Catanzaro boots 59-yard FG as Bucs edge Browns in OT
Chandler Catanzaro kicked a 59-yard field goal with 1:50 left in overtime to lift the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 26-23 win over the visiting Cleveland Browns on Sunday.
Catanzaro missed a chance to win it in regulation when his 40-yard attempt sailed wide right as time expired.
The Buccaneers (3-3) won despite committing four turnovers and allowing a safety. The Browns (2-4-1) participated in their fourth overtime game of the season.
Cleveland committed just one turnover, but it was costly as Jabrill Peppers fumbled a punt return in overtime to hand the ball back to the Buccaneers and Jameis Winston.
Winston and the Bucs were able to gain only 7 yards in six plays, but that was enough for Catanzaro to earn redemption with the game-winning kick.
Rookie Baker Mayfield threw two second-half touchdowns and rookie Nick Chubb rushed for another as Cleveland rallied from a 16-2 halftime deficit to tie the score at 23 with 2:28 left in the game.
Both teams committed turnovers in overtime. Jamie Collins intercepted Winston in Tampa Bay territory, but Mayfield was unable to move the ball.
Winston and the Bucs came into the game with the league’s second-ranked passing attack, but it was on the ground where they did most of their damage.
Winston completed 32 of 52 passes for 365 yards, but he did not pass for a touchdown and was intercepted twice. He was the team’s leading rusher with 55 yards and one score.
Wide receiver DeSean Jackson rushed for a touchdown as did rookie Ronald Jones as Tampa Bay compiled a 456-305 edge in total yards.
Mayfield completed 23 of 34 pass attempts for 215 yards and two touchdowns, one to David Njoku and the other to Jarvis Landry.
Despite controlling the game and dominating statistics, the Buccaneers couldn’t shake the Browns, and they had no one to blame but themselves.
The Browns’ opportunistic defense struck first.
After a punt on their first possession and downing the ball on the Buccaneers’ 1-yard line, linebacker Christian Kirksey stuffed Peyton Barber in the end zone for a safety and a 2-0 Browns’ lead.
After Catanzaro’s 38-yard field goal gave the Bucs their first lead at 3-2, Jackson ran 14 yards for a score and a 9-2 lead after the point after attempt hit the right upright.
On Tampa’s next possession, Winston scrambled 14 yards for another touchdown and the Buccaneers were up 16-2.
Tampa Bay outgained the Browns in the first half, 243 yards to 74. Tampa Bay recorded 17 first downs to just three for Cleveland.
Jaguars bench Bortles, declare QB job ‘open’
The Jacksonville Jaguars benched quarterback Blake Bortles early in the second half of their 20-7 loss to the Houston Texans on Sunday, putting in backup Cody Kessler.
Bortles' second lost fumble of the game set up a Texans touchdown two plays later to
The Jacksonville Jaguars benched quarterback Blake Bortles early in the second half of their 20-7 loss to the Houston Texans on Sunday, putting in backup Cody Kessler.
Bortles’ second lost fumble of the game set up a Texans touchdown two plays later to give Houston a 20-0 lead with 10:50 left in the third quarter. When the Jaguars got the ball back, Kessler came out while Bortles remained on the sideline.
“Thought process was you can take all 11 out, you don’t have enough people to put in,” coach Doug Marrone said postgame. “Thought process: ‘Hey listen, I’m going to take the quarterback out.’ Not like he had he played worse anyone out there. He had two fumbles. I just literally did it to try and get a damn spark from this football team to put everyone on notice. They have to focus and go out there and play better. At points in second half, they did it. That’s not fair to the QB, but that’s how the business is.
“Questions will be who is your starting QB next week, focus will be on that. For me, it is on everyone.”
Pressed further, Marrone did not declare either quarterback the starter after the game.
“Every job is open,” Marrone said.
Marrone said Bortles was “pissed” to be benched. And the coach added that is the only reaction he would have accepted.
Bortles was 6 of 12 for 61 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions, in addition to the pair of lost fumbles, when Marrone pulled the plug. Kessler exceeded Bortles’ completions in just two drives, starting 9 of 13 for 51 yards with a 6-yard touchdown to T.J. Yeldon to make it 20-7 with 2:18 left in the third.
Neither team would score again. Kessler finished 21 of 30 for 156 yards, the touchdown and an interception while taking four sacks. He fumbled on one sack, but teammate Josh Walker recovered.
The Jaguars signed Bortles, their first-round pick in 2014, to a three-year, $54 million contract in February, adding two years to Bortles’ deal as he prepared to enter the final year of his rookie contract. The 26-year-old threw for 376 yards and four touchdowns in a win over the New England Patriots in Week 2, but he’s also thrown eight interceptions, including six in his last three games entering Sunday. His lost fumbles against Houston brought his turnover total to 11 this season.
ESPN reported earlier Sunday that the Jaguars were not considering trading for a quarterback before the Oct. 30 deadline, believing quarterback trouble is the least of their issues.
Jacksonville (3-4) have lost four of five and three in a row, getting outscored 90-28 over the three losses.
Kessler, 25, was acquired from the Cleveland Browns for a conditional seventh-round pick this offseason.
Panthers’ Reid labels Eagles’ Jenkins ‘sellout’ after skirmish
Following a pregame skirmish at midfield and heated words before and throughout the Panthers-Eagles game Sunday, Carolina safety Eric Reid ripped Philadelphia counterpart Malcolm Jenkins by calling him a sellout in a disagreement over the ongoing national anthem controversy.
Reid, starting his
Following a pregame skirmish at midfield and heated words before and throughout the Panthers-Eagles game Sunday, Carolina safety Eric Reid ripped Philadelphia counterpart Malcolm Jenkins by calling him a sellout in a disagreement over the ongoing national anthem controversy.
Reid, starting his third game since signing with the Panthers in late September, was teammates with former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick in 2016. The sixth-year veteran Reid was the first player to kneel alongside Kaepernick during the national anthem that season in protest of social injustice.
Jenkins had been one of many NFL players to join the two former 49ers in kneeling during the pregame anthem. But the Eagles co-captain, co-founder of the Players Coalition, stopped his anthem protest after the league agreed to around $90 million in donations to causes in a joint venture meant to help find a solution to last year’s red-hot controversy.
Reid publicly split from the Players Coalition last year, disagreeing with Jenkins over Kaepernick not being invited to meetings, and brought his anger over the situation to the field Sunday in a series of incidents.
The two players shouted at each other before warmups before an irate Reid had to be held back from Jenkins as the Eagles’ defense was introduced prior to the game. After Reid again kneeled during the performance of “The Star-Spangled Banner” he charged Jenkins as captains approached midfield for the coin toss, with several players separating the two.
During the game as the Panthers were on defense, Reid was seen several times jawing at the Eagles’ sideline where Jenkins was located.
After the game, Reid stated his position and frustration about Jenkins.
“We believe a lot of players should have stepped up for Colin,” Reid told reporters after the Panthers’ 21-17 win. “I believe Malcolm capitalized on the situation. He co-opted the movement that was started by Colin to get his organization funded. It’s cowardly. He sold us out.”
Reid accused Jenkins of using the protests and controversy as a way for the NFL to fund the Players Coalition, which negotiated money earmarked from the NFL over seven years to help address causes of social justice.
Jenkins attempted to take the high road in his dispute with Reid.
“I would never get up here and say anything bad about somebody who I know whose intentions were real about helping the community, especially another black man,” Jenkins said of Reid. “So I’m going to leave it at that.
“I respect him, I’m glad he has a job, I’m glad he’s back in the league, and I’ll leave it like that.”
–Field Level Media
Vikes’ Thielen sets mark with 7th straight 100-yard game
With 110 receiving yards in Minnesota's 37-17 road victory against the New York Jets on Sunday, Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen became the first player in the Super Bowl era to top the century mark in each of his team's first seven games of a season.
With 110 receiving yards in Minnesota’s 37-17 road victory against the New York Jets on Sunday, Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen became the first player in the Super Bowl era to top the century mark in each of his team’s first seven games of a season.
Thielen caught nine passes, including a 34-yard touchdown from Kirk Cousins on the game’s opening possession. He reached triple digits with a 21-yard grab with 7:06 to play.
Through seven games, the fifth-year undrafted wideout from Minnesota State has 67 catches for 822 yards and five touchdowns.
Charley Hennigan is the only other player with 100-plus receiving yards in the first seven games, doing so with the Houston Oilers in the American Football League in 1961.
Patriots RB Michel sustains knee injury
New England Patriots running back Sony Michel left the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears with an apparent left knee injury.
Michel, a 2018 first-round draft pick from Georgia, was helped off the field after his leg was twisted by Bears
New England Patriots running back Sony Michel left the second quarter of Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears with an apparent left knee injury.
Michel, a 2018 first-round draft pick from Georgia, was helped off the field after his leg was twisted by Bears defensive end Bilal Nichols. Michel fumbled on the play.
Cousins, Murray lead Vikings past Jets, 37-17
Kirk Cousins threw for two touchdowns, Latavius Murray rushed for two more and the visiting Minnesota Vikings defeated the New York Jets 37-17 on Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J.
Cousins completed 25 of 40 passes for 241 yards. Murray gained 69 yards on
Kirk Cousins threw for two touchdowns, Latavius Murray rushed for two more and the visiting Minnesota Vikings defeated the New York Jets 37-17 on Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J.
Cousins completed 25 of 40 passes for 241 yards. Murray gained 69 yards on 15 carries. Adam Thielen, the NFL’s leading receiver, caught nine passes for 110 yards and a touchdown, becoming the first player in the Super Bowl era to open a season with seven consecutive 100-yard games.
Dan Bailey made three of four field goal tries as Minnesota (4-2-1) collected its third straight victory.
New York rookie Sam Darnold completed just 17 of 42 pass attempts for 206 yards. He threw a touchdown pass but was picked off three times. Trenton Cannon caught four passes for 69 yards for the Jets (3-4), who won their previous two games.
The Vikings struck quickly as Thielen beat one-on-one coverage along the right side and Cousins found him on a 34-yard scoring strike less than two minutes into the game.
The Jets knotted the score late in the quarter on Darnold’s 12-yard pass to rookie tight end Chris Herndon. He completed a 35-yard pass to Cannon and a 25-yarder to Robby Anderson to set up the score.
Thielen caught a 15-yard pass during a scoring drive early in the second that resulted in a 26-yard Bailey field goal.
Bailey missed a 42-yard try in the final minute of the half, keeping Minnesota’s lead at 10-7.
A 23-yard pass from Cousins to Brandon Zylstra set up the Vikings’ second touchdown, an 11-yard Murray run 8:15 with remaining in the third quarter.
Harrison Smith’s 52-yard interception return set up a 22-yard Bailey field goal midway through the quarter to make it 20-7.
Jason Myers’ 55-yard field goal later in the quarter brought the Jets within 10.
Murray stretched Minnesota’s lead to 27-10 with 13:46 remaining on a 38-yard burst.
Darnold scored on a 1-yard run as New York cut the deficit to 10 with over 10 minutes to play.
The Vikings clinched the win with Cousins’ 34-yard scoring pass to Aldrick Robinson. Bailey tacked on a 43-yard field goal after Darnold was picked off.
Brees throws 500th career TD pass
Drew Brees joined the exclusive 500 touchdown club on Sunday with a play-action pass to tight end Ben Watson with 1:53 remaining in the first half at Baltimore.
The 1-yard toss gave the New Orleans Saints the lead over the Ravens and left Brees
Drew Brees joined the exclusive 500 touchdown club on Sunday with a play-action pass to tight end Ben Watson with 1:53 remaining in the first half at Baltimore.
The 1-yard toss gave the New Orleans Saints the lead over the Ravens and left Brees in the company of Peyton Manning, Brett Favre and Tom Brady as the only NFL players in league history with 500 touchdown passes.
The 39-year-old Brees is fourth on the all-time TD list. Manning (539) leads Favre (508) and Brady (504), who added his name to the list two weeks ago.
Brees was also attempting to become the third quarterback in league history to post wins over all 32 teams. He was 0-3 against the Ravens in his career with the Chargers and Saints.
Coming off a bye week, Brees became the NFL’s all-time leader in passing yards in Week 5, overtaking Manning while also passing Favre in the same “Monday Night Football” performance.
“He deserves it,” Manning said at the time. “He’s been a great player for a long time.”
Reports: Bucs fear LB Alexander tore ACL
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fear linebacker Kwon Alexander tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee, multiple media outlets reported Sunday.
He reportedly will undergo an MRI exam Monday.
Alexander went down just before halftime after his leg appeared
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fear linebacker Kwon Alexander tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee, multiple media outlets reported Sunday.
He reportedly will undergo an MRI exam Monday.
Alexander went down just before halftime after his leg appeared to buckle on a non-contact play. He was down for a few minutes and received encouragement from several teammates before limping off the field. The team ruled Alexander out shortly afterward.
Per NFL Network, the team had been in contract talks with the Pro Bowl linebacker, who is in the final year of his rookie deal.
Alexander, 24, had seven tackles and a pass defensed Sudnay before departing. He had 45 tackles, one sack, two forced fumbles and two passes defensed this season.
The Bucs also lost rookie linebacker Jack Cichy to a knee injury. He missed all of his senior season at Wisconsin with a torn ACL.
Cowboys miss late field goal in 20-17 loss to Redskins
Brett Maher's 52-yard field goal attempt hit the left upright as time expired, and the Washington Redskins held on to beat the visiting Dallas Cowboys 20-17 on Sunday in Landover, Md.
Adrian Peterson rushed for 99 yards as the Redskins
Brett Maher’s 52-yard field goal attempt hit the left upright as time expired, and the Washington Redskins held on to beat the visiting Dallas Cowboys 20-17 on Sunday in Landover, Md.
Adrian Peterson rushed for 99 yards as the Redskins (4-2), who have won back-to-back games for the first time this season, increased their lead in the NFC East.
Dak Prescott dove in from a yard out with 1:37 remaining to pull Dallas within 20-17, and the Redskins then went three-and-out.
The Cowboys (3-4) started at their own 35-yard line with 1:09 remaining. Prescott hit Cole Beasley for gains of 18, 9 and 6 yards to reach the Washington 31 with 12 seconds left.
Elliott ran to the 29, and Maher lined up for a 47-yarder, but a snap infraction against long snapper L.P. Ladouceur pushed Dallas back 5 yards.
Alex Smith completed 14 of 25 passes for 178 yards and one TD for the Redskins.
Washington held Ezekiel Elliott to 33 yards on 15 carries. Prescott finished 22 of 35 for 273 yards and one touchdown pass.
Trailing 13-10 in the fourth quarter, Dallas was backed up with a third-and-14 at its own 10-yard line when Ryan Kerrigan sacked Prescott and knocked the ball loose. Preston Smith recovered at the 1-yard line and took the ball in for a score with 4:55 to go.
Washington got to the Dallas 1 early in the third quarter but settled for 21-yard Dustin Hopkins field goal and a 10-7 lead. Hopkins added a 25-yarder early in the fourth.
Dallas pulled within 13-10 on Maher’s 47-yarder with 9:46 remaining.
Washington took a 7-0 lead on its opening drive of the game, scoring on a 23-yard Smith-to-Kapri Bibbs screen pass.
Dallas tied it with 1:00 left in the first half. From the Washington 49, Michael Gallup ran a hitch route, and Prescott hit him in stride at the 15 en route to the touchdown.
Saints slip by Ravens after Tucker’s missed PAT
Drew Brees engineered two fourth-quarter touchdown drives and got the go-ahead score with a 5-yard slant to Michael Thomas and Baltimore kicker Justin Tucker missed his first career extra point with 24 seconds left to allow the visiting New Orleans Saints to escape with a 24-23 victory over the Ravens Sunday.
Drew Brees engineered two fourth-quarter touchdown drives and got the go-ahead score with a 5-yard slant to Michael Thomas and Baltimore kicker Justin Tucker missed his first career extra point with 24 seconds left to allow the visiting New Orleans Saints to escape with a 24-23 victory over the Ravens Sunday.
The Saints (5-1) trailed Baltimore 17-7 with 3:30 left in the third quarter when Joe Flacco threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to tight end Mark Andrews, capping a 10-play, 61-yard drive. Flacco was 6-for-8 for 68 yards on the drive.
But Brees, who had not beaten the Ravens in four previous games in his 18 NFL seasons, brought the Saints back with consecutive touchdown drives. Brees completed 22 of 30 passes for 212 yards and two touchdown passes.
The Saints cut the margin to 17-14 with 12:32 left on Alvin Kamara’s 2-yard run. Brees kept the 75-yard drive alive by escaping an almost certain sack on third down and firing a 9-yard pass to Michael Thomas and later hit Tre’Quan Smith for 26 yards to the Ravens’ 27.
After the Saints got the ball back at their 44, Brees took the Saints 56 yards in 12 plays to take a 21-17 lead.
For the fifth time in the game, the Saints went on fourth down, and Brees picked up the necessary yard with a leap over the line. Brees then found Thomas open on the slant against cornerback Jimmy Smith with 4:58 left.
The Saints’ defense stopped the Ravens (4-3) on downs near midfield with 3:19 left, and the Saints added a 39-yard field goal by Wil Lutz with 2:15 left to widen the lead to 24-17.
Baltimore had one more chance and drove the ball to the Saints’ 15 with 47 seconds left. Flacco then hit John Brown for a 14-yard touchdown to make it 24-23 with 24 seconds remaining. But with just a PAT needed to force overtime, Tucker pushed the extra point attempt wide right.
The Ravens took a 10-7 lead just before halftime when reserve quarterback Lamar Jackson scored from 1 yard out on a read option up the middle. The big play on the go-ahead drive was Flacco’s 56-yard crossing route to receiver John Brown, who was tackled at the Saints’ 2-yard line. Brown had seven catches for 134 yards and a touchdown.
Brees had given the Saints a 7-3 lead with 1:53 left in the half with the 500th scoring pass of his 18-yard NFL career — a 1-yard flip to wide-open tight end Benjamin Watson in the right corner of the end zone. Only Peyton Manning, Brett Favre and Tom Brady have thrown for at least 500 touchdowns in their careers.
Baltimore took a 3-0 lead early in the second quarter on Justin Tucker’s 31-yard field goal.
The Saints wasted a great scoring opportunity on the opening drive, converting three fourth-down plays to move inside the Ravens’ 10. But on fourth-and-goal from the 4, wildcat quarterback Taysom Hill’s pitch to Alvin Kamara was high, and Kamara juggled the ball over his head and fumbled at the Baltimore 6.
Colts K Vinatieri bothered by groin injury
Adam Vinatieri's pursuit of the all-time points record may be taking a detour.
The 45-year-old Colts kicker missed two extra-point attempts for the first time in his career Sunday during Indianapolis' 37-5 victory over the visiting Buffalo Bills, and he admitted after the
Adam Vinatieri’s pursuit of the all-time points record may be taking a detour.
The 45-year-old Colts kicker missed two extra-point attempts for the first time in his career Sunday during Indianapolis’ 37-5 victory over the visiting Buffalo Bills, and he admitted after the contest that his troublesome groin injury has flared up.
“I’ll be on the injury report tomorrow,” Vinatieri told reporters.
Vinatieri indicated that he will undergo an MRI exam in hopes of getting some answers.
The flare-up occurred during a game that ended with Vinatieri needing just five points to pass Hall of Famer Morten Andersen (2,544) for the most in NFL history.
It will likely prompt the Colts to audition some kickers in case Vinatieri will be forced to miss some games.
Vinatieri made a 36-yard field goal and two extra points against the Bills, but the field goal was a shaky make. Vinatieri winced after the kick, and the ball hit the upright and bounced through.
It isn’t clear when Vinatieri sustained the groin injury, but it was a surprise development when he first appeared on the Colts’ injury report on Oct. 2, two days before a game against the New England Patriots.
Vinatieri (571) holds the field-goal record by six over Andersen. He has made 12 of 14 attempts this season.
–Field Level Media
Parker’s agent calls Dolphins coach Gase ‘incompetent’
The agent of Miami receiver DeVante Parker referred to Dolphins coach Adam Gase as "incompetent" after Parker was a surprise inactive for Sunday's 32-21 loss to the Detroit Lions.
Agent Jimmy Gould said Parker was healthy and wasn't held out due to injury.
The agent of Miami receiver DeVante Parker referred to Dolphins coach Adam Gase as “incompetent” after Parker was a surprise inactive for Sunday’s 32-21 loss to the Detroit Lions.
Agent Jimmy Gould said Parker was healthy and wasn’t held out due to injury.
“Coach Gase is incompetent period and not telling the truth when it comes to DeVante, who is totally healthy and was needed big time today,” Gould said in a statement. “This is the third game he has done this to DeVante this year. It’s sickening and a grossly unfair characterization of my client.”
Parker missed two games due to a quadriceps injury earlier this season. Leading up the game against the Lions, Parker was listed as a full practice participant throughout the week.
But Gase said after the game that Parker wasn’t 100 percent healthy.
“That’s what we decided to do this game and we had those four guys that had been kind of rolling together and we wanted to get (Kalen) Ballage up and he’s doing a lot on special teams,” Gase said.
Magnifying the situation is that Miami lost receivers Albert Wilson (hip) and Kenny Stills (leg) during the contest. Wilson is slated to undergo an MRI exam. Stills was hurt after colliding with a security guard in the fourth quarter.
Parker has played in just two games this season and has two receptions for 40 yards.
Parker caught 57 passes for 670 yards and one touchdown last season. He had 56 receptions for 744 yards and four touchdowns the previous season.
The Dolphins have reportedly discussed trading Parker.
Also, quarterback Ryan Tannehill (shoulder) will miss his third straight contest when Miami visits the Houston Texans on Thursday night.
–Field Level Media
Gurley’s three TDs help Rams roll over 49ers
Todd Gurley rushed for two touchdowns and caught a 12-yard pass for a third score Sunday afternoon, helping the Los Angeles Rams go 7-0 for the first time since 1985 with a 39-10 romp over the host San Francisco 49ers.
Jared Goff
Todd Gurley rushed for two touchdowns and caught a 12-yard pass for a third score Sunday afternoon, helping the Los Angeles Rams go 7-0 for the first time since 1985 with a 39-10 romp over the host San Francisco 49ers.
Jared Goff threw two TD passes, Greg Zuerlein kicked three field goals and the Los Angeles defense forced four San Francisco turnovers, leading the Rams to a road win in the California rivalry for the second consecutive season.
George Kittle led all receivers with 98 yards on five receptions and caught an 10-yard touchdown pass for San Francisco (1-6), which was coming off a heart-breaking, 33-30 loss at Green Bay on Monday night.
The Rams never trailed, getting a 35-yard field goal from Zuerlein for the only score of the first quarter before Gurley ran in from 7 yards out 37 seconds into the second period for a 10-0 lead.
Los Angeles added two points to its lead when Cory Littleton blocked a Bradley Pinion punt through the end zone with 12:59 left in the half. It was Littleton’s second blocked punt this season and fourth in the last two years. (He had a fifth in Week 5 that did not count as a block because it wound up 5 yards past the line of scrimmage.)
Zuerlein added a 37-yard field goal and Goff threw 19 yards to Brandin Cooks for a touchdown, allowing the Rams to increase their lead to 22-0 before Kittle’s TD catch from C.J. Beathard with 13 seconds left in the half.
Zuerlein’s third field goal, a 33-yarder, and Gurley’s second rushing score, a 1-yarder, increased the Los Angeles lead to 32-7 in the third quarter.
After Robbie Gould’s 51-yard field goal with 2:37 left in the third quarter cut into the 49ers’ deficit, Gurley completed the game’s scoring with his TD catch from Goff with 11:35 left.
Gurley, who began the day as the NFL’s leading rusher, added 63 yards to his season total on 15 carries. He also caught four passes for 23 yards.
Goff completed 18 of 24 for 202 yards and his two TDs.
Beathard went 15 for 27 for 170 yards with two interceptions and the one touchdown pass to Kittle.
Aaron Donald, who had four sacks and six tackles for loss, and Trevon Young recovered fumbles for the Rams, who outgained the 49ers 331-228.
Patriots RB Michel suffers knee injury
New England Patriots running back Sony Michel left the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears with an apparent left knee injury.
Michel, a 2018 first-round draft pick from Georgia, was helped off the field his leg was twisted by Bears defensive
New England Patriots running back Sony Michel left the second quarter of Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears with an apparent left knee injury.
Michel, a 2018 first-round draft pick from Georgia, was helped off the field his leg was twisted by Bears defensive end Bilal Nichols. Michel fumbled on the play.
NFL Today, Week 7
Monday, Oct. 22
New York Giants (1-5) at Atlanta (2-4), 8:15 p.m. The Falcons' Julio Jones (98.9) and the Giants' Odell Beckham Jr. (83.7) rank first and third, respectively, in the NFL in yards receiving per game since 2016. ... QB Eli Manning is five TD passes away from becoming the seventh
Monday, Oct. 22
New York Giants (1-5) at Atlanta (2-4), 8:15 p.m. The Falcons’ Julio Jones (98.9) and the Giants’ Odell Beckham Jr. (83.7) rank first and third, respectively, in the NFL in yards receiving per game since 2016. … QB Eli Manning is five TD passes away from becoming the seventh player with 350 in NFL history. … RB Saquon Barkley aiming to tie Kareem Hunt for the most consecutive games with at least 100 scrimmage yards to start a career. … Matt Ryan has seven TDs, one interception and an average of 304 yards passing in four games against the Giants.
___
STARS
Passing
— Andrew Luck, Colts, was 17 for 23 for 156 yards and four touchdown in Indianapolis’ 37-5 win over Buffalo.
— Tom Brady, Patriots, was 25 for 36 for 277 yards and three touchdowns and an interception in New England’s 38-31 win over Chicago.
— Carson Wentz, Eagles, was 30 for 37 for 310 yards and two touchdowns in Philadelphia’s 21-17 loss to Carolina.
— Philip Rivers, Chargers, was 19 for 26 for 306 yards and two touchdowns in Los Angeles’ 20-19 win over Tennessee in London.
— Joe Flacco, Ravens, was 23 for 39 for 279 yards and two touchdowns in Baltimore’s 24-23 loss to New Orleans.
— Cam Newton, Panthers, was 25 for 39 for 269 yards for two touchdowns in Carolina’s 21-17 win over Philadelphia.
___
Rushing
— Kerryon Johnson, Lions, had 19 carries for 158 yards in Detroit’s 32-21 win over Miami.
— Marlon Mack, Colts, had 19 carries for 126 yards and a touchdown and added a receiving touchdown in Indianapolis’ 37-5 win over Buffalo.
— Lamar Miller, Texans, had 22 carries for 100 yards and a touchdown in Houston’s 20-7 win over Jacksonville.
— Latavius Murray, Vikings, had 15 carries for 69 yards and two touchdowns in Minnesota’s 37-17 win over the New York Jets.
___
Receiving
— Zach Ertz, Eagles, had nine catches for 138 yards in Philadelphia’s 21-17 loss to Carolina.
— John Brown, Ravens, had seven catches for 134 yards and a touchdown in Baltimore’s 24-23 loss to New Orleans.
— Trey Burton, Bears, had nine catches for 126yards and a touchdown in Chicago’s 38-31 loss to New England.
— Tyrell Williams, Chargers, had four catches for 118 yards, including a 75-yard touchdown, in Los Angeles’ 20-19 win over Tennessee.
— Adam Thielen, Vikings, had nine catches for 110 yards and a touchdown in Minnesota’s 37-17 win over the New York Jets. He is the second player in NFL history with at least 100 receiving yards in each of his team’s first seven games of a season. The other was Charley Hennigan with the 1961 Houston Oilers.
— Mike Evans, Buccaneers, had seven catches for 107 yards in Tampa Bay’s 26-23 overtime win over Cleveland.
— Tajae Sharpe, Titans, had seven catches for 101 yards in Tennessee’s 20-19 loss to the Chargers.
___
Special Teams
—Cordarrelle Patterson, Dont’a Hightower, Kyle Van Noy, Patriots. Patterson returned a kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown, Hightower blocked a punt and Van Noy returned it 29 yards for a touchdown in New England’s 38-31 win over Chicago.
— Matt Prater, Lions, was 4 for 4 on field goals in Detroit’s 32-21 win over Miami.
___
Defense
— Aaron Donald and Cory Littleton, Rams. Donald had four sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery, Littleton added two sacks and a blocked punt for a safety in Los Angeles’ 39-10 win over San Francisco.
— Ryan Kerrigan and Preston Smith, Redskins, Kerrigan had a strip-sack of Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Smith recovered the fumble in the end zone in Washington’s 20-17 win over Dallas.
— Jadeveon Clowney, Texans, had two sacks and a fumble recovery in Houston’s 20-7 win over Jacksonville.
___
MILESTONES
At least one game has gone to overtime in each of the first seven weeks of the season, a first. … Saints quarterback Drew Brees threw his 500th career touchdown pass in a 24-23 win over the Ravens. It was also his first career win over the Ravens, meaning he has defeated every NFL team at least once. Brees joined Peyton Manning, Tom Brady and Brett Favre as the only quarterbacks in league history with 500 TD passes. And Brees is one of three quarterbacks — along with Favre and Manning — to defeat every team in the league. … The Colts’ 37-5 win over Buffalo snapped a four-game losing streak. It was the Colts’ most lopsided victory since a 37-3 victory over Jacksonville on Sept. 29, 2013 and it was the franchise’s 300th win since moving from Baltimore to Indianapolis in 1984. … The Buccaneers had rushing touchdowns from quarterback Jameis Winston, running Ronald Jones and wide receiver DeSean Jackson in Tampa Bay’s 26-23 overtime win over Cleveland. It’s the first time in team history that the Bucs had a rushing TD from those positions in the same game. … The Browns’ loss was an NFL record-tying 24th consecutive road defeat. And it was the Browns’ fourth overtime game this season. The previous time a team played four overtime games in one season was the 2011 Arizona Cardinals, who won all four games. The Browns are 1-2-1. The four overtime games are one shy of the record five Green Bay played in 1983. … Cordarrelle Patterson’s 95-yard kickoff return for a touchdown was his sixth career kickoff for a TD in New England’s fourth straight victory, 38-31 over Chicago. … Houston’s 20-7 victory against Jacksonville was the Texans’ fourth consecutive win and the third consecutive loss for the Jaguars. The Jaguars failed to score in the first half for the third straight week, the first time they’ve done that in franchise history. They have been outscored 57-0 in the opening two quarters in losses to Kansas City, Dallas and Houston. … The Panthers rallied from a 17-0 deficit for a 21-17 victory against the Eagles with the biggest comeback in franchise history.
___
STREAKS & STATS
Justin Tucker missed the first PAT of his career in the Ravens’ 24-23 loss to New Orleans. Tucker had connected on 112 straight extra points and was the only NFL kicker without a miss since the placement of the ball was moved back in 2015. He made the first 222 tries of his career. … The Rams opened the season 7-0 for the first time since 1985. The Rams began 6-0 for three straight seasons in 1999-2001 before losing the seventh game. … Colts quarterback Andrew Luck has four consecutive games with three or more TD passes and it’s the longest active streak in NFL. He has 15 passing TDs over his past four games. … Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri scored five points to move within five of becoming the NFL’s scoring leader despite missing two extra points in one game for the first time in his career. … The Chargers enter their bye on a four-game winning streak after holding off the Titans 20-19 in London. … The Vikings earned their third straight victory with a 37-17 win over the Jets. … Rams running back Todd Gurley, who has 14 touchdowns (11 rushing, three receiving), is the third player with at least 14 touchdowns in his team’s first seven games to start a season, joining Hall of Famer Jim Brown (15 in 1958) and Priest Holmes (14 in 2002 and 14 in 2004). He scored three times Sunday against San Francisco. … Tampa Bay’s Chandler Catanzaro made the winning 59-yard field goal with 1:50 remaining in the Buccaneers’ 26-23 overtime win over Cleveland. Catanzaro’s 59-yarder is the longest winning field goal in overtime since the regular-season overtime rule was instituted in 1974, surpassing the previous record of 57 yards set by Oakland’s Sebastian Janikowski (Oct. 19, 2008 vs. the New York Jets).
___
SIDELINED
The New England Patriots lost running back Sony Michel to a knee injury. And Bills running back LeSean McCoy suffered a head injury. Bilal Powell sustained a neck injury in the second quarter of the Jets’ loss to the Vikings. Michel had to be helped off the field after he got twisted around by Bilal Nichols as he was tackled on the first play of the second quarter. Michel lost a fumble on the play and had to be helped to the sideline. McCoy got injured on the Bills’ second offensive play when he hurt his head while going out of bounds. He walked slowly across the field and into the injury tent, where he was checked by team doctors. After a few minutes, McCoy came out of the tent and walked across the field with one arm around a trainer or team doctor. … Miami lost receiver Albert Wilson and Kenny Stills. Wilson left with a leg injury in the second quarter after his foot appeared to buckle when he was tackled on a 25-yard reception. Stills limped to the locker room with a minute left in the loss to the Lions.
___
SPEAKING
“I loved the call. I love that he has confidence in us to go make that. We just didn’t execute.” — Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota on coach Mike Vrabel’s decision to go for a go-ahead 2-point attempt in the final minute against the Los Angeles Chargers. The attempt failed and the Titans lost 20-19 to the Chargers.
___
“This is the same stuff I’ve been doing since I was a little boy. I’ve been up in Detroit freezing my tail off. To finally get to play in the sun and heat and humidity, I was loving it.” — Lions running back Kerryon Johnson, an Alabama native, on playing in 88-degree sunshine in Miami.
___
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL
Agent for Dolphins’ Parker says receiver should be playing
MIAMI (AP) — The agent for Miami Dolphins receiver DeVante Parker says his client is healthy and should be playing, and questions coach Adam Gase's competence.
Parker has played in only two games this season and was inactive for Sunday's loss to the Detroit Lions. He was sorely missed when receiver Albert Wilson
MIAMI (AP) — The agent for Miami Dolphins receiver DeVante Parker says his client is healthy and should be playing, and questions coach Adam Gase’s competence.
Parker has played in only two games this season and was inactive for Sunday’s loss to the Detroit Lions. He was sorely missed when receiver Albert Wilson was sidelined in the first half with a leg injury, and receiver Kenny Stills also limped off the field late in the game.
Afterward, Gase said Parker is “not completely healthy.” Parker practiced fully this week despite a quadriceps injury.
“Parker is not only healthy but wants to help this team win,” said Parker’s agent, Jimmy Gould, in a statement Sunday night. “The only real question that should be asked is how does coach Gase justify his own incompetence.”
The Dolphins’ decision not to play Parker reinforced recent rumors he’s on the trade market. Gould said he’s not asking that Parker be traded or released, but said he should be playing for Miami.
Kerrigan’s strip-sack, missed FG help ‘Skins top ‘Boys 20-17
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Redskins linebacker Ryan Kerrigan's strip-sack of Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was recovered for a touchdown by Preston Smith with just under five minutes left in the fourth quarter Sunday, and Washington held on to edge Dallas 20-17 when a last-second field-goal attempt by Brett Maher went off the left upright.
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Redskins linebacker Ryan Kerrigan’s strip-sack of Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was recovered for a touchdown by Preston Smith with just under five minutes left in the fourth quarter Sunday, and Washington held on to edge Dallas 20-17 when a last-second field-goal attempt by Brett Maher went off the left upright.
What would have been a 47-yard kick became a 52-yarder when Louis-Philippe Ladoceur was called for a snap infraction.
That Kerrigan-Smith play that provided the winning points was Washington’s fourth sack of Prescott, who appeared to use smelling salts after taking a shoulder to his helmet at the end of a run in the first quarter. Prescott lost two fumbles in the game, including one on an earlier fourth-and-1 keeper.
The Redskins (4-2) won consecutive games for the first time this season and stretched their lead atop the NFC East. They also dropped the Cowboys to 0-4 on the road, 3-4 overall, as they head into their bye week.
Washington won this one thanks to its staunch defense and 99 yards on 24 carries from Adrian Peterson, who helped mask the latest so-so performance from quarterback Alex Smith and a generally iffy offense that was missing three injured playmakers.
The Redskins twice had to settle for short field goals in the second half despite having first-and-goal opportunities. On each of those possessions, Alex Smith missed an open receiver in the end zone from down close.
Washington’s QB finished 14 for 25 for 178 yards, including a 23-yard TD on a swing pass to Kapri Bibbs in the first quarter. But there were some questionable decisions, including running out of bounds on third down with 78 seconds left, stopping the clock before a punt gave the ball back to Dallas.
The Redskins limited Ezekiel Elliott, the NFL’s No. 2 rusher entering the week, to 34 yards on 15 carries.
He ran 10 times for only 13 yards in the first half, his second-fewest total through two quarters in his pro career.
Prescott was 22 for 35 for 273 yards, with one TD pass and one TD run. He connected with rookie receiver Michael Gallup on a 49-yard score a minute before halftime that made the score 7-all, then — after Kerrigan’s key play made it 20-10 — scored on a 1-yard quarterback draw to cut Dallas’ deficit to three points with 1½ minutes remaining.
Much earlier, Prescott could be seen waving something near his nose as he headed back into the game after being checked in the blue medical tent for a big blow to his head from cornerback Greg Stroman. Prescott was trying to get to the first-down marker on a third-down run, and he didn’t slide at the end of the play.
Prescott was slow to get up, Dallas punted on fourth down, and while Washington had the ball, he was looked at on the sideline.
The QB didn’t miss a play, returning for the Cowboys’ next possession.
INJURIES
Cowboys: TE Geoff Swaim left with a knee injury. … CB C.J. Goodwin hurt his forearm.
Redskins: Both Kerrigan (chest) and Preston Smith (ankle) briefly left the game with injuries but returned. … CB Fabian Moreau hurt his ankle in the last minute of the fourth quarter.
UP NEXT
Cowboys: Bye week. Return to host Titans on Nov. 5.
Redskins: At New York Giants.
Tough day for backs as Michel and McCoy suffer injuries
It was a tough day for NFL running backs to stay on the field.
The New England Patriots lost Sony Michel to a knee injury, while Bills back LeSean McCoy suffered a head injury. Bilal Powell sustained a neck injury in the second quarter of the Jets' loss to the Vikings on Sunday.
It was a tough day for NFL running backs to stay on the field.
The New England Patriots lost Sony Michel to a knee injury, while Bills back LeSean McCoy suffered a head injury. Bilal Powell sustained a neck injury in the second quarter of the Jets’ loss to the Vikings on Sunday.
Michel had to be helped off the field after he got twisted around by Bilal Nichols as he was tackled on the first play of the second quarter. Michel lost a fumble on the play and had to be helped to the sideline. In the previous three games, Michel rushed for 316 yards and four touchdowns.
McCoy got injured on the Bills’ second offensive play when he hurt his head while going out of bounds. He walked slowly across the field and into the injury tent, where he was checked by team doctors. After a few minutes, McCoy came out of the tent and walked across the field with one arm around a trainer or team doctor. Coach Sean McDermott said it was unclear whether McCoy would be cleared through the concussion protocol in time for next Monday’s game against New England.
He was replaced in the lineup by veteran Chris Ivory, who also briefly left in the third quarter with what appeared to be a lower left leg or foot injury. He did return.
It wasn’t just the running backs who got hurt. Miami lost receiver Albert Wilson and Kenny Stills. Wilson left with a leg injury in the second quarter after his foot appeared to buckle when he was tackled on a 25-yard reception. Stills limped to the locker room with a minute left in the loss to the Lions.
Earlier in the game, he accidently hurt a stadium security guard’s shoulder when he blindsided her on a scoring play . Stills’ momentum carried him into the guard after he caught a 5-yard pass in the corner of the end zone, and the woman tumbled to the ground. A dazed Stills checked on her and gave her the ball as a souvenir. The Dolphins said the guard was taken to the hospital as a precaution with a sore shoulder.
Miami coach Adam Gase said he didn’t consider the positioning of the guard near the end zone something that needed to be addressed.
“Every stadium is like that where that can happen,” the coach said.
In other injury news:
—Jets safety Doug Middleton, starting in place of the injured Marcus Maye, also left in the second quarter with a shoulder injury. It was uncertain how Middleton was injured. He was in on punt coverage and then took the field on defense, but took a knee to signal he was hurt and headed straight to the locker room with Jets medical staff. Jets coach Todd Bowles said both Middleton and Powell would have tests to determine the severity of their injuries.
—Minnesota left guard Tom Compton departed in the first quarter with a knee injury.
—Panthers DE Mario Addison twice left the game at Philadelphia with a back injury and didn’t return after going out in the fourth quarter.
—Buccaneers LB Kwon Alexander was lost to a knee injury late in the second quarter. Backup LB Jack Cichy left in the third quarter and did not return.
—Colts defensive tackle Jihad Ward was carted off the field with an injured right ankle in the first quarter and TE Eric Swoope left with a knee injury. Neither returned.
—49ers safety Adrian Colbert was taken off on a cart after injuring his right leg in the third quarter. Linebacker Reuben Foster left in the fourth quarter with a shoulder injury.
—Houston wide receiver Keke Coutee left in the second quarter with a hamstring injury and was ruled out at halftime. —Jacksonville cornerback Tyler Patmon was ruled out in the second quarter of the same game because of a strained neck.
Mistakes undermine Browns again in close loss to Buccaneers
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Once again, close wasn't good enough for the Cleveland Browns, who keep finding ways to lose.
Chandler Catanzaro's 59-yard field goal in overtime officially took them down in Sunday's 26-23 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, the Browns themselves also had a lot to do with the result.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Once again, close wasn’t good enough for the Cleveland Browns, who keep finding ways to lose.
Chandler Catanzaro’s 59-yard field goal in overtime officially took them down in Sunday’s 26-23 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, the Browns themselves also had a lot to do with the result.
In addition to failing to score on two possessions deep in Buccaneers territory, Cleveland was penalized 14 times for 114 yards, lost a fumble near midfield in overtime and managed to turn four Tampa Bay turnovers into only seven points.
“It’s very frustrating any time you lose, especially because you could have done a lot of things better,” rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield said. “That seems to be the moral of the season.”
The Browns (2-4-1) fell to 1-2-1 in overtime games this season and tied the NFL record with their 24th consecutive road loss dating to October 2015.
Six of their seven games have been decided by four or fewer points. Their four OT games are the most any team has played since 2011, when Arizona won all four it played. The league record is five by the Green Bay Packers in 1983.
“We’ve got to capitalize on defensive turnovers,” Mayfield said. “The defense is playing great. … If we take those points when we can, I don’t think some of these games would be close.”
A sputtering offense has been part of the problem. The Browns had 126 yards through three quarters and finished with 305.
Coach Hue Jackson said that has to change, even if he has to get more involved.
“I totally have to figure that out, and jump in head-first, all hands, feet, everything. It’s just that simple,” Jackson said, adding that he’s not concerned that interjecting himself might be perceived as interfering with offensive coordinator Todd Haley.
“I feel I have to, and I want to. That’s nothing against anybody on our building. … If the offense isn’t playing well, and we haven’t over a period of time, I think I have every right as a head coach to jump in and see if I can help and assist, and get this thing to where it needs to be,” Jackson said. “If that’s my specialty, then I need to be involved more, and I will be.”
In addition to being stopped on downs at the Tampa Bay 1 when they were trailing 23-16 in the fourth quarter, the Browns also came away without points in the closing seconds of the first half when Mayfield — scrambling on fourth-and-2 from the Bucs’ 11 — fumbled backward out of bounds as he appeared to be closing in on a first down.
Jackson said he gambled on fourth down because he felt the team, trailing 16-2 at the time, needed a spark.
“Baker was running for it, and the guy stripped the ball out and the ball goes backwards. That normally doesn’t happen,” Jackson said. “We could have kicked the field goal, no question, but I thought our offense needed something to feel good about in the first half.”
For his part, Mayfield — 23 of 34 passing for 215 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions — said he should have done a better job of protecting the football.
“I wish I would have switched hands, that’s the main thing,” the No. 1 overall draft pick said.
“Either kicking the field goal or me switching the ball to the other hand, those points matter down there,” Mayfield added. “Any points are good points at that point of the game. You’ve got to take care of the ball.”
The Latest: Tucker’s extra-point streak snapped at 222
The Latest on the NFL's Week 7 (all times EDT):
7:05 p.m.
Baltimore's Justin Tucker picked the worst possible time for the first missed extra point of his career.
The seventh-year kicker was wide right on an extra point that would have tied the Ravens' game against New Orleans with 24 seconds remaining.
The Latest on the NFL’s Week 7 (all times EDT):
There have been five missed extra points in this week’s games, marking the third week this season there have been five or more missed PATs.
Including Sunday’s completed games, there have been 27 extra points missed this season. According to Sportradar, that matches 2015, which was the first year that the extra-point attempt was moved back, for the most missed in the first seven weeks.
___
5:50 p.m.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott appeared to use smelling salts as he headed back into the game against the Washington Redskins after being checked in the medical tent for a shoulder-to-helmet hit at the end of a run.
Prescott was trying to get to the first-down marker in the first half when he took a shot to the head from Redskins cornerback Greg Stroman.
Prescott was slow to get up. Dallas punted on fourth down, and while Washington had the ball, he was looked at on the sideline.
The QB didn’t miss a play, returning for the Cowboys’ next possession and later throwing a 49-yard TD pass to rookie receiver Michael Gallup that made the score 7-all at halftime.
— Howard Fendrich reporting from Landover, Md.
___
5:20 p.m.
Another milestone for Drew Brees, who has thrown his 500th career touchdown pass.
Brees connected with tight end Benjamin Watson for a 1-yard score to put New Orleans ahead of Baltimore 7-3 late in the second quarter.
That enabled the Saints star to join Peyton Manning, Tom Brady and Brett Favre as the only NFL quarterbacks to throw 500 TD passes.
Brees is the NFL career leader in passing yardage.
___
4:50 p.m.
Tampa Bay’s Chandler Catanzaro has hit the longest overtime field goal in NFL history, a 59-yarder to give the Buccaneers a 26-23 win over the Cleveland Browns.
The previous long was 57 yards by Oakland’s Sebastian Janikowski against the Jets on Oct. 19, 2008.
Catanzaro had a chance to win it in regulation but missed a 40-yard attempt.
Cleveland fell to 1-2-1 in its four overtime games. The Browns are the first team since the 2011 Arizona Cardinals to play an extra period four times in a season.
___
4:30 p.m.
After converting three fourth-down plays on the opening series, the New Orleans Saints misfired on their fourth attempt during the opening drive against the Baltimore Ravens.
New Orleans held the ball for more than 10 minutes but came away empty when backup quarterback Taysom Hill fumbled on fourth down from the Baltimore 4.
That ended the 20-play drive that covered 69 yards. Among those plays was a fake punt that produced the game’s initial first down.
Coming into the game, Baltimore’s opponents were 0 for 4 on fourth down.
— David Ginsburg reporting from Baltimore.
___
4:20 p.m.
The Cleveland Browns are headed to overtime for the fourth time in seven games.
The Browns trailed Tampa Bay 23-9 going into the fourth quarter before Baker Mayfield threw a pair of touchdown passes to tie it at 23. Chandler Catanzaro had a chance to win it for the Buccaneers on the last play of the game, but was wide right from 40 yards.
The last time a team played four overtime games in a season was Arizona in 2011. The Cardinals won all four.
The Browns are 1-1-1 in overtime this season.
___
4:05 p.m.
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen has become the fifth player in NFL history to get at least 100 yards receiving in seven consecutive games.
He reached the mark with a 21-yard catch in the fourth quarter against the New York Jets on Sunday.
Thielen joins Detroit’s Calvin Johnson (eight, 2012), Denver’s Demaryius Thomas (seven, 2014), Dallas’ Michael Irvin (seven, 1995) and Houston’s Charley Hennigan (seven, 1961) to accomplish the feat. He and Hennigan are the only players to do so in his team’s first seven games to open the season.
— Dennis Waszak Jr. reporting from East Rutherford, New Jersey.
___
3:55 p.m.
Dolphins receiver Kenny Stills limped to the locker room with a minute left in his team’s game against the Lions.
Miami earlier lost receiver Albert Wilson, who left the game in the second quarter with a leg injury after his foot appeared to buckle when he was tackled on a 25-yard reception.
Stills blindsided a security guard during the first half after he caught a 5-yard touchdown pass in the corner of the end zone. A dazed Stills checked on her and gave her the ball as a souvenir, and then went into the Dolphins medical tent for evaluation.
— Steven Wine reporting from Miami.
___
3:35 p.m.
The New England Patriots are providing some help for Tom Brady against the Bears with their special teams.
Cordarrelle Patterson atoned for a fumble by taking a kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter against the Chicago Bears, and Kyle Van Noy scooped up a block and returned it 29 yards for a tiebreaking touchdown in the second half.
It was Patterson’s sixth kick return TD since his debut with Minnesota in 2013, tops in the NFL in that span.
Dont’a Hightower had the block on Van Noy’s TD. It was the first blocked punt returned for a touchdown by New England since Tedy Bruschi accomplished the feat at Baltimore in 1996.
Brady also tossed two touchdown passes to help New England to a 31-24 lead heading into the fourth quarter at Soldier Field.
— Jay Cohen reporting from Chicago.
___
3 p.m.
New England Patriots running back Sony Michel has left the game against the Chicago Bears because of a knee injury.
The rookie had to be helped off the field after he got twisted around by Bilal Nichols as he was tackled on the first play of the second quarter. He lost a fumble on the play and had to be helped to the sideline. He spent several minutes in the medical tent before being carted off to the locker room.
In the previous three games, Michel rushed for 316 yards and four touchdowns.
The Patriots are already without tight end Rob Gronkowski, who is inactive due to back and ankle injuries.
— Andrew Seligman reporting from Chicago.
___
2:45 p.m.
The Jaguars benched quarterback Blake Bortles following his second fumble against Houston.
Bortles fumbled on the team’s third play of each half, and the Texans turned them into 10 points. They led 20-0 when former Cleveland quarterback Cody Kessler entered the game. Fans cheered Kessler’s entrance.
Bortles completed 6 of 12 passes for 61 yards in the first half. He also scrambled six times for 30 yards.
The Jaguars have been shut out in the first half for the third consecutive game, the first time that has happened in franchise history.
— Mark Long reporting from Jacksonville.
___
2:40 p.m.
New York Jets running back Bilal Powell has been ruled out for the rest of the team’s game against the Minnesota Vikings with a neck injury.
After a 2-yard run in the second quarter, Powell remained down for a few moments as trainers checked on him. Powell got up and was able to walk to the sideline and then to the locker room. He had 20 yards on four carries in the game.
Isaiah Crowell and rookie Trenton Cannon are handling the carries out of the backfield the rest of the game.
Jets safety Doug Middleton, starting in place of the injured Marcus Maye, also left in the second quarter with a shoulder injury. It was uncertain how Middleton was injured. He was in on punt coverage and then took the field on defense, but took a knee to signal he was hurt and headed straight to the locker room with Jets medical staff.
Minnesota left guard Tom Compton left in the first quarter with a knee injury and was questionable to return. He was replaced by Danny Isidora.
— Dennis Waszak Jr. reporting from East Rutherford, New Jersey.
___
2:30 p.m.
A security guard at the Dolphins-Lions game at Hard Rock Stadium was taken to the hospital with an apparent arm injury after Miami receiver Kenny Stills blindsided her.
Stills’ momentum carried him into the guard after he caught a 5-yard touchdown pass in the corner of the end zone. A dazed Stills checked on her and gave her the ball as a souvenir, and then went into the Dolphins medical tent for evaluation.
The Dolphins earlier lost receiver Albert Wilson with a right leg injury.
— Steven Wine reporting from Miami.
___
2:20 p.m.
The Jaguars have been shut out in the first half for the third consecutive game, the first time that has happened in franchise history.
Jacksonville trails Houston 13-0. That follows two more scoreless first halves against Kansas City (24-0) and Dallas (20-0). So the Jaguars have been outscored 57-0 in the first half of their past three games.
___
1:50 p.m.
Miami Dolphins receiver Albert Wilson has left his team’s game against Detroit with a right leg injury. His right foot appeared to buckle when he was tackled after a 25-yard reception, and he limped to the locker room.
The fifth-year receiver leads the Dolphins in receptions (23) and receiving yards (359) along with four touchdowns.
— Steven Wine reporting from Miami.
___
1:20 p.m.
Bills running back LeSean McCoy is out after getting injured on Buffalo’s opening series at Indianapolis.
McCoy was injured on the Bills’ second offensive play — a 1-yard run and walked slowly across the field and into the injury tent where he was checked by team doctors.
After a few minutes, McCoy came out of the tent and walked across the field with one arm around a trainer or team doctor. The team announced he was being evaluated for a head injury. McCoy was replaced in the lineup by veteran Chris Ivory.
Derek Anderson also started in place of injured quarterback Josh Allen.
— Michael Marot reporting from Indianapolis.
___
1:10 p.m.
Carolina Panthers safety Eric Reid again took a knee during The Star-Spangled Banner before the game against Philadelphia.
None of Reid’s Carolina teammates joined him or stood near him at midfield. Reid is trying to call attention to social and racial injustice.
The 26-year-old Reid made his return to the NFL after signing with the Panthers on Sept. 27, four months after filing a grievance against the NFL alleging teams colluded against signing him during free agency after he knelt during the national anthem alongside former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.
Reid had to be restrained by teammates as he jawed at Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins before the coin flip.
Reid left The Players Coalition last year because Jenkins, the coalition founder, had excluded Kaepernick from meetings, and asked players if they would stop protesting the anthem if the NFL made a charitable donation to causes they support.
In Miami, Dolphins receivers Kenny Stills and Albert Wilson kneeled during the anthem, as they have done in the past, and defensive end Robert Quinn raised his right fist
— Dan Gelston reporting from Philadelphia and Steven Wine reporting from Miami.
___
1:05 p.m.
Houston Texans safety Andre Hal, who returned to practice this week following treatment for Hodgkin’s lymphoma, was in the starting lineup at Jacksonville.
Hal was diagnosed with the disease in May and immediately began treatment. He received the news of his remission last month.
The 26-year-old Hal is in his fifth year with the Texans. He was drafted by Houston in 2014 out of Vanderbilt. He started all 16 games last season and had three interceptions.
— Mark Long reporting from Jacksonville, Florida.
___
1 p.m.
The NFL’s Week 7 slate continues after the Los Angeles Chargers held off The Tennessee Titans in London 20-19.
The biggest matchup of the seven early afternoon games involves Tom Brady and the New England Patriots (4-2) traveling to Chicago to face the Bears (3-2) and young quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL