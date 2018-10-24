Chiefs’ Kareem Hunt happy with whatever role in offense
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kareem Hunt spent the first few weeks of the season doing what he called “dirty work,” which mostly amounted to carrying the ball late in games as the Kansas City Chiefs tried to run out the clock.
The Chiefs didn’t really need the NFL’s reigning rushing champ the way Patrick Mahomes and the rest of the offense was sizzling. So there he was, one of the breakout stars of last season, getting brutally tough yards when the entire opposing defense was stacking the box.
He never complained. Never seemed down.
In fact, the second-year pro insisted all along that he would have his opportunities, once the rest of the league decided they’d better pay attention to the Chiefs’ passing game.
And lo and behold, that’s exactly what has happened the past few weeks, when the Chiefs have been able to pry open massive holes for him in the running game and Mahomes has been able to find him in the passing game.
“We don’t count touches,” Chiefs offensive lineman Cam Erving said. “We have a lot of weapons and when a team schemes for one thing, we have another one to pop it back with. Kareem has just done a great job of being patient and waiting for those moments to come.
“He grabs those moments,” Erving added, “and he finishes.”
He certainly lets the woebegone defender that gets in his way know, too. Rarely does the bruising, Walter Payton-esque running back go down on first contact. Often not second or third.
Take his most impressive run last week against Cincinnati, when he appeared to be bottled up near the sideline. Hunt made a nifty spin move to shake one defender, darted to his left to avoid a few more and then hurdled — without getting any head of steam — yet another before finally going down.
It was the biggest highlight on a night Hunt scored three touchdowns.
“I probably made the wrong read,” Mahomes said of the run-pass option, “and then I handed it to him. It should’ve been a tackle for a loss and then he broke a tackle and jumped over a dude. This is a very talented (Bengals) defense who have a lot of guys who are built to stop the run, and it just speaks to the strength and the power he has when he runs the football.”
Those raw physical skills have been on display the past four weeks, beginning with a win in Denver when Hunt ran for 121 yards and a touchdown and caught three more passes for 54 yards.
He followed up with a touchdown against Jacksonville, had 185 yards from scrimmage and another score against New England, and had 86 yards rushing and three touchdowns total against Cincinnati.
“(Hunt) makes it all go because you can’t simply ignore the guy,” said Broncos coach Vance Joseph, whose team gets another shot Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium. “Our first game, he made most of the big plays, honestly. He’s a guy that runs downhill and he catches the ball in the pass game.”
In other words, he’s the perfect running back for a system that is predicated on misdirection.
“He did well last year, too,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said, “but he’s playing as well as any running back in the National Football League. He’s not only running the ball like crazy, he’s also catching the football. I actually took him out before he broke the 100-yard mark last week.
“He’s punishing people right now,” Reid added with a grin, “and it’s something to watch.”
Yet just like Hunt took his relative lack of production the first few weeks in stride, he’s done just the same with his sudden surge of success. He heaped praise on his offense line, showered Mahomes and the rest of the offense with accolades and complemented his coaches on getting him the ball.
“I’m just a guy who is going to come in and try my best to make every effort possible to score a touchdown,” he said. “It’s not even about me. It’s about the team winning. Whatever I can do to help the team win, I’m a team guy. I’m down to do whatever.”
Hunt did finally let his bravado show a little when Chiefs tight end Demetrius Harris, who was dressing nearby, described him as “a bull.” Hunt thought for a moment and decided that was a pretty good label, then he realized that bulls don’t really carry much workload.
“I like to be an ox, too,” he said.
Notes: Free safety Daniel Sorensen (broken leg) returned to practice Wednesday. He’d been on the IR since early in training camp and is eligible to play in games beginning Week 8. … Strong safety Eric Berry (heel), Linebacker Justin Houston (hamstring) and center Mitch Morse (concussion) did not practice. … Linebacker Terrance Smith tore his ACL on a kick return against Cincinnati, Chiefs trainer Rick Burkholder said. He went on IR earlier this week.
We almost got to see a day full of NFC North vs AFC East matchups. The Patriots defeated the Bears in game that came down to a few feet on a final play. The Vikings dismantled the Jets, and the Lions beat Miami by 11. Green Bay had their long needed bye week, and Buffalo was trounced by the Colts 37-5 (a score that had never happened before). The NFC North won the day 2-1, pushing the Bears from 1st to 4th in a matter of a few hours. The NFC North is a certainly one of the closest divisions, with all four teams sitting at 3 or 4 wins.
Notable Performances
- Patrick Mahomes tossed 358 yards and 4 touchdowns
- Eli Manning and Matt Ryan combined for 778 yards and 2 touchdowns
- Michael Roberts and TY Hilton both caught 2 touchdowns
- Todd Gurley and Latavius Murray both rushed for 60+ yards and 2 touchdowns
- 13 Players with 100+ receiving yards
Fusco becomes Falcons’ sixth player on injured reserve
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have added more depth to their offensive line after placing right guard Brandon Fusco on injured reserve.
Fusco suffered a broken right ankle in Sunday's win over the New York Giants, and the team announced Tuesday he would miss the remainder of the season.
The Falcons, who are on their bye week, on Wednesday signed offensive linemen Rees Odhiambo and Austin Pasztor, who played in seven games with Atlanta in 2017. Odhiambo spent the last four weeks on the Colts practice squad.
Fusco is Atlanta’s sixth player to be placed on IR this season, joining safeties Keanu Neal and Ricardo Allen, linebacker Deion Jones, offensive guard Andy Levitre and running back Devonta Freeman.
Arbitrator has denied Eric Reid’s grievance against Bengals
Eric Reid's grievance against the Cincinnati Bengals has been denied by an arbitrator, a decision that has irked the NFL Players Association.
The grievance claimed that Reid wasn’t signed by any team because of his anthem protests.
Reid is now with the Carolina Panthers, whom he joined this month. The interview with Bengals owner Mike Brown came in April.
The Bengals say Wednesday they have no comment on the matter.
The union adds, “We will review the decision more carefully with Eric and his lawyers to consider our next steps.”
New York Jets backup running back Bilal Powell was placed on injured reserve with a neck injury on Wednesday.
New York Jets backup running back Bilal Powell was placed on injured reserve with a neck injury on Wednesday.
Powell is 20th in the NFL in rushing yards while sharing the load with lead back Isaiah Crowell (sixth). Safety Ibraheim Campbell was signed to the 53-man roster in a corresponding move by the Jets.
Powell left Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings in the first half and did not return.
The 29-year-old has 343 yards on 80 carries and 110 yards and a touchdown on 10 receptions in 2018.
AP source: Hit on Browns QB Mayfield expected to draw fine
CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with NFL discipline says Tampa Bay safety Jordan Whitehead is expected to be fined for his helmet-to-helmet hit on Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield.
Whitehead struck a sliding Mayfield in the fourth quarter on Sunday and should been flagged for unnecessary roughness or unsportsmanlike conduct, said the person who spoke Wednesday to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the league has not commented on calls from last week’s games.
Fines are typically announced on Friday.
Whitehead initially drew a flag, but officials conferred and decided not to penalize him. Referee Shawn Hochuli added confusion by announcing to the crowd that Mayfield had not started his slide and “is allowed to be hit in the head.”
The league implemented a rule that prohibits players from lowering their heads to deliver a blow.
Browns coach Hue Jackson has said the non-call was “disappointing.”
NFL Week 8: Over and Under Best Bets
This NFL season, with sports betting expected to be a more common and accepted practice, we're making a point to look beyond point spreads and analyze often-neglected totals. As part of that approach, we're offering up our favorite bet over and favorite under each week.
Over and Under Best Bets
This NFL season, with sports betting expected to be a more common and accepted practice, we’re making a point to look beyond point spreads and analyze often-neglected totals. As part of that approach, we’re offering up our favorite bet over and favorite under each week.
Over and Under Best Bets
Over of the week: New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills
Total: 44
I think it’s easy to pile on the Bills because they struggled to do much of anything on offense with Derek Anderson at quarterback in Indianapolis. But that was Anderson’s first start in two years and he had been on the roster just a couple weeks. Look for him to be more acclimated in a home game against another vulnerable defense when Buffalo hosts the Patriots in Week 8.
That’s not to say the Bills will put up 30 points, but even double digits should be enough to push this one over. The Patriots have scored at least 38 points in four consecutive games. They’re almost certain to hit the 30 mark against a team that surrendered 37 to the Colts and gave up 31 at home against the Los Angeles Chargers earlier this season.
This one should sail into the 50s.
Predicted score: Patriots 37, Bills 17
Under of the week: Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs
Total: 55.5
The Chiefs might be the highest-scoring team in football, but there’s some evidence that bookmakers are overdoing it with their totals. Kansas City games have gone over in only four of the team’s seven games, which has us thinking 55.5 is far too high for a Week 8 divisional matchup with the Broncos.
These teams combined for “only” 50 when they met in Denver a few weeks ago, but the Broncos played extremely well defensively that night and they’ve since gained momentum on that side of the ball (they’ve surrendered just 33 points combined in their last two games).
The Broncos might also be destined to come back to earth offensively after scoring 45 points against a mess of an Arizona Cardinals team in Week 7. That result could be inflating this total, but it was probably an anomaly. Throw in that the Chiefs have started to play decent defense (they’ve given up just 24 points total in their last two home games) and this is a no-brainer.
Predicted score: Chiefs 27, Broncos 17
Good luck, we’re all counting on you.
Previous results
Last week: 2-0
2018 season: 9-5
Brad Gagnon has covered the NFL since 2007 and is a member of the Professional Football Writers of America, despite the fact he actually lives in Canada. The Toronto-based sports journalist’s work can also be seen at Bleacher Report, CBS Sports, Awful Announcing and The Guardian. He can be found on Twitter @brad_gagnon
Week 8 Preview
NFL ENTERS WEEK 8 AS 2018 SEASON APPROACHES MIDPOINT
NFL ENTERS WEEK 8 AS 2018 SEASON APPROACHES MIDPOINT
Griffen to rejoin Vikings after mental health evaluation
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen is returning to the team after being out for the past month for a mental health evaluation.
The Vikings say Griffen will resume team activities Wednesday. They didn't say when he would return to game action.
The Vikings say Griffen will resume team activities Wednesday. They didn’t say when he would return to game action.
Griffen, a three-time Pro Bowler, left the team in late September after a series of events that included a welfare check at a hospital. A police report described erratic behavior that included a threat of violence at a downtown Minneapolis hotel and a text message to his wife referencing suicide.
General manager Rick Spielman said Griffen’s return comes in consultation with his doctors.
In a statement, Griffen called a return “the next step in a longer process” and said he hopes to eventually talk publicly about his issue.
Rams still top AP Pro32 poll; Patriots, Chiefs tied at No. 2
NEW YORK (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams are in seventh heaven.
The Rams (7-0) remain the league's only unbeaten team after a 39-10 rout of the San Francisco 49ers.
They will look to stay unbeaten when they host Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.
They will look to stay unbeaten when they host Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.
And the Rams are the unanimous top team in the latest AP Pro32 poll for the fifth consecutive week. They received all 12 first-place votes and 384 points in balloting Tuesday by media members who regularly cover the NFL.
“With (running back) Todd Gurley and (defensive lineman) Aaron Donald doing the dirty work, the league’s only unbeaten team is blessed with superstars on both sides of the ball,” said Ira Kaufman of Fox 13 in Tampa, Florida.
The New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs are tied for second with 365 points. The Patriots (5-2) have won four in a row and are back on top of the AFC East. They will close out Week 8 when they head to Buffalo to take on the Bills on “Monday Night Football.” New England has won 31 of its past 35 meetings with the division rival.
The Chiefs (6-1) have the AFC’s best record and rebounded in a big way from their only loss with a 45-10 rout of Cincinnati.
“They call him ‘Showtime,’ and Patrick Mahomes continues to live up to the nickname with yet another spectacular showing in a four-touchdown performance against the Bengals,” Newsday’s Bob Glauber said. “There may not be a defense capable of stopping him.”
The Chiefs will face the Broncos on Sunday for the second time this month. In the first matchup, the Chiefs rallied in the fourth quarter with two late touchdowns for a 27-23 win. It’s their closest margin of victory in a game this season.
The New Orleans Saints and Minnesota Vikings are next at Nos. 4 and 5. The first-place NFC teams will meet on Sunday night in one of the top matchups of Week 8.
The Los Angeles Chargers slipped a spot to No. 6 after holding on for a 20-19 win over the Titans in London when Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel went for a 2-point conversion instead of attempting a game-tying PAT.
There was another tie in the top 10 as Pittsburgh and Carolina are both No. 7. The Steelers (3-2-1) lead the AFC North after their bye week and will face Cleveland on Sunday for the second time this season.
Also Sunday, the Panthers will host the Baltimore Ravens, who slipped three spots to No. 9 after losing 24-23 to the Saints when Justin Tucker missed a game-tying PAT in the final minute. Tucker had been 222 for 222 on PATs since turning pro in 2012.
“I feel like I cost us the game,” he said Sunday night. “Every single one of my teammates thus far has told me the opposite, and no one play wins or loses a game. But that’s a tough thing to grapple with when you’re the guy in that situation at the end of the game.”
Washington (4-2) jumped six spots to round out the top 10. The Redskins were the beneficiary of a missed kick against Dallas. Matt Baher’s 52-yard attempt hit the left upright as time expired in Washington’s 20-17 win.
Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett is undergoing shoulder surgery and will miss the rest of the season, ESPN reported Tuesday.
Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett is undergoing shoulder surgery and will miss the rest of the season, ESPN reported Tuesday.
Barnett initially injured the shoulder in Week 4 against the Tennessee Titans. The NFL Network reported that he has a torn rotator cuff.
Barnett missed the Week 5 game against the Minnesota Vikings before playing in Philadelphia’s past two games.
Barnett, who was a first-round pick in 2017, had 17 tackles and 2.5 sacks in six games this season. He notched five sacks as a rookie.
Michael Bennett is expected to receive a larger role with Barnett sidelined. Bennett has three sacks this season.
The Eagles play the Jacksonville Jaguars in London on Sunday.
Falcons coach Dan Quinn announced during a press conference on Tuesday that the injury was of the season-ending variety.
Falcons coach Dan Quinn announced during a press conference on Tuesday that the injury was of the season-ending variety.
Fusco was injured during the first half of Monday’s game, carried off the field and then carted to the locker room.
Fusco is the sixth starting player and second offensive lineman to be placed on injured reserve for the Falcons this year. Atlanta previously lost left guard Andy Levitre with a season-ending triceps injury.
The other starters placed on injured reserve are safeties Keanu Neal (knee) and Ricardo Allen (Achilles), linebacker Deion Jones (foot) and running back Devonta Freeman (groin). The injuries to Neal and Allen also were season-ending ailments, while Jones and Freeman could be recalled if healthy down the line.
Fusco is his first season with Atlanta. He signed a three-year, $12.75 million contract as a free agent in March.
Ben Garland replaced Fusco in the lineup against the Giants and is in line to start when the Falcons visit the Washington Redskins on Nov. 4. Atlanta has a bye this week.
“You really felt his speed to try to get to the second level,” Quinn told reporters of Garland. “He did a good job in protection as well. We keep track of finish plays and finished blocks … (he had) six or seven of those from a finishing standpoint, which is good.”
The Falcons also released backup guard Zac Kerin, leaving them with two open roster spots entering the bye.
–Field Level Media
The Baltimore Ravens placed defensive tackle Willie Henry on injured reserve and promoted offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor from the practice squad on Tuesday.
The Baltimore Ravens placed defensive tackle Willie Henry on injured reserve and promoted offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor from the practice squad on Tuesday.
Henry, the Ravens’ fourth-round pick in 2016, has played in three games this season and posted three tackles and one sack.
The exact nature of Henry’s injury is unclear. He missed the first month of the season after having hernia surgery and will now miss at least the next eight weeks.
Henry, 24, played in 14 games as a rookie in 2017 and tallied 3.5 sacks and 32 tackles.
Eluemunor, a fifth-rounder in 2017, appeared in eight games as a rookie but has not seen action yet in 2018.
The Cincinnati Bengals were within their rights to ask then-free agent safety Eric Reid if he planned to continue kneeling during the national anthem, an arbitrator has reportedly decided.
The Cincinnati Bengals were within their rights to ask then-free agent safety Eric Reid if he planned to continue kneeling during the national anthem, an arbitrator has reportedly decided.
A grievance filed by the NFL Players Association on Reid’s behalf after his visit with the Bengals this spring was denied by arbitrator Shyam Das, the NFL Network reported Tuesday, citing unnamed sources.
Cincinnati chose not to sign Reid, who ultimately signed a one-year contract with the Carolina Panthers in late September.
The NFLPA argued that the Bengals passed on Reid based solely on his answer to the anthem question. Such a precondition of employment would violate the collective bargaining agreement, according to the union.
Reports at the time said Reid was not willing to promise Bengals owner Mike Brown that he would not kneel during the anthem.
Reid, 27, has started three games and registered 16 tackles this year. He has continued to kneel during the anthem to protest social injustice and racial inequality.
Mark Geragos, Reid’s attorney who also represents Colin Kaepernick, had no comment on the matter, per NFL Network. Neither did the NFL or NFLPA.
Reid’s collusion grievance against the NFL is still pending and not expected to be resolved soon. The former San Francisco 49ers safety filed it in May after he went unsigned through the first six weeks of free agency.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Frank Reich made it clear from the moment he accepted the Indianapolis Colts coaching job that he wanted to build around a strong ground game.
He might finally have the foundation.
He might finally have the foundation.
Since returning from a lingering hamstring injury, Marlon Mack has turned heads, piled up numbers and given the Colts’ offense a more balanced look. He helped Indy snap a four-game losing streak Sunday and if he keeps it up, Mack could help the Colts win more games this season.
“He’s explosive. He turns a 5-yard run into a 15 or 20-yard run,” Reich said after Sunday’s 37-5 rout of Buffalo. “(He’s) an excellent inside and outside runner, so (we are) really glad to have him back in the mix.”
The Colts (2-5) envisioned Mack fitting perfectly into this role.
They drafted him in the fourth round in 2017, believing South Florida’s career rushing leader would eventually start after spending one season as the understudy to Frank Gore, the NFL’s No. 4 career rusher.
At training camp this summer, team owner Jim Irsay projected Mack could run for 1,500 yards this season — a feat only one NFL player achieved over the past three seasons and an astoundingly high number in the era of rotating running backs.
But Mack showed everyone what he could do the past two weeks.
After missing four of Indy’s first five games, he returned against the New York Jets and ran 12 times for 89 yards just 2 short of his career high. On Sunday against the Bills defense, ranked No. 3 overall at the time, he had 19 carries for 126 yards and one touchdown while catching two passes for 33 yards and another score.
Suddenly, he and the Colts looked as if they could start alleviating the heavy early season workload on Andrew Luck’s repaired right shoulder.
“The middle three guys were definitely moving some people and when that happens, you get gaps in there and Marlon was setting up guys pretty well,” longtime left tackle Anthony Castonzo said Tuesday. “The good thing is it wasn’t perfect so we can still get better.”
Mack is still getting on the same page with a relatively young offensive line.
Center Ryan Kelly was Indy’s first-round pick in 2016 and has returned to his rookie form after missing most of last season because of injuries. The Colts (2-5) have seen left guard Quenton Nelson, the No. 6 overall pick, settle into his new gig and believe he can emerge as a perennial Pro Bowler if he stays healthy.
Braden Smith, a second-round pick this spring, took advantage of injuries to crack the starting lineup sooner than anticipated and appears to have found a home at right tackle. Castonzo, a first-round pick in 2011, just turned 30 in August and 26-year-old Mark Glowinski has filled in admirably at right guard since Matt Slauson went down with a season-ending back injury in Week 5.
The result: Luck has only been sacked once in his past 125 attempts and the offensive line is increasingly creating creases Mack can burst through.
“Marlon, he is patient and he’s able to predict where guys end up based on the structure of the defense,” offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni said. “Marlon just has a unique vision quality and he can really hit it when it’s time to hit it. It’s like he’s patient setting up the block, but he has that acceleration to hit the hole before they can get off on him.”
Right now, it looks as if it’s a perfect combination.
Mack already has flirted with back-to-back 100-yard games, something the Colts haven’t achieved since October and November 2007 when Joseph Addai went for 100 and 112 yards against Carolina and New England.
This week, against the Raiders’ No. 27-ranked run defense, Mack hopes to add his name to the list.
“It’s just something to build upon. The offensive line and us coming together and working hard,” Mack said after Sunday’s game. “It (a 100-yard game) is a great thing as a running back that you want to have for your career.”
Ballin’ on a Budget Week 8 Picks
We’re finally in the black as promised. That was hard. Now, the hard part is staying there. That starts with Week 8 picks, which seem particularly tough. It looks like odds makers are fine tuning their lines well as the season gets deeper, because it was really hard to find bets to like
We’re finally in the black as promised. That was hard. Now, the hard part is staying there. That starts with Week 8 picks, which seem particularly tough. It looks like odds makers are fine tuning their lines well as the season gets deeper, because it was really hard to find bets to like this week. Still, we have a column to write, so there were five worth writing about.
Since there’s nothing that jumps out at me as a “lock” (there’s no such thing), we’re just going to throw the same amount of money on all these games and hope we at least go 3-2 and keep building up our stacks of cash.
Colts -3 at Raiders (-115)
In case you hadn’t noticed, the Raiders are in complete disarray. The trade of Amari Cooper isn’t going to affect their on-field product through lost production. He had been injured and under performing all year long. However, it is the beginning of a long rebuilding process and nobody wants to deal with that mid-season.
This game might be in Oakland, but with running back Marshawn Lynch headed to the injured reserve, what reason do some of these guys have to be out there? I’m not saying the team is going to completely give up (although they might), but the Colts have more on the line in a mediocre AFC South, so the desperation for the win alone might give them the slight edge. The bet: $4 for total payout of $7.48.
Packers +9 at Rams (-110)
It’s just hard to imagine an Aaron Rodgers led team losing by double digits. Yes, they are playing the NFL’s best team on the road and are coming off a near disaster against the 49ers, but it’s still hard to imagine. Green Bay’s pass defense is in the top 10, but it’s run defense is ranked 20th in yards allowed per game. They can’t allow Todd Gurley III to shred them. Easier said than done.
In a game that should take on a playoff-like atmosphere, Rodgers is going to show up. He probably can’t will his injury-riddled team to victory on one leg against football’s best team, but he can certainly keep it within 10 points. The bet: $4 for total payout of $7.64.
Vikings -1 vs. Saints (-110)
In a rematch of last year’s classic NFC Divisional Round playoff game, Minnesota and New Orleans square off again, this time with the No. 2 seed in the NFC potentially at stake. That might be getting ahead of ourselves, but this is a big one. The fact it’s in Minnesota makes all the difference. They’ve been rolling and getting this game at home is huge.
The Saints are coming off a lucky 24-23 win in which Justin Tucker missed an extra point that would’ve sent the game into overtime. Rarely, do the football gods let you get away with that unscathed. Expect New Orleans to come crashing back down to earth against another good defense and for Minnesota to hold on late in a potential playoff preview. The bet: $4 for total payout of $7.64.
Broncos-Chiefs UNDER 55 (-110)
Divisional games, especially in the AFC West, always seem to be tough. In fact, this very match up already proved to be tough with Denver falling late at home, 27-23. Now, the Broncos are faced with stopping a Kansas City offense that just put up 45 against the Bengals on Sunday Night Football.
While Denver’s defense isn’t nearly as strong as many anticipated it would be, there is reason to believe in this under. One is that Denver’s own offense has really struggled. That opens the door for the under to still hit, even in the case of a blowout. This simply seems like too high an over/under given how these teams have played on defense as of late. The bet: $4 for total payout of $7.64.
Patriots-Bills OVER 44 (-110)
If nothing else, bet this over just so you can be entertained watching Derek Anderson try to out duel Tom Brady. Of course, that won’t happen, but the Patriots defense is bad and the Bills should be able to do something on offense. This is likely to be a two-score game, but not 21-7, more like 42-28. We’ve seen it all year long: New England wins shootouts.
Of course, the Bills are depleted on offense, but again, they should put up enough points (grouped with how many points they get gashed by the Patriots for) to easily cover 44 total points. The bet: $4 for total payout of $7.64.
No bonus picks this week; there simply aren’t enough good games to give you any more options. Let’s hope the sports betting gods don’t take spite on us for winning two bets on that Justin Tucker missed extra point last week. Those things always seem to have a way of evening themselves out…
Falcons right guard Fusco has season-ending ankle injury
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Atlanta Falcons right guard Brandon Fusco will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a broken right ankle in Monday night's win over the New York Giants.
Coach Dan Quinn said Tuesday Fusco suffered the fracture late in the second quarter of the 23-20 win .
Quinn
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Atlanta Falcons right guard Brandon Fusco will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a broken right ankle in Monday night’s win over the New York Giants.
Coach Dan Quinn said Tuesday Fusco suffered the fracture late in the second quarter of the 23-20 win .
Quinn says Ben Garland, who replaced Fusco, “did well.” The Falcons (3-4) are entering their bye week following their second straight win.
The Falcons already have lost a starting guard, Andy Levitre, to a season-ending arm injury. Three defensive starters — safeties Keanu Neal and Ricardo Allen and linebacker Deion Jones — are on injured reserve. Jones may return from his foot injury this season.
Running back Devonta Freeman also is on IR with a groin injury.
Dolphins need to plug holes in run defense _ and fast
DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins' defense will have a different look this week.
"I got a haircut," linebacker Raekwon McMillan announced, "just to make myself feel good."
Change is needed after a decidedly ragged showing at home last week. The Dolphins gave up 248 yards rushing and forced only one punt in a
DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins’ defense will have a different look this week.
“I got a haircut,” linebacker Raekwon McMillan announced, “just to make myself feel good.”
Change is needed after a decidedly ragged showing at home last week. The Dolphins gave up 248 yards rushing and forced only one punt in a 32-21 loss to Detroit , and they must regroup quickly for a Thursday night game at Houston.
The Texans (4-3) have a top-10 offense and a four-game winning streak . That bodes badly for the Dolphins (4-3), who rank fourth-worst in the NFL in yards allowed per play and gave up seven scores against the Lions.
“It was bad,” coach Adam Gase said. “We have to clean up a lot of stuff. We have to get on the same page, and everybody needs to make sure they play as a group. They gutted us.”
But Gase ruled out a lineup shake-up.
“It’s not about lineup changes,” he said. “It’s about everybody being on the same page and doing the right stuff to make sure that we have a chance to stop the run.”
Run defense has been a recurring problem during Gase’s three years as coach. Over the final 10 weeks of the 2017 season, his team allowed 127 yards per game rushing, and won only twice. Even in 2016, when the Dolphins made the playoffs, they gave up more rushing yards than 29 other teams.
This season Miami ranks fourth-worst in rushing yards allowed, and the Lions repeatedly took advantage of gaping holes. Among Miami players, there’s cohesion in the locker room that the problem is a lack of cohesion on the field.
“We just have to tighten up all around, everybody in their gaps, making sure that we’re sound, playing our technique and not trying to do too much, not trying to make too many plays,” McMillan said. “We have to play better. That’s all there is to it.”
Another problem is the pass rush. The Dolphins have just 11 sacks, fourth-lowest in the league. Ends Cameron Wake, Robert Quinn and Andre Branch, who are drawing a lot of attention from blockers, have only one sack apiece.
“My job is to the get to the quarterback,” Wake said. “If I don’t do it, it’s a failure.”
Injuries have been an issue up front. Wake returned to the lineup last week, but end Charles Harris has been ruled out against Houston for the third game in a row with a calf injury.
The Dolphins are tied for the league lead with 11 interceptions, but had no takeaways against the Lions. Cornerback Xavien Howard narrowly missed coming up with a late pick when it was a one-score game.
“If we want to consider ourselves one of the best secondaries, we’ve got to make plays when they come,” Howard said. “I had the opportunity.”
A few takeaways by the defense would be a big boost for a Miami offense missing two starting receivers and relying on backup quarterback Brock Osweiler for the third game in a row.
The Texans are sure to test the Dolphins’ run defense — Houston is second in the NFL in rushing plays. The versatility of quarterback Deshaun Watson compounds the challenge, as safety Minkah Fitzpatrick can attest.
Fitzpatrick played for Alabama against Watson and Clemson two years in a row in the national championship game, and calls him the best quarterback he faced in college.
“He made some amazing plays,” Fitzpatrick said. “He’s a tough player. He can take some hits and make some amazing throws. It’s definitely going to be a challenge for us.
“But that’s when I perform my best — when I’m going against the best. You just have to lock in and clench your jaw.”
Nice haircuts aren’t enough.
Chiefs put Devey, Smith on IR amid flurry of roster moves
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs have placed offensive lineman Jordan Devey and linebacker Terrance Smith on injured reserve as part of a series of roster moves Tuesday.
The Chiefs also promoted center James Murray and tight end Deon Yelder to the 53-man roster and signed offensive tackle Pace Murphy and linebacker Raymond Davison to the practice squad.
Devey started the past two games because of injuries elsewhere on the offensive line, first at right guard and then at center. He hurt his pectoral muscle in Sunday’s victory over Cincinnati.
Smith left the same game with a knee injury.
The Chiefs are already without center Mitch Morse because of a concussion and right guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif because of a broken bone in his leg. They signed free agent Jeff Allen to help with depth last week.
FANTASY PLAYS: Waiver adds for Week 8 in fantasy football
The latest thing to sweat on fantasy football waivers besides byes and injuries: real-life NFL trades.
The deal that sent Cleveland running back Carlos Hyde to Jacksonville last week prompted immediate pickups and high free agency acquisition budget (FAAB) bids on Cleveland rookie Nick Chubb. Oakland trading Amari Cooper on Monday to Dallas has led to a new Oakland waiver target at wide receiver.
With the NFL trade deadline a week away, you are going to have to stay regularly updated on the maneuvering as much as possible. You may have to rush to make a big move at any time in some leagues. Those with open pickups after waivers are facing a race similar to what happened last week when Chubb suddenly became a prized asset.
RUNNING BACKS
MARLON MACK, Colts (54 percent owned): Many owners cut Mack when he was not healthy, a mistake too many fantasy players make. You should not cut a potentially valuable player when they are hurt if it’s not a season-ender. Mack has exceeded expectations since roaring back from a hamstring problem over the past two games. He totaled 159 yards and a TD from scrimmage last week. Trade for a top waiver pick or spend a sizable amount of your FAAB on Mack if you need RB help.
DOUG MARTIN, Raiders (18.2): Jalen Richard may turn out to be the more productive Oakland running back in point-per-reception leagues, especially as the Raiders play from behind often. But with Marshawn Lynch now on injured reserve, Martin should be the main ball carrier for Oakland. Martin has always been inconsistent but can rip off some big gains at any time.
CHRIS IVORY, Bills (9): Here we are again recommending him, and hopefully a few of you learned your lesson already and kept Ivory rostered, as it is apparent LeSean McCoy cannot stay healthy. Now McCoy is in the concussion protocol and Ivory has a good chance to start for the Bills in Week 8. He has played well when called on, with 126 scrimmage yards in Week 3 and 81 rushing yards in Week 7.
KAPRI BIBBS, Redskins (0.9): He caught four passes for 43 yards and a TD on Sunday with Chris Thompson out. Opportunities may continue to present themselves for Bibbs as Thompson seems to be a consistent injury risk and Adrian Peterson has been getting banged up. Bibbs could continue to get chances to fill in.
WIDE RECEIVERS
DANNY AMENDOLA, Dolphins (24.4): He has been revived over the past two games with Brock Osweiler taking over at QB for Miami. Amendola has caught 14 passes over the past two games and finished with 84 yards and a TD on Sunday. He is a nice add for bye week depth, but always keep in mind his long history of injury issues. He is already dealing with a seemingly minor shoulder problem this week.
TRE’QUAN SMITH, Saints (8.7): The rookie exploded onto the scene with 111 receiving yards and two TDs in Week 5, and while Smith caught only three balls for 44 yards in Week 7, his role may continue to expand going forward. He’s more than just a big-play type, but that dimension makes him an exciting upside addition.
KELVIN BENJAMIN, Bills (32.9): He has some past history with Derek Anderson, who will remain Buffalo’s starting QB for now. Anderson is a mess much like the other Bills QBs, but he can get the ball to Benjamin, who had four catches for 71 yards in Week 7. That makes him worth a flier for bye week usage.
MARTAVIS BRYANT (9.1): The troubled but very talented Bryant will get another chance to show off his abilities following the Cooper trade. The deal opens a potential starting slot for Bryant, who had six catches for 142 yards in Weeks 4 and 5 while operating in a secondary role in the Oakland passing game.
TIGHT ENDS
CHRIS HERNDON, Jets (0.6); He has scored in two consecutive games, building on some promise he showed in the preseason. The rookie has flashed recent signs of being a key target for his first-year QB, Sam Darnold. Herndon is also welcomed by the Jets to step forward more because of their injury issues at WR.
ED DICKSON, Seahawks (0.2); He is finally back at practices and could make his season debut this Sunday. After missing the first six games with a quadriceps injury, Dickson could emerge as a streamer or bye week play.
QUARTERBACK
Dak Prescott, Cowboys (30): He has re-emerged as a viable play over the past two games, as 115 rushing yards and two scores have boosted his outlook. Adding Cooper only creates more optimism that he now has the ability to eventually move back to at least high-end QB2 territory.
QB Carr fires back: ‘I’m a Raider, I love it’
Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is fighting back against the assertion that he cried on the field after taking a hit during the team's Week 6 game against the Seattle Seahawks in London.
A report from The Athletic on Monday detailed what's been termed a "fractured relationship" between Carr and his teammates
Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is fighting back against the assertion that he cried on the field after taking a hit during the team’s Week 6 game against the Seattle Seahawks in London.
A report from The Athletic on Monday detailed what’s been termed a “fractured relationship” between Carr and his teammates and made reference to game film that appears to show Carr crying after being sacked and injuring his arm during the contest against the Seahawks.
NBC’s ProFootballTalk shared an article off the report on Twitter, prompting Carr to respond after one of his older brothers, Darren Carr, came to his defense.
“Don’t even waste your time with this big bro,” Derek Carr wrote. “On the ground I yelled get me up get me. Then I got to the sideline and yelled again. Not one tear. Not one time. There is the Truth. People will click on it because it sounds crazy. But stop playing with me.”
Derek Carr then shared a general note to his Twitter followers addressing his situation with the team.
“I’m a Raider. It’s not a ‘popular’ thing to be a Raider right now, but I am and I love it,” he said. “I love the struggle of trying to fight back for our city when not a lot of people believe in us. People can try all they want to tear us apart, but it’s not happening to the real ones.”
The Raiders (1-5) traded top wide receiver Amari Cooper to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday for a 2019 first-round draft pick. Oakland dealt star linebacker Khalil Mack to the Chicago Bears prior to the start of the season.
Carr, 27, is completing a career-high 71.7 percent of his passes this season but has eight interceptions compared to seven touchdowns. The signal-caller makes $25 million annually on a five-year, $125 million extension he signed with the Raiders in June 2017.
–Field Level Media