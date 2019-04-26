Chiefs make trade for DE Clark official
The Kansas City Chiefs officially announced their acquisition of defensive end Frank Clark from the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday.
The deal, which was reported Tuesday, sent the 29th overall pick in Thursday’s first round and a 2020 second-round pick to the Seahawks. The teams also swapped 2019 third-round picks, with the Chiefs moving up eight spots from No. 92 overall to No. 84.
“We believe Frank is a premier player in this league and an elite pass rusher,” Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said in a statement. “In his four seasons in Seattle, he established himself as a leader in the locker room, and we’re looking forward to bringing him here to help our defense.”
“We’re happy to add Frank to our team,” head coach Andy Reid added in a statement. “Competing against him and watching his film, you can see how physical and impressive he is in both the run and the pass game. He’s young and has consistently played at a high level since he entered the league.”
The team’s announcement did not mention any signing of a new contract, but it did include a photo of Clark putting pen to paper. According to multiple reports Tuesday, Clark agreed to a five-year, $105.5 million contract with $63.5 million guaranteed as part of the trade.
Clark, who turns 26 in June, was set to make $17.1 million on the franchise tag in 2019, after being tagged by the Seahawks. He posted career highs of 13 sacks and 27 quarterback hits last season while starting all 16 games for the first time in his career.
Clark has 35 sacks and 72 QB hits through 62 games (33 starts) over four seasons since being drafted in the second round by Seattle in 2015.
He will join recent acquisitions Alex Okafor (free agency) and Emmanuel Ogbah (trade) at defensive end in new coordinator Steve Spagnuolo’s scheme, as the Chiefs look to replace departed pass rushers Justin Houston and Dee Ford.
Reports: Cardinals still considering DT Williams at No. 1
Despite the assumption for weeks that the Arizona Cardinals will take quarterback Kyler Murray with the first overall pick, multiple media outlets reported Thursday afternoon the team has told Alabama defensive tackle Quinnen Williams he’s still in the mix.
NFL Network reported Cardinals general manager Steve Keim reached out to Williams personally to say he’s still a possibility. A separate NFL Network report said Arizona could be planning a “surprise” pick at No. 1.
Meanwhile, ESPN reported that Williams’ camp was told he is “not out of the realm of possibility” as an option at No. 1.
A separate ESPN report said “all signs” still point to Murray as the No. 1 overall pick. That report added that current Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen is actually likelier to be traded on Friday rather than Thursday, with the New York Giants, Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers as the most likely contenders.
Murray has been the reported favorite to go first overall since the NFL Scouting Combine, but the team has insisted as recently as this week that no final decision has been made with the top pick.
Rosen has participated fully in the team’s offseason workouts despite swirling trade rumors, drawing praise from head coach Kliff Kingsbury.
The Cardinals officially go on the clock at 8 p.m. ET.
Report: 49ers shopping former first-round pick Thomas
The San Francisco 49ers are shopping former No. 3 overall pick Solomon Thomas, Pro Football Talk reported Thursday prior to the start of the 2019 NFL Draft.
The 49ers selected Thomas in the 2017 draft, after trading back one pick with the Chicago Bears.
The 23-year-old has underwhelmed through two seasons, totaling 72 tackles (13 for loss), four sacks and 17 quarterback hits in 30 games (25 starts). He had just one sack, six QB hits and three tackles for loss in 16 games last season.
Thomas has been used at defensive end and, at times, inside at defensive tackle in passing situations. The 49ers widely have been connected to defensive end Joey Bosa with the No. 2 overall pick, and they traded for defensive end Dee Ford in March.
Any team to acquire Thomas would owe him about $7.4 million over the final two years of his rookie contract. The 49ers paid $18.6 million of Thomas’ $28.2 million rookie contract as a signing bonus in 2017.
Report: DE Sweat was misdiagnosed at combine
Former Mississippi State defensive end Montez Sweat has been a bit of a draft mystery since it was reported that a pre-existing heart condition had been discovered at the NFL Scouting Combine.
But hours before the draft kicks off, NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport reports that follow-up examinations suggest that Sweat’s condition was misdiagnosed.
Sweat’s condition wasn’t publicly known prior to the combine. Doctors determined his condition to be low-risk, according to NFL.com, and allowed Sweat to participate.
Sweat was reportedly originally diagnosed with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, which leads to thickening of the heart wall, but a doctor who performed follow-up tests disagreed with the findings. According to Rapaport, one team suggested the measurement of the heart wall had been done wrong by accident.
Sweat ran a blazing 4.41-second, 40-yard dash at the combine, topping the previous mark for a defensive lineman shared by North Carolina State’s Manny Lawson (2006) and Isaac Hilton (2004) from Hampton. The performance elevated him into contention to be a possible Top 10 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.
Sweat’s agents downplayed the original report last month.
“Because of privacy issues we are not allowed to comment specifically,” the statement began, “but I will tell you that this is not news. Montez is the same person that was medically cleared to play and dominate the SEC, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL combine. No change in health and no change in domination!”
Sweat ranked among the SEC leaders in sacks and tackles for loss in each of his two seasons (2017-18) with the Bulldogs, tallying a combined 22.5 sacks and 30 tackles for loss in 2017-18.
The 6-foot-6, 260-pound Sweat posted a time that was faster than all but one of 23 running backs tested.
Report: Texans open to trading Clowney
The Houston Texans are open to trading franchise-tagged defensive end Jadeveon Clowney for the right price, ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reported Thursday.
The Texans tagged Clowney earlier this offseason, and various reports since have said the sides are not close to a long-term extension. They have until July 15 to agree to a new deal, or Clowney will play 2019 on the tag, which is worth $15.967 million.
General manager Brian Gaine told reporters last week that keeping Clowney around long-term is “still the plan.”
“You know, there’s a reason why we did that with every hope and intention to continuing to work on that,” Gaine said of using the franchise tag. “That’s a negotiation, it’s a process. It has to be a deal that makes sense for both sides, for the player, for the organization as it relates to short term and long term. That’s still the plan.”
Clowney, 26, has 18.5 sacks and 42 quarterback hits over the last two seasons.
He is likely seeking more than $20 million annually on a contract extension, after defensive ends DeMarcus Lawrence and Frank Clark each exceeded that benchmark within the last month.
Clark, who was tagged by the Seattle Seahawks this offseason, got his contract from the Kansas City Chiefs after being traded by Seattle for first- and second-round picks earlier this week. He was the second franchise-tagged pass rusher to be dealt this offseason, as the Chiefs sent Dee Ford to the San Francisco 49ers for a second-round pick in March.
Drafted first overall by the Texans in 2014, Clowney missed 15 games to injury over his first two seasons but has played in 45 of a possible 48 since. He has 29 sacks and 67 QB hits in 62 career games.
Bucs pick up option on CB Hargreaves III
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers exercised their fifth-year option on cornerback Vernon Hargreaves III on Wednesday.
Hargreaves was placed on injured reserve with a season-ending shoulder injury he suffered in the season opener against the New Orleans Saints. He also ended the previous season on injured reserve.
Selected 11th overall in the 2016 draft, Hargreaves is coming off a down 2017 season that saw him post 42 tackles over nine games, missing the team’s final seven contests with a hamstring injury. He had 76 tackles, a forced fumble and an interception in his 16-game rookie season in 2016.
Despite the missed time over the past two seasons, Hargreaves, 23, is expected to factor in as a press corner in new head coach Bruce Arians’ defense, which is being run by incoming defensive coordinator Todd Bowles.
The Buccaneers pick fifth overall in the NFL Draft, which begins Thursday night.
Chiefs’ Hill releases statement about child abuse probe
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill released a statement through his lawyers Thursday, a day after the district attorney’s office announced it would not bring charges against him for child abuse and neglect.
“I love and support my family above anything. My son’s health and happiness is my number one priority. I want to thank the Kansas City Chiefs, my attorneys, my agent and my union for supporting me through this. My focus remains on working hard to be the best person for my family and our community I can be, and the best player to help our team win,” Hill said in the statement.
Kansas City District Attorney Stephen Howe on Wednesday said he believes a crime resulting in injury happened to Hill’s son, but that the evidence couldn’t support a charge against Hill or the child’s mother.
Hill’s attorneys Thursday insisted he is “innocent of any crime.”
“Contrary to media reports, Tyreek cooperated with law enforcement, waived his Fifth Amendment rights, and answered questions from both law enforcement and DCF,” Hill’s attorneys said in the release.
Authorities had been investigating incidents — one on March 5 for child abuse and neglect, and one on March 14 for battery — at Hill’s home in Overland Park, Kan. Both police reports indicated a juvenile was involved.
Hill, 25, and his fiancee, Crystal Espinal, were listed on the March 5 police report as “others involved.” On the March 14 report, Espinal was listed as “others involved,” with a juvenile listed as the victim.
The Kansas City Star reported previously that the couple’s son suffered a broken arm in the incident. The Star also reported earlier this week that the boy was recently removed from his parents’ custody, as part of a family court process called a “child in need of care” case.
Despite not being charged with a crime, Hill could be subject to discipline from the NFL.
Jernigan returns to Eagles on one-year deal
The Philadelphia Eagles and defensive tackle Tim Jernigan agreed to a one-year contract on Thursday.
The move comes after Philadelphia previously declined to pick up Jernigan’s $11 million option in March.
Jernigan, 26, played in just three games last season after undergoing offseason back surgery to repair a herniated disk.
The previous season, he was a key cog in the Eagles’ Super Bowl winning campaign and recorded 29 tackles and 2.5 sacks in 15 games.
Jernigan spent his first three seasons with the Baltimore Ravens and had 13 sacks in 43 games (26 starts). He was traded to Philadelphia prior to the 2017 season.
Jernigan was a second-round pick in 2014 by the Ravens out of Florida State.
Woods will play in PGA Tour’s first Japanese event
When the PGA Tour plays an official event in Japan for the first time, its biggest name will be in the field.
Tiger Woods confirmed Wednesday that he will compete in the Zozo Championship from Oct. 24-27 at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Chiba Prefecture, near Tokyo.
“I’m excited to play in the inaugural Zozo Championship in October and return to Japan, one of my favorite countries,” Woods said in a statement. “The fans in Japan really enjoy, appreciate and understand golf, and I’m looking forward to competing there.”
Woods, 43, last played in Japan in 2006, when he finished second to Padraig Harrington in a playoff at the Dunlop Phoenix event. He hasn’t played in any of the fall events since the PGA Tour went to a “wrap-around” schedule in 2013-14.
The Zozo Championship will feature 78 players competing for $9.75 million in prize money. The event will join the CJ Cup at Nine Bridges in South Korea and the World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions in Shanghai, China, to give the PGA Tour three official Asian tournaments in the fall.
According to ESPN, Woods also will play an exhibition match in Asia, part of a content agreement he entered into with GolfTV in 2018.
Already the game’s biggest draw, Woods added to his legend when he won the Masters this month for his 15th career major championship and first since the 2008 U.S. Open.
Woods has not yet announced the location of his next event, but multiple media outlets reported that he is likely to play in the Wells Fargo Championship, May 2-5 in Charlotte, N.C.
Blind fan to read Ravens pick off Braille card
The Baltimore Ravens will have a blind 13-year-old fan announce a fourth-round pick during this week’s draft by reading off of a card written in Braille.
Mo Gaba, who is battling cancer and lost his vision at nine months old, will become the first person ever to announce an NFL draft pick off a Braille card.
Ravens head coach John Harbaugh called into a Baltimore radio show that had Gaba on as a guest to deliver the good news. The team posted a video of the interaction on Twitter.
“Really?” Gaba responded when offered the opportunity by Harbaugh. “I’ve never done that before. I’d like to do that. Yeah.”
The Ravens currently hold two fourth-round picks, Nos. 113 and 123. Gaba is scheduled to announce No. 123.
NFL notebook: Chiefs WR Hill won’t be charged
The Johnson County (Kan.) district attorney’s office announced Wednesday it will not file charges against Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill or his fiancee following an investigation into two March incidents at the couple’s home involving their 3-year-old son.
“We believe a crime has occurred,” District Attorney Stephen Howe said. “However, the evidence in this case does not conclusively establish who committed this crime.”
Howe added the criminal investigation has been closed, although the child protection investigation is continuing. Any new information to emerge could reopen the criminal investigation, with a five-year statute of limitations in Kansas.
Authorities had been investigating incidents — one on March 5 for child abuse and neglect, and one on March 14 for battery — at Hill’s home in Overland Park, Kan. Both police reports indicated a juvenile was involved.
–The Pittsburgh Steelers and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger agreed to a two-year contract extension.
“I know Ben’s focus is on only one goal — to bring another Lombardi trophy back to Pittsburgh,” team president Art Rooney II said in a statement. “We are excited to finalize this new contract that will keep him as a Steeler through the 2021 season.”
ESPN reports the deal is worth $80 million in total over three years, with a $37.5 million signing bonus and $67.5 million guaranteed. The 37-year-old was previously due $12 million base salary for 2019, and he got a $5 million roster bonus last month.
–Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch plans to retire for a second time, according to a report by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Lynch, who turned 33 on Monday, played the past two seasons for his hometown Raiders after sitting out the 2016 season. He rushed for 376 yards on 90 carries in six games in 2018 before sustaining a season-ending groin/core muscle injury in Week 6.
Lynch has rushed for 10,379 yards on 2,441 carries (4.3-yard average) and 84 touchdowns for the Raiders, Seattle Seahawks and Buffalo Bills in his career.
–Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. said he is open to remaining with the team he signed with as an undrafted rookie in 2011, a day after taking a pay-me-or-trade-me stance.
“I want to be here, so we can salvage it,” Harris told 9News Denver. In a separate interview with The Athletic, he added, “I’m still open to coming back. I’m never closing that door until they close it.”
Multiple reports emerged late Tuesday night that Harris’ agent told the Broncos his client would like a new contract or to be traded. According to 9News Denver, Harris is seeking an annual salary of at least $15 million, which would equal the NFL’s highest-paid cornerback, Josh Norman.
–The Baltimore Ravens met with former Detroit Lions defensive end Ezekiel “Ziggy” Ansah.
Ansah, who turns 30 next month, is recovering from shoulder surgery after missing nine games last season, which has slowed his free agent market.
NFL Network reported that Ansah visited expert Dr. Neal ElAttrache on Monday and drew positive reviews, with the expectation he’ll be cleared by mid-August.
–The Ravens signed Justin Tucker to a four-year extension that makes him the highest-paid kicker in NFL history.
The contract keeps Tucker in Baltimore through the 2023 season and is worth $23.05 million, with $12.5 million guaranteed in the first two years and an $8 million signing bonus, ESPN reported.
–The NFL warned Jacksonville Jaguars football czar Tom Coughlin that future comments disapproving of players who don’t attend voluntary offseason workouts could result in league discipline, ESPN reported.
The NFL Players Association had asked the league to remind the Jaguars that players should not be pressured to attend the workouts, ESPN said.
–Kelly Stafford checked herself back into the hospital because of pain following brain surgery.
The wife of Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford posted on Instagram that she needed medical help to cope with headaches and other side effects. She had a 12-hour operation last week to remove a brain tumor and returned home Sunday.
–Veteran defensive end Brian Robison announced his retirement after signing a one-day contract with the Minnesota Vikings.
Robison, who turns 36 on Saturday and did not play in 2018, played in 173 games in 11 seasons with the Vikings from 2007-17, totaling 60 sacks.
–The Washington Redskins re-signed offensive lineman Tony Bergstrom.
Bergstrom, 32, played in 13 games (eight starts) at center and guard last season.
–The Ravens will have a blind 13-year-old fan announce a fourth-round pick during this week’s draft by reading off of a card written in Braille.
Mo Gaba, who is battling cancer and lost his vision at nine months old, will become the first person ever to announce an NFL draft pick off a Braille card.
Steelers, Roethlisberger agree to two-year extension
The Pittsburgh Steelers and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger agreed to a contract extension on Wednesday that will keep him in black and gold through the 2021 season.
“I know Ben’s focus is on only one goal — to bring another Lombardi trophy back to Pittsburgh,” team president Art Rooney II said in a statement. “We are excited to finalize this new contract that will keep him as a Steeler through the 2021 season.”
The Steelers did not disclose terms, but NFL Network reports Roethlisberger will make $63 million over the 2020 and 2021 seasons. The 37-year-old was previously due $12 million base salary for 2019, and he got a $5 million roster bonus last month.
Russell Wilson became the highest-paid player in NFL history last week, signing a four-year, $140 million extension, but Wilson is only 30. The most recent top quarterback in Roethlisberger’s age bracket to sign a new deal, Drew Brees, signed a two-year, $50 million contract in March 2018 at age 39.
“I am grateful to the Rooneys and the Steelers organization for continuing to believe in me,” Roethlisberger said in a statement. “It has always been a goal to play my entire career in Pittsburgh. This is home for me and my family, and we love this city. I am as excited to be a Steeler in year 16 as I was when they drafted me. They will get my absolute best.”
At the start of the 2017 season, Roethlisberger said he believed he could play another three to five seasons.
He will lead a new-look offense in 2019, with disgruntled stars Le’Veon Bell and Antonio Brown gone. Running back Bell held out last season and opted for free agency, signing with the New York Jets. Wideout Brown got his wish to be traded, dispatched to the Oakland Raiders.
Despite the distractions, Roethlisberger posted his best statistical season in 2018 — his 15th as a starter — leading the league and setting career highs in completions (452), attempts (675) and passing yards (5,129) and tossing a career-high 34 touchdown passes. The Steelers missed the playoffs, however, at 9-6-1.
The Steelers’ first-round pick (11th overall) in 2004, Roethlisberger is a two-time Super Bowl champion and six-time Pro Bowl selection. He ranks sixth in NFL history in passing yards (56,194) and seventh in touchdown passes (363).
Report: NFL reminds Jaguars about league workout rules
The NFL wants Tom Coughlin and the Jaguars to remember that voluntary workouts are just that: voluntary.
The league sent a letter to Coughlin, warning Jacksonville’s executive vice president of football operations that future comments like the ones he made last week critical of players who didn’t attend voluntary offseason workouts could result in league discipline, ESPN reported Wednesday.
The discipline could include a fine or loss of practice days.
The NFL Players Association had asked the league to remind the Jaguars that players should not be pressured to attend the workouts, ESPN said.
With players in town for the start of the offseason program, the Jaguars held their annual state of the franchise address last Thursday. During his four-minute turn at the podium, Coughlin spoke about team attendance — or lack thereof.
“We’re very close to 100 percent attendance, and quite frankly, our players should be here building the concept of team, working hard side by side, constructing our bond of togetherness, formulating our collective priorities and goals,” said Coughlin, known as a strict disciplinarian, per ESPN. “Success in the NFL demands struggle. Those who have everything given to them become lazy, selfish and insensitive to the real values of team. The hard work that many try to avoid is the major building block for the development of an outstanding football team.
“It’s not about rights and privileges. It’s about obligations and responsibility, and the question is: Can we count on you?”
According to multiple reports, the specific players Coughlin was criticizing for not being in attendance were cornerback Jalen Ramsey and linebacker Telvin Smith.
NFLPA president Eric Winston issued a statement the following day in support of the players.
“Our CBA definition of voluntary is the same as the actual definition of voluntary and prohibits anyone from threatening players to participate in voluntary workouts,” Winston said. “This is precisely the reason players negotiated strict work rules and bright lines when it comes to offseason activities. We know, from experience, that not all coaches and executives will adhere to them and we always pursue any violations to protect our rules.”
DE Robison retires with Vikings’ 1-day contract
Veteran defensive end Brian Robison announced his retirement Wednesday after signing a one-day contract with the Minnesota Vikings.
Robison, who turns 36 on Saturday, played in 173 games in 11 seasons with the Vikings from 2007-17.
He did not play in the NFL last year after getting cut by Minnesota on Sept. 1, the week before the start of the regular season.
“Minnesota, no matter what happens from here on out or where the Robison family goes, you will always have a piece of our heart,” Robison said in a video posted to on the Vikings’ website. “You have given us 11 of the best years of our life. Some of the best and fondest memories will be from our time here. This is not goodbye by any means but rather until next time. Skol.”
A fourth-round pick out of Texas in 2007, Robison is the third longtime Vikings defensive lineman in the past three years to end his career with a one-day deal. Jared Allen and Kevin Williams did it in 2016.
Robison and Williams are tied for fifth on the franchise’s career list with 60 sacks. Robison also tallied 112 quarterback hits, 13 forced fumbles and eight fumble recoveries.
Stafford’s wife back in hospital after brain surgery
Kelly Stafford checked herself back into the hospital Wednesday because of pain following brain surgery.
The wife of Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford posted on Instagram that she needed medical help to cope with headaches and other side effects. She had a 12-hour operation last week to remove a brain tumor and returned home Sunday.
“I told myself the pain would succumb to me, I wouldn’t succumb to it,” Kelly Stafford wrote in the post.
“I was so wrong. The pain got so far ahead of me I couldn’t keep anything down. Including meds. I ended up in the ER very early this morning, back on steroids and pain medication. At first I felt like I had failed, like I couldn’t handle it. But what I really failed at was listening to my own body.”
She said she would be held overnight for observation and hoped to return home Thursday.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Matthew Stafford returned to workouts with the Lions on Monday but that the team has told him to take whatever time he needs to assist his wife.
The Staffords are parents to twin girls who turned 2 last month and an 8-month-old daughter.
CB Harris: Situation with Broncos ‘can be salvaged’
Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. told multiple outlets Wednesday he is open to remaining with the team he signed with as an undrafted rookie in 2011, a day after taking a pay-me-or-trade-me stance.
“I want to be here, so we can salvage it,” Harris told 9News Denver. In a separate interview with The Athletic, he added, “I’ve been patient. I’m still open to coming back. I’m never closing that door until they close it.”
Multiple reports emerged late Tuesday night that Harris’ agent told the Broncos his client would like a new contract or to be traded. According to 9News Denver, Harris is seeking an annual salary of at least $15 million, which would equal the NFL’s highest-paid cornerback, Josh Norman.
The reports came hours after Broncos general manager John Elway told reporters the team would discuss a new contract for Harris after the draft.
“I said we’re going to talk about it,” Elway added. “It doesn’t mean we’re going to do it.”
Harris, who turns 30 in June, is entering the final year of his contract, with $7.9 million in base salary and workout bonuses available to him. A four-time Pro Bowler and one-time first-team All-Pro, he has been a bargain for the Broncos on a five-year, $42.5 million contract signed in December of 2014.
Harris told The Athletic he doesn’t regret taking what he viewed as a discount on that contract — the team won Super Bowl 50 the following year — but he is now seeking better compensation.
Multiple outlets report a team reached out about Harris’ availability earlier this week, before Harris’ request. According to 9News Denver, the Broncos are listening to trade offers for the cornerback but “won’t give him away.”
Asked by The Athletic if he would be willing to sit out in 2019 if he doesn’t get traded or receive a new contract, Harris said, “It shouldn’t get to that point.”
The eight-year veteran had three interceptions and 10 pass breakups in 12 games last season before breaking his leg, a minor break that did not keep him from playing in the Pro Bowl less than two months later. Prior to the injury, he had missed just one game in his career.
Harris is the last member of the secondary that led Denver to its Super Bowl title three years ago after safety Darian Stewart was released and Bradley Roby left in free agency. The Broncos brought in two defensive backs — Kareem Jackson and Bryce Callahan — on big deals in free agency in March.
Harris is also, along with Von Miller, Denver’s longest tenured player.
Notebook: Fifth-year options picked up on Elliott, Buckner
The Dallas Cowboys exercised the fifth-year option on running back Ezekiel Elliott’s contract, keeping him in place through the 2020 season.
Elliott is set to make $3.85 million in 2019. He figures to receive around $10 million in the option season though the Cowboys have stated they intend to negotiate a rich extension with him.
Elliott led the NFL with 1,434 rushing yards last season and also had a career-high 77 receptions for 567 yards.
Elliott has rushed for 4,048 yards and 28 touchdowns in 40 games over three seasons.
–The San Francisco 49ers exercised the fifth-year contract option on Pro Bowl defensive tackle DeForest Buckner.
Buckner is in line to receive around $12 million in 2020. The two sides have been working on a long-term contract extension that could get hammered out prior to the 2019 campaign.
Buckner posted a career-best 12 sacks last season while accumulating 67 tackles. He has 201 stops, 21 sacks and three fumble recoveries in 47 NFL games.
–The Atlanta Falcons announced via Twitter that they picked up the fifth-year option of safety Keanu Neal.
Neal suffered a season-ending knee injury in the 2018 season opener. The 2017 Pro Bowl selection has 220 tackles, eight forced fumbles and one interception in 31 games.
–The New Orleans Saints have exercised the fifth-year option on defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins, according to multiple reports.
Rankins is recovering from a torn Achilles tendon suffered in January’s playoff game against the Philadelphia Eagles. He had a career-best eight sacks last season and has 14 sacks and 86 tackles in 41 NFL games.
–The Cincinnati Bengals exercised the fifth-year option on cornerback William Jackson.
Jackson had 41 tackles last season. He has 66 tackles and one interception in 31 career games.
D.A. declines charges against Chiefs WR Hill
The Johnson County (Kan.) district attorney’s office announced Wednesday it will not file charges against Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill or his fiancee following an investigation into two March incidents at the couple’s home involving the couple’s 3-year-old son.
“We believe a crime has occurred,” District Attorney Stephen Howe said. “However, the evidence in this case does not conclusively establish who committed this crime.
“It bothers us when we see something that’s happened to a child like this and we can’t do anything about it,” he later added.
Howe said the criminal investigation has been closed, although the child protection investigation is continuing. Any new information to emerge could reopen the criminal investigation, with a five-year statute of limitations in Kansas.
“We feel we’re at an impasse at this point, and any further investigation would be unnecessary or unwarranted,” Howe said.
Authorities had been investigating incidents — one on March 5 for child abuse and neglect, and one on March 14 for battery — at Hill’s home in Overland Park, Kan. Both police reports indicated a juvenile was involved.
Hill, 25, and his fiancee, Crystal Espinal, were listed on the March 5 police report as “others involved.” On the March 14 report, Espinal was listed as “others involved,” with a juvenile listed as the victim.
The Kansas City Star reported previously that the couple’s son suffered a broken arm in the incident. The Star also reported earlier this week that the boy was recently removed from his parents’ custody, as part of a family court process called a “child in need of care” case.
Howe declined to provide details in response to several questions Wednesday, citing the involvement of a juvenile as a need for privacy, though he did say “the child is safe.” He said he has not been in touch with the Chiefs but has been contacted by the NFL, though he has not responded because of the same privacy concerns, and the case will likely be sealed because it involves a child.
Despite not being charged with a crime, Hill could be subject to discipline from the NFL, and the league could consider his domestic violence history.
Hill reportedly choked and punched Espinal, then his girlfriend, when she was pregnant in December 2014. Hill was arrested and dismissed from the Oklahoma State football team. He later pleaded guilty to domestic assault and battery by strangulation and received three years’ probation.
Hill is a three-time Pro Bowl selection and two-time first-team All-Pro through three seasons with the Chiefs.
Reports: Steelers, Roethlisberger agree to extension
The Pittsburgh Steelers and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger agreed to a contract extension that will keep him in black and gold through the 2021 season, according to multiple reports Wednesday.
Roethlisberger, 37, and the Steelers reworked his $12 million base salary for 2019 as part of the extension, according to ESPN. He got a $5 million roster bonus last month.
No official terms were disclosed, but the quarterback market has ballooned since Roethlisberger signed his four-year, $87.4 million deal in 2015.
Russell Wilson became the highest-paid player in NFL history last week, signing a four-year, $140 million extension, but Wilson is only 30. The most recent top quarterback in Roethlisberger’s age bracket to sign a new deal, Drew Brees, signed a two-year, $50 million contract in March 2018 at age 39.
At the start of the 2017 season, Roethlisberger said he believed he could play another three to five seasons.
He will lead a new-look offense in 2019, with disgruntled stars Le’Veon Bell and Antonio Brown gone. Running back Bell held out last season and opted for free agency, signing with the New York Jets. Wideout Brown got his wish to be traded, dispatched to the Oakland Raiders.
Despite the distractions, Roethlisberger posted his best statistical season in 2018 — his 15th as a starter — leading the league and setting career highs in completions (452), attempts (675) and passing yards (5,129) and tossing a career-high 34 touchdown passes. The Steelers missed the playoffs, however, at 9-6-1.
The Steelers’ first-round pick (11th overall) in 2004, Roethlisberger is a two-time Super Bowl champion and six-time Pro Bowl selection. He ranks sixth in NFL history in passing yards (56,194) and seventh in touchdown passes (363).
Ravens sign K Tucker to record extension
The Baltimore Ravens signed Justin Tucker to a four-year extension Wednesday that makes him the highest-paid kicker in NFL history.
The contract keeps Tucker in Baltimore through the 2023 season and is worth $23.05 million, with $12.5 million guaranteed in the first two years and an $8 million signing bonus, ESPN reported.
The total value of the extension, the guaranteed money and the bonus are all records for a kicker.
Tucker, 29, is a three-time first-team All-Pro and two-time Pro Bowl selection who has spent his entire seven-year career with the Ravens.
He made 35 of 39 field-goal attempts and 36 of 37 extra points in 2018, with the missed PAT being the first of his career.
Tucker’s 90.1 percent success rate on field goals is the highest in NFL history entering the 2019 season.
Pro Bowl pass rusher Ansah meets with Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens met with former Detroit Lions defensive end Ezekiel “Ziggy” Ansah on Wednesday.
Ansah, who turns 30 next month, had 48 sacks and 110 quarterback hits in six seasons with the Lions.
The 2013 first-round pick (fifth overall) played last season under Detroit’s franchise tag and missed nine games with shoulder injuries.
Ansah was a Pro Bowl selection in 2015 with a career-high 14.5 sacks, following that up with 12 more sacks in 2017.
The Ravens need pass-rushing help after the offseason departures of Terrell Suggs (Arizona Cardinals) and Za’Darius Smith (Green Bay Packers).
Baltimore has the No. 22 selection in Thursday’s first round of the NFL draft.
