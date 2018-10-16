Colts dropping ball as losses mount, games slip away
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Colts coach Frank Reich doesn’t need to spend much time dissecting game tapes to figure out what’s going wrong.
He sees it with his own eyes at full speed.
Dropped passes, turnovers and inexplicable penalties have fueled the Colts’ four-game losing streak, leaving them in a big midseason hole.
“It’s been an issue and it’s past the point of ‘OK, that was a fluke,'” Reich said Monday when pressed specifically on the issue of drops. “We just have to keep working, catching balls.”
Sportradar lists only six teams with drop percentages worse than Indianapolis’ 8.7, and the Colts are tied with Cleveland for most drops in the NFL with 17. Indy tight end Eric Ebron and Baltimore receiver Michael Crabtree are tied for the league lead with six drops each, according to Sportradar.
Colts backup receiver Zach Pascal is tied for 11th with three.
Because the definition of a drop varies widely, numbers and percentages can be skewed.
But former Colts offensive coordinator and interim coach Bruce Arians said during Sunday’s telecast he counted 10 drops by the Colts in a loss at New England in Week 5 and 16 over the previous two games.
The trend continued when Chester Rogers dropped Andrew Luck’s pass on the first play from scrimmage.
He was far from alone.
Rookie running back Nyheim Hines dropped a touchdown pass later in the game and second-year running back Marlon Mack joined the club when he failed to snag a screen pass on the game’s second play. Instead, Mack, who had missed three straight games and four of the first five with an injured hamstring, batted the ball up in the air and Jets cornerback Morris Claiborne returned an interception 17 yards for the game’s first score.
“It’s mental,” Mack said after the 42-34 loss. “We just have to lock in and focus. Everyone here can catch, we just have to lock in and squeeze the ball.”
Another explanation is injuries.
While Luck has played reasonably well behind an offensive line that has used five different starting lineups, he has been without Pro Bowl receiver T.Y. Hilton (hamstring) the last two games and Pro Bowl tight end Jack Doyle (hip) for four straight games. Receivers Ryan Grant and Marcus Johnson also left with injuries and couldn’t finish Sunday’s game.
Following the loss in New England, Luck said the Colts (1-5) needed to get out of their own way before they could start winning games — and he started by pointing to his own turnover woes.
Penalties have been equally problematic.
The result: In addition to sharing the league lead in drops, Indy also ranks in the top five in interceptions (eight), fumbles lost (five) and penalties (46).
Reich, who played on four Super Bowl teams in Buffalo and won a Super Bowl ring with Philadelphia, knows it’s a combination ripe for disaster though he believes the Colts can fix these problems. He has seen it before.
“I won’t go into specific names but I’ve seen players go into a little bit of a funk for a few games, I’ve definitely seen that happen and I’ve seen guys get out of the funk and go on to have great years or great careers,” he said.
They just have to start holding onto the ball.
“It’s a bit frustrating. I feel a bit like a broken record, but talking about it, that’s the easy part. It’s doing it, living it, but I’m not discouraged,” Luck said. “There are a bunch of competitive people in there, but I think we’re going in the right direction and the results will come.”
NOTES: Indy has re-signed linebacker Skai Moore to the practice squad. The rookie made the active roster out of training camp but has bounced around from the active roster to the practice squad throughout the season. He has recorded two tackles.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Wilks zeros in on offense as Arizona drops to 1-5
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona Cardinals coach Steve Wilks had a blunt answer when asked if offensive coordinator Mike McCoy's job is in jeopardy.
"I would say all our jobs are in jeopardy," Wilks said, "including mine if we don't win."
Such is the mood of the first-year coach and his staff after
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona Cardinals coach Steve Wilks had a blunt answer when asked if offensive coordinator Mike McCoy’s job is in jeopardy.
“I would say all our jobs are in jeopardy,” Wilks said, “including mine if we don’t win.”
Such is the mood of the first-year coach and his staff after the team’s 27-17 loss at Minnesota dropped the Cardinals to 1-5 for the season.
Now Arizona faces a quick turnaround to host the Denver Broncos, another struggling team at 2-4, on Thursday night.
As has been the case all season, the problems for the Cardinals on Sunday were a sluggish offense and a defense unable to stop the run.
Arizona managed 269 yards against the Vikings and remains last in the NFL in offense at 220.5 yards per game.
The Cardinals offense came to life a bit in the fourth quarter as rookie quarterback Josh Rosen operated in an up-tempo game.
“It was very effective for us,” Wilks said. “It’s something that we’ve definitely got to consider. It’s part of his comfort zone based off of college. We’ve got to do everything we can right now to get this offense going in the right direction.”
Rosen said the late-game success had something to do with Minnesota’s defense.
“It’s not necessarily that I like it or don’t like it, it was just successful the little bit we did it,” Rosen said. “I think the Vikings had a comfortable lead as well so they kind of took their foot off the gas a little bit and kind of let us get some underneath stuff. I think it’s definitely something we can do or continue, but also you can’t look too far into it, consider the situation in the game.”
Rosen had the best statistical game of his three starts, completing 21 of 31 passes for 208 yards with one interception. He acknowledged that he bears a big responsibility for the offense but as a rookie must realize his status with the coaching staff.
“You’ve got to earn respect. I think I’m in the process of doing that,” Rosen said, “but I think we’ve got some great coaches and they’re asking for feedback and I’m willing to give them that feedback but you’ve also kind of know your place as a rookie. I’m sort of finding the happy medium between taking as much control as you sort of deserve, but I’ll never shy away.”
Another familiar problem was getting David Johnson involved. The running back has yet to have a breakout game and has admitted to several mental lapses as he tries to grasp the new offense.
Wilks said the problems in getting Johnson involved are many.
“We need to do a much better job up front as far as blocking, executing our assignments,” he said. “We need to move him around more, try to find ways to get him out in space, different things to try to open it up.”
The Cardinals’ problems up front have been worsened by injury. Right guard Justin Pugh has a hand injury and Mike Iupati left Sunday’s game with an injured back.
Wilks said he’s awaiting results of an MRI on Pugh’s hand.
“It could be broke, it could be sprained,” Wilks said. “We don’t know.”
Wilks, a defensive coach by background, said he’s “definitely taken more attention to the offense and making sure we’re doing the things we need to execute.”
But there are issues on defense as well. Arizona allowed 195 yards rushing against the Vikings.
“It’s one or two guys not using their hands, getting out of their gaps, which is creating explosive plays,” Wilks said. “Guys need to continue to work and execute their assignments.”
That’s been a season-long lament in Arizona.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Chargers relaxing in Cleveland on their way to London
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers woke up to overcast skies, brisk temperatures and light rain falling outside their downtown hotel.
It was far from a picturesque Monday in Cleveland, but wide receiver Tyrell Williams found beauty in the classic fall conditions.
"There's really no other place I'd rather be," the fourth-year
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers woke up to overcast skies, brisk temperatures and light rain falling outside their downtown hotel.
It was far from a picturesque Monday in Cleveland, but wide receiver Tyrell Williams found beauty in the classic fall conditions.
“There’s really no other place I’d rather be,” the fourth-year pro said. “I’m just having fun. It’s a cool experience.
“We’re on a road trip, we get to go to London and we play in the NFL. So if you’ve got complaints with that, you’ve got something wrong with you.”
Williams and the Chargers made themselves right at home on the road Sunday, blowing out the Browns 38-14 for their third straight victory.
Instead of flying back to the West Coast following the win, they will spend four more days in Northeast Ohio, preparing for their Sunday game against the Titans at Wembley Stadium in England.
Los Angeles’ team plane won’t touch down in California again until the early hours of Oct. 22.
“Being on the road for two weeks, it’s kind of cool, like this whole gladiator mentality,” said nose tackle Damion Square, who had 1½ sacks of Cleveland rookie Baker Mayfield. “You’ve got to move on the run and we’ve got things to do, but we’ve still got business to handle.”
Williams caught a pair of touchdown passes and Melvin Gordon had a career-high three rushing scores against the Browns, keeping Los Angeles as the only NFL team with three or more offensive TDs in every game this season.
Philip Rivers has 15 touchdowns to three interceptions, ranks second in the league with a 115.1 passer rating and is the main reason why the Chargers are 4-2. The only AFC team with a better record is Kansas City at 5-1.
“People see that we ran for 246 yards yesterday, but Philip is a big part of that process,” Los Angeles coach Anthony Lynn said. “First of all, he threw a number of big passes and he got us in most of those runs. Philip is a quarterback that can get you in the right front for the runs, and he does a heck of a job in the run game.”
The 36-year-old Rivers and his teammates won’t return to the practice field until Wednesday, but took part in mandatory morning meetings before breaking off into position groups.
More than a dozen players plan on using their day off to visit the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton (an hour drive to the south), while others intend to explore the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (a mile walk to the north).
Lynn promises that the Chargers will do much more sightseeing in London later in the week.
“This can be a galvanizing experience for our football team,” the coach said. “We’re a pretty tight group, but it can definitely bring a team together even more.
“I’ll give you an example. I went out to have a steak last night and I saw all of our guys having dinner there, too. Just eating lunch and hanging out together for an entire week is a real positive thing.”
Williams noted that staying in five-star hotels with NFL-provided per diems isn’t too shabby, either.
“In college at Western Oregon, we always had long road trips, like a 28-hour bus ride to Utah and a 24-hour bus trip to Los Angeles,” he said, breaking into a smile. “I know it takes a while to get to London, but this is a little better now.”
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
When Patriots need a big play, it’s Brady to Gronk
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — When the going gets tough, Tom Brady goes to Rob Gronkowski.
The Patriots tight end had only three catches against the Chiefs on Sunday night, but he had big gains on each of the team's final two drives to help New England beat previously undefeated Kansas City 43-40.
Gronkowski
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — When the going gets tough, Tom Brady goes to Rob Gronkowski.
The Patriots tight end had only three catches against the Chiefs on Sunday night, but he had big gains on each of the team’s final two drives to help New England beat previously undefeated Kansas City 43-40.
Gronkowski had a 42-yard catch and run to start a drive with under four minutes left that helped set up a Stephen Gostkowski field goal. Then, after Patrick Mahomes connected with Tyreek Hill on a 75-yard touchdown, Brady found the big tight end for 39 yards to the Kansas City 9.
Gostkowski ended it with a 28-yard chip shot.
“We kept fighting. We stayed strong,” Gronkowski said Monday. “It was a great night, a great football game.”
A five-time Super Bowl champion and three-time NFL MVP, Brady has had no trouble finding receivers in his 18-year career. But Gronkowski is one of his favorites, including 76 TD passes from the Patriots quarterback — nearly twice as many as the next most prolific Brady target.
“He made a big play. He’s been making a lot of those his career,” Brady said. “I’ll keep throwing to him in the biggest moments.”
Gronkowski had one catch in the first quarter and then wasn’t targeted again until the fourth as the Chiefs double-covered him for much of the game. But on first and 10 from their own 21 with 3:50 to play, Brady hit Gronkowski for 42 yards to set up a 50-yard field goal that made it 40-33.
After Mahomes and Hill tied it, Brady dropped back from the Chiefs 48 and saw his 6-foot-6 tight end running one-on-one with cornerback Josh Shaw. He lofted a long pass into Gronkowski’s arms; it took Shaw another 15 yards to bring him down.
“It was a really good throw,” said Patriots receiver Chris Hogan, who had catches of 42 and 19 yards on back-to-back plays during the Patriots’ last touchdown drive. “I knew that with Rob being there, he had a really good chance at getting the ball. He ran a great route and set the offense up for a game-winning field goal.”
With three catches for 97 yards, Gronkowski finished the game with 500 career receptions — just the NFL’s 15th tight end to reach the milestone. He did it in 108 games, the fourth-fastest in league history; he also hit the 7,500 yards receiving mark, the eighth tight end to do so.
“They just made plays when it came down to it. The quarterback is a damn good player. The tight end is a damn good player,” Chiefs cornerback Orlando Scandrick said. “Those guys have been with each other a long time and you can see it. You can see the non-verbal communication. They just made more plays than us tonight. I tip my hat to Tom Brady. I tip my hat to Rob Gronkowski. I tip my hat to Julian Edelman, the whole Patriots football team.”
___
For more AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NFLfootball and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL
Ugly sight: Browns’ lopsided loss an ‘eye opener’ for team
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — The Browns have endured all types of losses over the past few seasons. They've been painful, lopsided, comical, heartbreaking, head-scratching and last-second.
Jarvis Landry described Sunday's defeat differently.
"An eye-opener," the receiver said.
After being so competitive through their first five games, Cleveland was simply overmatched by the Los
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — The Browns have endured all types of losses over the past few seasons. They’ve been painful, lopsided, comical, heartbreaking, head-scratching and last-second.
Jarvis Landry described Sunday’s defeat differently.
“An eye-opener,” the receiver said.
After being so competitive through their first five games, Cleveland was simply overmatched by the Los Angeles Chargers, who rushed for 246 yards, contained and confused rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield and wrecked a picture-perfect day near Lake Erie for Browns fans hoping to see their team win two straight home games for the first time in four years.
Instead, they watched the Browns (2-3-1) get pounded.
“They got after us,” said Landry, adding he left FirstEnergy Stadium without speaking to reporters following the game because he was frustrated. “Truthfully, it really wasn’t nothing to be said. I think it was evident. They came in, and they were the better team.”
Better by far.
The Chargers took it to the Browns, who were coming off an emotional overtime win against Baltimore, a victory that altered the national narrative about Cleveland’s season. But just when the Browns turned trendy, they got knocked back.
“I hate to say that we needed it, but it’s something that we needed to happen to us,” said Landry, who then backtracked, saying he meant the Browns got tested and failed.
“I didn’t really mean like we NEEDED it,” he said with emphasis. “Obviously, I want to win, that’s what I really meant.”
What the Browns do need is help, especially to replenish a wide receivers group that has been drained by departures and injuries.
On Sunday, veteran receiver Rod Streater suffered a neck fracture while covering a punt in the first quarter and is done for the season. Streater was set to play more while Rashard Higgins (knee) and Derrick Willies (collarbone) recover from injuries. Willies underwent surgery on Monday to fix his broken collarbone and isn’t expected back until late in the season.
In the meantime, the Browns are severely lacking in experience with Landry playing alongside rookies Antonio Callaway and Damion Ratley, both of whom failed to make TD catches on well-thrown balls by Mayfield on Sunday.
The Browns signed free agent Breshad Perriman, a former first-round pick with Baltimore, on Saturday and the team will try to get him up to speed in time for this week’s game at Tampa Bay.
Coach Hue Jackson said general manager John Dorsey will continue to look outside the team for help, but that it may have to come from within.
“We are not going to make excuses,” he said. “We have to coach well. We have to put them into the best situations.
“We have to help everybody on this team offensively, defensively and on special teams to be as good as we can because nobody else cares about what is going on in Cleveland as far as what players are playing, our injuries or anything like that.
“It does not matter. We will find a way.”
One way would be to get Mayfield and Landry in sync.
Landry, who has caught more passes in his first five seasons than any player in NFL history, had just two for 11 yards against the Chargers. Mayfield targeted Landry nine times, but the pair is still learning to play together — and the Browns don’t have the luxury of time.
Landry admitted being frustrated by his lack of production, but said Cleveland’s receivers need to do more for Mayfield.
“We have to do a better job of helping him out in situations and making one-on-one contested catches,” he said.
“Or when he gets out of the pocket and he’s throwing on the run, we have to find ways to get ourselves free from DBs and the coverage to be able to make plays.”
Cleveland’s receiving group looks different than earlier this season, weakened by Josh Gordon’s trade to New England. Landry has been double-teamed as defenses focus on stopping him.
It’s time for the Browns’ youngsters to grow up.
“We trust these guys,” Landry said of Callaway and Ratley, who had six catches for 82 yards. “We count on them each week to make plays for us and we give them opportunities in clutch moments, and it’s really not about young guys any more. That part is over and everybody has to play at a veteran level if we want to go to where we’re headed to.”
NOTES: Pro Bowl LB Joe Schobert could miss several games with a hamstring injury suffered Sunday. Jackson said Christian Kirksey could move from outside into Schobert’s inside spot. … Jackson said Mayfield is fine after tweaking an ankle when he slipped on the sideline. … C JC Tretter could miss some practice time after hurting his left ankle on Sunday. … Jackson said rookie RB Nick Chubb needs more carries. He gained 25 yards on three attempts Sunday. “We need to get more. There is nothing else to say,” Jackson said.
___
For more AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NFLfootball and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL
Browns’ Schobert to miss games with hamstring injury
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland's defense took another big hit.
A day after giving up 246 yards rushing, the Browns learned they may be without Pro Bowl linebacker Joe Schobert for several games because of a hamstring injury.
Schobert got hurt in the third quarter of Sunday's 38-14 loss to the Los Angeles
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland’s defense took another big hit.
A day after giving up 246 yards rushing, the Browns learned they may be without Pro Bowl linebacker Joe Schobert for several games because of a hamstring injury.
Schobert got hurt in the third quarter of Sunday’s 38-14 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, and coach Hue Jackson said Monday he will be “down for a little while.”
Jackson could not provide a time frame on Schobert.
“How long that will be, let’s go week to week with that and see where he is,” Jackson said. “Hamstrings are tricky. Some last longer. Some end up shorter. We will see how all of that unfolds.”
Cleveland’s defense can’t afford to lose Schobert, who tied for the league lead with 144 tackles last season and hasn’t missed a defensive snap since the start of 2017. He’s also the defense’s “quarterback,” calling the formations called in by coordinator Gregg Williams.
Schobert was replaced by James Burgess Jr., who injured his hamstring in the fourth quarter and likely will sit out this week’s game at Tampa Bay. Jackson said Christian Kirskey could slide over from outside linebacker to take Schobert’s spot.
Also, Browns wide receiver Rod Streater suffered a neck fracture while covering a punt Sunday and is done for the season. Streater got hurt in the first quarter in the latest blow for Cleveland’s injury-depleted receiving unit.
Streater was expected to get more playing time while Rashard Higgins (knee) and Derrick Willies (collarbone) recover from their injuries.
The Browns said Streater is “doing well” and team doctors expect him to make a full recovery. Streater does not need surgery at this time.
Willies had an operation Monday after he broke his collarbone during practice on Friday. The team remains hopeful Willies will return at some point in 2018.
The injury situation could force the Browns to sign another wide receiver or make a trade. The team signed free agent Breshad Perriman on Saturday, but he did not have enough time to learn the offense and was inactive Sunday.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Texans look to improve offense, protect Watson better
HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans have turned things around after opening the season 0-3, winning three straight games to move out of the AFC South basement.
There's still plenty of work to do though as their offense has struggled to move the ball and protect quarterback Deshaun Watson.
Houston beat the Buffalo
HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans have turned things around after opening the season 0-3, winning three straight games to move out of the AFC South basement.
There’s still plenty of work to do though as their offense has struggled to move the ball and protect quarterback Deshaun Watson.
Houston beat the Buffalo Bills 20-13 on Sunday, but needed an interception return for a touchdown in the fourth quarter to do it as they managed just one touchdown on offense for the second straight week.
The Texans had a chance to put the game away on offense before the big defensive play but couldn’t get it done. They trailed by three with about two minutes remaining on Sunday when they reached the 1-yard line on a 41-yard penalty for pass interference in the end zone. But they lost 7 yards on three plays, capped by an incomplete pass intended for Ryan Griffin that Matt Milano knocked down and had to settle for a tying field goal.
It was a particularly tough day for Watson, who entered the game dealing with a chest injury and was hit 19 times and committed a season-high three turnovers in the win.
He knows that he must get better with a meeting with the Jaguars coming up on Sunday, but also pointed out that there are going to be some growing pains since he’s still very early in his career.
“There’s always room to improve,” he said. “And this is only the 12th game of my career so I’m always experiencing and learning, and I’m going to continue learning for however long I play this game. Every game is a new experience, and for me to go out there (Sunday), I learned something new. I’m going to learn from it and move on.”
The Texans made some moves to improve their offensive line in the offseason, but the group has continued to struggle. Watson has been sacked 25 times, which is the second-most in the NFL, and he’s taken 66 other hits.
Despite this the second-year player wouldn’t criticize his line and said the problem is because of many different factors.
“As a whole we’ve just got to do better,” he said. “Me getting the ball out, those guys doing their job, making sure the play-calling is right, just all on the same page. You can’t point fingers and pin it all on one group of guys. It’s a team sport. We’re all in it together, and we’ve got to come back, watch the film, correct it and move on.”
Coach Bill O’Brien didn’t provide any specifics on what Houston can do to improve its offense, but insisted that it’s his responsibility to fix it.
“We’ve got to get these guys to be more consistent in how they play,” he said. “That’s coaching. That’s really what we have to get done.”
The Titans and Jaguars have lost two games in a row after starting out their seasons strong to leave them and the Texans tied with 3-3 records.
After how terribly Houston’s season started the fact that the Texans could take the division lead with a win over Jacksonville is rather encouraging.
“I feel good for these guys,” O’Brien said. “We know we have to improve in areas, obviously, but that’s what the league’s all about. I think winning the last three games the way we’ve won them shows a lot about that locker room and what they’re all about. If we can improve and get better in a lot of different areas, maybe we can do something.”
“To come back from where we were is a testament to those guys, but there’s a long way to go,” O’Brien continued.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Jets’ Darnold paid close attention to Cousins’ free agency
NEW YORK (AP) — Sam Darnold was uncertain where his NFL career would begin while he was preparing for the draft.
The former Southern California quarterback also was keeping tabs on what team Kirk Cousins would choose in free agency. Darnold knew Cousins' situation would likely affect his future.
"I was really just
NEW YORK (AP) — Sam Darnold was uncertain where his NFL career would begin while he was preparing for the draft.
The former Southern California quarterback also was keeping tabs on what team Kirk Cousins would choose in free agency. Darnold knew Cousins’ situation would likely affect his future.
“I was really just paying attention, especially during that time,” Darnold said Monday during a conference call. “Definitely paying attention to Kirk, what he was doing free agent-wise and trying to understand what team I could maybe go to, who might pick me up.
“Yeah, I was definitely thinking about all that stuff during the draft process.”
The New York Jets went after Cousins in March and made the former Washington quarterback a big-time offer. Instead, Cousins chose to sign with Minnesota, getting a fully guaranteed three-year contract worth $84 million.
The Jets then turned their attention to the draft, pulling off a trade with Indianapolis to move up to the No. 3 spot and secure one of the top quarterbacks available. After Cleveland took Baker Mayfield and the Giants went with Saquon Barkley, the Jets knew they had their guy.
“Yeah,” Darnold said, “everything worked out for the best, I think.”
No doubt about it, as far as New York is concerned.
Darnold has shown steady progress during his first six NFL games, helping the Jets to a 3-3 start. His best game might have come Sunday, when he went 24 of 30 for 280 yards and two touchdowns with one interception in a 42-34 victory over Indianapolis .
“I felt like I kind of took what the defense gave me, but at the same time took the shots when they were there,” he said. “So I thought I played really well, and my completion percentage was up, which is a good thing.”
He had ranked near the bottom of the league in that category, as well as quarterback rating. Darnold is at 59.8 percent on his completions, which is still among the lowest, while his 83.7 rating is in the middle of the pack.
“For me, every week it’s the poise in the pocket,” coach Todd Bowles said. “And, the breaking of the huddle, the adjustments that he has to make, the audibles he has to make and doing the right things and it’s slowing down for him. And just doing that the right way, and he was pretty good at it (Sunday).”
Darnold will get a chance to do it again next Sunday, and this time against Cousins and the Vikings at MetLife Stadium.
Not that he feels any added pressure going up against the guy who was the Jets’ top target in free agency.
“No, not at all,” he said. “For me, I’m just going out there every single week, treating it as a faceless opponent and knowing what they do defensively, knowing what they do well, maybe what they don’t do so well and just attacking them.
“Like I’ve said before, take what they give me, but at the same time take the shots when they’re there.”
Meanwhile, the Vikings are 3-2-1 with Cousins , who is fourth in the NFL with 1,921 yards passing to go along with 12 touchdowns and just three interceptions.
“He’s a good player,” Bowles said. “He’s always been a good player. He was a good player in Washington, he’s a good player in Minnesota. So, he’s somebody we’ve got to deal with, he’s a tough one.”
Several Jets players have said they didn’t necessarily pay attention to the team’s interest in Cousins during the offseason. And they and the coaches insist they aren’t approaching this as some sort of revenge game to show the veteran quarterback what he turned down.
“It’s never disappointing in free agency,” Bowles said. “Even though you have a chance at somebody, that doesn’t guarantee you anybody. So you just move on, and always have a plan A, B, C and D. So you just move on to the next phase of the plan.”
For the Jets, that was Darnold.
And, so far, so good.
“It’s been a fun process,” Darnold said. “Now that we’ve had a few Sundays in a row where we can just kind of walk in on our routine, it’s really fun to be able to understand it and kind of just go about it throughout the week. I feel like I’ve definitely been getting a lot better as the weeks have kind of compiled.”
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Receivers Cobb, Allison out again for Packers vs. 49ers
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers will be without receivers Randall Cobb and Geronimo Allison against the San Francisco 49ers because of hamstring injuries.
It's the second straight week that the Packers will be without Cobb and Allison. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers will have to rely again on rookies Marquez Valdes-Scantling
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers will be without receivers Randall Cobb and Geronimo Allison against the San Francisco 49ers because of hamstring injuries.
It’s the second straight week that the Packers will be without Cobb and Allison. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers will have to rely again on rookies Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Equanimeous St. Brown behind top wideout Davante Adams.
Rookie cornerback Jaire Alexander will also miss the game with a groin injury. Starting right tackle Bryan Bulaga is active, though, after being limited the past two days of practice because of a knee injury.
Green Bay’s other inactives are quarterback Tim Boyle, cornerback Bashaud Breeland, and offensive linemen Alex Light and Jason Spriggs.
For the 49ers, leading rusher Matt Breida is active after coming into the game as questionable with shoulder and ankle injuries. Breida is sixth in the league in rushing with 369 yards.
Receiver Pierre Garcon (shouder, knee) and tight end George Kittle (knee) are also active.
Receiver Trent Taylor is inactive. He didn’t practice all week because of a back injury.
The other inactives for San Francisco are: receiver Dante Pettis; tight end Cole Wick; offensive linemen guard Joshua Garnett and Shon Coleman; and defensive linemen Jullian Taylor and D.J. Jones.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Lions lose Agnew, face tough stretch after open date
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions returned from their open date with a significant injury announcement.
Jamal Agnew, who earned All-Pro honors last season as a rookie punt returner, was put on injured reserve with a knee problem. The Lions announced the move Monday, although coach Matt Patricia doesn't seem to
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions returned from their open date with a significant injury announcement.
Jamal Agnew, who earned All-Pro honors last season as a rookie punt returner, was put on injured reserve with a knee problem. The Lions announced the move Monday, although coach Matt Patricia doesn’t seem to be ruling out the possibility of Agnew returning this season.
“We’ll just go through the process with it,” Patricia said. “That’s the good thing about that kind of designation is we have options. If we get to that point where we can expedite him or use him, then we’ll try to do that.”
What’s clear for now is that the Lions will be without Agnew for a while, and their season could hinge on what happens in these next few games. Detroit (2-3) recovered from a terrible start to the season with victories over Tom Brady and New England and Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay.
But those two wins came at home. Now the Lions play three of their next four games on the road — and their next seven are against teams currently at .500 or better.
Detroit plays at Miami this weekend.
“I’ve always had battles with this team,” said Patricia, a former New England assistant. “They definitely play tough, they play real tough at home. This is a grueling team to play at home. Obviously, they do a great job down there. They use the crowd noise to their advantage.”
Agnew returned two punts for touchdowns last season. He’s averaged only 5.6 yards per punt return this season but has also returned six kickoffs for an average of 27.8 yards.
Agnew also plays cornerback and has even contributed a bit on offense for the Lions.
“He’s obviously a very valuable player to our team. Really can do a great job of turning field position, does a great job when he’s out there at gunner, plays defense,” Patricia said. “So, a pretty multiple, versatile player for us. But that’s the nature of the game. We have guys that are going to have to step up and fill those roles whether it’s one person or multiple guys. We’ll just try to put the best guy out there that we can.”
Running back Ameer Abdullah has been listed as the backup returner for Detroit, behind Agnew.
The Lions actually had a better record on the road (5-3) than at home (4-4) last season, but they’ve dropped their first two games away from home in 2018. Miami is 3-0 at home this season, including an overtime win over Chicago on Sunday in 89-degree weather.
“I think as you can see as the games go on down there, the teams in the end — conditioning will be a big part of the game,” Patricia said. “They’re fortunate that they have that nice shaded sideline down there for their home team, so we’re going to be in the heat for the entire game.
“We’re going to have to deal with that as we go through. But it will be part of practice this week, just getting ready to go from the mentality of: We’re going to have to play 60 minutes against a really tough football team down in their environment.”
NOTES: Lions CB Nevin Lawson went to high school in the Miami area and expects to have plenty of supporters in the crowd this weekend — although he said he wasn’t about to become everybody’s ticket broker. “I tell them just go on StubHub.com and you get all the tickets you want,” Lawson said. … The Lions signed LB Trevor Bates to the active roster from the practice squad. … The Lions also announced that they have signed free agent linebacker Garret Dooley to the practice squad.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFLfootball and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
___
Follow Noah Trister at www.Twitter.com/noahtrister
Beasley shows worth, Cowboys need more of same in pass game
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Cole Beasley doesn't really hide his frustration over the perception that Dallas receivers are floundering as they try to replace Dez Bryant and retired franchise catch leader Jason Witten.
The dean of the Cowboys pass-catchers is never belligerent about it, but his message is always pointed — just as
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Cole Beasley doesn’t really hide his frustration over the perception that Dallas receivers are floundering as they try to replace Dez Bryant and retired franchise catch leader Jason Witten.
The dean of the Cowboys pass-catchers is never belligerent about it, but his message is always pointed — just as it was after the second 100-yard game of his career in a 40-7 rout of the Jacksonville Jaguars .
“I know my worth,” Beasley said after getting the first 100-yard game for a Dallas wideout this season (101) while tying career highs with nine catches and two touchdowns. “There’s a lot of naysayers and a lot of people that are trying to tell me what I am, but it doesn’t mean anything.”
Ask him, and the seventh-year pro would say the same applies to the rest of the players in the receiver room.
But it’s not as if the criticism is without merit. Before the Cowboys (3-3) shredded the NFL’s No. 1 pass defense in the first half, their receivers had 604 yards combined in five games, with just three touchdowns.
Against the Jaguars, Beasley and rookie Michael Gallup combined for 106 yards in just one half. Beasley had his first two TDs of the season, and Gallup almost had the first of his career on a soaring grab when he couldn’t get the second foot down while sailing out of bounds.
“This just puts a lot of confidence in the wide receivers,” Gallup said. “We know we can make plays. Just throw the ball and we’re gonna go make the quarterback right.”
Beasley acknowledged that the receiving group wasn’t good in a 19-16 overtime loss at Houston, which dropped the Cowboys to 0-3 on the road before they beat the Jags to improve to 3-0 for the first time at 9-year-old AT&T Stadium.
Against the Texans, there were drops and several plays where receivers weren’t strong enough on routes. One of those led to an interception. Gallup’s catch against Jacksonville was contested on sideline, and Beasley kept getting open, showing emotion with each grab.
It’s exactly what Dak Prescott has been seeking from the group while acknowledging his misfires and protection breakdowns. And the third-year quarterback had a feeling he would get it — and will need more of it for the Cowboys to break their .500 pattern.
Dallas goes for its first road win Sunday against NFC East-leading Washington (3-2).
“He’s texting me last Friday night, saying he was taking care of his body and you could just tell,” Prescott said of Beasley, his most reliable target with Witten gone. “He was preparing to have a big game, and that is exactly what he did.”
Ezekiel Elliott had a quiet 100-yard day (106 yards with a touchdown) and lost his NFL rushing lead to Todd Gurley, who had a career-high 208 yards in the Los Angeles Rams’ win over Denver. Beasley knows the Dallas offense still revolves around its star running back.
“So it’s going to be tough to explode,” he said. “Where we can show our worth is just making plays when it comes our way. We failed to do that last week. It’s hard to play that way, but we’ve got to do it. That’s our job.”
The Cowboys have believed all along that they could win without a so-called No. 1 receiver since dumping Bryant, the club’s career leader in touchdown catches, in a cost-cutting move.
This group still needs more time to get comfortable with Prescott, who is also showing that his running is an important component for this offense.
The 2016 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year had the second-most yards rushing for a quarterback in franchise history with 82 against the Jaguars. His previous career high of 45 came in a Week 2 win over the New York Giants.
But the Cowboys will have to throw to get back to the playoffs after missing in the disappointing encores of Prescott and Elliott following their remarkable rookie seasons together.
“I’ve been preaching this all year, just pure execution,” Elliott said. “We have the best O-line in football. We have the weapons on the outside. Dak’s a great quarterback. But if we don’t go out there and play up to who we are, well then we’re not going to look like it.”
This win looked more like something to build on than the first two for the Cowboys.
NOTES: DE DeMarcus Lawrence, who was a half-sack out of the NFL lead going into the Jacksonville game, didn’t start and played a season-low 24 snaps while nursing a shoulder injury. He went without a sack for the second straight game after getting at last half a sack in each of the first four. … Coach Jason Garrett said LB Joe Thomas is likely to miss a second straight game against the Redskins because of a foot injury.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Jets’ Maye has broken thumb, Enunwa sprained ankle
NEW YORK (AP) — The Jets could be without two of their top playmakers on offense and defense for a while.
Safety Marcus Maye has a broken right thumb that could sideline him for a few weeks, and leading wide receiver Quincy Enunwa has a sprained right ankle.
Maye was injured in the
NEW YORK (AP) — The Jets could be without two of their top playmakers on offense and defense for a while.
Safety Marcus Maye has a broken right thumb that could sideline him for a few weeks, and leading wide receiver Quincy Enunwa has a sprained right ankle.
Maye was injured in the third quarter of New York’s 42-34 win over Indianapolis on Sunday. He was seen wearing a cast on his right hand after the game.
Coach Todd Bowles had no immediate update on Maye’s status during a conference call Monday. Terrence Brooks filled in for Maye opposite Jamal Adams against the Colts. The Jets also have Doug Middleton at the safety spot.
Rontez Miles is on the physically unable to perform list and eligible to begin practicing, but Bowles was not sure if the veteran safety would do so this week.
Maye’s injury is the latest to a Jets secondary that is already without cornerbacks Trumaine Johnson (quadriceps) and Buster Skrine (concussion).
The Jets also have some concerns at the wide receiver position with Enunwa and Terrelle Pryor (groin) leaving the game against the Colts with injuries.
The New York Daily News reported Monday that Enunwa has a high ankle sprain, which would mean he would be out a few weeks.
Enunwa has established himself early as Sam Darnold’s favorite target, leading the Jets with 22 receptions and 287 yards receiving with one touchdown. The veteran receiver had just one catch for 9 yards — and was injured on the play in the second quarter when he had the ball knocked out of his hands by Darius Leonard. Al-Quadin Muhammad recovered for the Colts, and Enunwa limped off the field in noticeable pain.
Enunwa was seen leaving the stadium wearing a walking boot on his right foot after the game.
Bowles had no immediate update on the status of Pryor, who tweaked his groin against the Colts. Pryor had five catches for 57 yards, including a go-ahead 7-yard touchdown in the second quarter.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Jaguars insist ‘nobody’s panicking’ despite lopsided losses
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — All that preseason hype surrounding Jacksonville's defense has come to a hasty halt.
The Jaguars (3-3) allowed 802 yards and 70 points in consecutive losses to Kansas City and Dallas, hardly the kind of performances Jacksonville's brash defenders expected when they opened training camp talking about going 16-0 and
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — All that preseason hype surrounding Jacksonville’s defense has come to a hasty halt.
The Jaguars (3-3) allowed 802 yards and 70 points in consecutive losses to Kansas City and Dallas, hardly the kind of performances Jacksonville’s brash defenders expected when they opened training camp talking about going 16-0 and beginning a Super Bowl-or-bust season .
“It’s definitely uncharacteristic of us to get beat like that,” safety Tashaun Gipson said Monday. “But at the end of the day, that’s the only answer I can give you because that’s what I believe in. Truthfully, deep down inside, I believe that we have the guys in here to turn it around.
“Nobody’s panicking right now. We’re frustrated. We’re (ticked) off. Absolutely, but nobody’s panicking right now and that’s the thing. I don’t know of any type of answer that people are looking for, know there’s not a panic button. At least there’s not a panic button in my mindset, and I don’t see the guys in here” panicking.
Jacksonville hosts Houston (3-3) on Sunday, with the winner getting at least a share of the AFC South lead as the season nears the halfway point.
After the last two weeks, no one knows what to expect from Jacksonville.
Injuries have ravaged the offense, with inconsistent quarterback Blake Bortles playing behind a third-string left tackle and without his top receiver, No. 1 tight end and bruising running back Leonard Fournette. Not coincidentally, the Jags have struggled to get anything going on that side of the ball.
The bigger surprise has been the play of the defense, which is mostly healthy outside of nickel cornerback D.J. Hayden (toe) missing the last four games.
Jacksonville is getting little steady pressure on opposing quarterbacks, creating few turnovers and giving up way too many rushing yards. Not only is the unit failing to carry the beleaguered offense, it’s not even holding its own.
“We’re looking at a lot of different things because obviously it’s not good enough,” Marrone said. “A lot of times people will want to (say), ‘Is it this person?’ If it was just as simple as this or this or this, you know, it would be easy. We would make those decisions and move on. But when you’re playing poorly as a team or coaching poorly, you have to take a good look at yourself.”
Defenders pointed to miscommunication as the main culprit in a 40-7 loss to the Cowboys , guys unsure who’s doing what after the snap. It was an uneasy feeling for a unit that returned 12 of its top 14 players from last year’s team that finished second in the league in points, yards, sacks and interceptions.
“Is it a concern? Yes,” Marrone said. “I’m not going to sit here and say, ‘Hey, everything’s fine. We’ll be OK.’ We’re not. But in saying that, the only way you go ahead and get through this stuff is you’ve got to work harder, you’ve got to put more in, you’ve got to make the plays, you’ve got to be able to perform.
“It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to know we’re not a well-coached team right now, and that starts with the coaches; that starts with me first. I’m accountable to all of it.”
Marrone insisted there would be no knee-jerk reactions.
After all, the team was 3-3 after six weeks in 2017 before winning of seven of eight to take control in the division.
But given the sky-high expectations, especially for a defense that lined up with Pro Bowl players at every level, this start doesn’t feel the same.
“When you look back and you go, ‘Hey, we were 3-3 last year.’ But it was a different type of 3-3. It’s not the same as where we are right now. And right now we need to, like I said before, pull up those bootstraps.”
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Denver’s deficiencies in the trenches big part of skid
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos are hurting in the trenches, where they lost their best offensive lineman, guard Ronald Leary, to a season-ending torn Achilles and are the first team in NFL history to allow back-to-back 200-yard rushers.
The Broncos (2-4) have allowed 593 yards on the ground in their last
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos are hurting in the trenches, where they lost their best offensive lineman, guard Ronald Leary, to a season-ending torn Achilles and are the first team in NFL history to allow back-to-back 200-yard rushers.
The Broncos (2-4) have allowed 593 yards on the ground in their last two games, leading general manager John Elway to say Monday on his weekly radio show on Orange & Blue 760 that they’ve gotten “very soft in there.”
“That is a big, big concern right now and we’ve got to figure out how to get that solved,” Elway said.
Elway said he’s looking for a roster replacement for Leary, who got hurt in the second half of Denver’s 23-20 loss to the Rams on Sunday and was replaced by Max Garcia, who began the game as Connor McGovern’s replacement at right guard.
With a game Thursday at Arizona (1-5), Elway said whoever comes in won’t be someone who can provide immediate help.
“Big loss for us,” coach Vance Joseph said in announcing Leary’s loss. “Great leader. Great player.”
Joseph insisted he has “great depth” at O-line and said rookie interior lineman Sam Jones will be dressing on game day.
A day after lamenting two holding calls, one on Garcia and another on left tackle Garett Bolles, that pushed the Broncos out of field goal range, Joseph grew testy when asked why the team’s 2017 first-round draft pick hasn’t made the expected jump in Year 2.
Bolles has been whistled an NFL-high six times for holding so far after leading the league with 10 flags last year despite a big effort by the Broncos to help him iron out the wrinkles in his game.
In addition to moving the savvy Leary back to his natural position on the left side, where he made the line calls and helped out Bolles, the Broncos moved Bolles up closer to the line of scrimmage in his sets to help him better use his athleticism and leverage.
They also hired two offensive line coaches, Chris Strausser to work with the tackles and Sean Kugler to focus on the guards and centers.
Still, Bolles continues to hold and allow pressure on quarterback Case Keenum, who has been sacked 15 times and thrown eight interceptions to go with seven touchdown passes.
“Well, I thought Garett Bolles’ penalty was a bad call,” Joseph said. “I thought it was a bad call. The kid flopped on him. It’s plain as day. So, he is getting better. He’s getting coached. He wants to get better. But his call was a bad call.”
What about the other five?
“The previous ones weren’t, OK?” Joseph said. “But, listen, he’s fighting for his life every Sunday, OK? He’s blocking the best guys in the league as far as the rushers and sometimes you grab a guy, you pull a guy. But with experience he will play cleaner but the call Sunday was a bad call. That’s all I can say about that.”
Offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave’s heavy use of three-wide receiver sets that spread the formation and the lack of more run plays for rookies Royce Freeman and Phillip Lindsay despite their combined 5.19 average per carry also haven’t helped Bolles settle in.
The Broncos don’t have much depth behind Bolles nor do they have a viable option for cornerback Bradley Roby, another first-rounder who is struggling this season.
Other than Von Miller, whom he picked second overall in 2011, none of Elway’s other first-round picks have made the Pro Bowl, a streak that figures to end with the selection of this year’s No. 5 overall pick, Bradley Chubb , who had a breakout game against Los Angeles with three sacks of Jared Goff.
Sylvester Williams (2013) didn’t get a fifth year or a second contract. Roby (2014) has flopped in his first season as a starter this year, and Shane Ray (2015) has been plagued by injuries, limiting his production. Paxton Lynch (2016) was cut last summer after starting just four games in two seasons.
Elway said Monday there’s no “magic switch” to fix all that ails the Broncos, who are seeking to avoid their first back-to-back losing seasons since 1971-72.
“Once you get into the season there’s not a lot of fixes to it and the only fix is we continue to work hard and get better and have the coaches get better and have the players play better,” Elway said on Orange & Blue 760.
Elway suggested the Broncos must realize that “we’re fighting for our lives” Thursday night against the Cardinals.
Asked if he interpreted that as fighting for his job, Joseph said, “Absolutely. And that’s every coach in this league every week. If you don’t feel that way, you’re missing something. If we were 5-1, I would feel that way. That doesn’t motivate me. I’m already motivated to win games and to fix our football team.”
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
___
Follow Arnie Melendrez Stapleton on Twitter: http://twitter.com/arniestapleton
Thielen it: Vikings star on record-setting receiving pace
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Last week during team drills with the Minnesota Vikings, Adam Thielen stretched out his body and dived to try to catch an off-target pass.
Thielen immediately questioned aloud the wisdom of his decision to risk pain when ultimately the completion didn't matter. Thielen, though, couldn't resist. There's hardly a
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Last week during team drills with the Minnesota Vikings, Adam Thielen stretched out his body and dived to try to catch an off-target pass.
Thielen immediately questioned aloud the wisdom of his decision to risk pain when ultimately the completion didn’t matter. Thielen, though, couldn’t resist. There’s hardly a ball in the air he doesn’t believe he can grab, and this is anything but blind faith.
Through six games, Thielen leads the NFL with 58 receptions and 712 yards. He is on a staggering pace to reach 155 catches and 1,899 yards over a full season, which would break the record for receptions (Marvin Harrison, 143 in 2002) and fall 66 yards short of the best for yards (Calvin Johnson, 1,964 in 2012).
“Adam has a great heart. He’s really a tough kid,” said coach Mike Zimmer, who revealed the anecdote about Thielen’s ill-advised practice dive. “He comes over to me and talks to me during the game about stuff that’s going on, and it’s always about, ‘These guys can’t guard me.'”
That’s a brash declaration, decidedly un-Minnesotan, but this lifelong native of the state isn’t deluding himself. He’s not the biggest or the fastest of his peers around the league, the biggest reason he went undrafted as an NCAA Division II prospect at Minnesota State, but his route-running ability is just about unparalleled.
“That dog mindset, as far as how he approaches the game and how he wants to win each and every rep, that’s something we have in common and that’s something that goes far with me especially because I know how he feels,” said fellow Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who is on pace for 107 catches and 1,160 yards himself. “I know if there’s anything bothering him or anything like that, he still never makes an excuse and he makes the plays. At the end of the day, we all only care about making the play.”
Thielen has the most receptions through six games in NFL history, and he is the first player since 1961 to start a season with at least 100 receiving yards in each of the first six games. The 28-year-old is on track to set all kinds of Vikings records, no small feats with a franchise that has featured Pro Football Hall of Fame members Cris Carter and Randy Moss.
This is not where Thielen’s motivation originates, though. He is noticeably uncomfortable when asked by reporters about such statistical accomplishments.
“I’m just trying to help my team win games,” Thielen said. “Honestly, if you lead the league in receiving but you’re not winning games, it’s not a fun business to be in, so it doesn’t really matter what your stats are.”
His take was no different on Sunday after he had 11 receptions for 123 yards and a touchdown that helped the Vikings beat Arizona 27-17 .
“I feel like I sound like a broken record, but it’s such a team stat,” Thielen said . “When you have great players around you, that’s the only way you can do those things. We have so many great players and great guys that are selfless.”
There was no better example of Thielen’s impact on the success of the Vikings’ offense than early in the third quarter against the Cardinals as they clung to a 13-10 lead. Latavius Murray had just taken a 4-yard loss on a smothered toss sweep on second down, bringing up third-and-13 from the Vikings 42.
Kirk Cousins was hit by Chandler Jones as he released the pass, one of 15 times he sent the ball Thielen’s way in a tight space in the zone coverage. With outstretched arms and dragging toes, Thielen secured the catch right in front of the first-down marker before tumbling out of bounds.
Cardinals coach Steve Wilks challenged the call from the opposite sideline, perhaps assuming the difficulty of the task would reveal a bobble on the replay, but there was none to be seen.
Five plays later, Thielen hauled in a 13-yard touchdown pass from Cousins for a 10-point lead.
“It’s kind of a hidden play because it’s not the one that scored the points or the one that people will talk about,” Cousins said, “but that is a big, big play.”
___
More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Steelers ready to plow forward with – or without – Bell
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Le'Veon Bell's stall inside the Pittsburgh Steelers locker room has been untouched for months. The Pittsburgh Penguins jersey. The black-and-yellow Jordans. Sweatpants. Cleats. His shoulder pads. Everything remains the same as it was when Bell walked out of the team's facility in January to begin his standoff with the club.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Le’Veon Bell’s stall inside the Pittsburgh Steelers locker room has been untouched for months. The Pittsburgh Penguins jersey. The black-and-yellow Jordans. Sweatpants. Cleats. His shoulder pads. Everything remains the same as it was when Bell walked out of the team’s facility in January to begin his standoff with the club.
The only thing that’s been disturbed is the chair. Some days a teammate’s workout clothes dangle from the back of it. On others — like Monday — a Steeler uses the seat as a spot to throw his lunch plate.
When Bell returns to reclaim his spot is uncertain. The first day of the team’s bye week came and went without Bell coming in to sign his one-year franchise tender. What’s becoming increasingly clear, however, is that the Steelers are just fine moving on with Bell, or without him.
The anger over Bell’s decision to not report in time for the regular season opener has subsided. In its place is something akin to exasperation and resolve. One of coach Mike Tomlin’s favorite metaphors is to describe each season as a train that’s on the move.
Pittsburgh (3-2-1) appears to be picking up steam. Bell is standing still. If he’ll ever be able to catch up in time to have any impact on Pittsburgh’s season is anyone’s guess. The last six weeks have been so eventful beyond Bell’s absence — from a sluggish start by the defense to wide receiver Antonio Brown’s weekly histrionics — the players aren’t even getting hit up for inside information on Bell’s plans when they get home from work.
“They know our sole focus is on us winning football games,” right tackle Marcus Gilbert said. “They’re not bothering me with that. It’s strictly about football. Ask me about anything else, the guys on the team currently. But until he shows up, then we can’t talk Le’Veon.”
And at the moment, there’s no reason to. Not with the way James Conner is running the ball. The second-year back rolled up 111 yards rushing and two touchdowns in Pittsburgh’s 28-21 victory over Cincinnati on Sunday, his third game of at least 100 yards and two scores in the first six weeks. Only four other players in NFL history have done that.
“James just wants to put his hand in the pile and be one of the reasons why we win,” Tomlin said. “He wants to prove that (he belongs).”
There appears to be very little proving left to do.
Conner, a former Pitt star, set an Athletic Coast Conference record for touchdowns during his college career but has become perhaps better known for his battle with cancer in 2015 and 2016. On the same day he helped the Steelers to their 18th win in 21 trips to Paul Brown Stadium, he shared a pregame moment with a young fan waging his own war with the disease.
Conner is aware of the platform he’s been given but is also doing his best to keep the focus on his job. He has a high level of respect for Bell — who tweeted out his congratulations after one of Bell’s punishing runs against the Bengals — and wants to continue to be a beacon of hope for cancer patients.
At the same time, he also just wants to tuck the ball under his right arm and run as hard as he can for as long as he can. Asked to describe why he’s becoming more successful as the weeks pass, Conner is quick to point to an offensive line that hasn’t allowed a sack or made him work too hard behind the line of scrimmage during Pittsburgh’s modest two-game winning streak.
“The goons up front, it always starts up front with the O-line,” Conner said. “As they go, we go.”
The question becomes which way the Steelers go when Bell does decide to pull on his familiar No. 26. He considers himself one of the best all-around backs in the league and has the accolades — two-time All-Pro, three-time Pro Bowler — to prove it. Yet he also hasn’t been hit in nine months and has kept a decidedly low profile, at least in terms of his physical activity, during his sabbatical.
“However it all shapes up, we know he’s a player that can’t be replaced, he’s a special player,” Gilbert said. “But any guy that we put in there will be a different type of player. Him and James are different type of running backs and they’ll complement each other really well.”
Then Gilbert paused ever so slightly and drilled down beyond platitudes to reality.
“Like I said, I don’t really want to talk Le’Veon to you until he shows up,” Gilbert said. “Be interested to see what kind of shape he’s in and how he can help better this team because it’s a different outfit than last year.”
___
For more AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NFLfootball and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL
Several players contributing to Ravens’ stellar defense
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens are playing team defense so well, it's almost impossible to pick the best of the bunch.
Eight different players had a least one of Baltimore's team-record 11 sacks on Sunday in Tennessee. Za'Darius Smith had three, Patrick Onwuasor rang up his first two of the
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens are playing team defense so well, it’s almost impossible to pick the best of the bunch.
Eight different players had a least one of Baltimore’s team-record 11 sacks on Sunday in Tennessee. Za’Darius Smith had three, Patrick Onwuasor rang up his first two of the season and Terrell Suggs , the team career leader in sacks, was among a half-dozen Ravens to take down Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota once.
“We bring a lot of pressure. We bring different people from different places,” coach John Harbaugh said Monday. “Everybody can blitz on our defense. When you do that, a lot of times you’re going to have all the rush lanes filled up, and it just kind of ends up being who gets there. Sometimes, the guy with the best rush doesn’t get the sack.”
And sometimes, an opposing quarterback may have no option but to hit the turf when none of his receivers are open. That was the situation Mariota faced quite often in Baltimore’s 21-0 victory.
After looking at film of the game, Harbaugh said, “We had really good coverage. There are a lot of times you’d stop the tape and say, ‘If you were the quarterback, where would you go with the ball?’ Really, most of the time there was nowhere to go.”
Suggs, safety Eric Weddle and middle linebacker C.J. Mosley have more than a dozen Pro Bowl appearances between them. This Baltimore defense is getting consistent contributions from several players — and the results have been impressive.
Baltimore (4-2) is allowing an NFL-low 12.8 points per game and has yielded a total of 15 points after halftime (including three in overtime). The Ravens are the only team in the NFL that has not given up a touchdown in the second half.
“It’s definitely something that they’re aware of, but not talking about,” Harbaugh said of his defense.
Much of the credit goes to first-year defensive coordinator Don Martindale, formerly the team’s linebackers coach. Martindale loves to bring the pressure, which is easy to do if the backfield takes care of business.
That is precisely how it played out on a soggy afternoon in Tennessee.
“We were just a step ahead of them with what they were doing,” Weddle said. “Early on we felt like our pass rush was getting home, and if we could cover on the back end it would really make things cloudy and not clear for Mariota.”
The shutout marked the end of a three-game road trip that began with a victory in Pittsburgh and an overtime loss in Cleveland. Now, with four of the next five at home, Baltimore is in position to make a move, beginning Sunday against the New Orleans Saints (4-1).
“In the NFL, you need to stack wins. You need to find a way to get on a roll,” Harbaugh said. “If we can stack a win on top of (Sunday’s in Tennessee), then it really starts to mean something. But it’s a huge challenge, whether you’re on the road or at home, playing against the Saints.”
The last time the Ravens were 4-2 was 2014, which is also the last time they reached the playoffs.
“We’re in a good place,” Harbaugh said. “Not as good as we could be, but you can’t look back and lament that. We’re happy to be where we’re at. We’ve got to make the most of it.”
Offensive lineman Alex Lewis, who was carted off the field in the fourth quarter and taken to a hospital with an apparent neck injury, appears to have recovered.
“It looks good,” Harbaugh said. “There’s no serious kind of injury there in terms of neuro-type issues. He’s possible for this week as far as I know right now. We’ll have to see as the week progresses and see how he comes along. That could change.”
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Titans’ offense struggling with extended touchdown drought
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans made a coaching change after winning their first playoff game in 14 years to rev up Marcus Mariota and the offense.
So far, the Titans have taken a major step backward on offense with their first-time head coach and his offensive coordinator who had never called
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans made a coaching change after winning their first playoff game in 14 years to rev up Marcus Mariota and the offense.
So far, the Titans have taken a major step backward on offense with their first-time head coach and his offensive coordinator who had never called plays in a regular-season game until last month.
“We’re not going to have a mid-season report,” coach Mike Vrabel said Monday. “We’re not going to have a State of the Union Address. We’re going to try to get better. We’re going to try to improve it. We’re going to try to take what we have and give them the best opportunity to go make some plays. We have to get the quarterback going and improve this week.”
The Titans (3-3) have little time to address the offensive problems before leaving for the franchise’s first game in London against the Los Angeles Chargers (4-2).
They now have lost two straight games in which they didn’t score a single touchdown. The skid follows a three-game winning streak where they won a third game without scoring a TD with coordinator Matt LaFleur and the Titans showing plenty of creativity to work around a variety of injuries on offense.
The offensive woes include:
— Only 87 points scored, ahead of only Arizona (82) and Buffalo (76) — a team that beat Tennessee 13-12 on Oct. 7.
— A 21-0 loss to Baltimore was the franchise’s first shutout at home since leaving Texas for Tennessee in 1997.
— A season-low 106 yards total offense.
— Derrick Henry ran a season-low seven times against Baltimore in a run game Vrabel said, “We weren’t able to commit to.”
— A passing attack that ranks 30th in the NFL, ahead of only Buffalo and Arizona, a pair of teams starting rookie quarterbacks.
— Giving up 11 sacks in a single game after allowing only nine through the first five games. Marcus Mariota was sacked more times than he completed passes (10). According to NFL research, since 1960 only the Packers gave up a higher percentage of sacks on pass attempts (44 percent) in a loss to Detroit in 1965 than the Titans (42.3 percent)
“We’ve got to get back to the drawing board, continue to work on our process and see what we can do better,” Mariota said.
The Titans have talent with a pair of Heisman Trophy winners in Mariota (2014) and Henry (2015), a two-time Pro Bowl left tackle in Taylor Lewan and a right tackle in Jack Conklin who was an All Pro in 2016 as a rookie. But they are missing three-time Pro Bowl tight end Delanie Walker who broke his leg in the opener with nobody replacing his production yet.
Tennessee also has the tiebreaker in the struggling AFC South over both Jacksonville and Houston, each at 3-3. The Titans get their bye when they return from London before a visit to Dallas and a home game Nov. 11 against New England.
“We have to improve,” Vrabel said. “We’ve got a logjam in our division, and we’ve got to get on a plane and we’ve got to go to London, and we’ve got to play a tough opponent and we have to win. We’ve got to find a way to win.”
Notes: The Titans added WR Devin Ross to the practice squad and let go WR Chad Hansen. The Titans put Ross on injured reserve during their final roster cuts at the end of the preseason.
___
Follow Teresa M. Walker at www.twitter.com/teresamwalker
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Rivera says loss to Redskins ‘won’t define’ Panthers season
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Panthers coach Ron Rivera is eager to make sure his players put an ugly loss to the Redskins behind them before packing their bags and heading to Philadelphia to face the defending champion Eagles.
"Learn and grow from it and move on," Rivera said matter-of-factly on Monday.
The Panthers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Panthers coach Ron Rivera is eager to make sure his players put an ugly loss to the Redskins behind them before packing their bags and heading to Philadelphia to face the defending champion Eagles.
“Learn and grow from it and move on,” Rivera said matter-of-factly on Monday.
The Panthers seemed to have all of the momentum on their side entering the game at Washington.
Not only were the Panthers coming off a dramatic win against the Giants on a 63-yard field goal, but they were also getting tight end Greg Olsen back from a broken foot and linebacker Thomas Davis from a four-game suspension. Meanwhile, the Redskins had just been exposed in an embarrassing 43-19 defeat to the Saints the week before, a game in which cornerback Josh Norman was benched at halftime.
Instead of carrying that momentum over, the Panthers (3-2) turned the ball three times in a lackluster 23-17 loss to the Redskins, leaving them one game behind the Saints in the NFC South.
“When you look at games like this, losing is not going to define us,” Rivera said. “How we handle it next week, that’s what is going to define us. If we take advantage of the opportunity to learn and grow from it, we have a chance to take a step forward. If we don’t, we will get beat again.”
The loss to the Redskins is a microcosm of what is happening around the league this season.
One week a team looks awful; the next week it looks like world beaters.
“The thing that is happening is you see more parity,” Rivera said. “You look around at teams that didn’t start very well and all of sudden they’re playing well. Look at what Dallas did. They played a very talented Jacksonville team on Sunday and scored 40 (points). That is a sign of what is happening. … It’s all over the place and each week it will be something different.”
For the Panthers, the loss further exposed some lingering problems that have been overshadowed by wins.
Most notably, the team has struggled defending the run.
Carolina’s defense allowed 33-year-old Adrian Peterson to run for 97 yards on 17 carries and continued to struggle getting off the field on third down. The Panthers offense, as it has been prone to do all year, had lengthy lulls in production, and the three turnovers were critical.
Olsen said the Panthers have been inconsistent this season.
“When you are 3-1 everyone thinks everyone thinks everything is great, but the reality is it’s not,” Olsen said. “And that game is a microcosm of that. There was a lot of bad, but also a lot of good. It’s just really hard to overcome all of the bad” turnovers.
Quarterback Cam Newton called the loss a tough pill to swallow, but is eager to play the Eagles.
“When you put so much energy, time, effort into something and you don’t get the turnout that you want. …,” Newton said. “But at the end of the day, no one is going to feel sorry for you. We don’t expect anyone to feel sorry for us. We just got to get right for next week.”
Rivera added that he’s not lost faith in rookie wide receiver D.J. Moore, the team’s first-round draft pick who fumbled twice which led to 10 Redskins points.
“D.J. is going to be a part of what we do for a long time, as is Curtis Samuel, as is pretty much anybody on this football team,” Rivera said. “If we believe in them, we’re going to keep putting them out there. That’s the only way these guys are going to learn and develop into the players we believe they can be. We will stick with them.”
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
NFL Field Goals Game-List
8 — x-Rob Bironas, Tennessee at Houston (38-36), Oct. 21, 2007.
7 — Jim Bakken, St. Louis vs. Pittsburgh (28-14), Sept. 24, 1967.
7 — x-Rich Karlis, Minnesota vs. L.A. Rams (23-21, OT), Nov. 5, 1989.
7 — x-Chris Boniol, Dallas vs. Green Bay (21-6), Nov. 18, 1996.
7 — Billy Cundiff, Dallas
8 — x-Rob Bironas, Tennessee at Houston (38-36), Oct. 21, 2007.
7 — Jim Bakken, St. Louis vs. Pittsburgh (28-14), Sept. 24, 1967.
7 — x-Rich Karlis, Minnesota vs. L.A. Rams (23-21, OT), Nov. 5, 1989.
7 — x-Chris Boniol, Dallas vs. Green Bay (21-6), Nov. 18, 1996.
7 — Billy Cundiff, Dallas vs. N.Y. Giants (35-32, OT), Sept. 15, 2003.
7 — x-Cairo Santos, Kansas City at Cincinnati (21-36), Oct. 4, 2015.
7 — x-Shayne Graham, Cincinnati at Baltimore (21-7), Nov. 11, 2007.
7 — x-Greg Zuerlein, L.A. Rams at Dallas (35-30), Oct. 2017.
7 — x-Jason Myers, NY Jets vs. Indianapolis (42-34), Oct. 14, 2018.
x-without a miss; final score in parentheses.
Jaguars PR/KR Mickens on injured reserve, re-sign WR Greene
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars have placed kick returner Jaydon Mickens on injured reserve and re-signed receiver Rashad Greene.
The team announced the roster moves Monday, one day after a 40-7 loss at Dallas. Mickens broke his left ankle returning a punt in the third quarter.
The Jaguars (3-3) now have
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars have placed kick returner Jaydon Mickens on injured reserve and re-signed receiver Rashad Greene.
The team announced the roster moves Monday, one day after a 40-7 loss at Dallas. Mickens broke his left ankle returning a punt in the third quarter.
The Jaguars (3-3) now have seven key contributors on IR, including receiver Marqise Lee (knee), left tackle Cam Robinson (knee), backup left tackle Josh Wells (groin), tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins (core muscle), running back Corey Grant (foot) and long-snapper Carson Tinker (knee).
Mickens returned six kickoffs for 149 yards this season and 12 punts for 59 yards.
Greene, a fifth-round draft pick by Jacksonville in 2015, has appeared in 17 games. He has 24 receptions for 125 yards and two touchdowns. He also has returned 39 punts for 432 yards.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL