Cam Newton inconsistent in Panthers’ loss to Redskins
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Even after blaming pressure and contact to his throwing arm for a costly interception in the first half, Cam Newton had the game on his shoulders in the final minute.
Newton led the Carolina Panthers downfield and into the red zone before three consecutive incompletions ended their hopes in a 23-17 loss to the Washington Redskins on Sunday. It was a sour ending to an inconsistent day for Newton, who had two touchdown passes but also a costly interception , an almost fumble, and enough off-target passes to cost Carolina (3-2).
“You have games and days like that,” said Newton, who was 27 of 40 for 275 yards passing. “My days of sobbing are over with. I’m excited for what the future holds. I hope we get to see this team again.”
A chance to see the Redskins (3-2) again wouldn’t come until the playoffs, and it’s on Newton to get the Panthers there. He showed flashes of that potential at Washington, connecting on five passes, including a TD to Devin Funchess and executing a near-flawless scoring drive early in the fourth quarter.
But Newton also needed a heads-up catch from left guard Greg Van Roten to avoid a potential fumble, and then gifted former teammate Josh Norman his first interception since 2016 when he lofted up a pass early in the second quarter.
“You just got to protect the football better, and it starts with me,” Newton said. “Felt like we got everything and I just got pushed in the pocket and still tried to force it.”
Despite up-and-down play, Newton had second-and-5 from the Washington 16-yard line with 47 seconds left and the chance to rally the Panthers to tie the biggest comeback in franchise history. He threw incomplete in the end zone to Christian McCaffrey and Funchess, and then couldn’t find Jarius Wright on a shorter route on fourth down.
“We had some opportunities,” coach Ron Rivera said. “You make your breaks, and we didn’t get any breaks on those.”
Newton was Carolina’s leading rusher with 43 yards on nine carries, including a 15-yard scamper untouched up the middle. He had some room to run on the final drive but opted to pass each time.
“It’s hard to run the football when you’re only getting — we just call the plays, we try to execute the plays the coaches call,” Newton said. “I feel extremely confident in (offensive coordinator Norv Turner) and the play selection that he has had up until this point, and don’t plan on it changing.”
NOTES: Rookie D.J. Moore fumbled on a punt return, setting up the Redskins’ first touchdown, and later after making one of his four catches. Asked about trying to make plays and hold on to the ball, the former Maryland receiver said: “It’s a real fine line. You got to do all of that at once and I didn’t do a good job of that.” … TE Greg Olsen had four catches for 48 yards in his return after missing three games with a broken right foot.
___
Joseph’s INT return for TD lifts Texans over Bills 20-13
HOUSTON (AP) — On a day Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson wasn't at his best, the defense helped the Texans pull out another win.
Johnathan Joseph's 28-yard interception return for a touchdown with 1:23 remaining lifted the Texans to their third straight victory, a 20-13 win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.
The Texans
HOUSTON (AP) — On a day Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson wasn’t at his best, the defense helped the Texans pull out another win.
Johnathan Joseph’s 28-yard interception return for a touchdown with 1:23 remaining lifted the Texans to their third straight victory, a 20-13 win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.
The Texans trailed by three when Phillip Gaines was called pass interference on Will Fuller in the end zone with 2 minutes remaining, moving the Texans 41 yards to the 1-yard line.
But the Texans (3-3) lost 7 yards on three plays, capped by an incomplete pass intended for Ryan Griffin that Matt Milano knocked down to force Houston to kick.
A 27-yard field goal by Ka’imi Fairbairn tied it with 1:34 remaining.
Two plays later Joseph stepped in front of a pass from backup Nathan Peterman intended for Kelvin Benjamin and dashed untouched into the end zone to put the Texans on top and help them avoid their third straight overtime game.
“I kind of thought for a second to just get there and hold the ball so we can the run clock out,” Joseph said. “But then I was like: ‘A chance like that (doesn’t) come by so often. I’ve got to score this.'”
The Bills had a chance to tie after that, but Kareem Jackson intercepted Peterman with 35 seconds left to secure the victory.
Joseph’s late-game heroics helped Houston to its third straight win on a day Watson committed three turnovers.
The Bills hurried and harassed Watson all day, sacking him seven times and hitting him 12 more. Watson, questionable this week with a chest injury, was slow to get up several times and didn’t seem to be moving as well as he normally does.
Watson brushed off questions about his health, saying he didn’t “want to make any excuses,” but his teammates acknowledged the injury and said it made them want to do more to help him.
“When you’ve got a guy that sacrifices everything when he’s hurt, everybody around him better do the same thing, especially if it’s your quarterback,” defensive end Jadeveon Clowney said. “I think everybody put that on their shoulders this week and just tried to give it all up for him.”
Watson was 15 of 25 for 177 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. He also lost a fumble.
Peterman threw for 61 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions for the Bills (2-4) after taking over for rookie Josh Allen, who left with an elbow injury late in the third quarter. Allen threw for 84 yards and ran for 20.
Bills coach Sean McDermott said after the game that they were still evaluating Allen’s injury.
He saw some good things from Peterman but was disappointed with his turnovers.
“At the end of the game … he was probably trying to do too much,” McDermott said. “I don’t want to paint it all bad, but we’ve got to protect the football and make sure we’re smart.”
The Bills took their first lead of the game when Peterman found Zay Jones in the corner of the end zone on a 16-yard pass that made it 13-10 early in the fourth quarter.
Lorenzo Alexander tipped a pass by Watson at the line and intercepted it on the first drive of the second half. The Bills had a first down at the 8-yard line before their offense stalled and they kicked a 22-yard field goal to cut the lead to 10-3.
Peterman’s first pass after taking over was incomplete and his second was short of a first down, and the Bills added a 52-yard field goal to get within 10-6.
Watson was sacked on Houston’s next drive and Harrison Phillips recovered his fumble at the Houston 32 near the end of the third quarter.
The Texans recovered a fumble on a punt return and took advantage of the mistake a few plays later when Watson connected with DeAndre Hopkins on a 13-yard pass to make it 7-0. A 33-yard field goal pushed the lead to 10-0 in the second quarter.
INJURIES
Bills LG Vladimir Ducasse left in the fourth quarter with a knee injury. … Allen looked to be in quite a bit of pain in the sideline as trainers worked on his elbow.
WATT’S WORK
Houston’s J.J. Watt had a sack to give him at least one in four straight games and leave him tied for the NFL lead with seven this season. Watt has played well in his return after playing just eight games combined in the previous two seasons because of back surgery and a broken leg.
“I’m just trying to get better and better,” he said. “Everybody told me I was washed-up. Some people didn’t think I could get seven sacks on the season. I’m just trying to keep doing what I’m doing.”
UP NEXT
Bills: Visit Indianapolis next Sunday.
Texans: Visit Jacksonville next Sunday.
__
Baltimore
Kupp picked up 12 yards along the Broncos' sideline when he was brought
Seahawks roll behind Wilson’s 3 TDs; Raiders QB Carr injured
LONDON (AP) — Russell Wilson threw for three touchdowns, including one off a botched snap in the second quarter, and the Seattle Seahawks rolled to a 27-3 victory over the Oakland Raiders on Sunday at Wembley Stadium.
Chris Carson rushed for 59 yards and rookie Rashaad Penny gained an additional 43 for the
LONDON (AP) — Russell Wilson threw for three touchdowns, including one off a botched snap in the second quarter, and the Seattle Seahawks rolled to a 27-3 victory over the Oakland Raiders on Sunday at Wembley Stadium.
Chris Carson rushed for 59 yards and rookie Rashaad Penny gained an additional 43 for the Seahawks (3-3), who played to a vociferously supportive crowd — a London-record 84,922 were in attendance — despite the Raiders (1-5) being the designated home team.
Oakland quarterback Derek Carr left the game with an apparent left arm injury with 8:52 remaining in the fourth quarter after the last of his six sacks. He didn’t have the chance to return because the Seahawks ran out the clock.
Carr went 23 for 31 for 142 yards and was hit by Jarran Reed on third down and immediately grabbed his upper left arm as he sat up before being helped to the sideline for evaluation.
Wilson, who completed 17 of 23 attempts for 222 yards with an interception, connected with Jaron Brown for a 5-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter, a 19-yard touchdown pass to David Moore in the second and a 10-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Lockett in the fourth.
After picking up a low snap, Wilson faked a throw and stepped forward, then made a throw to Moore over Daryl Worley. Moore punctuated his touchdown, his third in the Seahawks’ past two games, by accidentally crashing into and tumbling over the temporary video advertising boards set up around the field.
Sebastian Janikowski, who joined the Seahawks in the offseason after 17 seasons with the Raiders, made two field goals.
Former Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch, playing in his first game against his former team, was held to 45 yards on 13 carries as the Raiders unsuccessfully turned to Carr and their passing game to try to catch Seattle.
Carr would have been dropped twice more had the Seahawks not been penalized on those plays.
Matt McCrane, who missed a 48-yard field-goal attempt wide left in the second quarter, made one from 43 yards with 8:30 remaining as the Raiders avoided their first shutout since 2014 and the third at Wembley in the past four games.
INJURIES
Seattle: CB Tre Flowers left the game with muscle cramps with 4:08 left in the third quarter. TE Nick Vannett (back) was inactive despite coach Pete Carroll saying on Friday he would play.
Oakland: In addition to Carr, WR Amari Cooper (concussion) left the game with 13:40 remaining in the second quarter after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit from Seahawks SS Bradley McDougald. LG Joe Feliciano, starting for Kelechi Osemele (knee), left the game late in the second quarter with a rib injury and did not return, and WR Seth Roberts (concussion) left with 11 minutes remaining.
UP NEXT
Seattle: Travel to face the Detroit Lions on Oct. 28 after a bye week.
Oakland: Will host the Indianapolis Colts on Oct. 28, also after a bye.
___
Sanders kicks FG as Dolphins rally past Bears 31-28 in OT
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Jason Sanders kicked a 47-yard field goal on the final play of overtime after Cody Parkey missed a 53-yard try for the Chicago Bears, who blew an 11-point lead in the final 16 minutes of regulation and lost to the Miami Dolphins 31-28 Sunday.
Miami's Brock Osweiler threw
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Jason Sanders kicked a 47-yard field goal on the final play of overtime after Cody Parkey missed a 53-yard try for the Chicago Bears, who blew an 11-point lead in the final 16 minutes of regulation and lost to the Miami Dolphins 31-28 Sunday.
Miami’s Brock Osweiler threw for 380 yards and three touchdowns subbing for Ryan Tannehill, who sat out because of an injured throwing shoulder. Albert Wilson turned two short passes into long touchdowns in the fourth quarter and finished with 155 yards on six receptions.
The Dolphins took the kickoff to start overtime, marched 74 yards and were on the verge of victory when Kenyan Drake fumbled just before crossing the goal line. Eddie Goldman recovered for the Bears, who then drove to the Miami 35.
But former Dolphin Parkey was wide right on his attempt with 2 minutes left.
Miami (4-2) snapped a two-game losing streak and ended a three-game winning streak for Chicago (3-2).
The Bears’ offense came alive after they trailed 7-0 at halftime. Miami then rallied from a 21-10 deficit in the final 16 minutes of regulation to tie the game twice and force overtime.
Mitchell Trubisky threw for 316 yards and three second-half touchdowns, but the Bears were hurt by two turnovers in the red zone. Jordan Howard lost a fumble at the 1, and Trubisky was intercepted in the end zone by T.J. McDonald.
Trubisky then threw a 29-yard pass to Anthony Miller for a go-ahead score late in the fourth quarter, but Miami needed only one play to tie it again, with the dynamic Wilson weaving through the secondary for a 75-yard score.
Wilson earlier scored on a 43-yard catch and run.
Chicago’s Tarik Cohen scored on a 21-yard run and had a long catch and run. Kyle Fuller had two interceptions, the second of which set up a Bears touchdown.
But Miami contained the Bears’ Khalil Mack, ending his streak of at least one sack and one forced fumble in every game this season.
Miami netted 541 yards without Tannehill, who had been nursing a shoulder injury for several weeks. He worked out before the game, and it was then decided he should sit.
Frank Gore rushed for 101 yards. Osweiler, who signed with Miami as a free agent in March, went 28 for 44 and overcame two interceptions.
INJURY REPORT
Dolphins: Miami had two defensive ends inactive and lost Jonathan Woodard in the second quarter with a possible concussion.
Bears: CB Prince Amukamara left in the second half with a hamstring injury.
ANTHEM
Dolphins receivers Kenny Stills and Albert Wilson kneeled during the national anthem, and defensive end Robert Quinn stood with a raised fist, as they’ve done at earlier games this season. No Bears demonstrated during the anthem.
UP NEXT
Bears: host New England next Sunday
Dolphins: home against Detroit next Sunday.
___
Follow Steven Wine on Twitter: http://twitter.com/Steve_Wine
___
Then Joe Flacco drove the Ravens 94 yards
Antonio Brown’s late TD sends Steelers over Bengals 28-21
CINCINNATI (AP) — James Conner ran for 111 yards and a pair of touchdowns on the eve of Le'Veon Bell's possible return, and Antonio Brown turned a short pass into a 31-yard touchdown with 10 seconds left as the Pittsburgh Steelers pulled off another improbable comeback in Cincinnati, beating the Bengals 28-21 on
CINCINNATI (AP) — James Conner ran for 111 yards and a pair of touchdowns on the eve of Le’Veon Bell’s possible return, and Antonio Brown turned a short pass into a 31-yard touchdown with 10 seconds left as the Pittsburgh Steelers pulled off another improbable comeback in Cincinnati, beating the Bengals 28-21 on Sunday.
The Steelers (3-2-1) have won eight in a row against their AFC North rival, three times rallying in the final minute at Paul Brown Stadium to keep it going. After Joe Mixon’s 4-yard touchdown run with 1:18 left got the Bengals (4-2) thinking this might finally be the time they end the streak, Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers stunned them again.
Brown caught a short pass and outran the secondary for the winning score, leaving thousands of Steelers fans twirling their towels in the stands. The Steelers are 16-2 at Paul Brown Stadium during Marvin Lewis’ 16 seasons as Bengals coach, including a pair of playoff wins.
Same outcome as usual. This one ended with a brief scuffle after Andy Dalton’s final pass fell incomplete, leaving him 3-12 all-time against Pittsburgh.
The Steelers have found their stride behind Conner , who became the featured back when Bell decided to hold out. He has run for more than 100 yards in each of the last two games, and his two 1-yard touchdown runs Sunday put him in the company of a pair of Steelers Hall of Famers.
Conner has seven rushing touchdowns in six games, joining Franco Harris (1976) and Jerome Bettis (2004) as the only Steelers with that accomplishment.
JuJu Smith-Schuster had a spectacular catch — leaping over cornerback Darqueze Dennard and taking the ball way — that set up Conner’s second touchdown.
Bengals receiver Tyler Boyd had a solid game against his hometown team, catching touchdowns of 2 and 14 yards .
Cincinnati linebacker Vontaze Burfict was in the middle of several dustups. He had words with Roethlisberger only 3 minutes into the game. He stepped over Conner on the running back’s first touchdown, prompting a teammate to push him away before the situation could escalate.
Burfict also hit Brown in the head — he wasn’t penalized — after a catch, causing the receiver to leave for a couple of plays. Burfict’s hit to Brown’s head helped the Steelers rally for an 18-16 playoff win in 2015.
INJURIES
Bengals: RB Giovani Bernard missed a second straight game with a knee injury. LB Nick Vigil left with an injured left knee in the first quarter. Dennard hurt his right shoulder on Smith-Schuster’s catch and didn’t return. S Shawn Williams left in the second half with a concussion.
UP NEXT
Steelers: Have their bye week.
Bengals: Play Sunday night at Kansas City. The Bengals are 0-5 on Sunday night since 2011.
___
Bears-Dolphins Stats
|Chicago
|0
|0
|21
|7
|0—28
|Miami
|7
|0
|6
|15
|3—31
|First Quarter
Mia_O'Leary 5 pass from Osweiler (Sanders kick), 8:38.
|Third Quarter
Chi_T.Burton 9 pass from Trubisky (Parkey kick), 13:23.
Chi_Robinson 12 pass from Trubisky (Parkey kick), 11:28.
Mia_FG
|Chicago
|0
|0
|21
|7
|0—28
|Miami
|7
|0
|6
|15
|3—31
|First Quarter
Mia_O’Leary 5 pass from Osweiler (Sanders kick), 8:38.
|Third Quarter
Chi_T.Burton 9 pass from Trubisky (Parkey kick), 13:23.
Chi_Robinson 12 pass from Trubisky (Parkey kick), 11:28.
Mia_FG Sanders 50, 7:50.
Chi_Cohen 21 run (Parkey kick), 6:50.
Mia_FG Sanders 25, :25.
|Fourth Quarter
Mia_Wilson 43 pass from Osweiler (Stills pass from Osweiler), 9:08.
Chi_Miller 29 pass from Trubisky (Parkey kick), 3:17.
Mia_Wilson 75 pass from Osweiler (Sanders kick), 3:01.
|Overtime
Mia_FG Sanders 47, :00.
A_65,791.
___
|Chi
|Mia
|First downs
|23
|23
|Total Net Yards
|467
|541
|Rushes-yards
|31-164
|31-161
|Passing
|303
|380
|Punt Returns
|1-5
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|1-16
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|2-35
|1-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|22-31-1
|28-44-2
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-13
|0-0
|Punts
|2-39.5
|4-40.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-2
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|6-58
|7-67
|Time of Possession
|33:25
|36:35
___
|INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Chicago, J.Howard 14-69, Trubisky 8-47, Cohen 5-31, Gabriel 1-9, Cunningham 3-8. Miami, Gore 15-101, Drake 13-57, Osweiler 2-8, Wilson 1-(minus 5).
PASSING_Chicago, Trubisky 22-31-1-316. Miami, Osweiler 28-44-2-380.
RECEIVING_Chicago, Cohen 7-90, Gabriel 5-110, Robinson 5-64, T.Burton 4-23, Miller 1-29. Miami, Amendola 8-59, Wilson 6-155, O’Leary 4-49, Drake 4-21, Grant 3-32, Stills 1-35, Gore 1-18, Gesicki 1-11.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Chicago, Parkey 53.
Brazile played 10 seasons for this franchise when it was in Houston as the Oilers, and Brazile went to seven Pro Bowls
Murray, Vikings trample Cardinals on way to 27-17 victory
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Latavius Murray helped the Minnesota Vikings revive their running attack with 155 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries, wearing down the Arizona Cardinals on the way to a 27-17 win on Sunday.
Even Kirk Cousins joined the fun for the Vikings (3-2-1) with an option-style run across the goal
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Latavius Murray helped the Minnesota Vikings revive their running attack with 155 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries, wearing down the Arizona Cardinals on the way to a 27-17 win on Sunday.
Even Kirk Cousins joined the fun for the Vikings (3-2-1) with an option-style run across the goal line in the third quarter, before throwing to Adam Thielen for a score on the following possession.
Thielen had 11 receptions for 123 yards, his sixth straight 100-yard game to become the first player in the NFL since 1961 to start a season with a streak that long. Thielen’s 58 catches are the most in league history through six games.
Budda Baker returned a fumble off a sack by Chandler Jones for a 36-yard touchdown and Tre Boston had a diving interception later in the second quarter, and the Cardinals (1-5) constantly pressured Cousins with four sacks, seven hits and seven deflected passes.
Cousins managed to complete 24 of 34 attempts for 233 yards, thanks mostly to Thielen and his exceptional ability to get open anywhere on the field and turn off-target throws into clutch catches. He made a toe-dragging sideline grab on third-and-13 right at the first-down marker to extend the opening possession of the third quarter, before capping the drive in the end zone with a 13-yard reception on a seam route after leaving linebacker Josh Bynes in his wake with a stutter step.
The Vikings emerged from their early season gauntlet of road games at expected NFC contenders Green Bay, Los Angeles and Philadelphia with only one loss, with that ugly defeat at home by Buffalo the biggest stain of the first five weeks.
This matchup with Arizona presented a similar trap against a struggling opponent and a raw rookie quarterback, but the Vikings took a first-quarter lead on Murray’s 21-yard touchdown run when he flattened Antoine Bethea with a stiff arm. That put the defense in position to turn loose the pass rush and fluster Josh Rosen the way they failed to do with fellow rookie Josh Allen against the Bills three weeks ago.
Coming off his first career NFL victory last week against San Francisco, Rosen didn’t have much of a chance to start a winning streak.
He went 21 for 31 for 240 yards, but the Cardinals failed to move the chains on all 12 of their third or fourth down plays. That included a third-quarter interception by Anthony Harris and a fourth-and-goal stop of David Johnson by Xavier Rhodes at the 1-yard line in the second quarter.
Larry Fitzgerald, the intended target when Harris jumped his route, had five catches for 39 yards in his hometown. The 15th-year veteran fell to 0-6 in career visits to Minnesota, where the Cardinals have lost 10 straight games since they were in St. Louis in 1977.
CHANDLER CHALLENGE
The Vikings missed left tackle Riley Reiff (foot) badly, with Jones often overpowering Rashod Hill, who switched over from the right side as rookie Brian O’Neill made his first start in Hill’s place. Jones had 1½ sacks, and Benson Mayowa had two deflected passes from the other defensive end spot while rotating with Golden.
BY THE NUMBERS
Johnson had a late touchdown run and 55 yards on 18 attempts. … Danielle Hunter had two of Minnesota’s four sacks, giving him at least one in each of the first six games for the third-longest streak in team history. … Murray, starting for Dalvin Cook (hamstring) for the third time in the past four games, had 66 yards by halftime to top the team average over the first five games. The previous long gain by a running back was Cook’s 15-yarder, which Murray topped four times.
INJURY REPORT
Cardinals: Five starters listed as questionable all played: RT Andre Smith (hamstring), LG Mike Iupati (shoulder), LT D.J. Humphries (knee), DT Robert Nkemdiche (foot) and Golden (knee). … Iupati suffered a back injury and was replaced in the third quarter by Jeremy Vujnovich, who hurt his hamstring in the fourth quarter. RG Justin Pugh also went out with a hand injury, forcing John Wetzel and Daniel Munyer to man the guard spots.
Vikings: With strong safety Andrew Sendejo (groin) inactive, George Iloka got his first start after joining the team in training camp. Harris frequently rotated in, too. … CB Mike Hughes limped off in the fourth quarter with an apparent left knee injury.
UP NEXT
Cardinals: Host the Denver Broncos on Thursday night.
Vikings: Play on the road against the New York Jets next Sunday.
___
More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Myers kicks Jets-record 7 FGs in 42-34 win over Colts
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Jason Myers kicked a franchise-record seven field goals, Sam Darnold threw two touchdown passes, and the New York Jets held on to beat the Indianapolis Colts 42-34 on Sunday to win consecutive games for the first time in more than a year.
Morris Claiborne returned the first of
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Jason Myers kicked a franchise-record seven field goals, Sam Darnold threw two touchdown passes, and the New York Jets held on to beat the Indianapolis Colts 42-34 on Sunday to win consecutive games for the first time in more than a year.
Morris Claiborne returned the first of three interceptions thrown by Andrew Luck for a touchdown as the Jets (3-3) moved to .500 by taking advantage of mistakes by the short-handed Colts (1-5), who lost their fourth straight.
With Joe Namath and the 1968 Super Bowl-winning team celebrating its 50th anniversary, Darnold was 24 of 30 for 280 yards, with TD throws to Terrelle Pryor and Chris Herndon and an interception to give New York its first back-to-back victories since taking three in a row in Weeks 3-5 last season.
Myers hit field goals from 30, 48, 32, 37, 45, 37 and 45 yards to break the Jets record previously held by Jim Turner (1968) — the kicker for the Super Bowl champions — and Bobby Howfield (1972).
Luck was 23 of 43 for 301 yards with touchdowns to Marcus Johnson, Eric Ebron, Erik Swoope and Chester Rogers, the last coming with 1:51 left to make the score close. Neal Sterling recovered the Colts’ onside kick to seal the win for the Jets.
The Colts were playing without several starters, including wide receiver T.Y. Hilton, defensive linemen Denico Autry and Margus Hunt, tight end Jack Doyle, safety Clayton Geathers and right tackle Denzelle Good.
Trailing 13-10 in the second quarter, the Jets forced a turnover when Jamal Adams knocked the ball out of Robert Turbin’s hands and Jordan Jenkins recovered.
Darnold converted two third-down plays on the ensuing drive — 19 yards to Robby Anderson and 7 to Jermaine Kearse — to get the ball to the Colts 10. Darnold zipped a pass to Pryor in the front of the end zone for a 17-13 lead with 2:35 left before halftime.
New York took advantage of another turnover by Indianapolis to add to its advantage. Luck’s pass to Ryan Grant deflected off the receiver’s hands and right to Avery Williamson, who returned the ball 31 yards to the Colts 22.
After Myers’ 48-yarder, the Colts went three-and-out and the Jets got the ball at their 28 with 42 seconds left before halftime. Darnold hit a series of passes and, with 18 seconds left, found Kearse in the middle of the field for 23 yards. Myers booted a 32-yarder as time expired to put New York up 23-13.
Darnold came out firing to open the second half, scoring on a terrific play design — a fake wide receiver screen — to a wide-open Herndon for a 32-yard touchdown. It was the first TD of the rookie tight end’s career.
Luck answered right back, throwing an 18-yard touchdown pass to Ebron to cut the Colts’ deficit to 10.
After Myers’ 37-yarder, the Colts came right back, with Luck throwing a 2-yard pass to Swoope to cut the deficit to 33-27 just 8 seconds into the fourth quarter.
Myers added a 45-yarder, giving the Jets scores on six straight possessions.
Luck was trying to answer again when Lee picked him off on third down to give the Jets the ball at the Colts 25. Four plays later, Myers’ 37-yarder made it 39-27.
QUICK START
On the Colts’ second play from scrimmage, Luck threw short to Marlon Mack, Adams tipped the pass into the air and Claiborne grabbed it, zipping 17 yards into the end zone 12 seconds into the game.
Luck and the Colts rebounded on their next drive with a 34-yard catch by Johnson to tie it at 7.
RODGERS’ RETURN
Jets defensive coordinator Kacy Rodgers, dealing with an illness, was on the field before the game. It was not immediately certain if Rodgers was in his usual role of running the Jets’ defense during the game, or if Bowles did so for the second straight week.
CROW SLOWS
Isaiah Crowell had 40 yards rushing on 13 attempts after setting a franchise record last week with 219 on 15 carries. He dealt with an ankle injury all week and was questionable to play.
INJURIES
Colts: Turbin left with an injured right shoulder after his fumble and didn’t return. … Grant injured an ankle in the second half and didn’t return. … Johnson injured his right ankle late in the game and was helped to the locker room.
Jets: WR Quincy Enunwa injured an ankle on his fumble in the second quarter and didn’t return. … S Marcus Maye left with a hand injury in the third quarter.
UP NEXT
Colts: home vs. Buffalo next Sunday.
Jets: home vs. Minnesota next Sunday.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Ryan throws 3 TD passes, Falcons hold off Bucs 34-29
ATLANTA (AP) — Matt Ryan threw for 354 yards and three touchdowns as the Atlanta Falcons snapped a three-game losing streak, holding off Tampa Bay 34-29 Sunday in Jameis Winston's return as the Buccaneers starting quarterback.
The Falcons (2-4) scored on their first three possessions and held off a wild comeback by Tampa
ATLANTA (AP) — Matt Ryan threw for 354 yards and three touchdowns as the Atlanta Falcons snapped a three-game losing streak, holding off Tampa Bay 34-29 Sunday in Jameis Winston’s return as the Buccaneers starting quarterback.
The Falcons (2-4) scored on their first three possessions and held off a wild comeback by Tampa Bay (2-3), avoiding their first 1-5 start since 2007.
Winston and the Bucs almost pulled off a miracle on the final play of the game after driving to the Atlanta 21. With no timeouts, the quarterback took the snap and tried to surprise the Falcons by taking off up the middle of the field. When he was about to be tackled at the 10, he pitched the ball toward receiver Adam Humphries, who couldn’t hang on.
The ball skipped to Mike Evans, who blindly flung it in the direction of DeSean Jackson at the 5. Jackson might’ve had a chance to dive for the end zone, but he couldn’t come up with another bouncing ball. It hopped out of bounds to end the game.
Jackson ripped off his helmet, kicked the pylon in disgust and headed straight for the locker room.
Winston threw for 395 yards and four TDs but also had a pair of interceptions, one a deep ball that was picked off at the Atlanta 1 as well as a deflected pass in the end zone that ricocheted high in the air and was grabbed by Brian Poole to deny another scoring chance.
Ryan’s three TD passes gave him 274 in his career, passing Joe Montana for 16th on the career list.
Falcons coach Dan Quinn made a gutsy call with just over a minute remaining, sending on Matt Bryant to attempt a 57-yard field goal with Atlanta clinging to a 31-29 lead.
Bryant’s kick just cleared the crossbar, extending the Falcons’ lead. The 43-yard-old Bryant put everything into the kick and immediately grabbed his right hamstring before hobbling off the field.
Quinn’s decision paid off, forcing the Bucs to go for a touchdown with their final possession.
INJURY REPORT
Atlanta’s receiving corps took a beating. Calvin Ridley, who was leading the Falcons with six touchdown catches, went out in the first half with an ankle injury and didn’t return. Mohamed Sanu was sidelined in the second half with a hip problem.
The loss of two receivers forced the Falcons to give more playing time to Justin Hardy, Marvin Hall and Russell Gage.
Also, defensive tackle Jack Crawford, who was filling in for injured Grady Jarrett, left briefly with a head and neck problem. After being checked out, he was able to return to the game for Atlanta.
The Bucs lost defensive tackle Gerald McCoy, who walked slowly off the field in the fourth quarter with an undisclosed injury. Cornerback Ryan Smith was evaluated for a possible concussion.
UP NEXT
Buccaneers: Return home next Sunday to host the Cleveland Browns (2-3-1).
Falcons: Host the struggling New York Giants (1-5) on Monday, Oct. 22, to close out a stretch of five home games in the first seven weeks of the season. After a bye week, Atlanta plays six of its last nine games on the road.
___
Follow Paul Newberry on Twitter at www.twitter.com/pnewberry1963 . His work can be found at https://apnews.com/search/paul%20newberry
___
Panthers-Redskins Stats
|Carolina
|0
|6
|3
|8—17
|Washington
|14
|3
|0
|6—23
|First Quarter
Was_V.Davis 22 pass from Al.Smith (Hopkins kick), 10:20.
Was_Richardson 2 pass from Al.Smith (Hopkins kick), 3:02.
|Second Quarter
Was_FG Hopkins 49, 5:30.
Car_Funchess 23 pass from Newton (kick failed),
|Carolina
|0
|6
|3
|8—17
|Washington
|14
|3
|0
|6—23
|First Quarter
Was_V.Davis 22 pass from Al.Smith (Hopkins kick), 10:20.
Was_Richardson 2 pass from Al.Smith (Hopkins kick), 3:02.
|Second Quarter
Was_FG Hopkins 49, 5:30.
Car_Funchess 23 pass from Newton (kick failed), 3:05.
|Third Quarter
Car_FG Gano 32, 5:08.
|Fourth Quarter
Was_FG Hopkins 56, 12:40.
Car_T.Smith 3 pass from Newton (T.Smith pass from Newton), 8:32.
Was_FG Hopkins 29, 3:15.
A_60,482.
___
|Car
|Was
|First downs
|22
|18
|Total Net Yards
|350
|288
|Rushes-yards
|18-81
|28-132
|Passing
|269
|156
|Punt Returns
|1-0
|1-10
|Kickoff Returns
|2-37
|2-24
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-7
|Comp-Att-Int
|27-40-1
|21-36-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-6
|3-7
|Punts
|3-44.3
|4-41.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|3-2
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|8-55
|5-43
|Time of Possession
|24:36
|35:24
___
|INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Carolina, Newton 9-43, McCaffrey 8-20, Moore 1-18. Washington, Peterson 17-97, Al.Smith 6-13, Bibbs 2-11, Harris 1-6, Perine 1-3, Richardson 1-2.
PASSING_Carolina, Newton 27-40-1-275. Washington, Al.Smith 21-36-0-163.
RECEIVING_Carolina, McCaffrey 7-46, Funchess 5-74, T.Smith 5-43, Moore 4-59, Olsen 4-48, Wright 1-3, Manhertz 1-2. Washington, Reed 5-36, V.Davis 3-48, Richardson 3-31, Doctson 3-20, Harris 3-13, Quick 2-12, Bibbs 1-6, Perine 1-(minus 3).
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
Cardinals-Vikings Stats
|Arizona
|3
|7
|0
|7—17
|Minnesota
|10
|3
|14
|0—27
|First Quarter
Ari_FG Dawson 26, 8:18.
Min_Murray 21 run (Bailey kick), 5:33.
Min_FG Bailey 37, 2:03.
|Second Quarter
Ari_Baker 36 fumble return (Dawson kick), 4:13.
Min_FG Bailey 48, :07.
|Arizona
|3
|7
|0
|7—17
|Minnesota
|10
|3
|14
|0—27
|First Quarter
Ari_FG Dawson 26, 8:18.
Min_Murray 21 run (Bailey kick), 5:33.
Min_FG Bailey 37, 2:03.
|Second Quarter
Ari_Baker 36 fumble return (Dawson kick), 4:13.
Min_FG Bailey 48, :07.
|Third Quarter
Min_Thielen 13 pass from Cousins (Bailey kick), 10:06.
Min_Cousins 7 run (Bailey kick), 6:37.
|Fourth Quarter
Ari_D.Johnson 1 run (Dawson kick), 6:57.
A_66,801.
___
|Ari
|Min
|First downs
|16
|20
|Total Net Yards
|269
|411
|Rushes-yards
|20-61
|32-195
|Passing
|208
|216
|Punt Returns
|3-17
|3-26
|Kickoff Returns
|3-60
|1-17
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-0
|1-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|21-31-1
|24-34-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|4-32
|4-17
|Punts
|6-48.0
|5-45.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|5-30
|9-52
|Time of Possession
|25:45
|34:15
___
|INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Arizona, D.Johnson 18-55, Edmonds 1-4, Coleman 1-2. Minnesota, Murray 24-155, Boone 1-20, Cousins 4-14, Diggs 1-9, Ham 1-1, Thomas 1-(minus 4).
PASSING_Arizona, Rosen 21-31-1-240. Minnesota, Cousins 24-34-1-233.
RECEIVING_Arizona, Kirk 6-77, Seals-Jones 5-69, Fitzgerald 5-39, D.Johnson 2-15, Gresham 1-26, Nelson 1-9, C.Williams 1-5. Minnesota, Thielen 11-123, Treadwell 4-38, Rudolph 4-37, Diggs 3-33, Murray 1-3, Cousins 1-(minus 1).
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
Gordon, Rivers lead Chargers to 38-14 blowout of Browns
CLEVELAND (AP) — Philip Rivers threw two touchdown passes to Tyrell Williams — and the veteran quarterback threw a block — and Melvin Gordon had three TD runs as the Los Angeles Chargers banged around Cleveland rookie Baker Mayfield and the Browns, 38-14 on Sunday.
The 36-year-old Rivers continued one of the best
CLEVELAND (AP) — Philip Rivers threw two touchdown passes to Tyrell Williams — and the veteran quarterback threw a block — and Melvin Gordon had three TD runs as the Los Angeles Chargers banged around Cleveland rookie Baker Mayfield and the Browns, 38-14 on Sunday.
The 36-year-old Rivers continued one of the best starts of his 15-year career, leading the Chargers (4-2) to their third straight win. Rivers finished 11 of 20 for 207 yards and had only one mistake, an interception midway through the fourth quarter.
San Diego did most of its damage on the ground with Gordon running for 132 yards and scoring on runs of 4, 10 and 11 yards.
Rivers and Williams connected on scoring plays of 45 and 29 yards in the first half, and Gordon’s 11-yard run put the Chargers up 35-6.
Mayfield’s third start as a pro was a rough one. The No. 1 overall pick was sacked five times, tweaked his ankle when he slid on a sideline marker and threw two interceptions.
The Browns (2-3-1) were blown out after playing five tight games — three going to overtime — and showed there’s still a long road ahead.
While young QBs like Mayfield, Carson Wentz and Patrick Mahomes may be the NFL’s next wave, Rivers is showing that the old guys can still get the job done. He has thrown 15 TD passes with just three interceptions, and he did all he could to block Browns linebacker Jamie Collins despite the Chargers leading 28-6.
Los Angeles caught a break on Rivers’ second TD pass to Williams.
Left tackle Russell Okung clearly dropped back before the ball was snapped. Browns defensive end Myles Garrett stopped, assuming the play would be whistled, and several other players paused while Rivers lofted his scoring pass to Williams.
Williams’ first TD catch was more spectacular. Leaping with three Browns defenders around him, he wrestled the ball way from Browns safety Damarious Randall to give the Chargers a 14-3 lead.
Mayfield was under duress from the start, and he didn’t get much help from his wide receivers. Rookies Antonio Callaway and Damion Ratley both missed potential TD catches in the first half.
While running out of bounds on a scramble in the first quarter, Mayfield skidded on the plastic marker on L.A.s’ sideline and he favored his leg throughout the rest of the game.
JUST FOR KICKS
The Chargers’ kicking woes did not come into play.
Rookie Michael Badgley replaced injured starter Caleb Sturgis and made one field goal and all five extra-points in his pro debut. He was signed on Thursday.
Sturgis, who has been dealing with a quadriceps injury, missed a field goal and PAT last week. He also missed two extra points in L.A.’s previous game.
THOMAS TRIBUTE
The Browns honored future Hall of Fame tackle Joe Thomas by adding 10,363 — the number of consecutive snaps he played over 11 seasons — to the club’s ring of honor. Thomas retired following last season, which came to a premature end for him when he tore his triceps. He grudgingly retired in March.
“There is no reason for me to retire — I love the game, I love being in the locker room and the paychecks were really good — but my body just couldn’t do it anymore,” said Thomas, who wore an orange Mayfield jersey. “If it weren’t for that, I would be out there today.”
INJURIES
Chargers: DE Christopher Landrum was shaken up in the fourth quarter.
Browns: LB Joe Schobert (hamstring) left in the third quarter, and LB James Burgess (hamstring) went out in the fourth. … WR Rod Streater suffered a neck “stinger” while covering a punt in the first quarter and did not return. Streater’s injury complicated Cleveland’s issues at wide receiver as Rashard Higgins and Derrick Willies were also out with injuries. The team signed free agent Breshad Perriman on Saturday, but he wasn’t active.
UP NEXT
Chargers: Play Tennessee in London on Oct. 21.
Browns: Visit Tampa Bay on Oct. 21
__
Rams quarterback Jared Goff didn't take long to heat up on a 25-degree day. He completed three passes for 63 yards to move the Los Angeles Rams into field goal range, a 26-yard chip shot from Cairo Santos in the first
Seahawks-Raiders Stats
|Seattle
|7
|10
|3
|7—27
|Oakland
|0
|0
|0
|3—
|3
|First Quarter
Sea_J.Brown 5 pass from Wilson (Janikowski kick), 7:24.
|Second Quarter
Sea_Moore 19 pass from Wilson (Janikowski kick), 14:10.
Sea_FG Janikowski 44, :00.
|Third Quarter
|Seattle
|7
|10
|3
|7—27
|Oakland
|0
|0
|0
|3—
|3
|First Quarter
Sea_J.Brown 5 pass from Wilson (Janikowski kick), 7:24.
|Second Quarter
Sea_Moore 19 pass from Wilson (Janikowski kick), 14:10.
Sea_FG Janikowski 44, :00.
|Third Quarter
Sea_FG Janikowski 26, 11:42.
|Fourth Quarter
Sea_Lockett 10 pass from Wilson (Janikowski kick), 14:55.
Oak_FG McCrane 43, 8:25.
A_84,922.
___
|Sea
|Oak
|First downs
|19
|15
|Total Net Yards
|369
|185
|Rushes-yards
|37-155
|19-79
|Passing
|214
|106
|Punt Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|2-23
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-16
|Comp-Att-Int
|17-23-1
|23-31-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-8
|6-36
|Punts
|2-43.0
|3-30.7
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|3-2
|Penalties-Yards
|8-64
|5-38
|Time of Possession
|31:26
|28:34
___
|INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Seattle, Carson 14-59, Penny 9-43, Davis 6-21, Wilson 6-20, Lockett 1-7, Moore 1-5. Oakland, Lynch 13-45, Carr 4-31, Richard 2-3.
PASSING_Seattle, Wilson 17-23-1-222. Oakland, Carr 23-31-0-142.
RECEIVING_Seattle, Baldwin 6-91, Lockett 3-13, Moore 2-47, Penny 2-27, Swoopes 1-23, Marshall 1-11, Davis 1-5, J.Brown 1-5. Oakland, Richard 7-48, Roberts 5-31, Lynch 3-14, Bryant 2-18, Cook 2-10, J.Nelson 2-6, D.Martin 1-8, D.Harris 1-7.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Oakland, McCrane 48.
Norman intercepts Newton, Redskins beat Panthers 23-17
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Josh Norman bounced back from his prime-time benching by intercepting former teammate Cam Newton and forcing a fumble, and the Washington Redskins held on to beat the Carolina Panthers 23-17 on Sunday.
Norman ended his 19-game interception drought by catching a jump ball thrown by Newton on a third-and-long
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Josh Norman bounced back from his prime-time benching by intercepting former teammate Cam Newton and forcing a fumble, and the Washington Redskins held on to beat the Carolina Panthers 23-17 on Sunday.
Norman ended his 19-game interception drought by catching a jump ball thrown by Newton on a third-and-long play early in the second quarter, his first pick since Dec. 24, 2016. Norman also popped the ball out of Panthers rookie receiver D.J. Moore’s hands in a showcase performance against the team that abruptly cut ties with him after his All-Pro 2015 season.
Newton threw for 275 yards and two touchdowns on 27 of 40 passing and rushed for 43 yards in a turnover-marred loss. He engineered a late drive that got the Panthers to the Washington 16-yard line, but threw incomplete on second, third and fourth downs to seal the loss.
Carolina (3-2) was long before that doomed by turnovers, including Moore’s on a punt return that set up Smith’s 22-yard TD pass to Davis.
Adrian Peterson rushed for 97 yards on 17 carries and Alex Smith connected on touchdown passes to Vernon Davis and Paul Richardson for the Redskins (3-2), who looked like an entirely different team than the one that got stomped 43-19 by New Orleans on Monday night — when coach Jay Gruden benched Norman in the second half.
BIG-GUY CATCHES
Offensive linemen saved their quarterbacks with some heads-up, sure-handed plays.
When the ball popped out of Newton’s hands late in the first quarter, Panthers left guard Greg Van Roten caught it and made up some ground — but got only a 7-yard loss as credit for his efforts. Redskins left tackle Trent Williams caught the ball when Smith fumbled early in the fourth and rushed for 8 yards to help set up a field goal by Dustin Hopkins.
KICK OUT OF IT
After hitting a 63-yard winner last week, Carolina’s Graham Gano missed his first kick of any kind this season when he was wide left on the extra-point attempt following Newton’s TD pass to Devin Funchess. Gano, who played for the Redskins from 2009-11, entered 7 of 7 on field goals and 11 of 11 on extra points.
Hopkins connected on a 56-yard field goal that made it 20-6, the longest of his NFL career.
REID KNEELS
In his second game with the Panthers, safety Eric Reid continued his tradition of kneeling during the national anthem. Reid took a knee just at the corner of the American flag on the field by the Carolina sideline, the only Panthers player to do so.
Reid last week became the first Carolina player to kneel during “The Star-Spangled Banner.”
INJURIES
Panthers: DT Kyle Love was slow to get up after being injured midway through the fourth quarter. … TE Greg Olsen returned after missing three games with a broken right foot. … WR Damiere Byrd was out with an ankle injury, forcing Moore into return duties.
Redskins: RG Brandon Scherff suffered a knee injury on a fourth-down play in the third quarter but returned on the next drive. … RB Chris Thompson missed the game with rib and knee injuries, while WR Jamison Crowder sat out with an ankle injury.
UP NEXT
Panthers: Visit the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.
Redskins: Host the NFC East rival Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Ryan has thrown for three touchdowns
