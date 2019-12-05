Chiefs QB Mahomes to sit vs. Vikings
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will miss his second straight game on Sunday when the Minnesota Vikings visit, the team confirmed on Sunday morning.
Mahomes, who had been listed as questionable as he recovers from a dislocated right kneecap sustained Oct. 17 in Denver, practiced last week and this week on a limited basis but had not been expected to suit up Sunday.
The league’s reigning MVP missed last Sunday’s 31-24 home loss to the Green Bay Packers, though he said he would have played if it had been a playoff game.
The Chiefs activated veteran Chad Henne from injured reserve on Saturday, waiving undrafted rookie Kyle Shurmur to create room on the roster. Matt Moore will make his second straight start, with Henne serving as the backup.
Moore hit 24 of 36 passes for 267 yards and two scores against Green Bay.
–Field Level Media
New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard is still feeling the effects of a concussion and will not play Monday night against the Dallas Cowboys, the team announced Sunday.
Shepard was cleared from concussion protocol on Friday. He suffered the head injury Oct. 6 in the Giants’ loss to the Minnesota Vikings.
“He practiced fully this week and was limited with no contact the two weeks before that,” coach Pat Shurmur said in a team statement. “He told (head athletic trainer) Ronnie (Barnes) last evening (Saturday) he didn’t feel well and was sent for examination and evaluation. When he arrived for work this morning, he still did not feel well. At that point, the decision was made to continue in the concussion protocol.”
Shepard, 26, was New York’s leading receiver prior to the injury. He has recorded 25 catches for 267 yards and a touchdown in four games since signing a four-year, $41 million extension in the offseason.
The concussion sustained in October was Shepard’s second of the season. The first came in the season opener against Dallas, and he missed the Week 2 contest against Buffalo.
–Field Level Media
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett left Sunday’s game against the Steelers in Pittsburgh in the second quarter with a left knee injury.
He was initially listed as questionable to return.
On an incomplete pass play, Pittsburgh’s Cam Hayward knocked one of Brissett’s teammates into him. He eventually jogged off the field and was replaced by Brian Hoyer, who completed the drive with a touchdown pass for a 10-3 Colts lead.
Brissett completed 4 of 5 passes for 59 yards before exiting.
Brissett was elevated to starter shortly before the start of the season when Andrew Luck unexpectedly retired.
–Field Level Media
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett left Sunday’s game against the Steelers in Pittsburgh in the second quarter with a left knee injury and did not return.
Coach Frank Reich said after the game he believes Brissett “likely” suffered an MCL sprain and will undergo more tests. As for Brissett’s status for next week’s home game against the Miami Dolphins, the quarterback said, “We’ll see,” according to the Indianapolis Star.
On an incomplete pass play, Pittsburgh’s Cam Hayward knocked one of Brissett’s teammates into him. He eventually jogged off the field and was replaced by Brian Hoyer, who completed the drive with a touchdown pass to give the Colts a 10-3 lead.
Brissett completed 4 of 5 passes for 59 yards before exiting.
Hoyer was 17 of 26 for 168 yards and three touchdowns, also throwing an interception that was returned 96 yards for a touchdown by Minkah Fitzpatrick. The Steelers won 26-24.
Brissett was elevated to starter shortly before the start of the season when Andrew Luck unexpectedly retired.
–Field Level Media
Doug Marrone said he’s going to use the Jaguars’ bye week to weigh whether it will be veteran Nick Foles or rookie Gardner Minshew II at quarterback when Jacksonville next plays Nov. 17 at Indianapolis.
The Jaguars coach said he would “step away a little bit and take a break” before making his decision. He said he intended to talk to the quarterbacks, tell them his decision before they return to work next Sunday “and be able to discuss where we’re going to go from here.”
Marrone said he would consider everything he’s seen from both quarterbacks before making his decision.
“It’s not one game. It’ll be a body of work,” Marrone said.
Marrone made his comments following the Jaguars’ 26-3 loss to the Houston Texans in London on Sunday, when Minshew left a less-than-positive impression. On the day, he was 27-of-47 passing for 309 yards with two touchdowns, two interceptions and two lost fumbles for the Jaguars (4-5).
The Jaguars signed Foles to a four-year, $88 million contract in the offseason. The contract includes $50.1 million in guarantees. He led the Philadelphia Eagles to the Super Bowl championship in 2018 and was the game’s MVP.
In the season opener against Kansas City, Foles broke his left collarbone and had surgery to install a plate and screws. All along, the team has targeted Week 11 – the game at Indianapolis — for his return.
Minshew has guided the Jaguars to a 4-4 record. Before Sunday’s performance, he had completed 161 of 260 passes (61.9 percent) with 13 touchdowns and two interceptions.
In his brief appearance in Week 1, Foles was 5-of-8 passing for 75 yards with a touchdown.
–Field Level Media
Rookie Devin Singletary ran for a career-high 95 yards and the game-clinching touchdown Sunday to lead the Buffalo Bills to a 24-9 win over the Washington Redskins at New Era Field in Orchard Park, N.Y.
With the victory, the Bills reached the halfway point of the NFL season at 6-2.
Singletary, a third-round pick from Florida Atlantic, scored on a 2-yard run with 2:21 left in the game, capping an eight-play, 46-yard drive. The key play was a 23-yard pass from Josh Allen to John Brown on third-and-18 that put Buffalo at the 14.
Allen played an efficient game, completing 14 of 20 passes for 160 yards and a touchdown while running for another score. His counterpart, Washington rookie Dwayne Haskins, went 15 of 22 for 144 yards in his first NFL start. Haskins got the call with veteran Case Keenum still in concussion protocol.
Running back Adrian Peterson collected 108 yards on 18 carries for the Redskins, but it wasn’t enough to keep them from dropping to 1-8.
Buffalo initiated scoring by capitalizing on a short field after Tress Way’s punt was caught in the wind and traveled only 21 yards. The Bills marched 54 yards in eight plays, with Allen finishing the drive with a 6-yard touchdown pass to Cole Beasley at the 8:19 mark of the first quarter.
Stephen Hauschka upped the margin to 10-0 on a 42-yard field goal with 29 seconds left, although that score was a consolation prize. Buffalo had first-and-goal at the 2, but lost 22 yards on its next three plays and settled for three points.
Washington got on the board with Dustin Hopkins’ 29-yard field goal with 10:45 left in the half, ending a 71-yard march. Peterson carried the load for most of it, ripping off runs of 18, 17 and 28 yards on consecutive plays.
Allen’s 1-yard sneak six minutes later made the score 17-3. It capped an 11-play, 39-yard drive that was set up by Andre Roberts’ 66-yard kickoff return. Hopkins converted a 33-yard field goal with 36 seconds remaining, chopping the Bills’ lead to 11 at the half.
–Field Level Media
Deshaun Watson threw for a pair of 1-yard touchdown passes as the Houston Texans coasted to a 26-3 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday in London.
Watson completed 22 of 28 passes for 201 yards as the Texans (6-3) posted their fourth win in five games by completing a season sweep of the Jaguars (4-5).
Houston’s Carlos Hyde rushed for 160 yards against his former team, although he was denied a touchdown in the fourth quarter after safety Jarrod Wilson punched the ball out just as Hyde was about to cross the goal line.
Rookie Gardner Minshew threw his second consecutive interception on the next play, however, and Watson found DeAndre Hopkins over the middle to give Houston a 26-3 lead.
On the day, Minshew was 27-of-47 passing for 309 yards.
Watson showed no ill effects of being inadvertently kicked in the eye during last Sunday’s 27-24 victory over Oakland.
Watson, the AFC Offensive Player of the Month for October, extended the Texans’ 14-play, 80-yard drive early in the second quarter by converting a fourth-and-2 sequence with a short pass to tight end Jordan Akins. Watson then managed to elude the grasp of Jacksonville defensive end Yannick Ngakoue and lateral the ball to Hyde for a 7-yard gain.
Watson capped the drive with a misdirection play, hitting a cutting Darren Fells for the tight end’s team-leading sixth receiving touchdown to give Houston a 9-0 lead.
The extra-point attempt was blocked by safety Cody Davis, however.
The Jaguars enjoyed an 11-play drive on their next possession, which was highlighted by Minshew connecting with Ryquell Armstead on a 31-yard completion. Josh Lambo capped the sequence by drilling a 30-yard attempt, marking his 24th successful field goal in a row to tie his own franchise record.
Lambo’s bid for the record-breaking kick in the third quarter was thwarted after a high snap, with holder Logan Cooke electing to run for what resulted in a 19-yard loss and turnover on downs at the 50-yard-line.
Houston took advantage of the positive field position with Ka’imi Fairbairn drilling a 42-yard field goal to push the lead to 12-3 with 5:02 left in the third quarter.
Hyde’s 48-yard scamper on the Texans’ next possession set up fellow running back Duke Johnson, who bulldozed his way past cornerback Tre Herndon at the goal line for a 1-yard touchdown.
–Field Level Media
Mason Rudolph passed for 191 yards and one touchdown and Chris Boswell’s fourth field goal made the difference Sunday as the Pittsburgh Steelers edged the visiting Indianapolis Colts 26-24.
Boswell’s deciding kick, a 26-yarder, came with 6:36 left in the fourth quarter. Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri shanked a 43-yarder with 1:11 left.
Rudolph threw a touchdown pass to Vance McDonald, and Minkah Fitzpatrick returned an interception 96 yards for a touchdown for Pittsburgh (4-4), which played without starting running back James Conner (shoulder).
Brian Hoyer, who stepped in when starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett left in the second quarter because of a knee injury, passed for 168 yards, with scoring passes to Jack Doyle, Zach Pascal and Chester Rogers for the Colts (5-3), who played without top receiver T.Y. Hilton (calf).
The teams traded field goals in the first quarter — Vinatieri’s 25-yarder for a 3-0 Indianapolis lead after Kenny Moore intercepted Rudolph; and Boswell’s tying 21-yarder.
Brissett left the game with 12:41 left in the second quarter. On an incomplete pass play, Pittsburgh’s Cam Heyward knocked Indianapolis lineman Quenton Nelson into the quarterback. Hoyer completed that drive with a 6-yard touchdown pass to Doyle for a 10-3 Colts’ lead.
Fitzpatrick stepped in front of a Hoyer pass toward the end zone for Doyle and returned the pick 96 yards for a tying touchdown with 2:21 left in the half.
Hoyer threw a 14-yard scoring pass to Zach Pascal. Heyward blocked Vinatieri’s extra point kick, leaving it 16-10.
The Steelers got a 51-yard field goal by Boswell as the first half expired to cut it to 16-13.
In the third quarter, Rudolph led an 11-play, 54-yard drive that concluded with his 7-yard touchdown pass to McDonald for a 20-16 lead.
Justin Houston sacked Rudolph in the end zone and knocked the ball loose. Alejandro Villanueva recovered it for the Steelers, giving Indianapolis a safety and making it 20-18.
The Colts turned the ball over on the free kick, leading to Boswell’s 33-yard field goal on the first play of the fourth quarter, upping the lead to 23-18.
Hoyer hit Rogers for a 4-yard score at 8:43 of the third for a 24-23 lead. A two-point conversation pass failed.
Brissett was 4-of-5 passing for 59 yards before leaving.
–Field Level Media
Ryan Fitzpatrick threw three
Ryan Fitzpatrick threw three touchdown passes — including two to rookie Preston Williams — to lead the Miami Dolphins to their first win of the season, beating the visiting New York Jets 26-18 on Sunday afternoon.
Each team scored on a safety, a rarity in the same game.
Fitzpatrick, a former Jets quarterback, completed 24 of 36 passes for 288 yards and no interceptions. His tight end, Mike Gesicki, caught six passes for 95 yards. Williams caught five passes for 72 yards but was carted off the field in the fourth quarter due to a knee injury.
Miami (1-7) snapped a 10-game losing streak that dated to last December. It was the first win for rookie coach Brian Flores.
New York (1-7) lost its third straight game since an upset win over the Dallas Cowboys on Oct. 13. The loss surely was painful for New York’s Adam Gase, who coached Miami the past three seasons before being fired.
Jets quarterback Sam Darnold completed 27 of 39 passes for 260 yards and one touchdown. But he also threw a costly interception at Miami’s 1-yard line.
New York scored on the game’s opening drive, an 11-play, 75-yard march that was capped by Darnold’s 12-yard pass to Jamison Crowder.
After New York’s Sam Ficken missed a 49-yard field goal try, Miami answered with touchdown drives of 61 and 84 yards to take a 14-7 second-quarter lead.
First, Fitzpatrick connected on a 12-yard TD pass to Williams, who was left open by a confused Jets secondary. Then, Fitzpatrick threw 17 yards to DeVante Parker, who boxed out Nate Hairston for the TD grab.
The final 1:51 of the first half featured three scores and a lot of action.
Miami took a 21-7 lead when Williams ran a slant pattern for a 5-yard TD reception.
New York’s Vyncint Smith followed with a 78-yard kickoff return during which he broke three tackles. The Jets seemed to get a touchdown pass to tight end Ryan Griffin, but it was ruled no catch on video review. On the next play, Miami blitzed linebacker Raekwon McMillan, who pressured Darnold into an off-balance throw that was intercepted by Jomal Wiltz at the 1-yard line with just 48 seconds left.
Miami’s offense took over, but Fitzpatrick fumbled the snap, giving the Jets a safety, and Ficken made a career-long 52-yard field goal with two seconds left to cut New York’s deficit to 21-12.
After an exchange of third-quarter field goals, Miami added a safety in the fourth when Darnold wasn’t looking for the shotgun snap. The ball flew past him, ending up out of the end zone, and New York’s hopes sailed away as well.
–Field Level Media
The Pittsburgh Steelers said running back James Conner will not play in Sunday’s game against the host Indianapolis Colts.
Connor sustained a shoulder injury to his AC joint in the waning moments of Pittsburgh’s 27-14 victory over the Miami Dolphins on Monday. He didn’t practice all week after rushing for 145 yards and a touchdown.
The 24-year-old Conner has 97 carries for 380 yards and four touchdowns this season for the Steelers (3-4). He also has 29 receptions for 236 yards with two scores in the passing game.
Jaylen Samuels took first-team reps in practice this week and is expected to handle the majority of the workload against the Colts (5-2).
Samuels is returning from a two-game absence after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery in early October. He has 18 carries for 50 yards and a touchdown this season.
The Steelers will also be without running back Benny Snell (knee) and guard Ramon Foster (concussion).
— Field Level Media
Dallas Cowboys outside linebacker Leighton
Dallas Cowboys outside linebacker Leighton Vander Esch is listed as questionable for Monday night’s game against the New York Giants due to a neck injury.
According to ESPN, that tag might be a little optimistic as the network cited sources saying the second-year pro will miss the game.
Vander Esch was a limited practice participant on Saturday for the third consecutive day.
Vander Esch suffered his injury against the Philadelphia Eagles on Oct. 20. Dallas had a bye last weekend but improvement has been slow and Vander Esch is still experiencing range-of-motion issues.
“He’s getting better and better, so we’ve just got to take him day by day,” Cowboys coach Jason Garrett told reporters on Saturday.
If Vander Esch can’t play, veteran Sean Lee would step into the weak-side linebacker spot.
“Sean’s played a lot of football for us at a very high level and is very smart,” Garrett said of a player who has been with the Cowboys since 2010. “He’s embraced his role up to this point this year, but one of his great strengths is his versatility and he can play different spots.
Vander Esch ranks second on the Cowboys with 54 tackles. He was an immediate hit as a rookie last season as he compiled a team-best 140 tackles and made two interceptions while being named to the Pro Bowl.
Cornerback Anthony Brown (hamstring) also is questionable for the game. Brown sat out the Philadelphia game.
–Field Level Media
The 47-year-old woman whose car struck and killed the girlfriend of Browns defensive end Chris Smith on a Cleveland highway in September will not be charged in her death, Cleveland.com reported Friday.
According to the report, the driver was not impaired or driving recklessly, investigators said. The driver admitted to drinking before the crash, but she was not legally drunk.
Smith and Petara Cordero, who had their first child together just four weeks before the Sept. 11 incident, were in Smith’s 2019 Lamborghini when a tire blew out. As a result, the sports car veered to the left and struck a center median. Smith and Cordero got out of the car.
The woman’s 2017 Mazda 3 then hit the open passenger door of the Lamborghini, striking Cordero, 26.
Cordero was taken to Fairview Hospital in Cleveland, where she was pronounced dead. She and their daughter, Haven, had flown from Charlotte, N.C., to visit Smith.
Smith, 27, was cited, however, and found guilty Thursday of a misdemeanor charge of failure to control and paid $316 in fines and court costs, Cleveland.com reported.
–Field Level Media
The Pittsburgh Steelers waived
The Pittsburgh Steelers waived disappointing receiver Donte Moncrief on Saturday and promoted running back Tony Brooks-James from the practice squad.
Moncrief had just four receptions for 18 yards in five games after being signed as a free agent in the offseason. He was added to help make up some of the production lost due to Antonio Brown’s departure.
He caught three passes for 7 yards in a season-opening loss to the New England Patriots but dropped four others. Moncrief was demoted from the starting lineup after Week 2 and caught just one more pass.
The 26-year-old Moncrief has 204 career receptions for 2,561 yards and 21 touchdowns in 74 games (43 starts) over six NFL seasons with the Indianapolis Colts (2014-17), Jacksonville Jaguars (2018) and Steelers.
Brooks-James, a rookie from Oregon, went undrafted and was signed by the Atlanta Falcons as a free agent. The Falcons released him after training camp despite him producing a 137-yard rushing performance against the Jaguars in the preseason finale.
Brooks-James was initially part of the practice squad of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and was released on Oct. 8. He joined the Steelers’ practice squad on Oct. 15.
Part of the promotion is tied to Pittsburgh’s running back situation for Sunday’s game against the Colts. Starter James Conner (shoulder) is doubtful and backup Benny Snell (knee) has been ruled out.
Jaylen Samuels (18 carries, 50 yards) is in line to be the main ball carrier. He missed the previous two games with a knee injury.
–Field Level Media
Harry Higgs birdied two of his last three holes Saturday to grab a two-shot lead entering the final round of the PGA Tour’s Bermuda championship.
Recovering quickly after his first bogey of the week at the par-4 14th hole, Higgs birdied Nos. 16 and 18 to post a 6-under-par 65 at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda.
At 17 under, Higgs is two strokes better than second-round co-leader Brendon Todd and three up on Bo Hoag and Brian Gay.
Higgs, 27, is a New Jersey native and SMU graduate who is making just his sixth career PGA Tour start. He birdied three of the four par-3 holes in Saturday’s third round and was one of only four players to make a birdie at the 216-yard signature 16th hole. He made seven birdies in the round.
Todd carded one bogey and five birdies, including a pitch-in birdie at the par-4 12th, in his round of 67.
Hoag birdied five of his first seven holes en route to the day’s low round with a bogey-free 64.
Gay posted his second straight 65 with six birdies and no bogeys.
Scottie Scheffler, who opened with a 9-under 62, shot 69 for the second straight day and is four off the pace at 13 under in solo fifth place.
The inaugural Bermuda event features an alternate field as it is running concurrently with the World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions in Shanghai.
–Field Level Media
Running back Tra Carson was placed on injured reserve (hamstring) Saturday by the Detroit Lions, who promoted running back Paul Perkins to the active roster from the practice squad.
Perkins, 24, acquired by Detroit through waivers from the New York Giants on Sept. 18, has played in two games for the 3-3-1 Lions this season. The 5-foot-11, 208-pound Perkins, in his third NFL season out of UCLA, has three carries for 4 yards.
In two previous seasons with the Giants, he gained 546 yards on 153 carries in 25 games, and made 23 receptions for 208 yards.
The Lions claimed Carson off waivers from the Green Bay Packers three weeks ago. He started the only game he played for the Lions, gaining a team-high 34 yards on 12 carries against the Giants last Sunday. He gained 14 yards on six carries in two games for the Packers this season, and made four catches for 18 yards.
Carson also saw limited action with Green Bay (four games) and the Cincinnati Bengals (two games) in 2018.
The 27-year-old was undrafted out of Texas A&M, rushing for 1,165 yards and seven touchdowns in his final season with the Aggies.
Also Saturday, the Lions ruled out defensive tackle Mike Daniels (foot) and guard-center Graham Glasgow (back) for Sunday’s game at the Oakland Raiders.
–Field Level Media
The Washington Redskins signed safety Deshazor Everett to a
The Washington Redskins signed safety Deshazor Everett to a three-year contract extension on Sunday.
The team did not disclose financial terms of the deal.
Everett, the special teams captain, originally was signed by the Redskins to the practice squad in 2015.
A product of Texas A&M, Everett, 27, has appeared in 62 regular-season games (11 starts) and has 82 tackles, two interceptions, seven passes defensed and one forced fumble.
–Field Level Media
Whether Carolina Panthers quarterback
Whether Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton will play again this season remains up in the air after a visit with foot specialist Dr. Robert Anderson.
Anderson did not recommend surgery for Newton, who has been out since Sept. 12 because of a Lisfranc injury, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported. Still, his injury has not recovered to the point that he can play or even practice.
Instead, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Newton will take a few days to consider his options, which could include going on injured reserve and ending the possibility he’ll return this season.
For now, rest is the prescribed remedy – but how long that rest period will be is the question. Rapoport said Newton is expected to miss at least several weeks.
Kyle Allen has filled in for Newton and is 4-1 as the starter.
Newton went down in the third preseason game of the exhibition season at New England but missed only a week of practice. He returned for preparation for Week 1, but struggled with accuracy and was limited outside the pocket. He was sidelined after a Week 2 loss to Tampa Bay.
The Panthers (4-3) host the Tennessee Titans (4-4) on Sunday.
–Field Level Media
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will miss his second straight game on Sunday when the Minnesota Vikings visit, ESPN reported early Sunday morning.
Mahomes, who is officially listed as questionable as he recovers from a dislocated right kneecap sustained Oct. 17 in Denver, practiced last week and this week on a limited basis but was not expected to suit up Sunday.
The league’s reigning MVP missed last Sunday’s 31-24 home loss to the Green Bay Packers, though he said he would have played if it had been a playoff game.
The Chiefs activated veteran Chad Henne from injured reserve on Saturday, waiving undrafted rookie Kyle Shurmur to create room on the roster. Matt Moore will make his second straight start, with Henne serving as the backup.
Moore hit 24 of 36 passes for 267 yards and two scores against Green Bay.
–Field Level Media
NFL injury reports for
NFL injury reports for Sunday and Monday games, as released by the league on Friday.
CHICAGO BEARS at PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
CHICAGO BEARS
Status Report
OUT LB Isaiah Irving (quadricep)
Practice Report
DID NOT PARTICIPATE IN PRACTICE
Wednesday LB Isaiah Irving (quadricep)
Thursday LB Isaiah Irving (quadricep)
Friday LB Isaiah Irving (quadricep)
LIMITED PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE
Friday TE Trey Burton (groin), WR Taylor Gabriel (shin), S Eddie Jackson (hamstring), DT Bilal Nichols (knee)
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
Status Report
OUT LB Nigel Bradham (ankle), T Jason Peters (knee)
QUESTIONABLE WR DeSean Jackson (abdomen), DT Timmy Jernigan (foot), S Andrew Sendejo (groin)
Practice Report
DID NOT PARTICIPATE IN PRACTICE
Wednesday LB Nigel Bradham (ankle), T Jason Peters (knee), RB Miles Sanders (shoulder)
Thursday LB Nigel Bradham (ankle), G Brandon Brooks (illness), T Jason Peters (knee)
Friday LB Nigel Bradham (ankle), DE Vinny Curry (not injury related), T Jason Peters (knee)
LIMITED PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE
Wednesday WR DeSean Jackson (abdomen), DT Timmy Jernigan (foot), RB Darren Sproles (quadricep)
Thursday WR DeSean Jackson (abdomen), DT Timmy Jernigan (foot), S Andrew Sendejo (groin), RB Darren Sproles (quadricep)
Friday WR DeSean Jackson (abdomen), DT Timmy Jernigan (foot), S Andrew Sendejo (groin)
FULL PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE
Wednesday CB Avonte Maddox (concussion, neck), DE Josh Sweat (ankle)
Thursday CB Avonte Maddox (concussion, neck), RB Miles Sanders (shoulder), DE Josh Sweat (ankle)
Friday G Brandon Brooks (illness), CB Avonte Maddox (concussion, neck), RB Miles Sanders (shoulder), RB Darren Sproles (quadricep), DE Josh Sweat (ankle)
CLEVELAND BROWNS at DENVER BRONCOS
CLEVELAND BROWNS
Status Report
OUT TE Pharaoh Brown (concussion), DT Daniel Ekuale (calf), S Eric Murray (knee), S Damarious Randall (hamstring)
QUESTIONABLE T Kendall Lamm (knee)
Practice Report
DID NOT PARTICIPATE IN PRACTICE
Wednesday TE Pharaoh Brown (concussion), S Damarious Randall (hamstring)
Thursday TE Pharaoh Brown (concussion), DT Daniel Ekuale (calf), S Eric Murray (knee), S Damarious Randall (hamstring)
Friday TE Pharaoh Brown (concussion), DT Daniel Ekuale (calf), S Eric Murray (knee), S Damarious Randall (hamstring)
LIMITED PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE
Wednesday WR Odell Beckham (groin), DT Daniel Ekuale (calf), WR Jarvis Landry (shoulder), S Sheldrick Redwine (hamstring)
Thursday WR Odell Beckham (groin), WR Jarvis Landry (shoulder)
Friday WR Odell Beckham (groin), WR Jarvis Landry (shoulder)
FULL PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE
Wednesday T Kendall Lamm (knee), S Jermaine Whitehead (hand)
Thursday T Kendall Lamm (knee), S Sheldrick Redwine (hamstring), S Jermaine Whitehead (hand)
Friday T Kendall Lamm (knee), S Sheldrick Redwine (hamstring), S Jermaine Whitehead (hand)
DENVER BRONCOS
Status Report
OUT CB Bryce Callahan (foot), TE Jeff Heuerman (knee), T Ja’Wuan James (knee), S Will Parks (hand)
QUESTIONABLE DE DeMarcus Walker (shoulder)
Practice Report
DID NOT PARTICIPATE IN PRACTICE
Wednesday CB Bryce Callahan (foot), LB Todd Davis (knee, hip), QB Joe Flacco (neck), TE Jeff Heuerman (knee), T Ja’Wuan James (knee), LB Von Miller (knee), LB Corey Nelson (biceps), S Will Parks (hand)
Thursday CB Bryce Callahan (foot), QB Joe Flacco (neck), TE Jeff Heuerman (knee), T Ja’Wuan James (knee), LB Corey Nelson (biceps), S Will Parks (hand)
Friday CB Bryce Callahan (foot), TE Jeff Heuerman (knee), T Ja’Wuan James (knee), S Will Parks (hand)
LIMITED PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE
Wednesday LB Joseph Jones (ribs), G Ronald Leary (not injury related), RB Phillip Lindsay (wrist), G Dalton Risner (ankle), DE DeMarcus Walker (shoulder)
Thursday LB Todd Davis (knee, hip), LB Joseph Jones (ribs), LB Von Miller (knee), G Dalton Risner (ankle), DE DeMarcus Walker (shoulder)
Friday DE DeMarcus Walker (shoulder)
FULL PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE
Wednesday LB Justin Hollins (knee)
Thursday LB Justin Hollins (knee), G Ronald Leary (not injury related), RB Phillip Lindsay (wrist)
Friday LB Todd Davis (knee, hip), LB Justin Hollins (knee), LB Joseph Jones (ribs), G Ronald Leary (not injury related), RB Phillip Lindsay (wrist), LB Von Miller (knee), G Dalton Risner (ankle)
DETROIT LIONS at OAKLAND RAIDERS
DETROIT LIONS
Status Report
OUT S Tracy Walker (knee)
DOUBTFUL DT Mike Daniels (foot)
QUESTIONABLE RB Tra Carson (hamstring), G Graham Glasgow (back), DT Damon Harrison (groin, not injury related), CB Amani Oruwariye (knee), DT A’Shawn Robinson (knee), CB Darius Slay (hamstring)
Practice Report
DID NOT PARTICIPATE IN PRACTICE
Wednesday G Graham Glasgow (back), DE Da’Shawn Hand (not injury related), S Tracy Walker (knee)
Thursday DT Damon Harrison (groin, not injury related), S Tracy Walker (knee)
Friday S Tracy Walker (knee)
LIMITED PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE
Wednesday DT Mike Daniels (foot), CB Amani Oruwariye (knee), CB Darius Slay (hamstring)
Thursday RB Tra Carson (hamstring), DT Mike Daniels (foot), G Graham Glasgow (back), CB Amani Oruwariye (knee), CB Darius Slay (hamstring)
Friday RB Tra Carson (hamstring), DT Mike Daniels (foot), DT Damon Harrison (groin, not injury related), CB Amani Oruwariye (knee), DT A’Shawn Robinson (knee)
FULL PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE
Wednesday DT Damon Harrison (groin), QB Matthew Stafford (hip)
Thursday DE Da’Shawn Hand (not injury related), QB Matthew Stafford (hip)
Friday G Graham Glasgow (back), DE Da’Shawn Hand (not injury related), CB Darius Slay (hamstring), QB Matthew Stafford (hip)
OAKLAND RAIDERS
Status Report
QUESTIONABLE DT P.J. Hall (shoulder), WR Dwayne Harris (foot), S Erik Harris (illness), C Rodney Hudson (ankle), T Andre James (ankle), DE Josh Mauro (groin)
Practice Report
DID NOT PARTICIPATE IN PRACTICE
Wednesday WR Dwayne Harris (foot), C Rodney Hudson (ankle), T Andre James (ankle), DE Josh Mauro (groin)
Thursday WR Dwayne Harris (foot), S Erik Harris (illness), C Rodney Hudson (ankle), T Andre James (ankle), DE Josh Mauro (groin)
Friday WR Dwayne Harris (foot), DE Josh Mauro (groin)
LIMITED PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE
Wednesday RB Josh Jacobs (shoulder), LB Tahir Whitehead (wrist, shoulder), WR Tyrell Williams (foot)
Thursday DT P.J. Hall (shoulder), RB Josh Jacobs (shoulder), LB Tahir Whitehead (wrist, shoulder)
Friday DT P.J. Hall (shoulder), S Erik Harris (illness), C Rodney Hudson (ankle), RB Josh Jacobs (shoulder), T Andre James (ankle), LB Tahir Whitehead (wrist, shoulder)
FULL PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE
Wednesday T Trenton Brown (calf), G Gabe Jackson (knee)
Thursday T Trenton Brown (calf), G Gabe Jackson (knee), WR Tyrell Williams (foot)
Friday T Trenton Brown (calf), G Gabe Jackson (knee), WR Tyrell Williams (foot)
GREEN BAY PACKERS at LOS ANGELES CHARGERS
GREEN BAY PACKERS
Green Bay conducted a walk-thru on Wednesday. The Wednesday practice report is an estimation.
Status Report
QUESTIONABLE WR Davante Adams (toe), TE Robert Tonyan (hip)
Practice Report
LIMITED PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE
Wednesday WR Davante Adams (toe), T Bryan Bulaga (finger), TE Jimmy Graham (ankle), RB Aaron Jones (shoulder), TE Marcedes Lewis (not injury related), LB Blake Martinez (hand, shoulder), S Will Redmond (ankle, elbow), QB Aaron Rodgers (knee), TE Robert Tonyan (hip), WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (ankle, knee), RB Dan Vitale (knee), CB Tramon Williams (knee)
Thursday WR Davante Adams (toe), T Bryan Bulaga (finger), TE Jimmy Graham (ankle), RB Aaron Jones (shoulder), TE Marcedes Lewis (not injury related), TE Robert Tonyan (hip), WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (ankle, knee), RB Dan Vitale (knee), CB Tramon Williams (knee)
Friday WR Davante Adams (toe), T Bryan Bulaga (finger), TE Jimmy Graham (ankle), TE Marcedes Lewis (not injury related), TE Robert Tonyan (hip), RB Dan Vitale (knee), CB Tramon Williams (knee)
FULL PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE
Wednesday S Adrian Amos (shoulder), T David Bakhtiari (rib), LB Oren Burks (chest), DT Kenny Clark (shin), LB Rashan Gary (shoulder), CB Kevin King (groin), C Corey Linsley (back), S Darnell Savage (ankle), LB Preston Smith (hip), LB Za’Darius Smith (rib)
Thursday S Adrian Amos (shoulder), T David Bakhtiari (rib), LB Oren Burks (chest), DT Kenny Clark (shin), LB Rashan Gary (shoulder), CB Kevin King (groin), C Corey Linsley (back), LB Blake Martinez (hand, shoulder), S Will Redmond (ankle, elbow), QB Aaron Rodgers (knee), S Darnell Savage (ankle), LB Preston Smith (hip), LB Za’Darius Smith (rib)
Friday S Adrian Amos (shoulder), T David Bakhtiari (rib), LB Oren Burks (chest), DT Kenny Clark (shin), LB Rashan Gary (shoulder), RB Aaron Jones (shoulder), CB Kevin King (groin), C Corey Linsley (back), LB Blake Martinez (hand, shoulder), S Will Redmond (ankle, elbow), QB Aaron Rodgers (knee), S Darnell Savage (ankle), LB Preston Smith (hip), LB Za’Darius Smith (rib), WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (ankle, knee)
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS
Status Report
OUT DT Cortez Broughton (illness)
DOUBTFUL DT Justin Jones (shoulder), DT Brandon Mebane (knee), S Roderic Teamer (groin)
QUESTIONABLE WR Geremy Davis (hamstring)
Practice Report
DID NOT PARTICIPATE IN PRACTICE
Wednesday DT Cortez Broughton (illness), DT Justin Jones (shoulder), DT Brandon Mebane (knee)
Thursday DT Cortez Broughton (illness), WR Geremy Davis (hamstring), LB Thomas Davis (not injury related), DT Brandon Mebane (knee), S Roderic Teamer (groin)
Friday DT Cortez Broughton (illness), WR Geremy Davis (hamstring), S Roderic Teamer (groin)
LIMITED PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE
Wednesday WR Keenan Allen (hamstring), WR Geremy Davis (hamstring), T Russell Okung (calf), S Roderic Teamer (groin)
Thursday DT Justin Jones (shoulder)
Friday DT Justin Jones (shoulder), DT Brandon Mebane (knee)
FULL PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE
Thursday WR Keenan Allen (hamstring), T Russell Okung (calf)
Friday WR Keenan Allen (hamstring), T Russell Okung (calf)
HOUSTON TEXANS at JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS in London
HOUSTON TEXANS
Status Report
OUT WR Will Fuller (hamstring), S Tashaun Gipson (back, wrist), CB Lonnie Johnson (concussion), C Greg Mancz (concussion), CB Bradley Roby (hamstring)
QUESTIONABLE T Tytus Howard (knee), T Laremy Tunsil (shoulder)
Practice Report
DID NOT PARTICIPATE IN PRACTICE
Wednesday WR Will Fuller (hamstring), CB Lonnie Johnson (concussion), C Greg Mancz (concussion)
Thursday WR Will Fuller (hamstring), S Tashaun Gipson (back, wrist), CB Lonnie Johnson (concussion), C Greg Mancz (concussion), CB Bradley Roby (hamstring)
Friday WR Will Fuller (hamstring), S Tashaun Gipson (back, wrist), CB Lonnie Johnson (concussion), C Greg Mancz (concussion), CB Bradley Roby (hamstring)
LIMITED PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE
Wednesday CB Gareon Conley (hamstring), S Tashaun Gipson (back, wrist), WR DeAndre Hopkins (thumb), T Tytus Howard (knee), CB Bradley Roby (hamstring), T Laremy Tunsil (shoulder)
Thursday T Laremy Tunsil (shoulder)
Friday T Laremy Tunsil (shoulder)
FULL PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE
Wednesday LB Dylan Cole (knee), T Roderick Johnson (neck), RB Taiwan Jones (hip), CB Johnathan Joseph (neck), S A.J. Moore (knee), DE Charles Omenihu (knee), WR Kenny Stills (hamstring), QB Deshaun Watson (eye), LS Jonathan Weeks (ankle)
Thursday LB Dylan Cole (knee), CB Gareon Conley (hamstring), WR DeAndre Hopkins (thumb), T Tytus Howard (knee), T Roderick Johnson (neck), RB Taiwan Jones (hip), CB Johnathan Joseph (neck), S A.J. Moore (knee), DE Charles Omenihu (knee), WR Kenny Stills (hamstring), QB Deshaun Watson (eye), LS Jonathan Weeks (ankle)
Friday LB Dylan Cole (knee), CB Gareon Conley (hamstring), WR DeAndre Hopkins (thumb), T Tytus Howard (knee), T Roderick Johnson (neck), RB Taiwan Jones (hip), CB Johnathan Joseph (neck), S A.J. Moore (knee), DE Charles Omenihu (knee), WR Kenny Stills (hamstring), QB Deshaun Watson (eye), LS Jonathan Weeks (ankle)
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS
Status Report
OUT LB Leon Jacobs (hamstring), LB Quincy Williams (hamstring)
QUESTIONABLE CB D.J. Hayden (neck, shoulder), WR Dede Westbrook (neck, shoulder)
Practice Report
DID NOT PARTICIPATE IN PRACTICE
Wednesday DE Calais Campbell (back), CB D.J. Hayden (shoulder, neck), LB Leon Jacobs (hamstring), K Josh Lambo (right groin), C Brandon Linder (shoulder), CB Josh Robinson (not injury related), LB Quincy Williams (hamstring)
Thursday CB D.J. Hayden (shoulder, neck), LB Leon Jacobs (hamstring), G Andrew Norwell (calf), CB Josh Robinson (not injury related), LB Quincy Williams (hamstring)
Friday LB Leon Jacobs (hamstring), LB Quincy Williams (hamstring)
LIMITED PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE
Wednesday WR D.J. Chark (quadricep), LB Najee Goode (toe), WR Dede Westbrook (neck, shoulder), S Jarrod Wilson (knee)
Thursday DE Calais Campbell (back), WR D.J. Chark (quadricep), LB Najee Goode (toe), K Josh Lambo (right groin), C Brandon Linder (shoulder), T Will Richardson (knee), WR Dede Westbrook (neck, shoulder), S Jarrod Wilson (knee)
Friday WR D.J. Chark (quadricep), CB D.J. Hayden (neck, shoulder), K Josh Lambo (right groin), G Andrew Norwell (calf), WR Dede Westbrook (neck, shoulder)
FULL PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE
Wednesday QB Gardner Minshew (right shoulder)
Thursday QB Gardner Minshew (right shoulder)
Friday DE Calais Campbell (back), LB Najee Goode (toe), C Brandon Linder (shoulder), QB Gardner Minshew (right shoulder), T Will Richardson (knee), S Jarrod Wilson (knee)
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS at PITTSBURGH STEELERS
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS
Status Report
OUT WR T.Y. Hilton (calf)
DOUBTFUL CB Pierre Desir (hamstring)
QUESTIONABLE S Malik Hooker (knee), DE Justin Houston (calf)
Practice Report
DID NOT PARTICIPATE IN PRACTICE
Wednesday DT Denico Autry (neck), CB Pierre Desir (hamstring), CB Kenny Moore (knee), DE Jabaal Sheard (foot), S Khari Willis (foot)
Thursday CB Pierre Desir (hamstring), TE Eric Ebron (ankle), WR T.Y. Hilton (calf)
Friday T Anthony Castonzo (not injury related), CB Pierre Desir (hamstring), S Clayton Geathers (not injury related), WR T.Y. Hilton (calf), S Malik Hooker (knee), DE Justin Houston (calf)
LIMITED PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE
Wednesday DT Carl Davis (hamstring), WR T.Y. Hilton (calf), G Quenton Nelson (hip)
Thursday DT Carl Davis (hamstring), S Malik Hooker (knee), DE Justin Houston (calf), G Quenton Nelson (hip, neck)
FULL PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE
Wednesday DT Tyquan Lewis (ankle)
Thursday DT Denico Autry (neck), DT Tyquan Lewis (ankle), CB Kenny Moore (knee), DE Jabaal Sheard (foot), S Khari Willis (foot)
Friday DT Denico Autry (neck), DT Carl Davis (hamstring), TE Eric Ebron (ankle), DT Tyquan Lewis (ankle), CB Kenny Moore (knee), G Quenton Nelson (hip, neck), DE Jabaal Sheard (foot), S Khari Willis (foot)
PITTSBURGH STEELERS
Status Report
OUT G Ramon Foster (concussion), RB Benny Snell (knee)
DOUBTFUL RB James Conner (shoulder)
QUESTIONABLE RB Roosevelt Nix (knee)
Practice Report
DID NOT PARTICIPATE IN PRACTICE
Wednesday LB Mark Barron (not injury related), RB James Conner (shoulder), G Ramon Foster (concussion), DT Daniel McCullers (ankle), TE Vance McDonald (not injury related), C Maurkice Pouncey (calf), RB Benny Snell (knee)
Thursday RB James Conner (shoulder), G Ramon Foster (concussion), RB Benny Snell (knee)
Friday RB James Conner (shoulder), G Ramon Foster (concussion), RB Benny Snell (knee)
LIMITED PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE
Wednesday LB Ulysees Gilbert (back)
Friday RB Roosevelt Nix (knee)
FULL PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE
Wednesday RB Jaylen Samuels (knee)
Thursday LB Mark Barron (not injury related), LB Ulysees Gilbert (back), DT Daniel McCullers (ankle), TE Vance McDonald (not injury related), C Maurkice Pouncey (calf), RB Jaylen Samuels (knee)
Friday LB Mark Barron (not injury related), LB Ulysees Gilbert (back), DT Daniel McCullers (ankle), TE Vance McDonald (not injury related), C Maurkice Pouncey (calf), RB Jaylen Samuels (knee)
MINNESOTA VIKINGS at KANSAS CITY CHIEFS
MINNESOTA VIKINGS
Status Report
QUESTIONABLE WR Adam Thielen (hamstring)
Practice Report
LIMITED PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE
Wednesday WR Adam Thielen (hamstring)
Thursday WR Adam Thielen (hamstring)
Friday WR Adam Thielen (hamstring)
FULL PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE
Wednesday DT Linval Joseph (knee), DT Shamar Stephen (knee)
Thursday DT Linval Joseph (knee), DT Shamar Stephen (knee)
Friday DT Linval Joseph (knee), DT Shamar Stephen (knee)
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS
Status Report
OUT G Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (ankle), T Eric Fisher (groin), DE Alex Okafor (ankle)
QUESTIONABLE DE Frank Clark (neck), CB Kendall Fuller (thumb), DT Chris Jones (groin), QB Patrick Mahomes (knee)
Practice Report
DID NOT PARTICIPATE IN PRACTICE
Wednesday CB Bashaud Breeland (shoulder), DE Frank Clark (neck), G Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (ankle), T Eric Fisher (groin), DE Alex Okafor (ankle)
Thursday DE Frank Clark (neck), G Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (ankle), T Eric Fisher (groin), DE Alex Okafor (ankle)
Friday G Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (ankle), T Eric Fisher (groin), DE Alex Okafor (ankle)
LIMITED PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE
Wednesday P Dustin Colquitt (left thigh), CB Kendall Fuller (thumb), DT Chris Jones (groin), QB Patrick Mahomes (knee)
Thursday CB Bashaud Breeland (shoulder), P Dustin Colquitt (left thigh), CB Kendall Fuller (thumb), QB Patrick Mahomes (knee)
Friday DE Frank Clark (neck), P Dustin Colquitt (left thigh), CB Kendall Fuller (thumb), QB Patrick Mahomes (knee)
FULL PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE
Wednesday TE Blake Bell (back), G Andrew Wylie (ankle)
Thursday TE Blake Bell (back), DT Chris Jones (groin), G Andrew Wylie (ankle)
Friday TE Blake Bell (back), CB Bashaud Breeland (shoulder), DT Chris Jones (groin), G Andrew Wylie (ankle)
NEW YORK JETS at MIAMI DOLPHINS
NEW YORK JETS
Status Report
OUT WR Josh Bellamy (foot, shoulder), CB Trumaine Johnson (ankles), C Ryan Kalil (knee, elbow), S Rontez Miles (neck, hip), LB C.J. Mosley (groin)
DOUBTFUL LB Neville Hewitt (neck, knee)
QUESTIONABLE T Kelvin Beachum (ankle), WR Braxton Berrios (hamstring), TE Christopher Herndon (hamstring), DT Steve McLendon (hamstring), WR Demaryius Thomas (hamstring)
Practice Report
DID NOT PARTICIPATE IN PRACTICE
Wednesday T Kelvin Beachum (ankle), WR Josh Bellamy (foot, shoulder), RB Trenton Cannon (foot, ankle), LB Neville Hewitt (neck, knee), CB Trumaine Johnson (ankles), C Ryan Kalil (knee, elbow), S Rontez Miles (neck, hip), LB C.J. Mosley (groin)
Thursday WR Josh Bellamy (foot, shoulder), RB Trenton Cannon (foot, ankle), LB Blake Cashman (shoulder), LB Neville Hewitt (neck, knee), CB Trumaine Johnson (ankles), C Ryan Kalil (knee, elbow), S Rontez Miles (neck, hip), LB C.J. Mosley (groin)
Friday WR Josh Bellamy (foot, shoulder), CB Trumaine Johnson (ankles), C Ryan Kalil (knee, elbow), S Rontez Miles (neck, hip), LB C.J. Mosley (groin)
LIMITED PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE
Wednesday DE Henry Anderson (shoulder), WR Braxton Berrios (hamstring), TE Christopher Herndon (hamstring), DT Steve McLendon (hamstring), RB Ty Montgomery (not injury related), WR Demaryius Thomas (hamstring), G Brian Winters (shoulder, knee)
Thursday S Jamal Adams (foot), DE Henry Anderson (shoulder), T Kelvin Beachum (ankle), WR Braxton Berrios (hamstring), TE Christopher Herndon (hamstring), DT Steve McLendon (hamstring), WR Demaryius Thomas (hamstring), G Brian Winters (shoulder, knee)
Friday T Kelvin Beachum (ankle), WR Braxton Berrios (hamstring), TE Christopher Herndon (hamstring), LB Neville Hewitt (neck, knee), DT Steve McLendon (hamstring), WR Demaryius Thomas (hamstring)
FULL PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE
Wednesday LB Brandon Copeland (thumb), WR Jamison Crowder (knee), QB Sam Darnold (left thumb), DE Folorunso Fatukasi (knees), CB Nate Hairston (thumb, knee), G Alex Lewis (elbow, neck), WR Vyncint Smith (ankle, elbow)
Thursday LB Brandon Copeland (thumb), WR Jamison Crowder (knee), QB Sam Darnold (left thumb), T Chuma Edoga (ankle), DE Folorunso Fatukasi (knees), CB Nate Hairston (thumb, knee), G Alex Lewis (elbow, neck), RB Ty Montgomery (not injury related), WR Vyncint Smith (ankle, elbow)
Friday S Jamal Adams (foot), DE Henry Anderson (shoulder), LB Brandon Copeland (thumb), WR Jamison Crowder (knee), QB Sam Darnold (left thumb), T Chuma Edoga (ankle), DE Folorunso Fatukasi (knees), CB Nate Hairston (thumb, knee), G Alex Lewis (elbow, neck), RB Ty Montgomery (not injury related), WR Vyncint Smith (ankle, elbow), G Brian Winters (shoulder, knee)
MIAMI DOLPHINS
Miami conducted a walk-thru on Wednesday. The Wednesday practice report is an estimation.
Status Report
OUT CB Ken Webster (ankle)
DOUBTFUL S Reshad Jones (chest), C Daniel Kilgore (knee)
QUESTIONABLE S Walt Aikens (hip), CB Ryan Lewis (knee), DE Avery Moss (ankle), T J’Marcus Webb (quadricep)
Practice Report
DID NOT PARTICIPATE IN PRACTICE
Wednesday S Reshad Jones (chest), CB Ken Webster (ankle)
Thursday CB Ken Webster (ankle)
Friday CB Ken Webster (ankle)
LIMITED PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE
Wednesday S Walt Aikens (hip), C Daniel Kilgore (knee), S Bobby McCain (shoulder), DE Avery Moss (ankle), DT Robert Nkemdiche (knee), WR Albert Wilson (ankle, hip)
Thursday S Walt Aikens (hip), S Reshad Jones (chest), C Daniel Kilgore (knee), S Bobby McCain (shoulder), DE Avery Moss (ankle), DT Robert Nkemdiche (knee), WR Albert Wilson (ankle, hip)
Friday S Walt Aikens (hip), S Reshad Jones (chest), C Daniel Kilgore (knee), S Bobby McCain (shoulder), DE Avery Moss (ankle), DT Robert Nkemdiche (knee), T J’Marcus Webb (quadricep)
FULL PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE
Wednesday LB Vince Biegel (neck), T Jesse Davis (elbow, toe), CB Chris Lammons (ankle, toe), CB Nik Needham (foot)
Thursday LB Vince Biegel (neck), T Jesse Davis (elbow, toe), CB Chris Lammons (ankle, toe), CB Nik Needham (foot), T J’Marcus Webb (quadricep)
Friday T Jesse Davis (elbow, toe), CB Chris Lammons (ankle, toe), CB Ryan Lewis (knee), CB Nik Needham (foot), WR Albert Wilson (ankle, hip)
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS at SEATTLE SEAHAWKS
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS
Status Report
OUT TE O.J. Howard (hamstring)
QUESTIONABLE TE Cameron Brate (ribs)
Practice Report
DID NOT PARTICIPATE IN PRACTICE
Wednesday TE Cameron Brate (ribs), LB Jack Cichy (elbow), T Demar Dotson (hamstring), TE O.J. Howard (hamstring)
Thursday TE O.J. Howard (hamstring)
Friday TE O.J. Howard (hamstring), DT Ndamukong Suh (not injury related)
LIMITED PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE
Wednesday G Alex Cappa (forearm)
Thursday TE Cameron Brate (ribs), G Alex Cappa (forearm), T Demar Dotson (hamstring)
Friday T Demar Dotson (hamstring)
FULL PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE
Wednesday CB Carlton Davis (shoulder)
Thursday CB Carlton Davis (shoulder)
Friday TE Cameron Brate (ribs), G Alex Cappa (forearm), CB Carlton Davis (shoulder)
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS
Status Report
DOUBTFUL S Quandre Diggs (hamstring), S Delano Hill (elbow), DT Quinton Jefferson (oblique)
Practice Report
Friday Practice Not Complete
DID NOT PARTICIPATE IN PRACTICE
Wednesday S Quandre Diggs (hamstring), S Delano Hill (elbow), G Mike Iupati (knee), DT Quinton Jefferson (oblique), CB Neiko Thorpe (tooth), DT Al Woods (neck)
Thursday S Quandre Diggs (hamstring), DT Quinton Jefferson (oblique)
LIMITED PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE
Wednesday DE Ezekiel Ansah (ankle), T Duane Brown (biceps, knee), RB Chris Carson (not injury related), WR Tyler Lockett (not injury related), LB Bobby Wagner (not injury related), LB K.J. Wright (knee)
Thursday T Duane Brown (biceps, knee), S Delano Hill (elbow)
FULL PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE
Wednesday S Marquise Blair (shoulder), CB Tre Flowers (neck), T Jamarco Jones (knee), S Bradley McDougald (back), QB Russell Wilson (knee)
Thursday DE Ezekiel Ansah (ankle), S Marquise Blair (shoulder), RB Chris Carson (not injury related), DE Jadeveon Clowney (knee), CB Tre Flowers (neck), G Mike Iupati (knee), T Jamarco Jones (knee), WR Tyler Lockett (not injury related), S Bradley McDougald (back), CB Neiko Thorpe (tooth), LB Bobby Wagner (not injury related), QB Russell Wilson (knee), DT Al Woods (neck), LB K.J. Wright (knee)
TENNESSEE TITANS at CAROLINA PANTHERS
TENNESSEE TITANS
Status Report
OUT DT Jurrell Casey (shoulder), C Ben Jones (concussion), TE Delanie Walker (ankle)
QUESTIONABLE CB Chris Milton (ankle)
Practice Report
DID NOT PARTICIPATE IN PRACTICE
Wednesday DT Jurrell Casey (shoulder), C Ben Jones (concussion), TE Delanie Walker (ankle)
Thursday DT Jurrell Casey (shoulder), C Ben Jones (concussion), TE Delanie Walker (ankle)
Friday DT Jurrell Casey (shoulder), C Ben Jones (concussion), TE Delanie Walker (ankle)
LIMITED PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE
Wednesday CB Malcolm Butler (hamstring), CB Adoree’ Jackson (foot), LB Harold Landry (shoulder), CB Chris Milton (ankle), G Rodger Saffold (concussion), DE Cameron Wake (not injury related)
Thursday LB Jayon Brown (groin), LB Harold Landry (shoulder), CB Chris Milton (ankle)
Friday LB Harold Landry (shoulder), CB Chris Milton (ankle)
FULL PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE
Wednesday LB Sharif Finch (shoulder)
Thursday CB Malcolm Butler (hamstring), LB Sharif Finch (shoulder), CB Adoree’ Jackson (foot), G Rodger Saffold (concussion), DE Cameron Wake (not injury related)
Friday LB Jayon Brown (groin), CB Malcolm Butler (hamstring), LB Sharif Finch (shoulder), CB Adoree’ Jackson (foot), G Rodger Saffold (concussion), DE Cameron Wake (not injury related)
CAROLINA PANTHERS
Status Report
OUT T Greg Little (concussion), QB Cam Newton (foot)
QUESTIONABLE LB Mario Addison (not injury related), LB Christian Miller (ankle), WR Curtis Samuel (shoulder)
Practice Report
DID NOT PARTICIPATE IN PRACTICE
Wednesday LB Mario Addison (not injury related), DT Vernon Butler (hip), T Greg Little (concussion), DT Gerald McCoy (knee), QB Cam Newton (foot), S Eric Reid (shoulder), WR Curtis Samuel (shoulder), LB Shaq Thompson (ankle), WR Jarius Wright (ankle)
Thursday LB Mario Addison (not injury related), T Greg Little (concussion), QB Cam Newton (foot)
Friday LB Mario Addison (not injury related), T Greg Little (concussion), QB Cam Newton (foot), WR Curtis Samuel (shoulder)
LIMITED PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE
Wednesday RB Christian McCaffrey (knee), LB Christian Miller (ankle)
Thursday DT Gerald McCoy (knee), LB Christian Miller (ankle), LB Shaq Thompson (ankle)
Friday LB Christian Miller (ankle)
FULL PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE
Wednesday LB Brian Burns (wrist)
Thursday LB Brian Burns (wrist), DT Vernon Butler (hip), RB Christian McCaffrey (knee), S Eric Reid (shoulder), WR Curtis Samuel (shoulder), WR Jarius Wright (ankle)
Friday LB Brian Burns (wrist), DT Vernon Butler (hip), RB Christian McCaffrey (knee), DT Gerald McCoy (knee), S Eric Reid (shoulder), LB Shaq Thompson (ankle), WR Jarius Wright (ankle)
WASHINGTON REDSKINS at BUFFALO BILLS
WASHINGTON REDSKINS
Status Report
OUT TE Vernon Davis (concussion), S Deshazor Everett (ankle), QB Case Keenum (concussion), S Montae Nicholson (ankle), RB Chris Thompson (toe)
QUESTIONABLE DT Treyvon Hester (elbow)
Practice Report
DID NOT PARTICIPATE IN PRACTICE
Wednesday S Deshazor Everett (ankle), S Montae Nicholson (ankle), RB Adrian Peterson (ankle), RB Chris Thompson (toe)
Thursday S Deshazor Everett (ankle), S Montae Nicholson (ankle), RB Adrian Peterson (ankle), RB Chris Thompson (toe)
Friday S Deshazor Everett (ankle), S Montae Nicholson (ankle), RB Chris Thompson (toe)
LIMITED PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE
Wednesday TE Vernon Davis (concussion), CB Quinton Dunbar (hamstring), LB Josh Harvey-Clemons (hamstring), QB Case Keenum (concussion), G Wes Martin (chest), S Jeremy Reaves (concussion)
Thursday TE Vernon Davis (concussion), QB Case Keenum (concussion)
Friday TE Vernon Davis (concussion), QB Case Keenum (concussion)
FULL PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE
Wednesday CB Josh Norman (thigh, hand), WR Steven Sims (toe)
Thursday CB Quinton Dunbar (hamstring), LB Josh Harvey-Clemons (hamstring), G Wes Martin (chest), CB Josh Norman (thigh, hand), S Jeremy Reaves (concussion), WR Steven Sims (toe)
Friday CB Quinton Dunbar (hamstring), LB Josh Harvey-Clemons (hamstring), DT Treyvon Hester (elbow), G Wes Martin (chest), CB Josh Norman (thigh, hand), RB Adrian Peterson (ankle), S Jeremy Reaves (concussion), WR Steven Sims (toe)
BUFFALO BILLS
Status Report
OUT LB Maurice Alexander (knee)
QUESTIONABLE S Kurt Coleman (hamstring), T Cody Ford (elbow), CB Levi Wallace (shoulder)
Practice Report
DID NOT PARTICIPATE IN PRACTICE
Wednesday LB Lorenzo Alexander (not injury related — resting veteran), LB Maurice Alexander (knee), T Ty Nsekhe (not injury related — resting veteran)
Thursday LB Maurice Alexander (knee), RB Frank Gore (not injury related — resting veteran), DE Shaq Lawson (not injury related)
Friday LB Maurice Alexander (knee), DE Shaq Lawson (not injury related)
LIMITED PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE
Wednesday S Kurt Coleman (hamstring), T Cody Ford (elbow), CB Levi Wallace (shoulder)
Thursday S Kurt Coleman (hamstring), T Cody Ford (elbow), CB Levi Wallace (shoulder)
Friday S Kurt Coleman (hamstring), T Cody Ford (elbow), CB Levi Wallace (shoulder)
FULL PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE
Thursday LB Lorenzo Alexander (not injury related — resting veteran), T Ty Nsekhe (not injury related — resting veteran)
Friday LB Lorenzo Alexander (not injury related — resting veteran), RB Frank Gore (not injury related — resting veteran), T Ty Nsekhe (not injury related — resting veteran)
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS at BALTIMORE RAVENS on Sunday night
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
Status Report
QUESTIONABLE RB Rex Burkhead (foot), S Patrick Chung (heel, chest), WR Julian Edelman (chest, shoulder), TE Ryan Izzo (concussion), TE Matt LaCosse (knee), G Shaquille Mason (ankle), WR Gunner Olszewski (ankle, hamstring), RB James White (toe)
Practice Report
LIMITED PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE
Wednesday QB Tom Brady (right shoulder), RB Rex Burkhead (foot), S Patrick Chung (heel, chest), WR Julian Edelman (chest, shoulder), TE Ryan Izzo (concussion), TE Matt LaCosse (knee), G Shaquille Mason (ankle), WR Gunner Olszewski (ankle, hamstring)
Thursday RB Rex Burkhead (foot), S Patrick Chung (heel, chest), WR Julian Edelman (chest, shoulder), TE Ryan Izzo (concussion), TE Matt LaCosse (knee), G Shaquille Mason (ankle), WR Gunner Olszewski (ankle, hamstring)
Friday RB Rex Burkhead (foot), S Patrick Chung (heel, chest), WR Julian Edelman (chest, shoulder), TE Ryan Izzo (concussion), TE Matt LaCosse (knee), G Shaquille Mason (ankle), WR Gunner Olszewski (ankle, hamstring), RB James White (toe)
BALTIMORE RAVENS
Status Report
QUESTIONABLE WR Marquise Brown (ankle, thigh), CB Maurice Canady (thigh), S Bennett Jackson (ankle), G Patrick Mekari (back), LB Patrick Onwuasor (ankle), CB Jimmy Smith (knee), S Earl Thomas (knee)
Practice Report
DID NOT PARTICIPATE IN PRACTICE
Wednesday S Earl Thomas (knee)
Thursday S Bennett Jackson (ankle)
Friday WR Marquise Brown (ankle, thigh), S Bennett Jackson (ankle)
LIMITED PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE
Wednesday WR Marquise Brown (ankle), CB Maurice Canady (thigh), LB Patrick Onwuasor (ankle), CB Jimmy Smith (knee)
Thursday WR Marquise Brown (ankle), CB Maurice Canady (thigh), G Patrick Mekari (back), LB Patrick Onwuasor (ankle), CB Jimmy Smith (knee), S Earl Thomas (knee)
Friday CB Maurice Canady (thigh), G Patrick Mekari (back), LB Patrick Onwuasor (ankle), S Earl Thomas (knee)
FULL PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE
Friday CB Jimmy Smith (knee)
DALLAS COWBOYS at NEW YORK GIANTS on Monday night
DALLAS COWBOYS
Practice Report
DID NOT PARTICIPATE IN PRACTICE
Thursday T Cameron Fleming (calf)
Friday T Cameron Fleming (calf)
LIMITED PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE
Thursday CB Anthony Brown (hamstring), T La’el Collins (knee), G Zack Martin (back, ankle), T Tyron Smith (ankle), LB Leighton Vander Esch (neck)
Friday CB Anthony Brown (hamstring), T La’el Collins (knee), G Zack Martin (back, ankle), T Tyron Smith (ankle), LB Leighton Vander Esch (neck)
FULL PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE
Thursday DE Dorance Armstrong (neck), WR Amari Cooper (ankle), WR Michael Gallup (knee), DE Robert Quinn (rib)
Friday DE Dorance Armstrong (neck), WR Amari Cooper (ankle), WR Michael Gallup (knee), DE Robert Quinn (rib)
NEW YORK GIANTS
Practice Report
FULL PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE
Thursday CB Corey Ballentine (concussion), CB Grant Haley (knee), WR Sterling Shepard (concussion)
Friday CB Corey Ballentine (concussion), CB Grant Haley (knee), WR Sterling Shepard (concussion)
–Field Level Media
New York Jets safety Jamal Adams met with team chairman and CEO Christopher Johnson to discuss his feelings after his name was mentioned in trade talks earlier this week.
Adams said he felt the conversation was helpful, however he’s not ready to sit down with coach Adam Gase or general manager Joe Douglas — yet.
“It was good,” the 24-year-old Adams said, per ESPN. “It went well. Me and Mr. Johnson are really close. I have a lot of respect for him. I was very comfortable because he understands me — not Jamal Adams as a football player, but Jamal Adams as a person.
“He’s very genuine and authentic, and I’ve always had a mutual respect for him, so that was a guy I was comfortable with talking to. And, it went well.”
Adams took issue with how the Jets handled the final hours leading up to NFL trade deadline on Tuesday. He later tweeted that Douglas “went behind my back” to listen to offers after Adams told him previously that he wanted to stay in New York.
“I am at peace with everything,” Adams said. “I’m going to eventually talk to all those guys. I’m just not ready to talk. At the end of the day, I’m human. When you get into something that just happened like that, when you get into an argument or whatever it is — a disagreement with somebody — some people handle it different ways. I do. I’m just not ready to talk.
“And that’s not just saying I’m mad or I’m a diva. I don’t care about that. I really don’t. My focus is on this team, man. I’m ready to play ball.”
Adams, who has a contract through 2020 and a fifth-year option on his rookie deal for 2021, has one interception that he returned for a touchdown this season.
A first-round pick (sixth overall) of the Jets in the 2017 NFL Draft, he also has 39 tackles and five passes defensed in 2019.
Adams made the Pro Bowl team for the first time last season, when he totaled one interception, 115 tackles, 12 passes defensed and 3.5 sacks.
–Field Level Media
Brendon Todd closed his round with four consecutive birdies Friday, and he wound up tied for first place after the second round of the PGA Tour’s Bermuda Championship.
Todd, who shot the best round of the day, an 8-under-par 63, is level with Harry Higgs and first-round leader Scottie Scheffler at 11-under 131 following two rounds at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda.
Scheffler shot 2-under 69 on Friday after he was 9 under in the first round, and Higgs produced a 6-under-par second round.
Aaron Wise (6 under in second round), Boo Weekley (5 under) and Wes Roach (2 under) are tied for fourth place at 10 under. Scotland’s Russell Knox (2 under) holds seventh place at 9 under while Brian Gay (6 under), Beau Hossler (3 under), Chris Baker (3 under) and Rob Oppenheim (1 under) are tied for eighth at 8 under.
Todd, who started on the back nine, was 2 under par through his first 10 holes. He then birdied six of his last eight holes to complete a bogey-free round.
Higgs’ bogey-free round included three birdies on each nine.
“I kind of realized my short game wasn’t that bad numbers-wise the last few weeks, but if I just focused and hit the shot that was necessary, it would be fine,” Higgs said. “And the last couple days I haven’t really had any tough ones. …
“I’m honestly shocked I haven’t chipped in. Not to be too arrogant, but I can’t believe one of them didn’t go in through these first two days. So hopefully I’m saving a chip-in for the weekend.”
Scheffler’s up-and-down day included five birdies and three bogeys.
The inaugural Bermuda event features an alternate field as it is running concurrently with the World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions in Shanghai.
–Field Level Media