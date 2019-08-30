Chargers GM on Gordon contract: ‘I haven’t solved this one yet’
Chargers GM on Gordon contract: ‘I haven’t solved this one yet’
Los Angeles Chargers general manager Tom Telesco said the team is prepared to enter the season without running back Melvin Gordon, who is holding out in hopes of a new contract.
“I’m disappointed it has lasted this long. I pride myself in having solutions to problems, and I haven’t solved this one yet,” the 46-year-old Telesco said on Thursday, via ESPN.
“We know what (Gordon) means to our team, and even bigger than that what he means to our organization. But the other side is we have a big game coming up this week with the Colts, and I’m confident in the players that we have on the field right now will play well.”
Gordon, 26, has missed all of training camp and the preseason while seeking an extension. He’s entering the fifth-year option of his rookie contract, which will pay him $5.6 million in 2019.
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport previously reported that the Chargers offered a deal worth $10 million per season and were rebuffed. The team has said it won’t trade him, despite Gordon requesting through his agent to be dealt.
A two-time Pro Bowl selection, Gordon has scored 38 touchdowns over the past three seasons. In 55 career games, he has gained 5,205 yards from scrimmage.
Without Gordon, the Chargers will turn to third-year man Austin Ekeler and second-year running back Justin Jackson in the backfield.
–Field Level Media
Take 5: Intriguing 2019 NFL Prop Bets
Another season begins with the New England Patriots as the reigning champions and the oddsmakers’ choice to claim the Lombardi Trophy.
Optimism is plentiful in other markets, and investors looking to unearth this season’s underdog or team on the rise brings intrigue to the window for those playing the futures market.
With value plays in mind — read: we avoided favorites — Field Level Media analyzed 2019 prop bet odds and found these five most compelling:
–Carson Wentz, Comeback Player of the Year (+1000, PointsBet)
Wentz is fourth in line for the award and his injury history is enough to turn the light yellow for tepid investors. But Wentz, driven to prove his worth after signing a massive contract extension, is undoubtedly an upper-tier quarterback and played at an MVP level in 2017 before shredding his knee against the Rams and watching Nick Foles ascend to Super Bowl MVP two months later.
The Eagles are in the thick of a coin-flip division in the NFC East and Wentz has the skill-position support and offensive system to put up video game numbers, the kind of production it will take to garner such award notice.
Another reason to like Wentz: Consider Jets running back Le’Veon Bell (+400, PointsBet) and Devonta Freeman (+900), plus favorite Jimmy Garoppolo (+300) are ahead of Wentz in line and not true values at this point.
–Nick Chubb, NFL rushing champ (+1700, PointsBet)
Kareem Hunt looms at midseason as the only real threat to playing time to Chubb, who finished 10th in the NFL in rushing as a rookie despite averaging only 12 attempts per game. There’s some consideration to be given changes along the offensive line in Cleveland, but the majority of attention from defenses is going to be focused on stopping Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry in the passing game orchestrated by Baker Mayfield.
On 192 carries, Chubb put up 996 rushing yards in 2018. If he hits 275 carries, even a conservative increase in his projected production means another 500 yards. If he produces on precise par with his rookie totals, we’re talking 431.6 additional rushing yards.
Consider Ezekiel Elliott claimed the 2018 rushing title with 1,434 yards and in 2017, Bell won with 1,291.
If Chubb hits 1,425 rushing yards, we love his chances to claim the rushing crown and cash at +1700.
On the topic of overlooked running backs, there’s every reason to like the over on Caesar’s Sportsbook offering of Raiders rookie Josh Jacobs’ rushing total of 879 1/2. If his offensive line remains sturdy, Jon Gruden will pound the rock.
–Chiefs TE Travis Kelce over 7.5 touchdowns (-110, Caesars)
Kelce can’t be covered by just any human in headgear and he finished 10th (tie) in the NFL last season with 10 TD catches.
He had four TD catches in AFC West games and that number is likely to rise with the Chargers operating minus Derwin James at safety and Oakland still trying to figure things out on the back end; Kelce had 17 catches for 270 yards and two scores against the Raiders last season.
If Patrick Mahomes is the favorite to repeat as MVP — he is, and no reason not to buy into a repeat — Kelce is sure to be on the receiving end of more than 100 of his passes again (103 last season). In an offense with West Coast roots, betting on tight end production is a no-brainer.
–Matt Nagy, NFL Coach of the Year (+1800, PointsBet)
Nine coaches are in front of Nagy in the COY futures at PointsBet and No. 1 is Frank Reich, who is presently the rudder of a team that just lost a franchise quarterback two weeks before opening kickoff. If you want to pound Reich at +1000 or his betting line equal, Browns rookie coach Freddie Kitchens, that’s your prerogative.
Consider the Bears should be in the driver’s seat in the NFC North and as reigning champions there’s every reason to believe they’ll finish first in the division, with an angle on a home game or two at Soldier Field. Coach of the Year often comes down to the underdog story, so those who aren’t ready to buy in on a Bear market could ride with Matt LaFleur (Packers, +1600) or Super Bowl coaches with longer odds in Pete Carroll of the Seahawks (+2500), John Harbaugh of the Ravens (+2500) or Panthers coach Ron Rivera (+2800).
–Jacksonville Jaguars, Super Bowl champions (+3300, PointsBet)
Remember, this is about value. As in, take on risk for higher reward. As in, why take the Patriots at +650 or the Chiefs (+800) right behind them when you can back a big dog with serious bite and five times greater odds (=payout)?
Foles has a ring to prove his worth, and that title came at the expense of the Patriots. We’re not in the Foles demigod camp but moving along from Blake Bortles could be a plus-2.5-win transaction for the Jaguars. It’s going to be up to the offense, and as much the health and motivation of running back Leonard Fournette, to play a supporting role to the championship-caliber defense already in place.
PointsBet puts the Houston Texans in the driver’s seat in the AFC South with Andrew Luck out of the picture in Indy. Jacksonville is +235 to Houston’s +140. Might as well double down, right?
Not able to bite on the men in turquoise?
We also fancy second-tier Super Bowl championship numbers for the Steelers (+2200), Ravens (+3500) and Broncos (+9000). Regarding Denver — that defense is going to be next level once again.
On the NFC side, the Rams are a reasonable play at +1100 and the Falcons (+3300) are intriguing.
–By Jeff Reynolds, Field Level Media
Report: Patriots’ Edelman (hand) expected to be fine
New England Patriots
New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman is expected to be fine after initially injuring his hand during the team’s final preseason game, per a published report Friday.
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Edelman is expected to be no worse for wear after landing awkwardly on his left hand following a 20-yard reception early in Thursday’s preseason 31-29 loss versus the New York Giants.
Edelman was seen consulting with trainers while sitting out the remainder of the game.
The left hand is a focal point for the 33-year-old Edelman, who began training camp on the non-football injury list with a broken left thumb sustained this offseason.
“#Patriots WR Julian Edelman left last night’s preseason game earlier than planned, but my understanding is he did not re-injure his thumb,” Rapoport posted on Twitter. “And his hand, the one he landed on, is fine. A minor scare for Edelman, but nothing major.”
Edelman caught 74 passes for 850 yards and six touchdowns in the 2018 regular season and was the MVP of the Super Bowl LIII win against the Los Angeles Rams.
In May, the Patriots finalized a two-year extension worth $21 million for Edelman.
–Field Level Media
Chargers OT Okung out at least Week 1
Los Angeles Chargers left tackle Russell Okung will not play in the season opener against the Indianapolis Colts.
Chargers general manager Tom Telesco announced the Week 1 status of Okung on Thursday, per ESPN.
Okung has been limited to off-field conditioning work this summer due to a pulmonary embolism caused by blood clots. The 31-year-old Okung is on the non-football illness list.
Telesco added that the Chargers will have a deeper grasp of the status of Okung in the coming weeks.
Trent Scott, who has been at left tackle in Okung’s place, played 125 snaps on offense last season as an undrafted rookie out of Grambling State.
Okung, responding to reports of his absence from training camp, said he experienced abnormal discomfort in his chest on June 1 and went to urgent care out of “an abundance of caution.”
The two-time Pro Bowl selection is entering his third year with the Chargers after six seasons with the Seattle Seahawks (2010-15) and one with the Denver Broncos (2016).
–Field Level Media
Reports: Broncos acquire CB Dawson from Patriots
The Denver Broncos acquired cornerback Duke Dawson in a trade with the New England Patriots, multiple media outlets reported on Friday.
The teams did not officially announce the trade, however ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the Patriots will send Dawson and a seventh-round pick in the 2020 draft to the Broncos in exchange for a sixth-round draft selection.
Dawson has yet to play in a regular-season game for the Patriots since being selected in the second round of the 2018 draft.
The 23-year-old sustained a hamstring injury and was placed on injured reserve during his rookie season. He was activated to the 53-man roster later in the campaign but was on the inactive list for each remaining game.
The Patriots boast considerable depth at cornerback, with Stephon Gilmore, Jason McCourty, J.C. Jackson, Jonathan Jones, Keion Crossen and Joejuan Williams likely to make the roster.
— Field Level Media
Reports: Raiders release LB Marshall
The Oakland Raiders released linebacker Brandon Marshall, according to multiple reports on Friday.
Marshall signed a one-year contract worth up to $4.1 million with the Raiders in the offseason after spending six seasons with the Denver Broncos.
The 29-year-old Marshall, who was a fifth-round pick by Jacksonville in the 2012 NFL Draft, spent one season with the Jaguars before moving on to Denver.
Marshall collected 42 tackles in 11 games last season with the Broncos. He has 419 tackles, 6.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and two interceptions in 74 career games.
–Field Level Media
Reports: Patriots acquire C Bodine from Bills
The New England Patriots acquired center Russell Bodine from
The New England Patriots acquired center Russell Bodine from the Buffalo Bills in exchange for a sixth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, according to multiple reports on Friday.
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said the Patriots are expected to place starting center David Andrews on injured reserve. Andrews was hospitalized with blood clots in his lungs earlier this week.
Bodine will join Korey Cunningham and Jermaine Eluemunor as newcomers to the Patriots offensive line. Cunningham was acquired from the Arizona Cardinals for a sixth-round draft pick on Wednesday while Eluemunor was picked up from the Baltimore Ravens for an undisclosed draft pick.
The 27-year-old Bodine has recorded 74 career starts since being selected by the Cincinnati Bengals with a fourth-round pick in the 2014 draft. He made 10 starts in his only season with the Bills in 2018.
Buffalo starting center Mitch Morse has been cleared from concussion protocol.
— Field Level Media
Golf Glance
Field Level Media’s Golf Glance provides weekly news and storylines from each of the major North American golf tours.
PGA TOUR
LAST TOURNAMENT: The Masters (Tiger Woods)
THIS WEEK: RBC Heritage, April 18-21
Harbour Town GL, Hilton Head, S.C. (Par 72, 7,475 yards)
Purse: $6.9 million (Winner: $1.21 million)
Defending champion: Satoshi Kodaira
FedEx Cup leader: Matt Kuchar
Television: Thursday-Friday: 3-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday: 1-2:45 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-7 p.m. (CBS).
Kodaira shot a final-round 66 in 2018 to force a playoff and went on to beat Si Woo Kim for his first career PGA Tour victory. Kodaira will be paired with 2014 event champion Kuchar and Bryson DeChambeau, who missed out on the playoff by one stroke last year. … World No. 1 Dustin Johnson is a South Carolina native, as is Kevin Kisner. … Davis Love III is a five-time winner and will make his 31st start in the event. … England’s Luke Donald has finished second five times. … Jordan Spieth is in the field for the first time since finishing 11th in 2015. … Other notables in the field include Xander Schauffele and Italy’s Francesco Molinari as eight of the world’s top 20-ranked players will tee it up in Hilton Head. … Brian Gay (264, 2009) holds the tournament scoring record.
NEXT WEEK: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, TPC Louisiana, April 25-28
LPGA TOUR
LAST TOURNAMENT: ANA Inspiration (Jin Young Ko)
THIS WEEK: LOTTE Championship, April 17-20
Ko Olina Golf Club, Kapolei, Oahu, Hawaii (Par 72, 6,422 yards)
Purse: $2 million (Winner: $300,000)
Defending champion: Brooke Henderson
Race to the CME Globe leader: Ko
Television: Wednesday-Sunday: 7-11 p.m. ET (All times Golf Channel)
The event will take place from Wednesday-Saturday. … 2017 champion Cristie Kerr holds the tournament scoring record (20-under 268). … Ko, the only two-time winner on Tour this year, will compete in her first event as the No. 1 player in the Rolex Rankings. She leads the Tour in official money ($1,002,273), scoring average (68.750) and greens in regulation (79.6%). … South Korea has accounted for five of the eight tournament victories on the Tour this year.
NEXT TOURNAMENT: HUGEL-AIR PREMIA LA Open, Los Angeles, April 25-28
CHAMPIONS TOUR
LAST TOURNAMENT: Rapiscan Systems Classic (Kevin Sutherland)
THIS WEEK: Mitsubishi Electric Classic, April 19-21
TPC Sugarloaf, Duluth, Ga. (Par 72, 6,987 yards)
Purse: $1.8 million (Winner: $270,000)
Defending champion: Steve Flesch
Charles Schwab Cup leader: Bernhard Langer
Television: Friday: 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. ET; Saturday-Sunday: 3-6 p.m. (All times Golf Channel)
Former Atlanta Braves pitcher John Smoltz will make his second start of the season after a T53 at the Cologuard Classic. The third sponsors exemption he has accepted is for June’s American Family Insurance Championship. … Langer is one of five players in the field who played in last week’s Masters. The only one to make the cut, Langer is joined by Sandy Lyle, Larry Mize, Vijay Singh and Jose Maria Olazabal. … Flesch won last year’s event after beating Langer and Scott Parel in a three-man playoff, becoming one of only 15 players with victories on the Web.com, PGA and Champions tours. … TPC Sugarloaf was Greg Norman’s first designed course in the United States.
NEXT TOURNAMENT: Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge, Ridgedale, Missouri, April 26-28
–Field Level Media
Cowboys’ Elliott issues apology for Vegas incident
After meeting with NFL
After meeting with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell on Tuesday, Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott apologized for his actions at a Las Vegas music festival and vowed to “make better decisions.”
“I’ve worked hard to make better decisions and to live up to the high standards that are expected of me,” Elliott posted on Twitter. “I failed to do that here and I made a poor decision.”
The two-time NFL rushing champion apologized to Kyle Johnson, the security guard he got into a confrontation with at the Electric Daisy Carnival festival on May 18.
“I need to work harder to ensure I do not put myself in compromised situations in the future,” Elliott wrote. “I am rededicating myself to use all of the resources that the league has made available. But in the end, it is up to me and I am determined not to be in this position again.”
There was no immediate word from the commissioner’s office about whether Elliott will face a suspension or other penalty for the incident, during which Elliott was handcuffed but not arrested.
The incident is reviewable under the league’s personal conduct policy, especially given Elliott’s previous six-game suspension that followed allegations of abuse made by a former girlfriend. Under the league policy, a player doesn’t need to be arrested or convicted to face a penalty.
In the aftermath of the incident, Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones said he didn’t expect Elliott to face any discipline and downplayed the incident.
“In terms of his status with us, (it) has not been impacted in any way,” Jones said in May. “And frankly, I know how conscientious he has been in the offseason, and that’s good enough. No, I don’t see that having any consequences for us.”
Cowboys executives have indicated a desire to extend Elliott’s contract past 2020, when it is due to expire.
Elliott, who turns 24 this month, rushed for 1,434 yards and six touchdowns in 15 games last season. He also caught three touchdown passes.
–Field Level Media
Jets eke out 6-0 win over Eagles
The New York Jets outgained the Philadelphia Eagles 338-103 en route to a 6-0 victory in East Rutherford, N.J. in Thursday night’s preseason finale.
Two former Northwestern quarterbacks started the game: Trevor Siemian for the Jets and fifth-round rookie Clayton Thorson for the Eagles. Siemian went 5 of 5 for 37 yards, while Thorson finished 12 of 26 for 84 yards and an interception.
Taylor Bertolet had the game’s only points with field goals of 23 and 39 yards.
–Field Level Media
Kelly, Colts scoot by Bengals
Chad Kelly went 13 of 16
Chad Kelly went 13 of 16 for 138 yards and rushed for a 7-yard touchdown as the visiting Indianapolis Colts beat the Cincinnati Bengals 13-6 in the preseason finale on Thursday night.
Kelly, the top backup on the roster for Jacoby Brissett after Andrew Luck’s retirement, had three carries for 20 yards. He also threw an interception.
Jake Dolegala played the whole game at quarterback for Cincinnati, going 28 of 42 for 254 yards.
–Field Level Media
Grier overcomes turnovers as Panthers beat Steelers
Third-round rookie Will Grier overcame two turnovers to throw for 189 yards and a touchdown in the Carolina Panthers’ 25-19 victory Thursday night over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Charlotte, N.C.
Jayrone Elliott strip-sacked Grier — who threw an interception — and returned the fumble 88 yards for the game’s first score. But Grier hit Aldrick Robinson for a 34-yard score to retake the lead in the second quarter.
Mason Rudolph went 7 of 11 for 125 yards and a touchdown for the Steelers.
–Field Level Media
Brooks-James shines as Falcons throttle Jaguars
Tony Brooks-James racked
Tony Brooks-James racked up 137 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries as the visiting Atlanta Falcons cruised past the Jacksonville Jaguars 31-12 in Thursday’s preseason finale.
Brooks-James ripped off a 52-yarder with 2:11 to play to cap the night. Quarterback Danny Etling rushed for 67 yards and threw for 174 and a score.
Sixth-round rookie Gardner Minshew started for Jacksonville and finished 11 of 26 for 79 yards.
–Field Level Media
McSorley, Ravens slide past Redskins
Sixth-round rookie Trace McSorley threw
Sixth-round rookie Trace McSorley threw for 171 yards and a touchdown as the visiting Baltimore Ravens beat the Washington Redskins 20-7 in Andover, M.D., in Thursday’s preseason finale.
McSorley finished 15 of 27, and his 24-yard score to Jaleel Scott in the second quarter put the Ravens ahead for good. Scott had six grabs for 87 yards.
First-round rookie Dwayne Haskins finished 10 of 17 for 104 yards and a touchdown for Washington.
–Field Level Media
Hilliard guides Browns past Lions
Dontrell Hilliard had 78 total
Dontrell Hilliard had 78 total yards and scored on a 7-yard reception as the Cleveland Browns handled the visiting Detroit Lions 20-16 in Thursday night’s preseason finale.
Hilliard had 12 carries for 65 yards and two catches for 13. Garrett Gilbert went 13 of 24 for 117 yards and threw the touchdown to Hilliard.
Tom Savage started for the Lions and finished 5 of 9 for 33 yards, with Josh Johnson going 9 of 15 for 157 yards and a touchdown.
–Field Level Media
Rudock drives Dolphins past Saints
Jake Rudock went 22 of 29 for 229 yards and a touchdown, and the visiting Miami Dolphins hung on to beat the New Orleans Saints 16-13 in Thursday night’s preseason finale.
With both Ryan Fitzpatrick and Josh Rosen sitting for Miami, Rudock played the whole game. Mark Walton and Myles Gaskin combined for 100 yards on 20 carries.
New Orleans’ Teddy Bridgewater went 9 of 13 for 83 yards and a 12-yard score to undrafted rookie Emmanuel Butler. Taysom Hill finished 13 of 17 for 100 yards, failing to convert fourth-and-5 from the Dolphins 6-yard line in the final minute.
–Field Level Media
Jackson, Bills stun Vikings with late rally
Tyree Jackson hit
Tyree Jackson hit David Sills V for the game-winning 8-yard touchdown with eight seconds left, capping a spree of three touchdowns in the final 3:53 as the Buffalo Bills rallied past the Minnesota Vikings for a 27-23 win in Orchard Park, N.Y., on Thursday.
Jackson, an undrafted rookie out of Buffalo, finished 22 of 33 for 175 yards and the score. He also rushed for 78 yards and a touchdown on eight carries.
Kicker Kaare Vedvik missed a 37-yard field goal for the Vikings, his third straight miss since being acquired from Baltimore for a fifth-round pick. He later made a 27-yarder.
–Field Level Media
Thomas shines in debut as Pats fall to Giants
Demaryius Thomas caught seven passes for 87 yards and two scores in his debut, but the New England Patriots fell 31-29 to the New York Giants in Foxborough, Mass., in Thursday’s preseason finale.
Kyle Lauletta threw the game-winning 14-yard touchdown to Alonzo Russell on the final play of the game, finishing 22 of 40 for 247 yards and two scores. Giants first-round rookie Daniel Jones started and went 4 of 4 for 47 yards to finish the preseason 29 of 34 for 416 yards and two touchdowns.
Just activated from the PUP list after a torn Achilles in December, Thomas had TD grabs of 35 and 3 yards from Jarrett Stidham, who finished 18 of 28 for 225 yards, the two scores and a pick. Josh Gordon, fresh off reinstatement from suspension, also debuted, catching two passes for 30 yards.
–Field Level Media
Anderson, Buccaneers squeak by Cowboys
Undrafted rookie running back Bruce Anderson
Undrafted rookie running back Bruce Anderson rushed for 70 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Dallas Cowboys 17-15 in Arlington, Texas, in Thursday night’s preseason finale.
Buccaneers quarterback Ryan Griffin went 9 of 11 for 92 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. Vincent Testaverde, son of former Bucs No. 1 overall pick Vinny Testaverde, went 4 of 8 for 41 yards and a pick.
Mike White started and went 14 of 26 for 132 for the Cowboys.
–Field Level Media
Woodside lifts Titans over Bears late
Logan
Logan Woodside threw for 212 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winning 3-yard score to running back Dalyn Dawkins with 1:25 remaining, as the visiting Tennessee Titans beat the Chicago Bears 19-15 on Thursday night.
Dawkins racked up 117 yards on 13 carries to go with four grabs for 31 yards and two scores.
Bears kicker Eddy Pineiro hit field goals of 32, 39 and 35 yards, although he also shanked an extra-point attempt wide left.
–Field Level Media
Williams guides Packers past Chiefs in fourth
Sixth-round rookie running back Dexter Williams rushed for 34 yards and the game-winning, 3-yard touchdown with 6:24 remaining, and the Green Bay Packers downed the visiting Kansas City Chiefs 27-20 in Thursday night’s preseason finale.
Williams added two catches for 30 yards. Fellow rookies Ty Summers (74-yard interception return) and Jace Sternberger (2-yard catch) also scored touchdowns.
Running back Marcus Marshall had 14 carries for 59 yards to lead the Chiefs.
–Field Level Media
