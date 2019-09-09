Cardinals rally, settle for tie with Lions
Cardinals rally, settle for tie with Lions
Matt Prater made a 33-yard field goal with 3:48 remaining in overtime to help the Detroit Lions salvage a 27-27 tie with the Arizona Cardinals, who overcame an 18-point fourth-quarter deficit Sunday in Glendale, Ariz.
Prater’s field goal capped a 60-yard drive after Zane Gonzalez made a 28-yard field goal, his fourth of the game, on the first possession of overtime for a 27-24 lead, capping the Cardinals’ run of 21 straight points.
Arizona rookie quarterback Kyler Murray, the No. 1 pick in the 2019 draft, completed 29 of 54 passes for 308 yards and two touchdowns, both in the fourth quarter when the Cardinals overcame a 24-6 deficit.
Arizona had 293 of its 387 yards of total offense in the fourth quarter and overtime after a listless first three quarters.
Murray threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to David Johnson with 5:57 remaining in the fourth quarter, then found Larry Fitzgerald on a 4-yard score with 43 seconds remaining. A two-point conversion pass to Christian Kirk tied the game.
Fitzgerald had eight receptions for 113 yards, and his 45-yard reception in overtime set up Gonzalez’s overtime field goal. He also connected from 20, 42 and 34 yards. Johnson had 82 yards rushing and caught six passes for 55 yards a score.
Detroit quarterback Matt Stafford passed for 385 yards and three touchdowns, and rookie tight end T.J. Hockenson had six receptions for 131 yards and one score. Their 23-yard hookup gave the Lions a 24-6 lead on the third play of the fourth quarter.
Stafford passed for 200 yards in the first half, throwing touchdown passes of 47 yards to Danny Amendola and nine yards to Kenny Golladay in the second quarter when the Lions took a 17-0 lead. Gonzalez’s 20-yard field goal late in the quarter made it 17-3 at half.
Arizona reached the Detroit 46-yard line with just over one minute remaining but chose to punt rather than attempt a long field goal, and the Lions did not get a first down as the game ended.
–Field Level Media
Redskins’ Peterson healthy scratch; Gruden defends decision
Redskins' Peterson healthy scratch; Gruden defends decision
Washington Redskins running
Redskins’ Peterson healthy scratch; Gruden defends decision
Washington Redskins running back Adrian Peterson was a healthy scratch for the first time in his career for Sunday’s opener at the Philadelphia Eagles.
“I don’t think I’ve kind of grasped it yet,” Peterson told The Washington Post afterward.
“It’s my first time ever being inactive, a healthy scratch. It was tough, of course. I’m a super competitor. … So it was tough not being out there, so I just have to make the best out of the situation, and in that way, I just become a coach on the sideline. Helping the guys out as much as I could, and cheering for the guys as well.”
Several of the team’s veteran players were unhappy with the decision, according to an NFL Network report.
“On game day, we’re punting to Darren Sproles about five or six times,” head coach Jay Gruden told reporters afterward. “We need as many guys that can cover. We had to get the linebacker up for special teams, and obviously (fourth-string running back/special teamer Wendell) Smallwood. So it had to be done.
“If I can have the luxury of dressing four running backs or three, some other time if I have enough special team guys, I’ll do that.”
Gruden elaborated further, suggesting that sitting Peterson will be the norm moving forward.
“He’s a first- and second-down back. So is Derrius (Guice),” Gruden said. “So, really, what do we have? About 20 first downs a game. Probably eight of those are passes, 12 of those might be runs, and Derrius can handle those 12 …
“So if we have a game where we think we can run the ball 55 times in a game in an I-formation, then sure, I’ll get him up.”
Guice, a 2018 second-round draft pick who is healthy after missing his rookie season with a torn ACL, started Sunday and totaled 18 yards on 10 carries and 20 yards on three catches in the 32-27 loss. Chris Thompson — listed behind Peterson on the depth chart but the team’s top third-down back — had seven catches for 68 yards and three carries for 10.
Peterson, 34, joined Washington after Guice’s injury last August and rushed for 1,042 yards and seven touchdowns while starting all 16 games, his most productive season since 2015. He re-signed with the Redskins on a two-year, $5.03 million deal this offseason.
Elsewhere Vernon Davis started at tight end, replacing Jordan Reed, who also was listed as inactive for the Week 1 game. Davis, 35, had four catches for 59 yards, including a highlight-reel, 48-yard catch-and-run touchdown.
–Field Level Media
Reports: Browns’ Mayfield has bruised wrist, not serious
Reports: Browns' Mayfield has bruised wrist, not serious
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker
Reports: Browns’ Mayfield has bruised wrist, not serious
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield had X-rays on his right wrist after Sunday’s loss to the visiting Tennessee Titans but was diagnosed with only a bruise, according to multiple reports.
Mayfield was seen with a soft wrap on his throwing hand after the game, with his wrist and thumb taped, but the X-ray was deemed precautionary. He is not expected to miss any time.
Mayfield was sacked five times in the 43-13 loss, including once for a safety late in the first half. On the play, Titans linebacker Cameron Wake got a piece of Mayfield’s arm as he was throwing, and the quarterback left the field wincing and favoring his arm.
The second-year signal-caller finished 25 of 38 for 285 yards, a touchdown and three interceptions, all three of which came in the fourth quarter. The last one was returned 38 yards for a touchdown.
The Browns visit the New York Jets on Monday Night Football in Week 2.
–Field Level Media
49ers lose RB Coleman to ankle injury
49ers lose RB Coleman to ankle injury 49ers lose RB Coleman to ankle injury
San Francisco 49ers running back Tevin Coleman will not return to Sunday’s Week 1 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after suffering an ankle injury, the team said in a statement.
Coleman sustained the injury during the first half. He finished with six carries for 23 yards.
The 49ers acquired Coleman as a free agent this offseason from the Atlanta Falcons. The 26-year-old signed a two-year, $10 million contract with San Francisco after he rushed for a career-high 800 yards and four touchdowns last season as Atlanta’s starter.
Matt Breida and Raheem Mostert handled the rushing load for San Francisco in Coleman’s absence.
–Field Level Media
Seahawks edge Bengals despite Dalton’s big day
Seahawks edge Bengals despite Dalton's big day
Russell Wilson hit
Seahawks edge Bengals despite Dalton’s big day
Russell Wilson hit Tyler Lockett with a 44-yard touchdown pass on the first play of the fourth quarter and the Seattle Seahawks held on to defeat the visiting Cincinnati Bengals 21-20 Sunday.
Cincinnati’s Andy Dalton completed 35 of 51 passes for 418 yards, a franchise record for a season opener, with two touchdowns. But the Bengals weren’t able to get past midfield in their last two possessions.
Wilson completed 14 of 20 passes for 196 yards and two touchdowns as the Seahawks won despite being outgained 429 yards to 233 in total yardage
Chris Carson rushed for just 46 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries, but had a 21-yard carry on a third-and-1 from Seattle’s own 15-yard line with 3:13 remaining to help the Seahawks milk the clock. Carson also caught six passes for 35 yards and a score.
The Bengals had the ball at their own 31 with 14 seconds left, but Dalton was hit and fumbled with nine seconds to go. The Seahawks recovered to clinch the victory.
After the Seahawks took a 21-17 lead on Lockett’s score, the Bengals drove to the Seattle 4-yard line. A holding call pushed them back and they had to settle for Randy Bullock’s 27-yard field goal with seven minutes left to cut their deficit to a point.
The Bengals took a 17-14 halftime lead on Dalton’s 55-yard scoring strike to John Ross III with seven seconds left in the second quarter. Ross, a former University of Washington standout, won a jump ball with Seahawks safety Tedric Thompson at the 12-yard line and galloped into the end zone. That capped a four-play, 75-yard drive that took 45 seconds.
The Seahawks had taken the lead with 52 seconds left in the half on a 10-yard screen pass from Wilson to Carson. Four Bengals defenders got a hand on Carson on his way to the end zone, but he was able to reach the ball over the pylon for the score.
It was the second touchdown for both Ross and Carson in the second quarter, after Bullock’s 39-yard field goal gave Cincinnati a 3-0 lead on the only score of the first.
Carson scored on a 1-yard run to give the Seahawks a 7-3 lead, but the Bengals responded with a three-play, 75-yard drive with Dalton finding Ross for a 33-yard score on a flea flicker.
Ross registered seven catches for 158 yards.
–Field Level Media
Prescott tosses 4 TDs as Cowboys crush Giants
Prescott tosses 4 TDs as Cowboys crush Giants
Dak Prescott tied a
Prescott tosses 4 TDs as Cowboys crush Giants
Dak Prescott tied a career high with four touchdown passes and threw for 405 yards as the Dallas Cowboys rolled to a season-opening 35-17 victory over the visiting New York Giants on Sunday.
Prescott completed 25 of 32 passes and produced his second career 400-yard game. Prescott finished 50 yards shy of his career high set against Philadelphia last season.
Prescott also set a Cowboys passing yardage record for a season opener, breaking the mark held by Troy Aikman. Aikman threw for 362 yards in the 1999 season opener against Washington.
Prescott threw touchdowns to tight ends Blake Jarwin and Jason Witten and then connected with Amari Cooper and Randall Cobb.
Running back Ezekiel Elliott scored the other Dallas touchdown on a 10-yard run late in the third quarter.
Michael Gallup finished with seven catches for a career-best 158 yards while Cooper totaled six catches for 106 yards. It marked the first time since Nov. 8, 2015, against Philadelphia that Dallas had two receivers get at least 100 yards.
Elliott carried 13 times for 53 yards after signing a contract extension earlier this week.
Eli Manning began his 16th season by completing 30 of 44 passes for 306 yards and a touchdown, but the Giants lost a season opener for the eighth time in nine seasons.
Saquon Barkley gained 120 yards on 11 carries and tight end Evan Engram led the Giants with 116 receiving yards.
Engram scored New York’s first touchdown and Wayne Gallman also had a touchdown in the third quarter for the final points of the game.
Rookie Daniel Jones played New York’s final possession and completed three of four passes before losing a fumble.
Barkley had a 59-yard run on New York’s opening drive which ended with Engram’s 1-yard score with 9:27 remaining but it was all Dallas thereafter.
Dallas tied the game with 3:19 remaining in the first when Jarwin was wide open for a 28-yard strike and took the lead with 10:19 left in the second when Witten scored his 16th career TD against the Giants on a 4-yard strike.
Cooper made it 21-7 on a 21-yard catch down the left side just before halftime and Dallas added its final two touchdowns in the third quarter.
–Field Level Media
49ers ride 2 pick-6’s past Buccaneers
49ers ride 2 pick-6's past Buccaneers
The visiting San Francisco
49ers ride 2 pick-6’s past Buccaneers
The visiting San Francisco 49ers returned two interceptions for touchdowns, and Jimmy Garoppolo passed for another as they defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-17 in Sunday’s regular-season opener.
Richard Sherman and Ahkello Witherspoon scored the Niners’ touchdowns on defense after both intercepted Bucs quarterback Jameis Winston. San Francisco recorded two interceptions on defense all of last season, setting a historic NFL low.
Sherman returned an interception off Winston 31 yards for a score with 11:44 left in the third quarter, the 49ers’ second touchdown in a span of 48 seconds.
Witherspoon intercepted Winston with two minutes left in regulation and ran it back 25 yards to cap off a dominant defensive performance for the 49ers. Garoppolo then connected with Deebo Samuel on a successful two-point conversion.
Tampa Bay also had a pick-6 in the game, when cornerback Vernon Hargreaves III scored the first touchdown of the afternoon. He intercepted Garoppolo from 15 yards out and ran untouched into the end zone to give Tampa Bay a 7-3 advantage at the 8:41 mark of the second quarter.
After a sluggish first half on offense, Garoppolo led the 49ers on a seven-play, 75-yard drive to open the third quarter, connecting with Richie James Jr. on a 39-yard touchdown pass to take a 13-7 lead.
Garoppolo completed 18 of 27 passes for 166 yards in his first start since Week 3 of the 2018 campaign, when he sustained a season-ending ACL injury.
Tight end George Kittle led the 49ers with 54 receiving yards off eight catches, and San Francisco amassed just 98 rushing yards after losing starting back Tevin Coleman to an ankle injury in the first half.
San Francisco took the early 3-0 lead in the first quarter when Robbie Gould kicked a 29-yard field goal. Mark Nzeocha partially blocked a Bucs punt minutes before to set the Niners up 32 yards away from the end zone, but Kittle’s 8-yard touchdown catch was nullified by offensive pass interference.
A second would-be Kittle touchdown was erased when the 49ers were called for an illegal-formation penalty in the second quarter, and instead Gould kicked a 36-yard field goal to make it 7-6 in favor of Tampa. Gould missed a 57-yard field-goal attempt in the third quarter, but made another from 47 yards in the final frame.
Winston completed 20 of 36 passes for 194 yards and three interceptions. He threw a 10-yard touchdown to receiver Chris Godwin that brought Tampa Bay within six points with 5:43 left in the third quarter.
Godwin led the Buccaneers with 53 yards receiving off three catches, but Tampa Bay’s offense was inconsistent, converting just 5 of 11 chances on third down.
Nick Bosa, the No. 2 overall draft pick this year by the 49ers, recorded his first career sack in the game, bringing down Winston in the third quarter for a 9-yard loss when the quarterback attempted to scramble out of the pocket. Bosa, a former freshman All-American at Ohio State, finished with three tackles.
49ers linebacker Kwon Alexander, a former Buc playing in his first game with San Francisco, was ejected in the first quarter after a helmet-to-helmet hit against a sliding Winston.
–Field Level Media
Cardinals rally, but settle for tie with Lions
Cardinals rally, but settle for tie with Lions Cardinals rally, but settle for tie with Lions
Matt Prater made a 33-yard field goal with 3:51 remaining in overtime to help the Detroit Lions salvage a 27-27 tie with the Arizona Cardinals, who overcame an 18-point fourth-quarter deficit Sunday in Glendale, Ariz.
Prater’s field goal capped a 60-yard drive after Zane Gonzalez made a 28-yard field goal, his fourth of the game, on the first possession of overtime for a 27-24 lead, capping the Cardinals’ run of 21 straight points.
Arizona rookie quarterback Kyler Murray, the No. 1 pick in the 2019 draft, completed 29 of 54 passes for 308 yards and two touchdowns, both in the fourth quarter when the Cardinals overcame a 24-6 deficit.
Arizona had 293 of its 387 yards total offense in the fourth quarter and overtime after a listless first three quarters.
Murray threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to David Johnson with 5:57 remaining in the fourth quarter, then found Larry Fitzgerald on a 4-yard score with 43 seconds remaining. A two-point conversion pass to Christian Kirk tied the game.
Fitzgerald had eight receptions for 113 yards, and his 45-yard reception in overtime set up Gonzalez’s overtime field goal. He also connected from 20, 42 and 34 yards. Johnson had 82 yards rushing and caught six passes for 55 yards a score.
Detroit quarterback Matt Stafford passed for 385 yards and three touchdowns, and rookie tight end T.J. Hockenson had six receptions for 131 yards and one score. Their 23-yard hookup gave the Lions a 24-6 lead on the third play of the fourth quarter.
Stafford passed for 200 yards in the first half, throwing touchdown passes of 47 yards to Danny Amendola and nine yards to Kenny Golladay in the second quarter when the Lions took a 17-0 lead. Gonzalez’s 20-yard field goal late in the quarter made it 17-3 at half.
Arizona reach the Detroit 46-yard line with just over one minute remaining but chose to punt rather than attempt a long field goal, and the Lions did not get a first down as the game ended.
–Field Level Media
Bengals RB Mixon exits with ankle injury
Bengals RB Mixon exits with ankle injury
Cincinnati
Bengals RB Mixon exits with ankle injury
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon injured his left ankle in Sunday’s season opener against the Seattle Seahawks.
The team said he was questionable to return after he limped off the field early in the third quarter.
Mixon, the AFC’s leading rusher last season with 1,168 yards, finished with six carries for 10 yards and two catches for 7 yards.
Backup Giovani Bernard took over following Mixon’s departure.
–Field Level Media
Ekeler’s 3rd TD lifts Chargers over Colts in OT
Ekeler's 3rd TD lifts Chargers over Colts in OT
Austin
Ekeler’s 3rd TD lifts Chargers over Colts in OT
Austin Ekeler’s third touchdown of the day, a 7-yard run with 5:01 left in overtime Sunday, lifted the Los Angeles Chargers to a season-opening 30-24 win over the Indianapolis Colts in Carson, Calif.
Starting in place of holdout Melvin Gordon, Ekeler rushed for 58 yards on 12 carries while catching six passes for 96 yards and two scores. Veteran quarterback Philip Rivers hit on 25 of 34 passes for 333 yards and three touchdowns with one interception.
Indianapolis forced overtime with 38 seconds left on a 19-yard touchdown pass from Jacoby Brissett to T.Y. Hilton, followed by a 2-point conversion run from Marlon Mack. It polished off a 16-play, 80-yard drive that consumed 7:52.
In his first start after the sudden retirement of Andrew Luck on August 24, Brissett completed 21 of 27 passes for 190 yards and two scores. Mack ran roughshod on the Chargers’ defense, rolling up 174 yards on 25 carries, including a 63-yard score.
But the Colts never saw the ball in overtime after tying the score, as Los Angeles drove 75 yards on eight plays to earn the result.
Los Angeles initiated scoring with 2:55 left in the first quarter as Rivers connected with Ekeler on a 1-yard touchdown pass, capping an 11-play, 68-yard drive that lasted 6:15.
Indianapolis answered back with a 4-yard scoring strike from Brissett to Hilton at the 10:02 mark of the second quarter, finishing a 14-play, 75-yard march that burned nearly eight minutes. But Adam Vinatieri sprayed the PAT wide right.
The Chargers controlled the half’s remainder. Rivers hit Keenan Allen in double coverage with a 28-yard touchdown pass with 5:58 remaining, followed by a 40-yard field goal from punter Ty Long — filling in for injured kicker Michael Badgley — with 1:02 on the clock that made it 17-6 at halftime.
Vinatieri converted from 44 yards out less than four minutes into the third quarter, but Ekeler caught a 55-yard scoring strike from Rivers with 8:27 left for a 24-9 advantage. However, Mack zoomed 63 yards off the left side 37 seconds later to bring the Colts back within a score.
Vinatieri also missed two field goals, from 46 and 29 yards.
–Field Level Media
Report: Falcons rookie Lindstrom may have broken foot
Report: Falcons rookie Lindstrom may have broken foot Report: Falcons rookie Lindstrom may have broken foot
The Atlanta Falcons fear first-round offensive lineman Chris Lindstrom fractured his foot in Sunday’s season-opening loss at the Minnesota Vikings, FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer reported.
Lindstrom, the 14th overall pick in the 2019 draft out of Boston College, started at right guard in his NFL debut.
He will have further tests Monday and the Falcons are “holding out hope,” per the report.
Lindstrom, 22, signed a four-year, $14.7 million rookie contract that included an $8.7 million signing bonus.
–Field Level Media
Report: Patriots’ Brady offers Brown room at his house
Report: Patriots' Brady offers Brown room at his house Report: Patriots’ Brady offers Brown room at his house
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft approached Tom Brady about the news that embattled Antonio Brown would join the team.
“I’m 100 percent in,” Brady said.
Two minutes later, the future Hall of Fame quarterback clarified his stance.
“I’m 1,000 percent in,” Brady said.
Two minutes later, another clarification.
“I’m 1 million percent in,” Brady said.
Al Michaels of NBC Sports relayed the account Sunday night before the Patriots hosted the Pittsburgh Steelers. One day earlier, the Patriots agreed to a deal with Brown after he was released by the Oakland Raiders.
Brown’s stint with the Raiders was littered with strange behaviors and problems with authority. The star receiver’s tenure with the Steelers also ended in controversy.
Could Brown turn things around in New England? He has at least one big advocate, according to his agent, Drew Rosenhaus.
“Drew said that Brady told Brown, ‘Come move in with me until you get settled in New England,'” Michaels said. “How happy is Tom?”
Brown has surpassed 1,000 receiving yards in seven of the past eight seasons. Brady entered Sunday with 517 touchdown passes in his illustrious career.
–Field Level Media
Raiders CB Lawson gets 4-game PED ban
Raiders CB Lawson gets 4-game PED ban
Oakland Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson
Raiders CB Lawson gets 4-game PED ban
Oakland Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson announced Monday he will be suspended for the first four games of the regular season for violating the NFL’s policy on performance enhancing drugs.
Lawson wrote on Twitter that he tested positive for Ostarine, adding he has never knowingly taken the substance. He acknowledged he is responsible for what goes into his body and indicated he will accept the suspension.
“I want to apologize to my family, my teammates, my fans and the entire Raiders organization that trusted I would be on the field week one and for the entire 2019 season,” Lawson added. “I can only promise to give my all when I am permitted to return to the field and will take even extra care in ensuring that no impermissible substances are consumed in the future.”
The 28-year-old will miss home games against the Broncos and Chiefs and trips to Minnesota and Indianapolis before being eligible to play Oct. 6 against the Chicago Bears. He will forfeit $235,294 in salary.
The Raiders signed Lawson to a one-year, $3 million deal in March after he was released by the Detroit Lions.
A fourth-round pick by the Lions in 2014, Lawson made 54 starts in 60 games over the last four seasons, totaling 193 tackles and 25 pass breakups.
He was listed with the third team on the Raiders’ initial depth chart, which came out earlier Monday.
–Field Level Media
Jaguars’ Foles breaks collarbone, needs surgery
Jaguars' Foles breaks collarbone, needs surgery
Jacksonville Jaguars starting quarterback
Jaguars’ Foles breaks collarbone, needs surgery
Jacksonville Jaguars starting quarterback Nick Foles broke his left collarbone in Sunday’s loss against the Kansas City Chiefs and will need surgery, he confirmed to reporters after the game.
Foles, making his starting debut for Jacksonville after arriving from Philadelphia, said the injury was worse than the broken collarbone he sustained with the Eagles in 2014. That injury happened in early November of that season; he did not have surgery and missed the final two months of the year.
Foles was hurt on a 35-yard touchdown pass to DJ Chark with 5:23 remaining in the first quarter. As he released the throw, he was hit by Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones, who landed on Foles and drove his left shoulder into the ground.
The signal-caller was taken to the locker room for X-rays, and he later returned to the team’s sideline in street clothes with his left arm in a padded sling.
Foles was 5-of-8 passing for 75 yards before departing.
Washington State rookie Gardner Minshew II, a sixth-round pick, replaced Foles and performed well, going 22 of 25 for 275 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.
The Jaguars lost 40-26.
–Field Level Media
Jaguars’ Jack ejected after throwing punch
Jaguars' Jack ejected after throwing punch Jaguars’ Jack ejected after throwing punch
Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Myles Jack was ejected in the second quarter of Sunday’s game for throwing a punch at Kansas City Chiefs receiver Demarcus Robinson.
It appeared Jack also went after an official while being held back by a teammate.
Teammates and coaches held back Jack as he walked off the field following the ejection.
The game also saw new Jacksonville quarterback Nick Foles and Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill leave the game with shoulder injuries. Both were declared out for the game.
–Field Level Media
Browns LT Robinson ejected for kick
Browns LT Robinson ejected for kick
The Cleveland Browns lost
Browns LT Robinson ejected for kick
The Cleveland Browns lost their starting left tackle to an ejection in the first half against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.
Greg Robinson was tossed after kicking Titans safety Kenny Vaccaro in the head with 5:03 to go in the second quarter and the Browns trailing 10-6. Robinson appeared to kick at Vaccaro twice as he fell to his back, landing the second shot.
Robinson was replaced by Kendall Lamm, who left a short time later with a knee injury and was questionable to return.
Defensive end Myles Garrett avoided an ejection earlier in the game when he was assessed a personal foul for throwing a punch at Tennessee tight end Delanie Walker.
–Field Level Media
Chargers K Badgley ruled out against Colts
Chargers K Badgley ruled out against Colts
Los Angeles Chargers
Chargers K Badgley ruled out against Colts
Los Angeles Chargers kicker Michael Badgley will not play Sunday when they host the Indianapolis Colts.
The Chargers declared him out with a strained right groin. He sustained the injury on Friday in practice.
In his absence, punter Ty Long will handle all kicking duties, with backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor serving as the holder.
In 2018, Badgley made 15 of 16 field goal attempts and converted 27 of 28 extra point tries.
–Field Level Media
Jackson, Ravens eviscerate Dolphins in historic fashion
Jackson, Ravens eviscerate Dolphins in historic fashion
Lamar
Jackson, Ravens eviscerate Dolphins in historic fashion
Lamar Jackson tied a franchise record with five touchdown passes as his Baltimore Ravens routed the host Miami Dolphins 59-10 in Sunday’s season opener for both teams.
Jackson, who led all NFL quarterbacks last year with 695 rushing yards in just seven starts, spent the offseason working on his passing, and it was evident on Sunday. He completed 17 of 20 attempts for 324 yards with no interceptions.
Thanks in part to Jackson, the Ravens also set a franchise record for most points in one game. Baltimore tied for the second-most points ever in an NFL season opener, trailing the 1973 Atlanta Falcons (62).
There was also a record set on the Miami side, as Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick became the first player in NFL history to toss at least one touchdown pass for eight different teams.
Jackson, a second-year pro, and rookie wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown — both 22 years old — had successful homecomings. Both of them are from South Florida.
Brown, a first-round pick and the cousin of NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown, caught four passes for 147 yards and two touchdowns in his NFL debut.
Two other Ravens had 100-plus-yard games. Running back Mark Ingram rushed 14 times for 107 yards and two touchdowns. Tight end Mark Andrews caught eight passes for 108 yards and one score.
Baltimore scored touchdowns on its first four possessions and six of its first seven before a kneeldown entering halftime. The Ravens raced to a 42-3 second-quarter lead, and it was 42-10 at halftime.
The Ravens were dominant from the game’s first play from scrimmage — a 49-yard run by Ingram.
Several Miami mistakes led to Baltimore’s first-half assault, including a Fitzpatrick interception and a fumbled punt return by Jakeem Grant.
In addition, the Ravens — leading 35-10 at the time — faked a punt with a direct snap to safety Anthony Levine, who rumbled 60 yards on a fourth-and-1 play for a first down to Miami’s 10 late in the second quarter.
Miami’s only touchdown came on a 6-yard slant pattern run by Preston Williams, who scored with just 13 seconds left in the first half. He spun around to catch a throw that was behind him, doing an acrobatic job of keeping his feet in bounds toward the back of the end zone.
It was the first career touchdown for Williams, a 6-foot-4 undrafted rookie free agent who caught 96 passes for 1,345 yards and 14 touchdowns as a Colorado State senior and could be a Dolphins bright spot this year.
A second-half highlight was turned in by Ravens backup quarterback Robert Griffin, who tossed his first touchdown since 2016.
–Field Level Media
Cook carries Vikings to 28-12 victory over Falcons
Cook carries Vikings to 28-12 victory over Falcons Cook carries Vikings to 28-12 victory over Falcons
Dalvin Cook ran for 111 yards with two touchdowns and safety Anthony Harris recorded two interceptions and recovered a fumble as the Minnesota Vikings rolled to a season-opening 28-12 victory over the visiting Atlanta Falcons on Sunday in Minneapolis.
Kirk Cousins (8 for 10, 98 yards) threw for a touchdown and ran for another as the Vikings scored TDs on three of their first four possessions. Minnesota recorded all of its points off three Atlanta turnovers and a blocked punt.
Cook, limited to 15 games over his first two seasons because of injuries, ran the ball 21 times and had 40 yards on his first two carries. The Vikings, who averaged 93.3 rushing yards in 2018, had more than 100 on the ground in the first half and 172 for the game.
Atlanta’s Matt Ryan was 33 of 46 for 304 yards with fourth-quarter touchdown passes to Calvin Ridley and Julio Jones. However, Ryan was intercepted twice and sacked four times. Devonta Freeman was held to 19 yards on eight carries for the Falcons, who totaled 345 yards as Minnesota flexed its defensive muscle early and often.
Anthony Barr sacked Ryan on the first play and Eric Wilson blocked Matt Bosher’s punt to start the Vikings’ first possession at Atlanta’s 21-yard line. Three plays later, Cousins connected with Adam Thielen for a 23-yard touchdown pass.
After Harris’ interception at the Falcons’ 41-yard line, the Vikings were back in the end zone on Cook’s 19-yard scoring run around the left end for a 14-0 lead with 8:22 left in the first quarter. Harris was again in the right spot, thwarting a Falcons’ drive by recovering Freeman’s fumble at the Minnesota 21 early in the second quarter.
The Vikings made it 21-0 with a 10-play, 79-yard drive — aided by pass interference and holding penalties by the Atlanta defense — that was capped by Cousins’ 1-yard surge with 4:40 left in the half.
Atlanta was driving on its first possession of the second half, but Harris halted a 13-play drive by intercepting Ryan in the back of the end zone. The Vikings followed with a six-play drive, with Cook’s 7-yard TD run pushing the lead to 28-0.
–Field Level Media
Brown, Rams hold off Panthers’ rally
Brown, Rams hold off Panthers' rally Brown, Rams hold off Panthers’ rally
Malcolm Brown scored on a pair of short touchdown runs, and the defending NFC champion Los Angeles Rams overcame some missed scoring chances to defeat the Carolina Panthers 30-27 in the season opener Sunday afternoon in Charlotte, N.C.
Rams quarterback Jared Goff was 23 for 39 for 186 yards with a touchdown and an interception.
Panthers quarterback Cam Newton completed 25 of 39 passes for 239 yards and an interception.
Alex Armah’s 1-yard plunge allowed the Panthers to pull within 30-27 at the 1:58 mark. But with only one timeout remaining, Carolina didn’t get another possession after the Rams recovered an onside kick.
Running back Christian McCaffrey scored Carolina’s first touchdown of the season on an 8-yard run in the third quarter on a direct snap, cutting the Rams’ lead to 16-10.
The Rams countered with a 13-play drive, with Brown scoring from 1 yard out.
Panthers rookie kicker Joey Slye booted a 52-yard field goal to make it 23-13 with 11 seconds left in the third quarter.
Momentum shifted when Carolina’s Jermaine Carter Jr. blocked a punt to give the Panthers the ball at the Los Angeles 5. McCaffrey ran in from 2 yards out two players later, and the Panthers were within 23-20 with 13:10 left.
Yet the Rams were in good shape at the 6:37 mark when Goff threw a 5-yard touchdown dart to tight end Tyler Higbee.
Slye’s first attempt was wide right from 53 yards out late in the first quarter.
Greg Zuerlein’s 49-yard field goal opened the scoring for the Rams. He added one from 56 yards late in the first half.
Two plays after taking over at the Carolina 10 following a turnover when Newton’s throw was deemed a backward pass, the Rams scored on Brown’s 5-yard run at 12:44 of the second.
Carolina finally scored on the last play of the first half on Slye’s 46-yarder, cutting the deficit to 13-3. It came after the Rams gambled on defense by calling a pair of timeouts, but the Panthers converted a third down and then went on to gain two more first downs and end up in field-goal position.
Los Angeles Rams safety Eric Weddle left with 5:23 remaining in the second quarter with a head laceration, with blood dripping off his head and down both sides of his jersey. Weddle, in his first season with Los Angeles, took a knee to a head as leaping McCaffrey tried to make a play. He was evaluated for a concussion and did not return.
–Field Level Media
Allen rallies Bills past Jets
Allen rallies Bills past Jets
Josh
Allen rallies Bills past Jets
Josh Allen overcame a four-turnover performance to rush for a touchdown and throw for another in the fourth quarter as the Buffalo Bills rallied to a 17-16 win over the New York Jets on Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J.
Allen scored from 3 yards out to trim New York’s lead to 16-10 early in the fourth quarter before his underthrown ball was reeled in by John Brown for a 38-yard touchdown with 3 minutes to play. Allen finished 24 of 37 for 254 yards passing.
Le’Veon Bell reeled in a touchdown pass and two-point conversion pass in his first game in nearly 20 months for the Jets, who were victimized by kicker Kaare Vedvik misfiring on both an extra-point attempt and a 45-yard field-goal attempt.
Four-time Pro Bowl linebacker C.J. Mosley returned an interception 17 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter and joined defensive tackle Steve McLendon in recovering a fumble. Linebacker Neville Hewitt also had an interception and New York added a safety in its first game under new defensive coordinator Gregg Williams.
Signed to a four-year, $52.5 million contract with the Jets in offseason, Bell made a shoestring catch from Sam Darnold for a 9-yard touchdown with 7:02 remaining in the third quarter. Bell provided the exclamation point as he jumped to snare the two-point conversion attempt and give the Jets a 16-0 lead.
Bell, who rushed for 60 yards and had six catches for 32 more, became the fastest player in NFL history to reach 8,000 yards from scrimmage following a 5-yard gain on his first carry of the contest. The 27-year-old Bell was playing in his 63rd game, one fewer than that of Pro Football Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson.
Darnold completed 28 of 41 passes for 175 yards, with Jamison Crowder proving as a trusty outlet following his 14-catch, 99-yard performance.
The Jets seized the early lead as Mosley snared the ball after it caromed off the hands of wide receiver Cole Beasley before rumbling 17 yards for a touchdown.
New York extended its lead to 8-0 lead early in the third quarter after its swarming defense swallowed up veteran running back Frank Gore inside the end zone for a safety.
–Field Level Media
Leave a Comment