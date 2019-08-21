Bucs WR Evans ruled out vs. Browns
Bucs WR Evans ruled out vs. Browns
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans has been ruled out for the team’s preseason game against the Cleveland Browns, coach Bruce Arians announced Wednesday.
Evans will be a spectator for Friday’s game after injuring his quad during practice earlier in the week.
The Tampa Bay Times reported the two-time Pro Bowl selection grabbed his left leg after catching a deep ball during Sunday’s practice.
Evans, who played a total of 20 snaps in the Buccaneers’ first two preseason contests, is coming off his fifth consecutive 1,000-yard season. He set the single-season franchise record with 1,524 receiving yards in 2018 to go along with 86 catches and eight touchdowns.
Evans, who turned 26 on Wednesday, has 395 receptions for 6,103 yards and 40 touchdowns in five seasons since being selected by Tampa Bay with the seventh overall pick of the 2014 NFL Draft.
–Field Level Media
Woods misses cut by one at PGA Championship
Woods misses cut by one at PGA Championship Woods misses cut by one at PGA Championship
There will be no repeat of the Masters magic for Tiger Woods at the PGA Championship.
Woods, who stunned the sports world when he won the Masters last month for his 15th career major and first since 2008, failed to make the cut Friday, missing it by one stroke at the Black Course at Bethpage State Park in Farmingdale, N.Y.
When Woods’ bump-and-run birdie chip from just off the 18th green rolled left of the hole, he was left with a short par putt, which he knocked down. But that left him with a 3-over-par 73 for his round, and at 5-over 145 through two rounds, one off the 4-over par cut line.
“Unfortunately, I just made too many mistakes,” Woods told reporters after the round. “I didn’t do the little things I needed to do. I had a couple three putts, I didn’t hit wedges close, didn’t hit any fairways today. I did a lot of little things wrong. … I just didn’t play well.”
Sitting three majors short of Jack Nicklaus’ record of 18, Woods came to Bethpage with high hopes — and expectations. But he also entered the tournament having not played competitively since winning at Augusta.
While acknowledging there was a quick turnaround between the two majors, and rust and rest could have been a factor, Woods also made it clear it will take more than one missed cut to bring him down from his Masters high.
“I’m the Masters champion at 43 years old, and that’s a pretty good accomplishment,” he said.
After shooting a 72 in Thursday’s opening round, Woods opened the second round with a bogey at the par-4 second. He birdied the par-4 sixth to get back to even for the day, then went bogey-par-birdie to end the front nine even for the day.
But Woods opened the back nine with three straight bogeys, responded with a birdie at No. 13, and bogeyed once more to reach 3 over for the day. He parred out from there.
It is his ninth missed cut at a major as a professional, according to the PGA Tour.
In a stark contrast, playing partner Brooks Koepka birdied No. 18 for a second-round 65 and a two-day total of 12-under 128. The 128 total equaled the 36-hole low in major tournament history and was good for a seven-stroke lead heading into the weekend.
Last year, Koepka topped Woods by two strokes to win the PGA Championship.
–Field Level Media
Reports: Texans release TE Griffin
Reports: Texans release TE Griffin
The Houston
Reports: Texans release TE Griffin
The Houston Texans have released veteran tight end Ryan Griffin, multiple outlets reported Friday, three weeks after he was arrested in Nashville, Tenn., for allegedly punching a hotel window.
Griffin, 29, was charged with vandalism and public intoxication after he was arrested April 26, the night of the second and third rounds of the NFL draft, which was held in Nashville. He sustained a bloody left hand in the incident and was released a day later on $1,750 bond, with a court date set for May 31.
Griffin was entering the final year of a three-year, $9 million extension signed in March of 2017. He was set to count $2.7 million against the cap, but Houston will save all of that figure.
A sixth-round pick by the Texans in 2013, Griffin had 24 catches for 305 yards in 14 games (11 starts) last season. Through six seasons, he has 136 catches for 1,491 yards and seven scores in 77 games (36 starts).
The Texans drafted tight end Kahale Warring in the third round out of San Diego State hours before Griffin was arrested, after taking Jordan Akins (third round) and Jordan Thomas (sixth) in the 2018 draft. The team also signed veteran Darren Fells, formerly of Cleveland, Detroit and Arizona, in March.
–Field Level Media
Giants LT Solder undergoes ankle surgery
Giants LT Solder undergoes ankle surgery Giants LT Solder undergoes ankle surgery
New York Giants left tackle Nate Solder will miss offseason workouts as he recovers from arthroscopic surgery to remove bone spurs in an ankle, NFL Network reported Friday.
He is expected to be ready to take part in training camp this summer.
Solder, 31, played the first seven years of his career with New England before he signed a four-year, $62 million deal with the Giants in advance of the 2018 season. He started all 16 games.
The Giants will be counting on Solder to help improve the protection of the quarterback after Eli Manning was sacked 47 times last season.
–Field Level Media
Spieth makes charge at 101st PGA Championship
Spieth makes charge at 101st PGA Championship Spieth makes charge at 101st PGA Championship
Chasing history and his elusive major form at the same time, Jordan Spieth shot a 4-under-par 66 on Friday to charge into second place at 5 under following the morning wave of the second round of the 101st PGA Championship in Farmingdale, N.Y.
Spieth is attempting to become just the sixth player to win the career grand slam, but he entered the week without finishing in the top-20 this year and having slid to No. 39 in the world rankings.
Spieth, who is third on the PGA Tour in second-round scoring this season, opened on the back nine Friday. He traded a pair of birdies and bogeys before catching fire after making his turn. Spieth birdied the first hole and then poured in three more birdies in posting a 4-under 31 for his final nine holes.
Finishing well before Brooks Koepka was scheduled to take the course, Spieth was in the clubhouse just two shots behind the overnight leader as rain and heavier winds rolled over Bethpage Black. He is one shot clear of world No. 1 Dustin Johnson (67 on Friday) and Daniel Berger (66).
“Just trying to get a little bit better than yesterday,” Spieth told TNT of his mindset entering the second round. “Just try to feel like I have good control of the club, good timing, good rhythm to the swing. And it was nice to roll in a few putts, too.”
Spieth hasn’t posted a top-10 finish since last year’s Open Championship but has insisted all week that his game is coming together.
“It’s less of what could go wrong, and it’s more of just trying to force things,” Speith said when asked what some of his mental hurdles have been. “And I feel like I didn’t do that. And on this golf course, you can’t. It requires more patience, which is nice because that feeds into what I’m trying to do.”
Also starting on the back nine, Johnson bogeyed No. 10 before going on a tear that included five birdies over a seven-hole stretch to get to 5 under. His charged stalled with a couple of short missed putts, as Johnson was 1-over par over his final 10 holes.
“I felt like I did a really good job today,” Johnson, who has hit 30 of 36 greens this week, told TNT. “I hit the ball really, really well… gave myself a lot of looks at birdie. Made some nice putts, but missed quite a few short ones. The greens are really tricky to read … lot of subtle breaks.
“I’m pleased with the score again and pleased with how I played.”
Berger did not enter the week on many people’s radars, but did share the 54-hole lead at last year’s U.S. Open and posted his 66 despite hitting only half the fairways.
“My short game was really on point today,” he said. “You gotta chip and putt well around here because you’re going to not hit a lot of fairways, and that’s what I did today.
“It’s a long week, 72 holes of extremely difficult golf. You’re not gonna hit a ton of perfect shots, but your bad shots have to be a little bit better than everyone else’s.”
South Korea’s Sung Kang, who has now made the cut in all six of his career majors, reached 4 under before bogeys on his final two holes. Also at 2 under is New Zealand’s Danny Lee, who shot a 74 on Friday — 10 shots worse than his opening round.
Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy was 5 over through six holes and 7 over for the tournament through 12 holes on Friday. He then reeled off four birdies over a five-hole stretch to get back to 3 over. He is tied with Australia’s Jason Day, who got back to 3 over with a birdie on his final hole after a stretch of three bogeys in four holes.
“I just needed one putt to go in, just to see something go into the bottom of the hole,” said McIlroy, who made less than 50 feet in total putts on Thursday but more than 100 on Friday. “That was at the fourth hole, and from there I started to play some good golf.
“My goal was just to be here for the weekend and it looks like I’ve done that, which is nice.”
NOTES: 1991 champion John Daly, who was allowed to use a cart this week, missed the cut after shooting a 6-over 76 on Friday to finish 11 over for the tournament. … Koepka entered Friday at 62 under par in majors since the start of the 2016 PGA Championship — 22 shots better than anyone else. No player has ever won consecutive U.S. Opens and consecutive PGA Championships in a career. … Koepka on Thursday joined Greg Norman and Vijay Singh as the only players to record multiple career rounds of 63s in majors.
–Field Level Media
Jaguars DE Ngakoue wants extension, won’t attend minicamp
Jaguars DE Ngakoue wants extension, won't attend minicamp
Jaguars DE Ngakoue wants extension, won’t attend minicamp
Jacksonville Jaguars Pro Bowl defensive end Yannick Ngakoue said he won’t take part in the team’s mandatory minicamp, scheduled to start Tuesday, because he’s frustrated by his lack of a contract extension.
“I will not be attending minicamp as my contract has not been resolved,” Ngakoue said in a written statement. “I remain committed to Jacksonville, the fans and my teammates. My hope is to be with Jacksonville for years to come.”
The Jaguars selected Ngakoue, a product of Maryland, in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft. In 48 games (47 starts) over three seasons with the Jaguars, he has produced 29.5 sacks.
He was named to the Pro Bowl in 2017.
Ngakoue is entering the final year of his four-year rookie deal and is scheduled to earn $2.025 million.
It’s another bump in a rocky offseason for the Jaguars.
Linebacker Telvin Smith said in May that he is taking the 2019 season off for personal reasons. Before that announcement, he and cornerback Jalen Ramsey drew the wrath of team executive vice president Tom Coughlin for failing to show up at voluntary organized team activities.
Ngakoue has at least one teammate in his corner as he makes his stand.
Running back Leonard Fournette tweeted on Monday afternoon: “Pay @YannickNgakoue @Jaguars”
–Field Level Media
Wrist injury forces Schwartzel to end season
Wrist injury forces Schwartzel to end season
South
Wrist injury forces Schwartzel to end season
South Africa’s Charl Schwartzel announced that he will sit out the rest of the 2019 season in order to let a lingering wrist injury heal.
“I’ve been forced, due to my wrist injury to take the remainder of the season off to give my wrist time to rest and heal!,” Schwartzel tweeted. “It’s very frustrating but with a long career still ahead of me, I will get this fixed and I look forward to the come back.”
The 34-year-old entered 2019 ranked No. 79 in the world, but has slipped to 135 with only three cuts made in 11 worldwide starts. He has not played since missing the cut at the RBC Heritage in April.
The 2011 Masters champion also missed the cut at Augusta this year. He withdrew from last month’s PGA Championship due to the wrist injury and then withdrew ahead of sectional qualifying for the U.S. Open.
–Field Level Media
Texans request interview with Patriots’ Caserio
Texans request interview with Patriots' Caserio
The
Texans request interview with Patriots’ Caserio
The Houston Texans officially requested permission to interview New England Patriots director of pro personnel Nick Caserio.
Caserio serves as the scouting right-hand man for head coach Bill Belichick in New England, but he is also a friend of Texans head coach Bill O’Brien. Caserio has been pro personnel director since 2008.
The first candidates to replace fired general manager Brian Gaine were former Cleveland Browns GM Ray Farmer and former Detroit Lions GM Martin Mayhew, according to reports.
Farmer, who was fired by Cleveland in January 2016 after two seasons, was in Houston for an interview on Saturday, according to the Houston Chronicle.
Farmer, 44, served as the Kansas City Chiefs’ director of player personnel from 2006-12 before becoming the assistant general manager in Cleveland in 2013. He was promoted to GM in 2014.
In March 2015, the NFL suspended Farmer for the first four games of the 2015 regular season for texting coaches during games in violation of league rules. The Browns were also fined $250,000.
Mayhew, 53, was in Houston for an interview on Sunday, NFL Network’s Peter Schrager reported. He is currently the San Francisco 49ers’ vice president of player personnel and previously served as the Lions’ general manager from 2008-15.
Other candidates linked to the Texans’ search include Patriots’ director of college scouting Monti Ossenfort, former Oakland general manager Reggie McKenzie and former Kansas City general manager Scott Pioli.
–Field Level Media
Report: Texans interviewing former Browns, Lions GMs
Report: Texans interviewing former Browns, Lions GMs
Report: Texans interviewing former Browns, Lions GMs
The Houston Texans’ first candidates to replace fired general manager Brian Gaine are former Cleveland Browns GM Ray Farmer and former Detroit Lions GM Martin Mayhew, according to reports.
Farmer, who was fired by Cleveland in January 2016 after two seasons, was in Houston for an interview on Saturday, according to the Houston Chronicle.
Farmer, 44, served as the Kansas City Chiefs’ director of player personnel from 2006-12 before becoming the assistant general manager in Cleveland in 2013. He was promoted to GM in 2014.
In March 2015, the NFL suspended Farmer for the first four games of the 2015 regular season for texting coaches during games in violation of league rules. The Browns were also fined $250,000.
Mayhew, 53, was in Houston for an interview on Sunday, NFL Network’s Peter Schrager reported. He is currently the San Francisco 49ers’ vice president of player personnel and previously served as the Lions’ general manager from 2008-15.
Other candidates linked to the Texans’ search include New England director of player personnel Nick Caserio, Patriots’ director of college scouting Monti Ossenfort, former Oakland general manager Reggie McKenzie, and former Kansas City general manager Scott Pioli.
–Field Level Media
McIlroy sets scoring record in RBC Canadian Open win
McIlroy sets scoring record in RBC Canadian Open win McIlroy sets scoring record in RBC Canadian Open win
Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy ran away from the field and set a new scoring record in the process on Sunday, firing a 9-under-par 61 to reach 22-under 258 and win by seven shots at the RBC Canadian Open in Hamilton, Ontario.
It was the 16th career PGA Tour win and sixth national open title for McIlroy, who made his event debut this week. The win was also his second of 2019 — he captured The Players Championship in March. McIlroy bested the previous Canadian Open scoring record by five shots. The previous record of 263 was set by Johnny Palmer in 1952 and matched most recently in 2014 by Tim Clark.
“Just awesome,” McIlroy told CBS Sports following his win. “I said it from the start I wanted to be aggressive, you know I played with so much freedom yesterday and I just wanted to keep that going today.
“Tied for the lead going out and playing with that freedom, it gives me so much confidence. Obviously, this is a huge tournament to win. I’m very proud of myself but going forward for this season to play the way I did in a final round like this, I’m going to take a lot from this and I’m excited for next week.”
McIlroy got off to a hot start by making birdie on five of his first seven holes. He made the turn at 5 under before reeling off four straight birdies on holes 11-14. His first hiccup of the day came with a bogey on the par-3 16th hole, but he rebounded with an eagle 3 on 17 and finished with a bogey at 18.
Webb Simpson and Ireland’s Shane Lowry finished tied for second at 15 under. Simpson, who played the first 54 holes without a bogey, finally bobbled at the third but made five birdies over the rest of his round including a chip-in at the 18th and finished with a 68. Lowry, who started the day one shot behind the leaders, carded four birdies and one bogey for a final-round 67.
Brandt Snedeker (69) and Matt Kuchar (70) finished tied for fourth at 13 under, and Canadian Adam Hadwin carded a 70 to finish alone in sixth.
World No. 1-ranked Brooks Koepka, who also made his event debut, shot an even-par 70 on Sunday to finish tied for 50th place. Defending champion Dustin Johnson finished with a 69 for a tie for 20th at 7 under.
–Field Level Media
Dolphins’ Grant signs 4-year extension for reported $24M
Dolphins' Grant signs 4-year extension for reported $24M Dolphins’ Grant signs 4-year extension for reported $24M
The Miami Dolphins signed wide receiver Jakeem Grant to a four-year extension on Wednesday, putting him under contract through 2023.
The team did not announce terms, but multiple outlets report the extension is worth up to $24 million. Grant was entering the final year of his contract in 2019, in which he is owed $720,000.
A sixth-round pick in 2016, Grant has 34 career catches for 471 yards and four touchdowns in 42 games.
A standout on special teams, the 26-year-old has returned 59 punts for 583 yards and two touchdowns and 58 kickoffs for 1,453 yards and one score. Grant’s 102-yard kickoff return against the Tennessee Titans in the 2018 season opener was the longest in the league last season.
–Field Level Media
Browns sign WR Miller, former Ohio State star
Browns sign WR Miller, former Ohio State star
The Cleveland Browns signed wide receiver Braxton Miller on
Browns sign WR Miller, former Ohio State star
The Cleveland Browns signed wide receiver Braxton Miller on Wednesday.
A former Ohio State star and a native of Springfield, Ohio, Miller recorded 34 receptions for 261 yards and two touchdowns in 21 career games with the Houston Texans.
Miller was converted from quarterback at Ohio State to slot receiver after being selected by the Texans with a third-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft.
The 26-year-old Miller landed on the practice squad of the Philadelphia Eagles last season before being waived on Saturday after the club lured quarterback Josh McCown out of retirement.
Miller joins a crowded receiver corps in Cleveland that consists of offseason acquisition Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry, Rashard Higgins, Jaelen Strong, Derrick Willies, D.J. Montgomery, Damon Sheehy-Giuseppi and Damion Ratley.
Receiver Antonio Callaway will serve a four-game suspension to open the season for violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy. He is eligible to return to the active roster on Sept. 30, following the Sept. 29 game at Baltimore.
Cleveland waived tight end Mik’Quan Deane with a non-football illness designation in a corresponding move.
–Field Level Media
Mayfield clears air with Giants rookie QB Jones
Mayfield clears air with Giants rookie QB Jones Mayfield clears air with Giants rookie QB Jones
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield told reporters Wednesday that he reached out to Daniel Jones about his recently published comments regarding the New York Giants rookie.
According to Mayfield, the two quarterbacks texted and the exchange went well.
Mayfield said his comments stemming from a GQ interview were taken out of context.
“It had nothing to do specifically about Daniel,” Mayfield said. “I reached out to Daniel because all of that blew way out of hand and I wanted him to know how I felt. I’ve heard nothing but great things from Saquon (Barkley) and Sterling Shepard, guys who have nothing but respect for him, and I respect their opinions. I just wanted to clear the air with him.”
Mayfield was quoted as saying he “cannot believe” the Giants selected Jones with the sixth overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. He was also quoted as saying that it “blows my mind. … Some people overthink it. That’s where people go wrong. They forget you’ve gotta win.”
“To me, that came back on my character,” Mayfield said Wednesday. “That’s one thing that, I don’t care about a lot of opinions if you like me or not, but that looked like my character was way out of line, so that’s the only reason I addressed it.”
The GQ writer, Clay Skipper, had two meetings with Mayfield at the end of May, GQ Communications manager Ashlee Bobb told Cleveland.com.
Mayfield was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 draft and went 6-7 as a starter as a rookie.
The Giants’ decision to draft Jones early in the first round was viewed a relative surprise, given his17-19 record as a three-year starter at Duke. However, 38-year-old Eli Manning is in the twilight of his career, and Jones has drawn universal acclaim from teammates in his first training camp. During two preseason games, he completed 16 of his 19 passes and led a pair of touchdown drives.
Jones is not expected to start ahead of Manning this season but could force his way onto the field if the veteran falters.
Jones elected to take the high road upon hearing Mayfield’s initial comments.
“I think he’s a great player. He can throw it, and I enjoy watching him play,” the rookie said, per the New York Post.
–Field Level Media
Saints sign LB Compton, put OL Clark on IR
Saints sign LB Compton, put OL Clark on IR
The
Saints sign LB Compton, put OL Clark on IR
The New Orleans Saints added veteran linebacker Will Compton to the 90-man roster Wednesday, according to ESPN.
Compton, who turns 30 next month, played in 57 games (33 starts) in five seasons with the Washington Redskins and 12 games (two starts) last season with the Tennessee Titans.
Undrafted out of Nebraska in 2013, Compton has 286 career tackles with one sack, three interceptions and three fumble recoveries.
He finished second on the Redskins with 103 tackles in 2016, trailing only linebacker Mason Foster’s 123.
The Saints reportedly placed offensive lineman Chris Clark on injured reserve in a corresponding move.
Clark, 33, was carted off the field with an air cast on his right leg in Sunday’s preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
–Field Level Media
Dolphins to honor Buoniconti with helmet decals
Dolphins to honor Buoniconti with helmet decals Dolphins to honor Buoniconti with helmet decals
The Miami Dolphins will honor the memory of Hall of Fame linebacker Nick Buoniconti during the 2019 season with a helmet decal.
The team announced Wednesday that the decal, featuring the initials “NAB,” will debut in the Dolphins’ Sept. 8 season opener against the visiting Baltimore Ravens.
Buoniconti, who struggled with dementia, died on July 30. He was 78.
Buoniconti was a key member of the Dolphins’ perfect season in 1972 and helped the club to another Super Bowl win the following year. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2001.
–Field Level Media
Colts resting most starters in third preseason tilt
Colts resting most starters in third preseason tilt
Indianapolis
Colts resting most starters in third preseason tilt
Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich would rather buck tradition than risk injuries in Saturday’s third preseason game against the visiting Chicago Bears.
Reich said Wednesday he has decided not to play most of his starters in a game that is typically used as a “dress rehearsal” for the NFL regular season.
Reich said the overall health of his team is his top priority, adding that it also provides an opportunity for the second- and third-team players to get more reps.
“Right now the best thing is we’re looking to figure out who are the guys that are going to be on the roster,” he said. “There’s spots open. This is very competitive.”
Coming off a 10-6 campaign that included a wild-card playoff win against the Houston Texans, the Colts open the regular season at the Los Angeles Chargers on Sept. 8.
–Field Level Media
Saints QB Brees to start preseason game vs. Jets
Saints QB Brees to start preseason game vs. Jets
New
Saints QB Brees to start preseason game vs. Jets
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees will start Saturday’s preseason game against the New York Jets, coach Sean Payton announced Wednesday.
Brees also received his lone preseason work last year in the third game when he completed 7 of 9 passes for 59 yards against the Los Angeles Chargers.
The 40-year-old veteran is No. 1 on the all-time list with 74,437 career passing yards. He needs 563 more to become the first signal-caller in league history to reach the 75,000-yard milestone.
Brees is No. 2 on the all-time list for passing touchdowns with 520, only 19 behind Peyton Manning.
He passed for 3,992 yards, 32 touchdowns and five interceptions in 15 games last season, setting a single-season record by completing 74.4 percent of his passes.
Taysom Hill and Teddy Bridgewater were under center for the Saints in Sunday’s 19-17 preseason win over the Chargers.
Bridgewater completed 5 of 12 passes for 40 yards and an interception before being replaced by Hill, who went 11 of 15 for 136 yards with two touchdowns while chipping in 53 rushing yards on five carries.
Hill led a nine-play, 50-yard drive to set up Wil Lutz for the game-winning 28-yard field goal with 1:05 remaining.
–Field Level Media
Bengals G Westerman returns to team
Bengals G Westerman returns to team
Cincinnati Bengals guard Christian Westerman returned to
Bengals G Westerman returns to team
Cincinnati Bengals guard Christian Westerman returned to the team Wednesday after reportedly considering retirement.
Westerman, 26, was removed from the exempt/left squad list and is back with the club, the Bengals announced. He was placed on the list last Friday.
He did not join the Bengals for last week’s second preseason game against the Washington Redskins.
Westerman played in 14 games last season and 16 overall (two starts) since the Bengals selected him in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft.
His return is a welcome sight for the Bengals, who saw guard Clint Boling announce his retirement on July 15 and tackle Kent Perkins follow suit on Aug. 13.
–Field Level Media
Report: No progress between Gordon, Chargers
Report: No progress between Gordon, Chargers
Running back Melvin Gordon's
Report: No progress between Gordon, Chargers
Running back Melvin Gordon’s holdout with the Los Angeles Chargers will likely continue into the regular season, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday.
According to the report, contract talks have not progressed as Gordon had hoped, and he will continue to train on his own in Florida for the foreseeable future.
Gordon, 26, has missed all of training camp and the preseason while seeking an extension. He’s entering the fifth-year option of his rookie contract, which will pay him $5.6 million in 2019.
Rapoport previously reported that the Chargers offered a deal worth $10 million per season and were rebuffed. The team has said it won’t trade him, despite Gordon requesting through his agent to be dealt.
A two-time Pro Bowl selection, Gordon has scored 38 touchdowns over the past three seasons. In 55 career games, he has gained 5,205 yards from scrimmage.
Without Gordon, the Chargers will turn to third-year man Austin Ekeler and second-year running back Justin Jackson in the backfield.
–Field Level Media
Jets LB Copeland draws four-game suspension
Jets LB Copeland draws four-game suspension
New
Jets LB Copeland draws four-game suspension
New York Jets linebacker Brandon Copeland received a four-game suspension on Wednesday for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs.
Copeland will miss the first four games of the 2019 regular season without pay, although he is eligible to participate in the team’s two remaining preseason contests. Copeland is eligible to return to New York’s active roster on Oct. 7, following the team’s Week 5 game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
The 28-year-old is the second member of the team that will serve a four-game ban to begin the season.
Tight end Chris Herndon was suspended earlier this year for a substance-abuse policy violation. Herndon pleaded guilty on Jan. 9 to a charge of driving while intoxicated, stemming from a multi-car accident in June 2018 in Rockaway Township, N.J.
Copeland recorded 35 tackles and 5.0 sacks in 16 games (10 starts) last season for the Jets.
He has collected 65 tackles and 5.5 sacks in 48 career games (11 starts) with the Detroit Lions (2015-16) and Jets (2018). Copeland missed the 2017 season with Detroit due to a torn pectoral muscle.
— Field Level Media
Ravens add Ray, Floyd on one-year deals
Ravens add Ray, Floyd on one-year deals
The Baltimore Ravens
Ravens add Ray, Floyd on one-year deals
The Baltimore Ravens made additions to both sides of the ball Friday, reaching one-year free-agent deals with defensive end Shane Ray and wide receiver Michael Floyd.
Ray, the 23rd overall selection in the 2015 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos, had 12 sacks over his first two NFL seasons, including eight in 2016. But multiple wrist surgeries in 2017 led to a fall off in production, and the Missouri product had just two sacks over the next two seasons and was not active for the final three games of 2018.
Ray, who turns 26 on Saturday, has 94 career tackles to go along with his 14 sacks over four seasons, playing in 49 games with the Broncos, 15 as a starter. His deal with the Ravens is pending a physical, ESPN reported.
Floyd, the 13th overall selection in 2012 by the Arizona Cardinals, has played with four teams in the past three seasons. He was with the Washington Redskins last season when he had 10 receptions for 100 yards and one touchdown over 13 games (three starts).
A Notre Dame product, Floyd, 29, has 266 career receptions for 3,959 yards and 25 touchdowns with the Cardinals, New England Patriots, Minnesota Vikings and Redskins. His most productive season came in 2013 with the Cardinals, when he had 65 receptions for 1,041 yards and five TDs.
Friday’s moves come one day after the Ravens brought back linebacker Pernell McPhee, a former fifth-round draft pick by the team, who had played the past four seasons with the Chicago Bears and Redskins.
–Field Level Media
Leave a Comment