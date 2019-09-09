Cardinals rally, but settle for tie with Lions

Matt Prater made a 33-yard field goal with 3:51 remaining in overtime to help the Detroit Lions salvage a 27-27 tie with the Arizona Cardinals, who overcame an 18-point fourth-quarter deficit Sunday in Glendale, Ariz.

Prater’s field goal capped a 60-yard drive after Zane Gonzalez made a 28-yard field goal, his fourth of the game, on the first possession of overtime for a 27-24 lead, capping the Cardinals’ run of 21 straight points.

Arizona rookie quarterback Kyler Murray, the No. 1 pick in the 2019 draft, completed 29 of 54 passes for 308 yards and two touchdowns, both in the fourth quarter when the Cardinals overcame a 24-6 deficit.

Arizona had 293 of its 387 yards total offense in the fourth quarter and overtime after a listless first three quarters.

Murray threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to David Johnson with 5:57 remaining in the fourth quarter, then found Larry Fitzgerald on a 4-yard score with 43 seconds remaining. A two-point conversion pass to Christian Kirk tied the game.

Fitzgerald had eight receptions for 113 yards, and his 45-yard reception in overtime set up Gonzalez’s overtime field goal. He also connected from 20, 42 and 34 yards. Johnson had 82 yards rushing and caught six passes for 55 yards a score.

Detroit quarterback Matt Stafford passed for 385 yards and three touchdowns, and rookie tight end T.J. Hockenson had six receptions for 131 yards and one score. Their 23-yard hookup gave the Lions a 24-6 lead on the third play of the fourth quarter.

Stafford passed for 200 yards in the first half, throwing touchdown passes of 47 yards to Danny Amendola and nine yards to Kenny Golladay in the second quarter when the Lions took a 17-0 lead. Gonzalez’s 20-yard field goal late in the quarter made it 17-3 at half.

Arizona reach the Detroit 46-yard line with just over one minute remaining but chose to punt rather than attempt a long field goal, and the Lions did not get a first down as the game ended.

–Field Level Media