Bucs to start Fitzpatrick again in Week 11
Ryan Fitzpatrick will remain the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ starting quarterback for Week 11 against the New York Giants, head coach Dirk Koetter announced Monday.
“I just think he still gives us the best opportunity right now,” Koetter said of Fitzpatrick, who topped 400 yards for the fourth time in six starts on Sunday against the Washington Redskins but also threw two interceptions and lost a fumble.
When asked how long Fitzpatrick will remain the starter, Koetter replied, “Until we change… I don’t know. A guy could get hurt at any time.”
Asked about the importance of evaluating previous starter Jameis Winston as he approaches his fifth-year option in 2019, Koetter indicated the team is still focused on winning and competing this season.
“I understand that, but we’re right in there,” Koetter said. “It’s just barely past the halfway point in the season and there’s a lot of football to be played. I don’t think it’s out of the realm of possibility that we can turn this thing and get on a little bit of a win streak.”
He also lamented turnovers, which have been an issue with both Fitzpatrick (10) and Winston (11), leaving Tampa Bay with a turnover ratio of minus-19, worst in the NFL by six.
Fitzpatrick, who turns 36 on Nov. 24, finished Sunday 29 of 41 for 406 yards, plus the three turnovers.
The Bucs became the first team since at least 1940 to gain more than 500 total yards (they had 501) and score fewer than six points. They lost 16-3 to Washington while committing four turnovers, all inside the opponent’s 30-yard line.
It was Koetter’s first game calling plays since early in the season, as offensive coordinator Todd Monken had been handling the job. Koetter said he hasn’t made a decision who will call plays against the Giants.
Meanwhile, kicker Chandler Catanzaro was released on Monday after missing wide right from 30 yards and 48 yards against Washington.
Catanzaro, 27, made 11 of 15 on field-goal attempts in nine games and also missed four extra-point attempts (23 of 27) after joining Tampa Bay on a three-year, $9.75 million deal in the spring.
The team has yet to sign a replacement kicker.
Bills release turnover-prone quarterback Nathan Peterman
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills have released turnover-prone quarterback Nathan Peterman.
The move was announced by the team Monday and made as the Bills enter their bye week. Earlier in the day, coach Sean McDermott backed Peterman by saying he maintained his confidence in the second-year player.
Peterman became the odd man out with Buffalo carrying four quarterbacks, and with rookie Josh Allen set to reclaim his starting job after missing four games with a sprained right throwing elbow.
Peterman was also passed on the depth chart by newly signed Matt Barkley, who took over the starting job in a 41-10 win over the New York Jets on Sunday. Derek Anderson is the third quarterback on Buffalo’s roster, and has missed two games because of a concussion.
Peterman could never escape his reputation for committing turnovers since the Bills selected him in the fifth round of the 2017 draft out of Pittsburgh.
Overall, he threw 13 interceptions in nine career appearances, including playoffs, and four starts. Peterman began this year as the starter, before losing the job early in the third quarter of a 47-3 season-opening loss at Baltimore.
He’s best remembered for throwing five interceptions in the first half of his first career start in a 54-24 loss at the Los Angeles Chargers a little under a year ago.
No time for Seahawks to recover from being overrun by Rams
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The idea the Seattle Seahawks would score 31 points and lose used to be unfathomable with Pete Carroll in charge.
It’s happened now twice this season, both times to the division-leading Los Angeles Rams. And by the end of the season those two games of being unable to slow down the Rams could end up being the difference between Seattle finding its way into the playoffs and being left home for the second straight year.
“I’m not a moral victories guy. A loss is a loss,” Seattle linebacker Bobby Wagner said. “We need to grow from it. It’s only good if we learn something from it and do better. We’ve got to do that. We have to apply that to the rest of the season.”
Seattle has little time to make corrections with Green Bay visiting on Thursday night in a matchup with major wild-card implications in the NFC. Seattle has dropped two straight, falling to 4-5 and can’t afford a third straight loss if it wants to remain in the playoff race.
Carroll believes there is still time for Seattle to make a playoff run. But its defense must improve starting this week.
“We’ve got to go. We’ve got to take these one week at a time and start piling up some wins. I like our style and I like our style in playoff mode. I’d like that opportunity,” Carroll said on Monday.
“We’ve got a lot of ball to play, there are a lot of games coming at us, lot of opportunities at home and we should have nothing but the thoughts that we should build on where we are right now and have a chance to get going and get better. Hopefully we can stay healthy and give us a chance to play with the same guys.”
For the second straight week, Seattle was terrible at stopping the run, especially in the first half. A week earlier against the Chargers, it was Melvin Gordon running wild as that Los Angeles franchise rolled up 160 yards rushing and averaged more than 7 yards per carry.
It didn’t get better against Todd Gurley and the Rams. Gurley rushed for 120 yards on just 16 carries and the Rams averaged 6.5 yards per carry. It was the third time this season Seattle has allowed its opponent to average more than 6 yards per rush — it happened just seven times in the previous eight seasons.
“We’ve just got to play better and not allow the big plays to happen,” Carroll said. “It’s just consistency. That’s the common denominator, the consistency at the line of scrimmage.”
The Rams are the only team this season to score 30 or more points against the Seahawks, but what was a rarity under Carroll’s regime has become more of an issue in the past two years.
From the middle of the 2011 season through the end of the 2016 season, the Seahawks allowed 30 or more points eight times, including none in the 2012 season — a span of 89 games.
In the past two seasons, including Sunday’s 36-31 loss to the Rams, the Seahawks have given up 30 or more points seven times in a span of 25 games.
Injuries can be blamed for some of the problems, but clearly the Seahawks defense is far more vulnerable than they’ve been in the past.
“We gave up too many plays, particularly early. It took us a while to zero in on what we needed to do to stop the running game. I really thought that was the key,” Carroll said. “They did a nice job again. They continue to just keep rolling on offense and we weren’t able to slow them down enough.”
NOTES: Center Justin Britt declined to comment about a postgame confrontation with Rams’ DT Aaron Donald. Donald rushed Britt near midfield at the end of the game and the players had to be separated. … Carroll was unsure the status of LB K.J. Wright who left Sunday’s game with a knee injury. Wright had knee surgery in August that caused him to miss the first six games. … Carroll said he expects RB Chris Carson and G D.J. Fluker to be able to play against the Packers. Both players sat out Sunday’s game in the hope of being able to play against Green Bay.
Falcons miss opportunity to stay close in NFC wild-card hunt
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons picked a bad time to play their second-worst game of the year.
Losing by two touchdowns at Cleveland cost the Falcons (4-5) a chance to move one-half game back in the NFC wild-card race. They enter this week’s home game against Dallas (4-5) two games behind Carolina for the final playoff spot.
Atlanta looked out of sync most of the day. Only in Week 5 in a blowout loss at Pittsburgh did the Falcons play worse, but quarterback Matt Ryan isn’t terribly concerned.
“There are seven games to go, and we are right in the mix,” Ryan said. “Probably the most important part of being a professional is being able to move on. That includes being able to move on from both positive experiences and negative experiences. We can’t begin to start feeling sorry for ourselves or anything like that.”
Coach Dan Quinn told his team Monday that he was satisfied with its effort against the Browns but not much else. There was a palpable lack of speed as the Falcons fell short of reaching “another spot that you go to, to play really exemplarily ball.”
Trailing 14-10 and getting the ball to begin the third quarter, Atlanta’s next four possessions ended with a fumble, two punts and a failure to score from the 1-yard line early in the fourth when Tevin Coleman was stopped for no gain and Ryan threw an incompletion.
In between, the Browns scored two touchdowns with Nick Chubb’s 92-yard run, the longest in Cleveland history, one of the most embarrassing plays of the season.
Linebacker Duke Riley froze and got blocked by center JC Tretter while right guard Kevin Zeitler pinned Derrick Shelby back at the line of scrimmage. Chubb dashed through the hole and was too fast to catch after free safety Damontae Kazee dove at his feet and whiffed near the Cleveland 22.
The Browns’ 211 yards rushing were the most Atlanta has allowed since Sept. 28, 2014, at Minnesota.
“It wasn’t the outcome we wanted and worked for but we can’t dwell on it,” Riley said. “We have to move forward like we did with the first couple of losses.”
The offense suffered a letdown when center Alex Mack sent a shotgun snap over Ryan’s head in the second quarter, causing the Falcons to settle for a field goal. Mohamed Sanu’s lost fumble to begin the third was even worse because he held the ball out to get an extra yard and was still 14 yards shy of the first-down marker.
Six plays later, the Browns were dancing in the end zone.
“We didn’t do our jobs the way we were supposed to,” Sanu said, “and you saw exactly what happened.”
Quinn will challenge his players to create more energy in practice this week.
“I thought over the last couple weeks defensively we knew we had faced some good runners with the Giants and certainly at Washington, and it was going to take that second and third guy jumping over the pile to get there,” he said. “I thought offensively we’ve been hitting it on that stride for a few weeks now.
“So for us not to find that speed, to create some of the explosive plays and same thing on the defensive side, not to create some of the speeds that create negative plays, those are things that I didn’t think was up to our standard.”
Notes: Quinn said MLB Deion Jones will practice for the second straight week in hopes that he can play against the Cowboys. Jones has been out since breaking his foot in the season-opening loss at Philadelphia. … It will likely be Thursday before Quinn knows if kicker Matt Bryant will be ready to return from a hamstring injury. Giorgio Tavecchio is 5 for 5 on field goals and has hit all eight of his extra-point tries in playing the past three games in Bryant’s spot.
Houston RB Foreman could return to practice soon
HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Texans running back D'Onta Foreman has recovered from a ruptured Achilles tendon he suffered almost a year ago and could return to practice soon.
When Foreman returns to practice the team will have 21 days to take him off the physically unable to perform list and add him to the active roster.
He believes he could return to practice as early as this week.
“I’m just waiting for them to let me know, but I think it will be this week,” he said. “I definitely think it will be this week. But … I’m just ready to go out there. Whenever they put my helmet in my locker and tell me: ‘Let’s go.'”
Foreman, a third-round pick in 2017 from Texas, ran for 327 yards with two touchdowns and had 83 yards receiving before his injury on Nov. 19.
Coach Bill O’Brien didn’t give an exact date for when he expects him to begin practicing, but said Monday that it would be “pretty soon.” After that they’ll evaluate him to see if he’s in good enough shape to return to the active roster.
“I think that there’s a lot of thought that goes into that for the player and for the team,” O’Brien said.
“He has not played football in a long time. He’s a very young player. He’s got a lot of talent, everybody saw that last year, but let’s see where he’s at. Let’s see where he’s at before we start handing him the ball in big games.”
Foreman, who won the Doak Walker Award as the nation’s top collegiate running back in 2016, said he’s feeling great now, but that his rehabilitation process was trying.
“At first it was difficult,” he said. “I just had a lot of up and down days not knowing if I would feel the same or how would I feel coming off of it. But … I’ve been rehabbing for a long time (and) I’m just looking forward to getting back out there.”
The Texans, who are coming off their bye, visit Washington on Sunday before hosting the Titans on Nov. 26.
Patricia’s Lions reeling after 3rd straight loss
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Matt Patricia wants the Detroit Lions to stay the course.
The Lions have lost three games in a row — all by double digits — and are mired in last place. Their most recent defeat was an ugly one. Detroit fell behind 26-0 in the second quarter and eventually lost 34-22 at Chicago on Sunday.
Patricia’s first season as coach has been a disappointment so far, and if he has any easy, quick fixes at his disposal, he wasn’t sharing them in his Monday news conference.
“No time to feel sorry for ourselves,” Patricia said. “We have to just keep working and getting better.”
Offensive lineman Taylor Decker sounded a similar refrain.
“You’ve just got to play better,” Decker said. “At the end of the day, you’ve just got to perform better. I know that sounds cliche. It’s a simple answer, but it’s not easy to do.”
The Lions (3-6) lost their first two games of the season, then fought back to a 3-3 mark before this current losing skid. They traded receiver Golden Tate before going on the road to face Minnesota and Chicago, and Detroit never led in either of those games.
The past two games have been particularly rough from a pass protection standpoint. Detroit allowed 10 sacks against the Vikings and six against the Bears.
“Whatever the situation is, whatever the score is, we have to play better as an offensive line. We have to protect the quarterback,” Decker said. “Six sacks isn’t something that’s going to be acceptable, and we know that.”
So now the Lions are back where they were after those first two losses — playing catch-up. Only now, they don’t have a long season still in front of them. Detroit’s next three games are at home, but all are against teams with winning records in Carolina, Chicago and the Los Angeles Rams.
The Lions fired special teams coordinator Joe Marciano last week, but Patricia indicated no more staff changes are imminent. He said communication between him and the players is good.
“I think we understand (that) we’re working hard to try to get everything the right way. There’s not a big discussion about it, there’s not a big confrontation or anything like that. I don’t know where any of that really comes from outside the building,” Patricia said.
“Inside the building, we’re just trying to get better. We really are just working really hard to make sure we’re doing the right things and trying to find different ways, if we have to, to get those things done.”
Detroit went 9-7 last season and then fired coach Jim Caldwell, so that makes the decline in 2018 even more alarming. Quarterback Matthew Stafford turned 30 earlier this year, and although the Lions traded Tate — a potential free agent at season’s end — for a draft pick, this franchise doesn’t seem as if it’s in a rebuilding mode.
That means the rest of this season is significant. Whether they make the playoffs or not, the Lions need to show some progress — some reason for fans to trust that this roster and this coach are better than what the team has shown so far.
“I believe in this team and we’re going to work real hard every single day,” Patricia said. “I think the guys in that room, I have a great understanding of what they are and what we’re going to do as a team. We’re not hitting the panic button or anything like that right now. We’re just trying to get better.”
NOTES: P Sam Martin didn’t go into much detail about the medical issue that sent him to the hospital, other than to say he’s fine and will play this coming weekend. He said he got blocked during a return Sunday. … The Lions waived CB Lenzy Pipkins.
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Colts G Nelson making case as NFL’s top rookie
Houston
Houston Texans: Running back D’Onta Foreman (Achilles) has been sidelined 12 months but sees himself returning to the field prior to the end of this season. “I’ve made a lot of progress since I started my rehab process,” Foreman told reporters. “I feel really good and I’m looking forward to getting back out there.” Foreman is currently on the Physically Unable to Perform list and whenever the Texans remove him from that list, the team would have 21 days to decide whether to activate him or place him on injured reserve. “He’s got a lot of talent,” Houston coach Bill O’Brien told reporters. “Everybody saw that last year. But let’s see where he’s at, before we start handing him the ball in big games. Let’s make sure we’re all on the same page with where he’s at.”
Indianapolis Colts: There could be a day where five NFL teams are criticized for bypassing guard Quenton Nelson in the 2018 NFL Draft. Offensive linemen don’t score touchdowns or land national commercials but Nelson is receiving a lot of mention as the league’s top rookie — regardless of position. Nelson also appears to be getting stronger as opposed to being a player who might hit the proverbial “rookie wall.” “I haven’t seen him slow down at all,” offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni told reporters. “That’s one of the great things about Quenton is that he’s consistent and he’s the same guy every day. That’s something we look for in our players. We don’t want the guys that are up and then down and then up and then down, and Q gives us that steadiness.”
Jacksonville Jaguars: The club is sliding in the wrong direction with five consecutive setbacks and apparently some feelings were hurt when the NFL moved Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers from a nationally televised night game to the afternoon. “We all complained last week about getting flexed out of Sunday that a lot of guys are looking forward to,” safety Tashaun Gipson told reporters. “But who would want to watch the Jaguars play football the way we’re playing right now? That’s tough, because I’ve been on terrible teams. I’ve been on teams that when you’re 3-6 you’re like, ‘That’s a lot better than I thought we would be nine games in.’ The feeling right now is tough on a lot of guys because this is not a 3-6 team. We’re much better than 3-6, but we’re playing like 3-6 and our record says 3-6 and we are 3-6.”
Tennessee Titans: Cornerback Malcolm Butler has largely been a disappointment in his first season with the Titans but he perked up when he lined up against his former club, the New England Patriots, on Sunday. Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel said Butler “had a much better day” and he was glad to see the improvement. “He took care of his techniques, took care of his assignments,” Vrabel said of Butler. “He understood the defense and how he fit in it. It wasn’t perfect, but it was a good step for him and our defense on Sunday.” The Titans are encouraged by the progress being shown by offensive tackle Jack Conklin (concussion), who has missed the New England game. Vrabel said Conklin remains in the protocol but “is feeling better.”
Panthers waive veteran RB Anderson, sign Cadet
The Carolina Panthers waived running back
The Carolina Panthers waived running back C.J. Anderson on Monday, giving the veteran the opportunity to latch on with a new team ahead of Week 11.
Signed to a one-year deal in the offseason after five seasons with the Denver Broncos, Anderson rushed 24 times for 104 yards in nine games this season. He also caught one pass, a 24-yard touchdown in a Week 3 win against the Cincinnati Bengals.
“When we signed C.J. in the spring he saw a bigger role than he has had, and honestly, at the time so did we,” general manager Marty Hurney said. “But Christian McCaffrey has taken so much of the offense and so much of the plays, we just made the decision that this was the best thing for all parties involved.”
McCaffrey, a second-year star, has rushed for 579 yards and four touchdowns and caught 54 passes for 439 yards and four scores.
Anderson, 27, was coming off his first 1,000-yard season last year with the Broncos. In 67 career games, he has rushed for 3,155 yards and 20 TDs.
Anderson thanked the Panthers on Twitter, writing, “No love lost. Thank you Carolina. Grind time.”
The Panthers signed running back Travaris Cadet for depth.
The 29-year-old has yet to play in a game this season after being released by the Buffalo Bills during final cuts. He has primarily been a receiving back, totaling 959 yards and seven touchdowns on 118 catches, compared to just 49 carries for 180 yards, in 72 career games (three starts).
Also on the roster is Cameron Artis-Payne, who has only been active in two games this season and has yet to touch the ball. A fifth-round pick in 2015, he has 99 career carries for 422 yards and four touchdowns.
Falcons activate LB Jones from IR
The
The Atlanta Falcons activated linebacker Deion Jones from injured reserve on Monday, clearing the way for him to play as soon as Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys.
Jones has not played since injuring his foot in Week 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles. He became eligible to be recalled from injured reserve this week, but head coach Dan Quinn cautioned earlier on Monday — before Jones was activated — that the team would work him back in slowly.
“As we go through the week, we’ll take it step by step and see where he’s at,” Quinn said. “Too early to make a prediction of where he could be. I know he’s eligible to be back this week, that doesn’t mean he’s ready to. We’re going to put him out there when he’s 100 percent ready.”
The 2017 Pro Bowler had nine tackles, an interception and two passes defensed in 69 snaps while fighting through the injury in the season opener. He posted 138 tackles, three interceptions and 10 passes defensed last season.
He is one of three Falcons defensive starters to hit injured reserve this season, along with safeties Keanu Neal (torn ACL) and Ricardo Allen (torn Achilles). Neither Neal nor Allen will return this year.
Atlanta can recall one more player from IR this season. Running back Devonta Freeman is considered a possible candidate once he is eligible in Week 16.
To make room for Jones on the roster, the Falcons waived offensive lineman Rees Odhiambo, who was signed for depth in late October but has not appeared in a game for Atlanta.
–Field Level Media
Panthers RB McCaffrey’s rise led to Anderson’s demise
Atlanta
Atlanta Falcons: Linebacker Deion Jones is eligible to be activated off injured reserve but there isn’t yet an indication that the Pro Bowler will be in uniform this Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys. Jones suffered a foot injury in the Week 1 game against the Philadelphia Eagles and coach Dan Quinn said the team plans to be cautious about the 24-year-old’s possible return. “We’ll be staying with the same format that we had last week,” Quinn said during a press conference. “As we go through the week, we’ll take it step by step and see where he’s at. Too early to make a prediction of where he could be. I know he’s eligible to be back this week, that doesn’t mean he’s ready to. We’re going to put him out there when he’s 100-percent ready.”
Carolina Panthers: Christian McCaffrey’s rise as a complete back led to the release of running back C.J. Anderson on Monday. McCaffrey has 177 offensive touches (123 rushes, 54 receptions) through nine games and that left little action for Anderson. The free-agent signee had just 24 carries with the Panthers. “When we signed C.J. in the spring he saw a bigger role than he has had, and honestly, at the time so did we,” general manager Marty Hurney said in a statement. “But Christian McCaffrey has taken so much of the offense and so much of the plays, we just made the decision that this was the best thing for all parties involved.”
New Orleans Saints: Brandon Marshall finished second during workouts last week when New Orleans signed receiver Dez Bryant. But the Achillies injury Bryant suffered in his second practice opened the door and Marshall is now a member of the Saints. Coach Sean Payton told reporters on Monday that he liked Marshall’s team workout. “He moved around well. Smart, he is experienced,” Payton said. “He is someone, again, that has been in a number of systems and overall had a good workout. He has good length and size. He’s another big target. We’ll see how it goes here this week and what our plans are.” The 34-year-old Marshall has 970 career receptions but only 29 have come over the past two seasons. He had 11 catches in seven games for the Seattle Seahawks earlier this season before being released.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: As the team’s playoff aspirations continue to dwindle, coach Dirk Koetter said Ryan Fitzpatrick will again be the starting quarterback when the team faces the New York Giants on Sunday. Koetter appears to want to stick with Fitzpatrick over Jameis Winston as long as there is a chance of going on a run. “I don’t think it’s out of the realm of possibility that we can turn this thing and get on a little bit of a win streak,” Koetter told reporters. Fitzpatrick passed for 406 yards in last Sunday’s 16-3 loss to the Washington Redskins but the team was unable to find the end zone. Kicker Chandler Catanzaro missed field goals of 30 and 48 yards and the team released him on Monday.
Report: Patriots WR Edelman avoids serious injury
New England Patriots wideout Julian Edelman is not expected to miss much, if any, time due to a minor ankle injury, ESPN reported Monday.
Edelman played 54 snaps (82 percent) in Sunday’s loss to the Tennessee Titans and was limping slightly on his left leg after a pass to him on fourth-and-6 early in the fourth quarter was knocked away.
He did not play another snap, but he wasn’t the only Patriots veteran to sit, as Tom Brady was replaced by Brian Hoyer for the final two possessions with the Patriots down by 24 and just seven minutes remaining.
Edelman was one of the few bright spots for New England in its most lopsided defeat since 2014, catching nine passes for 104 yards. The 32-year-old has 40 grabs for 426 yards and two touchdowns in six games this season after missing the first four due to a PED suspension.
The Patriots have been without tight end Rob Gronkowski (back, ankle) in three of the last four games, but the offense hadn’t struggled significantly until Sunday’s setback, when it was held to just 284 yards and 10 points.
New England is entering its bye week and doesn’t play again until Nov. 25 at the New York Jets.
Panthers waive veteran RB Anderson
The Carolina Panthers waived running back C.J. Anderson
The Carolina Panthers waived running back C.J. Anderson on Monday, giving the veteran the opportunity to latch on with a new team ahead of Week 11.
Signed to a one-year deal in the offseason after five seasons with the Denver Broncos, Anderson rushed 24 times for 104 yards in nine games this season. He also caught one pass, a 24-yard touchdown in a Week 3 win against the Cincinnati Bengals.
“When we signed C.J. in the spring he saw a bigger role than he has had, and honestly, at the time so did we,” general manager Marty Hurney said. “But Christian McCaffrey has taken so much of the offense and so much of the plays, we just made the decision that this was the best thing for all parties involved.”
McCaffrey, a second-year star, has rushed for 579 yards and four touchdowns and caught 54 passes for 439 yards and four scores.
Anderson, 27, was coming off his first 1,000-yard season last year with the Broncos. In 67 career games, he has rushed for 3,155 yards and 20 TDs.
Anderson thanked the Panthers on Twitter, writing, “No love lost. Thank you Carolina. Grind time.”
The primary backup to McCaffrey is now Cameron Artis-Payne, who has only been active in two games this season and has yet to touch the ball. A fifth-round pick in 2015, he has 99 career carries for 422 yards and four touchdowns.
Lions looking at no-name WR corps without Jones
Chicago Bears:
Chicago Bears: Wide receiver Allen Robinson thrived against the Lions’ man-based defensive scheme and gave a preview of what he could become when healthy. “That’s what I’ve always been able to bring to the table, being able to set people up and just go out there and win those one-on-one matchups,” Robinson said. “We knew we were going to have a lot of one-on-ones because this was a man-based defense.” Head coach Matt Nagy said Robinson’s importance to quarterback Mitchell Trubisky cannot be overstated. Because of his size and reach, the Bears view Robinson as a security blanket and much more. “He is just so hard to cover one-on-one,” Trubisky said. “He just knows how to use his body and run great routes that create separation. And when the ball’s in the air, it’s 12’s ball.”cd
Detroit Lions: Wide receiver Marvin Jones avoided a major injury, the Detroit News reported Monday night, but could miss time with a bone bruise in his knee. While not the worst possible news, it’s a tough blow for the Lions on the heels of trading Golden Tate to the Philadelphia Eagles. Jones feared he might have suffered a ligament tear, but ESPN reported the ACL, MCL and all tendons were intact. Jones has 35 receptions for 508 yards and a team-leading five touchdowns. Without Jones, the Lions could be looking at Bruce Ellington — signed as a street free agent after the Tate trade — or rookie Brandon Powell as the No. 3 receiver against the Carolina Panthers. Running back Theo Riddick has spent time at slot receiver the last two weeks.
Green Bay Packers: There was little time to celebrate Sunday night after beating the Miami Dolphins as the Packers get ready to hit the road for a Thursday night date with the Seattle Seahawks. Defensive coordinator Mike Pettine has mixed blitz packages and coverage to improve the pass rush, and head coach Mike McCarthy said the Packers will need every creative morsel Pettine can dig up to slow Russell Wilson. Green Bay has 15 players with at least half a sack and is tied for the NFL lead with 31 sacks. “We’ve just been hungry and trying to fight for opportunities to get after the passer,” Packers defensive tackle Kenny Clark said. “I’m not surprised by it, though, honestly. It’s not like a big shock to me because I feel like we’ve got good players and I feel like we’ve got some guys that are hungry for opportunities that are trying to make plays.”
Jaguars C Linder (knee) out for season
Jacksonville Jaguars center Brandon Linder needs surgery on his knee and will miss the rest of the season, head coach Doug Marrone announced Monday.
Linder went down in the third quarter against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. He walked off the field but was carted to the locker room and did not return.
The 26-year-old is the NFL’s second- highest-paid center at $10.3 million annually. A third-round pick in 2014, he missed 19 games due to injury over his first four seasons but started every game in which he was healthy.
Tyler Shatley, a reserve who made four starts in each of the last two seasons, replaced Linder on Sunday and will start moving forward.
“That’s why he’s on the team,” Marrone said of Shatley. “We have him on the team to be the backup center. We feel we can win with him as a backup center. We expect him to go out there and play winning football for us.”
Chris Reed, a third-year undrafted free agent, is now the backup center.
The Jaguars’ line was already without left tackle Cam Robinson (torn ACL) and swing tackle Josh Wells (groin, IR). Ereck Flowers, who was signed midseason and rotated with Josh Walker at left tackle in his Jaguars debut Sunday, left the game with knee tendinitis but is not expected to miss significant time.
“There were a couple of things I really liked,” Marrone said of Flowers, a former first-round pick of the Giants. “I thought in the run game he did some good things. Pass rush-wise, once I found out the knee was bothering him it’s tough to evaluate. We were happy to get him in there.”
Ravens’ Harbaugh calls job drama ‘BS’
Baltimore Ravens: It was an unusual
Baltimore Ravens: It was an unusual week at the team’s Owings Mills headquarters, and the abnormalities went way beyond the Ravens being on a bye week. Reports circulated in a span of 72 hours that coach John Harbaugh was ready to bow out of Baltimore in a mutual split with the team, and that quarterback Joe Flacco might not play this week because of a hip injury. Harbaugh spent more time than he cared to talking about his status, summing up his feelings by saying, “It’s all BS. Let’s play the game. We have a game Sunday. We have to go win it.” Harbaugh wouldn’t say whether Flacco was good to go against the Cincinnati Bengals. As the needle skipped back to his standing with the Ravens, Harbaugh cut it off. “That stuff doesn’t matter,” he said. “It’s just noise; it doesn’t matter. It’s not something I’m going to think about or concern myself with.”
Cincinnati Bengals: Players were raging Sunday night after a loss Preston Brown called “embarrassing” and defensive end Michael Johnson said was a “look in the mirror loss” to the Saints, who scored touchdowns on their first five possessions and hung 52 on Cincinnati. The result was dismissing defensive coordinator Teryl Austin on Monday, as the Bengals attempt to regroup on the fly and avoid giving up 500-plus yards for an NFL-record fourth game in a row. “I will be coordinating the defense from here on out and I am excited to do that. This football team has a real chance to get back to playing winning football so we can compete for the playoffs, and that is our sole focus,” head coach Marvin Lewis said.
Cleveland Browns: With four overtime games in the first 10 weeks, the Browns are thrilled to get a break with the upcoming bye. Interim head coach said a rest period this late in the season is not common, but nonetheless welcomed in Cleveland. Williams told players to get away without losing focus. “Getting healthier, getting the body to feel better and stronger and getting the mind cleared up a little bit because we all need a little break away from some things,” Williams said. “It is a good time for this to happen right now. We have to make sure that it is right when we get back and not take any steps back.”
Cowboys’ Jones ‘didn’t dream we’d be in this spot’
Dallas Cowboys: Throughout the week, there was gloom and doom about
Dallas Cowboys: Throughout the week, there was gloom and doom about the Cowboys, questions about the futures of both head coach Jason Garrett and quarterback Dak Prescott. After a hard-fought win Sunday night over the Philadelphia Eagles, owner/general manager Jerry Jones said the win was a big one, but much work remains to right the ship of the 4-5 Cowboys. “To get it done was particularly rewarding,” Jones said after the 27-20 win, per the team website. “I emphasize the respect I have for the (Eagles) team, the coach and organization. As rewarding as this is, we’ve still got a lot of accountability to do here. I didn’t dream we’d be in this spot when we started this season. I had this thing set up differently in my mind. But as everything, you’ve got to realize it never comes the way you’ve got it in your mind.”
New York Giants: General manager Dave Gettleman appears to be planning for the end of the Eli Manning era. Gettleman and assistant Kevin Abrams were in Salt Lake City on Saturday to watch Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert against Utah. Herbert, a junior, likely would be one of the first players chosen in April’s NFL draft, should he enter. Representatives of the Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys, Seattle Seahawks, Green Bay Packers and Arizona Cardinals also were on hand, and the Denver Broncos have been seen scouting Herbert previously. Herbert has not announced his intentions. Oregon fell to Utah, but the NFL brass got a good look at the 6-foot-6 Herbert, who completed 20 of 33 passes for 288 yards and three touchdowns.
Philadelphia Eagles: Head coach Doug Pederson said he knew going into Sunday night’s game at Dallas that the defense would be tested, especially by running back Ezekiel Elliott. “One of the things I think we knew coming into this game was that we were going to get a steady diet of the run game. Zeke is a big back. He’s a powerful back,” he said, according to the team website. “I thought overall we didn’t tackle great. That’s one of the areas that we’ve got to get better at is tackling. Tackling in space, tackling in the box, and making sure we get the guys on the ground. There were too many yards after contact and things like that, and those are areas that we have to concentrate on.” It won’t get any easier next week, when the Eagles travel to New Orleans to meet Drew Brees and the 8-1 Saints.
Washington Redskins: Quarterback Alex Smith had to introduce himself to his offensive line this week. After all, the team signed three offensive linemen to bolster the injury-depleted front. Head coach Jay Gruden was impressed by their performance in a 16-3 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. “They held up pretty good,” Gruden said, according to the Washington Times. “It has a little bit of an effect when you’re putting the game plan together, you think you’ll be fine, but on game day when you look at [defensive tackle Gerald] McCoy and look at some of the pass rushers that they have, it has a little bit of an effect on making sure Alex is protected, so we were probably a little conservative early.” Behind the revamped offensive line, the Redskins averaged 4.6 yards per rush. Smith was sacked three times.
Chargers LB Perryman out for season
Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Denzel Perryman will miss the rest of the season with a left knee injury that will require surgery, head coach Anthony Lynn confirmed Monday.
Perryman injured his lateral collateral ligament on the second play from scrimmage Sunday against the Oakland Raiders. NFL Network reports he likely needs hamstring surgery, and his recovery is expected to take three to four months, meaning he should be ready for offseason workouts.
“That was definitely a blow to our defense,” Lynn said. “(Denzel is) very frustrated right now. All he can do now is get healthy, have a good attitude, go to rehab every day and help his teammates the best he can.”
Perryman, who turns 26 in December, is set to hit free agency in March. He has battled injury issues throughout his career, missing 15 games through his first three seasons after the Chargers took him in the second round of the 2015 draft.
When on the field, Perryman has been productive, totaling 233 tackles, four sacks, two interceptions and four passes defensed in 42 games (35 starts). He is tied for second on the team with 51 tackles this season while playing 64.7 percent of the defensive snaps, most of any linebacker on the team.
“Denzel is a starter for a reason,” Lynn said. “Our rush defense is a lot better with Denzel in there. We’re going to have to pick it up collectively as a group now.”
Jatavis Brown (48.2 percent) has been the next-most used linebacker, as the Chargers have favored dime packages featuring three safeties in Derwin James, Jahleel Addae and Adrian Phillips. No other Chargers linebacker has played more than 25 percent of the snaps, and recently re-signed Hayes Pullard is listed as the backup middle linebacker.
“He did a heck of a job stepping up last year and playing the Mike position when Denzel was out,” Lynn said of Pullard. “He’ll get another opportunity.”
Rookie Kyzir White (142 snaps in just three games) is already on injured reserve after having knee surgery.
The Chargers also have been without standout defensive end Joey Bosa (foot) all season.
Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Denzel Perryman will miss the rest of the season after injuring his left leg on Sunday, according to an NFL Network report Monday.
Per the report, Perryman has a damaged lateral collateral ligament in his knee and likely needs hamstring surgery as well. His recovery is expected to take three to four months, meaning he should be ready for offseason workouts.
Perryman, who turns 26 in December, is set to hit free agency in March. He has battled injury issues throughout his career, missing 15 games through his first three seasons after the Chargers took him in the second round of the 2015 draft.
When on the field, Perryman has been productive, totaling 233 tackles, four sacks, two interceptions and four passes defensed in 42 games (35 starts). He is tied for second on the team with 51 tackles this season while playing 64.7 percent of the defensive snaps, most of any linebacker on the team.
Jatavis Brown (48.2 percent) has been the next-most used linebacker, as the Chargers have favored dime packages featuring three safeties in Derwin James, Jahleel Addae and Adrian Phillips. No other Chargers linebacker has played more than 25 percent of the snaps, and Hayes Pullard (16 snaps all season) is listed as the backup middle linebacker.
Rookie Kyzir White (142 snaps in just three games) is already on injured reserve after having knee surgery.
The Chargers also have been without standout defensive end Joey Bosa (foot) all season.
Edelman says Patriots ‘better learn’ from loss
Buffalo Bills: Recently signed
Buffalo Bills: Recently signed quarterback Matt Barkley turned in a strong performance Sunday during a 41-10 win over the Jets, completing 15 of 25 passes for 232 yards and two touchdowns in his first game action in nearly two years. Head coach Sean McDermott said there’s no quarterback controversy, though. As soon as rookie first-round draft pick Josh Allen is ready to go, he’s back in the starting spot in preparation for 2019, if nothing else. “Josh is our starter when healthy and his development, for him and us, getting experience. … It’s important that he gets as many reps as he can get in live-game action,” McDermott told reporters Monday. “Matt, in a separate issue, I thought he performed extremely well, there’s certainly some plays he’d like back, but to come in and play the way he did on a short run, it was really impressive.” Buffalo has a bye this week and will host Jacksonville in Week 12.
Miami Dolphins: Quarterback Ryan Tannehill threw the ball on Sunday and has been put on a throwing schedule in hopes of him playing against Indianapolis after their bye this week, head coach Adam Gase told reporters Monday. Tannehill has missed the last five games since suffering a shoulder capsule injury on Oct. 7 against Cincinnati. “That was the start of their throwing progression after so many off,” Gase said of Tannehill’s work with the training staff. “It seemed like it went well. It’s not [as if] he’s out there throwing 60-yard throws. They have a progression of how they want to do it. They said it was a good first step and he felt good. So that’s a positive.” Brock Osweiler has started the last five games in Tannehill’s place, going 2-3.
New England Patriots: Wide receiver Julian Edelman wasn’t shy about sharing his thoughts about the Patriots’ 34-10 loss to Tennessee on Sunday night. “You better learn from a game like this, because the weeks get harder and harder,” Edelman told reporters after the game Sunday. “That’s a good football team. They’re well coached and have good players. You tip your hat to them, but we got to go out and we’ve got to watch this film and we’ve got to fix it because this is when you start separating or you start falling behind.” The Patriots have a bye this week, then meet the Jets on Nov. 25. “Well, I mean, we got a bye week, so you’re going to go into that bye week with a dirty taste in your mouth,” Edelman said, adding: “So, we go out and take advantage of it this week, and I’m sure our coaches are going to have us ready. Guys going to be out there fiery and it’s up to us.”
New York Jets: Former Jets coach Rex Ryan has strong feelings about his former team and wasn’t shy about sharing them on Monday. Speaking on ESPN, Ryan was highly critical of his successor, Todd Bowles, and general manager Mike Maccagnan. Now an analyst for the network, Ryan called the Jets’ 41-10 loss to the Bills on Sunday “one of the most humiliating defeats in Jet history.” He said he is confident the team will start over with new leaders on the field and in the front office for 2019. “They’re going to blow it up — and I hope they get it right,” Ryan said about the Jets. “Bring somebody in who understands the community, gets that kind of passion, can relate to the fanbase and all that. And never, ever have a performance like this again.” Media reports Monday said the Jets would not fire Bowles before the end of the season, if they do, but that might not be fast enough for Ryan. “They always say, ‘Well, Todd Bowles is going to get fired.’ You’re damn right he’s going to get fired. So is everybody else.”
49ers promote RB Matthew Dayes from practice squad
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have promoted running Matthew Dayes to the active roster from the practice squad and waived defensive back Tyvis Powell.
Dayes was active for Monday night's game against the New York Giants in place of the injured Raheem Mostert.
The inactive players for the 49ers are receiver Pierre Garcon (knee), linebacker Reuben Foster (hamstring), safety Jaquiski Tartt (shoulder), quarterback Tom Savage, offensive lineman Erik Magnuson, defensive tackle Jullian Taylor and tackle Shon Coleman.
The inactive players for the Giants are quarterback Kyle Lauletta, receiver Jawill Davis, offensive lineman Evan Brown, defensive lineman RJ McIntosh, defensive lineman John Jenkins, cornerback Tony Lippett and safety Kamrin Moore.
Gruden takes blame for Raiders’ 4th down throwaway
ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — Oakland coach Jon Gruden said he should take the blame for Derek Carr's bewildering fourth-down throwaway that ended any slim chance of a Raiders comeback.
Carr’s decision to throw the ball at the feet of running back Jalen Richard when no one was open on a fourth-and-5 play in the fourth quarter of a 20-6 loss Sunday to the Los Angeles Chargers summed up Oakland’s fifth straight loss.
Carr rolled right on the play looking for Richard in the flat. But with Melvin Ingram chasing him, Carr just threw the ball away rather than give any of his receivers even a chance at making a play.
“It was a terrible call by me,” Gruden said Monday. “It was a design for Jalen Richard against man-to-man coverage. There wasn’t a lot (Carr) could have done. He could have been Fran Tarkenton and done a 360 and reversed the field a few times. There wasn’t much there. You got to credit the play caller with that outcome.”
The Raiders (1-8) were probably hurt more by another fourth-down call on the opening drive. Gruden decided to go for it from the 1 and used a play other teams had success running on the Chargers in the past.
Receiver Dwayne Harris came across the formation to take a shovel pass from Carr, but was unable to get to the edge because of missed blocking assignments. Harris was stopped for no gain and the Raiders didn’t get into the end zone.
“Once again, it was not a very good play call because it didn’t work,” Gruden said. “A lot of people are running that play, as you know, in the tight red zone for obvious reasons. My first time using it wasn’t a great experience.”
Very little has been great for the Raiders this season as they are off to the third-worst start in franchise history, trailing only the 0-10 mark in Carr’s rookie season of 2014 and an 0-13 mark in 1962 — one year before Al Davis joined the franchise as coach and then owner.
The stretch the Raiders are currently on is as bad as any they’ve had in 59 seasons as a professional team. They have lost five straight by at least 14 points for the first time ever and are one 14-point loss shy of tying the single-season record for the most by any team since the merger.
Oakland has been outscored 75-9 in the past nine quarters and was held without a TD in consecutive games for the first time since 2012.
“I know it’s dark right now,” Gruden said. “It’s tough. It’s tough on our fans. I thank our fans for showing up and being with us. We’re going to bring this thing back. I’ve been a part of it before and we’ve got some great people to build around. We’ve got some resources to keep building. I’ll leave it at that.”
The Raiders will go ahead with some key injuries at receiver with Martavis Bryant out with an injured PCL in his knee. Jordy Nelson also hurt his knee and his status for this week remains unknown. Oakland already traded away No. 1 receiver Amari Cooper, leaving Brandon LaFell and Seth Roberts as the team’s top two options.
Those injuries could lead to an opportunity for rookie Marcell Ateman, who was promoted from the practice squad last month but hasn’t had a chance to play yet. Gruden also said he might bring in some receivers this week to try out.
The Raiders won’t be getting a boost from defensive tackle Eddie Vanderdoes, who was placed on season-ending injured reserve Monday when he was unable to come back from knee surgery. Vanderdoes tore his ACL in the final game of the 2017 season and began this year on the physically unable to perform list after a setback in training camp.
He spent the past three weeks practicing but the team determined it was best to let him rest up for next year.
“We expected him to be ready in camp,” Gruden said. “I think right now it’s not 100 percent. He hadn’t had enough padded practices and been in the trenches enough to activate him, perhaps reinjuring that. I think it’s the wise thing to do. We will try to move forward without him and get him healthy for next year.”
