Colts score late, maintain dominance of Titans

NFL cuts roundup: Notes from every team as rosters trim to 53

With the NFL’s mandatory 53-man roster limit set for 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, here is a list of the most noteworthy cuts from each team:

Arizona Cardinals: Despite playing in 16 games with eight starts in his first two NFL seasons, wide receiver Chad Williams was cut by Arizona. A third-round pick out of Grambling State in 2017, Williams had 202 yards and a touchdown in his career. According to multiple reports, the Cardinals also cut receiver Pharoh Cooper. With veterans Larry Fitzgerald, Michael Crabtree and Damiere Byrd, along with second-year pro Christian Kirk and rookie KeeSean Johnson, the Cardinals carry a stacked receiving corps.

Atlanta Falcons: The team cut 10-year veteran tight end Logan Paulsen, the first of the team’s cuts to get to the 53-man limit. Paulsen started 10 games in his first season with the Falcons last season, catching nine balls for 91 yards and a score. But with Pro Bowler Austin Hooper entrenched as the starter and the team bringing in veteran Luke Stocker, the Falcons will likely go with youth should they keep a third tight end.

Baltimore Ravens: Among the Ravens’ cuts were some of the biggest names to have the ax fall on them, including pass rusher Shane Ray and receiver Michael Floyd. But also among the cuts were a pair of players who the Ravens will likely hope clear waivers and make it to their practice squad. Running back De’Lance Turner and linebacker Donald Payne both have playing experience and were viewed as potential keys on special teams. The Ravens lost Payne to a waiver claim two years ago to Jacksonville.

Buffalo Bills: Another team with big-name cuts is the Bills. Running back LeSean McCoy, defensive back Captain Munnerlyn and receiver Ray-Ray McCloud were all victims to a roster that continues to lean more heavily on youth. Safety Kurt Coleman was also among the cuts, though multiple outlets reported the team is hoping to re-sign him early next week. The team also cut undrafted free agent quarterback Tyree Jackson and former CFL standout receiver Duke Williams.

Carolina Panthers: The Panthers released a trio of players who spent multiple seasons with the club and saw plenty of playing time: defensive end Bryan Cox Jr. (two seasons, 18 games, 16 tackles), linebacker Jared Norris (three seasons, 28 games, one tackle) and running back Cameron Artis-Payne (four seasons, 32 games, three starts, 491 yards rushing, five total touchdowns).

Chicago Bears: Defensive end Jonathan Bullard, a third-round pick in 2016, was cut by Chicago. In three seasons in the Windy City, Bullard had 62 tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble while playing in 46 of 48 possible games and starting five of them. Among the players reportedly cut who could end up on the Bears’ practice squad should they go unclaimed are running back Ryan Nall and cornerback John Franklin III.

Cincinnati Bengals: The biggest news to come out of Cincinnati on Saturday was not a roster but rather the placement of quarterback Jeff Driskel on injured reserve with the likelihood the team will pursue an injury settlement with the former backup. The move means rookie Ryan Finley out of North Carolina State will likely begin the season the No. 2 quarterback behind Andy Dalton.

Cleveland Browns: Undrafted rookie safety J.T. Hassell, born with only two fingers on his left hand, was among the Browns’ cuts. Another player who failed to make the final roster is receiver Ishmael Hyman, who entered the team’s preseason finale Thursday night. But Hyman failed to make a catch on three straight targets before finishing with five catches for 61 yards. He is believed to be a practice squad candidate. And Jamie Gillan, “The Scottish Hammer,” beat out veteran Britton Colquitt for the punting job.

Dallas Cowboys: The Cowboys are another team ending Saturday with only two quarterbacks on the active roster. In cutting Mike White and Taryn Christion, Dallas currently has starter Dak Prescott and backup Cooper Rush as the only quarterbacks on the 53-man squad. With Ezekiel Elliott still holding out, the Cowboys nonetheless carried only two tailbacks on the roster in Tony Pollard and Alfred Morris, plus fullback Jamize Olawale.

Denver Broncos: The Broncos are another team apparently going with a veteran starter and rookie backups in the quarterback room. The team cut veteran quarterback Kevin Hogan, whom the team signed last season and had as their No. 2 quarterback when preseason began. Now Joe Flacco will be backed up by rookies Brett Rypien and Drew Lock. In the secondary, the team cut Shamarko Thomas and Dymonte Thomas, a day after cutting Su’a Cravens, to trim one of its strongest position groups — safeties — to four.

Detroit Lions: When training camp opened, Josh Johnson and David Blough weren’t on the Lions’ roster. Now, they’re all the team has if starting quarterback Matthew Stafford goes down. The club let go of Tom Savage and Luis Perez in their final round of cuts, leaving them with Johnson — whose last calendar year included being the first quarterback drafted in the short-lived Alliance of American Football — and Blough, whom the team acquired via trade from Cleveland on Friday.

Green Bay Packers: If Aaron Rodgers goes down this season, the Packers won’t be turning to DeShone Kizer this time. Kizer, Rodgers’ backup last season who saw action in three games, was among those let go by the team Saturday. Instead, the team will apparently go with second-year pro Tim Boyle, while undrafted rookie Manny Wilkins appears to still be on the roster as well. Rookie sixth-round pick Dexter Williams made the final roster, beating out Tra Carson, and Sam Ficken was cut, meaning at-times-embattled kicker Mason Crosby held onto his job.

Houston Texans: While much of the news in Houston centered on the trade of Pro Bowl defensive end Jadeveon Clowney to Seattle, the Texans went down to the deadline wire addressing the position that has been perhaps its biggest concern the last two weeks, running back. With the team reportedly set to cut second-year offensive lineman Martinas Rankin, it instead traded him to Kansas City in exchange for running back Carlos Hyde, who is expected to share duties with Duke Johnson with Lamar Miller out for the season. The Texans also cut former Colts running back Josh Ferguson.

Indianapolis Colts: When the Colts included Phillip Walker among their final cuts down to the 53-man limit, that left Jacoby Brissett as the only active quarterback on the roster (Chad Kelly is currently suspended). With Andrew Luck retired, Brissett is the clear-cut starter. But the team will be seeking another quarterback before the season opener, so the current 53-man roster will change again in the next week. Ten-year veteran tackle J’Marcus Webb (81 games, 65 starts in his career) and running back Charcandrick West (1,587 career yards, 13 career touchdowns) were also among the cuts.

Jacksonville Jaguars: Despite finishing 5-11 last season, the Jaguars sport one of the league’s deepest and most talented defenses. As such, making the club was always going to be a tall order for anyone on that side of the ball. Among the cuts this weekend were defensive end Datone Jones (a six-year veteran) and linebacker Ramik Wilson (a four-year veteran with 146 career tackles). But undrafted rookie safety and fan favorite Andrew Wingard out of Wyoming was among those to make the team.

Kansas City Chiefs: Sporting one of the most talented rosters in the NFL, the Chiefs weren’t expected make any cuts that would reverberate around the league. Instead, the team tried to recoup something for players it did not have plans for, namely cornerback Mark Fields and running back Carlos Hyde. Fields was traded to Minnesota for a conditional seventh-round pick in 2021 and Hyde was part of the aforementioned trade to Houston, which netted the guard Martinas Rankin. The Chiefs did release veteran guard Jeff Allen and his 66 career starts, an unexpected move until the trade for Rankin.

Los Angeles Chargers: Eyes have been focused on the Chargers’ backfield throughout the preseason. But on Saturday, some focus shifted from running back to quarterback. While the club reportedly gave holdout running back Melvin Gordon permission to seek a trade from other teams, the club cut quarterback Cardale Jones after two-plus years with the team. Instead, fifth-round rookie Easton Stick and veteran Tyrod Taylor will back up Philip Rivers.

Los Angeles Rams: The defending NFC champions are apparently heading into the season with two quarterbacks. Both Brandon Allen and Alliance of American Football alum John Wolford were among the team’s final cuts, meaning as of now only Jared Goff and Blake Bortles are quarterbacks on the active roster. The team also cut running back John Kelly, despite most expecting the team to carry four backs. Potential starting linebacker Micah Kiser was placed on injured reserve with a pectoral injury, ending his season. The team had hoped he would return at some point this season.

Miami Dolphins: The team made the biggest news on the trade front, sending tackle Laremy Tunsil and receiver Kenny Stills to Houston for a trove of draft picks after the roster deadline. But perhaps the most surprising moves were the players the Dolphins kept. Already with Kenyan Drake and Kalen Ballage competing for carries at running back, Miami held on to Myles Gaskin, Patrick Laird and Mark Walton. Add fullback Chandler Cox, and Miami has six running backs to offset a passing game that has Ryan Fitzpatrick and Josh Rosen at quarterback and is suddenly without its best lineman from last season.

Minnesota Vikings: Less than three weeks ago, the Vikings sent a fifth-round pick to Baltimore for Kaare Vedvik, a player whom scouts said could win a job as a placekicker and/or a punter. Now, he isn’t even on the team. Vedvik was among the final players cut in Minnesota, as the team will instead go with Dan Bailey at kicker and Matt Wile at punter. The team also cut 2016 first-round pick Laquon Treadwell after three disappointing seasons.

New England Patriots: Bill Belichick must like what he has seen from rookie quarterback Jarrett Stidham. Among the Patriots’ cuts was veteran backup Brian Hoyer, leaving Stidham as the only quarterback on the roster behind Tom Brady. In injury news, the team reportedly cut receiver Demaryius Thomas, placed center David Andrews on season-ending injured reserve (blood clots) and receiver Cameron Meredith was placed on the PUP list with an undisclosed injury.

New Orleans Saints: Perhaps the most noteworthy name among those cut by the Saints is safety Chris Banjo, a special teams ace with the team since 2016 who signed a three-year extension in March. But the team also reportedly reinstated rookie pass rusher Carl Granderson from the did not report/reserve list after his release from jail stemming from a no-contest plea on charges of inappropriately touching two women in college, and also reportedly received a one-week roster exemption for defensive tackle David Onyemata, who is suspended for the season opener.

New York Giants: The Giants drafted quarterback Kyle Lauletta in the fourth round in 2018. They drafted Daniel Jones in the first found in 2019. With veteran Alex Tanney’s experienced preferred by the coaching staff and Eli Manning still the starter, Lauletta was the odd man out when the cuts came Sunday. The Giants also held onto all but two of their draft picks from 2019, cutting only their two seventh-round picks.

New York Jets: Four months ago, linebacker Jachai Polite was a third-round draft pick, just four picks away from being a second-round pick. Now, he’s out of a job. The Jets cut the former Florida standout, bringing to an end a preseason that was disappointing in the eyes of many in both camp and preseason games. Mike Maccagnan, general manager at the time of the draft, was fired three weeks after the draft. New coach Adam Gase was clearly unimpressed by what he saw. Veteran running back Elijah McGuire was also let go.

Oakland Raiders: Wide receiver Keelan Doss and linebacker Jason Cabinda, both of whom got plenty of face time on HBO’s “Hard Knocks” this preseason, were among the Jon Gruden’s final cuts. According to reports, the Raiders will attempt to add Doss to their practice squad, but he must first clear waivers. Cabinda, who started three games with the Raiders last season, could also end up with the practice squad, though he is considered a more likely candidate to get picked up by another team.

Philadelphia Eagles: The Eagles’ seemingly perpetual backfield by committee will again have some new names this season, as running backs Wendell Smallwood and Josh Adams were cut casualties. They were the team’s two leading rushers in 2018 with 364 and 511 yards on the ground, respectively. Two other notable names were quarterback Clayton Thorson — a rookie fifth-round pick out of Northwestern — and defensive tackle Treyvon Hester, whose hand tipped Cody Parkey’s ill-fated 43-yard, double-doink field-goal attempt in the playoffs last season in Chicago.

Pittsburgh Steelers: To end their first camp in the post-Antonio Brown era, the Steelers had a very quiet cut day. Perhaps the biggest name cut is veteran receiver Eli Rogers, who had 78 catches for 822 yards and four touchdowns in 30 games over three seasons with the team. The Steelers also kept 10 linebackers on the active roster — two more than they ended last season with — and trimmed from their usual six receivers to five with the release of Rogers (though they did keep three tight ends, as well).

San Francisco 49ers: The nomadic career of Jordan Matthews continues, as the 49ers cut him after signing him this offseason. In his first three seasons in Philadelphia, Matthews averaged 75 catches for 891 yards and more than six touchdowns per season. He has a total of 45 grabs for 582 yards and three touchdowns in the two seasons since, going from the Eagles to Buffalo to New England, then back to the Eagles, then to San Francisco and now the free-agent pool again.

Seattle Seahawks: Perhaps no team’s current quarterback situation is more perilous than that of the Seahawks. Sure, they’re in good hands with Russell Wilson, but after that? There is nothing after that. The team cut both Paxton Lynch and Geno Smith, leaving Wilson as the only quarterback on the active roster. Of course, the team will add at least one quarterback before the season begins, and there are reports it could very well be Smith. Another cut casualty was defensive end Cassius Marsh, who rejoined the club this offseason but may have been squeezed out after Saturday’s acquisition of Jadeveon Clowney.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: After a 2016 rookie season in which he collected 22 tackles and 5 1/2 sacks while playing in 16 games, defensive end Noah Spence couldn’t come close to repeating that success in the two subsequent seasons. The Bucs cut the 2016 second-round pick in the final round of cuts, despite the team moving to a 3-4 scheme and fellow outside rusher Jason Pierre-Paul out at least six weeks with a neck injury suffered in a May car accident. The team also will carry only three running backs, but they have four tight ends and six wide receivers with first-year head coach Bruce Arians.

Tennessee Titans: Two of the more surprising names on the cut list in Tennessee were those of players who many observers believed had possibly played their way onto the roster by outperforming their competition. But interior offensive lineman Corey Levin, who could play guard or center, and running back Jeremy McNichols both failed to make the final roster. The Titans are carrying four tight ends and four running backs, but with tackle Taylor Lewan suspended to start the season, more O-line help could be added in the coming days.

Washington Redskins: The team moved on from two underperforming recent draft picks, cutting loose wide receiver Josh Doctson and running back Samaje Perine. Doctson was a first-round pick in 2016 and, after missing all but two games in an injury-plagued rookie season, had 79 catches for 1,034 yards and eight touchdowns in the following two seasons. The team declined his fifth-year option in May, a sign his end with the team could be near. A fourth-round pick in 2017, Perine failed to grab hold of meaningful carries. He played in only five games last season, carrying the ball just eight times for 32 yards and failing to score.

