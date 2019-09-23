Chiefs LT Fisher set for core muscle surgery
Chiefs LT Fisher set for core muscle surgery
Kansas City Chiefs starting left tackle Eric Fisher is scheduled for surgery Thursday for a core muscle injury, the team announced Wednesday.
Fisher suffered the injury Friday in practice, was listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Oakland Raiders and played only the first series before leaving the game. Cam Erving came in as his replacement.
The Chiefs are looking at thinned ranks at running back for Week 3 against the Ravens unless starter Damien Williams bounces back from a knee injury that kept him out of practice on Wednesday.
Williams was injured late in the game against the Raiders.
Backup LeSean McCoy underwent an MRI exam on his sore ankle Monday but the tests showed no “significant” injury. McCoy, who was limited in practice on Wednesday, would be in line to start if Williams cannot play.
Fisher, 28, underwent further testing after Week 2 and was set for surgery in Philadelphia with Dr. William Meyers. There was no immediate timetable for Fisher’s return.
Fisher, the No. 1 pick in the 2013 NFL Draft, has spent his entire career with the Chiefs, starting 92 of his 96 games played, and earning Pro Bowl honors in 2018.
The Chiefs (2-0) have their home opener Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens (2-0).
–Field Level Media
Colts waive QB Kelly
Colts waive QB Kelly
The Indianapolis Colts on Wednesday waived
Colts waive QB Kelly
The Indianapolis Colts on Wednesday waived quarterback Chad Kelly, who just completed a two-game suspension for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy.
Kelly could be signed to the team’s practice squad once be clears waivers on Thursday.
Indianapolis has just two quarterbacks on the active roster in Jacoby Brissett and Bobby Hoyer. The team has none on the practice squad.
Kelly, the nephew of Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly, was 54-for-73 passing for 583 yards and two touchdowns during the preseason, with two interceptions.
Kelly was signed by the Colts as a free agent in May. He spent part of the previous two seasons with the Denver Broncos after being a seventh-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.
Kelly was suspended by the NFL due to an arrest for criminal trespassing last October while with the Broncos. The team released him the next day.
He later entered a guilty plea to a second-degree misdemeanor charge and was sentenced to one year of supervised probation and 50 hours of community service.
Hoyer joined the Colts after Andrew Luck’s surprise retirement announcement last month.
–Field Level Media
Reports: Raiders acquire WR Davis from Packers
Reports: Raiders acquire WR Davis from Packers
The
Reports: Raiders acquire WR Davis from Packers
The Oakland Raiders acquired wide receiver/returner Trevor Davis from the Green Bay Packers, according to multiple reports Wednesday.
The compensation for Davis has yet to be reported.
Davis, 26, was a fifth-round pick of the Packers in 2016. He has one catch for 28 yards through two games this season along with three punt returns for 1 yard.
He has 40 punt returns for 449 yards (11.2 average) and 35 kick returns for 791 yards (22.6 average) in his career, along with nine catches for 122 yards and a touchdown.
Davis had five receptions for 78 yards and a touchdown against the Raiders in a preseason game on Aug. 22.
–Field Level Media
Bengals RB Mixon exits with ankle injury
Bengals RB Mixon exits with ankle injury
Cincinnati
Bengals RB Mixon exits with ankle injury
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon injured his left ankle in Sunday’s season opener against the Seattle Seahawks.
The team said he was questionable to return after he limped off the field early in the third quarter.
Mixon, the AFC’s leading rusher last season with 1,168 yards, finished with six carries for 10 yards and two catches for 7 yards.
Backup Giovani Bernard took over following Mixon’s departure.
–Field Level Media
Cardinals rally, settle for tie with Lions
Cardinals rally, settle for tie with Lions Cardinals rally, settle for tie with Lions
Matt Prater made a 33-yard field goal with 3:48 remaining in overtime to help the Detroit Lions salvage a 27-27 tie with the Arizona Cardinals, who overcame an 18-point fourth-quarter deficit Sunday in Glendale, Ariz.
Prater’s field goal capped a 60-yard drive after Zane Gonzalez made a 28-yard field goal, his fourth of the game, on the first possession of overtime for a 27-24 lead, capping the Cardinals’ run of 21 straight points.
Arizona rookie quarterback Kyler Murray, the No. 1 pick in the 2019 draft, completed 29 of 54 passes for 308 yards and two touchdowns, both in the fourth quarter when the Cardinals overcame a 24-6 deficit.
Arizona had 293 of its 387 yards of total offense in the fourth quarter and overtime after a listless first three quarters.
Murray threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to David Johnson with 5:57 remaining in the fourth quarter, then found Larry Fitzgerald on a 4-yard score with 43 seconds remaining. A two-point conversion pass to Christian Kirk tied the game.
Fitzgerald had eight receptions for 113 yards, and his 45-yard reception in overtime set up Gonzalez’s overtime field goal. He also connected from 20, 42 and 34 yards. Johnson had 82 yards rushing and caught six passes for 55 yards a score.
Detroit quarterback Matt Stafford passed for 385 yards and three touchdowns, and rookie tight end T.J. Hockenson had six receptions for 131 yards and one score. Their 23-yard hookup gave the Lions a 24-6 lead on the third play of the fourth quarter.
Stafford passed for 200 yards in the first half, throwing touchdown passes of 47 yards to Danny Amendola and nine yards to Kenny Golladay in the second quarter when the Lions took a 17-0 lead. Gonzalez’s 20-yard field goal late in the quarter made it 17-3 at half.
Arizona reached the Detroit 46-yard line with just over one minute remaining but chose to punt rather than attempt a long field goal, and the Lions did not get a first down as the game ended.
–Field Level Media
Cardinals rally, but settle for tie with Lions
Cardinals rally, but settle for tie with Lions Cardinals rally, but settle for tie with Lions
Matt Prater made a 33-yard field goal with 3:51 remaining in overtime to help the Detroit Lions salvage a 27-27 tie with the Arizona Cardinals, who overcame an 18-point fourth-quarter deficit Sunday in Glendale, Ariz.
Prater’s field goal capped a 60-yard drive after Zane Gonzalez made a 28-yard field goal, his fourth of the game, on the first possession of overtime for a 27-24 lead, capping the Cardinals’ run of 21 straight points.
Arizona rookie quarterback Kyler Murray, the No. 1 pick in the 2019 draft, completed 29 of 54 passes for 308 yards and two touchdowns, both in the fourth quarter when the Cardinals overcame a 24-6 deficit.
Arizona had 293 of its 387 yards total offense in the fourth quarter and overtime after a listless first three quarters.
Murray threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to David Johnson with 5:57 remaining in the fourth quarter, then found Larry Fitzgerald on a 4-yard score with 43 seconds remaining. A two-point conversion pass to Christian Kirk tied the game.
Fitzgerald had eight receptions for 113 yards, and his 45-yard reception in overtime set up Gonzalez’s overtime field goal. He also connected from 20, 42 and 34 yards. Johnson had 82 yards rushing and caught six passes for 55 yards a score.
Detroit quarterback Matt Stafford passed for 385 yards and three touchdowns, and rookie tight end T.J. Hockenson had six receptions for 131 yards and one score. Their 23-yard hookup gave the Lions a 24-6 lead on the third play of the fourth quarter.
Stafford passed for 200 yards in the first half, throwing touchdown passes of 47 yards to Danny Amendola and nine yards to Kenny Golladay in the second quarter when the Lions took a 17-0 lead. Gonzalez’s 20-yard field goal late in the quarter made it 17-3 at half.
Arizona reach the Detroit 46-yard line with just over one minute remaining but chose to punt rather than attempt a long field goal, and the Lions did not get a first down as the game ended.
–Field Level Media
Seahawks DE Ansah inactive for opener
Seahawks DE Ansah inactive for opener Seahawks DE Ansah inactive for opener
Seattle Seahawks defensive end Ezekiel Ansah was listed as inactive for Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals due to a shoulder injury.
Ansah had offseason shoulder surgery and was listed on the team’s Friday injury report as questionable due to the shoulder. He also suffered a groin injury earlier in training camp.
Ansah, 30, is in his first season with the Seahawks after signing as a free agent in May.
Recently acquired defensive end Jadeveon Clowney will make his Seattle debut. He is expected to receive limited action as he is still learning the scheme, participating in just four practices since a trade with the Houston Texans.
As expected, standout wideout A.J. Green is one of the Bengals’ inactives. He is battling an ankle injury and could miss the entire month of September.
–Field Level Media
49ers LB Alexander ejected against former team
49ers LB Alexander ejected against former team 49ers LB Alexander ejected against former team
San Francisco 49ers linebacker Kwon Alexander was ejected late in the first quarter of Sunday’s regular-season opener at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, his former team, for a helmet-to-helmet hit on quarterback Jameis Winston.
With Winston sliding following a 5-yard scramble to convert third-and-3, Alexander lowered his helmet and hit Winston squarely in his helmet, immediately drawing a flag and prompting some shoves from other Bucs players.
Referees conferred and ejected Alexander, who totaled three tackles before leaving.
Alexander, 25, joined the 49ers on a four-year, $54 million contract as a free agent in March.
He spent the first four years of his career with the Bucs, earning Pro Bowl honors in 2017 and starting 46 total games before tearing his ACL in his sixth game last season.
–Field Level Media
Reports: Browns’ Mayfield has bruised wrist, not serious
Reports: Browns' Mayfield has bruised wrist, not serious
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker
Reports: Browns’ Mayfield has bruised wrist, not serious
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield had X-rays on his right wrist after Sunday’s loss to the visiting Tennessee Titans but was diagnosed with only a bruise, according to multiple reports.
Mayfield was seen with a soft wrap on his throwing hand after the game, with his wrist and thumb taped, but the X-ray was deemed precautionary. He is not expected to miss any time.
Mayfield was sacked five times in the 43-13 loss, including once for a safety late in the first half. On the play, Titans linebacker Cameron Wake got a piece of Mayfield’s arm as he was throwing, and the quarterback left the field wincing and favoring his arm.
The second-year signal-caller finished 25 of 38 for 285 yards, a touchdown and three interceptions, all three of which came in the fourth quarter. The last one was returned 38 yards for a touchdown.
The Browns visit the New York Jets on Monday Night Football in Week 2.
–Field Level Media
49ers lose RB Coleman to ankle injury
49ers lose RB Coleman to ankle injury 49ers lose RB Coleman to ankle injury
San Francisco 49ers running back Tevin Coleman will not return to Sunday’s Week 1 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after suffering an ankle injury, the team said in a statement.
Coleman sustained the injury during the first half. He finished with six carries for 23 yards.
The 49ers acquired Coleman as a free agent this offseason from the Atlanta Falcons. The 26-year-old signed a two-year, $10 million contract with San Francisco after he rushed for a career-high 800 yards and four touchdowns last season as Atlanta’s starter.
Matt Breida and Raheem Mostert handled the rushing load for San Francisco in Coleman’s absence.
–Field Level Media
Ekeler’s 3rd TD lifts Chargers over Colts in OT
Ekeler's 3rd TD lifts Chargers over Colts in OT
Austin
Ekeler’s 3rd TD lifts Chargers over Colts in OT
Austin Ekeler’s third touchdown of the day, a 7-yard run with 5:01 left in overtime Sunday, lifted the Los Angeles Chargers to a season-opening 30-24 win over the Indianapolis Colts in Carson, Calif.
Starting in place of holdout Melvin Gordon, Ekeler rushed for 58 yards on 12 carries while catching six passes for 96 yards and two scores. Veteran quarterback Philip Rivers hit on 25 of 34 passes for 333 yards and three touchdowns with one interception.
Indianapolis forced overtime with 38 seconds left on a 19-yard touchdown pass from Jacoby Brissett to T.Y. Hilton, followed by a 2-point conversion run from Marlon Mack. It polished off a 16-play, 80-yard drive that consumed 7:52.
In his first start after the sudden retirement of Andrew Luck on August 24, Brissett completed 21 of 27 passes for 190 yards and two scores. Mack ran roughshod on the Chargers’ defense, rolling up 174 yards on 25 carries, including a 63-yard score.
But the Colts never saw the ball in overtime after tying the score, as Los Angeles drove 75 yards on eight plays to earn the result.
Los Angeles initiated scoring with 2:55 left in the first quarter as Rivers connected with Ekeler on a 1-yard touchdown pass, capping an 11-play, 68-yard drive that lasted 6:15.
Indianapolis answered back with a 4-yard scoring strike from Brissett to Hilton at the 10:02 mark of the second quarter, finishing a 14-play, 75-yard march that burned nearly eight minutes. But Adam Vinatieri sprayed the PAT wide right.
The Chargers controlled the half’s remainder. Rivers hit Keenan Allen in double coverage with a 28-yard touchdown pass with 5:58 remaining, followed by a 40-yard field goal from punter Ty Long — filling in for injured kicker Michael Badgley — with 1:02 on the clock that made it 17-6 at halftime.
Vinatieri converted from 44 yards out less than four minutes into the third quarter, but Ekeler caught a 55-yard scoring strike from Rivers with 8:27 left for a 24-9 advantage. However, Mack zoomed 63 yards off the left side 37 seconds later to bring the Colts back within a score.
Vinatieri also missed two field goals, from 46 and 29 yards.
–Field Level Media
Seahawks edge Bengals despite Dalton’s big day
Seahawks edge Bengals despite Dalton's big day
Russell Wilson hit
Seahawks edge Bengals despite Dalton’s big day
Russell Wilson hit Tyler Lockett with a 44-yard touchdown pass on the first play of the fourth quarter and the Seattle Seahawks held on to defeat the visiting Cincinnati Bengals 21-20 Sunday.
Cincinnati’s Andy Dalton completed 35 of 51 passes for 418 yards, a franchise record for a season opener, with two touchdowns. But the Bengals weren’t able to get past midfield in their last two possessions.
Wilson completed 14 of 20 passes for 196 yards and two touchdowns as the Seahawks won despite being outgained 429 yards to 233 in total yardage
Chris Carson rushed for just 46 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries, but had a 21-yard carry on a third-and-1 from Seattle’s own 15-yard line with 3:13 remaining to help the Seahawks milk the clock. Carson also caught six passes for 35 yards and a score.
The Bengals had the ball at their own 31 with 14 seconds left, but Dalton was hit and fumbled with nine seconds to go. The Seahawks recovered to clinch the victory.
After the Seahawks took a 21-17 lead on Lockett’s score, the Bengals drove to the Seattle 4-yard line. A holding call pushed them back and they had to settle for Randy Bullock’s 27-yard field goal with seven minutes left to cut their deficit to a point.
The Bengals took a 17-14 halftime lead on Dalton’s 55-yard scoring strike to John Ross III with seven seconds left in the second quarter. Ross, a former University of Washington standout, won a jump ball with Seahawks safety Tedric Thompson at the 12-yard line and galloped into the end zone. That capped a four-play, 75-yard drive that took 45 seconds.
The Seahawks had taken the lead with 52 seconds left in the half on a 10-yard screen pass from Wilson to Carson. Four Bengals defenders got a hand on Carson on his way to the end zone, but he was able to reach the ball over the pylon for the score.
It was the second touchdown for both Ross and Carson in the second quarter, after Bullock’s 39-yard field goal gave Cincinnati a 3-0 lead on the only score of the first.
Carson scored on a 1-yard run to give the Seahawks a 7-3 lead, but the Bengals responded with a three-play, 75-yard drive with Dalton finding Ross for a 33-yard score on a flea flicker.
Ross registered seven catches for 158 yards.
–Field Level Media
Prescott tosses 4 TDs as Cowboys crush Giants
Prescott tosses 4 TDs as Cowboys crush Giants
Dak Prescott tied a
Prescott tosses 4 TDs as Cowboys crush Giants
Dak Prescott tied a career high with four touchdown passes and threw for 405 yards as the Dallas Cowboys overcame an early deficit and rolled to a 35-17 victory over the visiting New York Giants in the season opener for both teams Sunday.
Prescott completed 25 of 32 passes and produced his second career 400-yard game. Prescott finished 50 yards shy of his career-high set against Philadelphia last season.
Prescott also set a Cowboys passing yardage record for a season opener, breaking the record held by Troy Aikman. Aikman threw for 362 yards in the 1999 season opener against Washington.
Prescott threw touchdowns to tight ends Blake Jarwin and Jason Witten and then connected with Amari Cooper and Randall Cobb.
Running back Ezekiel Elliott scored the other Dallas touchdown on a 10-yard run late in the third quarter.
Michael Gallup finished with seven catches for a career-best 158 yards while Cooper totaled six catches for 106 yards. It marked the first time since Nov. 8, 2015, against Philadelphia that Dallas had two receivers get at least 100 yards.
Elliott carried 13 times for 53 yards after signing a contract extension earlier this week.
Eli Manning began his 16th season by completing 30 of 44 passes for 306 yards and a touchdown but the Giants lost a season opener for the eighth time in nine seasons.
Saquon Barkley gained 120 yards on 11 carries and tight end Evan Engram led the Giants with 116 receiving yards.
Engram scored New York’s first touchdown and Wayne Gallman also had a touchdown in the third quarter for the final points of the game.
Rookie Daniel Jones played New York’s final possession and completed three of four passes before losing a fumble.
Barkley had a 59-yard run on New York’s opening drive which ended with Engram’s 1-yard score with 9:27 remaining but it was all Dallas thereafter.
Dallas tied the game with 3:19 remaining in the first when Jarwin was wide open for a 28-yard strike and took the lead with 10:19 left in the second when Witten scored his 16th career TD against the Giants on a 4-yard strike.
Cooper made it 21-7 on a 20-yard pass down the left side just before halftime and Dallas added its final two touchdowns in the third quarter.
–Field Level Media
49ers ride 2 pick-6’s past Buccaneers
49ers ride 2 pick-6's past Buccaneers
The visiting San Francisco
49ers ride 2 pick-6’s past Buccaneers
The visiting San Francisco 49ers returned two interceptions for touchdowns, and Jimmy Garoppolo passed for another as they defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-17 in Sunday’s regular-season opener.
Richard Sherman and Ahkello Witherspoon scored the Niners’ touchdowns on defense after both intercepted Bucs quarterback Jameis Winston. San Francisco recorded two interceptions on defense all of last season, setting a historic NFL low.
Sherman returned an interception off Winston 31 yards for a score with 11:44 left in the third quarter, the 49ers’ second touchdown in a span of 48 seconds.
Witherspoon intercepted Winston with two minutes left in regulation and ran it back 25 yards to cap off a dominant defensive performance for the 49ers. Garoppolo then connected with Deebo Samuel on a successful two-point conversion.
Tampa Bay also had a pick-6 in the game, when cornerback Vernon Hargreaves III scored the first touchdown of the afternoon. He intercepted Garoppolo from 15 yards out and ran untouched into the end zone to give Tampa Bay a 7-3 advantage at the 8:41 mark of the second quarter.
After a sluggish first half on offense, Garoppolo led the 49ers on a seven-play, 75-yard drive to open the third quarter, connecting with Richie James Jr. on a 39-yard touchdown pass to take a 13-7 lead.
Garoppolo completed 18 of 27 passes for 166 yards in his first start since Week 3 of the 2018 campaign, when he sustained a season-ending ACL injury.
Tight end George Kittle led the 49ers with 54 receiving yards off eight catches, and San Francisco amassed just 98 rushing yards after losing starting back Tevin Coleman to an ankle injury in the first half.
San Francisco took the early 3-0 lead in the first quarter when Robbie Gould kicked a 29-yard field goal. Mark Nzeocha partially blocked a Bucs punt minutes before to set the Niners up 32 yards away from the end zone, but Kittle’s 8-yard touchdown catch was nullified by offensive pass interference.
A second would-be Kittle touchdown was erased when the 49ers were called for an illegal-formation penalty in the second quarter, and instead Gould kicked a 36-yard field goal to make it 7-6 in favor of Tampa. Gould missed a 57-yard field-goal attempt in the third quarter, but made another from 47 yards in the final frame.
Winston completed 20 of 36 passes for 194 yards and three interceptions. He threw a 10-yard touchdown to receiver Chris Godwin that brought Tampa Bay within six points with 5:43 left in the third quarter.
Godwin led the Buccaneers with 53 yards receiving off three catches, but Tampa Bay’s offense was inconsistent, converting just 5 of 11 chances on third down.
Nick Bosa, the No. 2 overall draft pick this year by the 49ers, recorded his first career sack in the game, bringing down Winston in the third quarter for a 9-yard loss when the quarterback attempted to scramble out of the pocket. Bosa, a former freshman All-American at Ohio State, finished with three tackles.
49ers linebacker Kwon Alexander, a former Buc playing in his first game with San Francisco, was ejected in the first quarter after a helmet-to-helmet hit against a sliding Winston.
–Field Level Media
Chiefs WR Hill hospitalized with shoulder injury
Chiefs WR Hill hospitalized with shoulder injury
Kansas City
Chiefs WR Hill hospitalized with shoulder injury
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill was carted off the field in the first quarter of Sunday’s 40-26 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars with a shoulder injury and didn’t return.
Hill’s injury was severe enough for him to be sent to a Jacksonville-area hospital and be treated by the trauma department, the Chiefs said.
Head athletic trainer Rick Burkholder called it a sternal clavicular joint injury, where the clavicle pushes into the sternum. He added that Hill was being treated at Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville “to reduce the dislocation of the injury.”
“That transport is under the care of an ortho-trauma physician now,” Burkholder said. “We’ll give you an update in the next day or two.”
Hill, who had two catches for 16 yards, was injured on the second reception after being tackled by Jacksonville cornerback Jalen Ramsey.
Hill was one of two 1,000-yard receivers for the Chiefs a year ago, joining tight end Travis Kelce.
During the last week of the preseason, Hill signed a contract extension making him one of the highest-paid receivers in the league. The three-year deal is worth a reported $54 million.
The Chiefs had another injury scare in the first half, as reigning MVP Patrick Mahomes limped off the field after spraining his left ankle. It appeared to be tweaked during a sack.
After having his ankle taped on the sideline, Mahomes returned without missing an offensive play.
Mahomes was 25-of-33 passing for 378 yards and three touchdowns.
–Field Level Media
49ers overcome five turnovers to beat Rudolph, Steelers
49ers overcome five turnovers to beat Rudolph, Steelers
49ers overcome five turnovers to beat Rudolph, Steelers
Jimmy Garoppolo’s 5-yard touchdown pass to Dante Pettis with 1:15 left boosted the error-prone San Francisco 49ers to a 3-0 start as they rallied past the winless Pittsburgh Steelers 24-20 on Sunday in Santa Clara, Calif.
The score came seven plays after San Francisco’s DeForest Buckner recovered Pittsburgh’s James Conner’s fumble at the Steelers’ 24. Pittsburgh appeared to have stopped the 49ers and forced a field-goal attempt, but was flagged for defensive holding at the two-minute warning.
Two plays later, Garoppolo threw the game-winner, enabling him to offset a mistake-filled effort. He completed 23 of 32 passes for 277 yards with two interceptions. San Francisco won despite making five turnovers and committing 71 yards worth of penalties.
Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph hit on 14 of 27 passes for 174 yards and two touchdowns, including a 39-yarder to rookie Diontae Johnson with 10:22 left in the game for a 20-17 edge. But Pittsburgh was outgained 436-239 on the day.
Coming off road wins over Tampa Bay and Cincinnati to start the year, San Francisco put itself into an immediate problem via sloppy play. Garoppolo threw an interception on his second pass to T.J. Watt, teeing up Chris Boswell for a 46-yard field goal just 3:13 into the game.
New Pittsburgh defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick set up another score when he pilfered a Garoppolo throw late in the first quarter. Boswell cashed it in with a 26-yard field goal at the 2:04 mark for a 6-0 Steelers advantage.
San Francisco finally got on the board with 6:45 left in the first half when Robbie Gould converted a 24-yard field goal. Even that score had a taint of failure, as the 49ers reached the Pittsburgh 11 before a holding call backed them up.
Rudolph’s first serious mistake enabled San Francisco to take its first lead in the third quarter. He was picked by K’Waun Williams at the Steelers’ 38, and Wilson turned it into a 1-yard touchdown run and a 10-6 lead at the 9:17 mark.
Rudolph hit JuJu Smith-Schuster for a 76-yard catch-and-run 3 1/2 minutes later to retake the lead, but Wilson’s 4-yard run in the final minute of the quarter put the 49ers up 17-13 headed to the fourth.
–Field Level Media
Reports: Nike pulls shoe after Kaepernick’s criticism
Reports: Nike pulls shoe after Kaepernick's criticism Reports: Nike pulls shoe after Kaepernick’s criticism
Nike has scuttled its plans for a Fourth of July-themed sneaker that was to bear a Revolutionary War-era flag, a design that NFL player-turned-activist Colin Kaepernick disliked, multiple news outlets reported Tuesday.
Kaepernick said the Air Max 1 Quick Strike Fourth of July, as the shoe was called, would be “an offensive symbol because of its connection to an era of slavery,” according to a tweet from The Wall Street Journal, the first to report on the cancellation.
Nike released multiple statements Tuesday about its decision. The first statement indicated that the company decided against releasing the shoe because “it featured an old version of the American flag.”
Later in the day, Nike said, “We regularly make business decisions to withdraw initiatives, products and services. NIKE made the decision to halt distribution of the Air Max 1 Quick Strike Fourth of July based on concerns that it could unintentionally offend and detract from the nation’s patriotic holiday.”
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey was angered by Nike’s decision, saying that “words cannot express my disappointment” in one of several tweets. He went to tweet that Nike “has bowed to the current onslaught of political correctness and historical revisionism.”
Ducey further said he would withdraw state support for a Nike facility proposed for the Phoenix suburb of Goodyear, Ariz. The $184 million plant would have employed more than 500 people, according to the New York Times.
Nike asked retailers to send back the shoes with the U.S. flag on them, according to the Wall Street Journal. The company has unveiled an Air Max 1 shoe in red, white and blue, which “updates the legendary design with patriotic colors.”
The original U.S. flag, which included 13 stars along with 13 red and white stripes, was designed by seamstress Betsy Ross upon being commissioned by George Washington in 1776.
Lisa Moulder, the director of the Betsy Ross House in Philadelphia, said, “People just see it as a symbol of early America and the founding of our nation. In Betsy’s time, the flag was strictly utilitarian, a military tool.”
Moulder said the Betsy Ross House draws more than 1,000 visitors a day.
–Field Level Media
Cowboys’ Elliott issues apology for Vegas incident
Cowboys' Elliott issues apology for Vegas incident
After meeting with NFL
Cowboys’ Elliott issues apology for Vegas incident
After meeting with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell on Tuesday, Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott apologized for his actions at a Las Vegas music festival and vowed to “make better decisions.”
“I’ve worked hard to make better decisions and to live up to the high standards that are expected of me,” Elliott posted on Twitter. “I failed to do that here and I made a poor decision.”
The two-time NFL rushing champion apologized to Kyle Johnson, the security guard he got into a confrontation with at the Electric Daisy Carnival festival on May 18.
“I need to work harder to ensure I do not put myself in compromised situations in the future,” Elliott wrote. “I am rededicating myself to use all of the resources that the league has made available. But in the end, it is up to me and I am determined not to be in this position again.”
There was no immediate word from the commissioner’s office about whether Elliott will face a suspension or other penalty for the incident, during which Elliott was handcuffed but not arrested.
The incident is reviewable under the league’s personal conduct policy, especially given Elliott’s previous six-game suspension that followed allegations of abuse made by a former girlfriend. Under the league policy, a player doesn’t need to be arrested or convicted to face a penalty.
In the aftermath of the incident, Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones said he didn’t expect Elliott to face any discipline and downplayed the incident.
“In terms of his status with us, (it) has not been impacted in any way,” Jones said in May. “And frankly, I know how conscientious he has been in the offseason, and that’s good enough. No, I don’t see that having any consequences for us.”
Cowboys executives have indicated a desire to extend Elliott’s contract past 2020, when it is due to expire.
Elliott, who turns 24 this month, rushed for 1,434 yards and six touchdowns in 15 games last season. He also caught three touchdown passes.
–Field Level Media
DE Clark could get rare franchise tag from Seahawks
DE Clark could get rare franchise tag from Seahawks DE Clark could get rare franchise tag from Seahawks
The Seattle Seahawks could use the franchise tag option for the first time since 2010 if they can’t agree on a contract with defensive end Frank Clark before the March 5 tag deadline.
Clark, 25, will become a free agent on March 13 if no agreement is reached and likely would be pursued by many teams. He led the Seahawks with 13 sacks in the regular season, and head coach Pete Carroll said he wants him back.
“We’ll figure it out, somehow, and work at it,” Carroll told The News Tribune in Tacoma, Wash., on Christmas Eve. “It’s a big issue.”
Clark told The News Tribune in January that he expects to remain with the Seahawks in the upcoming season, if not beyond.
“At the end of the day, I just feel like whatever’s in my coach’s plans, whatever’s in our guys’ plans, I think they are going to take care of it,” Clark said after the Seahawks lost to the Dallas Cowboys in the playoffs.
Based on the defensive end market, the Seahawks likely would be paying Clark – their second-round draft pick in 2015 – at least $15 million a year in a new contract.
Whether he signs a new contract or is franchise tagged, Clark will be looking at a significant raise in 2019. He earned $943,938 in the final year of his rookie deal last season.
The franchise tag for defensive ends next season projects at about $18 million.
Seattle has been successful in negotiating contract extensions for most of its stars this decade, including quarterback Russell Wilson and defensive backs Kam Chancellor and Richard Sherman.
As a result, the last player to receive the franchise tag was kicker Olindo Mare in 2010.
–Field Level Media
Speculation swirls on S Collins’ future with Giants
Speculation swirls on S Collins' future with Giants Speculation swirls on S Collins’ future with Giants
Landon Collins, a three-time Pro Bowl safety, might soon be moving on from the New York Giants, according to a report Wednesday from ESPN.
Or not, according to other reports.
Reporter Josina Anderson wrote on Twitter that, “I’m told that Giants S Landon Collins cleaned out his locker today at the team facility and said his goodbyes to teammates, coaches and trainers. It doesn’t seem like Collins expects to be a Giant for much longer, per sources.”
When the New York Post refuted that Collins’ locker had been cleaned out, Collins re-tweeted that post while adding, “The stuff in that locker that I have left I do not need” followed by a “100” symbol.
Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network chimed in, writing that Collins took “personal items” from his locker. According to Garafolo, “He doesn’t expect to be at the facility for a while. Why? The franchise tag he publicly said he doesn’t want. But the smart money remains on Collins with NYG this year.”
Collins, a four-year pro, can become an unrestricted free agent when the new NFL year begins March 13. The Giants have until March 5 to use the franchise tag on him.
Anderson reported Tuesday that sources said the Giants had not been “in active negotiations on a contract extension.”
Collins, 25, ended last season on injured reserve because of torn labrum in his left shoulder. He still led the team with 96 tackles, despite missing the final four games.
Collins has led the Giants in tackles in each of his four seasons after being selected in the second round (33rd overall) in the 2015 NFL Draft out of Alabama. Collins has 428 tackles and eight interceptions in 59 games, all starts.
–Field Level Media
Garrigus: ‘I don’t cheat the game’
Garrigus: 'I don't cheat the game'
Garrigus: ‘I don’t cheat the game’
Robert Garrigus will make his first PGA Tour start at this week’s 3M Open following a three-month suspension levied by the Tour in March.
Garrigus was suspended after a failed drug test due to elevated levels of THC, one of the active ingredients in marijuana. The 41-year-old told the Golf Channel this week that he was using prescribed marijuana to treat knee and back pain, and that he had been monitoring his THC levels during the fall and winter to make sure he stayed within Tour guidelines.
Garrigus did not appeal the suspension, but he does believe there needs to be a discussion around how the Tour views the use of marijuana vs. other drugs.
“I wasn’t trying to degrade the PGA Tour in any way, my fellow professionals in any way. I don’t cheat the game,” Garrigus told the Golf Channel. “I understand HGH (Human Growth Hormone), anything you are trying to do to cheat the game you should be suspended for 100 percent. Everything else should be a discussion.”
Garrigus’ lone Tour victory came in 2010. He is playing on conditional status this season, and he entered 2019 ranked 362nd in the world. He had dropped to 433rd following his most recent Tour start at the Puerto Rico Open, and Garrigus plummeted to 603rd after making a pair of starts on the second-tier Korn Ferry Tour the past two weeks.
The Idaho native owns a marijuana farm in Washington state, one of several to have legalized recreational marijuana use in recent years. He plans to meet with Tour commissioner Jay Monahan at next week’s John Deere Classic.
“If you have some sort of pain and CBD or THC may help that, and you feel like it can help you and be prescribed by a doctor, then what are we doing?” Garrigus said. “If you are doing marijuana, then we should be testing for alcohol, too. If you can buy it in a store, then why are we testing for it? That’s my opinion.”
He will play the first two rounds of the inaugural 3M Open with Lucas Glover and Brandon Harkins.
–Field Level Media
Leave a Comment