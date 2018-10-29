Colts rally past Raiders as Vinatieri makes history
Colts rally past Raiders as Vinatieri makes history
Andrew Luck threw three touchdown passes — all to tight ends — and Adam Vinatieri became the NFL’s all-time scoring leader with two field goals and four PATs on Sunday afternoon, delivering the Indianapolis Colts a 42-28 victory over the host Oakland Raiders.
En route to their second straight win, the Colts (3-5) became the first team in NFL history to get scoring receptions from three different tight ends, as Mo Alie-Cox hauled in a 26-yarder in the first quarter, Eric Ebron a 20-yarder in the third period and Jack Doyle a 10-yarder in the fourth quarter.
Meanwhile, the 45-year-old Vinatieri tied Morten Andersen for the all-time scoring lead at 2,544 points with his first field goal, a 26-yarder that gave the Colts a 10-0 lead as the first quarter ended. The 23-year veteran then moved ahead of the Hall of Famer with his second field goal, a 25-yarder that came with 26 seconds remaining in the first half.
The historic field goal was the 573rd make of Vinatieri’s career, extending his record in that category (another mark he took from Andersen earlier this season). Vinatieri, who was uncertain to play after battling a groin injury during the week, finished the day with 10 points, giving him a total of 2,550.
The Colts trailed 28-21 before scoring the game’s final three touchdowns, all in the final 10:47, with running back Marlon Mack getting two of them on 4- and 1-yard runs.
In between, Luck connected with Doyle to break a 28-all tie with 5:28 to go. Running back Doug Martin, replacing the injured Marshawn Lynch, fumbled on Oakland’s next possession, leading to Mack’s second TD, the game-clincher with 2:55 to go.
The loss was the third straight for the Raiders (1-6).
Luck, the former Stanford star, completed 22 of 31 passes for 239 yards and the three scores in his return to the San Francisco Bay Area. Mack totaled 132 rushing yards and his two scores on 25 carries.
Oakland’s Derek Carr also threw three touchdown passes and dove in from 1 yard out for a fourth score. He threw for 244 yards on 21-for-28 passing. Martin had 72 yards on 13 carries.
After Vinatieri’s first field goal and the Alie-Cox touchdown, the Raiders rallied from 10 points down to take a 14-10 lead in the second quarter on Carr’s first two TD passes.
Carr hit Seth Roberts from 31 yards out to open Oakland’s scoring three minutes into the second quarter, then connected with Jared Cook from 25 yards out to put the Raiders ahead with 6:13 remaining in the half.
Vinatieri’s record-breaking field goal made it 14-13 at halftime.
Carr’s third touchdown pass, a 6-yarder to Brandon LaFell, broke a 21-all tie and gave Oakland its final lead with 1:01 left in the third period.
–Field Level Media
Wilson throws three TDs as Seahawks defeat Lions
Wilson throws three TDs as Seahawks defeat Lions
Russell Wilson completed 14 of 17 passes for 248 yards and three touchdowns, and Chris Carson rushed for 105 yards and a score as the Seattle Seahawks defeated the host Detroit Lions 28-14 Sunday afternoon.
The Seahawks (4-3), who were coming off
Wilson throws three TDs as Seahawks defeat Lions
Russell Wilson completed 14 of 17 passes for 248 yards and three touchdowns, and Chris Carson rushed for 105 yards and a score as the Seattle Seahawks defeated the host Detroit Lions 28-14 Sunday afternoon.
The Seahawks (4-3), who were coming off a bye, won for the fourth time in five games after an 0-2 start. The Lions (3-4) had won three of four entering Sunday’s game.
Detroit’s Matthew Stafford was 27 of 40 for 310 yards and two touchdowns but committed two turnovers in the fourth quarter — a fumble while scrambling and an interception on first-and-goal with 3:08 remaining — to thwart a comeback bid.
The Lions, who had 248 yards rushing last weekend in a 32-21 victory at Miami, were limited to a season-low 34 yards Sunday. Rookie Kerryon Johnson, who had 158 yards last week against the Dolphins, totaled just 22 on eight carries.
Wilson, who finished with a perfect QB rating of 158.3, completed 11 of 12 passes for 151 yards and three touchdowns in the first half as the Seahawks built a 21-7 lead.
After Seattle punted on its first possession, the Lions drove 91 yards in 13 plays to take a 7-0 lead. Stafford hit Marvin Jones with a 39-yard scoring strike.
But the Seahawks scored touchdowns the next three times they had the ball.
Wilson found Tyler Lockett on a 24-yard touchdown pass to tie the score at 7-7.
The Lions’ Ameer Abdullah fumbled the ensuing kickoff, giving the Seahawks the ball at Detroit’s 34-yard line. Three plays later, David Moore made a juggling catch at the goal line on a 15-yard pass from Wilson to give Seattle the lead. Moore had four receptions for 97 yards.
The Seahawks drove 80 yards on their next possession, with Wilson hitting tight end Ed Dickson with a 12-yard scoring pass. Dickson was making his Seahawks debut after being activated from the reserve/non-football injury list.
After a scoreless third quarter, Carson found the end zone on a 7-yard run with 14:23 remaining to make it 28-7.
The Lions closed the scoring on Stafford’s 19-yard touchdown pass to Jones with 10:40 left.
–Field Level Media
Broncos WR Thomas says ’50-50′ odds he gets traded
Broncos WR Thomas says '50-50' odds he gets traded
Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas said after Sunday's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs that there's a "50-50" chance he will be traded by Tuesday's deadline.
The Broncos (3-5) lost for the fifth time in six games Sunday and Thomas
Broncos WR Thomas says ’50-50′ odds he gets traded
Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas said after Sunday’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs that there’s a “50-50” chance he will be traded by Tuesday’s deadline.
The Broncos (3-5) lost for the fifth time in six games Sunday and Thomas caught only three passes for 30 yards. He has 36 receptions for 402 yards and three touchdowns this season.
A first-round pick by Denver in 2010 and the franchise’s longest-tenured player, Thomas vented his frustration after the 30-23 loss in Kansas City.
“How would you feel at your job and your boss, whoever, said they wanted you someplace else?” he said, according to ESPN.com. “And you come into work every day and have to think about it? How would you feel? But I had to do it for my team, like it was normal, act like it was normal. It just kept coming up, from left and right … I had to think about it. … It’ll be interesting to see what happens in the next couple days.”
The Broncos have reportedly been listening to offers for the 30-year-old veteran, who ranks second in team history in most receiving categories behind Rod Smith (1995-2006).
When asked his prediction about whether he would be dealt before the deadline, Thomas said, “I wish I knew, bro. I wish I could tell you, I really don’t know. Predict? 50-50, 50-50.”
Broncos coach Vance Joseph said after Sunday’s game that he didn’t think Thomas would be traded.
“I don’t believe so, I haven’t been told that,” he said. “He played hard [Sunday], he’s all into us. I have not heard that.”
–Field Level Media
NFL roundup: Mahomes, KC continue AFC West dominance
NFL roundup: Mahomes, KC continue AFC West dominance
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes continued his torrid pace, passing for 303 yards and four touchdowns Sunday as the Kansas City Chiefs downed the visiting Denver Broncos 30-23.
The win was the Chiefs' 19th in their last 21 matchups against AFC West opponents, as
NFL roundup: Mahomes, KC continue AFC West dominance
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes continued his torrid pace, passing for 303 yards and four touchdowns Sunday as the Kansas City Chiefs downed the visiting Denver Broncos 30-23.
The win was the Chiefs’ 19th in their last 21 matchups against AFC West opponents, as the division leaders improved to 7-1 with their seventh straight win against the Broncos (3-5). After going three-and-out on its first drive, Kansas City scored on five consecutive possessions.
The 300-yard aerial performance was the seventh straight for Mahomes, who padded his TD count to 26, best in the NFL, and went 24 of 34. Receiver Sammy Watkins caught eight passes for 107 yards and two scores.
Broncos quarterback Case Keenum was sacked five times, including three times by linebacker Dee Ford. Keenum finished with 262 yards passing, going 23 of 34. Running backs Phillip Lindsay and Devontae Booker added 95 and 78 yards rushing, respectively, as Denver generated 411 yards.
Steelers 33, Browns 18
James Conner ran for 146 yards and two touchdowns, and Ben Roethlisberger and Antonio Brown hooked up for two scores through the air as Pittsburgh overcame a slow start to down visiting Cleveland.
Roethlisberger passed for 257 yards for Pittsburgh (4-2-1). Baker Mayfield threw for 180 yards with touchdowns to Antonio Callaway and Seth DeValve for Cleveland (2-5-1).
Cleveland scored on its game-opening possession for the first time this season, on Greg Joseph’s 34-yard field goal. He added a 45-yarder with 2:34 left in the opening quarter to make it 6-0, but missed wide right 1:31 into the second quarter on a 41-yard attempt that would have made it 9-0. He also missed an extra-point attempt.
Bears 24, Jets 10
Mitchell Trubisky completed 16 of 29 passes for 220 yards and two touchdowns, and Chicago pulled away for a comfortable win over visiting New York.
Tarik Cohen and Anthony Miller each caught touchdown passes for the Bears, and Jordan Howard scored on the ground. Chicago (4-3) snapped a two-game losing streak and earned its first win in October.
Chris Herndon hauled in the lone touchdown for the Jets (3-5), who have dropped back-to-back games. Sam Darnold finished 14 of 29 for 153 yards and one touchdown.
Bengals 37, Buccaneers 34
Randy Bullock kicked a 44-yard field goal as time expired, lifting host Cincinnati over Tampa Bay, which benched quarterback Jameis Winston after his fourth interception.
Joe Mixon gained 123 yards on 21 carries, scoring on runs of 1 and 8 yards as Cincinnati (5-3) broke a two-game losing streak. Andy Dalton completed 21 of 34 passes for 280 yards, finding Tyler Boyd and A.J. Green for touchdown strikes of 9 and 17 yards, respectively.
The sailing wasn’t nearly as smooth for Winston, who was benched for backup Ryan Fitzpatrick after Jessie Bates returned Winston’s fourth interception 21 yards with 2:10 left in the third quarter for a score and put the Bucs (3-4) down 34-16. Fitzpatrick rallied Tampa Bay to a tie prior to Bullock’s winning boot.
Eagles 24, Jaguars 18
Carson Wentz threw three touchdowns and Philadelphia held off a charging Jacksonville to hang on for a win at Wembley Stadium in London.
Wentz completed 21 of 30 pass attempts for 286 yards and touchdown passes to Dallas Goedert, Wendell Smallwood and Zach Ertz as the Eagles (4-4) were victorious in their first trip to London.
The Jaguars (3-5) had won three straight times in London and had a chance late to potentially take the lead. But Blake Bortles’ pass on fourth-and-2 from the Jaguars’ 48-yard line with 3:41 left was incomplete.
Panthers 36, Ravens 21
Cam Newton threw for two touchdowns and ran for another as Carolina, buoyed by scoring drives of 99 and 85 yards, drubbed Baltimore in Charlotte, N.C.
Running back Christian McCaffrey scored two Carolina touchdowns as the Panthers (5-2) built on a franchise-best comeback victory a week earlier at Philadelphia. Newton completed 21 of 29 passes for 219 yards without an interception.
Joe Flacco was 22-for-39 for 192 yards with a touchdown pass and two interceptions for the Ravens (4-4). Backup quarterback Lamar Jackson threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to Hayden Hurst with 1:02 left when the game was well out of hand.
Seahawks 28, Lions 14
Russell Wilson completed 14 of 17 passes for 248 yards and three touchdowns — and a perfect 158.3 passer rating — and Chris Carson rushed for 105 yards and a score as Seattle cruised in Detroit.
The Seahawks (4-3), who were coming off a bye, won for the fourth time in five games after an 0-2 start. The Lions (3-4) had won three of four entering Sunday.
Detroit’s Matthew Stafford was 27 of 40 for 310 yards and two touchdowns but committed two turnovers in the fourth quarter — a fumble while scrambling and an interception on first-and-goal with 3:08 remaining — to thwart a comeback bid.
Redskins 20, Giants 13
Adrian Peterson scored his first receiving touchdown since 2013 then added a late 64-yard TD run while the Washington defense sacked Eli Manning seven times in a divisional road win over New York.
Along with recording his sixth career touchdown reception late in the first quarter with a 7-yard catch on second-and-goal, Peterson rushed for 149 yards on 26 carries as Washington (5-2) won its third straight game since a blowout loss to New Orleans on Monday Night Football.
Manning has now been sacked 31 times — matching his total from last season and eight shy of his career high set in 2013. He finished 30-of-47 passing for 316 yards as the Giants (1-7) lost their fifth straight.
–Field Level Media
Colts K Vinatieri breaks NFL career scoring record
Colts K Vinatieri breaks NFL career scoring record
With his 25-yard field goal in the second quarter Sunday in Oakland, Indianapolis Colts placekicker Adam Vinatieri became the all-time leading scorer in NFL history.
A horde of teammates crowded to congratulate Vinatieri after the record-breaking kick.
Vinatieri entered
Colts K Vinatieri breaks NFL career scoring record
With his 25-yard field goal in the second quarter Sunday in Oakland, Indianapolis Colts placekicker Adam Vinatieri became the all-time leading scorer in NFL history.
A horde of teammates crowded to congratulate Vinatieri after the record-breaking kick.
Vinatieri entered the day needing five points to pass the Hall of Famer Andersen, who scored 2,544 points during a 25-year career spent mostly with the New Orleans Saints (1982-94) and Atlanta Falcons (1995-2000, 2006-07).
Vinatieri, who turns 46 in December, kicked an extra point with 8:21 left in the first quarter and tied Andersen with a 26-yard field goal on the last play of the first to tie Andersen. His second field goal, with 26 seconds left in the half, made him the new NFL scoring king with 2,547 points.
The Pro Football Hall of Fame tweeted a video message from Andersen offering his congratulations.
“I want to congratulate you on breaking my all-time scoring record and also my all-time field-goal record,” said Andersen, who was enshrined in Canton in 2017. “Great job. Very proud of you. And, hey, one day I’ll see you right here in Canton, Ohio. Good job, buddy.”
Vinatieri’s availability for Sunday’s game against the Raiders had been in doubt after he injured his left groin in last week’s win against Buffalo, a game in which he missed two extra points for the first time in his 23-year career.
But Vinatieri proved healthy enough to make all of his kicks on Sunday in Oakland, tacking on three second-half extra points in the Colts’ 42-28 win to reach 2,550 career points.
This is Vinatieri’s 13th season with the Colts. The three-time All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowl selection began his career with New England in 1996 and won three Super Bowls with the Patriots before adding a fourth ring in his first season with Indianapolis in 2006.
He entered the day with a record 571 field goals, six more than Andersen.
Gary Anderson ranks third on the NFL scoring list with 2,434 points, with Jason Hanson (2,150) and John Carney (2,062) rounding out the top five.
–Field Level Media
Peterson powers Redskins past slumping Giants
Peterson powers Redskins past slumping Giants
Adrian Peterson scored his first receiving touchdown since 2013, added a late 64-yard TD run and the Washington Redskins sacked Eli Manning seven times in a 20-13 road win against the New York Giants on Sunday.
Peterson recorded his sixth career touchdown reception late
Peterson powers Redskins past slumping Giants
Adrian Peterson scored his first receiving touchdown since 2013, added a late 64-yard TD run and the Washington Redskins sacked Eli Manning seven times in a 20-13 road win against the New York Giants on Sunday.
Peterson recorded his sixth career touchdown reception late in the first quarter with a 7-yard catch on second-and-goal. It was Peterson’s first TD catch since Week 1 in 2013 with Minnesota.
Peterson rushed for 149 yards on 26 carries as Washington (5-2) won its third straight game since a blowout loss to New Orleans on Monday Night Football.
The defense did the rest with a barrage of pressure against Manning and his shaky offensive line. It was the first time Washington recorded seven or more sacks against the Giants since it became an official stat in 1984, and its third time overall against New York.
Manning has been sacked 31 times, matching his total from last season and eight shy of his career high set in 2013. It was the fourth time in his career Manning was sacked at least seven times.
Matt Ioannidis recorded 2 1/2 sacks and Ryan Kerrigan tallied 1 1/2, while Jonathan Allen, Da’Ron Payne and Josh Harvey-Clemons recorded a sack apiece.
Alex Smith completed 20 of 32 passes for 178 yards, while Dustin Hopkins contributed a pair of second-half field goals.
Manning finished 30-of-47 passing for 316 yards as the Giants (1-7) lost their fifth straight. Odell Beckham Jr. had eight catches for 136 yards but rookie running back Saquon Barkley was held to 38 yards on 13 carries.
Aldrick Rosas kicked two field goals for the Giants, who converted just 2 of 14 third downs and committed 11 penalties for 102 yards.
Washington struck first with 2:53 left in the opening quarter on Peterson’s TD catch.
Rosas made it 7-3 by booting a 37-yard field goal with 1:16 left before halftime.
Hopkins extended Washington’s lead to 13-3 with two field goals, a 53-yarder that caromed off the upright in the third quarter and a 39-yarder with 9:53 left in the fourth.
The Giants stalled in the red zone and settled for a 21-yard field goal by Rosas with 4:08 remaining.
Three plays later, Peterson raced 64 yards down the right side of the field and easily scored to seal Washington’s second win in its last 12 visits to New York.
Evan Engram scored on a 2-yard TD catch with 17 seconds left, but New York’s onside kick was recovered by Washington.
–Field Level Media
Rosen leads game-winning drive to beat 49ers
Rosen leads game-winning drive to beat 49ers
Quarterback Josh Rosen passed for a career-high 252 yards in his first two-touchdown game and led the Arizona Cardinals on two fourth-quarter touchdown drives to beat the visiting San Francisco 49ers 18-15 on Sunday to sweep the season series.
Larry Fitzgerald had eight
Rosen leads game-winning drive to beat 49ers
Quarterback Josh Rosen passed for a career-high 252 yards in his first two-touchdown game and led the Arizona Cardinals on two fourth-quarter touchdown drives to beat the visiting San Francisco 49ers 18-15 on Sunday to sweep the season series.
Larry Fitzgerald had eight receptions for 102 yards and a touchdown, passing Tony Gonzalez into seventh place in league history with his 112 touchdown catches, and David Johnson had 100 total yards for a Cardinals offense that was limited to a field goal until Rosen went to work in the fourth quarter.
Rosen completed a 13-yard touchdown pass to Fitzgerald with 11:06 remaining to close the deficit to 15-10. Tight end Jermaine Gresham lost a fumble on the Cardinals’ next possession, but Arizona got the ball back and Rosen marched 73 yards on 12 plays in 1:42, capping the drive with a 9-yard touchdown pass to Christian Kirk with 34 seconds left. Fitzgerald caught a two-point conversion for the final margin.
San Francisco (1-7) reached the Cardinals’ 45-yard line with seven seconds remaining before a bad snap went over quarterback C.J. Beathard’s head, and the clock ran out as he scrambled to pick the ball up and throw it away. The 49ers have lost six in a row.
Beathard completed 14 of 28 passes for 190 yards and a touchdown, and Marquise Goodwin scored the 49ers’ only touchdown on a 55-yard reception midway through the third quarter in a game that started slowly. The 49ers led 5-3 at half.
The Cardinals are 2-6, with both of their victories coming against San Francisco. The Cardinals won their first home game after four losses, and the 49ers are 0-5 on the road.
Arizona, playing its first game under interim offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich after Mike McCoy was fired, had a season-high 321 yards of total offense. They had not gained more than 268 yards previously. Rosen completed 23 of 40 attempts.
Matt Breida had 42 of the 49ers’ 107 yards rushing.
Robbie Gould made 27- and 20-yard field goals for the 49ers, and his 20-yarder gave the 49ers a 15-3 lead with 13:33 remaining in the game. The 49ers also scored on a safety, when Rosen was called for intentional grounding in the end zone while trying to avoid a sack by Cassius Marsh.
Phil Dawson and Gould each made second-quarter field goals.
–Field Level Media
Bullock’s field goal lifts Bengals over Buccaneers
Bullock's field goal lifts Bengals over Buccaneers
Randy Bullock kicked a 44-yard field goal Sunday as time expired, lifting the Cincinnati Bengals to a 37-34 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati.
Cincinnati drove 50 yards in 60 seconds to tee up Bullock's fourth career
Bullock’s field goal lifts Bengals over Buccaneers
Randy Bullock kicked a 44-yard field goal Sunday as time expired, lifting the Cincinnati Bengals to a 37-34 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati.
Cincinnati drove 50 yards in 60 seconds to tee up Bullock’s fourth career game-winner. Andy Dalton connected on passes of 23 and 11 yards to A.J. Green to push the ball to the 31, and a defensive delay of game foul moved it to the 26. After Dalton took a yard loss to set the ball up on the left hash, Bullock converted the kick.
Joe Mixon gained 123 yards on 21 carries, scoring on runs of 1 and 8 yards as Cincinnati (5-3) grabbed a 21-0 second quarter lead in breaking a two-game losing streak. Dalton completed 21 of 34 passes for 280 yards, finding Tyler Boyd and Green for touchdown strikes of 9 and 17 yards, respectively.
The sailing wasn’t nearly as smooth for Tampa Bay’s Jameis Winston, who was benched for backup Ryan Fitzpatrick after Jessie Bates returned an interception 21 yards with 2:10 left in the third quarter for a score and a 34-16 Bengals advantage.
Winston finished 18 of 35 for 276 yards, connecting with DeSean Jackson on a 60-yard touchdown pass with 4:36 remaining in the first half. It was the third four-interception game of Winston’s three-plus season NFL career.
Fitzpatrick helped rally Tampa Bay (3-4), hitting Mike Evans for a 72-yard scoring strike with 9:57 left in the game to bring it within a score. Tight end O.J. Howard caught an 18-yard touchdown pass with 1:05 remaining to draw Tampa Bay within two points, and Fitzpatrick sidearmed the tying two-point pass to Chris Godwin.
Fitzpatrick finished with 194 yards on 11 of 15 passing in just over a quarter. Evans caught six passes for 179 yards, but it wasn’t enough to give the Buccaneers the win, even though they outgained Cincinnati 576-402 edge and possessed the ball for 35 minutes, 59 seconds.
–Field Level Media
Rams rally past Packers to remain unbeaten
Rams rally past Packers to remain unbeaten
A heavyweight showdown between the Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams was settled by a backup linebacker.
With the Rams having just taken the lead, Ramik Wilson forced a fumble by Packers kickoff returner Ty Montgomery. Wilson recovered, helping the Rams improve
Rams rally past Packers to remain unbeaten
A heavyweight showdown between the Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams was settled by a backup linebacker.
With the Rams having just taken the lead, Ramik Wilson forced a fumble by Packers kickoff returner Ty Montgomery. Wilson recovered, helping the Rams improve to 8-0 with their 29-27 victory in front of a bipartisan crowd on Sunday at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
Green Bay (3-3-1) was unable to add onto a 27-26 lead and rookie JK Scott’s punt went only 25 yards, setting up Los Angeles at the Packers’ 40-yard line. A holding penalty on guard Rodger Saffold sabotaged the drive, but Greg Zuerlein’s 34-yard field goal put the Rams in front with 2:05 remaining.
Wilson poked the ball loose on the ensuing kickoff and the Rams ran out the clock, with Todd Gurley converting a third-and-10 but turning down a sure touchdown.
Jared Goff threw for 295 yards and three touchdowns and Gurley rushed for 114 yards and added another 81 through receiving. Aaron Donald had two sacks to give him 10 in eight games.
Los Angeles scored back-to-back touchdowns to take a 23-13 lead with 1:50 remaining in the third quarter. Gurley extended his touchdown streak to 11 consecutive games with a 30-yard reception from Goff and then caught a two-point conversion pass to make it 16-13. All of the Rams’ receivers went left on the touchdown play and Gurley went right and caught Goff’s short pass, running the final 28 yards untouched for the score.
Goff’s second touchdown pass of the day to Josh Reynolds, a 19-yarder, made it a 10-point game.
But Green Bay’s offense broke out of a lengthy dry spell. Aaron Rodgers’ 41-yard pass to Davante Adams on third-and-9 set up a 33-yard touchdown run by Aaron Jones on a draw. The Rams extended their lead to 26-20 lead early in the fourth quarter on Zuerlein’s 43-yard field goal.
Green Bay answered again as completions of 15 and 20 to Davante Adams set up a 40-yard touchdown to receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling that put the Packers in front 27-26 with 8:50 remaining.
The Packers dominated the first half but managed only a 10-8 lead at intermission.
Rodgers threw for 286 yards, with Adams having five receptions for 133 yards. Green Bay, however, went only 2-of-9 on third-down conversions.
–Field Level Media
Late fumble keeps Rams unbeaten with 29-27 win over Packers
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Aaron Rodgers never got the chance to lead another game-winning drive, thanks to one last outstanding special-teams play by the unbeaten Los Angeles Rams.
Greg Zuerlein hit a 34-yard field goal with 2:05 left before Ramik Wilson forced and recovered Ty Montgomery's fumble on the ensuing kickoff return, sending
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Aaron Rodgers never got the chance to lead another game-winning drive, thanks to one last outstanding special-teams play by the unbeaten Los Angeles Rams.
Greg Zuerlein hit a 34-yard field goal with 2:05 left before Ramik Wilson forced and recovered Ty Montgomery’s fumble on the ensuing kickoff return, sending the Rams to a 29-27 victory over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.
Jared Goff passed for 295 yards and three touchdowns while the Rams (8-0) were sternly tested by the Packers (3-3-1). Both teams rallied from 10-point deficits to take a lead in front of a rollicking, bipartisan Coliseum crowd.
“That was a high-caliber, back-and-forth game,” Rams coach Sean McVay said. “This team has demonstrated through eight games that while we have a long way to go, this team is capable of winning games in a bunch of different ways.”
Rodgers threw for 286 yards, but he was left watching the final minutes in frustration while the Rams extended their best start to a season since 1969 by capitalizing on two crushing special-teams mistakes by Green Bay.
Marquez Valdes-Scantling caught a 40-yard touchdown pass from Rodgers with 8:50 left to put the Packers ahead 27-26, but Goff and Todd Gurley drove the Rams into range for Zuerlein’s second field goal of the fourth quarter after a 25-yard punt by JK Scott.
Montgomery then coughed up his return, and Wilson pounced on the ball.
“You trust your players on tough decisions, close decisions,” Packers coach Mike McCarthy said. “I think Ty was just trying to make a play.”
In the final minute, Gurley ran 17 yards for a key first down and stopped before reaching the end zone — probably enraging his fantasy owners, but allowing the Rams to run out the clock.
Josh Reynolds caught two touchdown passes for Los Angeles. Gurley had 114 yards rushing and 81 yards receiving, and he scored a touchdown in his franchise record-tying 11th consecutive game on a 30-yard pass in the third quarter.
“That was probably my favorite (win) of the year,” said Goff, who went 19 for 35 without an interception.
The Rams faced their largest deficit of the season when they trailed 10-0 early in the second quarter, but they calmly turned it into a 23-13 lead late in the third.
Rodgers answered with two touchdown drives to grab a one-point lead for Green Bay in the fourth quarter, but Goff answered his fellow Cal product and childhood hero after Aaron Donald sacked Rodgers on third down to stop the Packers’ next drive.
“The urgency has to pick up, but there’s no momentum gained from a loss,” Rodgers said. “We can play with anybody, but we already knew that before this game. It’s not like this was some revelation.”
Both teams had loud contingents of fans at the Coliseum, where Green Bay won the first Super Bowl in 1967. The Rams were back home for the first time in 31 days after three consecutive road victories got them off to their best start since 1985, while the Packers were greeted by a raucous bunch of California Cheeseheads in their first trip to Los Angeles since the NFL returned in 2016.
The Rams were not as sharp as the Packers early on. They punted on their first three possessions for the first time in McVay’s head coaching career, and Green Bay sacked Goff three times early.
Los Angeles trailed 10-0 when it finally scored on a safety with 2:47 left in the first half. Goff then mounted a scoring drive ending in a 1-yard TD catch by Reynolds 21 seconds before halftime.
After Reynolds scored on a 19-yard grab late in the third, the Packers calmly responded with three big plays culminating in Aaron Jones’ TD draw run up the middle with 13 seconds left.
GURLEY AND CRAZYLEGS
Gurley’s scoring catch put Los Angeles ahead in the third quarter. The grab also extended Gurley’s TD streak to tie the Rams record set by Elroy “Crazylegs” Hirsch in 1950-51. Gurley leads the NFL with 15 touchdowns, and he became the fourth player in league history to score at least 15 touchdowns in the first eight games of a season, joining Jim Brown (17 in 1958) and Priest Holmes (15 in 2002 and 2004).
SHIELDS SHINES
Sam Shields made several big plays for LA against his former team. The veteran defensive back caught a pass from Johnny Hekker on a fake punt, and he later downed a punt at the Green Bay 1 to set up the Rams’ defense for its safety. Shields played seven seasons with the Packers before his fourth concussion in 2016 nearly ended his career, but he returned to the NFL with the Rams this season.
INJURIES
Packers: WR Randall Cobb had four catches for 40 yards in his return from a three-game absence with a hamstring injury.
Rams: WR Cooper Kupp missed his second straight game with a knee injury, opening the chance for Reynolds to shine.
UP NEXT
Packers: At New England on Nov. 4.
Rams: At New Orleans on Nov. 4.
___
More AP NFL: www.apnews.com/tag/NFL and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL
Eagles’ Lane Johnson hurts knee in win over Jaguars
Offensive tackle Lane Johnson injured his left knee on the Eagles' opening drive and did not return to the team's 24-18 win over the Jaguars in London on Sunday.
And cornerback Jalen Mills injured his foot a minute into the third quarter and missed the rest of the game.
Johnson was an All-Pro
Offensive tackle Lane Johnson injured his left knee on the Eagles’ opening drive and did not return to the team’s 24-18 win over the Jaguars in London on Sunday.
And cornerback Jalen Mills injured his foot a minute into the third quarter and missed the rest of the game.
Johnson was an All-Pro at right tackle last season when the Eagles won the Super Bowl.
Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill appeared to tweak his groin on a long catch early in the game and he left late in the fourth quarter. Linebacker Anthony Hitchens (ribs) and Frank Zombo (hamstring) also left late in Kansas City’s 30-23 win over Denver.
Bears guard Kyle Long had to be helped off the field in the closing minutes with an injured right foot, putting a damper on a 24-10 victory over the New York Jets. Long was hurt when tight end Dion Sims rolled into him as the two were blocking for Jordan Howard on a run, adding to a long list of injuries for the star lineman.
And tight end Ben Braunecker left because of a concussion.
For the Jets, tight end Neal Sterling left with a concussion in the second quarter when he got hit by Chicago’s Kyle Fuller after making a catch. And defensive lineman Steve McLendon suffered an ankle injury.
Bengals guard Clint Boling hurt his back late in the first half and defensive end Carl Lawson hurt his right knee in Cincinnati’s 37-34 win over Tampa Bay. Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones II suffered a hamstring injury in the second half.
The 49ers lost two important defensive players in their 18-15 loss to the Cardinals. Linebacker Reuben Foster left early with a hamstring injury and safety Jaquiski Tartt was knocked out with a shoulder injury.
Redskins offensive tackle Trent Williams left with a dislocated thumb. Running back Kapri Bibbs (dislocated shoulder), safety Troy Apke (hamstring) and linebacker Ryan Anderson (sprained knee, MCL) were hurt during the 20-13 win over the Giants. Giants right tackle Chad Wheeler left in the second half with an ankle injury and was replaced by Brian Mihalik.
Steelers cornerback Coty Sensabaugh left with a foot injury in the second half of a 33-18 win over the Browns.
Cleveland running back Duke Johnson injured his leg while running after a screen pass on the game’s second play.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Rams rally to beat Packers to stay unbeaten
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Greg Zuerlein hit a 34-yard field goal with 2:05 left and Ramik Wilson forced and recovered Ty Montgomery's fumble on the ensuing kickoff return, allowing the Los Angeles Rams to remain unbeaten without a late defensive stand in a 29-27 victory over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.
Jared
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Greg Zuerlein hit a 34-yard field goal with 2:05 left and Ramik Wilson forced and recovered Ty Montgomery’s fumble on the ensuing kickoff return, allowing the Los Angeles Rams to remain unbeaten without a late defensive stand in a 29-27 victory over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.
Jared Goff passed for 295 yards and three touchdowns while the Rams (8-0) were sternly tested by the Packers (3-3-1) and Aaron Rodgers, who threw for 286 yards.
Both teams rallied from 10-point deficits to take a lead in front of a bipartisan Coliseum crowd, but Rodgers never got the chance to mount one of his trademark winning drives.
Instead, the Rams extended their best start to a season since 1969 with another key play from LA’s superlative special teams — and two crushing special-teams mistakes by Green Bay.
Marquez Valdes-Scantling caught a 40-yard touchdown pass from Rodgers with 8:50 left to put the Packers ahead 27-26, but Goff and Todd Gurley drove the Rams into range for Zuerlein’s second field goal of the fourth quarter after a 25-yard punt by JK Scott.
Montgomery then coughed up his return. Gurley ran 17 yards for a key first down and stopped before reaching the end zone in the final seconds — probably enraging his fantasy owners, but allowing the Rams to run out the clock.
Josh Reynolds caught two touchdown passes for Los Angeles, while Gurley rushed for 114 yards and scored a touchdown in his franchise record-tying 11th consecutive game on a 30-yard pass in the third quarter.
EAGLES 24, JAGUARS 18
LONDON (AP) Carson Wentz threw three touchdown passes to different players.
Tight end Dallas Goedert caught one of the touchdown passes in the first half, and running back Wendell Smallwood and tight end Zach Ertz scored theirs in the second half for the Eagles (4-4), making their first appearance in England.
Blake Bortles, restored as the starter despite being pulled in a loss to the Houston Texans a week earlier, completed 24 of 41 passes for 286 yards for the slumping Jaguars (3-5), who lost their fourth consecutive game.
Despite Jacksonville’s familiarity with playing in England — it was the Jags’ sixth consecutive year of playing overseas, and they had won their last three — the record crowd of 85,870 formed a decidedly pro-Eagles crowd.
Philadelphia lost 2017 All-Pro RT Lane Johnson injured his left knee on the Eagles’ opening drive and did not return.
CARDINALS 18, 49ERS 15
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Josh Rosen threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to fellow rookie Christian Kirk with 34 seconds to play to rally the Cardinals in a matchup of teams with two of the worst records in the NFL.
The Cardinals beat San Francisco for the eighth straight time and second time in three weeks.
Arizona (2-6) got two fourth-quarter touchdown passes from Rosen after the 49ers (1-7) had built a 15-3 lead.
Rosen’s 13-yard pass to Larry Fitzgerald cut the lead to 15-10 with 11:06 to play. Fitzgerald also caught a 2-point conversion pass after Kirk’s TD.
Fitzgerald, in his 15th NFL season, caught eight passes for 102 yards, his best game of the season.
C.J. Beathard connected with Marquise Goodwin on a 55-yard play for the 49ers’ only touchdown.
Fitzgerald’s 112th career touchdown catch moves him past Tony Gonzalez alone into seventh on the NFL career list. He’s caught a TD pass in each of his last two games after getting none the first six games of the season. He needs three to tie Antonio Gates for sixth.
COLTS 42, RAIDERS 28
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Andrew Luck threw his third touchdown pass of the game to break a tie with 5:28 to go and the Colts won in consecutive weeks for the first time in three years.
Luck connected with all three of his tight ends, with the 10-yard pass to Jack Doyle putting the Colts (3-5) up 35-28. Luck connected earlier in the game on passes to Mo Alie-Cox and Eric Ebron and finished with 239 yards against an overmatched defense for the Raiders (1-6).
Marlon Mack ran for a career-high 132 yards and two touchdowns, breaking the personal mark he set last week against Buffalo with 126 yards. Mack’s second TD came after Doug Martin lost a fumble for Oakland and sealed the victory.
Derek Carr threw three TD passes and ran for a fourth just days after Oakland traded his top receiver, Amari Cooper, to Dallas. But it wasn’t enough to prevent another loss in what is quickly becoming a lost season to begin coach Jon Gruden’s second stint with the team.
Vinatieri set the record as the NFL’s top all-time scorer in the first half. He kicked a 26-yard field goal in the first quarter to tie Morten Andersen with 2,544 points, and then added a 25-yarder late in the second to set the record. Viantieri scored three more points, giving him 2,550 for his career.
PANTHERS 36, RAVENS 21
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Cam Newton torched the league’s No. 1-ranked defense, completing 21 of 29 passes for 219 yards and two touchdowns and running for 52 yards and another score.
Christian McCaffrey had two touchdowns and electrifying rookie wide receiver D.J. Moore turned in his best game as a pro with 129 yards from scrimmage as the Panthers won their ninth straight game at home.
Trailing 7-0 early, the Panthers (5-2) scored on four straight possessions in the final 16 minutes of the first half to break open the game and take a 24-7 halftime lead.
Newton threw an 11-yard TD pass to Greg Olsen , McCaffrey ran for an 11-yard score and caught a 6-yard TD pass that ricocheted off the hands of safety Eric Weddle and into his arms in the end zone. After the Ravens (4-4) climbed within 13 on Joe Flacco’s TD pass to Javorius Allen, Newton calmly drove the Panthers 85 yards in nine plays and scored from 12 yards on a naked bootleg to put the game away early in the fourth quarter.
The Panthers rolled up 386 yards against a Ravens defense that had come in allowing a league-low 280.6 yards and 14.4 points per game.
STEELERS 33, BROWNS 18
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Ben Roethlisberger threw two touchdown passes to Antonio Brown, James Conner scored twice to bring some solace to a city grieving from tragedy.
The Steelers (4-2-1) overcame a slow start and their own mistakes to win their 15th straight at Heinz Field over the Browns (2-5-1), who have lost 25 consecutive road games — one shy of the NFL record.
The win brought temporary comfort to Pittsburgh’s fans a day after a gunman stormed into the Tree of Life Synagogue and killed 11 people. A moment of silence was observed before the game and several signs with the Steelers’ helmet logo — inlaid with a Star of David — were displayed by fans.
Roethlisberger connected on TD passes of 43 and 1 yard with Brown, and Conner continued to minimize Le’Veon Bell’s absence. Conner rushed for 146 yards, and scored on a 12-yard run in the third quarter that put the Steelers ahead 23-12.
Conner’s 22-yard TD with 2:04 left made it 33-12.
Rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield threw a pair of TD passes, but the Browns squandered some early scoring chances and remain winless in Pittsburgh since 2003.
CHIEFS 30, BRONCOS 23
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes threw for 303 yards and four touchdowns, Sammy Watkins had 107 yards receiving and two of the scores.
Travis Kelce and Kareem Hunt added touchdown catches for the Chiefs (7-1), who have won 19 of their past 21 games against division rivals. That includes all three games this season.
Case Keenum had 262 yards passing and two scores for the Broncos (3-5), while Phillip Lindsay had a big day in his first career start. The undrafted rookie had 95 yards rushing and a score while catching three passes and providing a spark out of the backfield.
Still, that production couldn’t help the Broncos overcome their own sloppiness. They were flagged 10 times for 83 yards, several of the penalties wiping out big gains — and that doesn’t include a few that were declined or offsetting, including a personal foul on defensive tackle Derek Wolfe.
Denver has lost seven straight to its biggest rival.
REDSKINS 20, GIANTS 13
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Safety D.J. Swearinger intercepted two passes, Matt Ioannidis had 2½ sacks, and the NFC East-leading Redskins rode their defense to a third straight win.
Adrian Peterson caught a 7-yard touchdown pass from Alex Smith and ran for a season-high 149 yards, with the last 64 coming on a touchdown jaunt with 3:06 to play, as the Redskins (5-2) matched their best start since 2008.
Dustin Hopkins added field goals of 53 and 39 yards for the Redskins, who will finish the week with a 1½-game lead in the division. The three-game winning streak is their longest in two seasons.
The Redskins sacked a battered Eli Manning seven times, forced the two turnovers and made big play after big play in sending New York (1-7) to its fifth straight loss.
Aldrick Rosas kicked field goals of 37 and 21 yards for the Giants. Manning, 30 of 47 for 316 yards, hit Evan Engram on a 2-yard touchdown pass with :17 to play.
BENGALS 37, BUCCANEERS 34
CINCINNATI (AP) — Jessie Bates returned Jameis Winston’s fourth interception for a touchdown, and Randy Bullock kicked a 44-yard field goal on the final play.
Winston was benched after matching his career high with four interceptions. Ryan Fitzpatrick rallied the Buccaneers (3-4) to a 34-34 tie with a pair of touchdown passes, including his 18-yard toss with 1:05 left.
The Bengals (5-3) recovered from their second-worst drubbing under Marvin Lewis and pulled it out with only their scoring drive in the second half. Andy Dalton had completions of 23 and 9 yards to A.J. Green that got them in field-goal range.
Tampa Bay has allowed at least 30 points in five games and changed defensive coordinators two weeks ago. This time, Winston was the Bucs’ biggest problem.
He threw four interceptions for the third time in his career, including one directly to Bates that the safety returned for Cincinnati’s fourth defensive touchdown of the season. Winston went to the bench, and Ryan Fitzpatrick pulled Tampa Bay even.
Fitzpatrick threw a 72-yard touchdown to Mike Evans, his fifth TD pass of at least 50 yards this season — most in the NFL. He also led an 88-yard drive to the tying score, hitting O.J. Howard for an 18-yard touchdown and completing another pass for the conversion.
Now, the Bucs have to decide which one will lead the NFL’s top-ranked offense in yardage.
SEAHAWKS 28, LIONS 14
DETROIT (AP) — Russell Wilson threw three touchdown passes in the second quarter to put the Seahawks ahead.
The Seahawks (4-3) looked sharp on both sides of the ball coming off their bye and won for the fourth time in five games after opening the season with two losses.
Wilson completed 10 passes, two for scores, before having an incompletion late in the second quarter. He finished 14 of 17 for 248 yards, leading to a perfect quarterback rating. Wilson’s 24-yard pass to Tyler Lockett , 15-yard throw to David Moore and 12-yard pass to Ed Dickson for touchdowns gave Seattle a 21-7 lead at halftime.
Chris Carson, who had 105 yards rushing, scored on a 7-yard run early in the fourth to put the Seahawks up 28-7.
Detroit acquired run-stuffing defensive tackle Damon “Snacks” Harrison from the New York Giants for a fifth-round pick just four days before the game, but he wasn’t able to immediately help one of the NFL’s worst run defenses.
The Lions (3-4) had won three of four.
BEARS 24, JETS 10
CHICAGO (AP) — Mitchell Trubisky threw for two touchdowns for the short-handed Bears.
The Bears (4-3) got the win after dropping two in a row to fall out of the NFC North lead, even though star pass rusher Khalil Mack (right ankle) and No. 1 receiver Allen Robinson (groin) missed the game.
With Sam Darnold struggling against Chicago’s defense, the Jets (3-5) managed just 207 yards and lost their second straight game.
Trubisky was shaky but did enough to help the Bears come out on top. He connected with Tarik Cohen for a 70-yard touchdown on a screen pass in the first quarter and threw a 4-yard scoring pass to Anthony Miller in the third, making it 14-3. But the second-year pro was wild again after struggling with his control against New England the previous week.
Trubisky was 16 of 29 for 220 yards. He also ran for 51 yards on six attempts.
Cohen’s lone reception was the big touchdown. He also ran for 40 yards on five carries.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
The Latest: Rams halfway to 16-0 after comeback against Pack
The Latest on Week 8 in the NFL on Sunday (all times EDT):
7:55 p.m.
Todd Gurley and the Los Angeles Rams are halfway to 16-0 after a comeback victory over the Green Bay Packers.
The Rams remained unbeaten by overcoming their largest deficit of the season to beat Aaron Rodgers and Co.
The Latest on Week 8 in the NFL on Sunday (all times EDT):
7:55 p.m.
Todd Gurley and the Los Angeles Rams are halfway to 16-0 after a comeback victory over the Green Bay Packers.
The Rams remained unbeaten by overcoming their largest deficit of the season to beat Aaron Rodgers and Co. 29-27 despite trailing by 10 points after the first quarter.
And they did it despite a pro-Packers crowd that loudly supported the visiting team at the Coliseum.
Gurley accounted for 195 yards — 114 on 25 carries, and another 81 on six catches — and a TD. Greg Zuerlein made the go-ahead 34-yard field goal with a little more than two minutes left, before Green Bay’s Ty Montgomery fumbled the ensuing kickoff and the Rams recovered.
Next for LA (8-0) is a game against Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints.
In other late afternoon NFL action:
— Andrew Luck threw a trio of TD passes to push the Indianapolis Colts past Jon Gruden and Oakland 42-28 to win in consecutive weeks for the first time in three years;
— A couple of rookies, Josh Rosen and Christian Kirk, teamed up for a 9-yard scoring pass with 34 seconds left, and the Arizona Cardinals edged the San Francisco 49ers 18-15 in a game between two teams that entered the day with matching 1-6 records.
In Sunday’s last game, the Minnesota Vikings host the Saints at night.
___
7 p.m.
Arizona Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald is now alone in seventh place for most career NFL touchdown catches with 112.
Fitzgerald broke a tie at 111 with Pro Football Hall of Fame nominee Tony Gonzalez by grabbing a 13-yard scoring pass from Josh Rosen in the fourth quarter against San Francisco.
No. 6 on the list is Chargers tight end Antonio Gates, who is still active and has 115 TD receptions.
The record of 197 is held by former 49ers star Jerry Rice.
___
6:10 p.m.
A fake punt, a safety and back-to-back big gains on calls reversed by video replay are helping the Los Angeles Rams keep it close with the Green Bay Packers.
The unbeaten Rams trailed Green Bay 10-8 at halftime, but they were down by a season-high 10 points before getting back in it.
With LA’s high-powered offense getting stymied by Green Bay’s inspired defense, the Rams had to get creative.
Punter Johnny Hekker completed a pass to former Packers cornerback Sam Shields to convert a first down. Later, Shields downed a punt by Hekker at the Green Bay 1, where the defense scored the hosts’ first points with a safety.
The Rams then put together their only scoring drive of the first half, picking up 57 yards on consecutive catches by Brandin Cooks and Todd Gurley. Both passes were initially ruled incomplete on close plays.
Josh Reynolds caught a 1-yard TD toss from Jared Goff with 21 seconds left in the half, but the 2-point conversion attempt failed.
___
5:50 p.m.
Two of the NFL’s worst teams are playing like it. Just look at the halftime score: The San Francisco 49ers lead the Arizona Cardinals 5-3.
No, this is not baseball. Or hockey. Or soccer. It’s the pass-happy, point-happy NFL.
The 49ers have accumulated a paltry 61 total yards, but lead thanks to Robbie Gould’s 27-yard field goal and a safety when Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen was sacked.
Arizona’s offense has 111 yards in its first game under new offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich. Its only points came via Phil Dawson’s 31-yard field goal in the first quarter.
Rosen has thrown an interception and been sacked three times.
The 49ers and Cardinals entered the day with matching 1-6 records.
___
5:25 p.m.
Indianapolis Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri has scored more points than anyone in NFL history, breaking the record on a 25-yard field goal with 26 seconds left in the first half against the Oakland Raiders.
That increased Vinatieri’s total to 2,547 points, three more than Morten Andersen.
Vinatieri entered Sunday trailing Anderson’s mark by four points and pulled even with an extra point and a 26-yard field goal in the first quarter.
___
5:10 p.m.
The Los Angeles Rams are trailing after the first quarter for the first time this season, thanks to Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.
Jamaal Williams scored on a 1-yard TD plunge after back-to-back big throws by Rodgers, who staked the Packers to a 10-0 lead early in the second quarter at the Coliseum.
The 10-point deficit is the biggest faced at any time in any game all season by the unbeaten Rams.
Backed by big cheers from the Packers’ huge West Coast fan base, Green Bay outgained the Rams 142-38 in the first quarter.
Los Angeles coach Sean McVay’s high-powered offense got off to a slow start with just 38 yards on its first 12 plays.
___
4:50 p.m.
Pat Mahomes just keeps putting up big numbers for the Kansas City Chiefs at age 23.
Adrian Peterson is doing the same for the Washington Redskins at age 33.
No wonder both of those teams are in first place.
Mahomes threw for 303 yards and four touchdowns, including two to Sammy Watkins, and the Chiefs improved to 7-1 by beating the AFC West rival Denver Broncos 30-23.
Peterson ran for a season-high 149 yards, 64 on a late TD run, and added a 7-yard scoring catch to help the Redskins top the New York Giants 20-13 and stay atop the NFC East at 5-2. Washington hasn’t started a season that well since 2008.
In other early games Sunday:
— Ben Roethlisberger and Antonio Brown paired up for two scores in Pittsburgh’s 33-18 victory over Cleveland, which has lost 25 road games in a row — one shy of the NFL record;
— Cam Newton threw for two TDs and ran for another to lead the Panthers past the Ravens and the league’s top-rated defense 36-21;
— Russell Wilson connected for three scoring passes in the second quarter and led Seattle past Detroit 28-14 for the Seahawks’ fourth victory in five games;
— Chicago won without injured linebacker Khalil Mack, using two TD tosses by Mitchell Trubisky to top the New York Jets 24-10;
— the Bengals picked off Jameis Winston four times before he was benched and Randy Bullock kicked a 44-yard field goal on the final play in Cincinnati’s 37-34 win over Tampa Bay;
— Carson Wentz overcame turnovers on Super Bowl champion Philadelphia’s first two possessions to throw three TD passes and help the Eagles beat the Jaguars 25-18 in London.
___
4:35 p.m.
Indianapolis Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri is now tied for the all-time NFL lead in points scored.
Vinatieri made an extra point and a 26-yard field goal in the first quarter against the Oakland Raiders, giving him 2,544 career points. That pulled him even with Morten Andersen for the most in league history.
The 45-year-old Vinatieri is in his 23rd NFL season.
___
4 p.m.
Tampa Bay QB Jameis Winston was benched and replaced by backup Ryan Fitzpatrick in the third quarter after throwing four interceptions against Cincinnati.
Winston, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 draft, was just 18 for 35 for 276 yards, one TD and the four picks.
Fitzpatrick started the first three games this season, while Winston was serving a suspension.
___
3:20 p.m.
Well, this was an appropriate way to mark a TD at World Series time.
Tyler Lockett was the pitcher and fellow Seahawks receiver Doug Baldwin was the batter in Seattle’s clever touchdown celebration at Detroit.
After one of the Seahawks’ three second-quarter TDs, Seattle players acted out a baseball scene in the end zone. The “pitch” was Lockett throwing the football to Baldwin, and when Baldwin was hit by the ball, he ran at Lockett as if charging the mound, then threw a phantom punch.
Two other Seattle receivers joined in on the fun: Jaron Brown acted as the catcher, and David Moore served as the umpire.
___
3:15 p.m.
Ben Roethlisberger and Adrian Peterson moved up a couple of pretty significant NFL lists by overtaking a couple of pretty significant names.
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Roethlisberger surpassed Fran Tarkenton for No. 8 on the list of most touchdown throws with No. 343.
That came on a 1-yard TD toss to Antonio Brown with 10 seconds left in the first half against the Cleveland Browns. That was Big Ben’s second touchdown pass of the day.
No. 7 in NFL history is New York Giants QB Eli Manning, who entered Sunday with 346.
Peyton Manning holds the record with 539.
Washington Redskins running back Peterson surpassed Tony Dorsett for No. 9 on the career rushing chart with a 4-yard gain around the right end late in the first half against the New York Giants.
That play put Peterson at 12,743 yards for his career, ahead of Dorsett’s total of 12,739. Even when Peterson lost 3 yards on his next carry, he stayed in front of Dorsett.
Next on the list is No. 8 Eric Dickerson with 13,259 yards. The record-holder is Emmitt Smith, with 18,355.
___
2:50 p.m.
The Detroit Lions inducted Herman Moore, Roger Brown and the late Alex Karras into the Pride of the Lions during halftime of their game against Seattle.
Brown said he was overcome with emotion when he was told of the honor given to the franchise’s greats.
“I cried,” said Brown, a five-time Pro Bowler. “To be out on the field and look at all the names, I never saw mine, and I wanted mine up there. And now it’s happening.”
Brown was recognized along with Karras, a “Fearsome Foursome” defensive linemate. Karras died in 2012.
Karras was a four-time All-Pro selection and later starred as a film and television actor.
Moore once held the NFL record for receptions in a season with 123.
Moore is second in Lions history in catches (670), receiving yards (9,174) and receiving touchdowns (62).
The Seahawks were up 21-7 at halftime.
___
2:25 p.m.
Demonstrators gathered outside the Panthers’ stadium in support of Carolina safety Eric Reid and his protest against social and racial injustice.
The organization, known as Serve The People-Charlotte, held signs and chanted on a sidewalk near the stadium before the game against the visiting Ravens, then gathered at a nearby street to take a knee just before kickoff.
About 50 people participated in the protest outside the stadium, while Reid was taking a knee on the Carolina sideline inside during the national anthem.
Jabril Hough, a Panthers season ticket holder who has refused to stand during the national anthem since former NBA player Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf remained seated nearly 23 years ago, organized the protest.
“We want to show Eric Reid he is not alone,” Hough said. “We’re also recognizing we have an owner (David Tepper) who recognizes Eric’s right to do that.”
The demonstration went off without counter-protest or police action.
___
1:45 p.m.
How many coaches have the guts to make this call?
Leading 7-0 in the first quarter at Carolina, Ravens coach John Harbaugh went for a fake punt from his own 10-yard line on a fourth-and-1 — and Baltimore appeared to pick it up easily with Anthony Levine plowing ahead for an 8-yard gain.
Not so fast, though.
The Ravens were called for an illegal shift on the play, wiping out the first down, and they wound up punting.
___
1:05 p.m.
Damon “Snacks” Harrison has made his debut for the Detroit Lions.
The crowd at Ford Field cheered when Harrison’s name was announced and his picture appeared on the videoboards before kickoff against Seattle.
The run-stuffing defensive tackle was acquired from the New York Giants for a fifth-round pick. His first practice with the Lions was on Thursday.
Harrison did not start against the Seahawks, but he did come in on the third and fourth snaps and helped make a tackle both times.
The game was preceded by a moment of silence for Paul Allen, the Microsoft co-founder and Seahawks owner who died Oct. 15. This was Seattle’s first game since then, because they had a bye last week.
___
1 p.m.
The Browns and Steelers observed a moment of silence at Heinz Field for the 11 people killed by a gunman inside a Pittsburgh synagogue a day earlier.
There were other such tributes at NFL games elsewhere Sunday.
Eight men and three women were murdered inside the Tree of Life Synagogue during services on Saturday. The names of the victims, which included a pair of brothers and a married couple, were released Sunday.
In a statement issued before his team’s game, Steelers owner Art Rooney II said: “Our hearts are heavy, but we must stand against anti-Semitism and hate crimes of any nature and come together to preserve our values and our community.”
Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto called the slayings the “darkest day of Pittsburgh’s history.”
___
12:45 p.m.
Carson Wentz set aside turnovers on Philadelphia’s opening two drives and threw a trio of TD passes to lead the Super Bowl champion Eagles past the collapsing Jacksonville Jaguars 24-18 at Wembley Stadium in London.
The first time the Eagles (4-4) had the ball, Wentz fumbled on a sack. The next, Jalen Ramsey picked him off in the end zone.
But the Jaguars (3-5) only managed to turn that pair of opportunities into one measly field goal and were on their way to a fourth consecutive loss.
This was not a great trip overseas for the Jaguars: Four players were detained by the police in the wee hours of Saturday over a bar bill.
Wentz wound up 21 for 30 for 286 yards and scoring passes to Dallas Goedert with 29 seconds left in the first half, and to Wendell Smallwood and Zach Ertz in the second half.
___
12:25 p.m.
Former Carolina receiver Rae Carruth’s son, Chancellor Lee Adams, attended the Panthers’ home game against the Ravens — six days after Carruth was released following 18-plus years in prison in connection to the murder of Adams’ mother.
The 19-year-old Adams has brain damage and cerebral palsy as a result of his mother’s shooting.
Adams wore a white No. 1 jersey of Panthers quarterback Cam Newton on Sunday, when he spent time on Carolina’s sideline with his grandmother, Saundra Adams, before kickoff. Several players greeted Chancellor Lee Adams, including safety Eric Reid, who gave him his playing gloves.
Carruth, who played for the Panthers from 1997-99, was convicted of conspiracy to murder Cherica Adams in 1999. He was released from Sampson Correctional Institution in Clinton, North Carolina, on Monday and is now living in Pennsylvania. He remains on post-release probation and cannot leave the country for nine months.
___
11:35 a.m.
Philadelphia Eagles left tackle Jason Peters returned to the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London after being evaluated for a concussion, but right tackle Lane Johnson will not after sustaining a knee injury.
Peters left the game in the second quarter before undergoing medical scans. Johnson left the game at the end of the Eagles’ first series.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
49ers-Cardinals Stats
|San Francisco
|2
|3
|7
|3—15
|Arizona
|0
|3
|0
|15—18
|First Quarter
SF_safety, 4:07.
|Second Quarter
Ari_FG Dawson 31, 10:23.
SF_FG Gould 27, 4:32.
|Third Quarter
SF_Goodwin 55 pass from Beathard (Gould kick), 6:22.
|San Francisco
|2
|3
|7
|3—15
|Arizona
|0
|3
|0
|15—18
|First Quarter
SF_safety, 4:07.
|Second Quarter
Ari_FG Dawson 31, 10:23.
SF_FG Gould 27, 4:32.
|Third Quarter
SF_Goodwin 55 pass from Beathard (Gould kick), 6:22.
|Fourth Quarter
SF_FG Gould 20, 13:33.
Ari_Fitzgerald 13 pass from Rosen (Dawson kick), 11:06.
Ari_Kirk 9 pass from Rosen (Fitzgerald pass from Rosen), :34.
A_61,923.
___
|SF
|Ari
|First downs
|16
|20
|Total Net Yards
|267
|321
|Rushes-yards
|31-107
|21-88
|Passing
|160
|233
|Punt Returns
|4-32
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|2-52
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-23
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|14-28-0
|23-40-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|4-30
|3-19
|Punts
|7-40.7
|5-45.8
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-0
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|5-59
|9-62
|Time of Possession
|32:19
|27:41
___
|INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_San Francisco, Breida 16-42, Morris 6-28, Mostert 2-18, Juszczyk 2-10, Beathard 5-9. Arizona, Johnson 16-59, Rosen 2-12, Edmonds 2-9, J.Nelson 1-8.
PASSING_San Francisco, Beathard 14-28-0-190. Arizona, Rosen 23-40-1-252.
RECEIVING_San Francisco, Bourne 7-71, Kittle 5-57, Goodwin 1-55, T.Taylor 1-7. Arizona, Fitzgerald 8-102, Johnson 4-41, Kirk 3-42, Gresham 3-22, C.Williams 2-21, Seals-Jones 2-12, Edmonds 1-12.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
Rookie Rosen rallies Cardinals past 49ers 18-15
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Josh Rosen threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to fellow rookie Christian Kirk with 34 seconds to play to rally the Arizona Cardinals to an 18-15 victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in a matchup of teams with two of the worst records in the NFL.
The Cardinals
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Josh Rosen threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to fellow rookie Christian Kirk with 34 seconds to play to rally the Arizona Cardinals to an 18-15 victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in a matchup of teams with two of the worst records in the NFL.
The Cardinals beat San Francisco for the eighth straight time and second time in three weeks.
Arizona (2-6) got two fourth-quarter touchdown passes from Rosen after the 49ers (1-7) had built a 15-3 lead.
Rosen’s 13-yard pass to Larry Fitzgerald cut the lead to 15-10 with 11:06 to play. Fitzgerald also caught a 2-point conversion pass after Kirk’s TD.
Fitzgerald, in his 15th NFL season, caught eight passes for 102 yards, his best game of the season.
C.J. Beathard connected with Marquise Goodwin on a 55-yard play for the 49ers’ only touchdown.
San Francisco was slogging along with a 5-3 lead before Goodwin beat Patrick Peterson and took a short pass over the middle, then raced to the end zone to make it 12-3 in the third quarter. Robbie Gould’s second field goal of the game, from 20 yards, boosted the lead to 15-3.
San Francisco appeared to get a critical turnover with 4:44 to play, needing a coach’s challenge to get it. Arizona tight end Jermaine Gresham fumbled along the sideline and the 49ers’ Fred Warner recovered at the San Francisco 31. Officials initially ruled a 49er touched the ball while out of bounds, but the 49ers challenged and replays showed the player tried but failed to touch it.
But the Niners couldn’t move the ball and Arizona went 73 yards in 12 plays for the winning score, using 1:42.
The two TD drives came under the direction of new offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, who was promoted from quarterbacks coach after Mike McCoy was fired.
In a first half dominated by strong defense and shaky offense, the 49ers led 5-3 at the break.
San Francisco scored first when, backed up deep in Arizona territory, Rosen was called for intentional grounding in the end zone. The resulting safety made it 2-0.
The only real scoring drive of the first half resulted in Dawson’s 31-yard field goal that put Arizona up 3-2. The 12-play, 78-yard drive was kept alive by a third-down pass interference penalty on Reuben Foster.
The only turnover of the first half set up San Francisco’s go-ahead field goal. Jaquiski Tartt stepped in front of intended receiver Kirk and intercepted Rosen’s pass, returning it 21 yards to the Cardinals 12. But the 49ers couldn’t move the ball and Gould’s 27-yard field goal put San Francisco ahead 5-3.
FITZ HITS 112
Fitzgerald’s 112th career touchdown catch moves him past Tony Gonzalez alone into seventh on the NFL career list. He’s caught a TD pass in each of his last two games after getting none the first six games of the season. He needs three to tie Antonio Gates for sixth.
INJURIES
The already beat-up 49ers lost two important defensive players.
Foster left early with a hamstring injury. Tartt was knocked out with a shoulder injury.
49ers defensive back Amare Exum Jr. left in the fourth quarter with a head injury.
UP NEXT
49ers: host Oakland on Thursday night.
Cardinals: have bye week, play at Kansas City on Nov. 11.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Browns battered by Steelers, drop 25th straight on road
PITTSBURGH (AP) — All those positive vibes created by their big win over Baltimore three weeks ago are gone — mostly forgotten.
The Browns are fading fast.
And coach Hue Jackson or offensive coordinator Todd Haley could vanish soon.
"We have to go to the drawing board," Jackson said following a 33-18 loss
PITTSBURGH (AP) — All those positive vibes created by their big win over Baltimore three weeks ago are gone — mostly forgotten.
The Browns are fading fast.
And coach Hue Jackson or offensive coordinator Todd Haley could vanish soon.
“We have to go to the drawing board,” Jackson said following a 33-18 loss Sunday to the Steelers that wasn’t that close. “We have to get better. We aren’t where we need to be, bottom line.”
Cleveland squandered early scoring chances, settling for field goals when touchdowns were needed, and the Browns (2-5-1) dropped their third straight game, raising more questions about Jackson’s future.
A week after pledging to do whatever was necessary to fix Haley’s offense, Jackson, now 3-36-1 in two-plus seasons, doesn’t seem to have a strong handle on any aspect of his team.
Cleveland gained 119 yards in the first quarter — but just 118 more over the final three. The Browns line didn’t do enough to protect rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield; the playmakers didn’t make enough plays; and once again, Cleveland’s offense bogged down after the defense forced turnovers.
The Browns also allowed 421 yards and missed numerous chances to tackle Steelers running back James Conner, who picked up 146 and scored twice. Also, kicker Greg Joseph was off target on a field goal and extra point.
Following the game, Jackson used the word “disheartening” to describe the wayward kicks.
He might as well been talking about his team’s overall performance as the Browns dropped their 15th straight game at Heinz Field.
“It was a chance for us again to make a mark in the AFC North,” Jackson said. “Seems like we didn’t grab what I think we had a chance to grab.”
The loss followed another turbulent week for the Browns, who have lost 25 consecutive road games — one shy of the NFL record held by the Detroit Lions (2007-10). Jackson’s postgame comments in Tampa Bay last week about “diving” in to help Haley turned into awkward news conferences during which both coaches insisted they were united.
Jackson refused to dignify a report that he may soon fire Haley if the team doesn’t improve on offense.
“I don’t want to talk about or give legs to anything about last week,” Jackson said. “I said what I said out of frustration. That’s over and done with. Let’s go watch the tape and see how we can get better.”
Jackson said he has no issues with Haley.
“There’s nothing wrong with my relationship with Haley,” he said. “I said what I said last week, and obviously, it had legs, but I never said I wanted to take away play calling. I said I wanted to help. That’s it. Now all of the sudden it’s this big ol’ thing because sure everyone’s going to look and say what’s going on? The only thing that’s going on is we need to get better. We need to coach better.”
Jackson believes he still has the attention of his players, and isn’t concerned about them giving in.
“Still up,” he said about the team’s overall mood. “Frustrated, mad, don’t like to lose like that. But this team will stick together and keep fighting.”
Defensive end Myles Garrett raised some eyebrows when he was asked if the Browns, who tied the Steelers in Week 1 and beat the Ravens in overtime on Oct. 8, are going backward.
“I think we just took the wrong approach this time,” he said, referring to Cleveland’s defensive game plan. “I think we should’ve just stayed with what we did the first time, just go with base calls and punch them in the mouth.”
Browns rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield threw a pair of touchdown passes, but spent much of the day under pressure from Pittsburgh’s rush.
Mayfield was only sacked twice, and he did all he could to avoid a question about the Jackson-Haley relationship.
“I try not to pay attention to that stuff,” he said. “I’m invested in the game plan and invested in trying to learn and grow with some of these receivers. Trying to get the timing down, trying to get the trust, so that’s above my pay grade. I’m not worried about that. When it comes down to it, we come out here, we have to play the game to win.”
Browns left guard Joel Bitonio echoed Mayfield’s remarks. He wasn’t going to get caught in a perceived tug-of-war between his coaches or comment on Haley, who had a forgettable return trip to Pittsburgh as an opponent after six seasons as the team’s offensive coordinator.
“We’re trying to do our best with what we have out there,” Bitonio said. “I don’t think you can pinpoint it on one person.”
___
For more NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL
Vikes CB Rhodes among 6 starters out; Saints CB Apple starts
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have six injured starters out against New Orleans: cornerback Xavier Rhodes (foot), running back Dalvin Cook (hamstring), safety Andrew Sendejo (groin), linebacker Anthony Barr (hamstring), left guard Tom Compton (knee) and left tackle Riley Reiff (foot).
Rhodes, Barr and Compton were hurt in the previous game. Cook
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have six injured starters out against New Orleans: cornerback Xavier Rhodes (foot), running back Dalvin Cook (hamstring), safety Andrew Sendejo (groin), linebacker Anthony Barr (hamstring), left guard Tom Compton (knee) and left tackle Riley Reiff (foot).
Rhodes, Barr and Compton were hurt in the previous game. Cook is inactive for the fifth time in six games. Reiff and Sendejo are out for the third straight game. Nose tackle Linval Joseph returned to the lineup Sunday night after missing the previous game with ankle, elbow and knee injuries.
For the Saints, cornerback Eli Apple makes his debut in place of Ken Crawley, who is not injured. Crawley started five of the first six games. Apple was acquired earlier this week in a trade with the New York Giants.
___
More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Manning shakes head when asked about waiving no-trade clause
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning isn't looking to be traded.
Less than an hour after being sacked seven times in a 20-13 loss to the Washington Redskins on Sunday, Manning shook his head in a no response when asked if he would be willing to waive his
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning isn’t looking to be traded.
Less than an hour after being sacked seven times in a 20-13 loss to the Washington Redskins on Sunday, Manning shook his head in a no response when asked if he would be willing to waive his no-trade clause with the NFL trading deadline set for 4 p.m. Tuesday.
The Giants have a 1-7 record after losing their fifth straight game, and the offense has been struggling with the 37-year-old Manning running the show for new coach Pat Shurmur. New York has scored 20 or fewer points in six games.
“I want to stay here,” said the two-time Super Bowl MVP who completed 30 of 47 passes for 312 yards and two interceptions. He has thrown seven touchdowns this season, and the Giants have allowed 31 sacks.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Winston’s 4 INTs leave Bucs with a quarterback question
CINCINNATI (AP) — Ryan Fitzpatrick finished his postgame media session, turned the corner and saw Jameis Winston heading down the hallway. The two quarterbacks exchanged a supportive fist-bump.
It also might have been a passing-of-the-torch moment.
Fitzpatrick took over after Winston threw four interceptions — one returned for a touchdown — and rallied
CINCINNATI (AP) — Ryan Fitzpatrick finished his postgame media session, turned the corner and saw Jameis Winston heading down the hallway. The two quarterbacks exchanged a supportive fist-bump.
It also might have been a passing-of-the-torch moment.
Fitzpatrick took over after Winston threw four interceptions — one returned for a touchdown — and rallied Tampa Bay with such an impressive performance that the job might be back in his hands. The Buccaneers have to pick one or the other following their 37-34 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.
Nobody will be surprised if it’s the bearded one.
Fitzpatrick had only a couple of minutes to warm up after Jessie Bates returned Winston’s fourth interception for a 34-16 lead. Fitzpatrick led the Buccaneers (3-4) to a field goal and a pair of touchdowns, including his tying 18-yard pass and conversion with 1:05 left.
“It doesn’t take a lot to get this thing going,” Fitzpatrick said, moving his arm in a warmup motion.
He finished 11 of 15 for 194 yards with a passer rating of 154.9, just shy of perfect.
Was it good enough — and was Winston bad enough — to prompt another quarterback change in Tampa Bay?
“Today is not the day I need to decide that,” coach Dirk Koetter said.
Winston opened the season on suspension for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy, and Fitzpatrick put up big numbers as his fill-in. Winston returned but has struggled, creating an opening for Fitzpatrick to reclaim the job.
Winston was benched after matching his career high with four interceptions, the third time he’s thrown so many in his career. He has 10 interceptions, one fewer than all last season. Winston has thrown at least two interceptions in five straight games, tied for the most since 1990.
“I’m definitely the reason we came up short with this game, and I know that I have to fix it,” said Winston, who was 18 of 35 for 276 yards and was sacked five times.
Two of his throws sailed in the gusty wind, and two others were simply forced. The decisive one went directly to Bates, who had a clear path for his 21-yard return.
“Just a bad decision,” Winston said. “Just a really bad decision. Just a really, really bad decision.”
Tampa Bay tried to fix its porous defense by switching coordinators. The Bengals (5-3) had a 100-yard rusher and a 100-yard receiver in the first half while pulling ahead by 21 points. They managed only 95 yards in the second half, 50 of them in their drive to Randy Bullock’s 44-yard field goal on the final play.
Tampa Bay has the most productive offense in the league when it’s not turning the ball over.
DeSean Jackson caught a 60-yard touchdown pass that moved him ahead of Jerry Rice for the NFL record. He has 24 TDs of at least 60 yards. It also was Jackson’s 29th career TD of at least 50 yards, tying Randy Moss for second-most since the 1970 merger behind Rice’s 36.
Mike Evans had six catches for 179 yards, including a 72-yard touchdown from Fitzpatrick . It was Fitzpatrick’s fifth TD pass of at least 50 yards this season — most in the NFL.
And it wasn’t enough.
“We can’t turn it over seven times in two weeks,” Koetter said. “That’s obvious.”
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Colts-Raiders Stats
|Indianapolis
|10
|3
|8
|21—42
|Oakland
|0
|14
|14
|0—28
|First Quarter
Ind_Alie-Cox 26 pass from Luck (Vinatieri kick), 8:21.
Ind_FG Vinatieri 26, :00.
|Second Quarter
Oak_Roberts 31 pass from Carr (Carlson kick), 11:56.
Oak_Cook 25 pass from Carr (Carlson kick),
|Indianapolis
|10
|3
|8
|21—42
|Oakland
|0
|14
|14
|0—28
|First Quarter
Ind_Alie-Cox 26 pass from Luck (Vinatieri kick), 8:21.
Ind_FG Vinatieri 26, :00.
|Second Quarter
Oak_Roberts 31 pass from Carr (Carlson kick), 11:56.
Oak_Cook 25 pass from Carr (Carlson kick), 6:13.
Ind_FG Vinatieri 25, :26.
|Third Quarter
Oak_Carr 1 run (Carlson kick), 9:49.
Ind_Ebron 20 pass from Luck (Rogers pass from Luck), 7:39.
Oak_LaFell 6 pass from Carr (Carlson kick), 1:01.
|Fourth Quarter
Ind_Mack 4 run (Vinatieri kick), 10:47.
Ind_Doyle 10 pass from Luck (Vinatieri kick), 5:28.
Ind_Mack 1 run (Vinatieri kick), 2:55.
A_54,372.
___
|Ind
|Oak
|First downs
|28
|19
|Total Net Yards
|461
|347
|Rushes-yards
|40-222
|19-103
|Passing
|239
|244
|Punt Returns
|1-10
|1-(minu
|Kickoff Returns
|1-17
|1-28
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|22-31-0
|21-28-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Punts
|1-46.0
|2-40.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|10-77
|10-79
|Time of Possession
|36:30
|23:30
___
|INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Indianapolis, Mack 25-132, Hines 11-78, Wilkins 2-14, Luck 2-(minus 2). Oakland, Martin 13-72, Richard 2-14, D.Harris 1-13, Washington 1-4, Carr 2-0.
PASSING_Indianapolis, Luck 22-31-0-239. Oakland, Carr 21-28-0-244.
RECEIVING_Indianapolis, Doyle 6-70, Inman 6-52, Ebron 3-37, Mack 2-17, Hines 2-7, Hilton 1-34, Alie-Cox 1-26, Pascal 1-(minus 4). Oakland, Richard 8-50, Cook 4-74, LaFell 3-39, Roberts 2-42, Martin 2-17, J.Nelson 1-14, K.Smith 1-8.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
Luck’s 3 TD passes lead Colts past Raiders 42-28
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Andrew Luck threw his third touchdown pass of the game to break a tie with 5:28 to go and the Indianapolis Colts won in consecutive weeks for the first time in three years, beating the Oakland Raiders 42-28 on Sunday.
Luck connected with all three of his tight ends
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Andrew Luck threw his third touchdown pass of the game to break a tie with 5:28 to go and the Indianapolis Colts won in consecutive weeks for the first time in three years, beating the Oakland Raiders 42-28 on Sunday.
Luck connected with all three of his tight ends with the 10-yard pass to Jack Doyle putting the Colts (3-5) up 35-28. Luck connected earlier in the game on passes to Mo Alie-Cox and Eric Ebron and finished with 239 yards against an overmatched defense for the Raiders (1-6).
Marlon Mack ran for a career-high 132 yards and two touchdowns, breaking the personal mark he set last week against Buffalo with 126 yards. Mack’s second TD came after Doug Martin lost a fumble for Oakland and sealed the victory.
Derek Carr threw three TD passes and ran for a fourth just days after Oakland traded his top receiver Amari Cooper to Dallas . But it wasn’t enough to prevent another loss in what is quickly becoming a lost season to begin coach Jon Gruden’s second stint with the team.
The Colts started fast with Mo Alie-Cox making a one-handed 26-yard touchdown catch and Adam Vinatieri adding a field goal to make it 10-0 before the Raiders finally found their stride.
Carr threw a pair of touchdown passes in the second quarter to put Oakland on top and added a 1-yard sneak for a score on fourth down to make it 21-13 early in the third.
The game went back and forth from there with Luck tying it with a 20-yard touchdown pass to Eric Ebron and a 2-point conversion pass to Chester Rogers.
Carr then avoided a sack before finding Brandon LaFell for a 6-yard touchdown late in the third before the Colts tied it back up early in the fourth on Mack’s 4-yard run .
MOST POINTS IN NFL HISTORY
Vinatieri set the record as the NFL’s top all-time scorer in the first half. He kicked a 26-yard field goal in the first quarter to tie Morten Andersen with 2,544 points and then added a 25-yarder late in the second to set the record . Viantieri scored three more points, giving him 2,550 for his career.
RARE RUSH
Carr scored on a 1-yard sneak on fourth down in the third quarter for the Raiders for his first career touchdown run. Oakland hadn’t had a quarterback run for a TD since Terrelle Pryor scored on a 93-yard run against Pittsburgh on Oct. 27, 2013. Only the Chargers had gone longer without a TD run for a QB.
BACK TO BACK
Mack followed up last week’s big game with another strong performance. This is just the sixth time the Colts have had a 100-yard rusher during Luck’s seven NFL seasons and the first time since Joseph Addai did it in 2007 that a back topped the century mark in consecutive games.
INJURIES
The Raiders lost backup OL T.J. Clemmings to a knee injury in the second half. … Colts S Mike Mitchell left in the second half with a calf injury.
UP NEXT
Colts: Host Jacksonville on Nov. 11.
Raiders: Visit 49ers on Thursday night.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL