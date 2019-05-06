Chargers QB Rivers in no rush to make new deal

Time, apparently, is on Philip Rivers’ side. The veteran quarterback, entering the final year of his deal with the Los Angeles Chargers, told reporters Monday that he would be content to play out the season without an extension to his current contract.

Asked if he feels any pressure to come to an agreement with the Chargers on a new deal before the 2019 season stars, Rivers said, “There really isn’t. I’m certainly thankful for that if that opportunity comes. I’m just fine right where we are. I’ve got this year left and under no immediate stress or urgency to get anything done. Even if it means playing it out, that’ll be just fine, it really will. We’ve got a good group here and a good thing going. Just kind of that this point focus on the one year at a time and kinda just take it from there.”

Rivers, who will turn 38 in December, is in the final season of a four-year, $83.25 million contract extension that pays him a base salary of $11 million in 2019 and includes a no-trade clause.

In January, Chargers general manager Tom Telesco signaled that the team is committed to Rivers beyond next season anyway.

“I can tell you he’s not going anywhere,” Telesco said.

“He’s going to be here, but we’ll talk at the right point as far as the moves we need to make in the offseason, the resources we have and kind of see how it all fits in. But yeah, he’s not going anywhere.”

Telesco recently reiterated that here’s no timetable to get the deal done.

“I’d be fine with it and we could look at it again in the early spring if that, in fact, is how it plays out,” Rivers said. “I really have no goal or see it playing a certain way. I really don’t. I’m very at peace with where it is right now. I’m under contract for this season and excited about this team and our opportunities.”

Rivers, coming off a 12-4 season that ended just short of the AFC title game with a playoff loss to the New England Patriots, threw for 4,308 yards (ranking eighth in the NFL) with 32 touchdowns (tied for sixth) and 12 interceptions. He finished fifth in the league in passer rating (105.5) and ninth in completion percentage (68.3), while getting selected to the Pro Bowl for the eighth time.

“I couldn’t put a number on it, but I haven’t seen drop-off in Philip since I arrived here six years ago,” Telesco said in January. “In the six years I’ve been here, he’s even playing better now than when I first got here so I guess the sky’s the limit, but for how long he wants to play, you’d have to ask him that but we’re really lucky to have him.”

Rivers has indicated he wants to still be with the Chargers when they open their new stadium in Inglewood in 2020.

