Chiefs WR Hill vows to change, says he’s ‘growing’
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill addressed the media on Sunday for the first time after a turbulent offseason and spoke of how he’s embarked on a journey toward self-improvement.
“I can’t wait for my new journey, man. I’m excited,” Hill, 25, said. “I’m working every day to be a better father, better person, better citizen, a better son, too, to my parents.”
The Chiefs suspended Hill while he was under investigation following allegations of child abuse when his 3-year-old son suffered a broken arm. The NFL ruled last week that since the police investigation did not find enough evidence to charge Hill, he wouldn’t be punished or suspended by the league.
“One thing stood out to me: my mom, as I was going through this long process, my mom told me people don’t need to change, they need to grow. When you think about it, a tree changes and a tree grows every day. My mom kept telling me ‘Reek, you need to grow. You need to add layers to yourself because if a tree grows, it doesn’t go back.’ So, I don’t want to go back. I want to grow every day of my life.”
Speaking to the media at Missouri Western State University, the Chiefs’ training site, Hill spoke in vague terms about the circumstances he’s faced over the past few months, stating he couldn’t go into detail. He thanked his family, fans and team for their support. The fans welcomed him to the practice field on Saturday with cheers.
The Chiefs suspended Hill after an audio recording of a fight between Hill and fiancée Crystal Espinal was made public in April. He said Sunday he wasn’t aware of the tape’s existence until it was released.
“I mean, I wish I could get into all of that, but I’m just here to man up to what I did,” Hill said. “On the audio, my bad language. I’m going to man up to that. I don’t want nobody talking to my little sister, my daughter that I have now, my mom like that. It’s very disrespectful. My mom got onto me. She thumped me on the ear saying, ‘C’mon, grow up from that.’ So, never again. I’m growing up as a human being.”
Hill, a two-time First-Team All-Pro and a three-time Pro Bowl selection, is entering his fourth NFL season. In 2018, he gained 1,630 years from scrimmage and scored 13 touchdowns.
–Field Level Media
Titans RB Henry dealing with lower leg injury
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry is not practicing due
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry is not practicing due to a lower leg injury and there is no timetable for his return, coach Mike Vrabel said Sunday.
Henry reportedly was spotted at training camp Friday in a walking boot.
Henry, 25, posted career highs with 1,059 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns last season.
He had a record-tying 99-yard touchdown run against Jacksonville in Week 14.
Henry has accumulated 2,293 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns plus 39 catches for 372 yards and one score in 47 games since the Titans drafted him in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft.
Tennessee is thin at running back, with 28-year-old Dion Lewis and special teamer David Fluellen next on the depth chart.
–Field Level Media
Cowboys’ Lawrence targeting opener for return
Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence said he expects
Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence said he expects to sit out all of training camp as he recovers from offseason shoulder surgery.
Lawrence delayed the shoulder surgery until after he signed a five-year, $105 million contract that includes $65 million in guarantees.
“I have a date in my mind when I’m going to be ready, and that’s the season opener,” Lawrence said. “I’m not saying I’m going to overload my workload for the season opener or what they want to do with me or have me off the PUP (physically unable to perform) list by the season opener, but hopefully be ready by the season opener.”
The Cowboys open their season on Sept. 8 against the New York Giants.
Lawrence said he won’t hurry the return.
“Well, ain’t in no rush. What are you rushing for?” Lawrence asked reporters.
He said the important thing is that he’s at the camp in Oxnard, Calif., learning with the rest of the team.
“It’s easier to be patient when you are still in it,” Lawrence, 27, said. “It would be different if I had to stay at home or not be around the guys. That is totally different. I am here. I can focus in the classroom. I can study with them.”
A Boise State product, Lawrence had 10.5 sacks last season and 14.5 sacks in 2017. He has 34 career sacks in 64 games over five seasons.
–Field Level Media
Report: Bengals WR Green (ankle) out 6-8 weeks
Cincinnati Bengals star receiver A.J. Green has torn
Cincinnati Bengals star receiver A.J. Green has torn ligaments in his left ankle and will be sidelined 6-8 weeks, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Sunday.
The seven-time Pro Bowl selection is not expected to be ready for the Bengals’ Sept. 8 season opener at Seattle, per the report.
Green, who turns 31 on Wednesday, was carted off the field Saturday during the team’s first training camp practice at the University of Dayton.
Green missed seven games last season with an injured right toe, falling short of 1,000 receiving yards for just the second time in his eight-year career.
He has caught 602 passes for 8,907 yards and 63 touchdowns in 111 games since the Bengals selected him fourth overall in the 2011 NFL Draft.
Entering the 2019 season, Green ranks second in all three of those statistical categories in the Cincinnati record books.
–Field Level Media
Former Chargers RB Lincoln dies at 80
Chargers great Keith Lincoln died Saturday at the age of 80.
Lincoln was a star running back for the Chargers and carried the team to the AFL championship in 1963.
In 1961, Lincoln was drafted by the Chicago Bears of
Chargers great Keith Lincoln died Saturday at the age of 80.
Lincoln was a star running back for the Chargers and carried the team to the AFL championship in 1963.
In 1961, Lincoln was drafted by the Chicago Bears of the NFL and the AFL’s Chargers. He elected to sign with the Chargers and spent his first six seasons in San Diego.
He made the Pro Bowl in his second season, but truly came into his own the next season. In 1963, he racked up 826 yards rushing at 6.5 yards per carry, 325 receiving yards and eight total touchdowns. In the championship game against the Boston Patriots, he had 329 yards on 20 total touches as the Chargers rolled to a 51-10 rout.
The following season, the Chargers made it back to the championship game, this time against the Buffalo Bills. Lincoln had 58 yards on the opening drive, but on the Chargers’ second possession he had his ribs broken on a hit by linebacker Mike Stratton and did not return.
The Chargers lost 20-7 and Lincoln’s production dwindled in the following years.
For his career, Lincoln played in 99 games and finished with 5,633 total yards and 38 touchdowns.
He made five AFL All-Star teams and was inducted into the Chargers’ Hall of Fame in 1980.
After his playing career ended in 1968, Lincoln went on to be an assistant coach at Idaho and Washington State, where he played his college ball. He then spent many years as the director of alumni relations at Washington State.
–Field Level Media
Giants sign two WRs after tryouts
The
The New York Giants signed a pair of wide receivers on Sunday to bolster a position that’s been depleted early on in training camp.
T.J. Jones and Amba Etta-Tawo were signed after several wideouts participated in tryouts on Saturday morning.
The Giants were forced to hold the tryouts due to a bevy of injuries at the position. Corey Coleman will miss the season with a torn ACL, and Sterling Shepard has a fractured thumb. Darius Slayton and Brittan Golden are working through hamstring and groin injuries, respectively, and are listed as day to day.
Alex Wesley is on the physically unable to perform list.
And wide receiver Golden Tate, who was expected to anchor the receiving corps after signing as a free agent in the offseason, is facing a four-game suspension for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing drugs. He is appealing the suspension.
Jones, 27, was a sixth-round pick by the Detroit Lions in 2014. In four seasons with the Lions, Jones played in 42 games and had 64 catches for 814 yards and four touchdowns. He’s also worked on special teams, returning kickoffs and punts.
Etta-Tawo, 25, has bounced around a few practice squads in the NFL since going undrafted in 2017. He also played briefly for the Birmingham Iron in the short-lived Alliance of American Football.
–Field Level Media
Free agent G Omameh has tryout with Saints
Free agent guard
Free agent guard Patrick Omameh had a tryout on Sunday with the New Orleans Saints, multiple outlets reported.
The 29-year-old has started 56 of his 67 games with four teams since going undrafted out of Michigan in 2013.
Omameh signed a three-year, $15 million contract with the New York Giants in March 2018 and started the first six games last season.
After being benched in October and cut in November, he rejoined the Jacksonville Jaguars and started the last five games.
Omameh previously played with Jacksonville from 2016-17 after stints with the Tampa Buccaneers (2014) and Chicago Bears (2015).
–Field Level Media
Raiders WR Brown practices after brief NFI stint
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown passed
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown passed his physical and practiced on Sunday, two days after he was placed on the non-football injury list.
Shortly after Brown arrived at training camp Friday in Napa Valley in a hot air balloon, he was placed on the NFI list with an undisclosed injury.
The Raiders acquired the seven-time Pro Bowl selection from the Pittsburgh Steelers in a trade in March and later signed him to a three-year, $50.125 million contract.
Brown, 31, caught at least 100 passes and exceeded 1,200 receiving yards in each of his last six seasons with the Steelers.
He appeared in 130 games with Pittsburgh from 2010-18, catching 837 passes for 11,207 yards and 74 touchdowns.
–Field Level Media
Reports: Ravens QB Griffin fractured thumb
Baltimore Ravens backup quarterback Robert Griffin III fractured his right thumb in practice on Saturday and will miss at least a few weeks, according to multiple reports.
ESPN reports Griffin will miss four to eight weeks, while The Athletic reports the team is optimistic
Baltimore Ravens backup quarterback Robert Griffin III fractured his right thumb in practice on Saturday and will miss at least a few weeks, according to multiple reports.
ESPN reports Griffin will miss four to eight weeks, while The Athletic reports the team is optimistic Griffin will be ready for the season opener on Sept. 8 in Miami.
Griffin’s hand hit the helmet of linebacker Tim Williams while following through on a throw during practice. Griffin confirmed to reporters afterward that he’d hurt the thumb on his throwing hand and had gotten X-rays, but declined to offer more details.
“We’ll see what happened with that. Everybody say a prayer,” head coach John Harbaugh told reporters. “I don’t think it’s bad, but say a prayer on that one.”
Griffin, 29, is entering his second season as the backup in Baltimore. He played briefly in Weeks 13 and 14 last season, first while Lamar Jackson was evaluated for a concussion in Atlanta and then after Jackson hurt his ankle late in Kansas City. Griffin finished 2 of 6 for 21 yards.
The former No. 2 overall pick of the Washington Redskins and offensive rookie of the year in 2012, Griffin hasn’t started a game since going 1-4 with the Cleveland Browns in 2016. He did not play in the regular season in 2015 or 2017.
–Field Level Media
Merritt seizes lead at Barracuda Championship
Troy
Troy Merritt used two eagles, including one to cap his round at the par-5 18th, to leap into the lead on Saturday and take a two-point advantage into the final round of the Barracuda Championship in Reno, Nev.
Merritt equaled the best round of the tournament thus far with a plus-18 in the event’s Modified Stableford scoring system at Montreux Golf & Country Club, putting him at plus-37 through 54 holes. The field finished Round 2 — which was suspended due to weather on Friday — on Saturday morning before completing all of Round 3 entering Sunday.
Robert Streb (plus-10 on the day) is in second at plus-35, with Collin Morikawa (plus-13) in third at plus-33.
John Chin (plus 11) is in fourth at plus-31, and the lone non-American in the top five, Canada’s Roger Sloan (plus-9), is another point back, in front of a cluster of four players at plus-29.
The scoring system awards two points for a birdie and minus-1 for a bogey, with no points for a par. Eagles are worth five points and double eagles worth eight, while double bogeys or worse are worth minus-3.
Merritt moved up eight spots on the leaderboard during the third round, powered by eagles at the par-5 second and again on his closing hole. His eagle at 18 capped a plus-13 back nine, which included four birdies. Merritt finished the day bogey free.
Streb was quiet by comparison but remained steady, notching five birdies in a bogey-free round.
Morikawa had just one bogey, compensating with seven birdies.
John Daly, allowed to ride in a cart in the event because of osteoarthritis in his right knee, rallied to finish Round 2 and make the cut — completing a round of plus-12 — then scored plus-4 in Round 3 with three birdies and two bogeys. He’s tied for 61st at plus-14.
The alternate-field event is running concurrently with the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational in Memphis, Tenn.
–Field Level Media
NFL notebook: Bengals WR Green leaves practice with injury
Cincinnati Bengals star wide receiver A.J. Green
Cincinnati Bengals star wide receiver A.J. Green was carted off the practice field Saturday after suffering an injury to his lower left leg.
Green came down awkwardly during a 7-on-7 drill, with his left foot appearing to get trapped underneath cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick, who fell after leaping to knock away a pass. Medical staff attended to Green on a sideline bench, checking his left foot, before he walked on his own power to the cart that took him off the field.
According to multiple reports, the injury is believed to be an ankle sprain.
Coach Zac Taylor didn’t speculate on the nature of the injury after practice, but told reporters, “You don’t want to assume anything, but I think we’re going to be OK.”
–New York Giants wide receiver Golden Tate will appeal a suspension handed down for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing drugs.
Tate posted a statement explaining the failed test on social media shortly after the report. He also said that he and the Giants will “eagerly await my appeal.”
ESPN’s Adam Schefter said the suspension was four games.
–The Detroit Lions released veteran running back Theo Riddick, shedding his $3.2 million salary.
The move helps Detroit afford the signing of former Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Mike Daniels, who officially signed for one year and $9.1 million on Saturday.
ESPN reports Riddick will now visit the New Orleans Saints.
–Second-year running back Sony Michel has been cleared to practice with the New England Patriots, after starting on the physically unable to perform list as training camp opened this week.
Before practice, Michel told reporters he was ready to go: “It’s all about getting bigger, stronger, faster,” he said.
Meanwhile, defensive end Michael Bennett was excused from the first three days of camp for “personal reasons,” according to director of player personnel Nick Caserio.
–Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley missed practice, and the team will be cautious with what coach Dan Quinn called a “tight hamstring.”
“He’s got a sore hamstring, and we’re going to make sure he’s full speed to go,” Quinn told reporters, per the team’s official website.
–The Washington Redskins placed tackle Trent Williams on the reserve/did not report list after he failed to show up for training camp.
Coach Jay Gruden said he had not heard from him.
NFL Network reported Monday that Williams would not report for the start of camp, saying his absence could last for some time and that Williams is unhappy with the medical staff after a tumor scare earlier this offseason.
–Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry was not at practice and, according to TitanInsider.com, was in a walking boot after suffering an undisclosed injury to his left foot Friday.
Head coach Mike Vrabel didn’t elaborate on the nature of the injury but told reporters that it is not serious, and that Henry was considered day-to-day.
–The Seattle Seahawks brought back cornerback DeShawn Shead, who started 22 career games for the team before playing last season with the Detroit Lions.
He will be on a one-year, minimum contract, according to ESPN.
–The Philadelphia Eagles announced the signing of veteran cornerback Orlando Scandrick.
The 32-year-old Scandrick was coveted due to injuries at the position. He worked out for the team earlier Saturday.
–Patriots director of player personnel Nick Caserio, denied a chance to interview with the Houston Texans in the offseason, said he is “pretty honored and privileged to be in the position I am in.”
New England filed tampering charges against the Texans after they approached Caserio about their vacant general manager position. Houston withdrew its request, the Patriots dropped the tampering changes, and Caserio is back as Bill Belichick’s right-hand man.
–Kansas City standout receiver/returner Tyreek Hill was heavily cheered at the Chiefs’ first practice and showed his appreciation by pumping his arms and high-stepping on the field at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Mo.
Hill endured an offseason of turmoil as the NFL investigated child-abuse allegations against him before announcing on July 19 that he didn’t violate the league’s personal-conduct policy.
–Indianapolis Colts rookie linebacker Bobby Okereke told reporters that the sexual assault accusation made against him while he was at Stanford in 2015 was false.
“Those were untrue allegations,” said Okereke, who was meeting the media for the first time since news of the allegations became public in June. “I fully complied with the school investigation and was found not responsible.”
General manager Chris Ballard said in June that Okereke told the Colts about the incident at the Senior Bowl in January. Ballard added that the team studied documents from the Title IX case and were comfortable with selecting Okereke, whom the Colts took in the third round (89th overall).
–Field Level Media
Report: Rams give WR Woods $3M raise
The Los Angeles Rams have given wideout Robert Woods a $3 million raise, according to an ESPN report on Saturday.
Per the report, Woods received $1 million in additional base salary for 2019 and a guaranteed roster bonus of $2 million in 2020. No new years were added to the deal, which runs through 2021.
Woods, 27, has outperformed the five-year, $34 million contract he signed as a free agent in March of 2017, racking up 142 catches for 2,000 yards and 11 touchdowns in 28 games over the last two seasons. That includes a 2018 campaign in which he caught 86 passes for 1,219 yards and six scores while playing in every game. The catches, yards and touchdowns were all career highs.
His previous annual average of $6.8 million ranked 37th among all NFL wideouts. Woods will now make $6.5 million this season and $8 million in 2020, with another $8 million on the books for 2021.
A 2013 second-round pick out of USC, Woods spent his first four seasons with the Buffalo Bills, totaling 203 catches for 2,451 yards and 12 scores.
–Field Level Media
Cardinals cut former first-rounder Nkemdiche
The Arizona Cardinals waived 2016 first-round pick Robert Nkemdiche on
The Arizona Cardinals waived 2016 first-round pick Robert Nkemdiche on Saturday, ending a disappointing tenure with the team.
Nkemdiche, a defensive tackle listed at 6-foot-4 and 314 pounds, had been on the physically unable to perform list as he continues to recover from a December tear of his ACL, but he reported to camp earlier this week in poor shape.
“Not in shape, I guess,” head coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters on Friday. “That’s kind of where we’ll leave it. He’s on PUP and he’s working through that. When he is cleared, we’ll work with him.”
Nkemdiche, who turns 25 in September, was pegged as a potential top-10 pick coming out of Ole Miss in 2016, but he slipped to Arizona at 29th overall amid concerns about his personality and work ethic.
Through three seasons with the Cardinals, he started just six of 27 games, totaling 4.5 sacks, 10 quarterback hits and nine tackles for loss. He was more productive in 2018, collecting all 4.5 sacks, seven QB hits and nine TFLs among 32 tackles, but his season ended with the ACL tear in Week 14.
Arizona declined Nkemdiche’s fifth-year option for 2020 in May, making 2019 the final year of his deal. He had been due a $400,000 bonus on the fifth day of camp had he remained on the roster.
Nkemdiche will be subject to waivers, with any team that claims him assuming the $1.6 million remaining on his contract. If unclaimed, he would become an unrestricted free agent.
–Field Level Media
Eagles sign veteran CB Scandrick
The
The Philadelphia Eagles announced the signing of veteran cornerback Orlando Scandrick on Saturday.
The 32-year-old Scandrick was coveted due to injuries at the position. He worked out for the team earlier Saturday.
Scandrick had one interception and 44 tackles in 15 games (seven starts) for the Kansas City Chiefs last season.
The 2008 fifth-round pick from Boise State played nine seasons for the Dallas Cowboys. He has nine career interceptions, eight forced fumbles, 11.5 sacks and 443 tackles in 140 games (76 starts).
The Eagles are currently without cornerbacks Cre’Von LeBlanc and Jalen Mills due to foot injuries, while Ronald Darby is still recovering from November’s ACL tear in his right knee.
Philadelphia released defensive tackle Anthony Rush to make room on the roster for Scandrick.
–Field Level Media
McIlroy takes lead, sets up pairing with Koepka at WGC
World No. 3 Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland fired an 8-under 62 on Saturday at TPC Southwind to grab a one-shot lead and set up a dream final pairing with World No. 1 Brooks Koepka at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational in Memphis, Tenn.
McIlroy, who stands at 12-under 198, started the day tied for 13th at 4 under, but steadily worked his way up the leaderboard with a steady string of nine birdies — including two stretches of three in a row at Nos. 7-9 and 16-18 — to move ahead of the pack. His lone bogey came at the par-4 12th.
Koepka, who began the day at 5 under, also carded five birdies through his first 11 holes and rebounded from a bogey at the par-4 13th with back-to-back birdies at 14 and 15 to shoot 64 and move to 11 under after three rounds.
Sunday will mark the first time that McIlory and Koepka will play together in a final round of a PGA Tour event.
“Every time I tee it up I feel like I have a chance to make some history,” Koepka told CBS Sports after his round. “It’s a neat place to be. I’m playing some incredible golf right now. It’s fun, I’m enjoying it while it lasts.
“Tomorrow is going to be difficult. Rory is going to come out firing, he’s playing well. You know he’s going to play a good one. I’m just going to have to take it deep.”
McIlroy, who failed to make the cut last week at The Open Championship in his native Northern Ireland, will be going for his third PGA Tour title of the season and 17th of his career. It would also be his second WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational title, after winning the event in 2014. Koepka, also a two-time winner already this season, will be gunning for PGA Tour win No. 7.
Round 2 leader Matthew Fitzpatrick struggled through a rollercoaster round of 69 that included three birdies and one bogey on the front, followed by two more bogeys and one double on the back. The 24-year-old Englishman managed to earn back some ground thanks to consecutive birdies on 16 and 17, but saw his two-shot lead dissolve into a two-shot deficit and stands alone in third place at 10 under.
Spain’s Jon Rahm, who led after the first round, shot 68 and is among a trio players tied at 9 under along with Australia’s Marc Leishman (63) and Sweden’s Alex Noren (66).
Defending champion Justin Thomas finished bogey-bogey but still managed to post a 66 and stands tied for 10th at 7 under. Thomas won last year’s WGC invitational event when it was played at Firestone Country Club in Akron, Ohio.
World No. 2 Dustin Johnson, the 2018 winner of the PGA event at TPC Southwind, shot 69 and stands tied for 26th at 3 under.
Reigning FedExCup champion Justin Rose of England fired an even-par 70 and stands tied for 15th at 5 under. Among his 13 previous starts in the event are finishes of second, third, fourth and fifth.
–Field Level Media
Pats’ Michel off PUP, practices; Bennett absent
Second-year running back Sony Michel has been cleared to practice with the New England Patriots, after starting on the physically unable to perform list as training camp opened this week.
Before practice on Saturday, Michel told reporters he was ready to go.
“It’s all about getting bigger, stronger, faster,” he said.
Michel had a knee scope this offseason. He has a history of knee injuries dating back to high school and continuing into his college years at Georgia. He also suffered a knee injury in training camp last season and missed the preseason.
Michel, 24, was the Patriots’ second first-round pick in 2018. In 13 games, he rushed for 931 yards and six touchdowns as a rookie. He also scored six touchdowns in the postseason, including the only touchdown in New England’s Super Bowl LIII victory.
Meanwhile, defensive end Michael Bennett was excused from the first three days of camp for “personal reasons,” according to director of player personnel Nick Caserio.
Caserio declined to offer further details.
“Michael has been great to work with, so we’ll leave it at that,” he said. “I really don’t want to get into it any further.”
Bennett, 33, joined the Patriots via trade from the Philadelphia Eagles in March. He skipped voluntary offseason workouts, instead staying at his home in Hawaii, but took part in mandatory minicamp in June.
Bennett had nine sacks and 30 QB hits last season, with the latter equaling a career high. He has 63 sacks and 178 QB hits in his 10-year career.
–Field Level Media
Hill cheered in Chiefs’ first practice
Tyreek Hill participated in the Kansas City Chiefs’ first practice on Saturday and the reaction was all positive.
The team’s standout receiver/returner was heavily cheered and showed his appreciation by pumping his arms and high-stepping on the field at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Mo.
Hill endured an offseason of turmoil as the NFL investigated child-abuse allegations against him before announcing on July 19 that he didn’t violate the league’s personal-conduct policy.
Kansas City suspended Hill from its offseason program in April. At the same time, Hill and then-fiancee Crystal Espinal were being investigated by authorities after their 3-year-old son allegedly suffered a broken arm.
Hill wasn’t available to the media after the practice so he has yet to publicly answer questions since avoiding suspension. He did greet fans and sign autographs.
Hill used his speed to catch three deep throws from quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and that was something coach Andy Reid enjoyed.
“He had to go get ’em and he got ’em,” Reid said afterward. “That’s a good thing.”
Mahomes, who recently termed himself as a close friend of Hill, was happy to see his top target displaying his skills.
“Whenever you go out there on Sundays, it’s about stuff you did in training camp,” Mahomes said. “It’s about that hard work, that dedication you put in each and every day. You saw that today. We had a great practice to start it off, and I think we’re going to keep building as the training camp goes on.
“The whole offense was really rolling and we were really connecting on a lot of deep balls. … It’s obviously good to get out there and get those reps and get those big passes completed. That’s a big part of our offense.”
In three seasons, Hill has 223 catches for 3,255 yards and 25 touchdowns. He also has rushed for four scores and has five return touchdowns (four punts, one kickoff).
–Field Level Media
Colts LB Okereke denies sexual assault accusation
Indianapolis Colts rookie linebacker Bobby
Indianapolis Colts rookie linebacker Bobby Okereke told reporters Saturday that the sexual assault accusation made against him while he was at Stanford in 2015 was false.
“Those were untrue allegations,” said Okereke, who was meeting the media for the first time since news of the allegations became public in June. “I fully complied with the school investigation and was found not responsible. I informed the team about it during the pre-draft process.”
General manager Chris Ballard said in June that Okereke told the Colts about the incident at the Senior Bowl in January. Ballard added that the team studied documents from the Title IX case and were comfortable with selecting Okereke, whom the Colts took in the third round (89th overall).
“When we looked at it and talked about it and talking to the young man, an incident from four years ago, no discipline by the university and he was never charged with a crime,” Ballard told reporters at the time. “And then you look at his track record from that point to now: Team captain. Lott Trophy quarterfinalist. He graduated with a degree in management and engineering. He’s working on his master’s.
“From 2015 to 2019, from everything we gathered and high recommendations that we got, it felt appropriate to take him.”
A New York Times story in December 2016 reported that an unnamed Stanford football player wasn’t disciplined by the school or football program after a disciplinary board of five panelists didn’t return the needed 4-1 vote to say a sexual assault had occurred. Ballard said Okereke told him he was the unnamed player.
The complainant did not file formal charges because she didn’t want a full police investigation, the Times reported.
Okereke, who turns 23 on Monday, was a team captain for the Cardinal and played in 51 games, making 240 career tackles. He said his full focus is on the Colts and training camp as he enters his rookie season.
“Right now, I’m just focused on making this team,” Okereke said. “Helping this team out like I can and moving forward.”
–Field Level Media
Report: Titans RB Henry in walking boot
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry was not at practice Saturday and, according to TitanInsider.com, was in a walking boot after suffering an undisclosed injury to his left foot Friday.
Head coach Mike Vrabel didn’t elaborate on the nature of the injury but told reporters that it is not serious and that Henry was considered day-to-day.
Henry, 25, is a fourth-year pro coming off his best season. He rushed 215 times for 1,059 yards and 12 touchdowns last season, tying Tony Dorsett’s NFL record with a 99-yard rushing touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Dec. 6.
Henry ran for 238 yards in that game versus Jacksonville and rushed for 585 yards in the final four games of the season.
–Field Level Media
Bengals WR Green leaves practice with injury
Cincinnati Bengals star wide receiver A.J. Green was carted
Cincinnati Bengals star wide receiver A.J. Green was carted off the practice field Saturday after suffering an injury to his lower left leg.
Green came down awkwardly during a 7-on-7 drill, according to NFL Network reporter James Palmer.
Medical staff attended to Green on a sideline bench, checking his left foot, before he walked on his own power to the cart that took him off the field.
Coach Zac Taylor didn’t speculate on the nature of the injury after practice, but told reporters, “You don’t want to assume anything, but I think we’re going to be OK.”
Green, who turns 31 on Wednesday, was selected to the Pro Bowl in each of his first seven seasons in the NFL before missing seven games because of a toe injury last year, when he caught 46 passes for 694 yards and six touchdowns.
Green has 602 career catches for 8,907 yards and 63 TDs, all with the Bengals. He has posted six seasons with 1,000-plus yards, narrowly missing that benchmark in 2016 (964 yards) when he played in just 10 games.
–Field Level Media
Seahawks bring back DB Shead on 1-year deal
The Seattle Seahawks brought back cornerback DeShawn Shead,
The Seattle Seahawks brought back cornerback DeShawn Shead, who started 22 career games for the team before playing last season with the Detroit Lions.
He will be on a one-year, minimum contract, according to ESPN.
Shead, 30, was with the Seahawks from 2012 to 2017, promoted from the practice squad late in his second year. After helping on special teams and being a versatile backup in the secondary, his best season came in 2016, when he started all 15 games in which he played, making 80 tackles and intercepting a pass.
He has two career interceptions in 66 games (23 starts).
The Seahawks also signed linebacker Jawuan Johnson, an undrafted rookie out of TCU, on Saturday. Seattle waived wide receiver Caleb Scott with a non-football injury designation, and placed linebacker Emmanuel Ellerbee on injured reserve.
–Field Level Media
