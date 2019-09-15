Chile’s Niemann grabs two-shot lead at Greenbrier
Joaquin Niemann shot 2-under 68 on Saturday to take a two-stroke lead through three rounds of A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs, W. Va.
Niemann, 20, stands at 15-under-par 195 heading into Sunday’s final round of the season-opening event on the Old White TPC course, two strokes ahead of Richy Werenski (who shot 65), Nate Lashley (65) and Robby Shelton (70).
Adam Long and Scotty Scheffler, a rookie, are another stroke back at 12 under. Long shot 70, and Scheffler had a 71.
Niemann, who shared the 36-hole lead with Scheffler and Shelton entering the day, is trying to become the first Chilean to win on the PGA Tour. He has eight career top-10 finishes, including two ties for fifth during the 2019 season.
“It’s a great feeling,” Niemann told reporters afterward. “I just need to “be patient and keep the emotions down and enjoy tomorrow and have a really good round.
No third-round leader has gone on to win the tournament.
Niemann had a quiet front nine, posting only a birdie at No. 6. He opened the back with another birdie, rolling in a 26-foot putt at the 10th, but bogeyed the 11th. After five straight pars, he birdied No. 17 and parred the 18th.
“For sure going to be a little nervous tomorrow, but, I mean, it’s part of the game,” Niemann said of Sunday’s final round. “I just need to — like I say every time — I just want get out there and really enjoy myself, hit the good shots, visualize my shot, and try to hit them.”
Lashley had a wild round, shooting 5-under 29 on a bogey-free front nine and even on the back after collecting three bogeys, a birdie and an eagle at the par-5 17th.
Werenski had four birdies in a bogey-free front nine and finished with six on the day. He had one bogey on the back nine.
Shelton overcame a 2-over start through five holes, getting two back-nine birdies to finish even.
Defending champion Kevin Na shot 68 and is tied for 16th at 8 under.
Kevin Chappell, who shot an 11-under 59 on Friday, had a 73 on Saturday and was eight strokes behind Niemann in a tie for 29th.
–Field Level Media
Bills release veteran RB McCoy
The Buffalo Bills released veteran running back LeSean McCoy on Saturday.
McCoy, 31, gained the fewest yards of his 10-year career in 2018, rushing for 514 yards and averaging 3.2 yards per carry.
“We made a tough decision today, but felt that it was the right time to release LeSean McCoy,” Bills general manager Brandon Beane said. “I have nothing but great things to say about LeSean and we truly wish him the best.”
McCoy spent the past four seasons in Buffalo after six with the Philadelphia Eagles. For his career, he has 10,606 yards and 69 rushing touchdowns in 147 games.
The six-time Pro Bowl selection led the NFL with a career-high 1,607 rushing yards in 2013, one of his six 1,000-yard seasons.
The Bills brought in competition during the offseason, drafting rookie Devin Singletary in the third round and signing 36-year-old veteran Frank Gore.
Singletary rushed for 4,287 yards and 66 touchdowns in three seasons at Florida Atlantic, adding 51 receptions.
Gore, a five-time Pro Bowl selection, rushed for 722 yards on 156 carries last season with the Miami Dolphins.
–Field Level Media
Reports: Cut McCoy to join Chiefs
Running back LeSean McCoy will reportedly sign with the Kansas City Chiefs after being released by the Buffalo Bills on Saturday.
McCoy will join Kansas City on a one-year deal for $3 million guaranteed, according to multiple reports. The move reunites him with head coach Andy Reid, whom he played for while beginning his career with the Philadelphia Eagles.
Reports: Bills to cut veteran RB McCoy
Jets LB Mosley ruled out vs. Browns
New York Jets inside linebacker C.J. Mosley has been ruled out for Monday’s game against the Cleveland Browns.
Rookie defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (ankle) also will not play against the Browns, the team announced Saturday.
Mosley sustained a groin injury in the second half of the Jets’ 17-16 season-opening loss to Buffalo on Sunday. Prior to the injury, the four-time Pro Bowl selection returned an interception for a touchdown to stake New York to an early lead.
Mosley was playing in his first game since signing a five-year, $85 million contract in the offseason.
Starting tailback Le’Veon Bell is questionable to play with a shoulder injury for the Jets, who will be without quarterback Sam Darnold (mononucleosis).
–Field Level Media
Cowboys WR Hurns making strides after brutal injury
Allen Hurns’ horrific lower-leg injury appeared to be the type that might cause him to miss at least part of the 2019 NFL season.
But the Dallas Cowboys receiver is recovering fast and he told reporters on Tuesday that he expects to be fully ready when training camp opens next month.
Hurns, 27, ran pass routes on Tuesday for the first time since badly dislocating his left ankle and breaking his fibula during the NFC wild-card game against the Seattle Seahawks on Jan. 5. He said he will participate in individual drills on Thursday, the final day of camp.
Hurns was injured after catching a pass in the first quarter of the wild-card contest and was taken to the hospital with his leg in an air cast. He soon underwent surgery.
“I still get a little cringy thinking about it, but you know what’s surprising going through that? It wasn’t like the worst pain in my life,” Hurns told reporters in Frisco, Texas. “I was more freaked out about my ankle facing another way, but it was crazy for sure. Especially I had to stay off social media with everybody tagging me and things like that showing me the videos. I try not to watch it.”
Hurns was unable to put weight on the lower leg for two months. The first step was jogging, and now he describes himself as 90 percent recovered.
“It’s a progression thing,” Hurns said. “That’s the great thing about it. Each week you come in and you see that, ‘OK, I progressed to this,’ and you can look back and say I’m not where I was. That’s the great thing.”
Hurns caught just 20 passes for 295 yards and two touchdowns last season in his first year with Dallas after playing his first four campaigns with the Jacksonville Jaguars. His best season was in 2015 when he established career highs of 64 receptions, 1,031 yards and 10 touchdowns.
The meager 2018 production adds another element, as Hurns is due to be paid $4 million in base salary in 2019 with a salary cap hit of $6.25 million.
He said he is aware the Cowboys might approach with an ultimatum: Take a pay cut or be released.
“I know that I’d return. I’m not sure where it’s going to be,” Hurns said. “My main thing is to get healthy, put together a great training camp and go from there.”
–Field Level Media
Browns’ Smith remembers late girlfriend in Instagram post
Cleveland
Cleveland Browns defensive end Chris Smith remembered his late girlfriend in an Instagram post on Saturday.
Petara Cordero died at age 26 early Wednesday morning in Cleveland after Smith’s Lamborghini blew a tire in an auto accident. She was soon struck by another vehicle.
“God has a plan for all of us we can’t understand but she is in a better place now and she can rest easy,” Smith wrote on his account. “My wifey my best friend and the mother of my beautiful daughter. Love you baby.”
Cordero wasn’t seriously hurt in the initial Tuesday night crash in which Smith’s vehicle hit the center median on Interstate 90. But she got out of the car and was struck by an oncoming vehicle.
Cordero was taken to Cleveland Clinic – Fairview Hospital and was pronounced dead.
The driver of the vehicle that struck Cordero admitted to drinking prior to the accident, according to published reports.
Smith and Cordero had a daughter — Haven — together last month. According to Cleveland.com, Cordero and her daughter had flown from Charlotte, N.C., to visit Smith.
Smith returned to practice on Saturday and was a full participant. He is listed as questionable for Monday night’s road game against the New York Jets.
Smith, 27, is in his second season with the Browns after spending three seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars (2014-16) and one with the Cincinnati Bengals (2017).
–Field Level Media
NFL notebook: Edelman injury reportedly not deemed serious
NFL notebook: Edelman injury reportedly not deemed serious
New England Patriots
NFL notebook: Edelman injury reportedly not deemed serious
New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman is expected to be fine after initially injuring his hand during the team’s final preseason game, per a published report Friday.
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Edelman is expected to be no worse for wear after landing awkwardly on his left hand following a 20-yard reception early in Thursday’s preseason 31-29 loss versus the New York Giants.
Edelman was seen consulting with trainers while sitting out the remainder of the game.
–Oakland signed center Rodney Hudson to a multiyear contract extension. And while the team didn’t announce terms, a published report said the deal will make him the NFL’s highest-paid center.
NFL Network reported that Hudson agreed to a three-year, $33.75 million contract extension, with $24.4 million in guaranteed money.
–Tennessee agreed to terms on a contract extension with center Ben Jones, who has started 80 consecutive games in the past five seasons.
The extension is for two years and $13.5 million, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
Jones, 31, has played in all possible 112 games in his seven-year career, tied for the longest active streak with Kansas City’s Mitchell Schwartz among offensive linemen. Jones was a fourth-round pick of the Houston Texans, spending four seasons with the franchise before signing as a free agent with the Titans in 2016.
–Cincinnati rookie running back Rodney Anderson is believed to have torn his right ACL on Thursday night in the Bengals’ final preseason game, according to multiple reports.
The reports added he likely will miss the season. He left the game, a 13-6 loss to Indianapolis, in the first quarter after a four-yard run.
–The NFL conditionally reinstated linebacker Rolando McClain, a former No. 8 overall pick who hasn’t played in three seasons, according to multiple reports.
Drafted by the Oakland Raiders in 2010, McClain was suspended indefinitely in 2016 after he repeatedly failed drug tests. He last played in 2015 with the Dallas Cowboys, who hold his rights.
–Los Angeles left tackle Russell Okung will not play in the season opener against Indianapolis.
Chargers general manager Tom Telesco announced the Week 1 status of Okung on Thursday, per ESPN.
–San Francisco running back Jerick McKinnon will be placed on injured reserve and is expected to require an additional procedure on his surgically repaired knee.
McKinnon, 27, missed all of last season recovering from a torn ACL in his right knee in August 2018. He had signed as a free agent from Minnesota and expected to be the starting running back in San Francisco.
–Carolina placed kicker Graham Gano on injured reserve, ending his season.
Gano, 32, missed the final four games of the 2018 season with an injury in his plant (left) leg. He kicked at the start of training camp but was unable to continue because of soreness.
Because Gano will not be on the 53-man roster the Panthers submit before Saturday’s deadline, he won’t be able to return in the 2019 season.
–Tampa Bay defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul is expected to be placed on the reserve/non-football injury list, multiple media outlets reported.
Pierre-Paul, who sustained a cervical fracture during an offseason car accident, will not be eligible to play or practice until after Week 6 on Oct. 14.
–Denver acquired cornerback Duke Dawson in a trade with New England, multiple media outlets reported.
The teams did not officially announce the trade, however ESPN and NFL Network reported that the Patriots will send Dawson and a seventh-round pick in the 2020 draft to the Broncos in exchange for a sixth-round draft selection.
–Oakland released linebacker Brandon Marshall, according to multiple reports.
Marshall signed a one-year contract worth up to $4.1 million with the Raiders in the offseason after spending six seasons with Denver.
–New England acquired center Russell Bodine from Buffalo in exchange for a sixth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, according to multiple reports.
NFL Network reported that the Patriots are expected to place starting center David Andrews on injured reserve. Andrews was hospitalized with blood clots in his lungs earlier this week.
–New York Jets president Neil Glat has resigned from his role and will become a senior adviser, the team announced.
Glat oversaw the Jets’ off-field activities for the past seven years. His duties included redesigning the uniforms, signing a gaming deal with MGM and expanding fan interactions.
–Pro Football Hall of Famer Jim Langer, who played every offensive snap at center for the unbeaten 1972 Miami Dolphins, died Thursday, the team announced. He was 71.
Langer spent 10 years with the Dolphins, from 1970 to 1979, earning first-team All-Pro honors four times and six selections to the Pro Bowl. He finished his career with two seasons with his home-state Minnesota Vikings.
–Field Level Media
Original Patriot Garron dies at 82
Larry Garron, an original member of the Boston
Larry Garron, an original member of the Boston Patriots, died at age 82.
Garron played for the Patriots from 1960-68 and remains in ninth place on the franchise’s all-time rushing list.
“On behalf of the entire Patriots organization, I want to extend our sincerest sympathies to the Garron family,” said Robert Kraft, the chairman and CEO. “This year marks the 60th anniversary season for this franchise and Larry has represented this organization and been a member of the Patriots family since Day 1.
“We owe a debt of gratitude to Larry and all of the original Boston Patriots like him. Without their many contributions, we would not be the franchise that we are today. Our condolences go out to all who are mourning Larry’s loss.”
A Mississipi native, Garron played at Western Illinois before joining the Patriots, where he spent his entire nine-year pro career. He was a four-time All-Star in the American Football League.
He finished with 2,981 rushing yard and holds the record for the longest run in team history — an 85-yard touchdown run vs. Buffalo on Oct. 22, 1961.
Garron also was a proficient receiver and gained 5,483 yards from scrimmage. He had 40 touchdowns in 99 career games (18 starts).
–Field Level Media
Bucs’ Arians: TE Howard ‘can play a heck of a lot better’
Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end O.J. Howard does not appear to be in the good graces of Bruce Arians, and the team’s new coach wasn’t shy about his thoughts of Howard’s performance.
Howard followed up his four-reception, 32-yard game in Tampa Bay’s season-opening loss to San Francisco with a catchless effort in Thursday’s 20-14 victory over Carolina. To make matters worse, the third-year tight end wasn’t even targeted by quarterback Jameis Winston against the Panthers.
Arians was direct in his response when reporters asked why Howard has been stuck in neutral.
“You’d probably have to ask him,” the 66-year-old Arians said. “He’s got so much talent and he can play a heck of a lot better than he’s playing.”
Howard got off on the wrong foot in the opener versus the 49ers, fumbling once and tipping a ball that led to an interception.
The 24-year-old Howard was expected to have a much better start to the season after wide receivers DeSean Jackson (Philadelphia) and Adam Humphries (Tennessee) departed for other teams.
Howard reeled in 34 receptions for 565 yards and five touchdowns during his injury-shortened 2018 campaign.
Howard has 64 receptions for 1,029 yards and 11 scores in 26 games since being selected by the Buccaneers with the 19th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Alabama.
— Field Level Media
Report: Patriots’ Brown makes trip to Miami, expected to play
Antonio Brown is heading to Miami
Antonio Brown is heading to Miami with the intention of playing for the New England Patriots in this weekend’s road game against the Dolphins, the NFL Network reported on Saturday.
Brown, the subject of a civil suit by his former trainer alleging rape and sexual assault, was under consideration for the Commissioner’s Exempt List, according to USA Today. Commissioner Roger Goodell will not enact his authority in the matter at this time, but the NFL is expected to interview the woman and Brown as part of its investigation.
Brown has participated in practices this week with the Patriots (1-0) after being released last weekend by the Oakland Raiders.
Whether Brown actually sees the field against the Dolphins (0-1) is in question, as coach Bill Belichick told reporters on Friday that the 31-year-old had a “long way to go.”
“Obviously, he’s not familiar with our offense,” Belichick said. “The systems that he’s been in have been quite different. Jon (Gruden, Raiders coach) does the West Coast offense, which there’s very little carryover from their system to our system. Not bad or good — just we’ve had players before. It’s just not all going to carry over, and a similar thing in Pittsburgh.
“You know, he’s working hard to pick it up, and we’re working hard to get it to him. … We try to get him caught up to speed as quickly as you can. It’s too much ground to make up in a few days, but we do the best we can and we’ll see how it goes.”
Brown inked a reported one-year, $15 million deal that includes a $9 million signing bonus and a $20 million team option for 2020 last Saturday after his release from the Raiders.
After bailing on the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2018 regular-season finale and sitting out Week 1 this year, Brown could play for the first time since Dec. 23 if he faces the Dolphins.
— Field Level Media
Panthers place Gano on IR, ending his season
The Carolina Panthers placed kicker
The Carolina Panthers placed kicker Graham Gano on injured reserve on Friday, ending his season.
Gano, 32, missed the final four games of the 2018 season with an injury in his plant (left) leg. He kicked at the start of training camp but was unable to continue because of soreness.
“Both Graham and the team were optimistic throughout this process that his leg would improve enough to allow him to kick,” general manager Marty Hurney said. “Unfortunately, Graham still had pain in his plant leg each time he tried to resume kicking. These are tough decisions, and we discussed all options, but ultimately we decided to place Graham on injured reserve today.”
Because Gano will not be on the 53-man roster the Panthers submit before Saturday’s deadline, he won’t be able to return in the 2019 season.
Taking his place will be rookie Joey Slye, who made 7 of 8 field goal attempts in four preseason games with a long of 59 yards.
Gano, a Pro Bowl selection in 2017, made 14 of 16 field goal attempts in 2018, including a career-long 63-yarder. He converted 30 of 33 extra point tries.
He has been with the Panthers since 2012.
–Field Level Media
Titans agree with C Jones on two-year extension
Titans agree with C Jones on two-year extension
The Tennessee Titans agreed to terms
The Tennessee Titans agreed to terms on a contract extension with center Ben Jones, who has started 80 consecutive games in the past five seasons.
The extension is for two years and $13.5 million, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
Jones, 31, has played in all possible 112 games in his seven-year career, tied for the longest active streak with Kansas City’s Mitchell Schwartz among offensive linemen. Jones was a fourth-round pick of the Houston Texans, spending four seasons with the franchise before signing as a free agent with the Titans in 2016.
He has started games at center and both guard sports.
Jones was entering the final year of his contract, with a base salary of $4.5 million.
“I think when you look at Ben’s personality, he’s got a great reach in the locker room, he’s got a great ability to reach a lot of different players and a lot of different positions,” Titans coach Mike Vrabel said this week. “I think first of all that that’s unique. He’s a very instinctive and aware player. He’s a very smart football player and I would say that his number one redeeming quality is his toughness.”
–Field Level Media
Reports: Bucs’ Pierre-Paul (neck) to miss at least six weeks
Reports: Bucs' Pierre-Paul (neck) to miss at least six weeks
Tampa Bay
Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul is expected to be placed on the reserve/non-football injury list, multiple media outlets reported on Friday.
Pierre-Paul, who sustained a cervical fracture during an offseason car accident, will not be eligible to play or practice until after Week 6 on Oct. 14.
The 30-year-old Pierre-Paul fractured the vertebra in a car accident on May 2 and has been on the non-football injury list since the opening of training camp. He was recently cleared to resume rehab activities.
The Buccaneers’ bye week is in Week 7 (Oct. 20), perhaps providing a window for Pierre-Paul to get ready before the Oct. 27 game at Tennessee.
Pierre-Paul led Tampa Bay with 12.5 sacks and 20 quarterback hits last season after arriving via trade from the New York Giants.
He is expected to play more as a linebacker in defensive coordinator Todd Bowles’ 3-4 scheme.
–Field Level Media
Jaguars WR Lee (knee) ruled out vs. Texans
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Marqise Lee, who played 12 snaps last week after missing all of 2018, was downgraded to out because of a knee injury.
Cornerback A.J. Bouye also was downgraded to out ahead of Sunday’s game at the Houston Texans.
Lee, who sustained a torn ACL during the Jaguars’ third preseason game on Aug. 25, 2018, was listed as questionable earlier this week after failing to catch a pass in the opening loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Lee, 27, was the Jaguars’ leading receiver in 2017, catching 56 passes for 702 yards and three touchdowns in 14 games. In his first four seasons, he had 171 receptions for 2,166 yards and eight scores.
Rookie quarterback Gardner Minshew II will be making his first start for the Jaguars (0-1). He entered in relief of Nick Foles (broken collarbone) last week and completed 22 of 25 for 275 yards, with two touchdowns and one interception.
–Field Level Media
Koepka: Golfers complain too much at U.S. Open
The U.S. Open is known as the toughest test in golf, with narrow fairways, penalizing rough, and pin placements almost impossible to reach.
Some of the top pros claim the way the USGA has set up its championship courses in recent years is more than tough; it’s been unfair.
Those complaints were a big topic of conversation Tuesday after practice rounds for this week’s U.S. Open, which begins Thursday at the famed and picturesque Pebble Beach in northern California.
But you won’t hear any moaning from the guy who is going for his third consecutive U.S. Open title.
“I mean, everybody has got to play the same golf course,” Brooks Koepka said.
“It doesn’t make a difference if you put it in the fairway and you hit every green, there’s really no problem, is there? So obviously they’re not doing what they’re supposed to do. So they’re not playing good enough. If they put it in the fairway, you shouldn’t have to complain about the rough. You hit the greens and you hit it close, you shouldn’t have to complain about the greens.
“I’ve just never been one to complain, make excuses. It doesn’t matter. Nobody wants to hear anybody’s excuse. I find it annoying even when I play with guys and they’re dropping clubs or throwing them or complaining, like telling me how bad the golf course is or how bad this is. I don’t want to hear it. I don’t care. It doesn’t matter to me.
“It’s just something we’ve all got to deal with. If you play good enough, you shouldn’t have a problem.”
Koepka won last year at Shinnecock Hills in New York with a 1-over-par total. Perhaps the moment most remember from the event is Phil Mickelson, afraid his putt at a treacherous hole location was going to roll off the green and into a bunker, chased down the ball and hit it back while it was moving. He was assessed a two-stroke penalty.
On Saturday at Shinnecock, the last 45 players to tee off failed to break par.
Tough or unfair?
“I think big picture you still had the right champions every single time. And that’s what you want to do in majors, you want to separate who is playing the best from who’s not,” said Jordan Spieth, who won the 2015 U.S. Open at Chambers Bay, when dead fescue grass on the greens was a significant storyline.
“And I don’t see how that’s not had the right result in any of the previous years, even though certainly everything could have gone a hundred percent perfectly and it didn’t, necessarily.”
The USGA has narrowed the fairways slightly from the typical setup at Pebble Beach, and Englishman Justin Rose said, “The rough seems penal but not outrageous.”
“I think there’s going to be some very unlucky lies around the greens and the tops of the bunkers the way they’ve let the fescue, or whatever that grass is around the tops of the bunkers, grow,” he added.
“It’s quite a coarse grass as well. Any ball that lands just over the top of a bunker and lands in that longer grass, I think the ball is going to stick in there and you’re going to have some tough lies. And maybe you’ll see guys not move a ball possibly from the tops of those bunkers. That’s probably the most penal area of the golf course, I think.”
It’s all fine by Koepka.
“I just view it as this is what it is this week, and I’ve got to deal with it and go,” he said. “In my mind it doesn’t equate to a bad setup or good setup.”
–Field Level Media
Mistrial declared in 8 remaining counts against Winslow II
A California judge declared
A California judge declared a mistrial Tuesday on eight remaining counts against former NFL tight end Kellen Winslow II, who was found guilty of felony rape one day earlier in Vista, Calif.
Winslow also was found guilty on misdemeanor charges of indecent exposure and lewd conduct, and he was acquitted on another lewd-conduct charge on Monday. All the incidents occurred in San Diego County.
But the jury was deadlocked on the other eight charges and Judge Blaine K. Bowman ordered the jurors to return Tuesday.
Shortly after 10 a.m. PT, Bowman received a note from the jurors saying they remained deadlocked on the remaining charges, which include six felonies.
A short time later, Bowman polled the jury in the courtroom. After hearing the results, he declared a mistrial on all eight counts.
Winslow still faces as long as nine years in prison, due to the rape conviction and the two misdemeanor convictions.
The rape Winslow was found guilty of involved a 58-year-old homeless woman in 2018.
The indecent exposure incident involved a 57-year-old woman who was gardening in her front yard. The lewd conduct incident involved a 77-year-old woman at a health club.
Winslow, 35, didn’t testify during the trial.
Winslow is the son of former San Diego Chargers tight end Kellen Winslow. The Hall of Famer was in the courtroom daily, including when the verdicts against his son were read on Monday.
Kellen Winslow II played nine NFL seasons and caught 469 passes for 5,236 yards and 25 touchdowns with the Cleveland Browns, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New England Patriots and New York Jets. He was the sixth overall pick of the 2004 NFL Draft out of the University of Miami (Fla.).
–Field Level Media
Ex-NFL DE Smith arrested on suspicion of DUI
Ex-NFL DE Smith arrested on suspicion of DUI
Former San Francisco 49ers and Oakland Raiders pass rusher Aldon Smith was arrested Monday in Kansas on suspicion of driving under the influence.
The 29-year-old was initially stopped for a traffic violation. He was issued citations at the station in Mission, Kan., and picked up there by a friend, a police spokesman told the Kansas City Star.
Smith has not played in the NFL since November 2015, when he was suspended by the league for a year for violating its substance-abuse policy.
The 49ers drafted Smith No. 7 overall in 2011 and he was an immediate success, tallying 14 sacks as a rookie and earning first-team All-Pro honors with 19.5 sacks in 2012.
After four seasons and 44 sacks in 50 games with San Francisco, he played in seven games for the Raiders prior to his suspension in 2015.
Smith has a long history of run-ins with the law, including at least three previous DUI arrests.
Last November, Smith entered no-contest pleas to two misdemeanor domestic violence charges.
In exchange for his plea, he received a sentence of 90 days in jail and received credit for time served in a residential treatment center. He also was sentenced to three years of probation, one year of domestic violence counseling and 25 hours of community service.
–Field Level Media
Browns S Randall (concussion) won’t play vs. Jets
Cleveland Browns starting free safety
Browns S Randall (concussion) won’t play vs. Jets
Cleveland Browns starting free safety Damarious Randall reported to practice on Saturday with concussion-like symptoms and has been ruled out of Monday’s night’s game against the New York Jets.
It’s unclear when Randall sustained the concussion, but he was placed in the NFL’s concussion protocol, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported.
Randall was among four players the Browns said would miss the game, joining tackle Kendall Lamm (knee), running back Dontrell Hilliard (concussion) and linebacker Adarius Taylor (ankle). Four others — receiver Rashard Higgins (ankle), guard Joel Bitonio (abdomen), defensive end Chris Smith (not injury related) and quarterback Drew Stanton (knee) – were listed as questionable.
Smith missed two practices this week following the death of his girlfriend, Petara Cordero, who was killed earlier this week when a driver struck the couple’s disabled car. He returned to practice on Saturday and was a full participant.
–Field Level Media
Reports: Bengals RB Anderson has torn ACL
Reports: Bengals RB Anderson has torn ACL
Cincinnati rookie running back Rodney Anderson is
Cincinnati rookie running back Rodney Anderson is believed to have torn his right ACL on Thursday night in the Bengals’ final preseason game, according to multiple reports.
The reports added he likely will miss the season. He left the game, a 13-6 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, in the first quarter after a four-yard run.
Doctors had just cleared Anderson to play three weeks ago, and he has a history of serious injuries.
Anderson, a sixth-round draft selection, sustained the same injury last season with Oklahoma.
In 2015, his first season with the Sooners, he sustained a broken leg. The following year, he broke a bone in his neck, and last season, the torn ACL ended his campaign in Week 2.
He played in just 17 games in four years in Oklahoma. In 2017, he played in 13 games, gaining 1,442 yards from scrimmage and scoring 21 touchdowns.
The Bengals drafted him to back up running backs Giovani Bernard and Joe Mixon, the latter his former Sooners teammate. In the third preseason game, he had four catches for 51 yards.
The Bengals also drafted Trayveon Williams from Texas A&M in the sixth round of the 2019 draft.
–Field Level Media
Hall of Fame C Langer dies at 71
Pro Football Hall of Famer Jim Langer, who played every offensive snap at
Hall of Fame C Langer dies at 71
Pro Football Hall of Famer Jim Langer, who played every offensive snap at center for the unbeaten 1972 Miami Dolphins, died Thursday, the team announced Friday. He was 71.
Langer spent 10 years with the Dolphins, from 1970 to 1979, earning first-team All-Pro honors four times and six selections to the Pro Bowl. He finished his career with two seasons with his home-state Minnesota Vikings.
Considered one of the greatest centers of all-time, Langer was elected to the Hall of Fame in 1987, becoming the fourth Dolphins player to make it in his first season of eligibility. The others are quarterback Dan Marino, receiver Paul Warfield and defensive end Jason Taylor.
Langer was a middle linebacker at South Dakota State and went undrafted in 1970, signing with the Cleveland Browns as a free agent before being cut during training camp. The Dolphins picked him up and he played in the final five games of the 1970 season, mostly on special teams.
“I never thought I’d make it,” he told The Athletic last week. “All you do is put one foot in front of the other and fight like hell. You gotta learn to do whatever it takes to get the job done, no matter who is looking, no matter who is there, no matter what.”
After serving as the backup center in Miami in 1971, he become a first-teamer in 1972 and started 109 consecutive games until he was sidelined by a knee injury in 1979.
“I would not do anything differently. No question. You can step off the curb and get hit by a drunk driver,” he said in a 2017 interview with the Miami Herald.
“Hurt or not, we wanted to be on the field. That’s the way we played. I’m going up against Dick Butkus, Alan Page, Joe Greene. That’s a battle that appealed to me. There was nothing that could compare to that competition after I retired from football.”
–Field Level Media
