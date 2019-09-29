Champ takes 54-hole lead as DeChambeau implodes at Safeway
Cameron Champ, who one day earlier announced his grandfather is battling Stage Four stomach cancer, shot a 5-under par 67 on Saturday to grab the third-round lead at the Safeway Open in Napa, Calif.
Champ, who sits at 14-under 202 after 54 holes, also took advantage of a miserable day Bryson DeChambeau.
DeChambeau, who owned a two-stroke lead after the second round, failed to birdie a hole at the Silverado Country Club North Course. He had two bogies, a double and 15 pars for a 4-over 76. That left him at 8 under for the tournament and dropped him from first to a tie for 15th.
But it could have been worse if not for a bizarre sequence on 18 that left plenty of couch caddies wondering if DeChambeau had violated any rules.
He appeared headed for big trouble when he hit his second shot on the par-5 final hole over the greenside grandstands and into a reed patch. DeChambeau then discussed his options with course officials, and it turned into a 20-minute delay. Ultimately, he was allowed to take a drop, from which he flopped the ball over the grandstands and two-putted from 10 feet for par.
Colombian Sebastian Munoz and Canadian Adam Hadwin, both of whom also shot 67, and Canadian Nick Taylor (70) sit in a three-way tie for second at 11 under, three shots back of Champ.
A quartet of Americans are tied for fifth: Chez Reavie (69), Collin Morikawa (70), Justin Thomas (71) and Nick Watney (72).
Munoz, who won the Sanderson Farms Championship last weekend, is looking to become the first back-to-back winner on the tour since DeChambeau in 2018.
But he’ll have to get past Champ, who sits just one stroke off the 54-hole record for the Safeway Open after carding five birdies and 13 pars. The 24-year-old has held the 54-hole lead just one other time in his career, and he parlayed that into his only PGA Tour victory (2018 Sanderson Farms Championship).
Goodell: Demand for overseas NFL games exceeds supply
NFL teams will play five games outside the United States in
NFL teams will play five games outside the United States in 2019, and commissioner Roger Goodell said there’s room for more.
“The reality is that the demand for playing those games is greater than we have in the inventory,” Goodell told Sports Business Journal.
Four games are set for London and one for Mexico City. The Chicago Bears and Oakland Raiders will play in the first game abroad on Oct. 6 in London in a new soccer stadium also designed to host NFL games.
A limited number of games are available because most teams are unwilling to sacrifice one of their eight home games. That could lead to an NFL team being placed in Europe.
Goodell said that while he thinks a team would have fan and financial support there, it isn’t that simple.
“I have no doubt that the fanbase and the commercial opportunity is there (for a franchise),” Goodell said. “Can we do it competitively? Can we do it where our 32 teams can compete at a competitive level? And that’s critical. At the end of the day our game is our product.”
Neck injury could end Seahawks CB Reed’s career
The neck injury sustained by Seattle Seahawks cornerback Kalan Reed earlier this month will likely end his NFL career, the player’s agent told NFL Media.
Reed injured his third and fourth vertebrae during the Aug. 18 preseason loss to the Minnesota Vikings and was placed on injured reserve this week.
The 25-year-old experienced numbness after the injury and attempting to play again would put him at serious risk, agent Harold Lewis told Ian Rapoport on Thursday.
A seventh-round draft pick by Tennessee in 2016, Reed played in seven games in two seasons with the Titans and registered three tackles.
He spent the 2018 season on the practice squad with the Seahawks, who re-signed him to a one-year, $645,000 contract in April.
Free agent DE Russell comes out as bisexual
Free agent defensive end Ryan Russell revealed Thursday that he is bisexual, telling his story through ESPN’s Kevin Arnovitz in a piece posted to ESPN.com.
Currently looking to get back into the league after missing last season with a shoulder injury, the 27-year-old Russell said that after he met with an NFL team earlier this month, he told himself, “This is the last time I will ever interview for a job as anything other than my full self.”
“Have I lied to teammates, coaches, trainers, front-office executives and fans about who I am? Not exactly,” Russell continued. “But withholding information is a form of deceit. And I want the next part of my career — and life — steeped in trust and honesty. … My truth is that I’m a talented football player, a damn good writer, a loving son, an overbearing brother, a caring friend, a loyal lover, and a bisexual man.”
The Dallas Cowboys selected Russell out of Purdue in the fifth round of the 2015 draft. After playing in one game as a rookie, Russell signed with Tampa Bay. In two seasons with the Buccaneers, he played in 23 games and started six, registering 20 tackles and three sacks. According to Russell, a shoulder injury suffered during the 2017 season limited his performance, led to offseason surgery, and kept him off a roster last season.
After failing to land on a team last season and losing his best friend and college teammate Joe Gilliam to cancer, Russell said he moved to Los Angeles where he continued to recover from his injury, began to write stories and dated openly.
“In many ways, the past year of my life has been the most fulfilling, even if I wasn’t able to play a snap in the NFL,” he said. “I guess I always knew that healthy romantic relationships, supportive communities and meaningful hobbies make life more purposeful and less stressful. But until I started existing day-to-day in that kind of life, I didn’t realize how true it was.”
He said he believes openly LGBTQ players do have a place in the NFL, and that teams, coaches and players are far too concerned with players’ contributions on the field to be worried about their sexuality.
“The NFL is a multibillion-dollar entertainment entity with the power to create working conditions that allow LGBTQ people to perform their jobs like everyone else,” he said. “NFL teams who worry about the ‘distractions’ that would come with additional media coverage have skilled PR professionals who understand that there are bigger issues on Sunday afternoon than a quarterback being asked, ‘What’s it like having a bisexual teammate?’
“There are a lot of problems in the world, and a lot of issues facing the NFL. And I can say with confidence that LGBTQ players having the comfort to be themselves, date who they want, share parts of their life with friends and teammates will not rank among those issues.”
Packers sign G Allen
The Green Bay Packers signed
The Green Bay Packers signed former Chicago Bears guard Dejon Allen ahead of their preseason game Thursday evening against Kansas City Chiefs.
Allen, who went undrafted out of Hawaii in 2018, spent the entire season on the Bears practice squad an was waived in May, shortly after this year’s draft. The Packers made no corresponding move since they had an open spot on the roster.
The 6-3, 290-pounder made 49 starts for Hawaii, including 24 starts at left tackle. Green Bay had Allen for a visit prior to the 2018 season.
The Packers host the Chiefs in their preseason finale at Lambeau Field.
SEC says concussion lawyer defrauded ex-NFL players
A group
A group of retired players involved in a class-action lawsuit against the NFL over brain injuries was defrauded by their attorney and his Florida investment firm, the Securities and Exchange Commission said Thursday.
The SEC charged Cambridge Capital Group Advisors of Tallahassee, attorney Phillip Timothy Howard and investment manager Don Warner Reinhard with defrauding 20 investors, who largely were the former players.
Howard and Reinhard allegedly raised $4 million from the retired NFL players, about half of whom rolled over their league 401(k) accounts into hedge funds operated by Howard’s law offices.
“We allege that Cambridge, Howard and Reinhard defrauded these particularly vulnerable investors, many of whom invested their retirement savings,” said Eric Bustillo, the SEC’s Miami regional director. “Instead of investing all of the funds’ assets as promised, Howard and Reinhard used a significant portion of investor money to line their own pockets.”
Reinhard is a former registered investment adviser previously barred by the SEC.
According to the SEC complaint, the defendants used the funds to provide settlement advance loans to more than 70 of Howard’s NFL class-action clients.
The SEC also alleges that Howard borrowed $612,000 in undisclosed personal mortgage loans from the funds, which he never repaid.
The SEC complaint was filed in federal court in the Northern District of Florida.
Since the NFL settled a $1 billion class-action concussion settlement in January 2017, more than $685 million has been awarded.
Bills trade G Teller to Browns for draft picks
The Buffalo Bills traded second-year
The Buffalo Bills traded second-year guard Wyatt Teller to the Cleveland Browns on Thursday.
The Browns also receive a 2021 seventh-round draft pick from the Bills in exchange for fifth- and sixth-round selections in 2020.
Teller, 24, was drafted in the fifth round by Buffalo in 2018 out of Virginia Tech and appeared in eight games (seven starts) during his rookie campaign.
The 6-foot-4, 314-pound Teller is expected to compete with Eric Kush for the starting spot at right guard.
Falcons look to end skid vs. Eagles in home opener
Though the Philadelphia Eagles have enjoyed some home success against Atlanta in recent years, they know beating the Falcons on the road is a much tougher task.
Looking to build on a comeback victory from their opener, the visiting Eagles try to send the Falcons to their first 0-2 start in 12 seasons on Sunday night.
After rallying from a 17-0 second-quarter deficit to beat Washington 32-27 last weekend and winning its last three meetings (including playoffs) with Atlanta, Philadelphia has reason to feel confident heading into this prime-time matchup. It also helps that the Falcons are still a little shell-shocked from an ugly 28-12 opening loss at Minnesota.
Then again, those three straight Eagles all wins in this series came in Philadelphia, most recently 18-12 in the 2018 season opener. The Falcons have won the last two matchups in Atlanta, most recently in coach Dan Quinn’s debut in 2015. They’ve also won 10 of their last 11 home openers.
“They’re a different team when they play at home in front of their crowd,” Eagles coach Doug Pederson said during Wednesday’s press conference. “That’s why you can’t go off last week … It’s going to be a different atmosphere for us. It’s going to be a different team that we’re going to see.”
While the Eagles are 2-5 at Atlanta since 1997, and Pederson did a nice job of paying the host some lip service, the Falcons still must be better than they were against Minnesota.
Quarterback Matt Ryan threw for 304 yards and two fourth-quarter touchdowns with his team down 28-0, but was also picked off twice and sacked four times. Running back Devonta Freeman managed just 19 yards and lost a fumble on eight carries, while the Atlanta defense yielded 172 rushing yards to the Vikings.
The defeat obviously didn’t sit well with Quinn, but he’s not about to abandon the plan he has for the Falcons, or their quest to return to the playoffs after last season’s 7-9 disappointment.
“I don’t want to make (it about) one game … that’s not indicative of who I think we will be. Or, who we were in that game,” said Quinn, who is trying to keep the Falcons from going 0-2 for the first time since 2007.
“We really believe in our process. We totally do. We’re committed to it, and we’ll play well because of it.”
That means stopping an Eagles offense that apparently cannot be kept down long. Against the Redskins, Carson Wentz went 28 of 39 for 313 yards with three touchdowns. Two of those touchdowns went to DeSean Jackson, for 51 and 53 yards, while he posted 154 yards on eight receptions.
Philadelphia, however, needs to buckle down after giving up 370 passing yards to the Redskins. The Eagles recorded only one sack, and could be hurting up front with the loss of former Pro Bowl defensive tackle Malik Jackson to a season-ending foot injury. Fellow defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (toe) and defensive end Derek Barnett (shoulder) were limited at practice Wednesday.
Two of Ryan’s three career wins against the Eagles have come at home, but he’s posted just an 84.1 passer rating in eight overall meetings. In those eight, he’s completed 58.5 percent of his passes, with 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions.
Atlanta placed 2019 first-round guard Chris Lindstrom on injured reserve due to a broken foot. Receiver Russell Gage is dealing with a concussion.
The Eagles last started 2-0 in 2016.
Saints, Rams meet again, this time in L.A.
They played an NFC Championship Game less than a year ago that ended without a consensus winner — or so it seemed — and just two weeks into the current season, the rematch has arrived.
Sure the Los Angeles Rams advanced to Super Bowl LIII with a victory on Jan. 20 at New Orleans, but that game was marred by a no-call on a late pass interference that left the Saints crying foul. History will remember the contest by what did not unfold as much as what did.
When the Rams made a mess of the Super Bowl with just three points and 260 yards on offense (62 rushing), it only added to the heartbreak for Saints fans.
So when the Saints visit the Rams on Sunday at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, it will be a matchup of two teams looking for some sort of redemption. The Saints will be out to avenge a game that was taken from them, while the Rams look to defeat a team many think should have been the winner eight months ago.
“We all know what it looked like; nobody is going to sit here and say it wasn’t pass interference,” Rams coach Sean McVay said at his press conference Wednesday. “And that’s why it led to some rules being changed. Even though that play benefited our team, nobody wants anything but a fair game.”
Both teams enter off Week 1 victories.
The Rams held off the Carolina Panthers 30-27 on the road despite a bevy of late mistakes that included a blocked punt, an interception and a missed field goal, all in the fourth quarter.
Rams running back Todd Gurley gained 97 yards on 14 carries, including 64 on eight carries in the fourth quarter, after knee injury concerns dogged him into the offseason.
The Saints put together a thrilling victory at home Monday night over the Houston Texans, when they scored twice in the final minute, including a game-winning 58-yard field goal from Wil Lutz as time expired after the Texans took the lead with 37 seconds remaining.
New Orleans showed some cause for concern trailing 21-10 halfway through the third quarter, but quarterback Drew Brees cranked up the intensity yet again, hitting 32 of 43 passes for 370 yards and two scores.
A year after giving up 80.2 yards per game and 3.6 per carry on the ground, both second-best in the NFL, the Saints gave up 180 yards rushing to the Texans. Defensive tackles Sheldon Rankins, still recovering from a torn Achilles sustained in January, and David Onyemata (one-game suspension) did not play.
The Rams rushed for 166 yards and two touchdowns Sunday.
“They are a real good football team, obviously,” Saints head coach Sean Payton said of the Rams. “They are a team that requires a lot of preparation to handle (with) the movements and some of the motions offensively. And, then defensively they present a lot of problems with their front and their ability to cover and turn the ball over.”
Both teams are 27-10 (including playoffs) since the start of the 2017 season, McVay’s first with the Rams, while Los Angeles has scored 29.9 points per game and the Saints have scored 29.2. The two teams have met twice in the regular season over that span — the Rams won 26-20 at home in 2017, and the Saints won 45-35 in New Orleans in 2018.
The Rams are expecting that safety Eric Weddle (head laceration) will play this week after going through concussion protocol. Limited at practice Wednesday were defensive lineman Michael Brockers (shoulder) and linebacker Clay Matthews (back).
The Saints were missing wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr. at practice because of an illness, while the list of limited participants included: defensive tackle Mario Edwards Jr. (hamstring), linebacker Craig Robertson (hamstring), Rankins (Achilles) and safety Marcus Williams (groin).
NFL notebook: 18-game sked under discussion
While the concept of a future
While the concept of a future 18-game NFL season is nothing new, with players objecting to the wear and tear of an added two games, the Wall Street Journal reported a potential compromise Friday.
In early negotiations regarding the league’s current collective bargaining agreement, which expires after the 2020 season, an addition to the schedule reportedly has been discussed with the owners proposing the players remain limited to 16 games in an 18-game schedule.
Teams would have to stagger two games off for each of their players on the roster.
NFL Players’ Association executive director DeMaurice Smith confirmed to ESPN that the possibility has been raised, but added that the players don’t have any incentive to support it.
“I don’t see an 18-game schedule — under any circumstance — being in the best interest of our players,” Smith told ESPN. “If somebody wants to make an 18-game proposal, we’ll look at it. I haven’t seen anything that makes me think that it would be good for the players.”
The longer season would require a shortening of the preseason schedule, which is typically four games for teams. The report cited an NFLPA analysis that an added two regular-season games for each team could increase revenue by $2.5 billion league-wide.
–New Oakland Raiders guard Richie Incognito will have to wait a few weeks to make his debut with his new team after he was suspended for the first two games of the 2019 season.
The discipline, for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy, comes three months after he pleaded guilty in Arizona to three misdemeanors, two of which involved his 90-year-old grandmother.
Incognito, 36, pleaded guilty to a pair of Class 1 misdemeanors after he punched a hole in the wall of his grandmother’s Arizona home in August of last year and damaged the control box of a security system. Incognito was reportedly upset after the death of his father and blamed his grandmother.
Also in Arizona, he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge, stemming from an arrest in August of 2018, two days after the incident at his grandmother’s home.
Incognito is eligible to return to the Raiders on Sept. 16, the day following a game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
–New York Jets tight end Chris Herndon was suspended without pay for the first four games of the 2019 regular season for violating the NFL’s policy and program on substances of abuse, the NFL announced.
The league stated that Herndon can participate in all offseason and preseason practices and games. He will be eligible to return to the Jets’ active roster on Oct. 7, after their Oct. 6 game against the Eagles in Philadelphia.
Herndon pleaded guilty on Jan. 9 to a charge of driving while intoxicated, stemming from a multi-car accident in June 2018 in Rockaway Township, N.J.
According to a Rockaway Township court spokesperson, he paid a $639 fine and his license was revoked for 90 days in New Jersey.
Herndon was arrested June 2, 2018, after his SUV allegedly hit another car at 4:45 a.m. on Interstate 80 about 20 minutes from the Jets’ facility in Florham Park, N.J. Herndon’s vehicle flipped and slid about 700 feet, and the vehicle he hit — which was transporting a vintage car — was totaled, according to police.
–New England Patriots linebacker Elandon Roberts, who says he was harassed by police in the driveway of his Fort Bend County home in Texas during a traffic stop in March, wants a further investigation into the incident.
Jennine Hovell-Cox, Roberts’ attorney, told USA Today Sports that she made a request to the district attorney of Fort Bend County to further investigate the sheriff’s department over the March 10 incident, when the player was pulled over for speeding.
Roberts, who is heading into his fourth season with the Patriots after they made him a sixth-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft out of Houston, was stopped in Richmond, a Houston suburb, allegedly for driving 59 mph in a 35 mph zone. He also received a citation for not providing proof of insurance.
The dashcam video of the incident obtained by USA Today shows Roberts, 25, getting out of his sports car with his hands in the air after arriving at the driveway of his home.
“Get back in the car,” Fort Bend County Sheriff deputy Adam Watkins tells Roberts.
“This is my house,” says Roberts, who does get back in his car.
Watkins, calling for backup about “the big black man,” also says, “I told him to get back in. He wouldn’t comply. I had to yell at him pretty hard.”
Watkins also told Roberts’ wife to return to their home after she checked to see what was happening. Charges were not officially filed.
NFL notebook: Tragedy strikes Browns DE Smith
The girlfriend of
The girlfriend of Browns defensive end Chris Smith was struck and killed on Interstate 90 in Cleveland after their car became disabled.
Smith and Petara Cordero, who had their first child together just four weeks ago, were driving Tuesday night, and a tire on Smith’s 2019 Lamborghini blew out. As a result, the sports car veered to the left and struck a center median. Smith and Cordero got out of the car.
A 47-year-old woman driving a 2017 Mazda 3 then hit the open passenger door of the Lamborghini, striking Cordero. The woman admitted to police she had been drinking, and toxicology results are pending.
Smith, 27, is in his second season with the Browns after playing for the Jacksonville Jaguars (2014-16) and Cincinnati Bengals (2017).
–Los Angeles Chargers tight end Hunter Henry sustained a tibia plateau fracture to his left knee in the season opener, the team announced.
The Chargers said that Henry will continue to be evaluated and that a time frame for his return has not been determined. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Henry will be sidelined four to six weeks.
Henry, 24, has 85 catches for 1,117 yards and 12 touchdowns in 30 career games (24 starts).
–New York Jets wide receiver Quincy Enunwa will miss the remainder of the season after sustaining his second serious neck injury in the past three years, coach Adam Gase announced.
Enunwa, who sat out the entire 2017 season because of an ailing neck, also missed five games in 2018 due to ankle injuries before signing a four-year, $36 million contract extension in December.
The 27-year-old Enunwa had one catch for minus-4 yards in New York’s 17-16 season-opening loss to Buffalo on Sunday.
–Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green has shed his protective boot, marking a positive step in his recovery from ankle surgery.
Green told reporters he has progressed to running on a gravity-assisted treadmill, but he stopped short of placing a timetable on a possible return.
–Los Angeles Rams safety Eric Weddle practiced, and coach Sean McVay said he expected the veteran to play on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.
Weddle, signed by the Rams in the offseason, was in concussion protocol after leaving the team’s road win Sunday over the Carolina Panthers with 5:23 remaining in the second quarter. He took a knee to his head as leaping Carolina running back Christian McCaffrey tried to make a play.
–Antonio Brown practiced with the New England Patriots, but his future remains murky as NFL brass met to discuss how to handle his off-field conduct, according to USA Today.
–Bengals running back Joe Mixon is hopeful to play this weekend because his recovery from an ankle injury is progressing well.
–Oakland Raiders safety Johnathan Abram’s rookie season has come to an end because of a torn labrum in his shoulder.
–Jennifer Lopez and the NFL are in talks over the performer taking the stage at the Super Bowl in February.
–Denver Broncos right tackle Ja’Wuan James will miss “at least a couple of weeks” with a left knee sprain, head coach Vic Fangio said.
–San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa sat out practice due to an ankle injury.
–The Patriots added depth to their offensive line by signing tackle Marshall Newhouse to a contract, the team announced.
–Former NFL and college quarterback Ryan Mallett was arrested in Springdale, Ark., on suspicion of driving while intoxicated after being involved in a two-car accident.
Chargers RB Gordon added to roster, can play Sunday
The Los
The Los Angeles Chargers added running back Melvin Gordon to the active roster on Saturday, meaning he’s eligible to play just days after ending his holdout.
The Chargers play at the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.
Coach Anthony Lynn had hoped to get the Pro Bowl running back ready for the Week 5 home game against the Denver Broncos. But running back Justin Jackson has a calf strain and was ruled out against the Dolphins. Gordon is expected to play.
USA Today’s Mike Jones reported Saturday the team plans to play Gordon “on a limited snap count” against the Dolphins.
Gordon, 26, sat out training camp and the first three games of the season in a protracted holdout and reported to the team on Thursday.
Gordon has gained 5,205 yards from scrimmage and scored 38 touchdowns during his first four seasons with the Chargers, who selected him with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft.
In other transactions, the Chargers signed wide receiver Andre Patton from the practice squad because of injuries to Mike Williams and Travis Benjamin. To make room on the roster for Gordon and Patton, the Chargers waived defensive end Chris Peace and released cornerback Dontae Johnson.
Vegas shoots 62, surges to John Deere lead
Jhonattan Vegas of Venezuela delivered scorching round of 9-under-par 62 on Friday to seize a one-stroke lead through two rounds of the John Deere Classic in Silvis, Ill.
Vegas’ bogey-free round at TPC Deere Run put him at 13-under 129 through 36 holes, a stroke ahead of Andrew Landry, who shot 65 for the second consecutive day.
Lucas Glover shot 64 — with the help of an albatross — to hold third place alone at 11 under. Five players are tied for fourth another stroke back, with two others at 9 under. A whopping 14 players are tied for 11th at 8 under.
Vegas opened his day at No. 10 with a birdie, then ran off four in a five-hole stretch from Nos. 13 to 17. Three of the four came after his approach settled within six feet of the pin. He tacked on three straight birdies starting at No. 2 and added a 16-foot birdie putt at No. 8 to cap his day.
“Probably the best I’ve felt all year, to be honest,” Vegas told reporters after his round. “I mean, I hit the ball extremely well, kind of what I’ve been struggling with a little bit the past few months. I was able to kind of figure out a little bit something yesterday on the range after I got done playing, and I was able to carry it through today.
“It felt really good, in control the whole time with the ball-striking, which is my type of game. So I’m glad that stuff is back.”
Vegas tied for third at the PLAYERS Championship in March and for eighth at the Wells Fargo Championship in May, but he had missed three cuts in four events entering this week. He’s seeking his fourth career victory and his first since 2017.
Landry also started on the back nine, and he had his round at 8 under through 12 holes after birdieing three straight to start the front. But he managed just five pars and a bogey (at No. 6) the rest of the way.
“Saturday and Sunday will be fun,” Landry said. “It’s going to be a firm and fast golf course come Sunday.”
Glover, the only player in the top 10 who already qualified for next week’s Open Championship, had the highlight of the day, holing out from 255 yards on his second shot at the par-5 10th. The ball bounced 20 yards shy of the green, rolled up and curled perfectly into the cup. He also sprinkled four birdies — three on a 6-under 30 back nine — in a bogey-free round.
First-round leader Roberto Diaz of Mexico struggled, totaling three birdies and three bogeys before finishing with a double bogey to post 73 and slip into a tie for 23rd at 7 under.
Defending champion Michael Kim missed his 18th straight cut after shooting 72, finishing the tournament at 3 over.
The field is limited due to top players being in Europe preparing for The Open Championship next week.
The event holds the final available spot into the field for The Open, which would go to the top player not otherwise exempt who finishes inside the top five and ties. The JDC provides a charter flight to players traveling to The Open on Sunday night.
NFL notebook: Chargers activate Gordon, RB could play
The Los Angeles
The Los Angeles Chargers added running back Melvin Gordon to the active roster on Saturday, meaning he’s eligible to play Sunday in Miami just days after ending his holdout.
Coach Anthony Lynn had hoped to get the Pro Bowl running back ready for the Week 5 home game against the Denver Broncos. But running back Justin Jackson has a calf strain and was ruled out against the Dolphins. Gordon is expected to play.
USA Today’s Mike Jones reported Saturday the team plans to play Gordon “on a limited snap count” against the Dolphins.
Gordon, 26, sat out training camp and the first three games of the season in a protracted holdout and reported to the team on Thursday. He has gained 5,205 yards from scrimmage and scored 38 touchdowns during his first four seasons with the Chargers, who selected him with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft.
–Disgruntled cornerback Jalen Ramsey is back with the Jacksonville Jaguars and was on a plane to Denver for Sunday’s game against the Broncos, multiple outlets reported. He remains questionable for the game.
Ramsey didn’t practice throughout the week, citing an illness and lower back and hamstring injuries, while taking personal time to be at home in Nashville, Tenn., for the birth of his second daughter.
On Uninterrupted’s “17 Weeks” podcast on Sirius XM, Ramsey reiterated his trade request on Thursday because he has lost respect for the franchise.
Since joining the Jaguars as the fifth overall selection in the 2016 NFL Draft, Ramsey has not missed a regular-season game. The two-time Pro Bowler has 210 tackles and nine interceptions in 51 games over three-plus seasons.
–The NFL and NFL Referees Association have finalized a new seven-year collective bargaining agreement, both sides announced.
The new deal runs through May 31, 2026. The current CBA was set to expire in May 2020.
While terms of the deal were not released, the new CBA covers compensation and benefits and emphasizes training and development of officials.
By finalizing the agreement early, the league avoids a similar situation to 2012 when the NFL locked out referees only to have replacement officials succumb to high-profile blunders. The most attention-getting mistake came on a last-second pass to the end zone that gave the Seattle Seahawks a victory over the Green Bay Packers on a Monday night — a play that has become known as the “Fail Mary.”
Rival Chiefs set for last visit to Oakland
One of the
One of the classic rivalries spawned by the 1960 formation of the American Football League will be losing one of its treasured homes after this season.
With the Oakland Raiders expected to move to Las Vegas in 2020, a little something will be lost from television clips of yesteryear against the Kansas City Chiefs.
“It was back during the Len Dawson era, when football was on in black and white,” said Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones, referencing the Hall of Fame quarterback who led the Chiefs to victory in Super Bowl IV. “So that’s a long history of the rivalry. It used to be called ‘hate week.’ I don’t think we should push it that far, but we know what we got coming.”
Add that extra motivational nugget to a Sunday matchup that finds the longtime AFC West rivals squaring off in Oakland, Calif.
Each triumphed in their openers. The Raiders even got a leg up in the division by overcoming the release of troubled wide receiver Antonio Brown to trip the Denver Broncos on Monday night.
The win enabled Oakland coach Jon Gruden to share a perspective that still sounds rather implausible.
“We haven’t had any distractions this year, really,” Gruden said Wednesday.
Can the Chiefs provide one? Well, they have won eight of their last nine against the Raiders, which factors into the 21 wins Kansas City has recorded in its past 23 division matchups.
Looking for a fourth consecutive AFC West title behind reigning NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs exude supreme confidence. Enough that coach Andy Reid did not make much out of what could be the franchise’s last trip to Oakland.
“The bathrooms flooded last year, won’t miss that,” Reid said.
Neither the Chiefs nor the remainder of the NFL got to face Brown in silver and black, as the wideout’s bizarre Steelers-Raiders-Patriots saga continues.
Nonetheless, the Chiefs might need everything Mahomes can deliver if Oakland quarterback Derek Carr maintains his passing accuracy.
Carr completed 84.6 percent of his attempts in the 24-16 win against Denver, going 22 of 26 for 259 yards and a touchdown on the opening drive that gave the Raiders the lead for keeps.
Mahomes fired for 378 yards and three touchdowns in the Chiefs’ season-opening 40-26 victory at Jacksonville. An ankle sprain Mahomes sustained against the Jaguars did not slow him much, and there was no lingering effect as he practiced Wednesday.
“They’ve got a lot of skill, man, and Mahomes is spectacular,” Gruden said of the Chiefs. “It’ll be a tough, tough game for us, on a short week especially.”
The Chiefs will miss wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who injured his collarbone in the opener and is out for a few weeks. De’Anthony Thomas will rejoin the Chiefs after a one-game substance abuse suspension and fill in for Hill along with Georgia rookie Mecole Hardman. Sammy Watkins starred in the opener, producing 198 receiving yards and three touchdowns.
Oakland rookie safety Johnathan Abram will miss the remainder of the season with a shoulder injury he sustained in the Denver game. Curtis Riley or Erik Harris will step up to replace Abram. Also, guard Gabe Jackson (knee) remains out.
Colts hold QB Luck (calf) out of minicamp
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck will sit out this week’s mandatory minicamp because of a calf strain that also kept him out of last month’s organized team activities.
Coach Frank Reich told reporters Tuesday that the team was being cautious with the injury and that it was a “no brainer” that Luck would be ready for training camp in late July.
Luck said he has been able to throw “significantly” while rehabbing the calf injury.
Luck, 29, was named the 2018 NFL Comeback Player of the Year after completing a career-best 67.3 percent of his passes for 4,593 yards and 39 touchdowns and leading the Colts to a playoff berth.
The No. 1 overall pick in the 2012 draft sat out the entire 2017 season following surgery on his right shoulder.
Report: Jaguars CB Ramsey heads to Denver with team
Disgruntled cornerback Jalen
Disgruntled cornerback Jalen Ramsey is back with the Jacksonville Jaguars and was on a plane to Denver for Sunday’s game against the Broncos, an ESPN source confirmed Saturday.
NFL Network was the first to report that Ramsey was on the team flight to Denver.
He is still listed as questionable for Sunday’s game.
Ramsey didn’t practice throughout the week, citing an illness and lower back and hamstring injuries, while taking personal time to be at home in Nashville, Tenn., for the birth of his second daughter.
On Uninterrupted’s “17 Weeks” podcast on Sirius XM, Ramsey reiterated his trade request on Thursday because he has lost respect for the franchise.
“I’m not sure if I’ve played my final game for the Jags yet or not, but my trade request still stands. For me, respect is a huge thing,” Ramsey, 24, said. “I kinda touched on it a little bit last week in last week’s podcast, but once respect is lost for both parties, I think it is time to part ways.”
Since joining the Jaguars as the fifth overall selection in the 2016 NFL Draft, Ramsey has not missed a regular-season game. The two-time Pro Bowler has 210 tackles and nine interceptions in 51 games over three-plus seasons.
Chiefs DT Jones skipping camp for contract reasons
Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones will not report to minicamp in hopes of having his contract situation addressed by the team before the start of the 2019 season.
Jones’ deal was set on the back burner when the Chiefs acquired Frank Clark from the Seattle Seahawks and signed him to a massive contract.
Jones, 24, is due $1.2 million in base salary. That’s not anywhere near market value considering his 15.5-sack 2018 season.
Jones has generated 24 sacks through his first three NFL seasons.
Per NFL Network, a slowdown in negotiations prompted Jones to pass on mandatory minicamp.
Kansas City is moving to a 4-3 front under defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo. His scheme is precedented on pass-rushing skill at all four defensive line spots.
Giants’ Shurmur stokes QB controversy: ‘We’ll see what happens’
New York Giants head coach Pat Shurmur set the stage for a summertime quarterback competition between Eli Manning and rookie Daniel Jones on Tuesday.
Shurmur previously said Manning would be the starter and Jones would figure out where he fits in the quarterback pecking order.
That tune changed dramatically when Shurmur said he is “constantly” evaluating which quarterback gives the team the best chance to win.
“We’re gonna play the very best player,” Shurmur said. “I know we’re dancing around the words here, but right now Eli is getting ready to have a great year and Daniel is getting ready to play. We’ll just see what happens. … We do feel good where Eli is, he’s our starting quarterback, and we’ve got a young player that we think is going to be an outstanding player getting himself ready to play.”
Manning, 38, has faced questions about his diminished skills and longevity before. Two years ago, then-coach Ben McAdoo ended Manning’s consecutive starts streak to start Geno Smith, fanning the flames for pundits insisting Manning’s best days are behind him.
Shurmur, hired to replace McAdoo, hopped in Manning’s corner. At the end of the 2018 regular season, he said Manning had “years left” as a starting quarterback and insisted he would continue to start because “experience matters.”
Jones, drafted sixth overall by the Giants in April, has a similar demeanor to Manning and has been tutored by Peyton Manning. The team also has 2018 fourth-rounder Kyle Lauletta and veteran backup Alex Tanney.
“I’m not trying to be cryptic about it,” Shurmur said Tuesday. “It is what I said it is. Eli is getting ready to have an outstanding year and Daniel is getting ready to play. That’s really about it.”
Shurmur was strong in his assessment last month of where the quarterbacks stood.
“At the quarterback position, we have a starter in Eli and we have guys behind him, specifically Daniel Jones, who need to do everything they can to be ready to play Week 1. That’s where we’re at,” Shurmur said.
Vikings’ Rudolph reportedly gets 4-year, $36M extension
The Minnesota Vikings and tight end Kyle
The Minnesota Vikings and tight end Kyle Rudolph agreed to a multiyear contract extension Monday night — a day before the team’s mandatory minicamp is set to begin.
Rudolph, who had just one year left on his previous deal, confirmed on his Twitter account that he is staying with the Vikings long term. ESPN and NFL.com both reported that he landed a four-year, $36 million extension.
The tweet, which ended with the hashtag “UnfinishedBusiness” read in part, “I am honored beyond words to say that my home, our home, will always be … in Minnesota!”
The new contract is expected to lower Rudolph’s salary-cap hit to help the team, which has little available cap room, according to ESPN.
The move comes weeks after the Vikings selected Alabama tight end Irv Smith Jr. in the second round of the draft, with the 50th overall pick.
Rudolph, 29, subsequently said he was looking forward to playing in more sets with two tight ends.
“It’s exciting,” Rudolph told ESPN. “It’s something, an element, that we’ve never had here in my nine years being here. It forces defenses to play with three linebackers, and that allows us to control the game, when we go out there in three-wide sets. People always talk about creating mismatches — well, now they have five DBs on the field, and yeah, there’s still mismatches, there’s size mismatches, but now we can kind of control and do things how we want to do them.”
A second-round pick (43rd overall) out of Notre Dame in 2011, Rudolph has played all eight of his NFL seasons in Minnesota. Last year, he finished with 64 receptions for 634 yards and four touchdowns. For his career, Rudolph has 386 catches for 3,787 yards and 41 scores.
He was selected to the Pro Bowl after the 2012 and 2017 seasons.
The Minnesota Vikings and tight end Kyle Rudolph agreed
