Chargers WR Allen (ankle) expected to miss rest of preseason

NFL notebook: Gordon reportedly willing to miss games

Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon is prepared to sit out regular-season games absent a new contract, ESPN reported Thursday.

The report adds that Gordon, a two-time Pro Bowler, wants to return in time for the regular season, but the sides have not made progress toward a deal.

Gordon, 26, has held out for all of training camp in search of an extension as he enters the fifth-year option of his rookie contract, which will pay him $5.6 million in 2019. ESPN reported two weeks ago that Gordon had formally requested a trade through his agent, but the team replied saying Gordon won’t be dealt.

ESPN also reported that wide receiver Keenan Allen injured his ankle at practice this week and will likely miss the rest of the preseason. Allen is expected to be ready for Week 1, however.

–Jacoby Brissett could open the season as the starting quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts.

Andrew Luck has not practiced since the third day of training camp as team officials have separately defined his injury as a calf strain, bone injury and ankle issue. Brissett started 15 games for the Colts in Luck’s absence in 2017.

While Luck said his goal is to start Week 1 of the regular season against the Los Angeles Chargers, he isn’t on the field this week for joint practices with the Browns, and head coach Frank Reich said the team needs to know who will start by next weekend.

–Aaron Rodgers will have to wait at least another week to make his 2019 preseason debut.

The Green Bay Packers announced about 90 minutes before kickoff at the Baltimore Ravens that their star quarterback would be held out due to back tightness in what was described as a “precautionary” move.

–The NFL Players Association told its players in a memo to start preparing for a potential work stoppage.

In a memo from the NFLPA, players were given directions on how to plot for what is considered an unlikely lockout scenario after the 2020 season, including money and home management during a time with no pay.

Bargaining sessions continue between the NFL and NFLPA, and more talks are tentatively scheduled for next week. The current CBA doesn’t expire until March 2021.

–Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Daurice Fountain was carted off the practice field after reportedly sustaining a dislocated and fractured left ankle.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport tweeted that Fountain will “likely have surgery right away” and called it a “bad situation for a good, young player.”

Fountain, a 2018 fifth-round pick out of Northern Iowa, sustained the injury in a non-contact moment during a joint practice with the Cleveland Browns. His leg was immobilized, and Colts coach Frank Reich told reporters that the injury was “significant.”

–Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford said his recent days off from throwing are no cause for alarm or a sign of a lingering injury after he reportedly played through broken bones in his back last year.

Instead, he said the six-day break he had between passing sessions were just planned time off for a 31-year-old arm. This was his longest time away from practice since he injured his throwing shoulder in 2010.

–Don’t expect to see Tom Brady on an NFL sideline after his playing career is done.

The 42-year-old quarterback, a three-time league MVP who is heading into his 20th season, all with the New England Patriots, said, “Oh, hell no, I’m never coaching. Playing is enough for me.”

The question from reporters came in the wake of the Patriots practicing this week against the Tennessee Titans. Mike Vrabel, the Titans’ 44-year-old head coach, is a former Brady teammate who was part of three Super Bowl championship teams as a linebacker for the Patriots.

–Giants coach Pat Shurmur said all four of his quarterbacks will see playing time when New York hosts the Chicago Bears in Friday night’s preseason game.

And he plans on getting an extended look at rookie quarterback Daniel Jones, the No. 6 overall pick in the NFL draft in June.

Jones was on the field in last week’s preseason opener against the Jets for just eight plays and about 4 1/2 minutes. He was 5-of-5 passing for 67 yards and a touchdown, but his action was limited because of a weather delay.

— A judge dismissed a domestic violence complaint against suspended Giants safety Kamrin Moore, citing unsubstantiated claims in a written ruling.

Moore has been on the suspended list since mid-July, when he was accused of violence against a woman he had been dating.

–Field Level Media