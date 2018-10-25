Colts-Raiders Preview Capsule
INDIANAPOLIS (2-5) at OAKLAND (1-5)
Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS
OPENING LINE – Raiders by 1
RECORD VS. SPREAD – Indianapolis 2-4, Oakland 2-4
SERIES RECORD – Raiders lead 9-7
LAST MEETING – Raiders beat Colts 33-25, Dec. 24, 2016
LAST WEEK – Colts beat Bills 37-5; Raiders had bye, lost 27-3 to Seahawks on Oct. 14
AP PRO32 RANKING – Colts No. 27, Raiders No. 32
COLTS OFFENSE – OVERALL (17), RUSH (22), PASS (13).
COLTS DEFENSE – OVERALL (21), RUSH (17), PASS (19).
RAIDERS OFFENSE – OVERALL (15), RUSH (25), PASS (10).
RAIDERS DEFENSE – OVERALL (26), RUSH (27), PASS (22).
STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES – Colts won four of five in series but lost last meeting in 2016. … Indianapolis QB Andrew Luck seeks fifth straight game with at least three TD passes. Only Russell Wilson, Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Steve Young, Dan Marino, Bobby Layne have done that. … Luck has 15 TDs in past four games. … … Opponents have sacked Luck one time in last 125 passing attempts. … Colts seeking first back-to-back wins since November 2016, with bye week in between. They haven’t won in consecutive weeks since final two weeks of 2015 season. … … K Adam Vinatieri needs five points to break Morten Andersen’s NFL career scoring record (2,544 points) but injured groin could keep him out of action. … Colts rookie LB Darius Leonard had 17 tackles, fumble recovery last week. He has at least eight tackles in all six games he’s played. … Colts RB Marlon Mack had 159 yards from scrimmage, two TDs last week. … Indianapolis S Mike Mitchell had interception, forced fumble, two passes defensed last week in second game with team. … Colts lead NFL with 50 percent conversion rate on third down. Oakland has third-worst defense on third down at 46.1 percent. … Raiders QB Derek Carr threw for 232 yards, three TDs in only game vs. Colts before breaking leg in fourth quarter. … Oakland traded WR Amari Cooper to Dallas this week. … New Raiders K Daniel Carlson missed all three FG attempts in Week 2 for Minnesota. … Oakland is last in NFL with seven sacks. … Fantasy tip: With Marshawn Lynch sidelined, RB Doug Martin expected to pick up load for Raiders. Martin has averaged 3.0 yards per carry in last three seasons. But Jalen Richard is receiving threat with 31 catches and could get more chances as runner.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Buccaneers-Bengals Preview Capsule
TAMPA BAY (3-3) at CINCINNATI (4-3)
Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox
OPENING LINE — Bengals by 5
RECORD VS. SPREAD — Tampa Bay 2-4, Cincinnati 4-3
SERIES RECORD — Buccaneers lead 7-4
LAST MEETING — Bengals beat Buccaneers 14-13, Nov. 30, 2014
LAST WEEK — Buccaneers beat Browns 26-23, OT; Bengals lost to
TAMPA BAY (3-3) at CINCINNATI (4-3)
Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox
OPENING LINE — Bengals by 5
RECORD VS. SPREAD — Tampa Bay 2-4, Cincinnati 4-3
SERIES RECORD — Buccaneers lead 7-4
LAST MEETING — Bengals beat Buccaneers 14-13, Nov. 30, 2014
LAST WEEK — Buccaneers beat Browns 26-23, OT; Bengals lost to Chiefs 45-10
AP PRO32 RANKING — Buccaneers No. 23, Bengals No. 13
BUCCANEERS OFFENSE — OVERALL (1), RUSH (29), PASS (1).
BUCCANEERS DEFENSE — OVERALL (29), RUSH (6), PASS (32).
BENGALS OFFENSE — OVERALL (25), RUSH (28), PASS (21).
BENGALS DEFENSE — OVERALL (31), RUSH (26), PASS (29).
STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Buccaneers’ .636 win percentage vs. Bengals is their second best, topped only by .700 percentage vs. Buffalo. … PK Chandler Catanzaro made 59-yard FG — longest in OT since 1974 — for 26-23 win over Browns. He missed extra point and 40-yard FG try on final play of regulation. … QB Jameis Winston threw for 365 yards vs. Browns but was sacked four times, threw two INTs and lost fumble. He has thrown for more than 350 yards in each of last two games. … Winston missed first three games on suspension for violating NFL’s personal conduct policy. He came off bench in 48-10 loss to Bears and has started last two games. Winston has completed 69 percent of throws with five TDs, six INTs and eight sacks for passer rating of 85.6. Ryan Fitzpatrick started first four games and had passer rating of 114.4. … Winston was team’s leading rusher vs. Browns with career-best 55 yards on 10 attempts. … Buccaneers lead NFL in total yards per game (449.5) and yards passing per game (364). … DE Jason Pierre-Paul has six sacks, tied for eighth in league. He has at least one in each of last five games. Buccaneers had five sacks vs. Browns. … Bengals coming off second-most-lopsided loss in coach Marvin Lewis’ 16 seasons. … Bengals are 2-1 at Paul Brown Stadium, including 28-21 loss to Steelers on Oct. 14. … Bengals had only one drive longer than 50 yards and season-low 239 yards in loss to Chiefs last Sunday night. … WR A.J. Green had seven catches for 117 yards, his second 100-yard game of season. … QB Andy Dalton has faced Buccaneers once and struggled. He completed 19 of 27 for 176 yards with one TD, three INTs during 14-13 win at Raymond James Stadium in 2014. … Defense has allowed 203 points. Only 49ers (218) and Falcons (212) are worse. Cincinnati has given up 429 yards per game — only Chiefs (435) are worse. … Fantasy tip: Winston is facing defense that was shredded in each of last two games. Ben Roethlisberger threw for 369 yards and Steelers piled up 481 overall win at Paul Brown Stadium. Patrick Mahomes threw for 358 yards and Chiefs had 551 yards and 33 first downs in 45-10 win Sunday night.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Redskins-Giants Preview Capsule
WASHINGTON REDSKINS (4-2) at N.Y. GIANTS (1-6)
Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox
OPENING LINE — Pick-em
RECORD VS. SPREAD — Redskins 3-2-1, Giants 3-4
SERIES RECORD — Giants lead 100-68-4
LAST MEETING — Giants beat Redskins 18-10, Dec. 31, 2017
LAST WEEK — Redskins beat Cowboys 20-17; Giants lost to Falcons 23-20
AP
WASHINGTON REDSKINS (4-2) at N.Y. GIANTS (1-6)
Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox
OPENING LINE — Pick-em
RECORD VS. SPREAD — Redskins 3-2-1, Giants 3-4
SERIES RECORD — Giants lead 100-68-4
LAST MEETING — Giants beat Redskins 18-10, Dec. 31, 2017
LAST WEEK — Redskins beat Cowboys 20-17; Giants lost to Falcons 23-20
AP PRO32 RANKING — Redskins No. 10, Giants No. 29
REDSKINS OFFENSE — OVERALL (24), RUSH (14), PASS (26)
REDSKINS DEFENSE — OVERALL (5), RUSH (3), PASS (13)
GIANTS OFFENSE — OVERALL (20), RUSH (30), PASS (12)
GIANTS DEFENSE — OVERALL (18), RUSH (20), PASS (14)
STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — First-place Redskins looking for first 2-0 NFC East start since 2010. … They hold 1½-game lead over Dallas and Philadelphia in division. … QB Alex Smith has 896 yards passing, six touchdowns, one interception and TD run in last three on road. … RB Kapri Bibbs has touchdown in two of last three games. … WR Jamison Crowder had seven catches for 141 yards and TD against Giants in November. … TE Jordan Reed has caught TD in last three road games. … LB Ryan Kerrigan had two sacks, pass defense and forced fumble last week. … LB Preston Smith returned fumble for first career touchdown vs. Dallas. … S D.J. Swearinger has forced fumble in two straight games. … Giants have lost four straight and have four wins in last 23 games. … New York traded 2016 All-Pro DT Damon Harrison and CB Eli Apple this week. … Eli Manning threw for 399 yards and touchdown Monday. Manning has averaged 335.3 yards passing in his last three despite poor pass protection. …. RB Saquon Barkley had streak of 100 yards from scrimmage broken at six straight. He had 94 yards (51 receiving, 43 rushing) against Falcons. His 905 yards from scrimmage second overall and Barkley has touchdown in six of Giants’ seven games. … WR Odell Beckham Jr. had eight receptions for 143 yards and TD catch against Falcons. WR Sterling Shepard had five catches for career-high 167 yards. … LB Olivier Vernon has sacks in two straight outings. … S Landon Collins aims for fifth straight game with at least eight tackles. Fantasy tip: Giants’ decision to trade Harrison paves way for Redskins RB Adrian Peterson to have big game. He ran for 99 yards last week, and has 95-plus yards rushing in four of six games. He had 104 yards rushing and TD in last game against Giants, Dec. 27, 2015 with Vikings.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Packers-Rams Preview Capsule
LOS ANGELES (AP) — GREEN BAY (3-2-1) at LOS ANGELES RAMS (7-0)
Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, Fox
OPENING LINE — Rams by 8 1/2
RECORD VS. SPREAD — Green Bay 2-4-0, Los Angeles 4-2-1
SERIES RECORD — Tied 46-46-2
LAST MEETING — Packers beat Rams, 24-10, Oct. 11, 2015
LAST WEEK — Packers
LOS ANGELES (AP) — GREEN BAY (3-2-1) at LOS ANGELES RAMS (7-0)
Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, Fox
OPENING LINE — Rams by 8 1/2
RECORD VS. SPREAD — Green Bay 2-4-0, Los Angeles 4-2-1
SERIES RECORD — Tied 46-46-2
LAST MEETING — Packers beat Rams, 24-10, Oct. 11, 2015
LAST WEEK — Packers had bye, beat 49ers 33-30 on Oct. 15; Rams beat 49ers, 39-10
AP PRO32 RANKING — Packers No. 11, Rams No. 1
PACKERS OFFENSE — OVERALL (4), RUSH (20), PASS (4).
PACKERS DEFENSE — OVERALL (8), RUSH (22), PASS (5).
RAMS OFFENSE — OVERALL (2), RUSH (1), PASS (8).
RAMS DEFENSE — OVERALL (7), RUSH (12), PASS (9).
STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES – California Cheeseheads will be out in force when Packers visit Los Angeles for first time since NFL returned in 2016. … Both teams beat San Francisco in last outing, but Packers coming off bye week. … Two big-time offenses meeting at Coliseum. Both in NFL’s top four in total yards. Rams have league’s most prolific rushing game (153.1 yards per game). Packers have No. 4 passing game (317.3 yards per game). … Pack has won five straight, 12 of 16 over Rams. Coach Mike McCarthy is 5-1 vs. Rams. … Packers CB Ha Ha Clinton-Dix shares NFL lead with three interceptions. He won national title at Alabama with Rams LB Mark Barron. … Green Bay opened as biggest underdog of QB Aaron Rodgers’ career, according to Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook. … Rodgers is rolling again, with 332.8 yards passing per game and 12 TDs, 1 INT. … Packers LB Clay Matthews makes first pro appearance in his native LA area and at Coliseum, where former USC walk-on became standout for four Pac-12 championship teams. … Rams gunning for franchise’s first 8-0 start since 1969, when LA started club-record 11-0. … Rams already have 3 1/2-game lead over Seattle in NFC West. With Dodgers in mind, Rams’ magic number to clinch division title is seven. … Rams’ first game at Coliseum in 31 days. After Nov. 11 home date with Seattle, they’ll go another 35 days without Coliseum game. … Rams CB Sam Shields spent seven seasons with Packers, winning Super Bowl ring and making Pro Bowl. Concussions kept him out of football in 2017, but he is valuable backup and special-teamer for LA this season. … RB Todd Gurley leads NFL with 88 points, 686 yards rushing, 144 carries and 956 yards from scrimmage. … DE Aaron Donald co-leads NFL with eight sacks after destructive effort against Niners with four sacks, six tackles for loss. … WR Cooper Kupp seems likely to miss second straight game with knee injury. Replacements Josh Reynolds, Nick Williams combined for three catches last week at San Francisco while Rams dominated on ground. … Fantasy tip: Packers TE Jimmy Graham could be big target for Rodgers, who will test LA’s linebackers and secondary while getting rid of ball before Donald and Ndamukong Suh get to him.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Broncos-Chiefs Preview Capsule
DENVER (3-4) at KANSAS CITY (6-1)
Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS
OPENING LINE — Chiefs by 9 1/2
RECORD VS. SPREAD — Denver 2-4-1, Kansas City 7-0
SERIES RECORD — Chiefs lead 62-55
LAST MEETING — Chiefs beat Broncos 27-23, Oct. 1
LAST WEEK — Broncos beat Cardinals 45-10; Chiefs beat Bengals 45-10
DENVER (3-4) at KANSAS CITY (6-1)
Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS
OPENING LINE — Chiefs by 9 1/2
RECORD VS. SPREAD — Denver 2-4-1, Kansas City 7-0
SERIES RECORD — Chiefs lead 62-55
LAST MEETING — Chiefs beat Broncos 27-23, Oct. 1
LAST WEEK — Broncos beat Cardinals 45-10; Chiefs beat Bengals 45-10
AP PRO32 RANKING — Broncos No. 23, Chiefs No. 3
BRONCOS OFFENSE — OVERALL (14), RUSH (8), PASS (19)
BRONCOS DEFENSE — OVERALL (22), RUSH (31), PASS (10)
CHIEFS OFFENSE — OVERALL (3), RUSH (10), PASS (5)
CHIEFS DEFENSE — OVERALL (32), RUSH (23), PASS (31)
STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Broncos have lost six straight to Chiefs. … Broncos snapped four-game skid last week at Arizona. … Denver LB Bradley Chubb leads NFL rookies with 6 1/2 sacks. … WR Demaryius Thomas needs 14 catches to pass Shannon Sharpe (675) for second most in Broncos history. … Denver ranks second in NFL in yards per carry (5.1) behind Carolina. … Broncos RB Phillip Lindsay is third among NFL rookies with 436 yards rushing. Royce Freeman is fifth with 309. … Chiefs OT Mitchell Schwartz has played NFL-leading 6,800 consecutive snaps. Broncos C Matt Paradis is second with 3,777. … Denver and Kansas City are tied for most defensive TDs since 2016 with 16. … Chiefs coach Andy Reid won 200th game last week vs. Cincinnati. Reid would tie Dan Reeves for eighth in NFL history with another victory. … Chiefs’ Travis Kelce is second in NFL in yards receiving among TEs (563). He has catch in 70 consecutive games. … Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes leads NFL in TD passes (22) and 25-yard-plus completions (26). He has franchise-record six consecutive 300-yard passing games. … Chiefs have league’s worst defense but surrendered only 259 yards last week vs. Bengals. … Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt is third in league in yards rushing (542). He has nine TDs this season (five rushing, four receiving). … Kansas City averaging league-leading 37.1 points. … Fantasy tip: Lindsay could have big game with Freeman banged-up and Broncos facing NFL’s 23rd-ranked run defense, even though Chiefs were stout against Joe Mixon in last week’s win over Cincinnati.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Dolphins-Texans Preview Capsule
MIAMI (4-3) at HOUSTON (4-3)
Thursday, 8:20 p.m. ET, Fox/NFLN
OPENING LINE - Texans by 7
RECORD VS. SPREAD - Miami 4-3, Houston 2-5
SERIES RECORD - Texans lead series 7-1
LAST MEETING - Dolphins beat Texans 44-26, Oct. 25, 2015
LAST WEEK - Dolphins lost to Lions 32-21; Texans beat Jaguars 20-7
MIAMI (4-3) at HOUSTON (4-3)
Thursday, 8:20 p.m. ET, Fox/NFLN
OPENING LINE – Texans by 7
RECORD VS. SPREAD – Miami 4-3, Houston 2-5
SERIES RECORD – Texans lead series 7-1
LAST MEETING – Dolphins beat Texans 44-26, Oct. 25, 2015
LAST WEEK – Dolphins lost to Lions 32-21; Texans beat Jaguars 20-7
AP PRO32 RANKING – Dolphins No. 18, Texans No. 12
DOLPHINS OFFENSE – OVERALL (27), RUSH (18), PASS (25).
DOLPHINS DEFENSE – OVERALL (27), RUSH (29), PASS (23).
TEXANS OFFENSE – OVERALL (16), RUSH (15), PASS (16).
TEXANS DEFENSE – OVERALL (9), RUSH (8), PASS (13).
STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES – Dolphins have been outgained by 533 yards. … Last week Miami fell out of first-place tie with New England in AFC East … QB Brock Osweiler will make third straight start with Ryan Tannehill out with shoulder injury. Osweiler has thrown for 619 yards with five TDs and two INTs in two starts. Osweiler signed $72 million contract with Texans in 2016 but remained in Houston for just one year before being traded to Cleveland. … RB Frank Gore ran for 100 yards in last game against Houston in 2017 with Indianapolis. … RB Kenyan Drake has five touchdowns in last seven games on road. … WR Danny Amendola had 84 yards receiving and touchdown reception last week. … WR Kenny Stills had TD catch against Patriots but could miss game after injuring groin Sunday. … DE Cameron Wake has 6 1/2 sacks and has forced four fumbles in last five games against AFC South. He has seven sacks in last eight Thursday night games. … LB Kiko Alonso ranks second in NFL with 66 tackles and is only player this season with 50 or more tackles and three forced fumbles. … S Reshad Jones had eight tackles and 23-yard interception return for TD in last game against Houston. … DE Andre Branch had sack and forced fumble last week. … Texans have won four straight after 0-3 start. … QB Deshaun Watson has thrown for 375 yards or more in two of last three home games. He has 16 TDs with six INTs in six career starts in Houston. … RB Lamar Miller had 100 yards rushing last week for first 100-yard rushing game since 2016. Miller was drafted by Miami in 2012 and played for Dolphins until 2015. … WR Will Fuller has six touchdown catches in last nine home games. … DE J.J. Watt has seven sacks in last five games. He had two sacks and three tackles for losses in last game against Dolphins. … DE Jadeveon Clowney had seven tackles, two sacks and fumble recovery last week. Clowney has 4 1/2 sacks, eight tackles for losses and two fumble recoveries in last four games. … LB Whitney Mercilus forced two fumbles and had sack vs. Jaguars. … LB Zach Cunningham forced fumble and had third straight game with 10 or more tackles last week. … S Tyrann Mathieu had interception and sack last week. … Fantasy tip: Texans WR DeAndre Hopkins has had touchdown reception in two straight games and has 909 yards receiving with 12 TDs in last 11 home games.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Ravens-Panthers Preview Capsule
BALTIMORE (4-3) at CAROLINA (4-2)
Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS
OPENING LINE — Ravens by 2
RECORD VS. SPREAD — Ravens 4-3, Panthers 3-3
SERIES RECORD — Panthers lead 3-2
LAST MEETING — Ravens beat Panthers 38-10, Sept. 28, 2014
LAST WEEK — Ravens lost to Saints 24-23; Panthers beat Eagles 21-17
AP
BALTIMORE (4-3) at CAROLINA (4-2)
Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS
OPENING LINE — Ravens by 2
RECORD VS. SPREAD — Ravens 4-3, Panthers 3-3
SERIES RECORD — Panthers lead 3-2
LAST MEETING — Ravens beat Panthers 38-10, Sept. 28, 2014
LAST WEEK — Ravens lost to Saints 24-23; Panthers beat Eagles 21-17
AP PRO32 RANKING — Ravens No. 9, Panthers No. 7 (tie)
RAVENS OFFENSE — OVERALL (9), RUSH (24), PASS (9)
RAVENS DEFENSE — OVERALL (1), RUSH (7), PASS (2)
PANTHERS OFFENSE — OVERALL (18), RUSH (4), PASS (22)
PANTHERS DEFENSE — OVERALL (13), RUSH (9), PASS (17)
STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Fourth road trip in five games for Ravens. … Baltimore has allowed 101 points, lowest total through seven games since coach John Harbaugh took over in 2008. … Ravens lead NFL in fewest yards (280.6 per game) and fewest points (14.4) allowed. … Terrell Suggs and Za’Darius Smith with 5½ sacks each of Baltimore’s NFL-best 27 total. … Ravens QB Joe Flacco’s 2,067 yards passing most of career through seven games. .. Ravens have scored at least 21 points in 15 of last 16 games. … Baltimore’s nine rushing TDs tied for third in NFL. … Ravens P Sam Koch to play in 200th consecutive game. … Baltimore CB Brandon Carr has 167 straight starts, longest active streak among defensive players. … Ravens have minus-1 turnover differential. Since 2000, Baltimore is 28-84 when turnover differential is negative. … Ravens WR John Brown leads team with 558 yards receiving and four TD catches. … Michael Crabtree leads Ravens with 35 catches. He’s one of nine active NFL WRs with more than 600 career receptions. … Baltimore K Justin Tucker now career 222 for 223 on extra points after fourth-quarter miss last week at end of game. His 90 percent success rate on FGs is best in NFL history. … Panthers have won eight straight at home. Last home loss was Oct. 12, 2017 vs. Eagles. … QB Cam Newton has engineered 15 career fourth-quarter comebacks. … Panthers’ 17-point fourth quarter comeback vs. Eagles last Sunday was largest in franchise history. … Newton has four TDs rushing in past four home games. … Christian McCaffrey one of three RBs with more than 40 catches and 350 yards rushing. Others are Saints’ Alvin Kamara and Giants’ Saquon Barkley. … LB Luke Kuechly had 14 tackles vs. Eagles, including four for losses. … DE Mario Addison leads Panthers with 4½ sacks. … Panthers have 58 interceptions since start of 2015 season, second most in NFL. Kansas City has 63. … K Graham Gano has missed an extra point in last two games. He’s 8 of 8 on field goals, including career-long 63-yarder vs. Giants. … Fantasy tip: Newton has 13 TDs (nine passing, four rushing) and 105.8 QB rating in last four games vs. AFC foes.
___
For more NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL
Patriots-Bills Preview Capsule
NEW ENGLAND (5-2) at BUFFALO (2-5)
Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN
OPENING LINE — Patriots by 11
RECORD VS. SPREAD — New England 4-3, Buffalo 3-4
SERIES RECORD — Patriots lead 72-43-1
LAST MEETING — Patriots beat Bills 37-16, Dec. 24, 2017
LAST WEEK — Patriots beat Bears 38-31; Bills lost to Colts
NEW ENGLAND (5-2) at BUFFALO (2-5)
Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN
OPENING LINE — Patriots by 11
RECORD VS. SPREAD — New England 4-3, Buffalo 3-4
SERIES RECORD — Patriots lead 72-43-1
LAST MEETING — Patriots beat Bills 37-16, Dec. 24, 2017
LAST WEEK — Patriots beat Bears 38-31; Bills lost to Colts 37-5
AP PRO32 RANKING — Patriots No. 2, Bills No. 28.
PATRIOTS OFFENSE — OVERALL (10), RUSH (13), PASS (14).
PATRIOTS DEFENSE — OVERALL (25), RUSH (21), PASS (25).
BILLS OFFENSE — OVERALL (31), RUSH (19), PASS (32).
BILLS DEFENSE — OVERALL (4), RUSH (16), PASS (4).
STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Patriots 31-4 in past 35 against AFC East-rival Bills, and Tom Brady holds NFL career-wins record by quarterback against one opponent with 28-3 record. … Patriots are 7-0 in night games against Bills, including 56-10 win at Buffalo on Nov. 18, 2007. … Patriots have scored 21 or more points in first half in each of past four games this season to match franchise-best streak, and facing Bills, who have allowed 24 or more points in first half three times. … Brady’s 15 wins at what’s now New Era Field are tied for third with Tyrod Taylor and Drew Bledsoe since stadium opened in 1973. Only Jim Kelly (59) and Joe Ferguson (46) have won more at Orchard Park, New York. … Brady’s 575 career TDs passing (including playoffs) are four short of matching NFL record held by Peyton Manning. Brady’s also four short of matching Brett Favre’s 508 for second-most regular-season TDs passing. Manning stands first with 539. … With six TDs receiving, James White is one short of becoming 10th RB to score seven in one season since 1970. … Special teams matched team record by scoring two TDs against Chicago on WR Cordarrelle Patterson kickoff return and LB Kyle Van Noy returning blocked punt. … Bills retiring Hall of Fame RB Thurman Thomas’ No. 34 at halftime. … Bills’ 81 points through seven games are fewest since 1977 (75 points) and third fewest in team history. … QB Derek Anderson to make second consecutive start in place of rookie Josh Allen (sprained right elbow). Anderson’s 175 yards passing against Colts most by Bills in four games, but he also threw three interceptions and lost fumble. … WR Zay Jones has Bills-leading 226 yards receiving through seven games, 2 yards more than Josh Gordon has in only four games with Patriots. … Buffalo hasn’t topped 20 first downs in seven straight games, matching worst streak since first seven games of 2007. … Bills allowed season-most four TDs passing against Colts, and have surrendered 13 overall — one short of last year’s total. … Buffalo failed to generate turnover against Colts after combining for 11 (six fumbles, five interceptions) in previous four outings. … Fantasy tip: White’s dual threat will test young LBs, after Colts RB Marlon Mack had 126 yards rushing and TD and 33 yards receiving and TD. Patriots’ defense are must start against anemic offense that has scored just seven touchdowns, two in past four games.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Browns-Steelers Preview Capsule
CLEVELAND (2-4-1) at PITTSBURGH (3-2-1)
Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS
OPENING LINE — Steelers by 7 1/2
RECORD VS. SPREAD — Cleveland 4-2-1, Pittsburgh 3-3
SERIES RECORD — Steelers lead 74-58-1
LAST MEETING — Steelers tied Browns 21-21, Sept. 9
LAST WEEK — Browns lost to Buccaneers 26-23, OT; Steelers had bye, beat
CLEVELAND (2-4-1) at PITTSBURGH (3-2-1)
Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS
OPENING LINE — Steelers by 7 1/2
RECORD VS. SPREAD — Cleveland 4-2-1, Pittsburgh 3-3
SERIES RECORD — Steelers lead 74-58-1
LAST MEETING — Steelers tied Browns 21-21, Sept. 9
LAST WEEK — Browns lost to Buccaneers 26-23, OT; Steelers had bye, beat Bengals 28-21 on Oct. 14
AP PRO32 RANKING — Browns No. 26, Steelers No. 7
BROWNS OFFENSE — OVERALL (21), RUSH (5), PASS (T23).
BROWNS DEFENSE — OVERALL (28), RUSH (28), PASS (26).
STEELERS OFFENSE — OVERALL (5), RUSH (26), PASS (2).
STEELERS DEFENSE — OVERALL (23), RUSH (11), PASS (27).
STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — First-place Steelers have won last 14 meetings with Browns at Heinz Field. Cleveland’s last victory in Pittsburgh came on Oct. 5, 2003. … Browns have lost 24 straight road games, two shy of NFL record owned by Detroit Lions (2007-10). … Cleveland’s last road win came on Oct. 11, 2015 at Baltimore. … Browns are 6-32-1 vs. rival Steelers since 1999, when Cleveland re-entered NFL. … Cleveland opened season with overtime tie against Pittsburgh and has played four OT games, one off league mark held by 1985 Green Bay Packers. … Browns lead NFL with 20 takeaways, but have scored only 31 points off those turnovers. … Embattled coach Hue Jackson is 3-35-1 in two-plus seasons. … Jackson wants to get ball more to RB Duke Johnson, team’s best dual threat. He has just 20 rushes and 18 receptions this season, but trade of Carlos Hyde to Jacksonville could open up time for Johnson. … Rookie QB Baker Mayfield, top overall draft pick in April, makes first career start against Steelers. He was Tyrod Taylor’s backup when teams met in opener. … WR Jarvis Landry had season-high 10 receptions for 97 yards last week, and his 441 catches are most for any player in first five seasons. … Browns offensive coordinator Todd Haley spent previous six seasons with Steelers. … Steelers have won two straight after 1-2-1 start. … Pittsburgh 7-4 coming off by week under coach Mike Tomlin and 19-5 at home in October … Pittsburgh QB Ben Roethlisberger 22-2-1 all-time against Browns and unbeaten at home. … Steelers remain without RB Le’Veon Bell, who hasn’t signed one-year franchise tender. … Pittsburgh RB James Conner’s seven rushing TDs rank second in NFL. Conner ran for 135 yards, two TDs in first meeting with Cleveland. … Steelers WR Antonio Brown has TD reception in four straight games. … Pittsburgh is tied for second in NFL with 22 sacks. Steelers sacked Taylor seven times in season opener. … Fantasy tip: Brown lights up the Browns, averaging 108 yards receiving per game against Cleveland.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Seahawks-Lions Preview Capsule
SEATTLE (3-3) at DETROIT (3-3)
Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox
OPENING LINE - Lions by 3
RECORD VS. SPREAD - Seattle 3-2-1, Detroit 5-1
SERIES RECORD - Seahawks lead 9-5
LAST MEETING - Seahawks beat Lions 26-6, Jan. 7, 2017
LAST WEEK — Seahawks had bye, beat Raiders 27-3 on Oct. 14; Lions
SEATTLE (3-3) at DETROIT (3-3)
Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox
OPENING LINE – Lions by 3
RECORD VS. SPREAD – Seattle 3-2-1, Detroit 5-1
SERIES RECORD – Seahawks lead 9-5
LAST MEETING – Seahawks beat Lions 26-6, Jan. 7, 2017
LAST WEEK — Seahawks had bye, beat Raiders 27-3 on Oct. 14; Lions beat Dolphins 31-23
AP PRO32 RANKING – Seahawks No. 14, Lions No. 17
SEAHAWKS OFFENSE – OVERALL (28), RUSH (7), PASS (28).
SEAHAWKS DEFENSE – OVERALL (6), RUSH (24), PASS (3).
LIONS OFFENSE – OVERALL (12), RUSH (11), PASS (17).
LIONS DEFENSE – OVERALL (15), RUSH (30), PASS (7).
REAKS, STATS AND NOTES – Seahawks have won five of six, including 2016 wild-card game. … Both teams have won three of four this season after 0-2 starts. … Seahawks playing first time since death of owner Paul Allen. … LB K.J. Wright, TE Ed Dickson expected to play after missing six games with injuries. … Seahawks 49-0 when ahead by four-plus points at halftime since 2012. … Russell Wilson has started 102 straight games, trailing Philip Rivers (199), Matt Ryan (138) and Matthew Stafford (118) among active QBs in regular season. … RB Chris Carson averaging 103 yards of offense his last three games. … WR Tyler Lockett has TD catch in two straight and five of six games. … DE Frank Clark had career-high 2 ½ sacks last game, among NFL leaders with 5 ½ sacks. … Seattle averaging only one giveaway per game, tied for second with plus-7 turnover differential. … Lions QB Matthew Stafford has NFL-high 125.3 rating since Week 4. … Rookie RB Kerryon Johnson ran for career-high 158 yards at Miami last week. … Former Seattle WR Golden Tate leads team with 37 catches and 467 yards receiving, but coming off season lows with four receptions, 36 yards. … TE Michael Roberts has four catches, three for TDs. … DT Ricky Jean-Francois had two sacks last week, matching career high set in 2013 with Indianapolis. … CB Darius Slay has four INTs over last five home games. … Fantasy tip: Johnson is getting ball more and could have another 100-yard game against NFL’s No. 24 team defending run.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Lions officially land tackle Damon Harrison from Giants
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Damon Harrison is officially headed to the Detroit Lions.
The trade for the defensive tackle was announced Thursday by the teams. Detroit will send a draft pick to the New York Giants. A person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press the Giants will receive a
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Damon Harrison is officially headed to the Detroit Lions.
The trade for the defensive tackle was announced Thursday by the teams. Detroit will send a draft pick to the New York Giants. A person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press the Giants will receive a fifth-round pick in the deal.
To make room for “Snacks” Harrison the Lions released defensive tackle Sylvester Williams. Williams was acquired as a free agent this offseason and had six tackles in six games for Detroit.
The 29-year-old Harrison spent the past three seasons with the Giants. He began his career with the Jets in 2012 after being undrafted out of William Penn. He was a first-team All-Pro selection in 2016.
The Lions (3-3) host to Seattle on Sunday. They have the 30th-ranked rush defense in the NFL, surrendering 139.3 yards per game.
This is the Giants’ second trade this week. They sent cornerback Eli Apple to New Orleans for two picks on Tuesday. The Giants (1-6) host Washington on Sunday.
2 is the new 1 in the NFL; 2-point conversion tries are up
Two is the new one.
NFL teams are going for 2-point conversions more than ever this season. Teams have tried it 59 times through the first seven weeks, converting 35. They're on pace to break the record of 115 attempted in 1994, the year the NFL adopted the 2-point conversion.
There have been
Two is the new one.
NFL teams are going for 2-point conversions more than ever this season. Teams have tried it 59 times through the first seven weeks, converting 35. They’re on pace to break the record of 115 attempted in 1994, the year the NFL adopted the 2-point conversion.
There have been eight entire seasons since 1994 in which there weren’t 59 2-pont conversion tries and only four times has the total reached 100.
Titans coach Mike Vrabel went for 2 points and the win instead of playing for the tie and failed in Tennessee’s 20-19 loss to the Chargers in London.
Giants coach Pat Shurmur went for it down 20-12 and also failed in a 23-20 loss to the Falcons.
Ravens coach John Harbaugh was considering it but played for overtime and lost when Justin Tucker missed the first extra point of his career in a 24-23 loss to the Saints.
In Week 5, Eagles coach Doug Pederson went for the 2-point conversion trailing by eight points and was successful. Philadelphia ended up losing to Minnesota but was in position to win the game with a touchdown and extra point after converting. Teams have a higher percentage of winning down six instead of down seven.
Shurmur followed the same logic and more coaches might follow the trend in 8-point games because the success rate for 2-point conversions is nearly 60 percent and they could try again and get the tie on the next touchdown.
Vrabel’s decision was the toughest because kicking an extra point to send the game into overtime is the safer choice. However, that doesn’t always work out as Harbaugh found out with a kicker who had been perfect to that point.
Here’s a look inside more numbers going into Week 8:
UPHILL BATTLE: Bad news for the 14 teams with losing records. Since the current playoff format was introduced in 1990, 88 percent of teams who made the playoffs had a winning record through Week 7.
ADAM’S MARK: Vikings receiver Adam Thielen has at least 100 yards receiving in each of Minnesota’s first seven games this season, tying Charley Hennigan, who did it to start the 1961 season with Houston. Only Calvin Johnson had eight straight 100-yard receiving games at any point during a season. Thielen has 67 catches for 822 yards and five touchdowns.
TEXAN TURNAROUND: The Houston Texans are the sixth team since 1970 to win four straight games following an 0-3 start.
TOPPING T.O.: Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald needs 135 yards receiving to surpass Hall of Famer Terrell Owens (15,934) for second on the all-time list behind Jerry Rice.
GORE’S GRIND: Colts running back Frank Gore is 105 scrimmage yards away from passing Hall of Famer Barry Sanders (18,190) for sixth on the all-time list. Rice is also first in that category.
NAIL-BITERS: Sixty-one games have been decided by one score and at least one game has reached overtime in each of the first seven weeks.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Bears LB Mack misses practice with ankle injury
Bears LB Mack misses practice with ankle injury
Chicago Bears linebacker Khalil Mack, fighting through the nagging ankle injury, sat out the team's practice on Wednesday, according to the team's injury report.
Despite being sidelined for practice last week on both Wednesday and Thursday and being a limited participant on
Bears LB Mack misses practice with ankle injury
Chicago Bears linebacker Khalil Mack, fighting through the nagging ankle injury, sat out the team’s practice on Wednesday, according to the team’s injury report.
Despite being sidelined for practice last week on both Wednesday and Thursday and being a limited participant on Friday, Mack still started in the Bears’ 38-31 loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday.
After getting off to a monstrous start in the season’s first four games this season, Mack hurt his ankle in Week 6 at Miami and played through the injury. However, after notching 17 tackles, five sacks and four forced fumbles in his first four games, the three-time Pro Bowl player has just three tackles and no sacks over the past two games.
Chicago wide receiver Allen Robinson (groin) and guard Eric Kush (neck) also missed practice Wednesday while cornerback Marcus Cooper (hamstring) was limited.
The Bears (3-3) host the New York Jets (3-4) on Sunday afternoon.
–Field Level Media
Back in play: Rams’ Sam Shields to face Green Bay friends
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Not many defensive backs know more about Aaron Rodgers' strengths and proclivities than Sam Shields. He went against the Green Bay Packers' superstar quarterback in practice each week for seven years while they were teammates.
"Oh yeah, it was a good competition, and we enjoyed it," Shields said
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Not many defensive backs know more about Aaron Rodgers’ strengths and proclivities than Sam Shields. He went against the Green Bay Packers’ superstar quarterback in practice each week for seven years while they were teammates.
“Oh yeah, it was a good competition, and we enjoyed it,” Shields said Wednesday, chuckling at the memories. “He would give me the side-eye, like, ‘I’m coming at you,’ and things like that. It helped me, it helped him.”
When Shields and the unbeaten Los Angeles Rams (7-0) host the Packers (3-2-1) on Sunday, he is eager to show off everything he learned during those countless hours of hard work in northeast Wisconsin.
Moreover, Shields is simply grateful to be healthy enough to do it.
Over two years after his fourth concussion put a premature end to his tenure in Green Bay, Shields is back in the league as a key member of the Rams’ secondary and special teams. He made his first interception since 2015 during his second game with LA, and he is playing a steady complementary role on the Rams’ star-studded defense.
The Packers are happy and proud — even if they would prefer Shields doesn’t do anything extraordinary against them at the Coliseum.
“He’s a fantastic player,” Rodgers said. “Just keeping in touch with him during his time away after the injury in Jacksonville, this is what he wanted. He wanted to come back. He wanted to come back (with Green Bay). But I’m happy he’s playing. I’m happy he’s feeling great. He’s having no issues with his head. He’s a fantastic guy, was a great teammate for us, and a big-time player for a number of years.”
Shields won a Super Bowl, made 18 interceptions, started 62 games and earned a Pro Bowl berth during his tenure in Green Bay. His growth into a solid NFL cornerback was remarkable after he joined the Packers as an undrafted free agent in 2010.
But his concussion in the Packers’ 2016 season opener at Jacksonville kept him out for the rest of that year, and he sat out all of 2017 after Green Bay cut him. He seriously considered retirement during his absence.
“I’m happy he is (back),” said Packers receiver Davante Adams, who missed the final two games of last season with a concussion. “I can’t say I’m surprised, just because it’s serious. Those things can be serious, but you never know how a guy is feeling. You can always change. I’ve been down that path, but didn’t have any lingering effects like he did.”
Shields endured months of painful headaches before getting lengthy treatment at UCLA and a few months of rest at home in South Florida. Once his head felt better, he was determined to return to the camaraderie and excitement of a team, and the Rams gave him the chance.
“I feel great,” Shields said. “I feel blessed just to put my feet back on the ground, man. And being in this locker room with my brothers, that’s always feeling good, feeling happy. I’ve been taking it one day at a time, and everything has been getting better each day.”
The Rams haven’t played the Packers since 2015, and Shields has plenty of information on Rodgers to share with his teammates. Along with all that practice work, Shields spent years watching on Sundays as Rodgers took advantage of mismatches or tricked opponents into jumping offside with his cadence.
“The little mistakes, he sees those and capitalizes on them,” Shields said.
Shields is playing slightly less than half of the Rams’ defensive snaps in recent weeks, and he plays extensively on special teams. Los Angeles cornerbacks Marcus Peters, Nickell Robey-Coleman and Troy Hill take many of the Rams’ coverage assignments, but Shields also draws his share.
More importantly, he is a part of the team again — which is all he really wanted.
“I think Sam looks good,” Packers coach Mike McCarthy said. “It’s good to see him healthy out there playing. He’s been playing a lot of snaps, primarily in their sub packages. He’s done a good job. He’s moving well like he always has. I’m happy for Sam.”
___
More AP NFL: www.apnews.com/tag/NFL and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL
Saints welcome Apple to struggling secondary
METAIRIE, La. (AP) — At the very least, Eli Apple didn't have to worry about whether he'd be welcomed warmly in the corner of Saints headquarters where the defensive backs' lockers are clustered.
Apple's former Ohio State teammates, cornerback Marshon Lattimore and safety Vonn Bell, took care of that.
"We're glad to have
METAIRIE, La. (AP) — At the very least, Eli Apple didn’t have to worry about whether he’d be welcomed warmly in the corner of Saints headquarters where the defensive backs’ lockers are clustered.
Apple’s former Ohio State teammates, cornerback Marshon Lattimore and safety Vonn Bell, took care of that.
“We’re glad to have him,” Bell said, smiling widely.
Added Lattimore, “I know what he’s capable of. I know the skillset. He’s a great player, a big player, strong. He’s got good feet. He’s going to get it right.”
For the Saints’ sake, he’d better.
New Orleans enters its Week 8 test at Minnesota ranked 28th in the NFL against the pass, allowing nearly 276 yards per game through the air. Making matters worse has been the timing of some the Saints’ coverage busts, most recently at the end of Sunday’s victory at Baltimore , when Ravens receiver John Brown caught what should have been a tying touchdown pass in the final half-minute with no defender near him. Baltimore’s extra point kick sailed wide, however, and New Orleans (5-1) escaped with another victory.
In Week 2 against Cleveland , the Saints gave up a game-tying, 47-yard touchdown pass to Antonio Calloway with 1:16 to go and would have fallen behind if kicker Zane Gonzalez hadn’t missed an extra point. New Orleans then needed a field goal with 21 seconds left to clinch that victory.
Lattimore said New Orleans has been “terrible” in 2-minute defense.
So when the Saints had an opportunity on Tuesday to acquire Apple , who was a 2016 New York Giants first-round draft choice, in exchange for a 2019 fourth-round draft pick and 2020 seventh-rounder, they seized it.
“We felt like it was in our best interest,” Saints coach Sean Payton said. “We felt like it was going to help us this year.”
Apple, 23, practiced with New Orleans for the first time on Wednesday. And while his status for this Sunday’s game remains unclear, he said he was “very excited” to be traded to New Orleans from the languishing Giants, a team with which he has struggled at times and come under public criticism from teammates and staff.
“It’s a great organization here, a lot of great players, too,” Apple said after his first Saints practice. “I just can’t wait to come in and contribute.”
Apple’s future in New York seemed tenuous since the 2017 season, when Giants safety Landon Collins called Apple a “cancer,” and when Apple also was suspended for confrontational behavior toward coaches during practice.
This season, however, Apple seemed to be following through on his pledge that his attitude would be “all business.” In five games with the Giants this fall, he’d made or assisted on 22 tackles, defended five passes, forced a fumble and recovered a fumble.
Asked in New Orleans if he needed a change of scenery, Apple responded, “I wouldn’t necessarily say I needed it, but it’s great to have one right now.”
“A lot of juice around here,” Apple added. “A lot of excitement.”
Payton, who normally emphasizes the importance of character in the players he acquires, said he was comfortable Apple could help after speaking with the defensive back’s former teammates who now play for the Saints.
“It’s not uncommon that we would visit with certain players on a roster about guys they might’ve played with in college or maybe with prior to (on) another NFL team,” Payton said. “We felt good on the information. We like the skillset and we’re excited.”
In addition to Lattimore and Bell, Apple was Ohio State teammates with receiver Michael Thomas and often competed against him in practice.
“It was a heavy-weight fight every day,” Bell recalled, adding that both players practiced so intensely they had to be physically separated a few times. “It was competing at its best.”
Notes: Left guard Andrus Peat, who sat out Sunday’s game in Baltimore with a head injury that had occurred in practice the previous week, returned to practice on Wednesday and said he expects to play this week. … Center Max Unger (hand) and reserve guard Josh LeRibeus (ankle) sat out practice. … Safety Marcus Williams practiced, but was listed on the Saints’ injury report with a groin injury.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Kaepernick ‘blackballed,’ says Eagles’ Jenkins
Kaepernick 'blackballed,' says Eagles' Jenkins
Three days after two of the leading supporters of unemployed NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick bickered on the field, one of the two says he has no doubt that Kaepernick "is being blackballed."
The comments from Philadelphia Eagles defensive back Malcolm Jenkins come amid his feud
Kaepernick ‘blackballed,’ says Eagles’ Jenkins
Three days after two of the leading supporters of unemployed NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick bickered on the field, one of the two says he has no doubt that Kaepernick “is being blackballed.”
The comments from Philadelphia Eagles defensive back Malcolm Jenkins come amid his feud with Carolina Panthers safety Eric Reid.
In a protest against police brutality, and to show support for people of color he says are oppressed in the U.S., Kaepernick began sitting on the bench during the national anthem in 2017 preseason games. That led to him kneeling during the anthem.
The Jenkins-Reid fissure is rooted in the agreement between the nonprofit Players Coalition and the NFL. Both players were part of the coalition, but Reid left amid concerns about its agenda.
While the NFL agreed to provide almost $100 million for causes considered important to people in African-American areas, Reid argued that Kaepernick, and his drive for social justice, should have played a stronger role in forging the agreement.
Reid, who continues to kneel during the national anthem, has said he believes Jenkins “co-opted with the movement that was started by Colin to get his organization started. It was cowardly. He sold us out.”
Jenkins views Kaepernick’s situation and the social justice push as separate issues, and his comments on Wednesday came back to the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback, while also taking a dig at the Jacksonville Jaguars.
“While our main focus is always on the community and those systemic oppressions, how we can leverage our relationships, our access and resources to help people in everyday communities, there is still a responsibility to speak out on Colin Kaepernick, who started this movement and still doesn’t have a job,” Jenkins said.
“I wholeheartedly believe he is being blackballed, to speak out in support of Eric Reid, who put his job on the line to fight for those who didn’t have a voice,” Jenkins said.
“I can turn on the tape this week and our opponent and see Colin Kaepernick deserves a job,” Jenkins added, referring to the Jaguars, whom the Eagles will play on Sunday in Jacksonville.
The Jaguars, who went to the AFC Championship Game last season, are 3-4 this season, and quarterback Blake Bortles was benched early in the second half of last week’s 20-7 loss to the Houston Texans.
While Bortles has been announced as the starter for this Sunday’s game in London, he will be “on a short leash,” according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
–Field Level Media
Saints take chance on inconsistent Apple
Saints take chance on inconsistent Apple
Atlanta Falcons: Offensive line reinforcements were added to the roster after right guard Brandon Fusco (ankle) became the second starting lineman to suffer a season-ending injury in Monday night's game against the New York Giants. Atlanta added Austin Pasztor and Rees Odhiambo to increase depth, which first
Saints take chance on inconsistent Apple
Atlanta Falcons: Offensive line reinforcements were added to the roster after right guard Brandon Fusco (ankle) became the second starting lineman to suffer a season-ending injury in Monday night’s game against the New York Giants. Atlanta added Austin Pasztor and Rees Odhiambo to increase depth, which first took a hit when starting left guard Andy Levitre suffered a season-ending triceps injury in Week 2. Pasztor has played in 65 NFL games over six-plus seasons, including seven games for Atlanta last season. Odhiambo started seven games for the Seattle Seahawks last season and played in 15 total over two seasons and was signed off the Indianapolis Colts’ practice squad. The injury-plagued Falcons have a bye this week.
Carolina Panthers: Cam Newton was a limited practice participant on Wednesday because of soreness in his passing shoulder but coach Ron Rivera said the quarterback is dealing with “just pretty much general soreness.” Rivera said Newton will start showing up on the injury report more and more as the season continues. “We’ve got to be able to make sure he’s healthy down the stretch,” Rivera said. “Giving him a day every now and then, I think it’s important for his well-being.” Meanwhile, Newton was amused that Baltimore Ravens safety Eric Weddle referred to him as “a fast dinosaur,” as former Auburn assistant Trooper Taylor used the dinosaur tag when Newton was in college. “I always asked him, ‘Why do you call me a dinosaur?'” Newton said of Taylor. “He said, ‘Your talent is extinct. They don’t make them like you no more.'”
New Orleans Saints: Coach Sean Payton had a simple explanation for why the team traded for cornerback Eli Apple from the New York Giants. “We felt like it was in our best interest,” Payton said. “We felt like it was going to help us this year.” The 23-year-old Apple was a first-round pick of the Giants in 2016 but his play was inconsistent (one interception in 30 games) and he was suspended for the final game last season due to detrimental conduct. But the Saints feel good about Apple joining a team that includes two of his former Ohio State teammates (safety Vonn Bell, cornerback Marshon Lattimore) in the secondary. “It’s not uncommon that we would visit with certain players on a roster about guys they might’ve played with in college or maybe (on) another NFL team,” Payton said. “We felt good on the information. We like the skillset and we’re excited to work with him.”
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Leading rusher Peyton Barber (ankle) sat out Wednesday’s practice and his availability for Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals will be firmed up later in the week. Barber’s absence allowed rookie Ronald Jones to get a full practice workload. “He took the majority of everything, which is great for him,” Tampa Bay coach Dirk Koetter said. Jones has just 45 yards on 17 carries, with six of the attempts coming in last Sunday’s overtime win over the Cleveland Browns. Barber has rushed for a team-high 260 yards but had just 30 yards on 11 carries against Cleveland before the injury. Barber has 33 or fewer rushing yards in four of the team’s six games.
–Field Level Media
Rams’ McVay: Kupp likely doubtful for Sunday
Rams' McVay: Kupp likely doubtful for Sunday
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp is "probably" doubtful with a knee injury to face the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, head coach Sean McVay told reporters on Wednesday.
McVay added that Kupp is making good progress in his recovery from a
Rams’ McVay: Kupp likely doubtful for Sunday
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp is “probably” doubtful with a knee injury to face the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, head coach Sean McVay told reporters on Wednesday.
McVay added that Kupp is making good progress in his recovery from a sprained MCL, which he sustained in Week 6 when he was bent back awkwardly by a horse-collar tackle from Denver Broncos safety Darian Stewart. Kupp returned to that game for one series but sat out the rest and was deemed week-to-week.
“He was in really good spirits,” McVay said. “And just from talking to him, you can tell that he’s feeling a lot better than maybe what initially those first few days after that game [in Denver].”
Stewart was penalized and fined $26,739 for the tackle.
Kupp had 30 catches for 438 yards and five touchdowns through five games this season before going catchless in Week 6 and missing last week’s blowout win over the San Francisco 49ers.
The Rams don’t have their bye week until Week 12. After hosting the Packers on Sunday, they’ll visit the New Orleans Saints in Week 9.
–Field Level Media
DE Clark on Seahawks: ‘No place I’d rather be’
DE Clark on Seahawks: 'No place I'd rather be'
Seattle Seahawks defensive end Frank Clark, who is set to hit free agency in March, made it clear on Wednesday that he hopes to remain long-term with the team that drafted him.
"Hell yeah, hell yeah," Clark told reporters. "Of course.
DE Clark on Seahawks: ‘No place I’d rather be’
Seattle Seahawks defensive end Frank Clark, who is set to hit free agency in March, made it clear on Wednesday that he hopes to remain long-term with the team that drafted him.
“Hell yeah, hell yeah,” Clark told reporters. “Of course. There’s no other place I’d rather be than Seattle. My family loves it here. My daughter was born here in Bellevue. So there’s no other place.”
The comments come two days after Clark’s agent, Erik Burkhardt, told ESPN that his client is in no hurry to sign an extension as he looks to maximize his earnings on his next contract. Burkhardt was clear to ESPN that Clark’s top priority is to remain in Seattle, but that the defensive end won’t “just do an early deal for the sake of doing an early deal,” adding that Clark has an insurance policy to guard against an injury that could harm his future.
Clark confirmed Wednesday that he has an insurance policy, but added, “I know an insurance policy ain’t nothing what I know I can be worth, though. So at the end of the day, I’m just going to keep on going. My head is down, and I ain’t looking up until the marathon is finished.”
Head coach Pete Carroll called the situation with Clark’s contract “ongoing” and said “there have been good conversations,” but didn’t offer many details. He also praised Clark for his play on the field and his leadership off of it.
Clark, 25, has 5.5 sacks through six games after tallying 19 combined over the past two seasons.
He is making $943,938 in the final year of his rookie deal but could be a candidate for the franchise tag this offseason if he is intent on not signing an early extension. The tag would likely pay him $17-18 million for one year, while giving him the opportunity to negotiate a long-term extension with Seattle.
While he hopes to remain with the Seahawks, Clark will be open to negotiating with other teams if necessary.
“At the end of the day, if I can secure a long-term deal, I’m great with it,” he said. “I’m happy. I love it, being here in Seattle. But if it doesn’t work out, then it doesn’t, and there are 31 other teams that probably could have me.”
–Field Level Media
New OC Leftwich tweaking Cardinals’ protection plan
New OC Leftwich tweaking Cardinals' protection plan
Arizona Cardinals: Interim offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich will be transitioning the Cardinals' offense somewhat back to what it was under Bruce Arians, under whom Leftwich worked in 2016 and 2017. One of the changes will be a pass-protection plan geared more specifically toward opponents' top players.
New OC Leftwich tweaking Cardinals’ protection plan
Arizona Cardinals: Interim offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich will be transitioning the Cardinals’ offense somewhat back to what it was under Bruce Arians, under whom Leftwich worked in 2016 and 2017. One of the changes will be a pass-protection plan geared more specifically toward opponents’ top players. “We’re not blocking it like it’s circles on the paper,” left tackle D.J. Humphries said. “That’s kind of what you expect from a (former quarterback like Leftwich) that’s been back there and felt that pressure.” The goal is to take some heat off of rookie Josh Rosen, who returned to practice Wednesday after missing Monday’s session with a toe injury he sustained in last Thursday’s loss to the Broncos.
Los Angeles Rams: The Rams will likely be without wideout Cooper Kupp when they host the Green Bay Packers this week, but the team remains in good shape otherwise. Part of the team’s health could be attributed to L.A.’s tendency to hold only a walkthrough on Wednesdays rather than a full practice, as they did this week. “We’re pulling back the reins a little bit,” head coach Sean McVay said. “…I think our players’ ability to emphasize the above-the-neck, get a lot more reps than we would otherwise, and really kind of get ourselves a chance to fully recover and really ramp it up tomorrow has really served us well the last couple weeks.” Only defensive tackles Ndamukong Suh (knee) and Michael Brockers (shoulder) would have joined Kupp on the sidelines if a full practice had been held Wednesday. Neither player has missed a game this year.
San Francisco 49ers: As San Francisco’s defense has struggled, part of the issue has been a step back from second-year linebacker Reuben Foster, who missed most of the offseason while handling legal issues and was suspended for the first two games of the season. “I think Reuben is still trying to get back to where he finished last year,” head coach Kyle Shanahan said. “He’s not there yet. I think he’s had times where he shows it, but his consistency needs to improve and he knows that, I know that. …I think there is a little bit of rust to him, not that that’s an excuse. That’s what he needs to do to find a way to get that rust off.”
Seattle Seahawks: After Frank Clark’s agent, Erik Burkhardt, told ESPN earlier this week that his client is in no rush to sign an extension, the defensive end made it clear on Wednesday that he wants to remain with the team that drafted him long-term. “Hell yeah, hell yeah,” Clark said. “Of course. There’s no other place I’d rather be than Seattle. My family loves it here.” Clark confirmed that he’s taken out an insurance policy to protect himself as he approaches free agency, but he’s purely focused on having his best possible season. “My head is down and I ain’t looking up until the marathon is finished,” he said.
–Field Level Media
Raiders TE Smith emphatically defends Carr
Raiders TE Smith emphatically defends Carr
Denver Broncos: Backup Chad Kelly was waived on Wednesday following his arrest on criminal trespassing charges early Tuesday morning, leaving Kevin Hogan -- who has been with the team since Sept. 2 -- as the new understudy to Case Keenum. Head coach Vance Joseph indicated that could
Raiders TE Smith emphatically defends Carr
Denver Broncos: Backup Chad Kelly was waived on Wednesday following his arrest on criminal trespassing charges early Tuesday morning, leaving Kevin Hogan — who has been with the team since Sept. 2 — as the new understudy to Case Keenum. Head coach Vance Joseph indicated that could change “as time progresses,” but he also expressed faith in Hogan. “Kevin has played in games, he’s a smart guy, he’s picked it up quick and we have full confidence in Kevin,” Joseph said. Hogan said he feels “very prepared” if he had to play this week. “I always took the game plan seriously and prepared as if I was playing,” he said. “I’m not going to treat it any differently, just going to put the uniform on.”
Kansas City Chiefs: Kansas City has been hit hard with injuries lately, and it continued with guard/center Jordan Devey (pectoral) and linebacker Terrance Smith (torn ACL) going on IR Tuesday. Center Mitch Morse remained sideline from Wednesday’s practice, his fourth-straight missed session because of a concussion, raising doubt about his availability for Sunday’s game against the Broncos. Justin Houston (hamstring) and Eric Berry (heel) also remained out. On the positive side, safety Daniel Sorensen returned to practice for the first time since sustaining a tibia plateau fracture in training camp. He is eligible to be activated off injured reserve as soon as next week.
Los Angeles Chargers: After an uneven start, the Chargers have won four straight games to move to 5-2 entering their bye week, and it seems others are beginning to take notice of their improvements. The NFL announced Wednesday that the Bolts’ Week 16 battle with the Baltimore Ravens was flexed to the prime-time slot on NFL Network on Saturday, Dec. 22. It will be the first game the Chargers have played at home in prime time since moving into the StubHub Center near Los Angeles. It will be the team’s second consecutive prime-time game, as the Chiefs will host the Chargers on Thursday night in Week 15.
Oakland Raiders: After a report earlier this week alleging a “fractured relationship” between Derek Carr and his teammates, tight end Lee Smith came to his quarterback’s defense on Wednesday, calling the report “the most obnoxious, ridiculous thing I’ve heard — ever.” Smith continued: “Attacking his character, attacking him as a leader on this football team is a joke. I hope that everyone hears me loud and clear at what a joke it is. It’s frustrating. It’s annoying, and it’s laughable and not fair to him.” Carr was less emphatic about the report, chalking it up to bad press amid a rough start to the season. “When you’re losing, crap happens,” he said.
–Field Level Media