CFL bans Manziel after release by Alouettes
Johnny Manziel was released Wednesday by the Montreal Alouettes, and the Canadian Football League said it will not allow any other team to sign the former Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback.
The Alouettes and the CFL did not give a specific reason for Manziel’s release, with Montreal general manager Kavis Reed saying in a statement that Manziel violated conditions of his contract.
“We are disappointed by this turn of events. Johnny was provided a great deal of support by our organization, in collaboration with the CFL, but he has been unable to abide by the terms of his agreement. We worked with the league and presented alternatives to Johnny, who was unwilling to proceed,” Reed said in the statement.
The Alouettes acquired Manziel in 2018 from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. He threw for 1,290 yards with five touchdowns and seven interceptions in eight games.
Manziel received permission to sign with the Tiger-Cats in December 2017 after extensive discussions with the league. At the time, the CFL issued this statement:
“Mr. Manziel has been informed he must continue to meet a number of conditions in order to remain eligible. These conditions, while extensive and exacting, remain confidential.”
The CFL was the second chance at a pro career for Manziel, now 26.
The Cleveland Browns selected the Texas A&M product No. 22 overall in the 2014 NFL Draft, but he lasted only two seasons with the team. In 15 games (eight starts) he posted a 2-6 record as a starter, throwing for seven touchdowns and seven interceptions.
His time in Cleveland was marked by tumult that included excessive partying, being AWOL from treatment for a hamstring injury and a stint in rehab.
Titans RB Henry returns to the field
Running back Derrick Henry
Running back Derrick Henry practiced with the Tennessee Titans on Monday after being sidelined with a calf injury since early in training camp.
Henry eased back into practice, taking handoffs and catching the ball out of the backfield.
Head coach Mike Vrabel wouldn’t commit to Henry playing in Sunday night’s exhibition game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
“We will see how he is and if we can progress a little bit more tomorrow,” Vrabel said. “I am not going to hope and wish, but if he’s better by Sunday and ready to play then we will play him. If not we will keep working toward getting him back.”
Henry, 25, posted career highs with 1,059 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns last season. He had a record-tying 99-yard touchdown run against Jacksonville in Week 14.
Henry has totaled 2,293 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns along with 39 catches for 372 yards and one score in 47 games since the Titans drafted him in the second round in 2016.
In other personnel news, the Titans removed kicker Ryan Succop and tight end Jonnu Smith from the physically unable to perform list.
Both veterans passed their physicals and were cleared to return to practice with about three weeks left until the Sept. 8 season opener in Cleveland against the Browns.
Succop, 32, has been recovering from offseason knee surgery. He made 26 of 30 field goals last season and has converted 83.6 percent of his field goals (235 of 281) over 10 seasons with the Titans (2014-18) and Kansas City Chiefs (2009-13).
Smith, who turns 24 on Thursday, has also been recovering from knee surgery. He caught 20 passes for 258 yards and three touchdowns in 13 games last season. The 2017 third-round pick has 38 receptions for 415 yards and five scores in 29 career games with Tennessee.
Smith practice on Monday but Succop didn’t, ESPN reported.
Titans remove K Succop, TE Smith from PUP list
The Tennessee
The Tennessee Titans removed kicker Ryan Succop and tight end Jonnu Smith from the physically unable to perform list on Monday.
Both veterans passed their physicals and are cleared to return to practice with about three weeks left until the Sept. 8 season opener in Cleveland against the Browns.
Succop, 32, has been recovering from offseason knee surgery. He made 26 of 30 field goals last season and has converted 83.6 percent of his field goals (235 of 281) over 10 seasons with the Titans (2014-18) and Kansas City Chiefs (2009-13).
Smith, who turns 24 on Thursday, has also been recovering from knee surgery. He caught 20 passes for 258 yards and three touchdowns in 13 games last season. The 2017 third-round pick has 38 receptions for 415 yards and five scores in 29 career games with Tennessee.
The Titans will host the Pittsburgh Steelers in the third preseason game on Sunday.
Giants WR Shepard (thumb) back at full practice
Sterling Shepard, expected to emerge as the New York Giants No. 1 receiver, is back to full practice after breaking his left thumb at the opening of training camp, and all signs point to him being on the field in Week 1.
The Giants open the season on Sept. 8 on the road against the Dallas Cowboys.
Over the weekend, Shepard practiced without restrictions and didn’t need to wear the yellow, non-contract jersey.
“It’s actually healed up pretty fast and … I’m feeling good,” Shepard told the New York Post. “I wouldn’t say I’m all the way back, but I’m pretty close. I’m where I need to be. I feel good about that.”
He is still wearing a splint but said he expects to play against the Cowboys.
After trading Odell Beckham Jr. and acquiring veteran Golden Tate, the Giants expected to have a good one-two punch with Tate and Shepard. But with Tate suspended the first four weeks of the season for a violation of the league’s rules on performance-enhancing drugs, Shepard’s rapid recovery is just the good news the Giants need.
“He’s been cleared all along to be out here. It’s just the next step in the process. He’s fine,” head coach Pat Shurmur said.
Shepard, who had career-high totals of 66 receptions and 872 yards last season, signed a four-year, $41 million deal in April. He has 190 catches for 2,286 yards and 14 touchdown receptions in 43 games (42 starts) for the Giants.
Patriots WRs Edelman, Thomas return to practice
New
New England wide receivers Julian Edelman and Demaryius Thomas returned to the practice field Monday.
Edelman has been on the non-football injury list with a broken left thumb suffered this offseason, while Thomas has been on the physically unable to perform list while recuperating from a torn Achilles.
ESPN reported that both veterans participated in warm-ups during the portion of Monday’s practice that was open to media members.
Edelman, 33, caught 74 passes for 850 yards and six touchdowns in the 2018 regular season and was the MVP of the Super Bowl LIII win against the Los Angeles Rams.
Thomas, 31, split last season between the Denver Broncos and Houston Texans. He registered a combined 59 receptions for 677 yards and five scores before getting hurt in Week 16 at Philadelphia.
A four-time Pro Bowl selection with Denver, Thomas signed a one-year, $2.9 million contract with New England in April.
This is the latest good news for the Pats’ receiving corps, following the NFL’s conditional reinstatement last week of Josh Gordon.
Colts place Foreman on IR, sign RB West
Indianapolis
Indianapolis Colts running back D’Onta Foreman was placed on injured reserve on Monday due to a torn biceps.
The team signed running back Charcandrick West to fill the vacancy.
Foreman was recently claimed off waivers from the Houston Texans. He had one carry for minus-1 yard and caught one pass for six yards in Saturday’s 21-18 loss to the Cleveland Browns.
Foreman, 23, rushed for 327 yards and two touchdowns in 10 games as a rookie for the Texans in 2017 before suffering a torn Achilles tendon. He returned to see action in just one game last season, carrying the ball seven times for minus-1 yard.
West, 28, has rushed for 998 yards and seven touchdowns and caught 77 passes for 589 yards and six scores in 52 games (11 starts) over five seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Indianapolis also signed free agent safety Kai Nacua, undrafted free agent running back Marquis Young, waived safety Derrick Kindred and placed receiver Daurice Fountain (ankle) on injured reserve.
Nacua, 24, had 13 tackles in 16 games (three starts) for the Browns in 2017 and spent time last season on the practice squads of the Baltimore Ravens and Carolina Panthers.
Young, 24, was a college star at Massachusetts and rushed for 3,631 yards and 29 touchdowns, caught 98 passes for 671 yards and two scores and also scored on a kickoff return.
Kindred, 25, was claimed off waivers by the Colts in April. He played in 42 games (17 starts) over three seasons with the Browns and had 137 tackles and two interceptions.
Fountain, 23, played in one game last season after being a fifth-round draft choice by the Colts.
Panthers QB Newton expected to play Thursday
Panthers quarterback Cam Newton
Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is expected to make his season debut this Thursday when Carolina takes on the Patriots in New England.
Head coach Ron Rivera said Monday that the team expects all of its starters, including Newton, linebacker Luke Kuechly and running back Christian McCaffrey to play against the Patriots.
All three have been held out of the first two preseason games, with Newton coming back from offseason shoulder surgery and Kuechly having been held out of practice recently.
“They’ve been the gold standard for a long time,” Rivera said, per ESPN.com. “You want to go out and see just how good you are. It is a good measuring stick as to who we can be as a football team.”
Newton, 30, is entering his ninth NFL season. The former MVP completed 67.9 percent of his passes for 3,395 yards, 24 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 14 games last season.
Kuechly, 28, is heading into his eighth season. The five-time All-Pro registered 130 tackles, two sacks and an interception in 16 starts in 2018.
McCaffrey, 23, is entering his third season. The first-round pick rushed for 1,098 yards and seven touchdowns in 16 games last season and also set an NFL record for running backs by catching 107 passes. He accumulated 867 yards and six scores.
Kingsbury: Cardinals want to ‘build around’ Rosen
INDIANAPOLIS -- Kliff Kingsbury attempted
INDIANAPOLIS — Kliff Kingsbury attempted to diffuse a twisted controversy surrounding his quarterback position on Wednesday.
The first-year coach of the Arizona Cardinals made headlines when a video from last college football season — Kingsbury was head coach at Texas Tech — made the rounds. The money line: Kingsbury said he would take Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray with the top pick in the draft if he could.
As it turns out, Kingsbury certainly could. The Cardinals have the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.
“Kyler is a freak. … I would take him with the first pick of the draft if I could,” Kingsbury said at the time. “He’s a tremendous talent. I’ve thought that since high school. He’s just gotten better and better. You see what he did in just kind of one season.”
Kingsbury recruited Murray out of high school, but he said Josh Rosen, drafted 10th overall in 2018, remains the Cardinals’ quarterback.
“He knows where he stands with us,” Kingsbury said at the NFL Scouting Combine. “Tremendously talented thrower of the football. Last year you saw some of the toughness, the makeup. We want to build it around him.”
Cardinals general manager Steve Keim was far less absolute about the QB spot. He said the team is still completing evaluations.
“Is Josh Rosen our quarterback? Yeah, he is, right now, for sure,” Keim said.
Kingsbury is not permitted to communicate with Rosen, who started 13 games as a rookie and passed for 2,278 yards and 11 touchdowns, but he said the staff has had limited interaction with the former UCLA quarterback.
“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime deal, hopefully,” Kingsbury said. “With the first pick, we’ve got a chance to put some good pieces together.”
Kingsbury cannot deny, however, the appreciation he and other members of the organization have for Murray’s natural ability.
“The fascinating thing with Kyler is, he’s the quickest guy on the field,” Kingsbury said.
Murray might not work out in Indianapolis this week, but he’ll be a popular interview with teams who are looking for a game-changer at quarterback.
Eagles decline franchise tag on QB Foles
INDIANAPOLIS — Nick Foles will become a free agent in March as the Philadelphia Eagles have declined to use the franchise tag to retain and trade Foles for compensation.
Howard Roseman, the team’s vice president of football operations, said the Eagles understand and respect Foles’ desire to lead a team after using him in relief of injured starter Carson Wentz for back-to-back playoff berths, including the team’s first Super Bowl win in February 2018.
“We decided to let Nick become a free agent,” Roseman said Wednesday at the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine. “He deserves an opportunity to lead a team.”
“After a lot of conversation, we think letting him become a free agent is the right thing to do. He’s a tremendous player, Super Bowl MVP … someone we feel is a top 15 quarterback in this league,” Roseman said.
Free agency begins March 13 at 4 p.m. ET with the start of the new league year.
“We had conversations at the end of the season, and he knew where I stood and how I felt about him,” Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said. “Obviously, he’s a big part of our success the past two years. It’s an opportunity now for him to become a starter, and I’m excited for him to do that.”
Wentz was out during the Super Bowl run recovering from reconstructive knee surgery and last season missed the final month of the regular season, and two playoff games, with a fracture in his back. Wentz is expected to make a full recovery and return as the starter in 2019.
Financials would have been a major challenge for Roseman had the Eagles opted to franchise and trade Foles. Because of the value of the one-year tender, the Eagles first must have displayed to the league the salary-cap space to use the tag. In Foles’ case, more than $21 million was required to be shed in the form of restructured contracts or releasing players with hefty cap hits.
Roseman and Pederson said they are very comfortable with Wentz as a leader in response to teammates who anonymously criticized Wentz for his personality and alleged he rubbed some teammates the wrong way. Pederson said it reminds him of the situation with Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre, who was Pederson’s teammate with the Green Bay Packers.
“You’re not going to be buddy-buddy with everybody. If people get offended, I’m sorry. That’s the way it is. You can’t make excuses for it,” Pederson said.
Pederson also said the Eagles are in conversation with left tackle Jason Peters and running back Darren Sproles about returning next season.
“In Jason’s mind right now, I think he feels like being healthy, 100 percent, going into the offseason and training camp, moving forward, those are the conversations we’ll have with him,” Pederson said.
Trade interest for Steelers WR Brown heats up
As more teams call to inquire on the asking price for disgruntled wide receiver Antonio Brown, the Pittsburgh Steelers say they are considering all trade partners – even rivals from the AFC North.
Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert told reporters Wednesday at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis that a growing number of potential trade partners have stepped forward. He added that although the Steelers still would prefer not to face Brown twice in the regular season, Pittsburgh might be willing to make an exception for the right price.
“The less you would play him, the better, but if an (AFC North) team comes through with the best compensation, you have to balance that out,” Colbert said, according to ESPN. “We’re going to play him twice a year, but we’re going to get the best compensation. … You have to weigh that into the discussions. We haven’t eliminated anybody.”
The statement would appear to be a clear sign to the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns that if they are interested, they better present an eye-popping trade package.
The Steelers haven’t said what offers they’ve received for Brown, 30. But Colbert did indicate that the trade market for Brown has grown as the NFL heads toward the start of its league year in March.
Colbert even indicated Wednesday that the Steelers still could keep Brown on the roster if an ideal trade scenario doesn’t present itself, even though Brown himself has said that it is time for him to move on.
“We will only make a trade if it benefits the Pittsburgh Steelers,” Colbert said. “He knows that. His representation knows that. That’s been clearly explained, and we’re willing to take a look. If there’s something that can be done to benefit both sides, great. If not, then we’ll deal with that when we get to it. Anything we do has to benefit us. If it doesn’t, then it won’t.”
After a loss to the Broncos on Thanksgiving weekend, Roethlisberger suggested that had Brown run a different route, it would have helped the team. Brown’s issues with Roethlisberger seemed to grow through the final month of the season until he was suspended for the final game of the year, reportedly for having a heated argument with his quarterback and throwing a football in his direction.
DT Jarrett is Falcons’ top priority; Julio deal next?
INDIANAPOLIS --
INDIANAPOLIS — Defensive tackle Grady Jarrett is the personnel priority for the Atlanta Falcons as the front office hits the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine.
“Jarrett is obviously our priority,” general manager Thomas Dimitroff said Wednesday. “Hopefully that is done sooner rather than later.”
Asked if the Falcons are considering the franchise designation for Jarrett, Dimitroff repeated his previous response.
“We’re working diligently,” Dimitroff said. “The good thing is he’s going to be with the Atlanta Falcons. It is our focus and will continue to be our focus right now. Confident that that’s going to get done. He will be with us.”
Jarrett, a fifth-round pick in 2015 who doesn’t turn 26 until April, was ranked the No. 5 defensive tackle by Pro Football Focus in its 2018 postseason grades. He has completed his budget-friendly four-year rookie deal valued at $2,527,853.
He had 52 tackles and six sacks last season.
Head coach Dan Quinn said the franchise tag is very much “on the table” but the Falcons prefer not to use the one-year guarantee at approximately $14.355 million.
Wide receiver Julio Jones also will be with the Falcons next season, Dimitroff said, but his existing contract continues to be a potential point of friction between the two sides.
Jones, 30, has two years, $21 million remaining on the five-year, $71.256 million deal signed in 2016.
“We have some expensive people,” Dimitroff said, commenting directly on the $30 million average annual salary pocketed by quarterback Matt Ryan, which Dimitroff said is more of a challenge than he expected.
Dimitroff backtracked after initially saying he felt running back Tevin Coleman would do well elsewhere next season. The free agent is not a top priority, in part because the Falcons locked up Devonta Freeman long-term.
Atlanta drafts 14th in the first round in April, and Dimitroff hinted that fortifying the offensive line was on his list of priorities.
As for Jones, who stayed away from the team last offseason amid the contract standoff, the Falcons expect things might be different this spring.
“We’re in a really good place with Julio,” Dimitroff said.
Cowboys’ Garrett dismisses own fate, focused on keeping Lawrence
INDIANAPOLIS — Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett claims the next second he spends thinking about his expiring contract will be the first.
“The best teams, the best players I’ve been around in this game have the same mentality, sense of urgency and back-against-the-wall mentality,” Garrett said Wednesday at the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine.
Garrett is in the final year of his existing contract, but owner Jerry Jones and vice president Stephen Jones indicate the coach has no reason to be concerned about his status with the team.
Garrett, though, isn’t sure what the makeup of his 2019 roster might be because of contract challenges with multiple players. That includes pending free agent defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence and wide receiver Cole Beasley.
“The business side with the salary cap, you can’t keep everybody,” Garrett said. “DeMarcus has been a great player for us. He’s definitely a priority for us to get signed. There’s a lot of business stuff that goes on … but no question the sentiment is we want DeMarcus Lawrence to be with the Cowboys for a long, long time.”
Linebacker Sean Lee was an asset to the Cowboys even after he was unseated as a starter, Garrett said Wednesday. Lee “has a lot of football left and will be a part of what we do going forward.”
“Unfortunately, durability has been an issue,” Garrett said. “But when he has played — he has played really well. You continue to try to find the key to keep him healthy. Sean works harder at this than anyone I’ve been around.”
The Cowboys are planning to keep the pass-rushing Lawrence, even if it means “the hard way,” which is applying the franchise tag designation.
Garrett said the Cowboys will continue to support defensive end Randy Gregory, who continues to deal with off-field issues.
“Unfortunately he’s had a setback,” Garrett said. “Our eyes were wide open to his situation. He won’t be with us in the near term. I think there’s certainly a point with different players — we aren’t at that point with Randy right now — and he’s suspended indefinitely, not allowed to participate in the offseason program and some very specific things. He’ll continue to work, continue to get professional help. The way it has been explained to me that sometimes relapse is part of rehab. He’s working very hard to get his issues under control.”
Beasley, an unrestricted free agent, turns 30 in April and is primarily a slot receiver with punt return ability.
“The business of the NFL is challenging,” Garrett said. “Unfortunately, when you have players like Cole Beasley, other teams want him, too. He’s had a huge impact on our team. … He knows how much I love him, coaching staff loves him, teammates love him.”
Jets will entertain offers for No. 3 pick
The New York
The New York Jets will entertain offers for the No. 3 pick in this year’s draft, general manager Mike Maccagnan told reporters Wednesday at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.
“Right now, we feel good at No. 3, but I’d definitely say if there’s an opportunity to trade down, we would absolutely look at it,” Maccagnan said. “If we end up picking a player at three, we’ll feel really good. If there’s an opportunity for us to move back and acquire more picks, that’s something we’d definitely be potentially interested in.
“It would have to be the right kind of deal, but I definitely wouldn’t rule anything out at this point in time.”
Last year, Maccagnan and the Jets jumped from the No. 6 spot to No. 3 in order to draft quarterback Sam Darnold.
This year, the New York Giants have the No. 6 pick and might be willing to deal for a chance to land a quarterback like Ohio State’s Dwayne Haskins.
The local rivals haven’t made a trade since 1983, but Maccagnan said he wouldn’t rule out dealing with the Giants.
“I think I would be open to any team,” he said. “As long as the trade made sense to us, there’s nothing that would stop us from doing that.”
NFL notebook: Foles to become free agent
Nick Foles will become a free agent in March as the Philadelphia Eagles declined to use the franchise tag to retain and trade Foles for compensation.
Howard Roseman, the team’s vice president of football operations, said the Eagles understand and respect Foles’ desire to lead a team after using him in relief of injured starter Carson Wentz for back-to-back playoff berths, including the team’s first Super Bowl win in February 2018.
“We decided to let Nick become a free agent,” Roseman said Wednesday at the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine. “He deserves an opportunity to lead a team.”
–As more teams call to inquire on the asking price for disgruntled wide receiver Antonio Brown, the Pittsburgh Steelers say they are considering all trade partners — even rivals from the AFC North.
Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert said a growing number of potential trade partners have stepped forward. He added that although the Steelers still would prefer not to face Brown twice in the regular season, Pittsburgh might make an exception for the right price.
–Giants coach Pat Shurmur said he still considers Eli Manning his starting quarterback, but New York general manager Dave Gettleman might have other ideas.
“I think Eli can help us win games. He proved, when the players around him starting playing better, that he can play at a very high level and help us win games,” Shurmur said.
Even though Manning might be on the roster when training camp opens, Gettleman wouldn’t guarantee that the 38-year-old would begin, and end, the 2019 season as the starting QB.
–New head coach Brian Flores continues to plot the future of the Miami Dolphins, and quarterback Ryan Tannehill is not guaranteed to be along for the ride.
“Right now, everything is in the evaluation process,” Flores said of the 30-year-old Tannehill, whose salary-cap hit for next season is extremely high at $26.6 million.
–Derek Carr’s place on the hot seat seemingly has cooled off, as Oakland Raiders general manager Mike Mayock has given the signal-caller an endorsement.
“We’ve got a young quarterback that we think is a franchise quarterback that’s going to be 28 in March, so we’re pretty happy with where we are,” Mayock said.
–Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury made headlines when a video from last college football season — when he was the head coach at Texas Tech — made the rounds. The money line: Kingsbury said he would take Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray with the top pick in the draft if he could.
As it turns out, Kingsbury could. The Cardinals have the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.
But Kingsbury said Josh Rosen, the No. 10 pick in 2018, remains the Arizona quarterback. “We want to build it around him,” Kingsbury said.
–The contract of Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer has been extended through the 2020 season, general manager Rick Spielman said. His contract was to expire after 2019.
Zimmer, 62, has a 47-32-1 record in five regular seasons in Minnesota. His team has won two NFC North titles (2015 and 2017) and lost to Philadelphia in the 2018 NFC Championship Game.
–The Denver Broncos will pick up the contract options on receiver Emmanuel Sanders ($1.5 million) and defensive end Derek Wolfe ($1 million), general manager John Elway said.
Sanders, 31, had 71 catches for 868 yards and four touchdowns in 12 games last season. Wolfe, 29, played all 16 games and tallied 43 tackles, 1.5 sacks and one interception.
–Settling the status of defensive tackle Grady Jarrett is the top priority for the Atlanta Falcons, general manager Thomas Dimitroff said. He could wind up receiving the franchise tag if the sides don’t reach an agreement on a contract extension.
Jarrett, a fifth-round pick in 2015, was ranked the No. 5 defensive tackle by Pro Football Focus in its 2018 postseason grades.
–The Chicago Bears will release kicker Cody Parkey, coach Matt Nagy confirmed.
Parkey, 27, not only missed a career-high seven field-goal attempts and three extra points during the regular season, but he also failed to convert a 43-yard attempt in the final seconds of the NFC wild-card loss to the Eagles.
–Former NFL receivers Wes Welker and Miles Austin joined the San Francisco 49ers coaching staff.
Welker, 37, will coach the wide receivers. He spent the past two seasons as an offensive/special teams assistant with the Houston Texans. Austin, 34, will be an offensive quality control coach.
–The New York Jets will entertain offers for the No. 3 pick in this year’s draft, general manager Mike Maccagnan said.
“It would have to be the right kind of deal, but I definitely wouldn’t rule anything out at this point in time,” he said.
Golf notebook: Johnson to reclaim No. 1 ranking
Dustin Johnson will reclaim the No. 1 spot in the official world rankings when the next update is released Monday.
Johnson leapt passed Brooks Koepka for No. 2 following his dominating victory at the WGC-Mexico Championship, and will move past England’s Justin Rose for the top spot next week. The rankings are determined by a two-year period, and both players are idle this week.
However, Rose will have a chance to reclaim the No. 1 spot as early as next week at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.
Johnson, 34, has two wins and a tie for ninth in his last four worldwide starts. He also opened the year with a tie for fourth at the Tournament of Champions. Rose and Koepka have spent time at No. 1 since Johnson last held the spot in October.
–Phil Mickelson has also committed to play in the Arnold Palmer Invitational, which will also feature Koepka and Tiger Woods. Thirteen of the current top 20 players in the world are entered to play at the Bay Hill Club and Lodge.
Mickelson, 48, won at Bay Hill in 1997.
Rory McIlroy is the defending champion. He has not posted a victory since last year’s event but has finished in the top five in four consecutive events, including second to Johnson last week.
Players have until Friday to commit to play at Bay Hill.
–Koepka, who previously had a reputation as a soft-spoken player, has made several headlines this year with comments about Spain’s Sergio Garcia “acting like a child” with an alleged temper tantrum in Saudi Arabia and calling out Bryson DeChambeau for perceived slow play.
However, the three-time major champion said people are probably “getting the real me now” as he has made a conscious decision to be more outspoken with his established position among the game’s elite.
“I think, before, I was just trying to be politically correct, not stir any bubbles and just kind of go on with things and be unnoticed,” Koepka told reporters after Wednesday’s Pro-Am at the Honda Classic.
“There are a lot of things I’ve got opinions on. I’m going to say it now. I’m not going to hold anything back.”
Raiders, Gruden smitten with 2019 QB class
INDIANAPOLIS -- Jon Gruden was
INDIANAPOLIS — Jon Gruden was the first coach to the podium at the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday, and the Oakland Raiders head coach shared lasting impressions of the top quarterbacks in the upcoming draft.
The Raiders are visiting with most of the top-rated passers in the draft during 15-minute allotted interview times in the evening at the event, including Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray, Ohio State’s Dwayne Haskins, Missouri’s Drew Lock and Duke’s Daniel Jones.
The Raiders pick fourth overall and also own the 24th and 27th picks in the first round via trade. Gruden quickly made it known the Raiders are eyeing trades, including getting to the No. 1 pick.
“Pretty attractive,” Gruden said of the first overall pick. “That’s why we’re here. To figure all that out.”
Gruden echoed general manager Mike Mayock’s statement Wednesday that the Raiders view quarterback Derek Carr as a franchise quarterback.
“He’s our franchise quarterback — let’s make that clear,” Gruden said.
Gruden said his father was involved in drafting a good professional baseball player who was played in the NFL — Bo Jackson — so he was compelled to ask Murray — three times — if he was “serious” his sport was football. Gruden said finding out whether players love the game and are physically healthy are the two priorities for him this week.
He said the quarterback’s height — measured at 5-10 1/8 at the combine — should not dissuade teams from drafting Murray. On Wednesday, Mayock said Murray was a player the scouting staff was “trying to figure out.”
“I think that’s been proven to not be as much of a factor as maybe it was years ago,” Gruden said, offering Drew Brees, Russell Wilson and Baker Mayfield — or, “the kid in Cleveland, as Gruden labeled him — as reasons to believe. “I don’t know that it’s a true impact on the position or the performance.”
Gruden said gamesmanship is not a factor when he offers his assessment of Murray. Reporters who regularly cover the team claim the franchise would prefer Haskins.
“People try to read between the lines. Some guy asked me a question at the Senior Bowl about Kyler Murray and all of a sudden …,” Gruden said. “Honest to God, Jiminy Christmas. People will write whatever they want.”
Based on their prospect meetings Wednesday night, Gruden sounds as if he was wowed by two players — Haskins and Ole Miss wide receiver D.K. Metcalf.
Metcalf measured 6-3 3/8, 228 pounds and has a chiseled physique worthy of strongman competitions.
“He looked like Jim Brown. He’s the biggest receiver I’ve ever seen,” Gruden said.
Gruden, like Mayock, said Haskins has “all kinds of upside.”
“Great production — 50 touchdowns — great system,” he said.
Cowboys’ Elliott upset by Jones’ ‘Zeke who?’ crack
Dallas Cowboys holdout
Dallas Cowboys holdout running back Ezekiel Elliott is not pleased at owner Jerry Jones’ attempt to poke fun at him.
Elliott’s agent, Rocky Arceneaux, told ESPN on Monday that Elliott was not amused when Jones said, “Zeke who?” while answering a question about rookie running back Tony Pollard after Saturday’s preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams.
“I didn’t think it was funny and neither did Zeke — we actually thought it was disrespectful,” Arceneaux said of Jones’ comment.
Jones said after his answer that he was “cracking a joke at Zeke’s expense.”
But Elliott isn’t laughing as his holdout threatens to stretch into the regular season. Arceneaux said there has been no recent progress during his dialogue with ESPN.
Elliott is training in Cabo San Lucas while hoping to land a contract extension. Thus far, he is subject to more than $900,000 in fines.
Elliott, the fourth overall selection by the Cowboys in the 2016 NFL Draft, is slated to make $3.85 million in the upcoming season, and $9.10 million in 2020 on the fifth-year option.
The Ohio State product has started all 40 games he has played in over the past three seasons, rushing for 4,048 yards and 28 touchdowns. He also has 135 catches for 1,199 yards and six more scores.
Elliott led the NFL with 1,434 rushing yards last season, the second time he has been the league leader. He rushed for six touchdowns.
Pollard carried five times for 42 yards and a touchdown and also caught a 9-yard pass during Saturday’s game.
The fourth-round pick from Memphis has been impressive and would be in line to receive a lot of carries should Elliott still be a holdout at the outset of the season.
“He knows exactly what to do, and he knows how to do it, so it is, he goes out there and he plays to that level,” Jones said. “If he continues this through the next several weeks, he’s going to be right in the middle of it early, and that will really complement what we’re doing with Zeke. Not replace that. And I mean that, not replace that. Nobody’s getting cute here, but it’ll certainly be a great complement. …
“I can picture those guys same sets at the same times out there and really giving those defenses fits.”
Pollard rushed for 941 yards and nine touchdowns in 40 games for Memphis. He returned seven kickoffs for touchdowns, matching the NCAA career record.
Vikings extend Zimmer’s contract through 2020
The contract of Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer has been extended through the 2020 season, general manager Rick Spielman said Wednesday.
His contract was to expire after the 2019 season.
“He is the right head coach to lead us going forward,” Spielman said.
Zimmer, 62, has a 47-32-1 record in five regular seasons in Minnesota. His team has won two NFC North titles (2015 and 2017) and lost to Philadelphia in the 2018 NFC championship game.
Under Zimmer, the Minnesota defense has ranked 11th or better in points allowed each season, including first in 2017.
Elway: Broncos picking up options on Sanders, Wolfe
The Denver Broncos will pick up the
The Denver Broncos will pick up the contract options on wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders and defensive end Derek Wolfe, team executive John Elway said Wednesday.
Speaking to reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, Elway said the team will exercise the $1.5 million option for Sanders and $1 million option for Wolfe for the 2019 season.
Sanders, 31, tore his left Achilles tendon in a Dec. 5 practice. He finished the season with 71 catches for 868 yards and four touchdowns in 12 games. He also ran for a score and threw a TD pass.
He is expected to be ready for the start of training camp.
The two-time Pro Bowl selection is entering the final year of a four-year, $38.6 million contract that included $20 million guaranteed at signing. Sanders will earn a base salary of $10.25 million in 2019, per Spotrac, with the option now guaranteeing $1.5 million of that salary.
Wolfe, who turned 29 on Sunday, has been with the Broncos since they drafted him in the second round in 2012. He played all 16 games in 2018, tallying 43 tackles, 1.5 sacks and one interception.
Wolfe is due to earn a base salary of $8 million this season before becoming a free agent in 2020.
NFL coaches: QB Murray measures up
INDIANAPOLIS -- Kyler Murray might
INDIANAPOLIS — Kyler Murray might not step foot on the field at the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine. He will still be one of the most-watched prospects at the event Thursday morning.
The 2018 Heisman Trophy winner from Oklahoma steps instead on the scale and up to the measuring tape Thursday when the quarterback group goes through official measurements around 9:30 a.m. ET.
Murray’s production — 54 total touchdowns, 42 TD passes, 5,362 total yards last season — could seemingly provide a team with a lot of answers.
Yet there are two pressing questions teams have about Murray when evaluating his pro potential.
Height. According to Oklahoma’s strength and conditioning coach, Murray will measure 5 feet, 10 inches in Indianapolis. That’s not up to NFL standards, where the prototype is over 6-2.
“If guys can throw, they can play the position,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said. “They don’t have to dunk.”
Weight. Murray must convince teams longevity is a realistic trait to pair with incomparable darting quickness and straight-line speed. Per reports this week, Murray is over 200 pounds — and weighed in at 203.
“He’s a great athlete. The size is always a question. You’ve seen guys have success in the league that aren’t necessarily the prototype,” Broncos president of football operations/general manager John Elway said. “I will say this, having played the position — if you’re shorter and in shotgun, you can see the field much better. If you are playing in shotgun every down, the height to me doesn’t have nearly the impact as it would coming out underneath.”
Elway, who is 6-3, said one answer is to overhaul your offense, but he also believes a running game can only be effective if the quarterback lines up under center.
Reports indicate the New York Giants might rate Murray as “too small.”
Based on the success of under-6-foot quarterbacks Russell Wilson (Seahawks) and Drew Brees (Saints), teams are tossing aside preconceived notions about what players at the position should look like.
“I’m putting away all the prototypes I once had,” Raiders head coach Jon Gruden, who stands 5-foot-10, said at the 2019 Senior Bowl. “We’re looking for guys who can play.”
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid brings a record of success with quarterbacks such as Donovan McNabb, Michael Vick, Alex Smith and Patrick Mahomes to the conversation. Mahomes is 6-3, McNabb was 6-2 and Vick is an even 6 feet tall.
“Can he throw?” Reid said Wednesday at the combine.
Throw he did at Oklahoma, where he had 208 completions in 283 attempts — 36 touchdowns, five interceptions — last season from a “clean pocket.” Pro Football Focus film review counted only three tipped passes all season, discrediting one implied weakness for shorter passers, that attempts will be batted down at the line.
“A year ago I was here and asked about a quarterback, and he went to Baltimore — turned out pretty good,” Reid said of Lamar Jackson, a former Heisman Trophy winner some in the league projected as a wide receiver because of his athletic ability. “You like them, you give them a shot. It’s not a surprise maybe, quarterback is not our top priority, but we keep our eyes open.”
Case Keenum started most of the 2018 season for the Minnesota Vikings and last season with Elway’s Broncos and is barely 6-1.
Former Texas Tech coach Kliff Kingsbury, who has been pinned down about comments he made in October about Murray being the No. 1 pick in the draft, is now the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals. The Cardinals, of course, have the No. 1 pick in the 2019 draft.
“He’s got some special ability,” Kingsbury said, extrapolating further to say Murray is the quickest player on the field regardless of position no matter what level he’s playing on.
Kingsbury, for the record, played the position at Texas Tech and in the NFL. He stands 6-4.
Reid said the rapidly changing NFL game to become a pass-heavy, high-speed sport suits quarterbacks like Murray. And the success of such systems, all the way down to high school and low-level colleges, are proof positive the “Air Raid” type system Kingsbury ran at Tech and Murray operated at Oklahoma has lasting power.
“Kyler is going to be a fit for anybody,” Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley said prior to Super Bowl LIII. “Of course there are teams I’d rather see him with than not and coordinators I’d rather see him with than not, just personally. But there’s not any situation where I’d really fear for him. I think he’s going to go in and do well. Would he do a great job with what Kliff’s going to do offensively? I don’t think there’s any question.”
Murray will answer questions from the media Friday afternoon.
Like all other prospects invited, he will participate in medical testing and meet with individual teams for 15-minute interviews.
Beyond the tale of the tape, he’s not likely to answer any questions with his performance on the field. That is a confounding decision to some coaches.
“If you can throw, throw,” Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians said. “It’s like going to a track meet to not run.”
–By Jeff Reynolds, Field Level Media
Ex-NFL WRs Welker, Austin join 49ers staff
Former NFL receivers Wes Welker
Former NFL receivers Wes Welker and Miles Austin have joined the San Francisco 49ers coaching staff, the team announced Wednesday.
Those moves highlighted several additions to head coach Kyle Shanahan’s staff.
Welker, 37, will coach the team’s wide receivers. He spent the past two seasons as an offensive/special teams assistant with the Houston Texans. He caught 903 passes for 9,924 yards and 50 touchdowns in a 12-year playing career. He earned two first-team All-Pro honors and five Pro Bowl selections, all while playing for the New England Patriots.
Austin, 34, will be an offensive quality control coach. He spent the first eight years of his 10-year NFL career with Dallas and retired in 2015, and he then went to work as a scouting intern for the Cowboys after his playing days. He caught 361 passes for 5,273 yards and 37 touchdowns in his career.
The 49ers also announced Shane Day as quarterbacks coach, Zach Yenser as assistant offensive line coach, Bobby Slowik as an offensive assistant and Brian Fleury as a defensive quality control coach. Daniel Bullocks was promoted to safeties coach from assistant defensive backs coach.
