Bye week boost: Steelers suddenly atop topsy-turvy AFC North
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker Bud Dupree spent a rare fall weekend off watching the rest of the AFC North falter, one by one. First, the Browns lost in overtime in Tampa. Then Baltimore fell at home to New Orleans when Justin Tucker missed the first extra point of his career. Then Cincinnati was bum rushed by Kansas City.
And just like that, the Steelers (3-2-1) were back atop the division.
“We never panicked,” Dupree said. “We may have lost two games but we never panicked. We tied (but) we never panicked. We know what type of team we got.”
One with a chance in a way to start over seven weeks into the season. Pittsburgh is well-rested heading into a visit from the Browns (2-4-1) on Sunday, a rematch of a 21-21 tie in Week 1 that felt an awful lot like a loss to the Steelers, who led by 14 going into the fourth quarter only to see it slip away. Another setback a week later at home to the Chiefs , the continuing melodrama surrounding wide receiver Antonio Brown and the extended absence of All-Pro running back Le’Veon Bell had Pittsburgh teetering.
Not so much anymore. Brown is tied for the league lead in receiving touchdowns and while Bell’s exact arrival date remains uncertain — his locker remained largely untouched on Monday while he continues to wait to sign his one-year franchise tender — the Steelers have survived thanks in large part to the rapid development of second-year back James Conner .
Bell told ESPN last month he planned to arrive before Cleveland visited Heinz Field. It still might happen, though it’s hard to imagine him being anywhere close to game ready if he shows up before Sunday. Now the same teammates who called Bell out when he failed to arrive in time for the opener are taking a more pragmatic approach to his extended sabbatical.
Center Maurkice Pouncey laughed when asked if there was a betting pool among the Steelers on when exactly Bell will be in his familiar spot just inside the team’s locker-room door.
“No bets are out there trust me, we are not gambling here,” Pouncey said.
Pouncey might not be, but Bell certainly is. He’s already sacrificed over $5.1 million of the $14.5 million in guaranteed money he was expected to receive this season playing on the tag. Bell’s plan remains a mystery to his teammates and the organization, one of the reasons Pouncey shrugged off questions about Bell’s status.
“Honestly I’m enjoying the ride just like you guys,” Pouncey said. “I want to see how it plays out. It seems pretty cool. I don’t know. I’m going to wait and see.”
The tension that accompanied Bell’s decision to go away — and stay away — has dissipated. If anything, the Steelers have moved on. That Bell didn’t show up for work Monday hardly qualifies as news. Pittsburgh is more focused on trying to carry forward the momentum it built while beating Atlanta and Cincinnati before heading into its off week, a modest two-game winning streak that suddenly made the Steelers the hottest team in the unpredictable AFC North.
Not that they feel the worst is behind them.
“For us to focus on something that means completely nothing at this point in the season (like the standings) is worthless,” defensive end Cam Heyward said. “I just think got to be a group on the hunt.”
Even if technically Pittsburgh is now the hunted, just as it has been while winning the division each of the last two seasons. Then again, things could change quickly. The Steelers host the Browns, then visit Baltimore the following week. They don’t play another division game until facing Cincinnati in the regular-season finale.
What the standings will look like then is anybody’s guess. Then again, being in the driver’s seat despite its wholly uneven play certainly beats the alternative.
“We don’t have to stand around looking at anybody else and wonder if a team is going to do this or that,” Heyward said. “We play every team once again in our division. We control our destiny, that’s the way you want it. But we got a lot of work to do to do that.”
___
For more NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL
Coach says Cardinals will not trade Peterson, despite report
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Embattled first-year coach Steve Wilks emphatically said the Arizona Cardinals are not going to trade star cornerback Patrick Peterson.
Wilks' comment Monday came moments after a report via Twitter that said Peterson had asked the Cardinals to trade him by the Oct. 30 deadline.
"We're not trading Patrick," Wilks
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Embattled first-year coach Steve Wilks emphatically said the Arizona Cardinals are not going to trade star cornerback Patrick Peterson.
Wilks’ comment Monday came moments after a report via Twitter that said Peterson had asked the Cardinals to trade him by the Oct. 30 deadline.
“We’re not trading Patrick,” Wilks said. “That’s out of the question.”
The tweet by ESPN’s Adam Schefter was posted after Peterson had left the Arizona locker room following Monday’s practice. The cornerback, a first-round draft pick out of LSU who has made the Pro Bowl in each of his seven NFL seasons, usually speaks to the media on Thursdays.
___
For more NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL
Ravens remain confident in kicker Justin Tucker after miss
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh said the lessons his team learned losing improbable fashion will help his team the rest of the season.
Harbaugh praised his team's performance against New Orleans — with the possible exception of one missed kick.
Playing without two starting offensive linemen and with
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh said the lessons his team learned losing improbable fashion will help his team the rest of the season.
Harbaugh praised his team’s performance against New Orleans — with the possible exception of one missed kick.
Playing without two starting offensive linemen and with standout cornerback Marlon Humphrey watching from the sideline on Sunday, the Ravens limited Drew Brees to 212 yards passing and scored the potential game-tying touchdown with 24 seconds left by virtue of a six-play, 81-yard drive engineered deftly by quarterback Joe Flacco.
Then, with overtime looming, Justin Tucker’s seemingly automatic conversion sailed to the right . He was previously 222 for 222 since turning pro in 2012.
The 24-23 defeat dropped Baltimore (4-3) out of a first-place tie in the AFC North with a matchup at Carolina upcoming Sunday.
“Our guys played very well,” Harbaugh said Monday. “Many of the things that we learned in this last game, we can apply to the rest of the season. And we’re going to try to do that and make the game a positive in that sense.”
At kickoff, the wind was blowing at 15 mph. Tucker didn’t use that as an excuse, though that might have been a factor in his unexpected misfire.
“The wind was definitely part of it,” Harbaugh insisted. “But at the end of the day, it’s a missed kick.”
Tucker couldn’t deny that.
“I feel like I cost us the game,” he said Sunday night. “Every single one of my teammates thus far has told me the opposite, and no one play wins or loses a game. But that’s a tough thing to grapple with when you’re the guy in that situation at the end of the game.”
Harbaugh considered for a moment going for a 2-point conversion, but dismissed the notion because the plan all along was to kick the ball in that situation.
“The numbers say to put it in overtime. That’s what the analytics say. It’s a clear choice,” Harbaugh said. “We have a Saturday morning meeting where we go through all those factors, and we had decided we would put it in overtime if it came to that.
“But you know, I had thoughts about going for 2. I was asked that, I thought about it. Your gut sometimes talks to you and you make a decision at the end based on that. At the end, I decided to go with what we talked about doing.”
One reason the Ravens are tough in overtime is because Tucker is the most accurate field goal kicker in NFL history and is 36 for 50 over his career from at least 50 yards out.
Give Baltimore credit for getting in position to tie the game in the final minute, in part because the offensive line was thinned by injuries to Alex Lewis and James Hurst. Rookies Bradley Bozeman and Orlando Brown Jr. saw extensive action, and through it all Flacco was sacked only once.
“I thought they acquitted themselves very well,” Harbaugh said of Bozeman and Brown. “Both of them will learn from it. I think they’ll get a lot better because of the game experience they had and the speed of the game and all that. It was a positive in that sense.”
A victory would have given the Ravens sole possession of first place in the division. But who’s to say they would have won in overtime?
“It’s one of these games that could’ve went either way,” Flacco said. “There’s no sense in putting your head down and crying about stuff like this. You just have to move on.”
The Ravens don’t intend to let the loss define their season.
“We’re not feeling sorry for ourselves. We fell one point short,” said linebacker Terrell Suggs, who had the team’s lone sack of Brees. “We’ve got the best kicker in ball, so we’re not going to worry about that. We go back to the drawing board, get over this one quick, learn from your mistakes and get ready for Carolina.”
If that game comes down to a kick from Tucker in the closing seconds, there is a good chance he won’t be thinking about his miss against the Saints.
“Justin’s the best in the world at what he does, and he’s the most confident person that I know,” Flacco said. “It’s not going to be an issue.”
___
For more NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL
Bengals’ challenge: Get over yet another prime-time meltdown
CINCINNATI (AP) — Marvin Lewis went to sit in his chair and realized someone had lowered it. The chair didn't cooperate as he struggled to get it to a comfortable level.
"I guess that's what happens when you get beat up," the Bengals coach joked.
Beat up, and then some.
The Bengals unraveled
CINCINNATI (AP) — Marvin Lewis went to sit in his chair and realized someone had lowered it. The chair didn’t cooperate as he struggled to get it to a comfortable level.
“I guess that’s what happens when you get beat up,” the Bengals coach joked.
Beat up, and then some.
The Bengals unraveled in prime time yet again, playing their worst game on the Sunday night stage. A 45-10 loss at Kansas City was the second-most-lopsided during Lewis’ 16 seasons in Cincinnati, surpassed only by a game in which they rested starters to get ready for the playoffs.
There was a lot at stake in this one: national recognition and first place in the AFC North. The game was flexed from an afternoon slot to Sunday night so fans nationwide could see a pair of up-and-coming teams in an offensive showdown.
Instead, the Bengals (4-3) were dominated in every respect as millions watched.
“That’s when your pride gets affected,” receiver Tyler Boyd said Monday. “That hurts more than anything.”
For the first time this season, the Bengals are looking up in the standings. Pittsburgh (3-2-1) leads the division by percentage points. Much of the Bengals’ momentum from a 4-1 start has been wasted by another last-second home loss to the Steelers and a blowout at Kansas City in consecutive weeks.
Cincinnati has lost nine straight on Sunday night, when it’s 3-16 overall. The Bengals’ last such win was over the Dolphins in 2004. They’re 6-15 in prime-time games since 2011, when Andy Dalton and A.J. Green arrived — 0-6 on Sunday night, 2-5 on Monday night, 4-3 on Thursday night and 0-1 on Saturday night.
Back on the big stage, they missed tackles , botched coverages, missed blocks, messed up a fake punt and had an interception returned for a touchdown . They struggled to get even the simple things done right.
“This one’s going to be hard to swallow just because it was in front of everyone,” safety Jessie Bates said. “Everyone was watching.”
The Bengals are trying to escape their history of meltdowns in big games. They haven’t won a playoff game since the 1990 season, the sixth-longest streak of futility in NFL history. Lewis is 0-7 in the playoffs, the worst mark for a head coach.
They had a chance to end that Sunday night streak. Instead, they gave viewers reason to tune out early in the third quarter.
For one night, it was a Bengals rerun.
“It’s a bad look for the whole team to see this happen,” linebacker Preston Brown said. “It’s such a big score difference. You never want to go out there and get blown out on a Sunday night, (especially) when it’s been something we’ve been waiting to show the whole league what we can do.”
It was their sixth loss of at least 30 points during Lewis’ 16-year tenure. Their worst loss over that time was a 37-0 defeat against the Jets in 2009, when they rested regulars for the final regular-season game knowing they’d play the Jets again in the playoffs the following week. They lost that one, too.
They lost 37-3 at Kansas City in the final game of the 2005 season, when they had wrapped up the division title and were getting ready to play the Steelers in the first round.
The Bengals lost 35-3 at Indianapolis in 2008. They’ve had a pair of 31-point losses: 44-13 at Baltimore in the 2012 season opener and 34-3 against Baltimore in 2008.
They host Tampa Bay (3-3) on Sunday before heading into their bye week. Four of their next five games are at home.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Order restored for Vikings defense, after 3rd straight win
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings sputtered into the second quarter of their season after a concerning and humbling performance by their well-decorated defense in Los Angeles, raising questions about whether this team was still among the NFL's elite and in contention for the Super Bowl.
Sure, that game came against the
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings sputtered into the second quarter of their season after a concerning and humbling performance by their well-decorated defense in Los Angeles, raising questions about whether this team was still among the NFL’s elite and in contention for the Super Bowl.
Sure, that game came against the thriving Rams, the league’s only unbeaten team behind an offense that has been borderline-unstoppable.
This is the kind of challenge that coach Mike Zimmer’s group has so risen to, though, so the total of 556 yards posted by the Rams in that 38-31 victory was a jarring sight nonetheless. Zimmer went so far afterward as to bluntly declare he’d never overseen pass defense that poor in his entire career.
Three games later, well, order has been restored.
The Vikings defense has forced eight turnovers and allowed just five touchdowns while limiting opponents to only four conversions on 32 third-down plays. Not coincidentally, the Vikings won all three games. That included the 37-17 decision on the road against the New York Jets on Sunday.
“It’s definitely a mindset,” defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson said. “Definitely got back to it. We’re just trying to compile wins any way possible.”
The turnaround has come just in time, too, because the Vikings (4-2-1) host Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints (5-1) this weekend. His will be a far more daunting presence than the past two games against still-developing rookies Sam Darnold of the Jets and Josh Rosen of the Arizona Cardinals.
“This guy’s amazing,” Zimmer said, “When you talk about Hall of Fame quarterbacks, obviously he’s going to be one, but he’s very cerebral, accurate. He’s moving well in the pocket. I was watching tape today on him like, ‘How old is this guy?'”
Brees, for the record, will turn 40 in less than three months. The Vikings could be trying to defend against his aerial attack with a 21-year-old, Holton Hill.
With fellow rookie Mike Hughes out for the season with a knee injury , Hill was summoned to play on the outside at right cornerback after Xavier Rhodes sprained his ankle in the fourth quarter against the Jets. On the next play, Hill intercepted Darnold’s pass to set up a touchdown drive.
“All the guys were saying, ‘All right, Hollywood, now it’s your time. Don’t let us down. Do you what you do. It’s just like practice,'” Hill said. “They gave us the defensive call, and the next thing I know, the ball is coming into my hands. Man, it was a blessing.”
With Terence Newman done playing and part of the coaching staff, the Vikings can be grateful they were able to acquire Hill after aggressively pursuing him after the draft.
The product of Texas was not picked after a positive drug test at the NFL scouting combine, according to an NFL Network report.
Rhodes was not seriously injured, Zimmer said, but there’s no position where depth is more valuable than cornerback, particularly when Brees and the Saints are coming to town. Zimmer credited Rhodes, Trae Waynes and Marcus Sherels for their work with Hill and the other young players at the position.
“I wouldn’t say Holton has everything down pat, but you know he’s got a lot of physical attributes that can translate into being a good corner, and now we’re working on continuing to get better with technique, getting better with fundamentals, getting better with the knowledge of the game,” Zimmer said.
___
More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Bears searching for answers after problem areas surface
Losing consecutive games for the first time exposed several flaws with the Chicago Bears.
Although coach Matt Nagy sees no easy fix after a 38-31 loss to the New England Patriots, he believes solutions are within reach for problems with Mitchell Trubisky's passing, a fading pass rush, and a feeble running attack.
"Numbers
Losing consecutive games for the first time exposed several flaws with the Chicago Bears.
Although coach Matt Nagy sees no easy fix after a 38-31 loss to the New England Patriots, he believes solutions are within reach for problems with Mitchell Trubisky’s passing, a fading pass rush, and a feeble running attack.
“Numbers don’t matter, we’ve got to get the wins, and we’ve lost two in a row now,” Nagy said Monday at Halas Hall. “I’ve also said that adversity strikes and you’ve got to be able to be prepared to have little peaks and valleys.
“We’re in a valley right now. So we’ve got to get out of the valley.”
The Bears (3-3) had 18 sacks in their first four games and led the league. They’ve had one for the past two games since linebacker Khalil Mack suffered an ankle injury.
Nagy said every pass rusher has to find ways to pressure the quarterback, not just Mack.
“We say it on the offensive line — you have to win your one-on-one battle,” Nagy said. “Defense? Same thing. You get home.
“It doesn’t mean you always get a sack or you always tip the ball, but you’re affecting the quarterback and you’re breaking down that green grass and he sees color when he throws. And that’s what we need more of.”
Nagy isn’t sure where Mack is health-wise in terms of percentage, but acknowledged Mack would have been rushing the passer more than he did Sunday if he were closer to 100 percent.
In each of the past two games, Mack had one tackle, and Sunday the Bears put Mack in pass coverage much of the time. They’ll have to keep gauging his availability.
“We all know that he’s not 100 percent, but where are you at?” Nagy said. “That’s where we trust him, he trusts us and then we go ahead with the action plan and that’s what we ended up doing. It’s not an easy decision or process.”
Offensively, quarterback Mitchell Trubisky’s wildness problems surfaced again against New England.
Even worse were Trubisky’s decisions to throw into coverage twice in the end zone. The Patriots dropped both easy interceptions, and he had two interceptions in the game.
“He played a game better than most people think he played,” Nagy said. “There were some throws now that he missed in the later part of the game — see, early in the game, there are some throws that look like he missed them, but he missed them because the guy isn’t open and it’s more of a throwaway.”
Trubisky went 26 for 50 for 333 yards with two touchdowns. At halftime, he was just 8 for 20 for 92 yards. Twice Trubisky should have been picked off, but the ball was dropped, and one of those came on a tackle-eligible play when Nagy said Trubisky should have known better than to pass.
“You can’t do that, right?” Nagy said. “He knows that… That’s a critical error that you cannot do. There’s no excuses for it. He knows it.”
The running game has been elusive to pin down for the Bears, who in the past counted this as a strong asset.
Jordan Howard has 311 yards on 90 attempts. As a team, the Bears have 182 attempts for 784 yards, but Trubisky has accounted for 245 yards largely through scrambles.
“The easy answer is that, again, learning this offense as a whole, all of us together and kind of going through this deal, the run game, trying to figure out the identity of who we are, has taken a little bit longer than the pass game,” Nagy said.
“And so what we’re going to do — that’s why we’re coaches — is figure out who we are, what we do best and we talk about it.”
Howard is averaging 3.5 yards a carry and has had only one game with more than 15 carries. He averaged 17.1 carries a game his first two seasons.
“It doesn’t mean that you change the pass-run ratio or anything like that, but when you do run, your yards per carry has to be better,” Nagy said.
___
For more NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL
Panthers going to hurry-up offense? Not so fast, says Rivera
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Panthers quarterback Cam Newton loves playing in the no-huddle, hurry-up offense, calling it "our edge."
Tight Greg Olsen believes Newton excels in an upbeat offense.
But coach Ron Rivera pumped the breaks on the notion that the Panthers should shift to an up-tempo style offense for four quarters after
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Panthers quarterback Cam Newton loves playing in the no-huddle, hurry-up offense, calling it “our edge.”
Tight Greg Olsen believes Newton excels in an upbeat offense.
But coach Ron Rivera pumped the breaks on the notion that the Panthers should shift to an up-tempo style offense for four quarters after erasing a 17-point fourth quarter deficit Sunday and stunning the defending Super Bowl champion Eagles 21-17.
Rivera said Monday that while he is open to using the no-huddle more in certain situations moving forward, he quickly added “I don’t think that is going to drive who we are as an offense.”
Panthers offensive coordinator Norv Turner went to the hurry-up offense in the fourth quarter to breathe some life into a listless offense that managed just seven first downs and no points through three quarters. Newton responded big time, completed 16 of 22 passes for 201 yards and two touchdowns in the closing quarter, including the go-ahead score to Greg Olsen with 1:22 left.
Newton has excelled in the no-huddle offense throughout most of his eight-year NFL career, seemingly liking the rhythm of a fast-paced attack.
Many of those have come in the fourth quarter. Newton now has 15 career fourth quarter comebacks, the most of any active QB in the league, including Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers (14).
That’s something that hasn’t gone unnoticed.
“I think we’re really good when we don’t huddle,” Olsen said. “… I think when we got into that tempo, and just stayed on rhythm, stayed ahead of the chains, it allowed us to just kind of settle in a little bit and then we saw guys, all different guys, making plays.”
Newton said he feels like it gives the team an edge over the defense.
“And coach always says it, being in a hurry up doesn’t mean rush, doesn’t mean mayhem, it’s just controlled tempo — and we are in control of that,” Newton said.
Newton isn’t sure why it all clicked so well on Sunday.
“I have been doing it my whole career, to a degree,” Newton said. “But we know in this league, given defensive wrinkles you see, that’s what it’s all about, making mid-game adjustments.”
Rivera said there are plusses and minuses to running the no-huddle offense, but it would be impractical to use it all of the time.
The Panthers host Baltimore and its physical defense on Sunday.
“Circumstances dictate a lot of things that happen more so than anything,” Rivera said. “And there have been situations where we have come out and started the game in no-huddle and gone three-and-out, so I just think it is situational. (But) do we need to look at it? Most certainly.”
Rivera said the benefit is that it often prevents defenses from substituting players for obvious passing downs. And when it begins to click, Newton seems unstoppable at times.
On the downside, Rivera said the no-huddle can cause unneeded stress on the defense when it’s not working.
“If you go three-and-out, three-and-out and three-and-out, your defense is constantly out there,” Rivera said. “So it can wear your defense out as well. It is mostly certainly a team thing and situational and by rhythm. I believe Norv has a good handle on it. I think what he did Sunday was right along the lines of trying to create energy. And he did that.”
NOTES: Panthers wide receiver Torrey Smith has a sore knee, but said there is no structural damage after a late-game injury on Sunday.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Losing Jaguars sticking with Blake Bortles as starting QB
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars are sticking with Blake Bortles as the team's starting quarterback.
Coach Doug Marrone made the announcement Monday, one day after benching Bortles early in the third quarter of a 20-7 loss to Houston.
Marrone says he "spoke to both quarterbacks this afternoon and told them Blake
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars are sticking with Blake Bortles as the team’s starting quarterback.
Coach Doug Marrone made the announcement Monday, one day after benching Bortles early in the third quarter of a 20-7 loss to Houston.
Marrone says he “spoke to both quarterbacks this afternoon and told them Blake will be our team’s starting quarterback. I believe this gives us the best opportunity to win.”
Bortles fumbled on Jacksonville’s third play in each half, leading to 10 points for the Texans and prompting Marrone to switch to Cody Kessler. Marrone said after the game he would open up the QB job for the second time in as many years. Marrone also benched Bortles in the 2017 preseason, only to give him back the job nine days later.
Marrone took even less time to go back to Bortles this time around, saying he will start Sunday’s game against Philadelphia (3-4) in London.
The Jaguars (3-4) have lost three in a row and four of five.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Browns’ Jackson might take over play-calling
Browns' Jackson might take over play-calling
Following an overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson said he could take over the playcalling duties from offensive coordinator Todd Haley.
"Trust me when I say I'm not trying to create any issue here, but
Browns’ Jackson might take over play-calling
Following an overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson said he could take over the playcalling duties from offensive coordinator Todd Haley.
“Trust me when I say I’m not trying to create any issue here, but I think if the offense is not playing well, and we haven’t over a period of time, being a head coach and an offensive guy who’s done this, I think I have every right as a head coach to jump in and see if I can help and assist and get this thing to where I think it needs to be, because we need to be better on offense,” he said. “And if that’s my specialty, then I need to be involved more and I will be.”
Jackson hired Haley in the offseason to run the offense. Haley previously served as the offensive coordinator of the Arizona Cardinals (2007-08), the head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs (2099-11, and the offensive coordinator of the Pittsburgh Steelers (2012-17).
Jackson said Haley has called the plays this season but didn’t exactly give him a vote of confidence moving forward.
“Yeah, I mean, I’ve been respectful,” Jackson said. “That’s why you bring guys in and you make them the coordinator. Again, there are some things we’ve got to fix fast to get this thing back to where it needs to be.”
Haley has a reputation for being a bit prickly to work with, but Jackson said he isn’t worried about Haley’s potential reaction.
“It’s not going to be about butting heads,” Jackson said. “I’m the head coach of the football team. I will do what I feel I need to do to get this team where it needs to be.”
In his first two seasons as the coach of the Browns, Jackson called the plays, and the team finished 1-15 and 0-16.
This season, the Browns are 2-4-1 and in last place in the AFC North. They have played four overtime games, losing two of them. With No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield at quarterback, Jackson expects more from the offense.
The Browns’ offense was held scoreless in the first half Sunday against a Tampa Bay defense that had given up 125 first-half points this season. In the first half, the Browns were outgained 243 yards to 74. In the game, they converted just three of 14 third-down attempts.
On the season, the Browns average 21.6 points per game, which is good for 23rd in the NFL. They have thrown only eight touchdown passes this season.
–Field Level Media
Reports: Cowboys acquire WR Cooper from Raiders
Reports: Cowboys acquire WR Cooper from Raiders
The Dallas Cowboys acquired wide receiver Amari Cooper from the Oakland Raiders for a 2019 first-round pick, according to multiple reports Monday.
The move gives the Raiders five first-round picks over the next two years: Three in 2019 and two in 2020. They
Reports: Cowboys acquire WR Cooper from Raiders
The Dallas Cowboys acquired wide receiver Amari Cooper from the Oakland Raiders for a 2019 first-round pick, according to multiple reports Monday.
The move gives the Raiders five first-round picks over the next two years: Three in 2019 and two in 2020. They had already acquired first-rounders in 2019 and 2020 in a preseason deal with the Chicago Bears in exchange for defensive end Khalil Mack.
ESPN reported Sunday that the Cowboys had done extensive work on Cooper as a possible trade target, and that the Washington Redskins and Indianapolis Colts had also shown interest in the wideout. Raiders head coach Jon Gruden previously told reporters Cooper was not being shopped, but multiple reports indicated Oakland would take a first-rounder for him.
Yahoo Sports reported after Monday’s deal that other teams were not willing to offer Oakland a first-rounder.
Cooper, 24, went to the Pro Bowl in his first two NFL seasons after the Raiders took him fourth overall in 2015, but he had a disappointing 2017 campaign and has been up and down this year. Currently recovering from a concussion sustained in London against the Seahawks in Week 6, Cooper has 22 catches for 280 yards and one touchdown in six games.
He has 225 grabs for 3,183 yards and 19 touchdowns in 52 career games (47 starts), with 155 catches, 2,223 yards and 11 scores coming from 2015-16.
Cooper is in the fourth year of his rookie contract and is due $13.9 million in 2019 on his fifth-year option, which is guaranteed for injury only, before being scheduled to hit unrestricted free agency.
The trade comes 10 years and eight days after the Cowboys dealt first-, third-, sixth- and seventh-round picks to the Detroit Lions for wide receiver Roy Williams, who went on to total 1,324 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns in 40 games (29 starts) over three-plus seasons with the Cowboys.
Dallas also traded two first-round picks to the Seattle Seahawks for wideout Joey Galloway in 2000, but Galloway tore his ACL in his first game with the team and totaled 2,341 yards and 12 touchdowns in 48 games (46 starts) over four seasons.
The deal leaves Oakland with just three of its own first-round picks on the roster: safety Karl Joseph (2016), cornerback Gareon Conley (2017) and left tackle Kolton Miller (2018).
Joseph is also reportedly on the trade block, while Conley and quarterback Derek Carr are not expected to be traded, according to an NFL Network report.
–Field Level Media
Reports: MRI confirms Bucs’ Alexander tore ACL
Reports: MRI confirms Bucs' Alexander tore ACL
An MRI confirmed that Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Kwon Alexander tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee, according to multiple reports Monday.
Multiple outlets reported Sunday that the team feared a torn ACL for Alexander, who went down after his leg
Reports: MRI confirms Bucs’ Alexander tore ACL
An MRI confirmed that Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Kwon Alexander tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee, according to multiple reports Monday.
Multiple outlets reported Sunday that the team feared a torn ACL for Alexander, who went down after his leg buckled on a non-contact play shortly before halftime against the Cleveland Browns.
Alexander, 24, had seven tackles and a pass defensed on Sunday before departing. He had 45 tackles, one sack, two forced fumbles and two passes defensed this season, the final year of his rookie contract.
A Pro Bowl selection in 2017, Alexander reportedly had been in discussions with the team about a contract extension before the injury.
Tampa Bay also lost rookie linebacker Jack Cichy — who has a history of injuries, including a torn ACL as a senior at Wisconsin — to a knee injury on Sunday, but the severity is unclear. The team re-signed linebacker Devante Bond, who was waived with an injury settlement during final cuts, last week for additional depth.
–Field Level Media
Steelers RB Bell a no-show again
Steelers RB Bell a no-show again
The Pittsburgh Steelers returned to team headquarters Monday morning after their Week 7 bye, again with no sign of disgruntled holdout running back Le'Veon Bell, according to multiple reports.
Previously, Bell told ESPN that he intends to end his holdout at some point to
Steelers RB Bell a no-show again
The Pittsburgh Steelers returned to team headquarters Monday morning after their Week 7 bye, again with no sign of disgruntled holdout running back Le’Veon Bell, according to multiple reports.
Previously, Bell told ESPN that he intends to end his holdout at some point to play this season, his sixth in the NFL, and it was speculated he’d be back by now. Bell has refused to sign the team’s $14.54 million franchise tag and wants a new contract. With each week he sits out, he is forfeiting $850,000.
The NFL pundits weighed in over the weekend with their projections about when Bell would return to work.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter said he doesn’t expect Bell to return until after the NFL’s Oct. 30 trade deadline because speculation is he doesn’t want to be traded. He can’t be traded until he signs the franchise tender, Schefter said, and he can’t return until he does so.
Jay Glazer of FOX Sports reported that Bell’s side is negotiating with the Steelers over the terms of a possible two-week roster exemption. Glazer said the Steelers do not want to pay him during the exemption, and Bell, of course, wants to be paid.
Without Bell, the Steelers are 3-2-1 and in first place in the AFC North. Second-year running back James Conner as emerged as a replacement for Bell, carrying the ball 103 times for 453 yards and seven touchdowns.
The Steelers host Cleveland on Sunday afternoon.
–Field Level Media
Report: Pats RB Michel avoids serious injury
Report: Pats RB Michel avoids serious injury
New England Patriots rookie running back Sony Michel avoided serious injury to his left knee, according to an NFL Network report Monday, after going down awkwardly in Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears.
Per the report, Michel has a sprained medial collateral ligament
Report: Pats RB Michel avoids serious injury
New England Patriots rookie running back Sony Michel avoided serious injury to his left knee, according to an NFL Network report Monday, after going down awkwardly in Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears.
Per the report, Michel has a sprained medial collateral ligament and could miss some time, but likely not much after an MRI exam showed no serious damage.
Michel, a 2018 first-round draft pick from Georgia, was helped off the field after his leg was twisted by Bears defensive end Bilal Nichols. Michel fumbled on the play, letting go of the ball as he was twisted down. He was attended to in the medical tent before being carted off the field and into the locker room.
He finished with 35 yards on five touches, bringing his season total to 453 yards on 99 touches, including 95 carries for 422 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.
Michel, 23, has a history of left knee issues. He ruptured the ACL in his left knee during his sophomore season in high school, followed by an unspecified ligament injury in the SEC Championship Game in 2017. In training camp this summer, he sustained a left knee injury and underwent a procedure to have it drained.
The Patriots already lost their other 2018 first-round pick, fellow Georgia product Isaiah Wynn, to a season-ending Achilles tear.
–Field Level Media
Film Study: How the Lions found their ground game
Film Study: How the Lions found their ground game
It took long enough, but the Lions' investment in improving their running game is paying off in Detroit.
Adding first-round guard Frank Ragnow and second-round back Kerryon Johnson this season has worked wonders in the latest overhaul by the Lions. Second-round
Film Study: How the Lions found their ground game
It took long enough, but the Lions’ investment in improving their running game is paying off in Detroit.
Adding first-round guard Frank Ragnow and second-round back Kerryon Johnson this season has worked wonders in the latest overhaul by the Lions. Second-round pick Ameer Abdullah and a high-priced offensive line weren’t enough to do the trick in recent years.
A mauler at Arkansas, Ragnow made Dolphins defenders’ lives miserable on Sunday in Miami, mashing defensive tackles and clobbering linebackers in the hole.
Pulling from his left guard spot, Ragnow nailed linebacker Kiko Alonso in the hole to spring Johnson for a 71-yard run on the first play of the second quarter. On a 12-yard run by LeGarrette Blount later in the quarter, Ragnow rode defensive tackle Davon Godchaux a full 10 yards downfield before planting him in the turf, clearing a chasm of a hole to the right for a run designed to go left behind pulling right guard T.J. Lang.
Ragnow, center Graham Glasgow and fullback Nick Bellore capped the drive by paving a huge lane for Blount — known for powering his way through bodies across the goal line — to waltz into the end zone untouched from 2 yards out.
Tackles Taylor Decker and Rick Wagner each had their moments too, as the Lions racked up 248 yards — their highest single-game total since Barry Sanders’ penultimate season — on 35 carries (7.1-yard average). Taking out two Matthew Stafford kneeldowns and five runs that merely killed clock on the final drive, the Lions averaged 8.7 yards per tote (28 for 243).
Johnson was the star of the show. He displayed the same punishing style that helped him star at Auburn. Johnson dished it out twice to Alonso (who had a rough day), slamming him on his back with a stiff-arm after catching a screen pass and later knocking his helmet off after lowering his shoulder on a thunderous 4-yard carry.
But Johnson also showcased the game-breaking ability he has flashed often as a rookie, a level of explosiveness that wasn’t always evident at Auburn. The hole on his 71-yarder was ample, but his burst to and through it erased pursuit angles for Raekwon McMillan and Xavien Howard, forcing Reshad Jones to chase him down and prevent a 91-yard touchdown. Johnson tallied six other runs of at least 8 yards, including several where he bounced outside of Miami’s defensive ends and exploded upfield.
With average measurements of 6-foot-6 and 261.3 pounds, Detroit’s tight ends are known more for their blocking than receiving, and they certainly delivered on that reputation Sunday. On one play, all three aligned on the same side in a wing set to spring Johnson for an easy 18 yards. Each impressed in other ways as well.
Michael Roberts — who also had three grabs for 48 yards and two scores — battered defensive ends one-on-one and washed them down the line on double-team blocks. Levine Toilolo latched on and used his length to box out defenders, including a key seal on Johnson’s 71-yarder. Detroit employed Luke Willson several times as part of a full-house backfield, teaming him with Bellore for a pair of lead blockers.
With so much success on the ground, the Lions played off their run looks for explosive throws off play-action, including Roberts’ first touchdown (15 yards off a bootleg) and a 22-yard crossing route to Kenny Golladay.
Absent a true rushing threat for so long, Stafford is suddenly carrying a much lighter burden. His 22 attempts in Miami were his second fewest in a full game across his entire 10-year career, one game after he threw just 26 times (fifth fewest). He looked downright giddy on Sunday, pointing a finger to the sky with a goofy smile on his face anytime a Lions runner found even the slightest seam.
Detroit’s ground game has had some hiccups (2.6 yards per carry in Week 1, 3.4 in Week 5), but it now ranks well above average (4.9 average, fifth in NFL) after dominating a Dolphins unit that entered 11th in the NFL (4.0 average allowed). If the newfound success sticks, the Lions might just make some noise in a standing-room-only NFC North.
–Bama Boys putting the D back in D.C.
Washington hasn’t had a defense in ages.
The unit hasn’t ranked better than 13th in yards or 17th in points since 2009, and it has finished top 10 in both categories just once since 2005.
But through seven weeks, this year’s group ranks fifth in yards (325.7 per game) and seventh in points (20.2), thanks largely to the team’s last two first-round picks. Jonathan Allen (17th overall in 2017) and Da’Ron Payne (13th overall in 2018) have graduated from terrorizing SEC opponents at Alabama to hounding the NFL’s best O-line on Sunday.
Massive and country-strong, Allen and Payne apply their tools more effectively than most young players, consistently maintaining leverage with low pad level. While agile enough to shoot gaps, they both show excellent discipline in the run game, a credit to defensive line guru Jim Tomsula and their coaches at Alabama. They play through blockers (rather than around them) and simply discard them when the ball carrier nears. That brings fewer splash plays but translates to fewer holes and more clean-up tackles for linebackers.
The duo stifled the Cowboys’ league-best run game (5.2 yards per carry entering Week 7) all day on Sunday, allowing 73 yards on 22 carries (3.3-yard average), with 24 yards coming on two scrambles and 7 on an end-around to cornerback Jourdan Lewis, of all people. Ezekiel Elliott came in averaging 5.0 yards per tote but totaled 33 yards on 15 carries (2.2 average). After ranking in the bottom six in yards per carry each of the past three years, Washington is now up to seventh best (3.97).
Payne’s get-off and heavy hands repeatedly put center Joe Looney — who has actually impressed in relief of Pro Bowler Travis Frederick — two yards deep in the backfield after the snap. Allen shed blocks quickly throughout the day and rag-dolled any tight ends unlucky enough to draw him as their assignment.
But neither player is one-dimensional.
Both can affect the quarterback, a must for any interior D-linemen taken in the first round in the modern NFL. Allen leads the team with eight QB hits and is tied for the lead with 3.0 sacks, while Payne has four and 2.0, respectively. Even better, both players push the pocket when they don’t get there, which is how most of the team’s sacks have been created this season.
Allen is an excellent technician who rarely gets stuck on blocks. He picked up a sack off a stunt on Sunday, but spent much of the rest of the game haunting left guard Connor Williams. The Cowboys rookie dragged Allen down twice in the first three quarters to prevent sacks or QB hits, but avoided a holding penalty. He wasn’t so lucky early in the fourth, when he was forced to tackle Allen to avoid a sack, with the hold nullifying a third-and-4 conversion. Ryan Kerrigan strip-sacked Dak Prescott and Preston Smith recovered for a touchdown and a 20-10 lead on the next play.
Payne didn’t notch a sack but was arguably more impressive. He set up sacks by Kerrigan and Ryan Anderson by bulling blockers into Prescott’s lap, first going through Looney and then through Williams despite Looney’s help. Payne also looked like he belonged against Zack Martin, the NFL’s best guard. He backed Martin into Prescott on a few occasions, including one where he tipped a pass for a near-interception on the first play of Dallas’ final drive.
Supplementing the Allen and Payne duo inside is unheralded third-year man Matt Ioannidis, who has 3.0 sacks and four QB hits in just 181 snaps (48.3 percent). The 2016 fifth-rounder from Temple is more of a bull in a china shop who mashes right through blockers, but he also flashes craftiness, like on a hand-swipe, rip move for a strip-sack (and recovery) in Week 1.
Despite a lack of sacks (19th in sack rate), Washington’s defense ranks 11th in yards per pass allowed. But with this interior trio pushing pockets, it’s only a matter of time before the team’s edge rushers really get going. After entering with just two sacks all season, the outside linebackers combined for three on Sunday alone. Kerrigan, Anderson and Smith will get more chances as the season goes on, and this defense could be terrific if they can manage to get home.
–Fledgling stars shine in Santa Clara
You might have missed it as Todd Gurley piled up numbers in a 39-10 rout on Sunday, but the other side of the ball featured an excellent matchup of budding young studs.
By now, most know 49ers tight end George Kittle, whose stats (32 grabs, 527 yards, two scores) have him squarely on the fantasy map. While Kyle Shanahan’s scheme is certainly a big help, Kittle is well on his way to stardom.
The second-year pro is blazing fast (4.52 40-yard dash) and explosive (11-foot broad jump) for his size (6-foot-4, 247 pounds), and already flashes the craftiness to defeat man coverage as a route runner. His hands aren’t the most natural, but Kittle compensates with excellent run-after-catch ability, a weapon he can employ often with Shanahan springing him wide open. Just as important, he’s borderline dominant as a blocker — which he showed at Iowa — regularly stymieing defensive ends and driving smaller defenders into the turf or off the screen.
Two of the Rams’ unsung heroes — strong safety John Johnson and linebacker Cory Littleton — drew Kittle in coverage much of Sunday, and the ensuing battles were fantastic.
Kittle wound up leading all receivers with five grabs for 98 yards and a score, sneaking behind Littleton’s zone coverage a few times, including on a 35-yard gain late in the second quarter. He also used a crafty release, juking in and out before cutting back inside on a crosser to beat Littleton’s tight man coverage for 21 yards late in the third.
Against Johnson late in the second, Kittle got free with an inverted pivot route (a double move faking a quick out before breaking back in) to beat man coverage, but couldn’t corral a high throw from C.J. Beathard. One play later, he found paydirt in a zone pocket against Nickell Robey-Coleman, but Johnson would turn the tide after halftime.
On third-and-1 midway through the third, Kittle ran a crosser off of play-action and appeared to have a step on Johnson’s man coverage, but the safety broke hard to get a hand on the ball as it arrived. It tipped off both of Kittle’s hands and began to settle into his left before Johnson snatched it away for an acrobatic interception.
Johnson got a hand on the pass in part because Beathard couldn’t quite get enough on it, thanks to pressure from — you guessed it — Littleton. It was the second week in a row the duo teamed up for an interception, after Littleton carried a seam route in Denver and tipped the throw up for Johnson to corral.
Johnson, a 2017 third-rounder, and Littleton, in his third year after going undrafted, have quietly starred for Wade Phillips’ defense. They lead the team in tackles (43 and 58, respectively) while stuffing the stat sheet with a combined five tackles for loss (four for Littleton), four interceptions (three for Johnson) and 15 passes defensed (eight by Littleton). Littleton also had two sacks and blocked a punt on Sunday, his fifth (!) since the start of 2017 (one of the five, two weeks ago in Seattle, was not officially a block, as it traveled five yards beyond the line of scrimmage).
Rams coaches showed how much they value both players by pulling them for a rest in the fourth quarter Sunday, which they also did in a 34-0 win over Arizona in Week 2. Otherwise, neither player has missed a snap this year.
Aaron Donald (4.0 sacks, six QB hits on Sunday, plus one soul-snatching strip of Matt Breida) rightfully dominates headlines, while Ndamukong Suh and Marcus Peters are next in line for attention. But Johnson and Littleton are two pieces that tie the whole unit together, and their futures look awfully bright.
–David DeChant, Field Level Media
Bucs LBs Alexander, Cichy to IR with torn ACLs
Bucs LBs Alexander, Cichy to IR with torn ACLs
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers placed linebackers Kwon Alexander and Jack Cichy on injured reserve Monday after both players sustained a torn anterior cruciate ligament in Sunday's win over the Cleveland Browns.
An MRI confirmed both injuries Monday. Alexander tore the ACL
Bucs LBs Alexander, Cichy to IR with torn ACLs
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers placed linebackers Kwon Alexander and Jack Cichy on injured reserve Monday after both players sustained a torn anterior cruciate ligament in Sunday’s win over the Cleveland Browns.
An MRI confirmed both injuries Monday. Alexander tore the ACL in his right knee after his leg buckled on a non-contact play shortly before halftime.
“Kwon was playing so well and he’s the heart and soul of our defense,” head coach Dirk Koetter said Monday. “It’s just very unfortunate. Our locker room at halftime was extremely emotional last night.”
Alexander, 24, had seven tackles and a pass defensed on Sunday before departing. He had 45 tackles, one sack, two forced fumbles and two passes defensed this season, the final year of his rookie contract.
A Pro Bowl selection in 2017 and recently named team captain, Alexander reportedly had been in discussions with the team about a contract extension before the injury.
Cichy — a sixth-round rookie who has a history of injuries, including a torn right ACL as a senior at Wisconsin — tore his left ACL in the third quarter Sunday. He had primarily played special teams early in the season but moved into the defensive lineup after Alexander went down.
The team re-signed linebacker Devante Bond, who was waived with an injury settlement during final cuts, last week for additional depth.
–Field Level Media
Report: Cardinals CB Peterson ‘desperately’ seeking trade
Report: Cardinals CB Peterson 'desperately' seeking trade
Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson "desperately" wants out of Arizona and has requested a trade before the Oct. 30 deadline, according to an ESPN report on Monday.
Per the report, Peterson feels his situation with the 1-6 Cardinals is deteriorating and has repeatedly asked
Report: Cardinals CB Peterson ‘desperately’ seeking trade
Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson “desperately” wants out of Arizona and has requested a trade before the Oct. 30 deadline, according to an ESPN report on Monday.
Per the report, Peterson feels his situation with the 1-6 Cardinals is deteriorating and has repeatedly asked to be traded. CBS Sports reported last week that the team was “open” to dealing Peterson, along with a few other players who have not fit well into new head coach Steve Wilks’ defense.
Wilks denied being willing to trade Peterson on Monday.
“We’re not trading Patrick,” Wilks said.
Known for shadowing opponents’ No. 1 wideouts, Peterson has taken a different role this season in Wilks’ zone-heavy scheme. He has two interceptions and three passes defensed through seven games, along with a sack and a fumble recovery.
Peterson, 28, is one of only four players (along with Joe Thomas, Patrick Willis and A.J. Green) since 1990 to earn Pro Bowl selections in each of his first seven NFL seasons. His selection as a rookie (in 2011) came as a returner, but each of the last six have come at cornerback. He also has three first-team All-Pro nods (one as a returner, two as a cornerback), most recently in 2015.
Midway through his eighth season, Peterson has started all 119 games in his career since Arizona selected him fifth overall in 2011.
He is in the third year of a five-year, $70 million contract and is due about $6.5 million over the remainder of the season. He has non-guaranteed base salaries of $11 million in 2019 and $12 million in 2020.
The Cardinals would save $11 million against the cap this year by trading Peterson, while incurring a dead-money hit of $1.3 million in 2019.
The most recent prominent cornerback to be traded, two-time Pro Bowler and one-time first-team All-Pro Marcus Peters, garnered second- and fourth-round picks this offseason from the Los Angeles Rams, who also got a sixth-round pick in the deal.
–Field Level Media
Gase: Hip injury to Dolphins WR Wilson likely season-ending
DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase says receiver Albert Wilson's hip injury is likely season-ending, although a visit to a specialist is planned before a determination is made.
Wilson was hurt in Sunday's loss to the Detroit Lions. Receiver Kenny Stills injured his groin late in the game, and Gase
DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase says receiver Albert Wilson’s hip injury is likely season-ending, although a visit to a specialist is planned before a determination is made.
Wilson was hurt in Sunday’s loss to the Detroit Lions. Receiver Kenny Stills injured his groin late in the game, and Gase ruled him out of Thursday’s game at Houston.
Another receiver, DeVante Parker, has been nursing a quadriceps injury and was inactive Sunday. After the game, Parker’s agent, Jimmy Gould, said his client is healthy and should be playing. Gould also questioned Gase’s competence.
Gase said Monday he wasn’t bothered by the comments, and said Parker will play at Houston.
Quarterback Brock Osweiler will make his third start in place of Ryan Tannehill, still sidelined by a throwing shoulder injury.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
___
Follow Steven Wine on Twitter: http://twitter.com/Steve_Wine.
Browns’ Jackson not shaken by close losses in sinking season
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns coach Hue Jackson believes owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam still support him despite the team's continued losing.
Jackson said his confidence is based on "conversations" he's had with both the Haslams and general manager John Dorsey. The Browns (2-4-1) lost in overtime on Sunday and dropped to 3-35-1
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns coach Hue Jackson believes owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam still support him despite the team’s continued losing.
Jackson said his confidence is based on “conversations” he’s had with both the Haslams and general manager John Dorsey. The Browns (2-4-1) lost in overtime on Sunday and dropped to 3-35-1 in two-plus seasons under Jackson.
Jackson disputed on Monday that he was not accepting responsibility for the loss following Sunday’s 26-23 defeat, which ended with Tampa Bay kicking a 59-yard field goal.
Jackson said postgame comments he made about “diving” deeper into the offense were not an attack on coordinator Todd Haley or his staff, but a willingness to do anything to help.
Jackson said he has no intention of taking over play-calling duties.
The Browns have shown some improvement, but continue to be plagued by penalties, slow starts and an inability to finish games.
___
For more NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL
Injury could put Vinatieri’s record-breaking quest on hold
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Adam Vinatieri's quest to become the NFL's career scoring leader could be put on hold because of a groin injury.
He reinjured his kicking leg Sunday when he two missed extra points. It was the first time in Vinatieri's 23-year career he missed multiple extra points in a game.
Coach
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Adam Vinatieri’s quest to become the NFL’s career scoring leader could be put on hold because of a groin injury.
He reinjured his kicking leg Sunday when he two missed extra points. It was the first time in Vinatieri’s 23-year career he missed multiple extra points in a game.
Coach Frank Reich acknowledged Monday that Vinatieri had an MRI on his right leg and was uncertain if Vinatieri would play next weekend in Oakland. He also said the Colts will try out kickers this week before making a decision on Vinatieri.
The Colts (2-5) have a bye week after the Oakland game.
Vinatieri scored five points against Buffalo to move within five of surpassing Morten Andersen’s total of 2,544 points.
___
For more NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL
Cowboys get Amari Cooper from Raiders for 1st-round pick
DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys have acquired Oakland receiver Amari Cooper for a first-round draft pick.
Raiders general manager Reggie McKenzie said Tuesday his team will get the pick in the 2019 draft.
The deal comes with the Cowboys struggling to make big plays in the passing game with quarterback Dak Prescott,
DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys have acquired Oakland receiver Amari Cooper for a first-round draft pick.
Raiders general manager Reggie McKenzie said Tuesday his team will get the pick in the 2019 draft.
The deal comes with the Cowboys struggling to make big plays in the passing game with quarterback Dak Prescott, and a few months after they released franchise touchdown catch leader Dez Bryant in a cost-cutting move.
Cooper was the fourth overall pick by the Raiders out of Alabama three years ago. He started his career with consecutive 1,000-yard seasons and had two 100-yard games this season, but had just two targets and one catch since the second of those games.
Dallas receivers have just one 100-yard game combined through seven games, by Cole Beasley in a Week 6 win over Jacksonville.
___
AP Pro Football Writer Josh Dubow contributed.
___
For more NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL
Ex-NFL player out of prison after 18 years for murder plot
Rae Carruth is a free man.
The former NFL wide receiver was released from prison Monday after serving more than 18 years for conspiring to murder the mother of his unborn child.
The Carolina Panthers' 1997 first-round draft pick was released from Sampson Correctional Institution in Clinton, North Carolina, after completing his sentence
Rae Carruth is a free man.
The former NFL wide receiver was released from prison Monday after serving more than 18 years for conspiring to murder the mother of his unborn child.
The Carolina Panthers’ 1997 first-round draft pick was released from Sampson Correctional Institution in Clinton, North Carolina, after completing his sentence of 18 to 24 years.
Carruth did not speak to reporters as he left prison wearing a knit cap and an unzipped jacket on a chilly morning with temperatures in the high 30s. There was a smattering of applause when he got into a white SUV and was whisked away. He was taken to an undisclosed location.
The 44-year-old Carruth will be on a nine-month post-release program, according to North Carolina Department of Public Safety spokesman Jerry Higgins. He would need special permission from a case officer to leave the state or the country during that span but is free to go wherever he pleases after nine months.
Carruth was found guilty of orchestrating a plot to kill Cherica Adams on Nov. 16, 1999, in Charlotte, North Carolina, to avoid paying child support. Adams was shot four times while driving her car but managed to make a 911 call that helped implicate Carruth.
Adams went into a coma and died less than a month later after the shooting.
The child she was carrying, Chancellor Lee Adams, was delivered by emergency cesarean section but suffers from permanent brain damage and cerebral palsy.
Carruth has never admitted guilt in Adams’ murder, but in a complex 15-page letter to WBTV-TV in Charlotte in February he wrote that “I feel responsible for everything that happened. And I just want (Saundra Adams) to know that truly I am sorry for everything.”
Carruth’s former attorney, David Rudolf, did not immediately return phone calls Monday seeking comment about Carruth’s release and plans.
Last week, Carruth told WSOC-TV in Charlotte in a telephone interview, “I just truly want to be forgiven.”
He went on to say he was “somewhat frightened” about his release, adding that “I’m nervous just about how I’ll be received by the public. I still have to work. I still have to live. I have to exist out there and it just seems like there is so much hate and negativity toward me.”
Carruth has repeatedly said he wants to have a relationship with his son, who remains in the custody of his grandmother, Saundra Adams, who has raised him since birth. Adams had previously said she would be there when Carruth got out of prison, but she was not present Monday.
Carruth’s arrest on charges of conspiracy and attempted murder nine days after the shooting sent shockwaves throughout the Panthers organization.
The team released Carruth and the NFL suspended him indefinitely after he fled the Charlotte area after posting $3 million bail and was found by federal authorities hiding in the trunk of a car in Tennessee, about 500 miles from Charlotte.
Panthers center Frank Garcia played with Carruth for more than two seasons. He said players were stunned when they heard the news of Carruth’s possible involvement in the murder, about 20 miles from the team’s downtown stadium in the affluent section of South Charlotte.
“It would be like finding out the guy sitting in the cubicle next to you at work was arrested for murder,” Garcia said. “You just don’t always know people as well as you think you do.”
Garcia said Carruth was a little shy, and mostly kept to himself. But he said Carruth had a passion for helping kids, including reading books to elementary school students.
It was a difficult time in Panthers history.
Some players were called out of football practice to testify at the trial. Those not involved would spend time huddling in the players’ lounge watching the trial on Court TV.
“That is one time where you were actually hiding from the cameras,” Garcia said. “You just wanted to stay low and not be involved. All along you’re asking yourself, ‘Did I miss any signs? How is somebody capable of this?'”
While in jail Carruth worked as a barber, making about $1 per hour, the Department of Public Safety said.
That’s a far cry from the four-year, $3.7 million contract Carruth signed with the Panthers after being drafted — although he never collected all of that money since he was released in the third year of his deal.
___
For more NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL