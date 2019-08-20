Cardinals release leading tackler Bethea

NFL notebook: Keenum reportedly headed to D.C.

The Washington Redskins and Denver Broncos have agreed to a trade that will send displaced starting quarterback Case Keenum to D.C., multiple outlets reported Thursday.

The Broncos will reportedly send a 2020 seventh-round pick for Washington’s 2020 sixth-rounder as part of the deal. According to 9News Denver, Keenum’s contract will be reworked from the $18 million due in 2019 to a $7.5 million salary next season, with Denver paying $4 million of that figure.

NFL Network reported Keenum was Washington’s preferred option among available quarterbacks to compete with Colt McCoy while Alex Smith tries to return from a compound fracture in his right leg suffered last November.

The Broncos, who will acquire Joe Flacco from the Baltimore Ravens at the start of the new league year, will save an additional $3 million by trading Keenum.

–Oakland Raiders officials are not yet sold on giving up precious draft capital to acquire Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown and a potential trade between the teams could be on thin ice, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

Brown is expected to fetch a high pick, perhaps a first-round selection, and the Raiders have three picks in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft. The Cleveland Browns and New York Jets also reportedly kicked the tires on a deal for Brown, who has six consecutive 100-catch seasons but fell out of favor in Pittsburgh at the end of last season.

–The Steelers did announce they have agreed to deals with seven-time Pro Bowl lineman Maurkice Pouncey, reportedly making him the NFL’s highest-paid center, and guard Ramon Foster.

Pouncey’s new three-year contract runs through 2021, and is worth a reported $29 million. Foster’s two-year deal is reportedly worth $8.25 million and will run through 2020.

–New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft will not have to appear at his March 28 arraignment in Florida on two misdemeanor charges of soliciting prostitution, his lawyer said.

The 77-year-old Kraft allegedly visited a day spa in Jupiter, Fla., twice in January and paid for sex acts. He could face one year in jail, a $5,000 fine, 100 hours of community service and attendance in a human trafficking dangers class. He has pleaded not guilty

— Tight end Nick Boyle, most valued for his blocking, particularly in the Baltimore Ravens’ run-heavy offense, agreed to a three-year extension with the club, the team announced. The deal is worth a reported $18 million with $10 million in guarantees.

–The Chicago Bears are reportedly in dialogue with multiple teams about trading running back Jordan Howard, who is entering the final season of his rookie contract. A fifth-round pick (Indiana) in 2016, Howard rushed for 1,313 yards and scored seven touchdowns as a rookie.

Other comings and goings …

–Miami could release defensive end Robert Quinn, wide receiver DeVante Parker and quarterback Ryan Tannehill if the team doesn’t find trade takers, according to the Miami Herald. … The San Francisco 49ers declined the 2019 option on receiver Pierre Garcon but picked up 2019 options for fullback Kyle Juszczyk, defensive end Cassius Marsh, linebacker Dekoda Watson and cornerback K’Waun Williams. … The Tampa Bay Buccaneers picked up the $3.975 million option on right tackle Demar Dotson.

–The New York Giants re-signed Pro Bowl kicker Aldrick Rosas, who connected on 32 of 33 field goal attempts and 31 of 32 extra point tries last season. … The Dallas Cowboys are bringing back safety Darian Thompson on a one-year deal after declining to tender him as a restricted free agent, ESPN reported. … The Raiders reportedly tendered three of their restricted free agents ahead of free agency next week: cornerback Daryl Worley, running back Jalen Richard and undrafted safety Erik Harris.

–The Tennessee Titans announced they have agreed on a multiyear extension with Pro Bowl punter Brett Kern for a reported four years and $12.55 million. … Denver re-signed Pro Bowl long snapper Casey Kreiter to a one-year contract worth a reported $1 million, the team announced. … Jacksonville re-signed long snapper Matt Overton, the team announced late Wednesday. He will compete with Carson Tinker for the position in camp.

