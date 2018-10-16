Clowney’s ‘trash’ comment lives on as Texans visit Jaguars
Houston Texans: Tensions will be high when the Texans visit the Jacksonville Jaguars this week as people in Jacksonville are still irate over Houston defensive end Jadeveon Clowney referring to Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles as “trash” last December. The timing of the remark was poor — Jacksonville had just stomped the Texans 45-7 — and Houston coach Bill O’Brien is still disappointed the comment was even made. “I don’t like that. I’ve talked to him about that,” O’Brien said, referring to Clowney. “First of all, we don’t believe that. We have a tremendous amount of respect for Coach (Doug) Marrone, the Jags and what they — I mean, think about what they’ve done. When we first got here into Houston, they weren’t really winning. They changed everybody. … Blake is a very, very good quarterback, smart guy. I’ve known him for a long time, got a lot of respect for him, we have a ton of respect for the Jacksonville Jaguars.”
Indianapolis Colts: The Colts are in transition mode under first-year coach Frank Reich, but a four-game losing streak is creating a lot of tension. Indianapolis is tied for the worst record in the NFL (1-5) and has allowed an average of 39 points over its last three games. Quarterback Andrew Luck doesn’t want to hear the youth excuse — “We’re six games into this,” Luck snapped. “We’re not young. No one’s young in the NFL.” Meanwhile, center Ryan Kelly doesn’t want to hear any chatter about the Colts being one of the worst teams in the league. “Absolutely not,” Kelly said. “Look at every game, we’ve been in there, and even if we were getting our (expletive) pushed in. If we were getting blown out by 40, I understand, that’s one thing. That’s how you lose games. … I think we’re one of the toughest teams in the league for sure.”
Jacksonville Jaguars: Jacksonville feels it is a Super Bowl contender, but there were no signs of that being valid while the Dallas Cowboys were delivering a 40-7 whipping on Sunday. The Jaguars have dropped three of the last four games and have been outscored 70-21 while losing to the Kansas City Chiefs and Cowboys the past two weeks. “The guys will truly bounce back and get this thing headed in the right direction,” Jacksonville safety Tashaun Gipson said. “We’ve got mature guys who know how to handle adversity, and adversity is definitely in this locker room right now.” There is a slight chance Leonard Fournette (hamstring) can return to play against Houston on Sunday. Fournette has missed four of the team’s six games and left early in the two he played.
Tennessee Titans: The pass protection was poor during Sunday’s 21-0 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, as the Titans allowed quarterback Marcus Mariota to be sacked 11 times. Coach Mike Vrabel bemoaned the multiple breakdowns and also said Mariota can be better in terms of avoiding sacks. “Sometimes the ball has to get out, and we have to block better,” Vrabel said. “It’s a lot of both. There’s times where we have to do a better job of stepping up, and there’s times where we have to do a better job of blocking and giving the quarterback a chance. It all goes hand in hand. Nobody is at fault, except for me, and then down to the coaches and to the players. We’ll coach it better, and we have to execute in better.”
Chicago Bears: Linebacker Khalil Mack is expected to be upright and rushing the passer when Tom Brady and the Patriots visit Soldier Field on Sunday. While head coach Matt Nagy said at his Monday press conference he had no update on the ankle injury that limited Mack at Miami, he said Mack was able to play through the issue. It’s possible Mack would be limited in practice, and his involvement in the game is likely to be scaled based on his health as needed. Mack played 62 of 78 snaps in the overtime loss to the Dolphins.
Detroit Lions: Matt Patricia and the Lions return from the bye week at 2-3 with visions of … the playoffs? That’s what Patricia said Monday, circling back to a memory of an 11-5 team in New England that missed the postseason. Patricia said anything less than a postseason berth is not acceptable. “I just want to win in Miami. And when we get through that, we try to beat Seattle,” Patricia told the team’s website. “And then we go from there. We want to beat them all. … I’m way too competitive to have any other mindset. I hate losing. It’s not OK. It’s not OK to come in here and lose. It’s just the bottom line.”
Minnesota Vikings: The loss of cornerback Mike Hughes to a torn ACL was a direct hit for the Vikings because of the type of secondary depth the team covets in its scheme. “He was learning and continued to learn, and he’s got a lot of great attributes. I think toughness, and his skill set is really good. But he’s going to come back, and he’s going to be great,” head coach Mike Zimmer said Monday. Zimmer said the Vikings might take a look at the cornerback market. “Well the old saying, ‘You always need one more,'” he said. “In today’s game, they’re really valuable. If you can’t pressure the quarterback and you can’t cover, then you are going to have issues. That is part of our deal here is we want guys that can rush the quarterback and guys that can cover.”
Atlanta Falcons: Matt Bryant injured a hamstring booting a 57-yard field goal in Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Bryant has already been ruled out of next Monday’s game against the New York Giants, leading to auditions for his replacement. Giorgio Tavecchio will be one of kickers the team looks at after he was with the Falcons in training camp. Tavecchio made 16 of 21 field-goal attempts with the Oakland Raiders last season. “There’s a couple of guys that we’re talking to, but he’s certainly one of them,” Falcons coach Dan Quinn said of Tavecchio. “Part of the reason of bringing some guys in (during the preseason) is contingency planning. If this situation ever came about, you’d like to be prepared for it.”
Carolina Panthers: Rookie wide receiver D.J. Moore experienced growing pains by losing two fumbles during the first half of Sunday’s loss to the Washington Redskins. The 24th overall pick lost one on a punt return when he was trying to gain extra yardage and a second after catching a pass. Yet the Panthers stuck with him as they know rebounding from miscues are often part of a player’s development. “This is all about building confidence,” Carolina coach Ron Rivera said. “DJ is going to be a big part of what we do for a long time. We believe in him and we’re going to keep putting him out there. It’s the only way guys can learn and develop into guys we believe they can be. Stick with them.”
New Orleans Saints: New Orleans is an NFL-best 7-2 following a bye week since 2009 and looking to tack on another victory when it visits the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. Saints coach Sean Payton doesn’t have an explanation for the success. “I don’t know that I can put a hand on it,” Payton said. “I think each team’s different and there’s a give and take with what you want to try to get done in advance (of the bye week) and then also getting guys away from the building to kind of recharge their battery if you will.” Cornerback Marshon Lattimore is still in concussion protocol — he suffered the injury against the Washington Redskins on Oct. 8 — but is expected to play against the Ravens.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Defensive coordinator Mike Smith was fired Monday and replaced by linebackers coach Mark Duffner. The defense ranks last in the NFL in scoring defense at 34.6 points per game and has given up 30 or more in four of five games. Coach Dirk Koetter was against firing his close friend just two weeks ago but Sunday’s 34-29 loss to the Atlanta Falcons was a tipping point. “Mike and I worked together in Jacksonville as coordinators and I worked for Mike in Atlanta,” Koetter said at a press conference. “So I never did see this day coming, but it’s here so we have to make the best decisions for our football team moving forward. That’s all you can do.” Duffner served as defensive coordinator for the Cincinnati Bengals in 2001-02.
Baltimore Ravens: Left guard Alex Lewis avoided a serious neck injury and could return to the lineup as soon as next week. Lewis, who sustained the injury on a run-blocking play Sunday and was carted off the field in Nashville, Tenn., on a backboard, underwent multiple tests and all signs are positive, coach John Harbaugh said Monday.
“It looks good. There’s no serious kind of injury there in terms of neurological issues,” Harbaugh said on Monday. “He’s possible for this week as far as I know right now.”
Lewis would likely be replaced by Bradley Bozeman if he is ruled out for Week 7.
Cincinnati Bengals: Defensive coordinator Teryl Austin said he wanted to apply pressure and dictate the direction the Steelers went with the ball on Pittsburgh’s game-winning TD pass, on which Antonio Brown came open because Cincinnati brought pressure.
“The one thing I don’t ever want to do, I don’t want to second-guess myself, I don’t want our players to second-guess themselves when they’re out there playing,” Austin said. “So we’re going to play aggressively. We’re playing to win. And I thought at that point, that gave us the best chance to win. I didn’t want to leave it into the field-goal kicker’s hands. If you play and you play conservatively all the time, you may not reap the rewards you want.”
Cleveland Browns: GM John Dorsey is “always looking” at the wide receiver market, coach Hue Jackson said on Monday, while allowing Rashard Higgins (knee) is still week-to-week. Downplaying the fact that the Browns parted with former first-round pick Corey Coleman and 2013 All-Pro Josh Gordon, Jackson said the Browns are going to lean on the wide receivers in the building to get the job done.
“Have to get better. Have to make those plays,” he said. “We expect them to make those plays. They can. They had chances to make them. I did not see them totally. I will watch the tape. I know they were close, but we’ll see if they really truly had a chances to make those catches.”
Pittsburgh Steelers: Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger joked that he was thankful to be part of James Conner’s last game with the Steelers, a jab at reports of Le’Veon Bell’s imminent return during the team’s upcoming bye week.
“I know it’s his last game for us, with Le’Veon coming back,” Roethlisberger said.
But Roethlisberger has already stated his opinion that the Steelers need Conner to remain involved even when Bell returns. Conner is fifth in the NFL in rushing yards (453) and second in rushing touchdowns with seven.
Buffalo Bills rookie quarterback Josh Allen is "week-to-week" with a throwing elbow injury, and his status is uncertain for Week 7, head coach Sean McDermott told reporters Monday.
Buffalo Bills rookie quarterback Josh Allen is “week-to-week” with a throwing elbow injury, and his status is uncertain for Week 7, head coach Sean McDermott told reporters Monday.
McDermott declined to offer details on what type of injury Allen is dealing with. Asked if Allen will play Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts, McDermott offered, “We’ll see. I’ll know a little bit more [Tuesday], but we’ll see.”
Allen left Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans in the third quarter after being hit on the elbow by Whitney Mercilus, a hit McDermott was upset the officials did not flag. Allen did not return and was replaced by Nathan Peterman, who threw a go-ahead touchdown before tossing a pair of interceptions in the final 90 seconds, including a pick-6 that proved to be the winning touchdown for the Texans.
Peterman now has nine interceptions in 79 career pass attempts, raising questions about whether he should be the backup behind Allen. The team signed veteran backup Derek Anderson last week, but he remains a “work in progress” while learning the offense and developing chemistry with teammates. McDermott said all options are on the table at quarterback “at the moment.”
Asked if he could still start Peterman despite the turnover woes, McDermott replied, “I’m confident in every football player on our team.”
“With respect to Nate, it’s no different,” he continued. “I know he had some good plays yesterday, I know he had some plays he’d like to have back.”
As for Allen, McDermott lamented the reps the rookie had to miss in a critical moment due to the injury.
“That’s the hardest part about this is him not being able to be out there to finish the game, in those critical moments of the game to get the valuable experience,” McDermott said.
The head coach also spoke to a perceived issue in the relationship between Allen and wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin, after multiple reporters tweeted before Sunday’s game that Benjamin declined Allen’s request to run routes for the QB during pregame warmups.
“The research that I was able to do and follow up on, I’m very comfortable with the answers that I got, both from Josh and from Kelvin,” McDermott said. “… Some things happen in pregame warmup, guys have their own rituals. What was conveyed to me was Josh asked Kelvin if he was good, if he needed anything else, and Kelvin said he was good and ready to go.”
Benjamin was also criticized in September after the mom of teammate Zay Jones, Maneesha Jones, tweeted that her son had to help Benjamin line up in the correct spot before plays.
New York Jets defensive coordinator Kacy Rodgers has been cleared to return to the team after taking a 10-day leave of absence for a "serious" undisclosed illness, head coach Todd Bowles announced Monday.
New York Jets defensive coordinator Kacy Rodgers has been cleared to return to the team after taking a 10-day leave of absence for a “serious” undisclosed illness, head coach Todd Bowles announced Monday.
“Anytime you get somebody who gets sick on you or has some type of illness, you worry about him wholeheartedly,” Bowles said. “The job doesn’t matter, it’s all about the person, getting healthy. It’s a big relief for us.”
Bowles revealed the illness to reporters on Oct. 5, and Rodgers had stayed away from the team since until visiting the locker room before Sunday’s win over the Indianapolis Colts. Rodgers didn’t coach during the game, but was what Bowles called “a casual observer.”
Rodgers will be eased in slowly, per Bowles.
Elsewhere, the Jets will be without a few key contributors for a few weeks. According to multiple reports, safety Marcus Maye has a broken right thumb and will miss at least three weeks, while wide receiver Quincy Enunwa will miss three to four weeks with a high-ankle sprain.
Maye, who missed the first three games of the season with a foot/ankle injury, was hurt in the third quarter and remained in for a few plays before heading to the sideline. He was seen with a cast on his hand after the game.
The Jets’ secondary was already weakened, as they were without cornerbacks Trumaine Johnson (quad) and Buster Skrine (concussion) in Sunday’s win.
Enunwa was injured while being tackled and stripped of the ball on a screen pass in the first half. Andre Roberts replaced him as the third wideout behind Robby Anderson and Jermaine Kearse. The 26-year-old has 22 grabs for 287 yards and a score in six games after missing all of 2017 with a neck injury.
Foxborough (Mass.) Police have charged a Gillette Stadium fan who threw beer onto Kansas City Chiefs wideout Tyreek Hill on Sunday with disorderly conduct and throwing an object at a sporting event.
Foxborough (Mass.) Police have charged a Gillette Stadium fan who threw beer onto Kansas City Chiefs wideout Tyreek Hill on Sunday with disorderly conduct and throwing an object at a sporting event.
The New England Patriots announced earlier Monday they had identified the fan, banned him from their stadium and turned the matter over to law enforcement.
The incident happened with little more than three minutes remaining in the game Sunday night, after Hill scored on a 75-yard catch-and-run to tie the game at 40-40, his third touchdown of the game. As Hill sprinted down the sideline and into the end zone, his momentum carried him through the end zone and up against the railing of the end-zone seats.
He was immediately met with numerous middle fingers in his face before a fan threw beer into Hill’s face.
“My coach (Andy Reid) told me, ‘Don’t get emotional. Don’t get mad about it, because it comes with the territory,'” Hill told the media after the game. “I’m not mad at all.”
Before the charges were announced Monday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Hill and his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, want to take legal action against the fan and are discussing options with the NFL and the players’ union.
“That type of behavior is unacceptable,” Rosenhaus told Schefter. “Players have to be protected. We want that fan to be prosecuted.”
The Patriots would respond with a 65-yard drive that culminated with a 28-yard field goal as time expired to give New England a 43-40 win and hand the Chiefs their first loss of the season.
Minnesota Vikings first-round cornerback Mike Hughes tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee on Sunday and will miss the rest of the season, head coach Mike Zimmer confirmed Monday.
Minnesota Vikings first-round cornerback Mike Hughes tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee on Sunday and will miss the rest of the season, head coach Mike Zimmer confirmed Monday.
The team feared a torn ACL after Hughes went down midway through the fourth quarter clutching his knee, which buckled awkwardly to the outside as he turned to break left while covering Arizona Cardinals wideout Larry Fitzgerald.
“He’s got a lot of great attributes and his skill set is good, but he’s going to come back,” Zimmer said. “We’re going to miss him, but we’re going to move forward.”
Hughes, 21, played 243 defensive snaps (63.6 percent) through six weeks, a large number in a defense that has traditionally worked rookies in slowly. He has 21 tackles, a pick six, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. He also played half of the special-teams snaps, including four kick returns for 107 yards and two punt returns for 13 yards.
Fellow cornerback Trae Waynes has battled a few injuries this season, including a hamstring issue and a concussion that kept him out of Week 5. Next up on the depth chart is 2016 second-rounder Mackensie Alexander and undrafted rookie Holton Hill.
Hughes was taken 30th overall out of UCF.
Atlanta Falcons rookie receiver Calvin Ridley was diagnosed with a bone bruise after an MRI exam was conducted on his left ankle, according to a NFL Media report.
Atlanta Falcons rookie receiver Calvin Ridley was diagnosed with a bone bruise after an MRI exam was conducted on his left ankle, according to a NFL Media report.
Ridley was injured during the second quarter of Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There isn’t yet a timeline for his return, but head coach Dan Quinn said he’s “hopeful” Ridley can play next Monday against the New York Giants.
Ridley, a first-round selection, has 22 receptions for 349 yards and is tied for the NFL lead with six touchdown catches.
Meanwhile, the Falcons have ruled out running back Devonta Freeman (foot, groin) and kicker Matt Bryant (hamstring) for Monday. Freeman missed the game against the Buccaneers due to a foot injury.
Bryant was injured while making a 57-yard field-goal attempt with 1:10 remaining against Tampa Bay.
Atlanta coach Dan Quinn said the team will work out some kickers, including Giorgio Tavecchio, in hopes of adding one prior to Thursday’s practice. Tavecchio was with the Falcons during training camp and made 16 of 21 field-goal attempts as the Oakland Raiders’ kicker in 2017.
“There’s a couple of guys that we’re talking to, but he’s certainly one of them,” Quinn said of Tavecchio. “Part of the reason of bringing some guys in (during the preseason) is contingency planning. If this situation ever came about, you’d like to be prepared for it. The leg strength, he was also a kickoff man, the accuracy that he has. He was somebody that we definitely had on our radar.”
Quinn also said he’s “hopeful” that wideout Mohamed Sanu, who left Sunday’s game with a hip injury, and defensive tackle Grady Jarrett, who has missed the last two games with an ankle injury, can play Monday against the Giants.
Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen, the owner of the NFL's Seattle Seahawks and NBA's Portland Trail Blazers, died Monday of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. He was 65.
Allen tweeted on Oct. 1 that his non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, which he fought in 2009, had returned.
Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen, the owner of the NFL’s Seattle Seahawks and NBA’s Portland Trail Blazers, died Monday of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. He was 65.
Allen tweeted on Oct. 1 that his non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, which he fought in 2009, had returned.
Allen co-founded Microsoft with Bill Gates in 1975 and later founded Vulcan, Inc. He purchased the Trail Blazers in 1988 and the Seahawks in 1996, and also helped found the MLS’s Seattle Sounders in 2009 as a part owner.
Allen’s sister, Jody Allen, released a statement reading, in part: “My brother was a remarkable individual on every level. While most knew Paul Allen as a technologist and philanthropist, for us he was a much-loved brother, uncle and an exceptional friend. Paul’s family and friends were blessed to experience his wit, warmth, generosity and deep concern. For all the demands of his schedule, there was always time for his family and friends. At this time of loss and grief for us — and so many others — we are profoundly grateful for the care and concern that he demonstrated every day.”
Vulcan CEO Bill Hilf released a statement on behalf of the company, the Seahawks, the Trail Blazers and other organizations on Monday reading, in part: “All of us who had the honor of working with Paul feel inexpressible loss today. He possessed a remarkable intellect and a passion to solve some of the world’s most difficult problems, with the conviction that creative thinking and new approaches could make profound and lasting impact.
“… Today we mourn our boss, mentor and friend whose 65 years were too short – and acknowledge the honor it has been to work alongside someone whose life transformed the world.”
Allen’s Twitter account posted a photo of him Monday afternoon with the quote “As long as we work together — with both urgency and determination — there are no limits to what we can achieve.”
Disgruntled holdout running back Le'Veon Bell did not show up for player meetings with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday morning, and the team does not expect him to appear this week, according to multiple reports.
Disgruntled holdout running back Le’Veon Bell did not show up for player meetings with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday morning, and the team does not expect him to appear this week, according to multiple reports.
The Steelers are on their bye week with practices scheduled Tuesday and Wednesday before a break that ends Oct. 22. Under terms of the collective bargaining agreement, players must have four consecutive days off during the bye week. Coach Mike Tomlin is giving the team off days Thursday through Sunday.
Previously, Bell told ESPN that he intends to end his holdout at some point to play this season, his sixth in the NFL, all with the Steelers. A source told ESPN that Bell was targeting a return during Pittsburgh’s bye week.
Bell, who has forfeited more than $850K with each missed week, would forfeit the same amount if he does not appear during the bye, despite the team not having a game.
The Steelers next play Oct. 28 against the Cleveland Browns.
Bell has refused to sign the team’s $14.54 million franchise tag and wants a new contract. Over the summer, the Steelers reportedly offered Bell a five-year, $70 million contract, but Bell balked because only $17 million was guaranteed. Big-name running backs Todd Gurley and David Johnson, who signed new contracts, received at least twice that amount in money guaranteed.
If Bell returns to the Steelers (3-2-1), he will be going back to a team that has found a capable replacement at running back. Second-year back James Conner has run the ball 103 times for 453 yards (4.4-yard average) and seven touchdowns. He also has caught 26 passes for 257 yards in six games. That’s the third-most receptions on the team, behind JuJu Smith-Schuster and Antonio Brown.
Arizona Cardinals: With the Cardinals’ offense last or next to last in a litany of categories (yards per game and per play, passing and rushing per game and per play, points, third-down percentage, time of possession), questions about coordinator Mike McCoy’s job security have increased. When asked Monday about the matter, head coach Steve Wilks replied, “I would say all our jobs are in jeopardy, including mine, if we don’t win.” McCoy was fired from the Denver Broncos last November after the team had lost six consecutive games. The Cardinals opened this season 0-4 before getting a win, but they slipped to 1-5 with a loss in Minnesota on Sunday. The Cardinals host the Denver Broncos on a short week this Thursday.
Los Angeles Rams: Coach Sean McVay was critical of himself immediately after the Sunday game in Denver, saying he “put us in some horrible spots” with his play-calling as the team scored a season-low 23 points. Asked how he felt about that criticism following a review of the film, McVay reiterated frustration with himself. “I just think some of the things we did in some of the spots — anytime you’re in the role that I’m in, our job is to try to put players in the best spots,” he said. “You don’t want to waste plays.” After describing a few examples, McVay couched the criticism somewhat, saying, “I don’t want to be some ‘Negative Nelly,’ either, and not be able to appreciate a big road win.”
Seattle Seahawks: The Monday afternoon news of Seahawks and Trail Blazers owner and Microsoft co-owner Paul Allen’s passing was met with an outpouring of support and praise for Allen, within the sports world and beyond. “I’ll miss him greatly,” head coach Pete Carroll said. “His gracious leadership and tremendous inspiration will never be forgotten.” NFL commissioner Roger Goodell credited Allen as the “driving force” behind keeping the NFL in the Pacific Northwest, while NBA commissioner Adam Silver called him “the ultimate trail blazer — in business, philanthropy and sports.” Fellow Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates said, “Paul was a true partner and dear friend. Personal computing would not have existed without him.”
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp is not expected to play against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday due to a sprained left knee.
Rams coach Sean McVay said Monday that Kupp is week to week.
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp is not expected to play against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday due to a sprained left knee.
Rams coach Sean McVay said Monday that Kupp is week to week.
Kupp was injured in the second quarter of the Rams’ 23-20 win at the Denver Broncos on Sunday when his knee bent back awkwardly on a horse-collar tackle by safety Darian Stewart.
McVay says the prognosis is “fortunate news.”
Kupp leads the Rams with five touchdown receptions. A third-round draft pick out of Eastern Washington in 2017, Kupp has 30 receptions for 438 yards.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Colts coach Frank Reich doesn't need to spend much time dissecting game tapes to figure out what's going wrong.
He sees it with his own eyes at full speed.
Dropped passes, turnovers and inexplicable penalties have fueled the Colts' four-game losing streak, leaving them in a big midseason hole.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Colts coach Frank Reich doesn’t need to spend much time dissecting game tapes to figure out what’s going wrong.
He sees it with his own eyes at full speed.
Dropped passes, turnovers and inexplicable penalties have fueled the Colts’ four-game losing streak, leaving them in a big midseason hole.
“It’s been an issue and it’s past the point of ‘OK, that was a fluke,'” Reich said Monday when pressed specifically on the issue of drops. “We just have to keep working, catching balls.”
Sportradar lists only six teams with drop percentages worse than Indianapolis’ 8.7, and the Colts are tied with Cleveland for most drops in the NFL with 17. Indy tight end Eric Ebron and Baltimore receiver Michael Crabtree are tied for the league lead with six drops each, according to Sportradar.
Colts backup receiver Zach Pascal is tied for 11th with three.
Because the definition of a drop varies widely, numbers and percentages can be skewed.
But former Colts offensive coordinator and interim coach Bruce Arians said during Sunday’s telecast he counted 10 drops by the Colts in a loss at New England in Week 5 and 16 over the previous two games.
The trend continued when Chester Rogers dropped Andrew Luck’s pass on the first play from scrimmage.
He was far from alone.
Rookie running back Nyheim Hines dropped a touchdown pass later in the game and second-year running back Marlon Mack joined the club when he failed to snag a screen pass on the game’s second play. Instead, Mack, who had missed three straight games and four of the first five with an injured hamstring, batted the ball up in the air and Jets cornerback Morris Claiborne returned an interception 17 yards for the game’s first score.
“It’s mental,” Mack said after the 42-34 loss. “We just have to lock in and focus. Everyone here can catch, we just have to lock in and squeeze the ball.”
Another explanation is injuries.
While Luck has played reasonably well behind an offensive line that has used five different starting lineups, he has been without Pro Bowl receiver T.Y. Hilton (hamstring) the last two games and Pro Bowl tight end Jack Doyle (hip) for four straight games. Receivers Ryan Grant and Marcus Johnson also left with injuries and couldn’t finish Sunday’s game.
Following the loss in New England, Luck said the Colts (1-5) needed to get out of their own way before they could start winning games — and he started by pointing to his own turnover woes.
Penalties have been equally problematic.
The result: In addition to sharing the league lead in drops, Indy also ranks in the top five in interceptions (eight), fumbles lost (five) and penalties (46).
Reich, who played on four Super Bowl teams in Buffalo and won a Super Bowl ring with Philadelphia, knows it’s a combination ripe for disaster though he believes the Colts can fix these problems. He has seen it before.
“I won’t go into specific names but I’ve seen players go into a little bit of a funk for a few games, I’ve definitely seen that happen and I’ve seen guys get out of the funk and go on to have great years or great careers,” he said.
They just have to start holding onto the ball.
“It’s a bit frustrating. I feel a bit like a broken record, but talking about it, that’s the easy part. It’s doing it, living it, but I’m not discouraged,” Luck said. “There are a bunch of competitive people in there, but I think we’re going in the right direction and the results will come.”
NOTES: Indy has re-signed linebacker Skai Moore to the practice squad. The rookie made the active roster out of training camp but has bounced around from the active roster to the practice squad throughout the season. He has recorded two tackles.
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona Cardinals coach Steve Wilks had a blunt answer when asked if offensive coordinator Mike McCoy's job is in jeopardy.
"I would say all our jobs are in jeopardy," Wilks said, "including mine if we don't win."
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona Cardinals coach Steve Wilks had a blunt answer when asked if offensive coordinator Mike McCoy’s job is in jeopardy.
“I would say all our jobs are in jeopardy,” Wilks said, “including mine if we don’t win.”
Such is the mood of the first-year coach and his staff after the team’s 27-17 loss at Minnesota dropped the Cardinals to 1-5 for the season.
Now Arizona faces a quick turnaround to host the Denver Broncos, another struggling team at 2-4, on Thursday night.
As has been the case all season, the problems for the Cardinals on Sunday were a sluggish offense and a defense unable to stop the run.
Arizona managed 269 yards against the Vikings and remains last in the NFL in offense at 220.5 yards per game.
The Cardinals offense came to life a bit in the fourth quarter as rookie quarterback Josh Rosen operated in an up-tempo game.
“It was very effective for us,” Wilks said. “It’s something that we’ve definitely got to consider. It’s part of his comfort zone based off of college. We’ve got to do everything we can right now to get this offense going in the right direction.”
Rosen said the late-game success had something to do with Minnesota’s defense.
“It’s not necessarily that I like it or don’t like it, it was just successful the little bit we did it,” Rosen said. “I think the Vikings had a comfortable lead as well so they kind of took their foot off the gas a little bit and kind of let us get some underneath stuff. I think it’s definitely something we can do or continue, but also you can’t look too far into it, consider the situation in the game.”
Rosen had the best statistical game of his three starts, completing 21 of 31 passes for 208 yards with one interception. He acknowledged that he bears a big responsibility for the offense but as a rookie must realize his status with the coaching staff.
“You’ve got to earn respect. I think I’m in the process of doing that,” Rosen said, “but I think we’ve got some great coaches and they’re asking for feedback and I’m willing to give them that feedback but you’ve also kind of know your place as a rookie. I’m sort of finding the happy medium between taking as much control as you sort of deserve, but I’ll never shy away.”
Another familiar problem was getting David Johnson involved. The running back has yet to have a breakout game and has admitted to several mental lapses as he tries to grasp the new offense.
Wilks said the problems in getting Johnson involved are many.
“We need to do a much better job up front as far as blocking, executing our assignments,” he said. “We need to move him around more, try to find ways to get him out in space, different things to try to open it up.”
The Cardinals’ problems up front have been worsened by injury. Right guard Justin Pugh has a hand injury and Mike Iupati left Sunday’s game with an injured back.
Wilks said he’s awaiting results of an MRI on Pugh’s hand.
“It could be broke, it could be sprained,” Wilks said. “We don’t know.”
Wilks, a defensive coach by background, said he’s “definitely taken more attention to the offense and making sure we’re doing the things we need to execute.”
But there are issues on defense as well. Arizona allowed 195 yards rushing against the Vikings.
“It’s one or two guys not using their hands, getting out of their gaps, which is creating explosive plays,” Wilks said. “Guys need to continue to work and execute their assignments.”
That’s been a season-long lament in Arizona.
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers woke up to overcast skies, brisk temperatures and light rain falling outside their downtown hotel.
It was far from a picturesque Monday in Cleveland, but wide receiver Tyrell Williams found beauty in the classic fall conditions.
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers woke up to overcast skies, brisk temperatures and light rain falling outside their downtown hotel.
It was far from a picturesque Monday in Cleveland, but wide receiver Tyrell Williams found beauty in the classic fall conditions.
“There’s really no other place I’d rather be,” the fourth-year pro said. “I’m just having fun. It’s a cool experience.
“We’re on a road trip, we get to go to London and we play in the NFL. So if you’ve got complaints with that, you’ve got something wrong with you.”
Williams and the Chargers made themselves right at home on the road Sunday, blowing out the Browns 38-14 for their third straight victory.
Instead of flying back to the West Coast following the win, they will spend four more days in Northeast Ohio, preparing for their Sunday game against the Titans at Wembley Stadium in England.
Los Angeles’ team plane won’t touch down in California again until the early hours of Oct. 22.
“Being on the road for two weeks, it’s kind of cool, like this whole gladiator mentality,” said nose tackle Damion Square, who had 1½ sacks of Cleveland rookie Baker Mayfield. “You’ve got to move on the run and we’ve got things to do, but we’ve still got business to handle.”
Williams caught a pair of touchdown passes and Melvin Gordon had a career-high three rushing scores against the Browns, keeping Los Angeles as the only NFL team with three or more offensive TDs in every game this season.
Philip Rivers has 15 touchdowns to three interceptions, ranks second in the league with a 115.1 passer rating and is the main reason why the Chargers are 4-2. The only AFC team with a better record is Kansas City at 5-1.
“People see that we ran for 246 yards yesterday, but Philip is a big part of that process,” Los Angeles coach Anthony Lynn said. “First of all, he threw a number of big passes and he got us in most of those runs. Philip is a quarterback that can get you in the right front for the runs, and he does a heck of a job in the run game.”
The 36-year-old Rivers and his teammates won’t return to the practice field until Wednesday, but took part in mandatory morning meetings before breaking off into position groups.
More than a dozen players plan on using their day off to visit the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton (an hour drive to the south), while others intend to explore the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (a mile walk to the north).
Lynn promises that the Chargers will do much more sightseeing in London later in the week.
“This can be a galvanizing experience for our football team,” the coach said. “We’re a pretty tight group, but it can definitely bring a team together even more.
“I’ll give you an example. I went out to have a steak last night and I saw all of our guys having dinner there, too. Just eating lunch and hanging out together for an entire week is a real positive thing.”
Williams noted that staying in five-star hotels with NFL-provided per diems isn’t too shabby, either.
“In college at Western Oregon, we always had long road trips, like a 28-hour bus ride to Utah and a 24-hour bus trip to Los Angeles,” he said, breaking into a smile. “I know it takes a while to get to London, but this is a little better now.”
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — When the going gets tough, Tom Brady goes to Rob Gronkowski.
The Patriots tight end had only three catches against the Chiefs on Sunday night, but he had big gains on each of the team's final two drives to help New England beat previously undefeated Kansas City 43-40.
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — When the going gets tough, Tom Brady goes to Rob Gronkowski.
The Patriots tight end had only three catches against the Chiefs on Sunday night, but he had big gains on each of the team’s final two drives to help New England beat previously undefeated Kansas City 43-40.
Gronkowski had a 42-yard catch and run to start a drive with under four minutes left that helped set up a Stephen Gostkowski field goal. Then, after Patrick Mahomes connected with Tyreek Hill on a 75-yard touchdown, Brady found the big tight end for 39 yards to the Kansas City 9.
Gostkowski ended it with a 28-yard chip shot.
“We kept fighting. We stayed strong,” Gronkowski said Monday. “It was a great night, a great football game.”
A five-time Super Bowl champion and three-time NFL MVP, Brady has had no trouble finding receivers in his 18-year career. But Gronkowski is one of his favorites, including 76 TD passes from the Patriots quarterback — nearly twice as many as the next most prolific Brady target.
“He made a big play. He’s been making a lot of those his career,” Brady said. “I’ll keep throwing to him in the biggest moments.”
Gronkowski had one catch in the first quarter and then wasn’t targeted again until the fourth as the Chiefs double-covered him for much of the game. But on first and 10 from their own 21 with 3:50 to play, Brady hit Gronkowski for 42 yards to set up a 50-yard field goal that made it 40-33.
After Mahomes and Hill tied it, Brady dropped back from the Chiefs 48 and saw his 6-foot-6 tight end running one-on-one with cornerback Josh Shaw. He lofted a long pass into Gronkowski’s arms; it took Shaw another 15 yards to bring him down.
“It was a really good throw,” said Patriots receiver Chris Hogan, who had catches of 42 and 19 yards on back-to-back plays during the Patriots’ last touchdown drive. “I knew that with Rob being there, he had a really good chance at getting the ball. He ran a great route and set the offense up for a game-winning field goal.”
With three catches for 97 yards, Gronkowski finished the game with 500 career receptions — just the NFL’s 15th tight end to reach the milestone. He did it in 108 games, the fourth-fastest in league history; he also hit the 7,500 yards receiving mark, the eighth tight end to do so.
“They just made plays when it came down to it. The quarterback is a damn good player. The tight end is a damn good player,” Chiefs cornerback Orlando Scandrick said. “Those guys have been with each other a long time and you can see it. You can see the non-verbal communication. They just made more plays than us tonight. I tip my hat to Tom Brady. I tip my hat to Rob Gronkowski. I tip my hat to Julian Edelman, the whole Patriots football team.”
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — The Browns have endured all types of losses over the past few seasons. They've been painful, lopsided, comical, heartbreaking, head-scratching and last-second.
Jarvis Landry described Sunday's defeat differently.
"An eye-opener," the receiver said.
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — The Browns have endured all types of losses over the past few seasons. They’ve been painful, lopsided, comical, heartbreaking, head-scratching and last-second.
Jarvis Landry described Sunday’s defeat differently.
“An eye-opener,” the receiver said.
After being so competitive through their first five games, Cleveland was simply overmatched by the Los Angeles Chargers, who rushed for 246 yards, contained and confused rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield and wrecked a picture-perfect day near Lake Erie for Browns fans hoping to see their team win two straight home games for the first time in four years.
Instead, they watched the Browns (2-3-1) get pounded.
“They got after us,” said Landry, adding he left FirstEnergy Stadium without speaking to reporters following the game because he was frustrated. “Truthfully, it really wasn’t nothing to be said. I think it was evident. They came in, and they were the better team.”
Better by far.
The Chargers took it to the Browns, who were coming off an emotional overtime win against Baltimore, a victory that altered the national narrative about Cleveland’s season. But just when the Browns turned trendy, they got knocked back.
“I hate to say that we needed it, but it’s something that we needed to happen to us,” said Landry, who then backtracked, saying he meant the Browns got tested and failed.
“I didn’t really mean like we NEEDED it,” he said with emphasis. “Obviously, I want to win, that’s what I really meant.”
What the Browns do need is help, especially to replenish a wide receivers group that has been drained by departures and injuries.
On Sunday, veteran receiver Rod Streater suffered a neck fracture while covering a punt in the first quarter and is done for the season. Streater was set to play more while Rashard Higgins (knee) and Derrick Willies (collarbone) recover from injuries. Willies underwent surgery on Monday to fix his broken collarbone and isn’t expected back until late in the season.
In the meantime, the Browns are severely lacking in experience with Landry playing alongside rookies Antonio Callaway and Damion Ratley, both of whom failed to make TD catches on well-thrown balls by Mayfield on Sunday.
The Browns signed free agent Breshad Perriman, a former first-round pick with Baltimore, on Saturday and the team will try to get him up to speed in time for this week’s game at Tampa Bay.
Coach Hue Jackson said general manager John Dorsey will continue to look outside the team for help, but that it may have to come from within.
“We are not going to make excuses,” he said. “We have to coach well. We have to put them into the best situations.
“We have to help everybody on this team offensively, defensively and on special teams to be as good as we can because nobody else cares about what is going on in Cleveland as far as what players are playing, our injuries or anything like that.
“It does not matter. We will find a way.”
One way would be to get Mayfield and Landry in sync.
Landry, who has caught more passes in his first five seasons than any player in NFL history, had just two for 11 yards against the Chargers. Mayfield targeted Landry nine times, but the pair is still learning to play together — and the Browns don’t have the luxury of time.
Landry admitted being frustrated by his lack of production, but said Cleveland’s receivers need to do more for Mayfield.
“We have to do a better job of helping him out in situations and making one-on-one contested catches,” he said.
“Or when he gets out of the pocket and he’s throwing on the run, we have to find ways to get ourselves free from DBs and the coverage to be able to make plays.”
Cleveland’s receiving group looks different than earlier this season, weakened by Josh Gordon’s trade to New England. Landry has been double-teamed as defenses focus on stopping him.
It’s time for the Browns’ youngsters to grow up.
“We trust these guys,” Landry said of Callaway and Ratley, who had six catches for 82 yards. “We count on them each week to make plays for us and we give them opportunities in clutch moments, and it’s really not about young guys any more. That part is over and everybody has to play at a veteran level if we want to go to where we’re headed to.”
NOTES: Pro Bowl LB Joe Schobert could miss several games with a hamstring injury suffered Sunday. Jackson said Christian Kirksey could move from outside into Schobert’s inside spot. … Jackson said Mayfield is fine after tweaking an ankle when he slipped on the sideline. … C JC Tretter could miss some practice time after hurting his left ankle on Sunday. … Jackson said rookie RB Nick Chubb needs more carries. He gained 25 yards on three attempts Sunday. “We need to get more. There is nothing else to say,” Jackson said.
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland's defense took another big hit.
A day after giving up 246 yards rushing, the Browns learned they may be without Pro Bowl linebacker Joe Schobert for several games because of a hamstring injury.
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland’s defense took another big hit.
A day after giving up 246 yards rushing, the Browns learned they may be without Pro Bowl linebacker Joe Schobert for several games because of a hamstring injury.
Schobert got hurt in the third quarter of Sunday’s 38-14 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, and coach Hue Jackson said Monday he will be “down for a little while.”
Jackson could not provide a time frame on Schobert.
“How long that will be, let’s go week to week with that and see where he is,” Jackson said. “Hamstrings are tricky. Some last longer. Some end up shorter. We will see how all of that unfolds.”
Cleveland’s defense can’t afford to lose Schobert, who tied for the league lead with 144 tackles last season and hasn’t missed a defensive snap since the start of 2017. He’s also the defense’s “quarterback,” calling the formations called in by coordinator Gregg Williams.
Schobert was replaced by James Burgess Jr., who injured his hamstring in the fourth quarter and likely will sit out this week’s game at Tampa Bay. Jackson said Christian Kirskey could slide over from outside linebacker to take Schobert’s spot.
Also, Browns wide receiver Rod Streater suffered a neck fracture while covering a punt Sunday and is done for the season. Streater got hurt in the first quarter in the latest blow for Cleveland’s injury-depleted receiving unit.
Streater was expected to get more playing time while Rashard Higgins (knee) and Derrick Willies (collarbone) recover from their injuries.
The Browns said Streater is “doing well” and team doctors expect him to make a full recovery. Streater does not need surgery at this time.
Willies had an operation Monday after he broke his collarbone during practice on Friday. The team remains hopeful Willies will return at some point in 2018.
The injury situation could force the Browns to sign another wide receiver or make a trade. The team signed free agent Breshad Perriman on Saturday, but he did not have enough time to learn the offense and was inactive Sunday.
HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans have turned things around after opening the season 0-3, winning three straight games to move out of the AFC South basement.
There's still plenty of work to do though as their offense has struggled to move the ball and protect quarterback Deshaun Watson.
HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans have turned things around after opening the season 0-3, winning three straight games to move out of the AFC South basement.
There’s still plenty of work to do though as their offense has struggled to move the ball and protect quarterback Deshaun Watson.
Houston beat the Buffalo Bills 20-13 on Sunday, but needed an interception return for a touchdown in the fourth quarter to do it as they managed just one touchdown on offense for the second straight week.
The Texans had a chance to put the game away on offense before the big defensive play but couldn’t get it done. They trailed by three with about two minutes remaining on Sunday when they reached the 1-yard line on a 41-yard penalty for pass interference in the end zone. But they lost 7 yards on three plays, capped by an incomplete pass intended for Ryan Griffin that Matt Milano knocked down and had to settle for a tying field goal.
It was a particularly tough day for Watson, who entered the game dealing with a chest injury and was hit 19 times and committed a season-high three turnovers in the win.
He knows that he must get better with a meeting with the Jaguars coming up on Sunday, but also pointed out that there are going to be some growing pains since he’s still very early in his career.
“There’s always room to improve,” he said. “And this is only the 12th game of my career so I’m always experiencing and learning, and I’m going to continue learning for however long I play this game. Every game is a new experience, and for me to go out there (Sunday), I learned something new. I’m going to learn from it and move on.”
The Texans made some moves to improve their offensive line in the offseason, but the group has continued to struggle. Watson has been sacked 25 times, which is the second-most in the NFL, and he’s taken 66 other hits.
Despite this the second-year player wouldn’t criticize his line and said the problem is because of many different factors.
“As a whole we’ve just got to do better,” he said. “Me getting the ball out, those guys doing their job, making sure the play-calling is right, just all on the same page. You can’t point fingers and pin it all on one group of guys. It’s a team sport. We’re all in it together, and we’ve got to come back, watch the film, correct it and move on.”
Coach Bill O’Brien didn’t provide any specifics on what Houston can do to improve its offense, but insisted that it’s his responsibility to fix it.
“We’ve got to get these guys to be more consistent in how they play,” he said. “That’s coaching. That’s really what we have to get done.”
The Titans and Jaguars have lost two games in a row after starting out their seasons strong to leave them and the Texans tied with 3-3 records.
After how terribly Houston’s season started the fact that the Texans could take the division lead with a win over Jacksonville is rather encouraging.
“I feel good for these guys,” O’Brien said. “We know we have to improve in areas, obviously, but that’s what the league’s all about. I think winning the last three games the way we’ve won them shows a lot about that locker room and what they’re all about. If we can improve and get better in a lot of different areas, maybe we can do something.”
“To come back from where we were is a testament to those guys, but there’s a long way to go,” O’Brien continued.
NEW YORK (AP) — Sam Darnold was uncertain where his NFL career would begin while he was preparing for the draft.
The former Southern California quarterback also was keeping tabs on what team Kirk Cousins would choose in free agency. Darnold knew Cousins' situation would likely affect his future.
NEW YORK (AP) — Sam Darnold was uncertain where his NFL career would begin while he was preparing for the draft.
The former Southern California quarterback also was keeping tabs on what team Kirk Cousins would choose in free agency. Darnold knew Cousins’ situation would likely affect his future.
“I was really just paying attention, especially during that time,” Darnold said Monday during a conference call. “Definitely paying attention to Kirk, what he was doing free agent-wise and trying to understand what team I could maybe go to, who might pick me up.
“Yeah, I was definitely thinking about all that stuff during the draft process.”
The New York Jets went after Cousins in March and made the former Washington quarterback a big-time offer. Instead, Cousins chose to sign with Minnesota, getting a fully guaranteed three-year contract worth $84 million.
The Jets then turned their attention to the draft, pulling off a trade with Indianapolis to move up to the No. 3 spot and secure one of the top quarterbacks available. After Cleveland took Baker Mayfield and the Giants went with Saquon Barkley, the Jets knew they had their guy.
“Yeah,” Darnold said, “everything worked out for the best, I think.”
No doubt about it, as far as New York is concerned.
Darnold has shown steady progress during his first six NFL games, helping the Jets to a 3-3 start. His best game might have come Sunday, when he went 24 of 30 for 280 yards and two touchdowns with one interception in a 42-34 victory over Indianapolis .
“I felt like I kind of took what the defense gave me, but at the same time took the shots when they were there,” he said. “So I thought I played really well, and my completion percentage was up, which is a good thing.”
He had ranked near the bottom of the league in that category, as well as quarterback rating. Darnold is at 59.8 percent on his completions, which is still among the lowest, while his 83.7 rating is in the middle of the pack.
“For me, every week it’s the poise in the pocket,” coach Todd Bowles said. “And, the breaking of the huddle, the adjustments that he has to make, the audibles he has to make and doing the right things and it’s slowing down for him. And just doing that the right way, and he was pretty good at it (Sunday).”
Darnold will get a chance to do it again next Sunday, and this time against Cousins and the Vikings at MetLife Stadium.
Not that he feels any added pressure going up against the guy who was the Jets’ top target in free agency.
“No, not at all,” he said. “For me, I’m just going out there every single week, treating it as a faceless opponent and knowing what they do defensively, knowing what they do well, maybe what they don’t do so well and just attacking them.
“Like I’ve said before, take what they give me, but at the same time take the shots when they’re there.”
Meanwhile, the Vikings are 3-2-1 with Cousins , who is fourth in the NFL with 1,921 yards passing to go along with 12 touchdowns and just three interceptions.
“He’s a good player,” Bowles said. “He’s always been a good player. He was a good player in Washington, he’s a good player in Minnesota. So, he’s somebody we’ve got to deal with, he’s a tough one.”
Several Jets players have said they didn’t necessarily pay attention to the team’s interest in Cousins during the offseason. And they and the coaches insist they aren’t approaching this as some sort of revenge game to show the veteran quarterback what he turned down.
“It’s never disappointing in free agency,” Bowles said. “Even though you have a chance at somebody, that doesn’t guarantee you anybody. So you just move on, and always have a plan A, B, C and D. So you just move on to the next phase of the plan.”
For the Jets, that was Darnold.
And, so far, so good.
“It’s been a fun process,” Darnold said. “Now that we’ve had a few Sundays in a row where we can just kind of walk in on our routine, it’s really fun to be able to understand it and kind of just go about it throughout the week. I feel like I’ve definitely been getting a lot better as the weeks have kind of compiled.”
