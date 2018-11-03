Cardinals release QB Sam Bradford
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals have released quarterback Sam Bradford.
Bradford, whose eight NFL seasons have been plagued by injuries, signed a one-year, $20 million contract — with $15 million guaranteed — in the offseason. He started the first three games before being replaced by rookie Josh Rosen.
Bradford had been inactive for every game since.
The former No. 1 overall pick out of Oklahoma has 83 career starts with St. Louis, Philadelphia, Minnesota and Arizona.
The Cardinals also announced they had placed offensive lineman John Wetzel (neck) on injured reserve. Arizona (2-6) does not play this week.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Peterman to start for Bills; Anderson out with concussion
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Nathan Peterman will start at quarterback for the Buffalo Bills on Sunday against the Chicago Bears after Derek Anderson was ruled out with a concussion.
The Bills (2-6) said Saturday that Anderson and rookie linebacker Tremaine Edmunds have not cleared concussion protocol.
Rookie quarterback Josh Allen has a sprained
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Nathan Peterman will start at quarterback for the Buffalo Bills on Sunday against the Chicago Bears after Derek Anderson was ruled out with a concussion.
The Bills (2-6) said Saturday that Anderson and rookie linebacker Tremaine Edmunds have not cleared concussion protocol.
Rookie quarterback Josh Allen has a sprained elbow) and already has been ruled out for a third straight game. Anderson was hurt in the final minutes of a 25-6 loss to New England on Monday night.
Buffalo signed journeyman Matt Barkley on Wednesday to back up Peterman.
Peterman was Buffalo’s opening-game starter but has been benched twice this season for poor performances. The second-year quarterback has thrown nine interceptions in 81 career attempts.
Vikings sign WR Beebe, Diggs (ribs) still hurt
Vikings sign WR Beebe, Diggs (ribs) still hurt
With Stefon Diggs hurt, the Minnesota Vikings promoted practice squad wide receiver Chad Beebe to the active roster on Saturday.
Beebe, an undrafted rookie from Northern Illinois, is the son of former Buffalo Bills wide receiver Don Beebe.
Chad
Vikings sign WR Beebe, Diggs (ribs) still hurt
With Stefon Diggs hurt, the Minnesota Vikings promoted practice squad wide receiver Chad Beebe to the active roster on Saturday.
Beebe, an undrafted rookie from Northern Illinois, is the son of former Buffalo Bills wide receiver Don Beebe.
Chad Beebe made the team during a tryout camp in May. He was released Sept. 1 in the final roster cut to 53 players, but immediately re-signed the next day to the Vikings’ practice squad.
Chad Beebe caught 10 passes for 95 yards and two touchdowns during the preseason.
Diggs injured his ribs last week and is officially listed as questionable.
–Field Level Media
Correction: Jets-Herndon Heating Up story
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — In a story Nov. 2 about New York Jets tight end Chris Herndon, The Associated Press reported erroneously that Thurlow Cooper caught a TD pass in three straight games in 1960.
A corrected version of the story is below:
Jets rookie TE Chris Herndon looks to keep TD
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — In a story Nov. 2 about New York Jets tight end Chris Herndon, The Associated Press reported erroneously that Thurlow Cooper caught a TD pass in three straight games in 1960.
A corrected version of the story is below:
Jets rookie TE Chris Herndon looks to keep TD streak going
Jets rookie tight end Chris Herndon looks to keep his 3-game touchdown streak going when New York plays at Miami
By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.
AP Pro Football Writer
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Chris Herndon is not the superstitious type. So, he’s totally fine with talking about his three-game touchdown streak.
The New York Jets’ rookie tight end would rather chat about something else, though.
“I mean, it’s definitely nice to get into the end zone, but it feels a lot better when we’re winning,” Herndon said Friday. “So, it’s been fun these last three weeks, getting a few targets in the end zone and capitalizing on them, but ultimately I want us to win, so I don’t try to focus on the stats.”
Herndon is the second rookie in franchise history to catch a TD pass in three straight games, joining wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson (1996).
But, as he said, the end result hasn’t always been there. His first NFL touchdown came in the Jets’ 42-34 win over Indianapolis on Oct. 14, when he had a 32-yard grab.
Herndon had a 12-yard catch against Minnesota the following week to tie the game at 7 late in the first quarter. New York ended up losing 37-17.
Last week at Chicago, Herndon had a 16-yard TD reception in the Jets’ disappointing 24-10 loss.
He’ll try to make it four in a row — and, he hopes, with a victory — when New York travels to Miami, where Herndon played his college ball.
“I just think the offense slowed down for him,” coach Todd Bowles said. “I think from a mental standpoint, he’s playing faster because he can see everything that’s coming and his abilities are starting to take over without even thinking.”
Herndon was a fourth-round pick in April after a solid college career that was cut short last year by a knee injury. Some draft experts thought he could have been as high as a second-rounder if not for him being hurt.
“I’m definitely thankful to be here,” he said. “I don’t take any of this for granted because at this time last year, I was dealing with being injured. So, just being able to play in a professional league, that alone is an honor.
He tore the medial collateral ligament in his left knee before the Hurricanes were getting set to play in the ACC title game against Clemson. That was the end of his season and his career — but he refused to believe his NFL dreams would be over.
“I mean, not doubts,” he said, “but it wasn’t necessarily the best time to, you know, go down.”
With him slipping into the fourth round, the Jets took a chance on him even though he needed to continue rehabilitating his knee through the early part of the offseason.
Herndon’s role with the team was uncertain as New York had several tight ends on its roster during the spring. The 22-year-old native of Norcross, Georgia, also found himself in trouble with the law when he was arrested on June 2 for driving while intoxicated after flipping his car in New Jersey.
He was remorseful after the arrest, and thankful to the Jets for sticking by him during his legal issues. Herndon leaned on his faith while acknowledging that he had doubts about what was next for him.
“You kind of do, but that’s when I just started praying more and letting God handle all that,” he said. “Just controlling all I can at that point. I was strong with it and I’m still learning and growing with it each day.”
Herndon could potentially be disciplined by the NFL for next season, but he will let that play out. His mind right now is on getting better — on and off the field.
And, things are certainly looking up as far as his play.
Herndon has 12 catches — seven in the last three games — for 161 yards and the three TDs, which tie him with Robby Anderson for the team lead. He and Philadelphia’s Dallas Goedert have the most by a rookie tight end this season, and one more would break the Jets’ single-season mark for rookies at the position — currently shared with Rich Caster (1970), Mickey Shuler (1978) and Dustin Keller (2008).
And, Herndon has another eight games to do it.
“Yeah, I was actually kind of surprised when I heard that news,” he said. “I’m honestly just thankful.”
Herndon and rookie quarterback Sam Darnold were roommates for a stretch during training camp and developed a friendship off the field.
“Whenever we came home, either one of us had questions, especially me, because I’m the tight end, I just asked him,” Herndon said. “That kind of helped.”
Now, they’re creating a bond on the field that’s resulting in some big plays.
“First of all, he’s is a great route runner,” Darnold said. “But also, he’s a great run blocker, which helps in the pass game. It sets up play action and all that stuff. Whenever you have a versatile tight end like him, it always helps an offense.”
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Bills GM: RB McCoy still in plans for 2019
Bills GM: RB McCoy still in plans for 2019
Having held on to running back LeSean McCoy at this week's NFL trade deadline, the Buffalo Bills say they intend to keep the veteran in the fold for 2019 as well.
General manager Brandon Beane told The Buffalo News in an
Bills GM: RB McCoy still in plans for 2019
Having held on to running back LeSean McCoy at this week’s NFL trade deadline, the Buffalo Bills say they intend to keep the veteran in the fold for 2019 as well.
General manager Brandon Beane told The Buffalo News in an interview published Friday that he plans on McCoy being part of the team next season. The 30-year-old back will cost $9 million against the Bills’ salary cap in 2019 before becoming a free agent.
“LeSean is still a very good player in this league,” Beane said. “Our offense is not where we want it, but LeSean is still playing well. He’s a talented player. We like what he brings, to the point we’ll have him back in 2019. He’ll definitely be a part of that.”
McCoy has just 257 rushing yards on 75 attempts this season. He has 167 receiving yards and has yet to find the end zone on the ground or through the air.
McCoy was sidelined for one game with cracked rib cartilage and sustained a concussion in a blowout loss to Indianapolis two weeks ago that did not cause him to miss a game. He has made the Pro Bowl in five consecutive seasons, including all three of his years with the Bills.
The Bills are 2-6 this season after earning a surprise playoff berth last season. Quarterback has been a particular issue for the team, with rookie Josh Allen missing the last two games and being ruled out for this Sunday against the Chicago Bears with an elbow injury.
Beane told The Buffalo News he expects Allen to play again this season and does not foresee him needing surgery. Allen was a limited participant at practice Friday.
“He’s progressing along, but until he’s out there, you know, we can’t rule anything out,” Beane said. “But he’s progressing along, and the plan right now is he will play as soon as our doctors say he’s ready to go.
“But we also have to keep in mind, it’s his right arm. That’s why he’s here. We can’t do anything to set him back for the future, so we have to make sure we’re very smart when we do put him out there that everyone feels good that he’s ready to roll.”
–Field Level Media
Broncos S Cravens to play after 2-year absence
Broncos S Cravens to play after 2-year absence
The Denver Broncos are giving safety Su'a Cravens an opportunity to play in his first NFL regular-season game in almost two seasons.
Cravens, who was traded to the Broncos in March, was moved to the active roster Friday and will play when
Broncos S Cravens to play after 2-year absence
The Denver Broncos are giving safety Su’a Cravens an opportunity to play in his first NFL regular-season game in almost two seasons.
Cravens, who was traded to the Broncos in March, was moved to the active roster Friday and will play when Denver hosts the Houston Texans on Sunday. On injured reserve since the end of the preseason because of a knee injury, Cravens has not appeared in a regular-season game since he played as a Washington Redskins rookie against the Philadelphia Eagles on Dec. 11, 2016. He made one tackle.
“It’s been a year and a half overdue now,” Cravens said. “I was ready to play Week 1, then an injury comes. I had a torn meniscus the whole time, not even knowing. It’s all been a part of God’s plans. It’s my time now, so take advantage of it.”
Earlier this week, Cravens, who missed the entire 2017 season with post-concussion syndrome, said, “I’m going to try to blast somebody. I’ve got to. It’s been eight weeks, so I’ve got some built-up frustration.”
Cravens, who has experienced other knee and elbow injuries during his career, was acquired from the Redskins for two draft picks in the 2018 draft and a conditional pick in the 2020 draft. He has practiced the past two weeks without any problems.
“I’ve been here every day,” Cravens said. “It hasn’t been a vacation for me. I haven’t been home in California or anything. If I wasn’t rehabilitating, I was in the defensive meetings and learning everything. I’ve been doing the exact same schedule besides playing. I’m glad that I’m getting rewarded with playing now. I’m looking forward to that.”
He is expected to get a lot of action covering tight ends when the Broncos utilize their dime package — six defensive backs — Sunday against the Texans.
“His body type and skill set as a dime ‘backer is valuable because he can play first, second and third down,” Broncos coach Vance Joseph said. “Obviously, if they pass the ball on first, second or third down, he can cover tight ends.”
On Sunday, the Broncos will not have the services of three defensive starters — linebacker Brandon Marshall (knee), cornerback Bradley Roby (ankle) and Darian Stewart (neck/stingers).
Cravens is just happy to finally get a chance to contribute.
“I just feel like we’re not making every play that we should make,” he said. “We’re leaving a lot of plays out there and a lot of our games have come down to one score. Hopefully, I can be the one that comes in and picks up those plays that we’re missing on and that’s what we need to get this ball rolling.”
–Field Level Media
Saints DE Davenport ruled out vs. Rams
METAIRIE, La. (AP) — The New Orleans Saints have ruled out rookie defensive end Marcus Davenport for Sunday's game against the unbeaten Los Angeles Rams.
Davenport had two sacks in New Orleans' victory last Sunday at Minnesota, but also injured his toe during the game.
Although he played through the injury in Minnesota,
METAIRIE, La. (AP) — The New Orleans Saints have ruled out rookie defensive end Marcus Davenport for Sunday’s game against the unbeaten Los Angeles Rams.
Davenport had two sacks in New Orleans’ victory last Sunday at Minnesota, but also injured his toe during the game.
Although he played through the injury in Minnesota, he sat out practice throughout this week and ultimately was ruled out on Friday.
Davenport has four sacks this season and also has forced a fumble. He has five tackles for losses, seven quarterback hits and has deflected two passes.
His absence is expected to increase snaps for veteran Alex Okafor and possibly second-year pro Trey Hendrickson.
Meanwhile, running back Alvin Kamara returned to Saints practice on Friday after missing practice on Thursday because he was ill.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
49ers RB Mostert lost for season with broken arm
49ers RB Mostert lost for season with broken arm
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan on Friday confirmed his team's worst fears, telling reporters that running back Raheem Mostert will miss the rest of the 2018 season.
Mostert suffered a broken right forearm in the third quarter of Thursday
49ers RB Mostert lost for season with broken arm
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan on Friday confirmed his team’s worst fears, telling reporters that running back Raheem Mostert will miss the rest of the 2018 season.
Mostert suffered a broken right forearm in the third quarter of Thursday night’s 34-3 win over the Oakland Raiders. Shanahan said Mostert would undergo surgery Friday then be placed on injured reserve. And, according to the coach, the injury could be worse than just the broken bone.
“I wasn’t told how long [the recovery] would be,” Shanahan told reporters. “I know he’s going on IR. He’s out for the year but I’m sure he’ll be fine by next year. It’s a broken bone, different ligaments, and things like that.”
With 4:38 remaining in the third quarter, Mostert suffered the injury on a rushing attempt for no gain when he was met with force by Raiders defensive tackle Clinton McDonald. 49ers medical personnel rushed on the field after the play, having spotted the gruesome injury from the sideline.
Mostert had a 52-yard touchdown run and finished the game with seven carries for 86 yards. He’s averaging 7.7 yards per carry in 2018.
The 49ers lost their original starting running back, Jerrick McKinnon, to a torn ACL before the season began. Matt Breida, another breakout back, has been hobbled by a variety of injuries throughout the season. The only other running back currently on the roster is veteran Alfred Morris.
–Field Level Media
Rams WR Kupp cleared, expected to play Sunday
Rams WR Kupp cleared, expected to play Sunday
After practicing on a limited basis Wednesday and Thursday, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp practiced in full Friday and is no longer on the injury report. Thus the Rams expect to have their leader in touchdown receptions on the field Sunday when they
Rams WR Kupp cleared, expected to play Sunday
After practicing on a limited basis Wednesday and Thursday, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp practiced in full Friday and is no longer on the injury report. Thus the Rams expect to have their leader in touchdown receptions on the field Sunday when they face the Saints in New Orleans in what is expected to be one of the highest-scoring games of the season.
After leaving Los Angeles’ Week 5 game in Seattle with a concussion, Kupp left the Rams’ game in Denver the following week with a knee injury after safety Darian Stewart took him down with a horse-collar tackle. Kupp has not played since.
In the first five games of the season, Kupp had 30 receptions for 438 yards and five touchdowns. The five touchdowns still lead the team.
The Rams (8-0) and Saints (6-1) not only sport the NFC’s top two records, but two of the four highest-scoring offenses in the NFL.
Besides the obvious, Kupp has another reason for wanting to get on the field in New Orleans this weekend. Coach Sean McVay on Friday named Kupp one of the Rams’ honorary captains for the game, and for a very special reason.
“He’ll be an honorary captain this week where the Saints are recognizing Jake Kupp, his grandfather, who played with the Saints,” McVay said. “He’ll be at the coin toss and to be able to have Cooper out there, pretty cool for the Kupp family. Definitely something that Cooper is deserving of, and it’s great to be able to have him back with us, as well.”
–Field Level Media
Ravens without both starting OTs versus Steelers
Ravens without both starting OTs versus Steelers
The Baltimore Ravens have ruled out starting offensive tackles Ronnie Stanley and James Hurst for Sunday's NFC North battle against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Stanley, the left tackle, will miss the contest because of an ankle injury suffered against the Carolina Panthers last Sunday.
Ravens without both starting OTs versus Steelers
The Baltimore Ravens have ruled out starting offensive tackles Ronnie Stanley and James Hurst for Sunday’s NFC North battle against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Stanley, the left tackle, will miss the contest because of an ankle injury suffered against the Carolina Panthers last Sunday. Hurst, the right tackle, will miss his third straight game with a back injury.
Jermaine Eluemunor will start at left tackle and rookie Orlando Brown Jr. will start on the right. The versatile Eluemunor was promoted from the practice squad on Oct. 23 and will be making his third career start.
“I pride myself on being able to play every position on the offensive line,” Eluemunor told reporters on Friday.
Outside linebacker Tim Williams (ankle) will also miss the game after being injured against the Panthers.
Inside linebacker C.J. Mosley (thigh) is among six Ravens listed as questionable. The others are cornerback Marlon Humphrey (thigh), safety Tony Jefferson (hamstring), running back Alex Collins (foot) center Bradley Bozeman (foot) and offensive lineman Alex Lewis (neck).
Collins has a team-leading 358 rushing yards and how he holds up against the Steelers may determine how many snaps Ty Montgomery receives. Baltimore acquired Montgomery from the Green Bay Packers via trade on Tuesday.
–Field Level Media
Niners’ Shanahan mulling Mullens-Beathard for Week 10
Niners' Shanahan mulling Mullens-Beathard for Week 10
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan plans to take the weekend to decide which way he wants to go at quarterback next week.
In the aftermath of a surprisingly strong performance from Nick Mullens in his first career start Thursday, a 34-3
Niners’ Shanahan mulling Mullens-Beathard for Week 10
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan plans to take the weekend to decide which way he wants to go at quarterback next week.
In the aftermath of a surprisingly strong performance from Nick Mullens in his first career start Thursday, a 34-3 win over the Oakland Raiders, the 2017 undrafted free agent appears to have a leg up on second-year quarterback C.J. Beathard. Mullens completed 16 of 22 passes for 261 yards and three touchdowns with Beathard scratched due to a wrist injury.
After kicking off Week 9 against the Raiders on Thursday, the 49ers host the New York Giants on “Monday Night Football” to cap Week 10.
“Definitely will consider it,” Shanahan said of starting Mullens again. “Definitely not thinking about that right now. Our whole team played very well. Nick definitely did. I thought our guys up front played well and I thought the entire offense did. I thought the defense played their tails off. I thought the pass rush was there. I thought we tackled well, thought our punter and kicker did well so it was a very good all-around win.”
Beathard was filling in for Jimmy Garoppolo, who is out for the season with a torn ACL. Beathard’s status will be a factor in next week’s decision at quarterback. According to reports, he was unable to grip the football and couldn’t get ready on a short week for the Thursday night game.
Mullens spent most of his first two seasons on the practice squad, all under the direction of Shanahan, and said he had a great grasp of the game plan against the Raiders.
Mullens’ 151.9 passer rating was a record for a player making his NFL debut.
–Field Level Media
NFL injury notebook: Good news for Chiefs, Rams at WR
NFL injury notebook: Good news for Chiefs, Rams at WR
After a week of some worry, it appears two of the NFL's most explosive offenses will have their full complement of weapons ready come Sunday.
Wide receiver/return specialist Tyreek Hill was a full participant at Kansas City practice on Friday,
NFL injury notebook: Good news for Chiefs, Rams at WR
After a week of some worry, it appears two of the NFL’s most explosive offenses will have their full complement of weapons ready come Sunday.
Wide receiver/return specialist Tyreek Hill was a full participant at Kansas City practice on Friday, and the team plans for him to start at Cleveland.
Hill left last week’s win over the Denver Broncos with a groin injury but head coach Andy Reid indicated good news on Hill’s injury earlier this week. Hill is tied for the team lead with 44 receptions for 705 yards and seven touchdowns.
In Los Angeles, wide receiver Cooper Kupp also practiced in full and, according to head coach Sean McVay, is expected to play Sunday in New Orleans. He suffered a knee injury on a horse-collar tackle in Denver in Week 6 and missed the Rams’ last two games.
In the first five games of the season, Kupp had 30 receptions for 438 yards and five touchdowns. The five touchdowns still lead the team.
–San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed that running back Raheem Mostert will miss the rest of the season.
Mostert suffered a broken right forearm in the third quarter of Thursday night’s 34-3 win over the Oakland Raiders. Shanahan said Mostert would undergo surgery Friday then be placed on injured reserve. And, according to the coach, the injury involves “a broken bone, different ligaments, and things like that.”
Shanahan also said he plans to take the weekend to decide who will start at quarterback against the New York Giants on Nov. 12. Nick Mullens completed 16 of 22 passes for 261 yards and three touchdowns in his NFL debut Thursday. Second-year quarterback C.J. Beathard, who started the previous five games after Jimmy Garoppolo was lost for the season with a torn ACL, missed Thursday with a wrist injury.
–The Baltimore Ravens have ruled out starting offensive tackles Ronnie Stanley and James Hurst for Sunday’s NFC North battle against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Stanley, the left tackle, will miss the contest because of an ankle injury suffered against the Carolina Panthers last Sunday. Hurst, the right tackle, will miss his third straight game with a back injury.
Jermaine Eluemunor — promoted from the practice squad on Oct. 23 — will start at left tackle and rookie Orlando Brown Jr. will start on the right.
–Bears pass-rushing specialist Khalil Mack is expected to be a game-time decision at Buffalo as he recovers from an ankle injury. Mack was initially injured in Chicago’s overtime loss at Miami on Oct. 14. Head coach Matt Nagy said Wednesday that Mack is showing signs of improvement.
There remains a chance the Bears will rest Mack with three NFC North games in 12 days — Nov. 11-22 — to follow. He was acquired from the Oakland Raiders prior to Week 1 and was the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Month in September.
–Starting cornerback Robert Alford and kicker Matt Bryant won’t play when the Atlanta Falcons visit the Washington Redskins on Sunday.
Rookie Isaiah Oliver would replace Alford in the starting lineup while the team will again go with Giorgio Tavecchio, who filled in for Bryant in Week 7, made a 56-yard field goal that proved to be the game winner against the Giants, and was named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week. The Falcons were on a bye last week.
–Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook is questionable to play Sunday against the Detroit Lions, though he practiced all week and expects to play.
Latavius Murray has filled in for Cook, who has been dealing with a hamstring injury. Cook has 36 carries for 98 yards this season. If he returns, he will be on a limited snap count.
–Bills rookie quarterback Josh Allen, dealing with an injured right elbow, practiced for the time in nearly three weeks Friday.
The big right-hander did not require surgery after receiving multiple medical opinions, but is also not expected to be available Sunday. The Bills’ first-round pick in 2018 was injured when he took a helmet to the elbow against the Houston Texans on Oct. 14.
AROUND THE LEAGUE
–Defensive end Ziggy Ansah could rejoin the Detroit Lions on the field Sunday for the first time since injuring his shoulder in Week 1. Ansah practiced without limitation for the past two weeks but did not play. Ansah, who has played just 19 snaps this season, is playing on the franchise tag and earning $17.143 million this season.
–Minnesota wide receiver Stefon Diggs (rib), cornerback Xavier Rhodes (foot), safety Andrew Sendejo (groin) and Riley Reiff (foot) are questionable for Sunday. … Chiefs outside linebacker Justin Houston (hamstring) could be limited to a pass-rushing role against the Browns if he plays. He is listed as questionable. K.C. safety Eric Berry, yet to play in a game this season due to a heel injury, is not expected to return.
–Miami quarterback Ryan Tannehill will his miss fourth straight game with what the team says is an injury to the capsule in his passing shoulder (though surgery is not an option right now). Also, defensive end Charles Harris (calf) also will sit out his fourth straight game, while receiver Kenny Stills (groin), tight end A.J. Derby (foot) and starting cornerback Xavien Howard (ankle) are all questionable. … Miami cornerback Cordrea Tankersley will miss the rest of the season after suffering a torn ACL during practice Thursday.
–Field Level Media
NFL notebook: Jackson calls Browns’ firing premature
NFL notebook: Jackson calls Browns' firing premature
Hue Jackson won three times in 40 games as head coach of the Cleveland Browns, but he claims he was fired prematurely Monday when general manager John Dorsey and owner Jimmy Haslam announced that they were moving on from him and offensive coordinator Todd Haley.
NFL notebook: Jackson calls Browns’ firing premature
Hue Jackson won three times in 40 games as head coach of the Cleveland Browns, but he claims he was fired prematurely Monday when general manager John Dorsey and owner Jimmy Haslam announced that they were moving on from him and offensive coordinator Todd Haley.
“The fact that we played four overtime games (this season) says that we were a better football team. In my mind, if we fix the offense — it’s a totally different story,” Jackson said in an interview with Cleveland.com on Friday. “So I do believe the move (to fire Jackson) was premature. But I think a part of the problem again went back to the first two years (when the Browns went a combined 1-31).”
Jackson reported to ownership during his tenure, but faulted former general manager Sashi Brown — who was promoted from an analytics role to be a first-time personnel boss — for digging the Browns a massive roster hole to dig out of the past two years. Dorsey was hired in December 2017 to replace Brown and gave only a tepid endorsement of Jackson.
Haslam said Monday that internal discord, in addition to the poor results on the field, led to the decision to fire Jackson midseason. Jackson on Friday denied he was throwing anyone “under the bus” by saying Haley had total control of the offense. Jackson also pointed directly to Brown and the personnel department passing on multiple quarterbacks — Carson Wentz and Patrick Mahomes in particular — as a setback for the franchise. But he also said 2018 No. 1 pick Baker Mayfield is on his way to being a “sensational player.”
–On the heels of a 34-3 loss to the San Francisco 49ers and little-known third-string quarterback Nick Mullens, Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden reiterated his mission with the on-the-move franchise.
“The Oakland Raiders is a great organization. I know it’s not looking pretty right now,” Gruden said. “I’ve heard a lot of negativity over the last six or seven months, and rightfully so. But we’re going to build a championship football team here. I know a lot of people as players, as fans, just in general, want to be a part of this.”
Since the end of training camp, the Raiders have parted with a pair of top-five draft picks — outside linebacker Khalil Mack and wide receiver Amari Cooper — which could be perceived by players in the locker room as a white flag on the 2018 season. Many media types and some former players took to social media on Thursday night to make the claim that Gruden’s roster returned serve, quitting on the coach at midseason.
–San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan plans to take the weekend to decide which way he wants to go at quarterback next week.
In the aftermath of a surprisingly strong performance from Mullens in his first career start Thursday, the 2017 undrafted free agent appears to have a leg up on second-year quarterback C.J. Beathard. Mullens completed 16 of 22 passes for 261 yards and three touchdowns with Beathard scratched due to a wrist injury.
Beathard was filling in for Jimmy Garoppolo, who is out for the season with a torn ACL. Beathard’s status will be a factor in next week’s decision at quarterback. According to reports, he was unable to grip the football and couldn’t get ready on a short week for the Thursday night game. Mullens’ 151.9 passer rating was a record for a player making his NFL debut.
–Former Dallas Cowboys executive Gil Brandt will see his name placed in the team’s Ring of Honor, owner Jerry Jones announced on Friday. Brandt will become the 22nd member of the esteemed group in a halftime ceremony on Nov. 29 when the Cowboys meet the New Orleans Saints at AT&T Stadium. Part of the staff of the expansion Cowboys in 1960, Brandt will join founding team president Tex Schramm and the first head coach, Tom Landry, as the non-players in the Ring of Honor.
“When Jerry called me with the news, it was on par with walking off the field after winning the Super Bowl,” said Brandt, who worked in the Cowboys’ front office for 29 seasons. In fact, 15 of the 19 players in the Ring of Honor were acquired by Brandt either through a trade or the draft. All 15 are in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, starting with his 1964 draft class of Roger Staubach, Bob Hayes and Mel Renfro.
“I hope my heart and legs will be strong enough to survive that moment,” Brandt, 85, said about the moment he will be inducted into the Ring of Honor. “To see my name up there with guys like Roger Staubach, Bob Lilly, Drew Pearson, Lee Roy Jordan — these all-time greats not only with the Cowboys franchise but in the history of our great game — it overwhelms me.”
–Field Level Media
Cowboys to induct Brandt into Ring of Honor
Cowboys to induct Brandt into Ring of Honor
Former Dallas Cowboys executive Gil Brandt will see his name placed in the team's Ring of Honor, owner Jerry Jones announced on Friday. Brandt will become the 22nd member of the esteemed group in a halftime ceremony on Nov. 29 when the Cowboys meet the
Cowboys to induct Brandt into Ring of Honor
Former Dallas Cowboys executive Gil Brandt will see his name placed in the team’s Ring of Honor, owner Jerry Jones announced on Friday. Brandt will become the 22nd member of the esteemed group in a halftime ceremony on Nov. 29 when the Cowboys meet the New Orleans Saints at AT&T Stadium.
“When Jerry called me with the news, it was on par with walking off the field after winning the Super Bowl,” said Brandt, who worked in the Cowboys’ front office for 29 seasons. In fact, 15 of the 19 players in the Ring of Honor were acquired by Brandt either through a trade or the draft.
All 15 are in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, starting with his 1964 draft class of Roger Staubach, Bob Hayes and Mel Renfro.
Part of the staff of the expansion Cowboys in 1960, Brandt will join founding team president Tex Schramm and the first head coach, Tom Landry, as the non-players in the Ring of Honor.
“I hope my heart and legs will be strong enough to survive that moment,” Brandt, 85, said about the moment he will be inducted into the Ring of Honor. “To see my name up there with guys like Roger Staubach, Bob Lilly, Drew Pearson, Lee Roy Jordan — these all-time greats not only with the Cowboys franchise but in the history of our great game — it overwhelms me.”
Brandt also became a finalist for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in August. He needs 80 percent of the votes of the 49-member selection committee when it meets during Super Bowl week in Atlanta.
–Field Level Media
Chargers RB Gordon questionable for Sunday’s game
COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon is questionable for Sunday's game at Seattle.
Gordon missed the Chargers' last game on Oct. 21 in London against Tennessee due to a hamstring injury. The fourth-year running back was listed as a full participant during Friday's practice after being limited
COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon is questionable for Sunday’s game at Seattle.
Gordon missed the Chargers’ last game on Oct. 21 in London against Tennessee due to a hamstring injury. The fourth-year running back was listed as a full participant during Friday’s practice after being limited on Wednesday and Thursday.
Coach Anthony Lynn said that if Gordon is feeling well he would likely to play. Gordon is fifth in the AFC in yards from scrimmage (745) and is seventh in rushing (466).
Defensive ends Joey Bosa (foot) and Christopher Landrum (hip) as well as linebacker Kyzir White (knee) have been ruled out.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Lockett producing in a big way for Seahawks offense
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Wide receiver Tyler Lockett is back to full strength and producing more than ever for the Seattle Seahawks.
Another year removed from the broken leg that ended his 2016 season, Lockett again looks like the explosive threat he was in his first two years in Seattle. Lockett has already
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Wide receiver Tyler Lockett is back to full strength and producing more than ever for the Seattle Seahawks.
Another year removed from the broken leg that ended his 2016 season, Lockett again looks like the explosive threat he was in his first two years in Seattle. Lockett has already matched his career-high in touchdowns in just seven games played this season.
“He’s been a big factor early in the year,” head coach Pete Carroll said.
He caught six touchdowns as a rookie in 2015 but had managed just three over the last two seasons combined. He’s on pace to set career highs in catches, yards, yards per reception and touchdowns through the first seven games of 2018.
“He’s really at his top speed right now and rolling, which his top speed is pretty fast,” quarterback Russell Wilson said.
Even though Lockett played in all 16 games for Seattle last year, he never got back to 100 percent. He said he struggled to make it through practices last year.
“It’s hard to get somebody an opportunity who can barely make it through practice,” Lockett said. “Even though I was finding ways and still looked like myself and (could) run around in the games, it was just harder to be able to put myself in a position to help the team in an expanded role.”
But even though Lockett has caught a touchdown in all but one game for the Seahawks this season, he quickly shot down any notion that it’s a significant achievement to him.
“Nothing,” Lockett said. “I just go out there and play and have fun with my teammates and try to make the best out of every opportunity. You never know when you’re going to get the ball or the ball is going to be thrown your way.”
While it may not mean anything to Lockett, it has meant a great deal to the team.
With Doug Baldwin a bit slowed this year due to a pair of knee injuries, Lockett has helped carry the scoring output for Seattle. His six receiving touchdowns are among the best in the NFL. Antonio Brown (8), Tyreek Hill (7) and Eric Ebron (7) are the only players with more receiving touchdowns, though Hill and Ebron have each played one more game than Lockett.
“He’s come through so many challenges,” Baldwin said. “That injury he had a couple years ago, that wasn’t a little injury. That was a very significant injury when it happened. I was on the field and saw it and it was heartbreaking. … You don’t know how people respond to that. If they have the mental fortitude to come back from something that significant. Tyler has done a miraculous job to say the least.”
Notes: RB Chris Carson (hip), LB K.J. Wright (knee) and SS Bradley McDougald (knee) are all questionable to play against the Chargers on Sunday. Carroll said Wright and McDougald should be good to go while Carson will be a game-time decision. … CB Neiko Thorpe (groin) and G Jordan Simmons (calf) are doubtful.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
200 Club: Chargers’ Rivers 4th QB to reach starts mark
COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Philip Rivers has many accomplishments, but there is one trait that he has taken pride in over his 15-year career — durability.
The Chargers' veteran signal caller will become the fourth quarterback in NFL history to make at least 200 consecutive regular-season starts when Los Angeles travels to
COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Philip Rivers has many accomplishments, but there is one trait that he has taken pride in over his 15-year career — durability.
The Chargers’ veteran signal caller will become the fourth quarterback in NFL history to make at least 200 consecutive regular-season starts when Los Angeles travels to Seattle.
“It’s pretty cool. I mean, obviously the two Mannings (Peyton and Eli) and Favre have started over 200 in a row, and I just feel thankful,” Rivers said. “I think there is a small element of toughness involved, but then again, shoot, lots of prayers for me from many people on Sundays and guys’ protection that allow me to be out there each and every week, whether dealing with minor things or big things.”
Rivers’ streak is even more impressive considering the physical and mental demands of the position as well as the constant QB turnover throughout the league. Since Rivers’ first start on Sept. 11, 2006, at Oakland:
— There have been 179 different starting quarterbacks, including San Francisco’s Nick Mullens on Thursday night.
— Of that group, 78 have started for two or more teams and 12 have been with four or more. Ryan Fitzpatrick has been the most traveled with starts for six teams.
— While the Chargers have had only one starting QB, 18 teams have had 10 or more start under center and eight have had 13 or more with the Browns (18), Rams (16) and Vikings (16) leading the way.
— Rivers, who has a 111-98 record, has started against 91 quarterbacks and defeated 69, including Favre and both Mannings.
Longevity, though, is nothing new for Rivers, who started 51 consecutive games at North Carolina State.
“I think just being out there each and every week has always been important,” he said. “Obviously, you want to be able to go out there and help. It’s not just be out there. You want to play at a high level, and that’s been up and down over 199, but being out there means something.”
NFL on CBS commentator Boomer Esiason said he thought it wasn’t humanly possible to see a quarterback start 200 or more consecutive games, but that Rivers’ leadership is what has stood out throughout his career.
He also noted that Rivers’ relationship with Drew Brees during his first two years with the Chargers, where both had a friendly rivalry, is something that rarely happens these days due to constant scrutiny and social media.
While Brees has had great success with Sean Payton in New Orleans, Rivers has had a tougher time. The Chargers have not been to the playoffs since 2013.
“With Philip’s competitive personality and leadership he is what other quarterbacks should aspire to be,” Esiason said. “He’s an extension of the coaching staff when he is out on the field.”
Even at age 36, Rivers is off to one of the best starts of his career as the 5-2 Chargers have won four straight. He is third in the league with a 117.8 passer rating and is tied for third with 17 touchdown passes.
He has excelled this season on deep passes along with throwing into tight windows. According to the league’s Next Gen stats, Rivers leads the league at 9.2 yards per attempt and has a 124.1 rating when the receiver is separated by less than a yard from the defender.
Rivers also has six touchdowns and no interceptions on deep passes (thrown in the air 20 yards or more). Seattle’s defense has allowed only five completions on deep passes.
“Sometimes as an older player, your body won’t let you do it. He’s gifted. He hasn’t faced that problem,” Chargers offensive coordinator Ken Whisenhunt said.
If Rivers’ streak continues, he would tie Peyton Manning (208) at the end of the season and Eli Manning (210) in Week 2 of next season. As for Favre’s mark of 297, Rivers said that is too many games for him to have a chance.
“Favre was always a favorite of mine. Still is. I kind of wanted to have that mark, or at least push for it in college,” Rivers said. “I’m not going to get there. So y’all can do the math and figure out your projection of how many years I’m going to play, but I’m not going to get to 300.”
Rivers might also be the last to get into the 200 straight starts club for a while. Atlanta’s Matt Ryan, who is in his 11th season, is second among active straight starts with 138 and Detroit’s Matthew Stafford, who is in his 10th, has 119. Seattle’s Russell Wilson, who has started every game since entering the league in 2012, is at 103 and wouldn’t reach 200 until midway through the 2024 season.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
___
Follow Joe Reedy at www.twitter.com/joereedy
Gruden seeks answers after most lopsided loss of his career
ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — The defense can't stop anybody, even a third-string, undrafted free agent quarterback making his NFL debut.
The banged-up offensive line is providing no protection for Derek Carr, leaving coach Jon Gruden so concerned about his quarterback's health that he was unwilling to call any down-field passes.
The rookie punter
ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — The defense can’t stop anybody, even a third-string, undrafted free agent quarterback making his NFL debut.
The banged-up offensive line is providing no protection for Derek Carr, leaving coach Jon Gruden so concerned about his quarterback’s health that he was unwilling to call any down-field passes.
The rookie punter is in a major rut, unable to flip the field with his kicks.
The problems for the Oakland Raiders right now run deep and they were all exposed in a 34-3 loss to the San Francisco 49ers that was the most lopsided of Gruden’s 12 years as an NFL head coach.
The play that revealed the most issues might have been a 52-yard touchdown run by Raheem Mostert that made it 31-3 in the third quarter on Thursday night that featured several players appearing to play at less than top speed.
“I didn’t have any problem at all with the effort,” Gruden said. “I think what I had a big problem with is we had two guys in the same gap and we got outflanked immediately and their back was faster than I think we anticipated. That was my big problem with the long run. Once again, defensively I think we gave up six plays for 240 yards. Six plays yielded 240 yards. That cannot happen and it continues to be a big part of our problem. We have to fix it.”
Right now, the Raiders (1-7) haven’t been able to fix much of anything and are getting worse by the week. Oakland has lost four straight games, getting outscored by 85 points in the span.
The defense is allowing 6.76 yards per play, the worst by any team through eight games since the 1970 merger. The Raiders have allowed the second-most points as a franchise through eight games (252), are tied for the second-fewest takeaways (6) and have the fewest sacks (7). Oakland has also allowed opponents to have a 113.9 passer rating, a mark that only one team has ever been worse than over a full season.
Even Nick Mullens managed to pick apart the defense in his NFL debut, joining Hall of Famers Fran Tarkenton and Jim Kelly as the only quarterbacks to throw for at least 250 yards and three TDs with no interceptions in their first career game.
Those struggles have led to some heated sideline conversations between Gruden and defensive coordinator Paul Guenther, who still has the confidence of his head coach.
“I’m sure emotions get caught on tape sometimes but, there’s not a better coach I know than Paul Guenther,” Gruden said. “There’s not a better friend that I have than Paul Guenther. We’re going to argue and jaw, probably tonight, deep into the night over a lot of things. I’ll see if we can video footage for you.”
The offense is dealing with its own woes as rookie left tackle Kolton Miller has been in and out of the lineup with a knee injury, left guard Kelechi Osemele re-injured his knee Thursday after missing the previous three games, backup left guard Jon Feliciano is dealing with a rib injury and rookie right tackle Brandon Parker has struggled since taking over for the injured Donald Penn.
The situation got so bad Thursday when Miller was forced to leave that Osemele had to move to left tackle after not practicing there all season.
Osemele and Miller are being evaluated and could miss some time so the Raiders brought back former draft pick David Sharpe on Friday to take the place of tackle T.J. Clemmings, who is on injured reserve.
Oakland allowed eight sacks against San Francisco and Gruden pulled Carr to protect his health.
“Last night I was concerned,” he said. “Last night we didn’t just have a couple of injuries, we were decimated and had guys playing positions that they had never really practiced. That was uncommon for any game I’ve ever called and I’ve called a lot of games. I’ve broadcast some games and I haven’t seen that.”
Even the rookie punter is struggling. Oakland used a fifth-round pick on Johnny Townsend, who has struggled all season. His 25-yard punt two weeks ago set up Indianapolis’ go-ahead score and he had a 23-yarder against San Francisco.
Townsend is last in the NFL in gross punting average (41.9 yards) and has the second-lowest percentage of punts downed inside the 20 (18.8 percent).
“I think he’s overthinking some things a little bit,” Gruden said. “Directional punting, putting the ball between the numbers to the side line to the right, to the left, getting it off quicker, whatever it may be. I make no excuses for Townsend, but I will say this, I have seen him bomb it. I have seen him be a difference maker and I am confident it’s in our near future.”
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Jets rookie TE Chris Herndon looks to keep TD streak going
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Chris Herndon is not the superstitious type. So, he's totally fine with talking about his three-game touchdown streak.
The New York Jets' rookie tight end would rather chat about something else, though.
"I mean, it's definitely nice to get into the end zone, but it feels a lot
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Chris Herndon is not the superstitious type. So, he’s totally fine with talking about his three-game touchdown streak.
The New York Jets’ rookie tight end would rather chat about something else, though.
“I mean, it’s definitely nice to get into the end zone, but it feels a lot better when we’re winning,” Herndon said Friday. “So, it’s been fun these last three weeks, getting a few targets in the end zone and capitalizing on them, but ultimately I want us to win, so I don’t try to focus on the stats.”
Herndon is the third rookie in franchise history to catch a TD pass in three straight games, joining fellow tight end Thurlow Cooper (1960) and wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson (1996).
But, as he said, the end result hasn’t always been there. His first NFL touchdown came in the Jets’ 42-34 win over Indianapolis on Oct. 14, when he had a 32-yard grab.
Herndon had a 12-yard catch against Minnesota the following week to tie the game at 7 late in the first quarter. New York ended up losing 37-17.
Last week at Chicago, Herndon had a 16-yard TD reception in the Jets’ disappointing 24-10 loss.
He’ll try to make it four in a row — and, he hopes, with a victory — when New York travels to Miami, where Herndon played his college ball.
“I just think the offense slowed down for him,” coach Todd Bowles said. “I think from a mental standpoint, he’s playing faster because he can see everything that’s coming and his abilities are starting to take over without even thinking.”
Herndon was a fourth-round pick in April after a solid college career that was cut short last year by a knee injury. Some draft experts thought he could have been as high as a second-rounder if not for him being hurt.
“I’m definitely thankful to be here,” he said. “I don’t take any of this for granted because at this time last year, I was dealing with being injured. So, just being able to play in a professional league, that alone is an honor.
He tore the medial collateral ligament in his left knee before the Hurricanes were getting set to play in the ACC title game against Clemson. That was the end of his season and his career — but he refused to believe his NFL dreams would be over.
“I mean, not doubts,” he said, “but it wasn’t necessarily the best time to, you know, go down.”
With him slipping into the fourth round, the Jets took a chance on him even though he needed to continue rehabilitating his knee through the early part of the offseason.
Herndon’s role with the team was uncertain as New York had several tight ends on its roster during the spring. The 22-year-old native of Norcross, Georgia, also found himself in trouble with the law when he was arrested on June 2 for driving while intoxicated after flipping his car in New Jersey.
He was remorseful after the arrest , and thankful to the Jets for sticking by him during his legal issues. Herndon leaned on his faith while acknowledging that he had doubts about what was next for him.
“You kind of do, but that’s when I just started praying more and letting God handle all that,” he said. “Just controlling all I can at that point. I was strong with it and I’m still learning and growing with it each day.”
Herndon could potentially be disciplined by the NFL for next season, but he will let that play out. His mind right now is on getting better — on and off the field.
And, things are certainly looking up as far as his play.
Herndon has 12 catches — seven in the last three games — for 161 yards and the three TDs, which tie him with Robby Anderson for the team lead. He and Philadelphia’s Dallas Goedert have the most by a rookie tight end this season, and one more would break the Jets’ single-season mark for rookies at the position — currently shared with Rich Caster (1970), Mickey Shuler (1978) and Dustin Keller (2008).
And, Herndon has another eight games to do it.
“Yeah, I was actually kind of surprised when I heard that news,” he said. “I’m honestly just thankful.”
Herndon and rookie quarterback Sam Darnold were roommates for a stretch during training camp and developed a friendship off the field.
“Whenever we came home, either one of us had questions, especially me, because I’m the tight end, I just asked him,” Herndon said. “That kind of helped.”
Now, they’re creating a bond on the field that’s resulting in some big plays.
“First of all, he’s is a great route runner,” Darnold said. “But also, he’s a great run blocker, which helps in the pass game. It sets up play action and all that stuff. Whenever you have a versatile tight end like him, it always helps an offense.”
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Redskins rule out Crowder, Thompson and Williams vs. Falcons
ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — The Washington Redskins have ruled out wide receiver Jamison Crowder, running back Chris Thompson and left tackle Trent Williams for their game Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons.
Coach Jay Gruden says Crowder will miss his fourth consecutive game with an ankle injury, Thompson is out after injuring his ribs
ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — The Washington Redskins have ruled out wide receiver Jamison Crowder, running back Chris Thompson and left tackle Trent Williams for their game Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons.
Coach Jay Gruden says Crowder will miss his fourth consecutive game with an ankle injury, Thompson is out after injuring his ribs and Williams is considered week to week after having thumb surgery. Receiver Paul Richardson, running back Kapri Bibbs, linebacker Ryan Anderson and safety Montae Nicholson are questionable.
With Williams out, Ty Nsekhe is expected to start on an offensive line that had been mostly healthy this season. Gruden said Friday there was no timeline on Williams’ return.
The absences of Crowder and Thompson will give Richardson and Bibbs, assuming they play. Richardson has been playing through shoulder and knee injuries.
The Falcons ruled out cornerback Robert Alford (ankle) and kicker Matt Bryant (hamstring).
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
49ers RB Mostert, CB Moseley out for season with injuries
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert and cornerback Emmanuel Moseley will both need season-ending surgery after getting injured against the Oakland Raiders.
Coach Kyle Shanahan said Friday that Mostert broke his arm and Moseley dislocated his shoulder in the 34-3 victory Thursday night. Shanahan says both players
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert and cornerback Emmanuel Moseley will both need season-ending surgery after getting injured against the Oakland Raiders.
Coach Kyle Shanahan said Friday that Mostert broke his arm and Moseley dislocated his shoulder in the 34-3 victory Thursday night. Shanahan says both players will be placed on injured reserve and will miss the rest of the season.
Mostert had 41 carries for 297 yards this season as a backup to Matt Breida, including a 52-yard touchdown against Oakland.
Moseley played his first game of the season Thursday.
Shanahan also says he has not decided on who will play quarterback next game after Nick Mullens threw for 262 yards and three TDs in his debut. Mullens started ahead of C.J. Beathard, who was nursing a wrist injury. Shanahan says he will have a decision early next week when the players return from their long weekend.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL