Clay, Nkemdiche among 6 Cardinals put on PUP list

Ireland’s Lowry shares Open lead with Holmes

Ireland’s Shane Lowry survived a shaky back nine and grabbed a share of the 36-hole lead with J.B. Holmes at The Open Championship on Friday while some of the game’s most famous names bit the dust.

Lowry, who grew up 180 miles from Royal Portrush, shot another 67 to match his first-round score. That left him at 8 under and even with Holmes, who shot 68 in the second round.

“I knew with the weather coming in, there’s going to be rain in the afternoon, I knew I needed to get off to a decent start anyway,” Lowry said of his 31 on the front nine. “To be out there doing it in front of the Irish people, it’s incredible.”

Lowry is not entirely new to the pressure of leading a major. He held the 54-hole lead in the 2016 U.S. Open at Oakmont with a third-round 65, only to become the first golfer since Payne Stewart (1998) to blow a lead of more than four shots in the final round.

Holmes’ two-round total of 134 is his best in a major by four strokes. A winner of five PGA tournaments, most recently the 2019 Genesis Open, he did not compete in the British Open last year.

“You can have that great round and that day where everything goes right. But it’s nice to get two rounds in a row,” Holmes said. “It shows a little consistency. And two days in a row I’ve hit the ball really well and putted well.”

Lee Westwood and Tommy Fleetwood, both from England, are one shot behind at 7 under. Westwood was the Open Championship leader through 54 holes at Muirfield in 2013, when Phil Mickelson emerged with the Claret Jug.

Mickelson, who carded an 8-over 150 total through two rounds, and Tiger Woods (6-over 148) missed the cut (1-over 143), along with local favorite Rory McIlroy, who shot a 6-under 65 but failed to make the weekend by one stroke.

“You know, I’m playing so bad that I really don’t know what to say,” Mickelson said following his round. “I’m just playing terrible golf.”

Defending champion Francesco Molinari of Italy (74-69) and Portrush native Graeme McDowell (73-70) just made the cut.

Without a single bogey in the second round, Westwood walked off the course Friday with only his second bogey-free round in 86 tries in The Open. But the 46-year-old Westwood, who would become the oldest first-time major winner, isn’t ready to start counting his shots toward a major title.

“There’s too much ground to cover before Sunday night. There’s a long way to go in this tournament,” he said. “I’ve never felt under that much pressure, to be honest. You lads write about it. I’ve always gone out and done my best. If it’s going to happen, it’s going to happen, and if it doesn’t, it doesn’t.”

With a 7-under 135, Fleetwood shot his best score through two rounds of any major, thanks to four birdies on the back nine and six overall on Friday.

Brooks Koepka, who shot a 2 under 69 on Friday, is three shots back of the lead at 5 under along with Jordan Spieth, Andrew Putnam and South Africa’s Dylan Frittelli. After winning the U.S. Open in 2017 and 2018, and the PGA Championship in 2018 and 2019, the 29-year-old Koepka is trying to become the fourth player to earn five or more major titles before turning 30.

Woods started the back nine birdie-birdie but finished with bogeys on 17 and 18. Woods confessed he was travel-weary and ready to pack his bags Friday night.

“I just want some time off just to get away from it,” Woods said. “I had a long trip to Thailand and then trying to get ready for this event, to play this event, it’s been a lot of travel, a lot of time in the air, a lot of moving around and different hotels and everything.

“I just want to go home.”

McIlroy wasn’t quite ready to tag out after a miserable first-round 79, charging toward the cut line with a furious run of birdies in the second round. But he missed the cut at the Open for the first time since 2013, bouncing back with a win the next year.

Frittelli spun out of a share of the lead with a horrific tee shot on 17 and more trouble on 18 to end double bogey-bogey. His group at 6-under is one shot behind England’s Justin Rose, South Africa’s Justin Harding and Australia’s Cameron Smith, who are tied for fifth.

