Chiefs’ Mahomes-to-Hill connection setting NFL ablaze
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes and Tyreek Hill have already developed such a strong rapport six games into their partnership that the Chiefs’ quarterback has delivered passes to him just about every way possible.
Right-handed. Left-handed. When Mahomes wasn’t even trying.
The right-handed touchdown tosses have earned plenty of attention, mostly because they tend to go for 50 or 60 yards. The left-handed completion, an improvisation under duress, was perhaps the biggest highlight to come from the Chiefs’ come-from-behind win at Denver a few weeks ago.
Then there was last Sunday night in New England, when Mahomes rolled to his left and appeared to be trying to find Kareem Hunt, only for Hill to swoop in and snare another touchdown reception.
That one? Well, Mahomes wasn’t going to admit who his target actually was.
“A magician never reveals his tricks,” he said, “so I’ll just leave it at that.”
There’s been plenty of magic between Mahomes and Hill, though. Their rare skillsets have made them one of the most potent pass-catch combos in the NFL — Mahomes with the arm strength to send passes into the tightest of windows or heave them deep, and Hill with the hands to catch them and the world-class speed to beat just about any cornerback down the seam.
Just ask Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore for his assessment of them.
“He’s a great quarterback. He made some big throws,” he said after the Patriots rallied for a 43-40 victory. “He got it to everybody on the field and he’s a great quarterback.”
As for Hill, Gilmore said, “I’ve never seen anyone that fast. Fastest guy I’ve ever covered.”
Fellow defensive back Duron Harmon saw that elite speed when Hill caught a pass over the middle, angled toward the sideline and raced 75 yards for a touchdown. The scoring strike came with 3:03 left to play and pulled Kansas City into a 40-all tie with New England.
“He’s by far the fastest person I’ve ever come in contact with,” Harmon said. “If he gets anybody in that position, more than likely he’s going to be gone. I still have to find a way to do something, to try to get him down, force him to the sideline. I’ve got to dive my defense a chance.”
Good luck with that.
Hill leads the NFL with nine receptions of at least 25 yards this season, and when you combine his dangerous return talents, he has 16 plays of at least 50 yards since joining the league in 2016.
Those numbers are a big reason why Mahomes is averaging 8.8 yards per attempt, third-best behind the rollercoaster Ryan Fitzpatrick of Tampa Bay and Rams quarterback Jared Goff. Mahomes also has an NFL-leading 23 completions of at least 25 yards and the top touchdown percentage in the league.
“He’s definitely to me the most explosive person in the league,” Mahomes said, “and the way he’s developed as a receiver the last few years, he’s going for that top spot. I know there’s a lot of great receivers in the league but I’m glad I have Tyreek.”
Hill is equally glad to have Mahomes under center, claiming he’s the first quarterback to have the arm strength to overthrow him downfield. And while that’s happened a couple of times this season, they nevertheless have connected for at least 50 yards receiving in every game.
That includes a seven-catch, 169-yard performance in a season-opening win over the Chargers, and a seven-catch, 142-yard performance with three TDs in last week’s loss to the Patriots.
“I don’t even know what to say about him. Pat just does a great job looking down the field and trusting us,” Hill said. “Pat’s trust lets me go out there and make a play.”
The banged-up Bengals get the next chance to slow down Mahomes and Hill when they visit Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday night. And considering Cincinnati is allowing nearly 300 yards passing per game, and has the fourth-worst defense overall, they could be due for another big day.
“They do a great job of making you defend the field, and you get misdirection, motion, shifts, all the things they do make you responsible, and they do them with great athleticism and speed,” Cincinnati coach Marvin Lewis said. “We have a big challenge ahead of us.”
Notes: Safety Eric Berry (heel) and C Mitch Morse (concussion) were sidelined in practice Wednesday. … Reid said new OL Jeff Allen will start off in a backup role. He started for most of four seasons in Kansas City before joining the Texans, who cut him last summer. Allen returned this week as the Chiefs tried to add some depth up front. … FS Daniel Sorensen (broken leg) is eligible to come off injured reserve soon, though Reid said there is no timetable yet. “He’s making great progress,” Reid said. “He’s close. We’ll just see how he does here the next week.”
Bears pass rusher Khalil Mack day to day with ankle injury
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Chicago Bears star pass rusher Khalil Mack is day to day because of an ankle injury, coach Matt Nagy said on Wednesday.
Mack was hurt early in last week’s overtime loss at Miami and his 2018 streak of at least one sack and one forced fumble in each game ended. Playing without the two-time All-Pro would be a huge blow, particularly with Tom Brady and the New England Patriots visiting on Sunday.
“We’re just going to continue to keep an eye on it and make sure whatever we do, we’re more cautious than anything,” Nagy said. “I believe in that and I think it’s important to go that route.”
Mack has not missed a game since Oakland drafted him with the No. 5 overall pick in 2014. Chicago acquired him from the Raiders just before the start of the season, after he held out the entire offseason and preseason trying to secure a long-term deal rather than play under the final season of his rookie contract. He and the Bears then agreed to a six-year, $141 million extension that guarantees $90 million.
The trade for Mack has energized a franchise with four straight last-place finishes in the NFC North. Despite the loss at Miami, the Bears (3-2) remain in sole possession of the division lead for the first time since late in the 2013 season. But the defense wasn’t the same against the Dolphins with Mack at less than 100 percent.
The pass rush never got to Miami quarterback Brock Osweiler, and the Bears’ league-best run defense was trampled by 35-year-old running back Frank Gore for 101 of Miami’s 161 yards rushing.
Missed tackles on Albert Wilson contributed to two shorter passes going for long touchdowns to cap off a rough game in the heat for the Bears.
Dolphins QB Tannehill ruled out Sunday against Lions
DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions because of an injury to his throwing shoulder.
Tannehill also missed Sunday’s overtime win against the Chicago Bears. Brock Osweiler threw for a career-high 380 yards and three touchdowns as Tannehill’s replacement and will start against Detroit.
Tannehill was on the field in shoulder pads during practice Wednesday but didn’t throw.
Coach Adam Gase said Tannehill’s status remains day to day. The coach said he doesn’t know whether Tannehill will be able to play Oct. 25 at Houston, but said Tannehill is still expected to return at some point this season.
Don’t expect NFL to institute a national anthem policy soon
NEW YORK (AP) — Don't expect the NFL to institute a national anthem policy this season, if at all.
“The focus of the players’ association, the NFL and all of our clubs and our players is to focus on the efforts our players have continually brought (forth) as their issues in their communities and how can we make our communities better,” Goodell said after the fall meetings concluded.
“They’re incredibly passionate about that. They have brought these issues greater awareness and they are working in their communities to try to make their communities better and they are working on the issues, on criminal justice reform. I’ve been on listen-and-learn tours with our players. Owners have been on listen-and-learn tours. Our players are obviously out there and you see a tremendous amount of work being done.”
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones indicated a policy isn’t forthcoming.
“I think right now we are going forward just as we entered the season,” Jones said.
He added: “One of the owners stood up and said: ‘We have really gotten in a place that’s positive and not that we weren’t, but we benefited from this.’ And, I agree, in relationships and sorting through where we want to go, and I’m so impressed with the social programs that the clubs and the players have engaged in.”
In May, the NFL passed a rule that forbids players from sitting or taking a knee if they are on the field or sidelines during “The Star-Spangled Banner,” but allowed them to stay in the locker room if they wish. The league left it up to teams on how to punish players. The union challenged the rule in a grievance.
The league halted the policy in July.
The NFL and a coalition of players have been working in tandem to support player initiatives for a variety of social issues. Last month, coalition members including Malcolm Jenkins, Benjamin Watson, Demario Davis and Chris Long conducted work in the areas of bail reform and criminalization of poverty. Seattle’s Doug Baldwin attended bail hearings and met with grass-roots organizations and the public defender’s office regarding the need to end cash bail in King County on Sept. 25.
Coalition members have focused on voting this month as well as voter restoration rights, plus their ongoing work on bail reform.
“The focus has been on listening, learning, understanding what the players want to accomplish in their community, the impact they want to have and supporting them,” Goodell said. “Our clubs have done that at historic levels and we’ve gone over that the last couple of days. I’m proud of what our clubs are doing. I’m proud of what our players are doing. We’re all working together to try to address those issues, and from my standpoint that always helps make relationships more productive when there’s respect and understanding and agreement to work together to try to make things better.
“When you have people working together and listening to one another and that level of respect, I think everyone feels better and I think that’s important, but the key thing is there’s a lot of work to be done.”
In 2016, then-49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick began protesting police brutality, social injustice and racial inequality by kneeling during the national anthem, and the demonstration spread to other players and teams.
Critics led by President Donald Trump called the players unpatriotic and Trump even said NFL owners should fire any player who refused to stand during the anthem. Many players countered that their actions were being misconstrued and that they are seeking social change rather than protesting the anthem itself.
Leonard Fournette did not practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Wednesday, a signal that he might not play Sunday for the third straight week.
Leonard Fournette did not practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Wednesday, a signal that he might not play Sunday for the third straight week.
Fournette has missed four of the last five games with a hamstring injury. Coach Doug Marrone told reporters that Fournette will try to practice Thursday, and the Jaguars then will be closer to knowing whether the running back will be available Sunday against the Houston Texans.
The Jaguars (3-3) lost their past two games and could use a healthy Fournette, who last season as a rookie gained 1,040 rushing yards along with 320 receiving yards and contributed 10 touchdowns.
But this season, Fournette injured his hamstring in Week 1 against the New York Giants. He sat out until Week 4 against the New York Jets, when he injured it again. On the season, he has just 20 carries for 71 yards and no touchdowns.
Fournette’s replacement, T.J. Yeldon, also missed practice Wednesday with foot and ankle problems.
Veteran Jamaal Charles, signed last week, and David Williams are the other running backs on the Jacksonville roster.
AP sources: NFL looking into Tannehill injury
It’s common for the league to look into such situations involving a prominent player. The league is expected to contact the Dolphins to understand the details and make sure the injury report policy was followed.
Tannehill sat out Sunday’s overtime win against the Chicago Bears, and replacement Brock Osweiler threw for a career-high 380 yards.
Coach Adam Gase has said the condition in Tannehill’s throwing shoulder worsened as last week progressed. Osweiler took “maybe a few reps” in Thursday’s practice, Gase said, but the injury report said Tannehill participated fully in the workout.
The Dolphins listed Tannehill as questionable Friday, and the decision not to play him was made hours before kickoff.
The Miami Herald first reported the NFL will look into the matter.
AP Pro Football Writer Barry Wilner in New York contributed to this report.
NFL officiating not a hot topic in formal owners meetings
Officiating has been a super-tense issue this season, in part because of several rules changes or points of emphasis, particularly regarding roughing the passer and helmet use in tackling.
The meetings were far from as frenetic as a year ago, when the NFL was dealing with widespread player demonstrations during the national anthem to protest social and racial injustice. Goodell and many owners spoke in glowing terms about the product on the field, stressing the record-setting offenses and close games through six weeks.
Goodell also boasted about NFL games being one of the “few contents that are growing” in TV audiences. Ratings are up this year.
He also explained that the removal of a rule barring cross-ownership of sports franchises in different markets could be a boost to the league.
Derek Anderson to start at QB in place of Allen for Bills
Coach Sean McDermott made the announcement Wednesday, when Buffalo returned to practice to prepare for its game at Indianapolis (1-5) on Sunday.
McDermott ruled out Allen because of a sprained elbow on his throwing arm. He said there’s no plan at this point for the quarterback to have surgery.
McDermott also said a second medical opinion on the injury confirmed the initial diagnosis after the first-round pick was hurt in the third quarter of a 20-13 loss at Houston last week.
The injury leaves the Bills (2-4) turning to the 35-year-old Anderson preparing to make his first start in nearly two seasons. Anderson attempted just eight passes in three appearances as a backup in Carolina last year. He has a 20-27 record as a starter over a 12-year NFL career.
“He brings experience, leadership, presence to the table and he’s worked hard the last week and a half here to get himself up to speed,” McDermott said.
McDermott’s only other option was turnover-prone backup Nathan Peterman, who lost the starting job to Allen after a 47-3 season-opening loss at Baltimore. The second-year player already has thrown four interceptions this season and 10 in seven games, including the playoffs.
Peterman’s inexperience and struggles led to the Bills signing Anderson last week. Anderson was essentially out of football after completing his seventh season as Cam Newton’s primary backup.
Though Anderson is new to Buffalo, the Bills are familiar with him.
McDermott was previously Carolina’s defensive coordinator, while general manager Brandon Beane previously worked in the Panthers’ front office.
Bills first-year offensive coordinator Brian Daboll held the same role in Cleveland in 2009, when Anderson went 3-4 in replacing Brady Quinn as the Browns starter.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
FANTASY PLAYS: Stick with expensive RBs in daily this week
These are the top backs to target and the cheap complements who make them work on daily rosters:
EXPENSIVE RBS
TODD GURLEY II, Rams ($9,800 on DraftKings, $10,200 on FanDuel): According to Pro Football Focus, the 49ers defense grades 31st in terms of their tackling ability, and yet they have only yielded 4.0 yards per carry (YPC) as a unit. Since Week 2, backs have either scored twice against the 49ers or eclipsed 100 rushing yards with a touchdown.
Ty Montgomery found the end zone against them on Monday night in a game where Aaron Jones also had a TD overturned. It’s a small sample but the inability to tackle is noteworthy against a back who has played the highest percentage of his respective team’s snaps of any besides Pittsburgh’s James Conner.
The price may be steep, but Gurley has reached 25 DraftKings points in every game this season. Expect more of the same this week from the best player in fantasy.
SAQUON BARKLEY, Giants ($8,900 on DraftKings, $8,200 on FanDuel): Three backs are tied for the league lead in targets (51) and Saquon Barkley is among them. To be fair, Alvin Kamara just had his bye week and is still tied for the lead, so his pace is a notch above every other back.
Either way, receiving backs have had a field day against the Falcons this season, as RBs have twice caught 14-plus passes against them. That’s only happened six times in NFL history by a player at the position. Those two backs_Kamara and Carolina’s Christian McCaffrey_both get about a quarter of their team’s targets. Barkley’s target share sits at 22.2 percent. The Falcons have allowed opposing backs to catch seven more passes against them than any other squad.
Additionally, the Falcons have also been burned for the fourth most rushing TDs by RBs (six) and rank 31st in rushing defense according to Football Outsiders’ defense-adjusted value over average (DVOA) metric.
CHEAPER COMPLEMENTS
TEVIN COLEMAN, Falcons ($5,100 on DraftKings, $6,300 on FanDuel): Both DFS sites offer a flex spot, making it possible to roster three RBs on the same team. With Devonta Freeman on injured reserve, Coleman is worth a look despite Ito Smith stealing some of the goal line work. Coleman has carried the ball 71 times this season and has garnered 51.8 percent of the rushing share for the Falcons.
On the other hand, Smith has only carried the ball 32 times but has received 14 carries in the red zone compared to seven for Coleman. Even with the team being committed to giving Smith a majority of the red zone work, Coleman plays on one of the best possible teams for fantasy production because the offense is excellent and the defense is porous. Coleman is more active in the passing game and he has received double-digit carries in three of the last four games (the exception being the game Devonta Freeman returned before exiting with another injury).
The Falcons are always playing in shootouts and host the Giants this week. FanDuel is a little more reliant on TDs than DraftKings, while DraftKings rewards backs for 100-plus yards, so he is probably a safer play on DraftKings. Regardless, he is simply too cheap for being the lead back on this fantasy-friendly squad.
ROBBY ANDERSON, Jets ($4,500 on DraftKings, $5,400 on FanDuel): The injury to Quincy Enunwa is going to open up some additional targets, as the receiver had been Sam Darnold’s favorite target prior to a high-ankle injury. That 24.4 percent target share will be spread around the remaining pass-catchers.
Jermaine Kearse was the main beneficiary against the Colts (10 targets) but the Vikings have been susceptible to long passing plays all year and Anderson is the deep threat. Thus far, the Vikings have allowed the fourth most 20-plus yard passing plays (26) and the most 40-plus yard passing plays (seven). Two weeks ago, Anderson caught two 35-plus yard scores in the same game, giving him 20 20-plus yard receptions since the beginning of 2017 (and five 40-plus yard receptions).
Anderson is typically an all-or-nothing option but now is likely to have more volume headed his way.
___
NFL Week 7: Over and Under Best Bets
Over of the week: New England Patriots at Chicago Bears
Total: 49.5
New England has scored 38-plus points in three straight games, and more than 60 points were scored in each of their last two affairs. Meanwhile, the Chicago offense has really made strides, with Mitchell Trubisky and Co. combining for 76 points in their last two games.
Throw in that the Chicago defense looked extremely vulnerable against the Miami Dolphins in Week 6 and that the New England D has surrendered 57 points in two road games and this looks and feels like an obvious 55-plus point game.
The total might be below 50 because the Bears still rate well on defense and there might be concerns about the consistency of the Chicago offense, but nobody is stopping the Pats right now and it’s time to start believing in that loaded Bears attack.
This thing should hit the 50s with plenty of room to spare.
Predicted score: Patriots 33, Bears 30
Under of the week: Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars
Total: 43
Both the Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars rank in the bottom 12 offensively and the top 12 defensively, and the Texans managed just 14 points in two games against the Jaguars last year.
So why do sportsbooks believe these two will combine for 43 on Sunday?
It could have to do with the fact the vaunted Jags defense has suddenly given up 70 points the last two weeks. But those games came on the road. At home this year, Jacksonville has surrendered just 13.7 points per game. They should bounce back from a tough stretch against a Texans offense that has been held to 22 or fewer points in five of six games.
It’s still hard to trust Blake Bortles and a depleted Jags offense, but that unit might not need more than 20 against Houston.
Predicted score: Jaguars 23, Texans 13
Good luck, we’re all counting on you.
Previous results
Last week: 2-0
2018 season: 7-5
Brad Gagnon has covered the NFL since 2007 and is a member of the Professional Football Writers of America, despite the fact he actually lives in Canada. The Toronto-based sports journalist’s work can also be seen at Bleacher Report, CBS Sports, Awful Announcing and The Guardian. He can be found on Twitter @brad_gagnon
Future of Paul Allen’s sports holdings remains unclear
No one is providing many details yet about the succession plans for Allen’s franchise holdings in the wake of his death Monday from complications of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. His primary franchises were the Blazers and Seahawks, although he also owned a small stake in Major League Soccer’s Seattle Sounders.
“Paul thoughtfully addressed how the many institutions he founded and supported would continue after he was no longer able to lead them. This isn’t the time to deal in those specifics as we focus on Paul’s family,” according to a statement from Allen’s company, Vulcan Inc. “We will continue to work on furthering Paul’s mission and the projects he entrusted to us. There are no changes imminent for Vulcan, the teams, the research institutes or museums.”
For now, Allen’s teams will continue to be overseen by Vulcan Sports and Entertainment, an arm of the company he created. His sister, Jody Allen, and executive Bert Kolde were the other members of the Seahawks’ board of directors with Allen. Jody Allen may take a more prominent role with the NFL franchise going forward.
“It doesn’t feel like it’s time to be engaging in that conversation. We’re more into the conversation about recognizing what took place and how to respect Paul and his desires and all of that,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Tuesday. “There’s plenty of time to talk about all that stuff. It’s not even a factor in our minds. I understand the interest but there will be plenty of time.
“Nothing is changing. Paul wouldn’t want us to do anything different than what we’re doing, which is to go for it and to represent it every way we can until you can’t. And we’re going to go for it just in that fashion.”
A similar message was being relayed in Portland, where Trail Blazers general manager Neil Olshey and Vulcan Sports and Entertainment CEO Chris McGowan spoke about Allen. The Trail Blazers are dealing with the death of Allen just a couple of days before beginning the regular season at home against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.
“At this point we’re just dealing with the death and we don’t have any imminent announcements,” McGowan said. “At an appropriate time I’m sure we’ll come and talk with everyone about what potentially could happen but right now we’re just dealing with the grief.”
Olshey said his final phone conversation with Allen was in early October with the owner asking if the Blazers GM was watching that night’s preseason games.
“He wanted to talk basketball,” Olshey said. “One of the things that is really unique about Paul is that everything was bifurcated. … If he wanted to talk hoops, he talked hoops. If he wanted to talk music, he called Mick Jagger. If he wanted to talk football, he called Pete Carroll. Who else gets that?”
Giants owner embarrassed by start, wants more from Beckham
New general manager Dave Gettleman and coach Pat Shurmur turned over more than half the roster, spent almost $80 million rebuilding the offense line, made Beckham the highest-paid receiver in the league with a $95 million deal and had high hopes heading into the season.
It hasn’t worked out and the biggest disappointment came Thursday when the struggling Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles came to MetLife Stadium and embarrassed the Giants.
What made the loss even more disappointing was the Giants felt they were close to turning things around.
“I’m sick about it, particularly the way we’ve disappointed our fans,” Mara said. “To start out like this is very disappointing. I don’t think you ever expect to go 1-5 … two years in a row. I’m still embarrassed being 1-5. I can’t stand up here and make any excuses about that. We suffer as much as our fans, maybe more.”
Beckham had been on his best behavior this season, but the losing seemed to catch up to him in recent weeks. He did an interview on ESPN more than a week ago where he complained that Eli Manning was not throwing the ball down the field. He also questioned the heart of his teammates.
That did not sit well with Mara, who had spoken to Beckham about getting his act together in the offseason.
“I think he needs to do a little more playing and a little less talking,” Mara said. “I wish he would create the headlines by his play on the field, as opposed to what he says and does off the field.”
Beckham leads the Giants with 45 catches for 506 yards, but he only has one touchdown catch.
While the 37-year-old Manning has gotten most of the blame for the woes of the offense, Mara said a lot of players have to share the blame. He added that it would be up to Shurmur to decide if a change was to be made.
Mara believes Gettleman and Shurmur will turn things around, and he defended their choice of running back Saquon Barkley with the second pick overall in the draft.
“We went with the best player in the draft,” Mara said. “I still believe he’s the best player in the draft. I’m thrilled with what he’s accomplished so far, and I think the sky’s the limit for him.”
Barkley has rushed for 438 yards and four touchdowns and caught 40 passes for 373 yards and two TDs.
The choice has been criticized by some because the Jets took quarterback Sam Darnold with the third pick and they are 3-3.
Heisman Trophy Winner Props: Updated through Week 7
Tua Tagovailoa remains the favorite, but Kyler Murray and Dwayne Haskins close the gap and both jump to 3/1.
Note: The change column indicates the percentage change in the odds of each player. Positive change labeled in green means the player is getting bet and his odds are lower, while the negative change in red
Tua Tagovailoa remains the favorite, but Kyler Murray and Dwayne Haskins close the gap and both jump to 3/1.
Note: The change column indicates the percentage change in the odds of each player. Positive change labeled in green means the player is getting bet and his odds are lower, while the negative change in red means the player’s odds have regressed.
Heisman Trophy Winner Props
Martin is a data analyst that has been applauded for his ability to make the complex simple. He grew up on a farm in northern Vermont and spent his summers helping his mom lead llama treks at Smugglers’ Notch Resort.
Martin graduated from University of Vermont with a degree in Mathematics. After graduation he left Vermont to work for an educational nonprofit called City Year for two years, and followed that up by attending the data science immersive program at Galvanize in Denver. He is an avid Green Bay Packer fan, and spends his free time playing football and soccer.
Redskins release defensive lineman Ziggy Hood
Hood, 31, started 27 games and appeared in 31 for the Redskins in the past two seasons. The emergence of young linemen Daron Payne, Jonathan Allen, Matt Ioannidis and Tim Settle reduced Hood’s role to the point of getting zero defensive snaps Sunday in a victory against Carolina.
Washington is down to five healthy defensive lineman — all 24 and younger — including Caleb Brantley, who has yet to play this season. The team has three weeks to decide whether to activate McGee, 28, or put him on injured reserve.
Broncos star linebacker promises to whoop Cardinals
The Broncos lost their fourth straight game on Sunday, when they became the first team in NFL history to allow back-to-back 200-yard rushers — Todd Gurley and Isaiah Crowell.
That led general manager John Elway to declare this week that the Broncos have gotten “very soft” in defending the run, reigniting an insult he used last year that didn’t sit well with the players amid a franchise-worst eight-game skid.
“The last two weeks we had a 200-yard rusher. I get where he’s coming from,” Miller said. “But that was the last two weeks. This week is totally different.”
The Broncos successfully schemed to thwart Rams QB Jared Goff, who was limited to 14 completions for 201 yards and no touchdowns to go with an interception and five sacks.
Gurley, however, capitalized on the Broncos’ heavy use of nickel defense and nose tackle Domata Peko’s worst game in his two seasons in Denver to run for a career-best 208 yards and two TDs a week after the Jets’ Crowell gashed them for 219 yards, including a 77-yard touchdown.
The Broncos’ 23-20 loss left the Rams (6-0) as the league’s last unbeaten team.
Broncos coach Vance Joseph said too many tackles and assignments were missed and challenged his team to get mentally tougher, declaring that tackling is “really mind-set and want-to.”
“Yeah, that was last week, we’re going to be better,” Miller said.
Miller insisted he wasn’t being salty.
“No, I’m not irritated,” he said. “I’m just confident.”
Miller and rookie Bradley Chubb collected 4½ sacks between them last week, but Miller insisted they hadn’t unlocked some sort of pass rush puzzle.
“No, we just got on the board,” Miller said. “And if we’re playing our best, I don’t think there’s anybody in the league that can block me and Bradley. … Especially not the Cardinals. They’re going to get our best on Thursday. They got to come with their best.”
NFL wants players to play with a free mind
Chiefs rookie linebacker Breeland Speaks said he didn’t take Tom Brady down because he was concerned about a roughing-the-passer penalty in the fourth quarter of Kansas City’s 43-40 loss at New England on Sunday night. Brady eluded Speaks and ran 4 yards for a touchdown to give the Patriots the lead.
“We watched that video and watched that play and Tom did what we’ve seen Tom do a thousand times,” Vincent said.
“He stepped up in the pocket and the defender didn’t make a play or didn’t create a sack, but you don’t want any player thinking about a penalty or being fined but you hope that he would make that adjustment on some of the things we’ve put in place and that’s not just for his opponent’s protection but for his as well.”
Overall, roughing-the-passer calls are down since the competition committee clarified to game officials the techniques used in such hits during a conference call last month. There were 34 roughing calls through the first three weeks and 19 in the three weeks since the call.
Vincent said the league didn’t advise officials to cut down on the calls, but emphasized to them making sure they see it clearly.
“If you don’t see the complete play, don’t call it,” Vincent said. “That was a directive from the competition committee. That was always the point of emphasis but after the (conference) call and after watching the video, the committee and our coaches (said): ‘If you don’t see the complete play, we ask that you leave the penalty in your pocket.'”
Packers linebacker Clay Matthews was penalized three times in the first three weeks for roughing the passer, including two of which that appeared to be normal tackles. Matthews suggested the league has gone soft and argued that defensive players no longer know what constitutes a legal hit.
Dolphins defensive end William Hayes tore his right ACL trying to avoid landing on Raiders quarterback Derek Carr.
“Every time we emphasized a call, you see more calls in the preseason and first (few) weeks and then you see an adjustment, and a leveling out of calls,” said Atlanta Falcons CEO Rich McKay, the head of the league’s competition committee. “We’re not going to apologize for trying to protect players we think are in a vulnerable state.”
Some other things we learned on the first day of the NFL’s fall meetings:
MORE FINES THAN FLAGS: There have been only six penalties for illegal use of the helmet, but Vincent said between 10-12 players have been fined for such hits and almost 70 warning letters have been issued to players about using the crown of their helmet to initiate a hit.
“We told officials if they don’t see all three elements of it, we can fine it on Monday and we’ll get the conducted corrected,” McKay said. “I think the players have adjusted, the officials have adjusted and I know the coaches have adjusted.”
CONCUSSIONS DOWN: Concussions in preseason were down from 91 to 79, a 13 percent decline. Concussions on kickoffs were zero in the preseason, down from three. Concussions in practices were down from 23 to 9. Jeff Miller, the league’s executive vice president of health and safety initiatives, credits a reduction plan the NFL put into place last year, improvements in helmets in part spurred by the league ratings of helmets and banning of some, rules changes such as the “helmet rule” and the kickoff rules, and the education of players.
“We’re certainly optimistic about the results,” said Dr. Allen Sills, the NFL’s medical director. “We’ll continue with more in-depth analyses of concussions.”
HELMET BAN: Miller said there were some 230 helmets players used in 2017 that ranked in the red area, meaning they were banned for new league players in 2018 and will be banned for every player next season. Through Week 3 of this season, about 40 were still in use that were grandfathered in.
He noted “it’s sometimes hard to make a change,” but added that players won’t have a choice after this season regarding those helmets.
ADVANTAGE, OFFENSE: Teams are scoring more than ever. The number of points (4,489), touchdowns (504) and touchdown passes (328) are the most in league history through six weeks.
McKay credited the performance of young quarterbacks and the emphasis on calling illegal contact and defensive holding penalties. Illegal contact penalties are up from 11 to 36. After six weeks in 2016, there were 30 such calls.
“We didn’t like the way it was going last year and it led to passing yardage going down,” McKay said. “As defenses get more aggressive and grab more, yards go down.”
Vincent said he expects scoring to “normalize” as teams see more film on the young quarterbacks and he noted weather conditions later in the season could make an impact.
“I believe some of the defenses and coordinators will adjust,” Vincent said. “Players are adjusting all the time and you just need game footage to see what people can and can’t do.”
PARITY IS GOOD: Games have been closer through the first six weeks. So far, 54 games have been decided by one score, tied for the most in league history at this point. There have been 28 games decided by three points or fewer, second-most at this point.
“Those are good stats for us because fans want to watch and attend close games,” McKay said.
Freeman has been banged up throughout the season, missing three games with a knee injury and then injuring his foot and groin after returning in Week 5. Quinn had already ruled Freeman out for Monday night’s game against the New York Giants.
The 26-year-old has just 91 total yards and no touchdowns on 19 touches in parts of three games this season. A two-time Pro Bowler, Freeman is in the second year of a five-year, $41.25 million contract that ranks him fourth in the NFL among running backs with a $8.25 million annual average.
The Falcons have relied heavily on Tevin Coleman, who has 71 carries for 260 yards (3.7 average) and a touchdown, along with 13 catches for 105 yards and two scores. Rookie fourth-rounder Ito Smith has 168 total yards on 42 touches with three rushing touchdowns. The team ranks 29th in rushing yards per game (86.0) and 27th in yards per carry (3.8) this season.
Freeman is Atlanta’s fifth starter placed on injured reserve this season, joining Pro Bowlers Deion Jones (foot) and Keanu Neal (ACL), free safety Ricardo Allen (Achilles) and left guard Andy Levitre (triceps). Jones is eligible to be recalled from IR in November, but each of the other three have been ruled out for the season.
Freeman could be recalled from IR in Week 15, assuming he would be healthy enough to return. Each team is allowed to recall two players from IR each season.
Meanwhile, the Falcons are expected to sign kicker Giorgio Tavecchio to kick against the Giants, according to multiple reports.
Primary kicker Matt Bryant injured his hamstring while making a 57-yarder late last week and is expected to sit out Monday. Tavecchio was with the Falcons during training camp and made 15 of 21 field goals last season with the Oakland Raiders.
–Field Level Media
Mara: Giants need less talk, more play from WR Beckham
Off to a 1-5 start and with critics lining up to rip quarterback Eli Manning, Mara said the team is embarrassed to be at the bottom of the NFC East and NFL standings with one victory entering Week 7.
“It’s not just him,” Mara said of Manning, who took multiple questions last week about his ability to play at a high level in the aftermath of last week’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. “It’s pretty disappointing. I’m sick about it.
“When you’re 1-5, generally it means everybody has to play better.”
Mara said he did not confront Beckham about comments made to ESPN, but Fox Sports reported the wide receiver was fined. He also was asked by coach Pat Shurmur, described in the Fox report as ‘livid,’ to apologize to the team for being critical of Manning and the offense in general.
The Giants remain convinced they drafted the best player available at No. 2 in the 2018 draft when running back Saquon Barkley, and not USC quarterback Sam Darnold, was selected. Darnold went one pick later to the Jets.
With Manning’s production down, media coverage has focused on the Giants passing on a passer for a running back, a position at which difference-makers can historically be found later in the draft.
Mara said he still believes Barkley was “the best player in the draft.”
Beckham signed a six-year, $103 million contract before the start of the 2018 season and said at the press conference announcing the deal that he had learned from past flare-ups on and off the field.
In the latest episode of I AM MORE with Uninterrupted, Beckham said he will not apologize.
“I’m sorry that I’m not gonna apologize from my heart,” Beckham said. “I don’t feel like you deserve an apology for one, and I don’t feel like it’s necessary for me to apologize for how I feel.”
Beckham said in the episode his delivery could have been better.
“Like I really went hard this offseason to repair myself — mind, body and soul — and put me back together, to be able to come here and do what? Do the same thing that I was just doing?” he said. “I worked way too hard to just even be able to play football again. I’m not gonna be OK with being mediocre. I’m not gonna be OK with being average.”
Mara said Tuesday he has confidence the right staff is in place — general manager Dave Gettleman and Shurmur — to produce winning results.
Gettleman made multiple roster moves Tuesday, adding wide receiver Bennie Fowler from the practice squad and placing Cody Latimer on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. Linebacker Ray-Ray Armstrong (concussion) also went on IR, and cornerback Donte Deayon was waived. The Giants also elevated linebacker Ukeme Eligwe and cornerback Grant Haley from the practice squad.
–Field Level Media
Falcons RB Devonta Freeman goes on IR with groin injury
Freeman has slowed by a variety of injuries the last two seasons. This year, he missed three games with a bruised knee sustained in a season-opening loss at Philadelphia. When he returned for a game at Pittsburgh, he went down with a foot injury and also was bothered by groin soreness.
The Falcons didn’t think the groin problem was serious, but further tests showed Freeman needs a surgical procedure. The team is hopeful he will be able to return late in the season.
Vikings place rookie CB Hughes on IR, re-sign DT Parry
Parry played in the first two games and had a sack against Green Bay. He was cut in favor of defensive tackle Tom Johnson on Sept. 19.
Unbeaten Rams still top AP Pro32 poll; Patriots are No. 2
“Todd Gurley has staked an early claim in this year’s MVP race,” Newsday said Bob Glauber. “With 208 rushing yards and two touchdowns, he kept the Rams unbeaten with a narrow road win at Denver.”
The New England Patriots are inching their way back to the top. The Patriots moved two spots to No. 2 after their 43-40 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.
“Death. Taxes. Patriots,” said Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk.
The Chiefs slipped a spot to No. 3 after their first loss of the season. The Chiefs will host the Cincinnati Bengals in their second consecutive Sunday night matchup.
The Bengals dropped three spots to No. 8 after their 28-21 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers, who have won two in a row, climbed three spots to No. 9 as they enter their bye week.
The New Orleans Saints, coming off their bye week, fell a spot to No. 4. They return to action this week against the Baltimore Ravens.
The Ravens jumped four spots to No. 6 after their 21-0 rout of the Tennessee Titans, in which they had a franchise-record 11 sacks.
“The Ravens play serious defense, which is a rarity in the new-age NFL,” said Ira Kaufman of Fox 13 in Tampa, Florida.
Another team making a big climb was the Los Angeles Chargers, who moved six spots to No. 5 after routing the Cleveland Browns 38-14. The Chargers face the Titans in London for a game at Wembley Stadium.
The Minnesota Vikings moved up two spots to No. 7 after topping the Arizona Cardinals.
The defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles jumped five places to round out the top 10.
“(Carson) Wentz getting stronger,” Fox Sports’ John Czarnecki said.
