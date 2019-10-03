Chargers better not breathe easy against 0-4 Broncos
In need of a win after back-to-back losses against the Detroit Lions and Houston Texans put them two games behind the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West, the Los Angeles Chargers traveled across three time zones in Week 4 to play the NFL’s version of a free space in bingo.
Their 30-10 victory Sunday at Miami leveled their record at .500, and most people think Sunday’s home game with the Denver Broncos in Carson, Calif., will push them to 3-2. After all, Denver is 0-4 under first-year coach Vic Fangio, its offense not able to score consistently and its defense not the impregnable unit it has been in recent years.
But it was just a year ago that the Broncos came to Dignity Health Sports Park and upset Los Angeles, a result that ultimately cost the Bolts a division title and the top seed in the AFC playoffs. And given the Chargers’ tendency for tripping over themselves in spots where they should win, they can’t afford to take Denver for granted.
“There’s so much parity in this league, it’s ridiculous,” Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said. “And forget what the records are. This is a week-to-week league where if you don’t get ready to play, you’ll get your butt kicked.”
The case can be made that the Broncos could easily be 2-2. Home losses to the Chicago Bears and Jacksonville Jaguars were decided on last-play field goals, and both were set up by questionable roughing-the-passer calls, the kind that usually don’t go against Denver in the Rocky Mountains.
But the Broncos have problems that can’t be blamed on people wearing striped shirts. Their offense is 26th in the league in scoring and 21st in rushing, putting too much pressure on former Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco.
He’s completed nearly 67 percent of his passes, but averages less than 11 yards per completion, a function of his inability to consistently hit the deep ball and the fact that Denver doesn’t have a true burner on the perimeter.
However, the Broncos have received good play from second-year wide receiver Courtland Sutton, who caught two touchdown passes in Sunday’s 26-24 loss to the Jaguars. Sutton is on a pace for 88 receptions and more than 1,200 yards through four games.
“Courtland’s got good size, good speed and he’s a really good competitor,” Fangio said. “He has a good catch radius. I think Joe likes throwing to him.
Everything’s been going good for Courtland right now. He’s on the upswing, he’s caught a bunch of balls and made some big plays for us.”
But the Chargers have more big-play guys, and could get one of them more integrated into the lineup this week. Running back Melvin Gordon, who ended his holdout before the Miami game, figures to see his first playing time in a backup role to Austin Ekeler.
While Ekeler has been surprisingly productive in Gordon’s stead, Los Angeles is more whole with Gordon’s breakaway speed and versatility in the backfield besides quarterback Philip Rivers.
“This will be a big week for him practice-wise,” Rivers said of Gordon. “Like I said last week, he still looks good. He didn’t mentally check out.”
Former Seattle Seahawks owner Ken Behring died Tuesday, the team announced Friday. He was 91.
Behring owned the franchise from 1988-97 before selling the Seahawks to Paul Allen for a reported $200 million.
“We are saddened by the loss of former Seahawks owner Ken Behring,” the Seahawks said a news release. “We send our heartfelt condolences to Mr. Behring’s family and friends.”
The former real-estate developer became a controversial figure in Seattle in 1996 when he announced he was moving the franchise to Anaheim, Calif. He made the decision after failing to secure funding for a new stadium or a major refurbishment of the Kingdome.
The Seahawks actually moved their equipment, set up operations and held a few workouts in Anaheim. But the NFL intervened — and threatened fines of $500,000 daily — and the franchise returned its operations back to Seattle.
After selling the Seahawks, Behring established the Wheelchair Foundation and committed $15 million to the cause in 2000. The entity delivers free wheelchairs to people with disabilities.
Nate Lashley used a scorching finish to cap a career-best round of 9-under-par 63 and take a one-stroke lead on Thursday through one round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit.
Lashley sits just in front of Ryan Armour and Nick Watney, who each shot 8 under, with a group of seven players jammed into fourth place at 7 under. Thirteen others are another stroke back in the packed leaderboard in the inaugural event at Detroit Golf Club.
Lashley, 36, is ranked 353rd in the world and seeking his first career PGA Tour victory in his second year playing on the Tour. He racked up nine birdies, including eight in his final 13 holes and five in his final six, and he capped the bogey-free round with three straight at Nos. 16-18. He didn’t miss a putt inside 10 feet.
“Had a lot of uphill putts with not a lot of break, so was able to knock those in,” Lashley said after his round. “There are some putts out there … So yeah, I putted really well today, the game feels good, and hopefully I can continue this through the week.”
Lashley finished tied for 28th at the U.S. Open earlier this month after missing the cut in four of his previous seven events. Before that span, he had four top-20 finishes in six events dating back to October.
Armour opened his round on the back nine and birdied five of his first seven holes. He added three more birdies on the front nine to cap a bogey-free round.
Watney also started on the back nine and had a bogey-free day, but he did almost all of his good work late. Just 1 under through seven holes, he birdied three in a row from No. 17 to No. 1, then added four more birdies in a six-hole span between Nos. 4 and 9.
Chez Reavie, who won the Travelers Championship last week, an Charles Howell III are among the group of seven at 7 under at the unfamiliar course, the site of Michigan’s first PGA Tour event since 2009.
“Most of us have only played the golf course a couple times,” Howell said after his round. “We didn’t know the setup, how it would be. I still think guys are gonna take a bit to learn the golf course, and once they do, you’re going to see lower scores.”
Kevin Kisner highlights the slew of players at 6 under. The top-ranked player within five strokes of the lead is Rocket Mortgage ambassador Rickie Fowler (ranked 14th), who is tied for 33rd at 4 under.
World No. 2 Dustin Johnson, the top-ranked player in the field, is tied for 101st after shooting 71.
Gary Woodland is tied for 131st at 1 over in his first start since winning the U.S. Open two weeks ago.
Two spots are available for The Open Championship for players who finish in the top eight and are not already qualified to play at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland next month.
The Arizona Cardinals’ grand Air Raid experiment begins Sunday, when rookie head coach Kliff Kingsbury and Heisman Trophy winning-quarterback Kyler Murray debut for a team looking to redefine an offense that was last in the NFL last season in yards and points.
The visiting Detroit Lions moved to help their production with a less splashy hire, bringing in veteran offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell.
With Kingsbury and Murray comes a four-wideout, limited-huddle, shotgun-oriented attack that is designed to create space for athletic playmakers, including the dual-threat Murray, by stretching the field horizontally and vertically.
“If I wrote ‘wow’ one hundred times, that was probably not enough,” Cardinals general manager Steve Keim said on the college tape he saw of Murray before making him the first pick in the 2019 draft.
“In today’s day and age, you have to be able to extend with your feet and make plays out of the pocket. Now we have a guy who can be a weapon with his feet and his arm.”
Running back David Johnson, Hall of Famer-in-waiting wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald and second-year wideout Christian Kirk are expected to help Murray energize an offense that was last in the league in yards gained (241.6 per game) and points (14.1) under first-year coach Steve Wilks, who was fired the day after a 4-12 regular season ended.
Although Kingsbury’s particular version of the open-field attack is new to the NFL, Johnson believes big things are coming. He had 2,118 yards from scrimmage in 2016, before a wrist injury and a stagnant offense limited his effectiveness the last two years.
“I definitely hope that a thousand/thousand is reachable,” Johnson said of gaining 1,000 yards both rushing and receiving, “and that’s always going to be my goal, with the team coming first.”
That is a high bar. San Francisco’s Roger Craig in 1985 and St. Louis’ Marshall Faulk in 1999 are the only two running backs in league history with a double grand.
Lions coach Matt Patricia added former Minnesota and Seattle offensive coordinator Bevell to replace Jim Bob Cooter after the Lions went 6-10 and were 24th in total offense (327.3) and 25th in points (20.3) last season.
Detroit quarterback Matt Stafford will begin his 11th NFL season after career-lows in yards (3,777) and touchdowns (21) as a full-time starter. Halfback Kerryon Johnson and wide receivers Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones are his primary threats, and the Lions also plan to use the tight end more after making T.J. Hockenson the eighth pick in the first round of the 2019 draft.
“Every year I’m trying to be a better player than I was the year before, and this year is no different,” Stafford told the team’s website. “I put a lot of pressure on myself to go play better and help this team win.”
Rush ends Chandler Jones and Terrell Suggs will bookend a Cardinals’ defense that was vulnerable to the run last season. Jones had 13 sacks a year ago, and free agent Suggs had seven sacks in his 16th season in Baltimore.
Defensive tackle Damon “Snacks” Harrison, who helped revive the Lions’ defense after being acquired from the Giants last season, will be with the team through 2021 after signing an extension in the offseason.
Cardinals cornerback Robert Alford (fractured tibia) is out fir Arizona, and Pro Bowl cornerback Patrick Peterson will begin his six-game suspension for violating the league’s policy on performance enhancing drugs, leaving the secondary thin and inexperienced.
Detroit middle linebacker Jarrad Davis (knee) and defensive end Trey Flowers (shoulder) were limited in practice Wednesday. Their status for the game is uncertain, but center Frank Ragnow (ankle) is expected to play.
Buffalo Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson will pay for the funeral of an 11-year-old girl who was killed this week when gunshots hit her home in Anderson, S.C.
“It could have been my little sister,” Lawson told the Greenville News late Wednesday. “I’ve got a little sister around that age, and it could have been one of my family members.”
Ja’Naiya Scott was killed after someone fired more than 35 gunshots at her home at about 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, the Greenville News reported. A bullet entered through her shoulder, severing her subclavian artery, the county coroner’s office reported.
Lawson, who played at Clemson, was raised about 20 miles north of Anderson in Central, S.C. He said he contacted the child’s mother, Marshella Rice.
–Baltimore Ravens tight end Hayden Hurst said he has recovered from the foot fracture that slowed him last year, has gained weight and is ready for the start of his second season.
“Kind of felt it all last year, was never really at 100 percent,” Hurst said during an interview with 105.7 The Fan in Baltimore. “Obviously, you kind of have the aches and pains of a screw being in my foot. But I’m good to go now, all healthy, don’t feel it and feel 100 percent.”
Hurst, a South Carolina product, was the No. 25 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, but his season never gained traction. He suffered a Jones fracture in his left foot in training camp that cost him the first four games of the season, and he wound up catching just 13 passes for 163 yards and one touchdown in 12 games.
–The New York Jets signed third-round tackle Chuma Edoga to his four-year rookie contract.
Edoga was drafted 92nd overall in April out of USC, where he started 25 games and blocked for Jets quarterback Sam Darnold in 2016 and 2017.
His signing leaves the Jets with only one unsigned draftee, third overall pick Quinnen Williams.
–The Cincinnati Bengals completed the signing of their 10-man draft class by inking third-round linebacker Germaine Pratt to his four-year rookie deal.
Pratt, drafted 72nd overall out of NC State, led the Wolfpack with 104 tackles last season and is expected to compete for a starting role as a rookie in Cincinnati.
His signing leaves just 13 of 254 total 2019 draft picks without a contract. Of the 13, six are first-rounders, including top-six picks Nick Bosa (second), Williams (third), Devin White (fifth) and Daniel Jones (sixth).
Bill Bidwill, the sole owner of the NFL’s Cardinals franchise since 1972, died Wednesday at 88.
Bill Bidwill’s father, Charles Bidwill, bought the Cardinals, then in Chicago, in 1932. Bill and his brother Charles Jr. inherited the team, then in St. Louis, in 1962 before Bill purchased his brother’s share in 1972. He moved the team to the Phoenix area in 1988.
“Bill Bidwill was part of the NFL family his entire life, starting from his days as a ball boy through his time as an owner,” NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement.
–Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen remains in the NFL concussion protocol but took part in individual drills.
Still, he has yet to be cleared for full football activity. Backup Matt Barkley is preparing to play in case Allen can’t on Sunday at Tennessee.
–New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold returned to practice but hasn’t been cleared for contact as he continues his recovery from mononucleosis.
Coach Adam Gase told reporters that Darnold would take part in drills with the first unit, but his status for the Sunday game at Philadelphia remains up in the air. Luke Falk will be ready to go if Darnold isn’t, Gase said.
–Washington Redskins coach Jay Gruden admitted that the team doesn’t have a plan at quarterback heading into its Sunday game against the New England Patriots.
Rookie Dwayne Haskins threw three interceptions in relief of Case Keenum in Washington’s 24-3 loss to the New York Giants on Sunday.
–Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith, who missed last week’s win against Minnesota for personal reasons, said he will play Sunday against the Oakland Raiders in London. The news wasn’t as good for quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, who dislocated his left shoulder last weekend.
Coach Matt Nagy said that Smith would practice but didn’t guarantee he would play against Oakland, and he added Trubisky wasn’t expected to play.
–The Patriots placed veteran kicker Stephen Gostkowski on injured reserve. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Gostkowski will require season-ending surgery for a left hip injury and would be ready for the 2020 season.
Multiple outlets reported that the Patriots worked out free agent kickers Wednesday, and ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported that veteran Kai Forbath was among them.
–The Bengals placed wideout John Ross on injured reserve because of a right shoulder injury sustained during Cincinnati’s Monday night loss in Pittsburgh.
No surgery was scheduled, and Ross is expected back this season, according to NFL Network. In a corresponding move, the Bengals signed rookie receiver Stanley Morgan Jr. from their practice squad.
–The Kansas City Chiefs’ offense got two key players back at practice, as wide receiver Tyreek Hill and running back Damien Williams were both present.
Hill, who hadn’t practiced since injuring his collarbone in Week 1, got in a limited session. Williams, who hurt his knee in Week 2 and hadn’t practiced since, was a full participant. Coach Andy Reid declined to commit to either player returning Sunday night, when the Chiefs host the Colts.
–Giants running back Saquon Barkley, who has been recovering from a high ankle sprain, appears to be on the mend sooner than expected and was spotted on the practice field, according to multiple outlets.
–The Jacksonville Jaguars announced that disgruntled cornerback Jalen Ramsey was sitting out practice due to a lingering back injury. Ramsey has asked for a trade.
–Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaq Barrett sat out practice due to an ailing groin.
–The Green Bay Packers claimed outside linebacker Tim Williams off waivers from the Ravens. Earlier this week, Baltimore gave up on Williams, a 2017 third-round pick, after he managed only two sacks in 19 games (no starts) over three seasons.
–The Baltimore Ravens signed inside linebacker Josh Bynes, who was part of their 2013 Super Bowl-winning team. He will fill Tim Williams’ roster spot.
–Cleveland Browns linebacker Christian Kirksey, on injured reserve since Sept. 21, is expected to miss the rest of the season after surgery to repair a torn pectoral tendon.
–Denver Broncos offensive tackle Ja’Wuan James, who sustained a knee injury in the season opener and hasn’t played since, returned to practice on a limited basis.
–Carolina Panthers wide receiver Chris Hogan landed on injured reserve due to a left knee injury he sustained last week. He will undergo arthroscopic surgery, according to general manager Marty Hurney.
–Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Dontrelle Inman was placed on injured reserve due to a quadriceps injury.
–Former NFL wide receiver Percy Harvin admitted he dealt his anxiety by self-medicating with marijuana. “There’s not a game — there’s not a game I played that I wasn’t high,” Harvin told Bleacher Report.
Questions had arisen regarding Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton’s health going into the season opener.
The opponent is the Los Angeles Rams, who seem to have put to rest any quarterback quizzes for a while with Jared Goff signing an extension on Tuesday.
The two teams meet Sunday afternoon at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.
The Rams are the reigning NFC champions, coming off a Super Bowl loss to the New England Patriots. They’ve moved on from that.
“We’re focused on this year,” coach Sean McVay said. “I think our guys have done a great job of having that singular focus on just producing in the present.”
Newton sustained a sprained foot during a brief stint in Carolina’s third preseason game Aug. 22, but he wasn’t on the team’s first injury report on Wednesday. Coach Ron Rivera rebuffed speculation about Newton’s status Wednesday.
“He’s in great shape and mentally where he needs to be,” Rivera said. “He’s throwing the ball the way he needs to.”
On the flip side, McVay kept his starters entirely out of game action in the preseason.
Los Angeles seems more stable at quarterback at least in terms of off-field news this week. Goff agreed to a four-year extension worth a reported $134 million that takes him through 2024.
Goff, a two-time Pro Bowl selection, has thrown 60 touchdown passes in 31 games as a starter over the last two seasons, including 32 TDs last year.
“He’s a special player,” McVay said. “I think his production speaks for itself. … Naturally, the quarterback is thrust into that leadership role.”
Goff will have some newcomers around him on offense. Center Brian Allen and left guard Joe Noteboom are slated to make their first NFL starts, replacing John Sullivan (retired) and Rodger Saffold (left in free agency), respectively.
But running back Todd Gurley is back, and he’ll be playing in his home state. He said the lack of action in preseason games isn’t a concern.
“It’s all good,” said Gurley, who’s entering his fifth season coming off consecutive first-team All-Pro campaigns.
“Todd is ready to play real football, and I think he’s ready to go,” McVay said. “It’s not exclusive to Todd.”
The Rams have won consecutive NFC West crowns.
With Newton’s status somewhat in question the past couple of weeks, much of the attention fell on reserve quarterbacks. Kyle Allen and rookie Will Grier have been dubbed Newton’s backups.
“We saw some really good things last year that gives us a lot of confidence in Kyle,” Rivera said. “It’s one of those things where you have to have confidence when you are on the field, the player has to have confidence.”
The Panthers will introduce new kicker Joey Slye, who excelled in the preseason and landed the job when Graham Gano went on injured reserve.
“Just being here and getting the opportunity has been awesome, and I really appreciate the guys for trusting me, the coaches for trusting me,” Slye said.
Carolina is trying to recover from a 7-9 season that came after beginning 2018 with a 6-2 record.
The Panthers have faced the defending NFC champion every year since 2008, excluding 2016, when they held the title themselves. They’ve won three of the past four meetings and four of the last six in such matchups.
This is the third time in Rivera’s nine seasons that Carolina opens with a home game.
This will be the Rams’ first visit to Charlotte since the franchise relocated from St. Louis to Los Angeles. The Panthers have won five of the last six meetings.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees will undergo surgery to repair the ligament in his right thumb and could miss six weeks, NFL Network reported Monday.
Teddy Bridgewater will step into the starting role this weekend at Seattle.
Brees said Sunday night he was seeing a hand specialist in Los Angeles after getting knocked out of the team’s loss to the Rams in the first quarter with the injury.
“Yeah, I am concerned,” said Brees, who wore a brace on the thumb postgame. “I’m hoping it’s not too significant.”
Brees said he had X-rays but at the time claimed not to know if it was a bone or ligament issue.
“I’m hoping for the best and just preparing for whatever the next steps might be,” he said.
Brees hit his right hand on Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald’s right hand while following through on an incomplete pass to Jared Cook on third-and-8 midway through the quarter. He was seen struggling to pick up a ball, and then had the thumb taped.
“Right away, when he attempted to throw, he was having pain with it. It wasn’t anything elaborate,” coach Sean Payton said in his postgame press conference. “We’ll give you an update when the time comes right.”
Bridgewater entered with 3:29 remaining in the first quarter. He went 17 of 30 for 165 yards as the Saints fell 27-9.
Bridgewater, 26, has started 29 regular-season NFL games, including all 16 in 2015 when he made the Pro Bowl and guided the Minnesota Vikings to an 11-5 record.
Brees opened the game 3 of 5 for 38 yards and an interception before leaving. He came out of the locker room after halftime with the tape off of his hand and with a helmet on, but did not enter and then was re-taped.
The 40-year-old has missed just one game due to injury since joining the Saints in 2006, which came in 2015 due to a shoulder issue. He has missed just two other contests of a possible 210 with the Saints, both while resting in Week 17 with the team’s playoff position secure.
The league’s all-time leading passer needs 155 yards to become the first in NFL history to pass for 75,000 yards.
Expectations for a dazzling encore to last season do not seem to faze the Kansas City Chiefs.
Nor does the overtime loss in the AFC Championship Game, where the New England Patriots won the coin toss, scored a touchdown and kept the NFL’s MVP, Patrick Mahomes, from touching the football in the extra frame.
“There’s no hangover from that. Every year is a different year in this league,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said.
If different is eventually defined as more explosive for Kansas City, it should again contend for a berth in the Super Bowl, a game the Chiefs last played in 50 seasons ago when they downed the Minnesota Vikings.
That quest begins Sunday when Kansas City visits Jacksonville. The Jaguars could present a stiff defensive challenge after adding rookie Josh Allen as an edge rusher to add to a talented defensive front.
Nonetheless, Mahomes, who begins his second year as a starter, is surrounded by his favorite targets in tight end Travis Kelce (103 receptions for 1,336 yards and 10 touchdowns) and wide receiver Tyreek Hill (87 for 1,479 and 12 scores).
The Chiefs, who reported no new injuries going into the opener, boosted their offensive talent with the acquisition of LeSean McCoy after the veteran running back was recently released by the Buffalo Bills.
McCoy could play sparingly against the Jaguars, however, so he is not put in a “bad spot,” Reid said. That leaves Damien Williams to get the bulk of the carries after the journeyman excelled late last season as both a rusher and receiver.
“At every single position, I feel like we’re three to four deep,” said Mahomes.
Except quarterback, of course, where Matt Moore was signed as a backup after it was determined Chad Henne needed ankle surgery.
During Mahomes’ record-setting debut as a starter, the No. 10 overall selection in the 2017 draft joined Peyton Manning (2013) as the only players in NFL history to pass for 5,000 yards and 50 touchdowns in a season.
“Some of the things that went on were historical things,” said Reid, “but some great defensive coordinators in this league have had an opportunity to study him this offseason. That’s where the challenge comes in.”
Some adjustments surfaced when the Chiefs split their last six games last season but still earned the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs.
In addition to preparing for the NFL’s most productive offense of a year ago, the Jaguars are confronted with other issues. Hurricane Dorian curtailed their practice schedule and obviously disrupted the lives of everyone in the Jacksonville area. Temperatures in the 90s are expected during the game on Sunday.
“There’s been a lot of discussions about a lot of different things,” Jaguars coach Doug Marrone said. “The priority was to make sure everyone is safe and has a plan, and once we know that everyone is safe and has a plan with what they’re doing, then I think we just take things as they come.”
Nick Foles left Philadelphia and takes over as the Jacksonville quarterback. He is dealing with oblique soreness but is expected to play.
An unproven receiving corps could prompt the Jaguars to rely on running back Leonard Fournette, especially to limit opportunities for Kansas City’s potent attack. A year ago, Jacksonville lost 10 of its last 12, finishing 5-11 after reaching the AFC Championship Game during its 2017 run.
Thirteen-time PGA Tour winner David Duval walked off the 18th green at Royal Portrush and the first round of The Open Championship on Thursday wondering what just hit him.
“Just done something I’ve never done as a professional,” Duval said in Portrush, Northern Ireland. “It was a long day, a rough day. A very unique, awful situation.”
Duval carded a career-worst 14 on a single hole and finished with a 91, six shots more than the 47-year-old ever previously needed in his worst round as a pro.
The 1991 Open winner played in four prior PGA Tour events this year and participated in a Korn Ferry Tour event last week in Colorado. As a past major champion, he remains exempt for The Open until age 60. Duval might feel as if he aged rapidly on Thursday.
On the par-5, 592-yard seventh hole, Duval hit two tee shots that weren’t found by marshals immediately. He was required to hit a provisional tee shot in the event neither of the first two balls could be located in the thick rough.
With no luck discovering the first two shots, Duval approached and hit what he thought was his ball — and fifth shot on the hole.
But it wasn’t his ball, and this fact wasn’t apparent until Duval already had hit the ball multiple times.
“I get up to the front of the green, I discover it was the wrong No. 2 Titleist,” he said. “I am at fault, I didn’t check it myself close enough. It happened to me once before — a marshal is standing right next to the ball. It’s just my mistake.”
The punishment was Duval returning to the tee box to start all over, plus a two-stroke penalty.
Six shots later, he rolled in for a 14.
“It’s fairly unsettling,” Duval said. “As a professional, if you play, you post your score. Is there some hint of embarrassment to it? I don’t know, but I teed off and what I shot at the end of the day, put it on the board.”
He wound up with three scores of triple bogey or worse on Thursday, a dubious accomplishment that hadn’t happened in the same round at The Open since 2003, when Duval shot 83 at Royal St. George’s.
For 275 years, Muirfield in Scotland has welcomed only male members. Next month, that will change.
The Honourable Company of Edinburgh Golfers, which includes Muirfield, said 12 female members will be admitted next month as part of an extensive makeover of the grounds. The club voted two years ago to welcome women, after declining in 2016 to expand membership from men-only status.
The Royal and Ancient, which operates the Open Championship, ruled the Open rotation would not include male-only clubs.
That forced Muirfield into a second vote in 2017, when members of the club voted in favor of admitting women by more than 80 percent.
“This marks a milestone in the Club’s illustrious history, and we look forward to welcoming all of our new members to share in the great values and traditions of our club,” Alistair Campbell, captain of the Honourable Company of Edinburgh Golfers, said in a statement.
Located in Gullane, Scotland, Muirfield first staged the Open in 1892 and 16 times overall. There was no announcement Thursday about when the Open might return to the site of Phil Mickelson’s victory in the 2013 Open.
R&A awarded the next three Open Championships to Royal St. George’s (2020), The Old Course at St. Andrews in 2021 and Royal Liverpool in 2022.
BMW will sponsor an event in the PGA Tour playoffs for the final time this summer, the Chicago Tribune reported Tuesday.
The BMW Championship has been on the schedule since the tour began a postseason format in 2007, with Tiger Woods winning the inaugural edition in Lemont, Ill. This year, the tournament is scheduled for Aug. 15-18 at Medinah (Ill.) Country Club.
The event replaced the former Western Open, a longtime Midwest event that was staged in the Chicago area annually from 1962-2006. The Western Golf Association (WGA) still runs the BMW Championship.
“We are thankful for the impact BMW has made,” PGA Tour chief competitions and tournament officer Andy Pazder said, according to the Tribune. “Beyond 2019, the PGA Tour and WGA are in active discussions with several companies and are very confident we’ll have a long-term agreement in place starting in 2020.”
From 2007-18, the BMW Championship was the third of four playoff events, following The Northern Trust (formerly The Barclays) and the Dell Technologies Championship (formerly the Deutsche Bank Championship) and preceding the Tour Championship.
This year, the PGA Tour playoffs are down to three events, The Northern Trust, the BMW Championship and the Tour Championship, which will be played in August, a change from previous editions that were held in the fall.
The BMW Championship has exited the Chicago area for editions in Missouri (2008), Indiana (2012 and ’16) and Pennsylvania (2018).
Keegan Bradley is the reigning champion, having won at Aronimink Golf Club outside Philadelphia last year. Woods (2007, ’09) and Dustin Johnson (2010, ’16) are the only two-time BMW Championship winners.
Baltimore Ravens tight end Hayden Hurst said he has recovered from the foot fracture that slowed him last year, has gained weight and is ready for the start of his second season.
“Kind of felt it all last year, was never really at 100 percent,” Hurst said during an interview with 105.7 The Fan in Baltimore. “Obviously, you kind of have the aches and pains of a screw being in my foot. But I’m good to go now, all healthy, don’t feel it and feel 100 percent.”
Hurst, a South Carolina product, was the No. 25 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, but his season never gained traction. He suffered a Jones fracture in his left foot in training camp that cost him the first four games of the season, and he wound up catching just 13 passes for 163 yards and one touchdown in 12 games.
He said he felt as if he were “pushed around a little bit on the field” and added 15 pounds of muscle to put him over 260 pounds.
“I just feel strong. When I’m in and out of cuts and guys are on me at the top of my routes, I’m able to get separation better,” said Hurst, who turns 26 in August. “Obviously I’m able to hold the point of attack better blocking and stuff, so that’s going to be fun. I’m just excited. It’s going to be a really good year.”
The Ravens will open training camp July 24 at Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills, Md.
Andy Reid and Company parted with Alex Smith in an offseason deal with the Washington Redskins and set the stage for Mahomes 2018 Breakout Tour. It was a smashing success.
Prior to the 2018 season, Mahomes was a serious longshot to win the league’s MVP award, anywhere from off the board to 100-1 entering training camp.
Once he put up his first aerial show in the preseason, Mahomes climbed to 25-1 at sportsbooks Bovada and Westgate.
The moral to this story: Find your NFL MVP value, play now and let it ride.
Mahomes took home the trophy and is the favorite to win MVP in 2019 at Westgate.
Superbook USA has Mahomes at 4-1 ahead of Andrew Luck and Aaron Rodgers at 8-1, and Drew Brees and Carson Wentz at 10-1.
Here’s where you should start to like the value.
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady comes in at 12-1, with Philip Rivers and Russell Wilson 14-1.
With the Los Angeles Chargers, Rivers has one of the best – arguably the No. 1 group – defenses in the NFL backing him. I think Wilson is closer to 20-1 and would pass here.
Brady might be inching closer to 50 but he just bagged another Lombardi Trophy and won his third MVP award just two years ago in 2017.
If I’m not investing in Brady and Rivers, then dollars and hollers to Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield. His ascension would not be unlike Mahomes’ as a second-year breakout star. Mayfield is a household name, of course, but with two Pro Bowl receivers and a team on the climb, the playoffs are a real possibility in Cleveland again.
Should the Browns win 11 or 12 games, Mayfield is easily a top three MVP candidate. His current odds? Twenty-five to 1 … 25-1!
That’s on the same line as Ben Roethlisberger of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan.
Two other quarterbacks and one running back I’d be willing to take a flier on:
Mitchell Trubisky is 200-1. I’m not saying he’s the best quarterback in his division, but he might be on the best team in the NFC North, the Chicago Bears. And if the Bears are 13-3 or 12-4, Trubisky has just put up some video game numbers in Matt Nagy’s offense.
Jimmy Garappolo is 80-1 and coming off of ACL surgery, but the San Francisco 49ers are a sneaky good pick out of the West if the Rams can’t shake the typical Super Bowl runner-up hangover.
Ezekiel Elliott of the Dallas Cowboys is 60-1 and playing for a long-term contract. The Cowboys are tweaking their offense with Randall Cobb to assist Amari Cooper, and Elliott could approach 400 touches running and receiving.
Adrian Peterson won the award in 2012 with the Vikings and is the last non-quarterback to claim the hardware. All he had to do was clear 2,097 yards.
Other options from the longshot bin we’d consider:
Saints WR Michael Thomas, 100-1
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, 100-1
Jets RB Le’Veon Bell, 100-1
Chargers RB Melvin Gordon, 100-1
Chiefs TE Travis Kelce, 100-1
Giants RB Saquon Barkley, 80-1
Buffalo Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson will pay for the funeral of 11-year-old girl who was killed this week when gunshots hit her home in Anderson, S.C.
“It could have been my little sister,” he told the Greenville News late Wednesday. “I’ve got a little sister around that age, and it could have been one of my family members.”
Ja’Naiya Scott was killed after someone fired more than 35 gunshots at her home about 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, the Greenville News reported. A bullet entered through her shoulder, severing her subclavian artery, the county coroner’s office reported.
Lawson, who played at Clemson, was raised about 20 miles north of Anderson in Central, S.C. He said he contacted the child’s mother, Marshella Rice.
“I felt like any way I could possibly help out, I was going to do that. It hit my heart,” Lawson, 25, said.
Ja’Naiya’s 11-year-old cousin was wounded in the incident and is in critical condition. Her 18-year-old sister, also shot, remains hospitalized.
No arrests have been made in the case.
Two teams looking for improved seasons get what would be considered a favorable Week 1 matchup when the San Francisco 49ers visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their NFL opener on Sunday afternoon.
The game will be a rematch of a 27-9 Tampa Bay home win in Week 12 last November, with the Buccaneers having since switched coaches and the 49ers quarterbacks.
Bruce Arians and Devin White will be making their Buccaneers debuts, with the former Arizona Cardinals coach already having named the No. 5 overall pick of the 2019 draft as one of his starting inside linebackers.
Meanwhile, Jimmy Garoppolo returns from a knee injury to regain his starting status as the San Francisco quarterback, replacing Nick Mullens, who was sacked four times and threw two interceptions in the 49ers’ trip to Florida last year.
The opener isn’t expected to be impacted by Hurricane Dorian, which brought rain to much of Florida’s east coast Tuesday and Wednesday. But hot and humid weather is expected to greet the 49ers, whose late-fall visit last Thanksgiving weekend featured Chamber of Commerce conditions.
“It can wear you out,” Arians warned Wednesday on a conference call with Northern California media. “We get worn out every day in practice. We had a lot of lightning during training camp, so we went inside and opened all the doors to keep the humidity in there. It wasn’t much fun.”
The 49ers might not be accustomed to summertime Florida weather, but they are quite familiar with Arians, who coached in the NFC West from 2013-2017. And vice versa, with Arians holding the advantage, winning seven of the 10 head-to-heads, including the last six.
Coming off a 5-11 season and seeking to end an 11-year playoff drought, Arians returns the Buccaneers’ same dynamic throw-and-catch combination in Jameis Winston and Mike Evans. They combined for six connections for 116 yards in last year’s game.
Winston threw for 312 yards and two touchdowns in the win. It was one of just three games with at least 300 yards and two TD’s last season, and the only one in a win.
This time around, Winston figures to have to deal with an improved 49ers defensive front that now features Nick Bosa, the No. 2 overall pick in April, and Dee Ford, an import from Kansas City who had 13 sacks and forced seven fumbles last season, as book-ends.
Both basically were given the preseason off to deal with health issues, Bosa a high ankle sprain that he sustained early in training camp, and Ford a tendinitis issue in his knee that has bothered him in the past.
“I don’t think I’ve ever been as motivated in my life to get back,” Bosa told reporters this week. “I’ve had my sights set on playing my first NFL season. Every waking hour was spent getting my ankle right.”
Garoppolo is set once again to direct the San Francisco offense after having blown out his knee in the third game of the 2018 season at Kansas City. The 49ers had split their first two games, dropping their opener at Minnesota before beating Detroit at home.
The 49ers haven’t made the playoffs since 2013 during the Jim Harbaugh era. Jon Gruden was the coach the last time the Buccaneers reached the postseason in 2007.
San Francisco left tackle Joe Staley was injured late in the third quarter with the 49ers enjoying a comfortable lead at the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.
Staley, a six-time Pro Bowl selection, went down on a run play to his side and limped to the sideline, where he received treatment on his left leg. He was taken off the field on a golf cart for further evaluation.
The 49ers were up 34-10 at the time.
Staley, 35, has started all 176 games of his NFL career with the 49ers, who selected him with the 28th overall pick in the 2007 draft. He started all 16 games last season for the first time since 2015, allowing 3.5 sacks, per STATS LLC. That was his lowest single-season figure since 2013.
The team signed Staley to a two-year contract extension this summer, putting him under control through the 2021 season.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees has an injured ligament in his right thumb, which could force him to miss multiple games, NFL Network reported Monday.
Brees said Sunday night he was seeing a hand specialist in Los Angeles after getting knocked out of the team’s loss to the Rams in the first quarter with the injury.
“Yeah, I am concerned,” said Brees, who wore a brace on the thumb postgame. “I’m hoping it’s not too significant.”
Brees said he had X-rays but at the time claimed not to know if it was a bone or ligament issue.
“I’m hoping for the best and just preparing for whatever the next steps might be,” he said.
Brees hit his right hand on Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald’s right hand while following through on an incomplete pass to Jared Cook on third-and-8 midway through the quarter. He was seen struggling to pick up a ball, and then had the thumb taped.
“Right away, when he attempted to throw, he was having pain with it. It wasn’t anything elaborate,” coach Sean Payton said in his postgame press conference. “We’ll give you an update when the time comes right.”
Teddy Bridgewater entered with 3:29 remaining in the first quarter. He went 17 of 30 for 165 yards as the Saints fell 27-9.
Brees opened the game 3 of 5 for 38 yards and an interception before leaving. He came out of the locker room after halftime with the tape off of his hand and with a helmet on, but did not enter and then was re-taped.
The 40-year-old has missed just one game due to injury since joining the Saints in 2006, which came in 2015 due to a shoulder issue. He has missed just two other contests of a possible 210 with the Saints, both while resting in Week 17 with the team’s playoff position secure.
The league’s all-time leading passer needs 155 yards to become the first in NFL history to pass for 75,000 yards.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees is seeing a hand specialist Sunday evening in Los Angeles after getting knocked out of the team’s loss to the Rams in the first quarter with a right thumb injury.
“Yeah, I am concerned,” said Brees, who wore a brace on the thumb postgame. “I’m hoping it’s not too significant.”
Brees said he had X-rays but doesn’t know if it’s a bone or ligament issue.
“I’m hoping for the best and just preparing for whatever the next steps might be,” he said.
Brees hit his right hand on Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald’s right hand while following through on an incomplete pass to Jared Cook on third-and-8 midway through the quarter. He was seen struggling to pick up a ball, and then had the thumb taped.
“Right away, when he attempted to throw, he was having pain with it. It wasn’t anything elaborate,” coach Sean Payton said in his postgame press conference. “We’ll give you an update when the time comes right.”
Payton suggested it might take a couple of days of testing before the team has an update.
Teddy Bridgewater entered with 3:29 remaining in the first quarter. He went 17 of 30 for 165 yards as the Saints fell 27-9.
Brees opened the game 3 of 5 for 38 yards and an interception before leaving. He came out of the locker room after halftime with the tape off of his hand and with a helmet on, but did not enter and then was retaped.
The 40-year-old has missed just one game due to injury since joining the Saints in 2006, which came in 2015 due to a shoulder issue. He has missed just two other contests of a possible 210 with the Saints, both while resting in Week 17 with the team’s playoff position secure.
Meanwhile, Donald left with his own injury later in the first half but returned before the break.
Donald pulled up and grabbed at his back in the final minute of the first quarter while pursuing wide receiver Deonte Harris in the backfield. Early in the second quarter, he remained on the ground after getting a quarterback hit. He went back to the locker room, and the team announced he was questionable to return, before he came back late in the second quarter.
The two-time reigning Defensive Player of the Year, Donald had one tackle for loss and the quarterback hit before leaving, and finished with the same numbers. He is still looking for his first sack of the season.
Donald, 28, had 20.5 sacks, 41 QB hits and 25 tackles for loss last season.
Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson was back on the field just hours after Sunday’s loss to the Carolina Panthers, looking for ways to improve.
The Texans (2-2) hope the extra effort will pay off Sunday when the struggling Atlanta Falcons (1-3) visit NRG Stadium.
Watson has been sacked 18 times this season, third most in the NFL. While his offensive line shouldered significant blame last year when he endured a league-high 62 sacks, the burden has slowly shifted to Watson, with some blaming his tendency to hold the ball too long as central to his own undoing.
Watson, to his credit, hasn’t shied away from acknowledging that he has plenty more to discover.
“However long I play this game, I’m always going to continue to learn and continue to grow in that area,” he said. “I’m never going to be perfect or feel like I’ve got it. I’m going to always find new pieces and techniques that the defense is doing to try to help myself see what they’re doing and try to execute.”
Injuries on the offensive line placed Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan in harm’s way in the season opener against the Minnesota Vikings and again last week in a 24-10 loss to the Tennessee Titans.
The Falcons opened the season having replaced three starters up front only to lose rookie right guard Chris Lindstrom to a broken left foot after just 45 snaps. Jamon Brown was summoned to replace Lindstrom and, not at all surprising given all the shifting, Ryan was sacked four times.
Things took a turn for the worse against the Titans when the Falcons lost Brown (concussion) and center Alex Mack (elbow) to injuries. Both were non-participants in practice Wednesday, leaving the Falcons in position to lean deeper into their offensive line depth.
“It’s been evident that we’ve needed that depth so far this year, to have talented guys to step in and fill where needed,” Atlanta coach Dan Quinn said. “That certainly was the case when Chris went down and Jamon moved into that spot, and when Jamon was injured in the game, we had to go through that again. You don’t want to get into that space where you lose some of the continuity, but I thought (depth) was an important piece to what we needed to do offensively.”
What remains for the Falcons to do against Houston is to find the consistency that has eluded them thus far.
Whether by turnovers (minus-5 margin) or penalty (42 compared to 27 for their opponents), the Falcons have repeatedly found ways to stymie their progress. With just 70 points through four games, Atlanta ranks 26th in the NFL in scoring, which doesn’t really represent an offense laden with star power.
“I think there’s a lot of reasons why we haven’t won games and probably each of them is different for each of those games,” Ryan said. “The guys that we have, we’ve got to find a way to get it done. We’ve all got to play better and put ourselves in better positions. But more than anything, it comes down to being more consistent and doing the little things over and over really well.
“Good football teams do that and we’re certainly capable of doing it. We haven’t done it, but we’ve got to go out there and change that narrative.”
Tiger Woods arrived at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland this week admitting his game was not as sharp as he would like entering the final major of the year.
The inconsistency in Woods’ game – and inability to control the shape of his shots – was on full display during a 7-over-par 78 on Thursday that left him 12 shots off J.B. Holmes’ first-round lead.
Woods will now have to post a very solid score on Friday just to reach the weekend.
Appearing to be holding off from some of his typically aggressive swings, Woods managed to get through the first four holes in even par including a miraculous par on the first hole.
“I’m not moving as well as I’d like,” Woods said. “Certain shots I just can’t hit. Father time, the procedures I’ve had … just the way it’s going to be from here on out. It’s why I’m not playing as often anymore on the PGA Tour.”
The highest opening round in The Open by an eventual champion in event history is 75.
Woods bogeyed the par-4 fifth hole, then doubled the par-3 sixth. Two more bogeys over the next three holes left Woods with a 5-over 41 on the front nine.
He added another bogey on No. 10 and one more at the 14th to drop to 7 over for the first time. In jeopardy of posting only the sixth birdie-free round of his major career, Woods rolled in a lengthy putt on No. 15 to finally gain a stroke back, raising his arms in a feigned celebration.
After a pair of pars, Woods pulled his drive left off the 18th hole. He chopped out of the rough, chipped onto the green and missed his par putt.
Woods will play in the morning wave Friday, with the cut line expected to fall around 2-over par depending on what type of weather conditions players face in the second round.
Woods was hardly the only marquee player to feel the wrath of Royal Portrush.
Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy hit his opening drive out of bounds en route to an 8-over 79, while Phil Mickelson stumbled to a 5-over 76.
