s not sure if the desire will ever return.
Gronkowski, in a public appearance to discuss his partnership with CBDMedic, also discussed his retirement from football. He got emotional explaining how the injuries made him feel.
“I want to be clear to my fans: I needed to recover,” Gronkowski said. “I was not in a good place. Football was bringing me down, and I didn’t like it. I was losing that joy in life.”
–The San Francisco 49ers released former Super Bowl Most Valuable Player Malcolm Smith.
In a corresponding move, the 49ers signed Nick Williams to a one-year deal with the team dealing with injuries to fellow wide receivers Jalen Hurd (back), Dante Pettis (groin) and Trent Taylor (foot).
–Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul has been cleared by team and independent doctors to resume rehab activities in his recovery from a fractured vertebra in his neck, NFL Network reported.
Pierre-Paul, who fractured the vertebra in a car accident on May 2, has not been cleared for football activities, but he can now work toward getting into playing shape with eyes on a potential midseason return.
–Carli Lloyd received an offer to kick in an NFL preseason game this week, her trainer told FOX Sports. Alas, Lloyd has plans, as the United States women’s national team is scheduled to play Thursday against Portugal.
Lloyd attended a joint training camp practice last week with the Philadelphia Eagles and Baltimore Ravens, and repeatedly drilled 40-yard field goals and even an attempt from 55 that went through.
According to Lloyd’s trainer, James Galanis, a team he wouldn’t name offered Lloyd a roster spot and a chance to kick in an NFL preseason game Thursday night.
–Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson is not expected to miss any time after sustaining a broken ring finger on his left hand during practice, multiple outlets reported.
Jackson, 32, is beginning his second stint with the Eagles after being acquired from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in March.
–Denver Broncos tight end Jake Butt will sit out this week and perhaps much longer after his surgically repaired left knee didn’t respond well following Saturday night’s game against the Rams.
Butt played 11 snaps, catching two passes for 17 yards, on Saturday in his first game action since tearing his ACL during a practice last September. It was Butt’s third torn ACL dating back to college, after he tore his right ACL twice while at Michigan.
–Washington Redskins coach Jay Gruden expects tight end Jordan Reed to be out of concussion protocol and ready to play in the regular-season opener Sept. 8 at the Philadelphia Eagles.
Reed was put in the league’s concussion protocol after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit against the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday. He has a history of concussions.
–Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank remains hopeful wide receiver Julio Jones will pocket a new contract before the start of the regular season, but admits time is running out to beat that deadline.
–The Houston Texans are inducting Bob McNair into their Ring of Honor, the team announced. McNair, who is the late owner and founder of the AFC South franchise, will be honored on Oct. 6 during the Texans’ home game against the Falcons.
–Field Level Media
Mickelson admits winning a U.S. Open unlikely
One year away from his 50th birthday, Phil Mickelson is starting to accept what is becoming painfully obvious: His best chance to win a U.S. Open is likely gone.
Less than a week after he finished tied for 52nd at last weekend’s U.S. Open at Pebble Beach, Mickelson was getting set to participate in the Travelers Championship at Cromwell, Conn., but the topic of a certain Grand Slam tournament was still being discussed.
“I really don’t have many more chances,” Mickelson told reporters Wednesday from the Travelers Championship. “I probably have to come to the realization that I’m not going to win a U.S. Open.”
Mickelson has won the Masters three times (2004, 2006, 2010), the PGA Championship once (2005) and the British Open once (2013), but the tournament he covets most has been just out of his reach.
He has teed off in the U.S. Open 26 times, and his best finish is second place, doing that a record six times. His most recent runner-up finish came in 2013.
Next year’s U.S. Open will take place at Winged Foot Golf Club at Mamaroneck, N.Y., where Mickelson fell apart on the 72nd hole of the 2006 championship, when he just needed a par for the title but made double bogey.
He has 44 victories in his career and still appears to be playing at an elite level, but playing his best during U.S. Open week is something he still desires. His last win came at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February, and he also won in Mexico in 2018.
“When I do play well, I’m able to play at a comparable level to what I played like at the height of my career and I’m able to pick off wins,” Mickelson said. “I’m just not having as many opportunities.
“That’s been the hardest thing for me is having the energy levels and recovering and being focused for each shot in four rounds. But I’m not going to stop trying. You never know.”
–Field Level Media
NFL notebook: Falcons WR Jones in line for extension
The Atlanta Falcons are confident they will re-sign wide receiver Julio Jones to a new long-term extension before training camp begins next month, ESPN reported Tuesday.
Jones has two years remaining on his deal, which owes him $9.6 million in 2019 and $11.4 million in 2020. He signed a contract adjustment as training camp opened last July — giving him $4.4 million, including $2.9 million from his 2019 salary, up front — and the team reportedly promised to do a full extension this offseason. That came after Jones missed the Falcons’ entire offseason program and threatened to hold out into training camp.
The 30-year-old again missed voluntary workouts this summer, but he showed up for mandatory minicamp. He told reporters in April he isn’t concerned with being the NFL’s highest-paid wide receiver.
In his eighth season, Jones is coming off of his sixth Pro Bowl selection — fifth in a row — after catching 113 passes for a league-high 1,677 yards and eight touchdowns last season. He remains the NFL’s all-time leader in career receiving yards per game (96.7).
–Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford played through broken bones in his back last year, according to a team reporter.
Mike O’Hara, a long-time Lions beat reporter who now works for the team’s website, said of Stafford on a recent episode of his podcast, “He had a broken back last year. Broken bones in his back.”
After taking 12 hits against the Los Angeles Rams on Dec. 2, Stafford was listed with a back injury for the final four weeks of the 2018 season, including limited participation and questionable designations for games in Weeks 14-16. He played in all four games, throwing for 691 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions as the Lions went 2-2.
–The former NFL running back who wore “He Hate Me” on his jersey during his season in the XFL was found safe after going missing in South Carolina, according to a report from the Charlotte Observer.
Police said Torrold “Rod” Smart was located and was OK, the Observer reported. Earlier in the day, the Lancaster (S.C.) County Sheriff’s Office said Smart was a “missing endangered person” and was seeking information regarding his whereabouts.
Smart, 42, played college football at Western Kentucky. As an undrafted free agent in 2000, he was signed by the then-San Diego Chargers but was released. The following year, he played for the Las Vegas Outlaws of the XFL, then later in 2001 played in the Canadian Football League and with the Philadelphia Eagles. He played four more seasons with the Carolina Panthers.
–New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas is headed for paydirt, one way or another.
General manager Mickey Loomis said on Mad Dog Sports Radio that the Saints and Thomas have begun talks geared toward a long-term deal. Thomas, who is entering the final year of his rookie contract, had 125 receptions for 1,405 yards in 2018.
“We’ve had some conversations, and I like keeping that close to the vest until there’s something to report, but look, we love what Mike’s done for us,” Loomis said. “He’s a fantastic player, one of the best at his position in the league, and hopefully we can keep him a Saint for a long time as well.”
–More than 5,000 Denver Broncos fans attended owner Pat Bowlen’s memorial service, according to the team.
Bowlen died last week at age 75 after a fight with Alzheimer’s disease. The team hosted a public memorial service at Broncos Stadium at Mile High, where fans walked past photos and memorabilia from Bowlen’s life and watched a video tribute in his honor.
Former Broncos players such as John Elway, Rod Smith and Peyton Manning also attended the service. Bowlen will be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame posthumously this August.
–Former Senior Bowl director and Cleveland Browns general manager Phil Savage is expected to join the New York Jets’ personnel department under new general manager Joe Douglas, NFL Network reported.
Per the report, Savage’s role is not yet fully defined, but an announcement “should come this week,” absent a setback. NFL Network also reported Ravens assistant director of pro personnel Chad Alexander will join the Jets as director of player personnel.
ESPN reported the Jets are hiring Indianapolis Colts vice president of player personnel Rex Hogan as assistant general manager, after Hogan served as New York’s senior director of college scouting from 2015-17.
–Field Level Media
Eagles WR Jackson breaks finger at practice
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson is not expected to miss any time after sustaining a broken ring finger on his left hand during Tuesday’s practice, multiple outlets reported.
Jackson, 32, is beginning his second stint with the Eagles after being acquired from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in March.
A second-round pick by Philadelphia in 2008, Jackson spent six seasons with the Eagles (2008-13), catching 356 passes for 6,117 yards and 32 touchdowns in 87 games.
Jackson spent three seasons with the Washington Redskins before playing the last two with the Buccaneers, with whom he had 41 receptions for 774 yards and four touchdowns in 12 games last year.
The Eagles open the season against the visiting Redskins on Sept. 8.
— Field Level Media
49ers release LB Smith, sign WR Williams
49ers release LB Smith, sign WR Williams
The San Francisco 49ers released former Super Bowl Most Valuable Player Malcolm Smith, the team announced Tuesday.
In a corresponding move, the 49ers signed Nick Williams to a one-year deal with the team dealing with injuries to fellow wide receivers Jalen Hurd (back), Dante Pettis (groin) and Trent Taylor (foot).
Smith, a linebacker who was the MVP of Super Bowl XLVIII, appeared in just 12 games during two injury-plagued seasons with the 49ers since signing a five-year, $26.5 million contract in March 2017.
The 30-year-old Smith sustained a torn pectoral in his first training camp with the team that cost him the entire 2017 season before finishing with 35 tackles in 12 games in 2018.
Williams, 28, has recorded 30 receptions for 280 yards and two touchdowns in 26 games with the Washington Redskins (2013), Atlanta Falcons (2015-17), Tennessee Titans (2018) and Los Angeles Rams (2018).
— Field Level Media
Broncos TE Butt has setback, could go on IR
Denver Broncos tight end Jake Butt will sit out this week and perhaps much longer after his surgically repaired left knee didn’t respond well following Saturday night’s game against the Los Angeles Rams.
Butt played 11 snaps, catching two passes for 17 yards, on Saturday in his first game action since tearing his ACL during a practice last September. It was Butt’s third torn ACL dating back to college, after he tore his right ACL twice while at Michigan.
“When he starts to feel good and plays or practices, then it flares back up again,” Broncos head coach Vic Fangio told reporters Tuesday of Butt’s left knee. “It’s just something we’re going to have to deal with here. He won’t play in (Thursday’s preseason finale against the Arizona Cardinals), and he may miss some time.”
Asked if that meant Butt would sit out a few games on the 53-man roster or go on injured reserve, Fangio replied, “Both options are open there. We’ll see how it all shakes up.”
Butt, 24, missed all of his rookie season in 2017 after tearing his ACL in his final college game. He returned to play in three games last season, catching eight passes for 85 yards, before tearing his ACL in practice leading up to Week 4.
If Butt were placed on IR before the cutdown to the 53-man roster, he would miss the full 2019 season. If he went on IR after the cutdown, he could be eligible to return after eight weeks.
The Broncos drafted tight end Noah Fant 20th overall in April, and he is close to full health after a minor ankle sprain Monday against the San Francisco 49ers. Veteran Jeff Heuerman and second-year man Troy Fumagalli have each missed brief time in training camp with injuries, while promising undrafted rookie Austin Fort (ACL) and converted wideout Bug Howard (hand) are already on injured reserve.
–Field Level Media
Report: Bucs’ Pierre-Paul cleared to rehab
Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul has been cleared by team and independent doctors to resume rehab activities in his recovery from a fractured vertebra in his neck, NFL Network reported Tuesday.
Pierre-Paul has not been cleared for football activities, but he can now work toward getting into playing shape with eyes on a potential midseason return.
Pierre-Paul fractured the vertebra in a car accident on May 2 and has been on the non-football injury list since training camp opened. Head coach Bruce Arians has said there is hope Pierre-Paul could return in October.
The Bucs’ bye week is in Week 7 (Oct. 20), perhaps providing a window before the Oct. 27 game at Tennessee.
Pierre-Paul, 30, led the Bucs with 12.5 sacks and 20 quarterback hits last season after arriving via trade from the New York Giants.
He is expected to play more as a linebacker in defensive coordinator Todd Bowles’ 3-4 scheme.
–Field Level Media
