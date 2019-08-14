Colts GM: Luck’s injury to high ankle, not bone

NFL notebook: Raiders’ Brown loses grievance but will rejoin team

Oakland Raiders receiver Antonio Brown lost his helmet grievance against the NFL but plans to return to the team.

Brown sought to wear his old helmet, which is no longer certified by the National Operating Committee for Standards and Athletic Equipment (NOCSAE).

Brown, who was traded to Oakland in the offseason, reportedly had a two-hour conference call with an independent arbitrator on Friday. He sought to convince the arbitrator that he should be able to maintain wearing the head gear that he was using as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“While I disagree with the arbitrator’s decision I’m working on getting back to full health and looking forward to rejoining my teammates on the field,” Brown wrote Monday on Instagram.

–Dak Prescott reportedly turned down an offer of $30 million annually from the Dallas Cowboys and wants to be the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL.

NFL Network’s Jane Slater reported Prescott is “seeking a contract worth $40 million per year.”

ProFootballTalk.com’s Charean Williams reported, citing her own sources, that Prescott did not demand $40 million per year.

–Tom Brady listed his home for sale, and the New England Patriots’ longtime quarterback is confident you shouldn’t care.

“You shouldn’t read into anything. I think it takes a long time to sell a house. My house is a little bit of an expensive one, so it doesn’t fly off the shelf in a couple weeks,” Brady said on WEEI radio.

Brady and Gisele Bundchen recently listed their Massachusetts mansion for $39.5 million as he turned 42 and signed a restructured contract with the Patriots in the span of about nine days.

–Rookie first-round pick Dwayne Haskins could still win the quarterback competition in Washington, but two veterans are ahead of him at this stage, Redskins coach Jay Gruden said.

Colt McCoy and Case Keenum hold an edge in the open battle based on experience, Gruden told MMQB.

“There’s a lot Dwayne still has to learn, but he can get there,” Gruden said.

–Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders is expected to play at some point in the preseason, Denver coach Vic Fangio told reporters.

Sanders has returned to team drills as he recovers from a torn left Achilles, and he has consistently appeared on track to play in the regular-season opener.

According to 9News Denver, Sanders also had “tightrope” surgery on his right ankle this offseason to address pain from the past two years, but he is nearly recovered from both surgeries.

–A week after leaving practice early with a groin injury, Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt returned to the practice field.

The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year sustained the injury during a joint practice session with Green Bay and did not play in Thursday’s preseason opener.

–Jacksonville Jaguars left tackle Cam Robinson was removed from the physically unable to perform list.

The move came two days after coach Doug Marrone was skeptical about Robinson being available for the season opener. Robinson is recovering from an ACL tear in his left knee that forced him to miss the final 14 games of the 2018 campaign.

–Cleveland Browns defensive end Chad Thomas was diagnosed with a sprained neck following a scary injury during practice.

Head coach Freddie Kitchens said Thomas was moving his arms and legs and was taken for testing as a precaution.

–Two days after being released by the New Orleans Saints, wide receiver Rishard Matthews announced his retirement from the NFL on Instagram.

Matthews, 29, appeared in 87 games over parts of seven seasons with Miami (2012-15), Tennessee (2016-18) and the Jets (2018).

Meanwhile, the Saints signed offensive tackle Chris Clark and fullback Shane Smith. Clark, 33, started 13 of the 15 games he played for the Carolina Panthers last season.

–The Atlanta Falcons traded third-year tight end Eric Saubert to the Patriots for a conditional seventh-round pick.

The 2017 fifth-round pick appeared in 30 games over the past two seasons and caught five passes for 48 yards.

–The NFL officially suspended Oakland Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson four games for violating its PED policy.

Lawson had announced the suspension last week on Twitter, saying he tested positive for Ostarine despite never knowingly taking the substance.

–The Detroit Lions released cornerback Marcus Cooper and signed former Alliance of American Football cornerback Jamar Summers.

Cooper, 29, played in four games for Detroit last season after being released by Chicago.

–The San Francisco 49ers placed offensive tackle Shon Coleman on injured reserve and signed tackle Sam Young.

Coleman, 27, reportedly broke his right fibula and dislocated his ankle in Saturday’s preseason opener.

Young, 32, has 21 career starts in 88 games over nine NFL seasons.

–Field Level Media