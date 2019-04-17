Cardinals undecided on next week’s No. 1 pick

The Arizona Cardinals are nine days from a decision that could alter the course of their franchise.

Forgive them if they are having a hard time making up their mind.

Cardinals general manager Steve Keim admitted as much Tuesday during a pre-draft news conference. He said the Cardinals have not decided which player to select with the No. 1 overall pick in next Thursday’s draft.

“We are not done with this process,” Keim told reporters. “There are a number of players in my opinion and our scouts’ opinions and our coaching staff’s opinion that warrant being the first overall selection.”

The list likely includes Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray, a known favorite of first-year Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury. Ohio State pass rusher Nick Bosa also has been rumored as a possible No. 1 pick if the Cardinals prefer to turn to defense and keep Josh Rosen at quarterback.

Keim acknowledged that some teams have reached out about the possibility of acquiring the top draft choice.

“If it’s compensation you can’t pass up and it’s the next three drafts of some of these teams, you’d have to consider it,” Keim said.

The Cardinals’ general manager said speculation about the No. 1 pick has been “fun” but not always credible.

“When it comes to this press conference, you guys think this is misinformation,” Keim said. “We’re not the only ones spitting it out. There’s a lot of it going around.

“The fact that I don’t know what we’re doing but everybody else does, that’s concerning.”

Meanwhile, Kingsbury said he has been impressed by Rosen’s steadiness amid the uncertainty surrounding the top pick.

Rosen started 13 games as a rookie last season. He completed 55.2 percent of his passes for 2,278 yards, 11 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

“He couldn’t have been better, honestly,” Kingsbury said. “First one to show up, engaging, into it, very sharp, as everybody knows. Can’t say enough good things about my interactions with Josh so far.”

–Field Level Media