Bye comes at good time for hobbled Dolphins
DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — Frank Gore walked slowly through the Miami Dolphins locker room Monday, a slight hunch in his posture and a slight limp in his gait, which made him look like the 35-year-old running back he is.
And he’s among the healthy ones.
The Dolphins (5-5) hobbled into their bye week thankful for the timing of the break. Coach Adam Gase gave his players the rest of the week off, and said if his team had a game Sunday, finding 46 healthy players to fill the active roster would be a challenge.
“I don’t even know if we’d have enough,” Gase said.
“The bye week,” gimpy left tackle Laremy Tunsil said, “came at the perfect time.”
For one thing, the bye buys quarterback Ryan Tannehill an extra week to continue his recovery from an injured capsule in his throwing shoulder. After a period of rest he began a throwing program Sunday.
“They said it was a good first step and he felt good, so that’s a positive,” Gase said. “We’ll just progress through and see where we’re at next Wednesday.”
The goal remains for Tannehill to return for Miami’s next game Nov. 25 at Indianapolis.
“If we can get through this week and he feels great every day, then we’ve got a shot,” Gase said.
The odds seem against it. Tannehill was shut down after an earlier throwing program produced little progress, and missed his fifth game in a row Sunday when Miami was beaten at Green Bay.
Brock Osweiler fell to 2-3 replacing Tannehill. And as the Dolphins lost for the fifth time in seven games, their injury list grew longer.
Sidelined were cornerback Bobby McCain (concussion) and receivers DeVante Parker (shoulder) and Jakeem Grant (calf). Both receivers underwent MRIs on Monday, and their injuries are not believed to be season enders.
By the final whistle, Miami was without five former first-round draft picks. That included starting tackles Tunsil and Ja’Wuan James, who both missed the game with knee injuries. There’s a good chance they’ll return against Indy.
Given the way the Dolphins’ season is trending, it’s surprising the Colts game could be pivotal in the AFC wild-card race.
“We’re still in the hunt,” receiver Kenny Stills said. “We need to get healthy.”
Or healthier, at least.
Last week the Dolphins had 18 players on their injury report. But not Gore, the ageless veteran who ran for 90 yards in 13 carries Sunday. He became the first player to rush for 500 yards in 14 consecutive seasons, and hasn’t missed a game since 2011.
In the Dolphins’ locker room, that makes him an outlier.
Quick change: Packers move on after win, prep for Seattle
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — It can be difficult enough for NFL players to have just three days to prepare for a Thursday night game.
The Green Bay Packers have another unique wrinkle in their schedule: they must fly west this year for their Thursday night matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.
It didn't
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — It can be difficult enough for NFL players to have just three days to prepare for a Thursday night game.
The Green Bay Packers have another unique wrinkle in their schedule: they must fly west this year for their Thursday night matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.
It didn’t leave much time for the Packers to wind down on Monday, a day after the 31-12 win over the Miami Dolphins.
“You’ve got to take care of your body, make sure you’re doing the right things these next couple days to get ready,” defensive lineman Kenny Clark said. “Mentally, you just put your head in the film, get a chance to look at them early.”
The abbreviated practice plans have the Packers (4-4-1) flying to Seattle on Tuesday night following what would be the most extensive practice of the week. Coaches did some preliminary preparation last week for the Seahawks, though the primary focus was on beating the Dolphins.
That goal was accomplished, even as more injuries took a toll on the defense.
Safety Kentrell Brice (left ankle), linebacker Nick Perry (knee) and Bashaud Breeland (groin) left the Dolphins game. They’re all starters, and another starter, cornerback Kevin King, missed the game with a hamstring injury.
The defense bent but did not break, holding Miami to four field goals in spite of being put in some tricky situations. Two turnovers on special teams gave the Dolphins the ball at midfield or better. A failed fourth-and-2 for the offense had Miami starting at the Packers 45.
The Dolphins managed just field goals each time, while the Packers kept scoring touchdowns.
“We really played everybody that was up in our secondary, and everybody was ready when their number was called, and they really made plays for us,” Breeland said after the game. He picked off Brock Osweiler deep in Miami territory and returned the ball to the 12 to set up a touchdown late in the third quarter.
Breeland’s injury appeared to be relatively minor, and he hoped to be ready for Thursday.
A positive for the Packers’ defense is that backups played fairly well to fill voids, including reserve safety Raven Greene. He had a sack and also took a direct snap on a fake punt for a 26-yard run.
It’s a confidence-building win especially for a secondary that has had instability over the past few weeks, starting with the trade of starting safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix to Washington. Another safety, Jermaine Whitehead, was released last week. Veteran cornerback Tramon Williams has started at safety alongside Brice the past couple of games.
“It took everybody today, man. It was a good, team win,” Williams said Sunday.
Green Bay eventually took advantage of backup Brock Osweiler, who was starting for a fifth straight game in place of the injured Ryan Tannehill. They got to Osweiler for six sacks. The Dolphins were just as banged up at receiver, too, losing Davante Parker and Jakeem Grant during the game.
But Miami gets a bye this week to rest up. The Packers figure to take it easier in practice on Tuesday, which would probably have been the case regardless of all the injuries in their secondary.
That puts a premium, then on the mental part of the game and preparation.
“Full speed ahead. Some guys might try to click through the film last night,” McCarthy said. “A number of coaches just went right upstairs after the game … but as far as the team, we don’t have any time to spend on, we have to get right into Seattle.”
Dolphins’ Tannehill begins latest throwing program
DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill has begun his latest throwing program with the goal of returning for the next game Nov. 25 at Indianapolis, although that may be a long shot.
Bowles remains Jets coach despite team’s struggles, bad loss
NEW YORK (AP) — Todd Bowles remains coach of the New York Jets despite the team's struggles that included an embarrassing loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.
LA Rams WR Cooper Kupp has torn knee ligament, McVay says
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp is out for the season after tearing a ligament in his left knee.
Coach Sean McVay on Monday confirmed the injury for Kupp, who led the Rams in yards receiving last season.
Browns’ interim coach Williams focused on wins, not future
CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns interim coach Gregg Williams insists he's not thinking about his future with the team.
Chiefs’ maligned defense shines in victory over Arizona
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs finally got Justin Houston back onto the field Sunday against Arizona, and the four-time Pro Bowl linebacker made one of the plays of the game when he picked off Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen on a second-half screen pass.
Report: Saints sign veteran WR Marshall
Report: Saints sign veteran WR Marshall
After 13 seasons with six NFL teams, nearly 1,000 receptions and zero playoff appearances, veteran wide receiver
Report: Saints sign veteran WR Marshall
After 13 seasons with six NFL teams, nearly 1,000 receptions and zero playoff appearances, veteran wide receiver Brandon Marshall could end his postseason drought after reportedly signing a one-year deal with the New Orleans Saints on Monday.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported the transaction.
New Orleans (8-1) signed the 34-year-old free agent after losing the newly signed Dez Bryant last week to a torn Achilles tendon.
Marshall is a six-time Pro Bowl selection and eight-time 1,000-yard receiver with 970 catches for 12,351 yards and 83 touchdowns
He played in six games for the Seattle Seahawks this season before being released last month, finishing with 11 receptions for 136 yards and one score.
Marshall has also played for the Denver Broncos (2006-09), Miami Dolphins (2010-11), Chicago Bears (2012-14), New York Jets (2015-16) and New York Giants (2017).
Saints’ Payton says he’ll pay to repair smashed alarm
Saints' Payton says he'll pay to repair smashed alarm
Saints’ Payton says he’ll pay to repair smashed alarm
New Orleans head coach Sean Payton said Monday he will pay for the damages after smashing a fire alarm in the visitors’ locker room at Paul Brown Stadium before Sunday’s 51-14 victory against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Alarms had been sounding throughout the stadium for about 15 minutes before Payton took matters into his own hands to silence the distraction.
“I just needed the noise to stop,” Payton said. “Gladly, we’ll take care of the repair cost and I consider the Brown family and that organization as close allies and people we have a lot of respect for, and the same way with (coach) Marvin (Lewis).”
It’s not clear whether any penalty is forthcoming, but the Bengals said they have alerted the authorities.
“We are aware of this situation and have been in touch with the authorities, but have nothing more on it at this time,” the Bengals said in a statement.
The reason for the fire alarms sounding in the first place remains unclear.
Reports: Bengals fire defensive coordinator Austin
Reports: Bengals fire defensive coordinator Austin
Cincinnati fired
Reports: Bengals fire defensive coordinator Austin
Cincinnati fired defensive coordinator Teryl Austin one day after the Bengals allowed 51 points and 509 yards in a lopsided loss to the New Orleans Saints, multiple outlets reported Monday.
The Bengals (5-4) have lost three of their last four while allowing a league-high 454.6 yards per game, including 500-plus in three straight games. Only the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (32.3) are giving up more points per game than Cincinnati (32.0).
Austin, 53, was in his first season with the Bengals after serving as defensive coordinator with the Detroit Lions from 2014-17.
ESPN and NFL Network reported Austin’s firing Monday morning, citing unnamed sources.
The Bengals are in second place in the AFC North behind the Pittsburgh Steelers (6-2-1). Cincinnati goes on the road next Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens.
Owner Mark Davis on Raiders’ start: ‘It’s on me’
Owner Mark Davis on Raiders' start: 'It's on me' Owner Mark Davis on Raiders’ start: ‘It’s on me’
Owner Mark Davis took responsibility for the Oakland Raiders hitting eight losses with seven games to play in 2018.
“Where this team is right now is my fault. We haven’t been able to build a 22-man roster,” Davis said in an interview with ESPN, referring to the starting lineups on offense and defense. “We haven’t been able to give this team a chance to win because the reconstruction failed. We failed from 2014 on to have a roster right now.”
Embattled coach Jon Gruden has taken heat for the Raiders winning only one game this season, his first in a 10-year, $100 million contract that lured him back to the Raiders’ sideline from the broadcast booth.
Davis defended the decision to deal linebacker Khalil Mack to the Chicago Bears. He said the Raiders presented Mack and agent Joel Segal with a contract offer in June 2017 that would have made him the NFL’s highest-paid defensive player. When Mack turned it down, the Raiders felt a long-term deal was not within their reach.
“My thought was, ‘Listen, he signed a five-year contract, if he’s the type of guy that I think he is, he’s going to honor that contract,'” Davis recalled. “And he’s going to come in and play for the $13 million for this year and then we’ll work for him during the year and get it. Word came back through certain players that know him and talk to him and know me as well, that he wasn’t going to come in. He was going to do the Le’Veon Bell (holdout). At that point, I said, ‘F it. The guy hasn’t talked to anybody. We’ve got to do something.'”
That trade opened the door for additional discord in the locker room.
Mack and wide receiver Amari Cooper share an agent, and the former first-round pick was on the way to the same situation that led to the Mack stalemate: the final year of his rookie deal with a desire for a massive extension. The Raiders traded Cooper to the Dallas Cowboys last month for a 2019 first-round pick.
“It might not have been the right decision, but the other point to this whole thing is that Segal is also the agent for Amari Cooper,” Davis said. “And we knew the same situation was coming up the next year. It wasn’t just one layer of chess; it was two layers of chess. But to blame Jon, for Khalil Mack not being here, is absolutely not the truth. It was a decision that was made and it wasn’t made easily … I don’t have any bad feelings toward (Mack). I wish he would have talked to Jon and (GM) Reggie (McKenzie) and wanted to at least honor the fifth year of his contract.”
Davis said he plans to sit down with McKenzie and discuss the best way to move forward.
He also said Gruden has the keys to the castle.
“I know how hard Jon Gruden works. I know how much he wants to win. And how much days like (Sunday) are killing him,” Davis said. “Having Jon Gruden here was the endgame for me. Jon’s going to be the stability here. Jon’s going nowhere. That’s just the way it is.”
Eagles’ Darby out for season with torn ACL
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Eagles cornerback Ronald Darby has a torn ACL and will miss the rest of the season.
Darby was injured in the second half of Philadelphia's 27-20 loss to Dallas on Sunday night.
Saints add receiver Brandon Marshall after Dez Bryant injury
METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Saints coach Sean Payton says the Saints have signed veteran receiver Brandon Marshall.
Marshall's addition adds depth to an offense that already leads the NFL in scoring with 36.7 points per game and ranks in the top five in yards per game with 413.9.
Sean Payton says Bengals will be paid for broken fire alarm
METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Saints coach Sean Payton says he broke a blaring fire alarm in visitor's locker room at Cincinnati's Paul Brown stadium and that he intends to ensure the repairs are paid for.
Bengals fire defensive coordinator after rout by Saints
CINCINNATI (AP) — The Bengals have fired defensive coordinator Teryl Austin, a day after their historically bad performance in a 51-14 loss to the Saints.
New Orleans scored on every possession except the last one — when it took a knee in field-goal range — during its rout at Paul Brown Stadium.
Ex-Detroit Lion Barney accuses pizza chain of discrimination
DETROIT (AP) — Former Detroit Lions Hall of Famer Lem Barney and his wife are suing a Detroit-area pizza chain for racial discrimination after being refused service.
Column: Ugly performances by Jets, Bucs and Raiders
To say the Jets , Raiders and Bucs have quit would be hyperbole.
To say their fans are ready to quit watching them would be more accurate.
ICYMI in NFL Week 10: Bowles’ Jets bad; Norman knocks fans
Time to start the "Which coaches are on the way out?" watch in the NFL, and all eyes are on Todd Bowles of the New York Jets at the moment.
How quickly it all fell apart for them.
