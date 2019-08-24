Bucs edge Browns on last-minute field goal
Matt Gay kicked a 21-yard field goal with 15 seconds remaining, lifting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 13-12 preseason win over the visiting Cleveland Browns on Friday.
Buccaneers backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert exited early in the third quarter due to a shoulder injury. He hit on 4 of 5 passes for 33 yards before leaving.
Austin Seibert went 4-for-4 on first-half field goals, including a 54-yarder, to account for all of Cleveland’s scoring.
Both starting quarterbacks played the entire first half, but neither was particularly effective.
Cleveland’s Baker Mayfield led three field-goal drives, but he completed just 10 of 26 passes for 72 yards. He threw an interception on a long pass on the final play of the half.
Browns backup quarterback Drew Stanton went 3 of 6 for 37 yards.
Tampa Bay’s Jameis Winston completed 9 of 19 passes for 88 yards. He was followed to the field by Gabbert and then Ryan Griffin (11 of 17, 121 yards and a TD).
–Field Level Media
Fowler among three tied for early U.S. Open lead
Rickie Fowler narrowly missed a birdie putt on the final hole that would have tied the U.S. Open scoring record at Pebble Beach, settling for a 5-under-par 66 on Thursday to share the lead with Xander Schauffele and South Africa’s Louis Oosthuizen after the morning wave.
With players taking advantage of ideal scoring conditions along the Monterrey Peninsula, it was the first time there were three scores of 66 or better in a U.S. Open at Pebble Beach — and the afternoon wave was just starting.
Fowler carded six birdies against a lone bogey. He pulled his approach shot left on the par-5 18th hole, and his birdie putt slid right of the cup, preventing Fowler from tying Tiger Woods’ U.S. Open course-record 65 from the first round in 2000.
“I thought I made it as soon as I hit it, just didn’t really react the way I thought it would,” Fowler told FOX Sports. “To be honest, I felt like that was about as bad as I could have shot. I thought there was more out there.
“It was just a fun day, it’s nice when you can shoot a stress-free 66 and get off to a good start for the week.”
Fowler was alone atop the scoreboard when he left the course, but he soon was joined by Schauffele and Oosthuizen, who chipped in for eagle on his second hole of the day.
Schauffele equaled the feat, but did it in dramatic fashion with an eagle on the 18th hole after ricocheting his drive off the rocks along the peninsula. He went on to cap off a 5-under 31 on the back nine.
“My round was solid, but I feel very fortunate just because of that late eagle,” he told FOX Sports. “I hit two really bad shots and a great putt, and that’s how that 3 occurred there.”
Scott Piercy was the first to reach 5 under for the tournament with an eagle on the par-5 sixth hole. He went 1 over the rest of the way, missing a par putt on No. 18 to fall to 4 under, which he called a “kick in the stomach.”
Piercy finished with the eagle, five birdies, a bogey and a double bogey.
“I thought it was set up really fair,” Piercy said of the course. “If you hit a good shot, you got rewarded for it. If you miss, which I did a couple of times, you really had to scramble.”
Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy was among a group of four players another shot off the pace. He carded a 3-under 68 despite failing to birdie any of the three par-5s.
“I think I did what I wanted to do,” McIlroy told FOX Sports with a sigh. “I feel like I just did everything you need to do in a U.S. Open. I stayed patient. I bogeyed the first hole, then played really, really solid golf after that.
“I did what you’re supposed to do at a U.S. Open — made a lot of pars, chipped off the birdies when you can … and I thought it was a good day’s work.”
Fowler’s day included six birdies against a lone bogey. Most important, he hit 13 fairways — his most on Tour this season.
“It definitely helps everything out from there. Driving the ball well frees you up a bit. I feel like I’m swinging it well throughout the bag. You gotta get the ball in the fairway to allow yourself to use the rest of your game to your advantage. If you don’t drive it in the fairway, you’re just playing catch-up.”
McIlroy was candid earlier in the week how important he felt getting off to a fast start would be. It has been five years and 17 starts since his last major victory, but McIlroy has also gone on to win the past three majors in which he opened with a 68 or better.
“Especially trying to get back to winning these big events, you know, it is important,” McIlroy said of Thursday’s start. “The first two majors of the year, I think I shot 73 at Augusta and I shot over par at Bethpage (in the PGA Championship) as well. It’s so hard to chase, especially when the golf courses are so hard.
“To get off to a good start like this today … you’re right in the tournament from the start, which is a nice position to be in.”
NOTES: World No. 2 Dustin Johnson shot an even-par 71. He is one shot ahead of Phil Mickelson, who won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February. … Northern Ireland’s Graeme McDowell (2-under 69), the winner of the last U.S. Open held at Pebble Beach in 2010, put together his first bogey-free round in a major since the 2009 PGA Championship at Bellerive.
–Field Level Media
49ers’ Bosa says injury shouldn’t keep him from camp
Rookie Nick Bosa said the hamstring injury
Rookie Nick Bosa said the hamstring injury that forced him to miss OTAs and minicamp shouldn’t keep him off the field when the San Francisco 49ers open training camp next month.
“I think I’m going to be just fine,” Bosa told NBC Sports Bay Area. “I’m going to get this hammy perfectly right, and I think there will be plenty of time to play football and get the reps that I need.”
The defensive end was diagnosed with a Grade 1 hamstring strain on May 23.
“I was worried when it happened,” Bosa said. “I was pretty down on myself that I couldn’t stay on the field but once I got with the guys and just had some of the older guys talk me up a little bit, it’s been super helpful.”
Bosa, the No. 2 overall pick in April’s NFL draft, hasn’t played in a game since September, when he injured his core muscle playing for Ohio State.
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said the hamstring isn’t all to watch with Bosa. He still hasn’t signed his rookie contract, and that could be delaying the signing of pick Nos. 3-6 , who have yet to agree to contracts.
–Field Level Media
2 Lions starters hurt in loss to Bills
The Lions lost their preseason game Friday, 24-20 to the visiting Buffalo Bills, but of bigger concern to Detroit was the loss of two players to right leg injuries.
Linebacker Jarrad Davis got hurt on the second play from scrimmage. He was tripped up by a teammate, linebacker Devon Kennard, as they pursued a Buffalo ball-carrier. Davis was helped off the field, then driven to the locker room on a cart.
In the second quarter, Lions center Frank Ragnow had his leg rolled over by a Bills player. He also was assisted from the field.
As for the game action, Bills quarterback Josh Allen played the first half and guided two touchdown drives. He completed 3 of 6 passes for 49 yards. Matt Barkley went 12 of 14 for 142 yards and a touchdown off the bench.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford was in for the majority of the first half, and he threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Ty Johnson. Stafford finished 12 of 19 for 137 yards.
–Field Level Media
Report: Ex-Dolphins assistant Foerster hired by 49ers
Former Miami Dolphins offensive line coach Chris Foerster has been hired by the San Francisco 49ers, ESPN reported Friday night.
The new role remains unclear as Foerster, 57, who resigned from the Dolphins after a video linked publicly showed him allegedly snorting cocaine, will assist the “coaching staff with game-planning,” according to two sources who spoke with ESPN. His hiring has not been officially announced, though Foerster has been with the team throughout the offseason.
On Oct. 9, 2017, Foerster announced his resignation, and went to get professional help for drug and alcohol addiction.
He completed a 60-day drug and alcohol treatment program and, in the midst of a 24-day, inpatient rehabilitation program in January 2018, told NFL.com that his public downfall was “divine intervention.”
“I was to the point where I was just praying to God, I want this stuff out,” Foerster told NFL.com in 2018 while spending time in a South Florida sober-living facility. “Not like exposed, but I want this out of my life. I can’t do this anymore. All this (stuff) I had going on outside of work, I don’t want to do this anymore. I don’t want to drink anymore. I don’t want to use anymore. And sure enough, two weeks later, the video came out.”
Foerster checked into a rehab facility three days before his 56th birthday after he was forced to step down following the release of an online video that showed him snorting a white powder at the team’s training facility. He said the video was filmed during a stretch when he used cocaine every day for eight or nine consecutive days.
Foerster’s coaching career began as a graduate assistant at Colorado State in 1982. His other NFL jobs include coaching the offensive line with the 49ers (2008-09, 2015), the Washington Redskins (2010-14) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1996-2001), when 49ers general manager John Lynch was a member of the team.
–Field Level Media
Bucs backup QB Gabbert dislocates non-throwing shoulder
Buccaneers backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert dislocated his left (non-throwing) shoulder on Friday during Tampa Bay’s 13-12 preseason victory over the Cleveland Browns.
It was not known if Gabbert would require surgery, but coach Bruce Arians said the Bucs would sign a quarterback ahead of their Thursday preseason finale against the Cowboys in Dallas.
Starter Jameis Winston will not play next week, while third-string QB Ryan Griffin is expected to take limited snaps. Rookie Nick Fitzgerald is out while recovering from a hamstring injury.
“His shoulder popped out,” Arians said of Gabbert, who was a starter for five games in 2017 with Arians’ Arizona Cardinals. “He was hurting pretty good, but (I told him), ‘Good thing it’s not your throwing shoulder. You’ll be all right.'”
The injury occurred in the third quarter as a scrambling Gabbert was brought down around the ankle by Browns linebacker Adarius Taylor. Awkwardly landing on his arm, Gabbert called for the training staff while clutching his left wrist. He completed 4 of 5 passes for 33 yards without a touchdown or interception.
“It was tough (watching), but Blaine’s a soldier, and it was a great opportunity for Griff to step in and do a great job. He’s been doing a great job this entire preseason,” Winston said.
Griffin, who completed 11 of 17 passes for 121 yards and a touchdown but was sacked twice, has not played in a regular-season game. He received a vote of confidence from Arians after showing “poise.”
“He’s moved our team up and down the field just like he did again tonight,” Arians said.
–Field Level Media
Reports: CB Moore, Colts agree to four-year extension
The Indianapolis Colts and Kenny Moore agreed on a four-year contract extension that will make him the NFL’s highest-paid slot cornerback in terms of guaranteed money, according to multiple reports.
Moore reportedly is assured of $18 million, more than the $16 million guarantee that the Detroit Lions gave Justin Coleman in March.
According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Moore’s extension includes $30 million for 2020-23, with a maximum value of $36 million. ESPN reported that the extension could rise to $40 million total with escalators.
Per Rapoport, the last year on Moore’s existing contract, 2019, was worth $645,000.
Moore, who played at Valdosta State, signed with the New England Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2017. The Patriots placed him on waivers before the start of the season, and he was claimed by the Colts.
He had a breakout season in 2018. In 15 games, all starts, Moore made 77 tackles and had three interceptions, one forced fumble and 1.5 sacks.
–Field Level Media
Ex-Texans employee: Ex-GM Gaine ‘targeted minorities in leadership’
A former Houston Texans employee accused the
A former Houston Texans employee accused the team of discrimination in a federal complaint, alleging recently fired general manager Brian Gaine “targeted” African-American employees, USA Today reported Thursday.
Jeff Pope was the team’s security coordinator until he was fired on May 8. In a 4,500-word filing with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, he alleges he is one of nine African-Americans fired by Gaine since the team named him GM in January 2018.
The Texans abruptly fired Gaine last Friday. Chairman and CEO Cal McNair said Gaine was being let go after “a thorough evaluation of our football operations.”
Amy Palcic, a team spokeswoman, told The Houston Chronicle that Pope’s complaint “was not a factor in the recent decision to relieve Brian Gaine from his job as general manager.”
The team also issued a statement: “We have just been made aware of Mr. Pope’s claim. We do not comment on pending litigation. The Houston Texans do not tolerate personal or professional discrimination of any kind.”
Pope, in his filing, pointed the finger at Gaine.
“It appeared, and I believe, that he was targeting all minorities in leadership positions and was set to replace them with non-African-Americans. Which he did,” Pope wrote in the complaint, which was obtained by USA Today.
–Field Level Media
Closing birdie lifts Koepka to Tour Championship lead
Brooks Koepka birdied the final hole to move into the lead through the second round of the Tour Championship on Friday at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.
Koepka shot a 3-under-par 67, leaving him with a net total of 13 under based on the weighted scoring system implemented for the FedEx Cup playoff finale.
He is up one shot on Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy, who birdied the final two holes, and Justin Thomas.
McIlroy shot a 67 while Thomas posted a 68.
For the round, Thomas was 3 under through eight holes, but he proceeded to make all pars the rest of the way other than a bogey on No. 17, and he finished with a 68.
Koepka also was 3 under after eight holes. He made his lone bogey at No. 13 before recording a birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
The PGA Tour is using a new scoring format for the Tour Championship, so players began at varying levels under par based on their standing prior to the event.
Xander Schauffele (69) made a late push in an up-and-down round. His birdie on No. 17 was followed by an eagle at No. 18, so he stands at 11 under, alone in fourth place.
Schauffele, who had the best round Thursday with 64, tumbled a bit Friday with three bogeys during a four-hole stretch (Nos. 8-11).
Schauffele began the tournament six strokes behind Thomas, the points leader entering the week.
England’s Paul Casey (67) is within striking distance at 9 under, good for fifth place.
More than half of the 30-golfer field posted an over-par score Friday.
Play was suspended for more than an hour late in the afternoon because of weather concerns. The leaders had just passed the midway mark of the round.
Australia’s Adam Scott made putts of 66 and 72 feet on the back nine, helping him to a 68 and moving to 5 under for the tournament. He is in 10th place.
Chez Reavie posted the best score of the day, a 64. Coupled with his 71 on Thursday, his tournament total is 6 under, leaving him tied for seventh place with Patrick Reed. Patrick Cantlay is in sixth at 7 under.
Reavie played the front nine in 5 under, capped by a hole-in-one on the ninth hole. The ace came on a 230-yard hole, with the ball bouncing on the front of the green and rolling to the cup. It was his fifth hole-in-one in PGA Tour play.
–Field Level Media
Chiefs TE Kelce on schedule for training camp
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce expects to be 100 percent at the start of training camp next month.
Kelce said he’ll be fully recovered from offseason ankle surgery when the Chiefs take the field at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Mo.
“I’m ready to go,” Kelce said. “It’s kind of been a little bit of an experience just not being able to really go out there and train for the upcoming season quite yet. I don’t know if I’ve had an injury that hasn’t allowed me to get on the field, at least a little bit in the offseason, outside of my knee surgery my first year.”
Kelce, 29, was named All-Pro in 2018 — he caught 103 passes for 1,336 yards and 10 touchdowns — and described the offseason as “frustrating.” The Chiefs lost to the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship game, and Kelce has spent the entire offseason as an observer.
“Right now, just getting healthy is the main thing, and I think we’re there. I think by the time training camp comes around, I’ll be 100 percent,” Kelce said.
–Field Level Media
Reports: Pats accuse Texans of tampering with Caserio
The
The Patriots filed tampering charges against the Texans and the league opened an investigation, according to multiple reports Wednesday, regarding Houston’s attempts to hire New England director of player personnel Nick Caserio as its new general manager.
The Texans fired former GM Brian Gaine on Friday, 17 months after giving him a five-year contract and one day after the Patriots’ Super Bowl ring ceremony. According to multiple reports, new Texans executive vice president of team development Jack Easterby — the Patriots’ former team chaplain — was at Thursday’s ring ceremony, as was Caserio.
Asked Tuesday if he or Easterby had contact with Caserio or his representatives before Gaine’s firing, Texans head coach Bill O’Brien told reporters, “I would say that the answer to that is no relative to contact about anything having to do with the Houston Texans. No.”
The Texans have formally requested permission to interview Caserio, just as they did in January of 2018, when the Patriots denied the request and the Texans moved on to hire Gaine.
Caserio, 43, has held his position since 2008 as the top personnel man for Bill Belichick, who has final authority on personnel decisions. He is also close with O’Brien, who coached in New England from 2007 to 2011.
Caserio has turned down numerous overtures for GM jobs in the past, though he was allowed to interview with the Miami Dolphins in 2014. He is widely considered the favorite for the Texans’ job if he is interested.
Houston has reportedly interviewed San Francisco 49ers vice president of player personnel Martin Mayhew — the former Detroit Lions GM — and former Cleveland Browns GM Ray Farmer for the opening.
–Field Level Media
Cowboys WR Cooper says he won’t hold out
Preparing for his first training camp with the Dallas Cowboys, wide receiver Amari Cooper is also entering the final season of his rookie contract.
However, the 24-year-old is far more focused on his team than his contract, and he vows to continue to practice through the offseason and not hold out in hopes of forcing the Cowboys’ hand.
“I just handle my business,” Cooper told reporters Wednesday at the Cowboys’ minicamp in Frisco, Texas. “I’m more anxious about camp and actually playing football. …
“I just want to get better and I love football. That’s why I’m here. I love coming out here doing seven-on-seven, routes on air, team periods and being able to showcase my ability. To be able to run routes, that’s like the greatest thing to me. It’s kind of like an art to me. It’s like a painter drawing or something like that. That’s how I feel every time I run a route.”
The Cowboys acquired Cooper from the Oakland Raiders last October in exchange for a 2019 first-round pick. After grabbing 22 balls for 280 yards and one touchdown in six games with Oakland, Cooper was a revelation for Dallas. In nine games, the 2015 first-round pick had 53 catches for 725 yards and six touchdowns, earning his third Pro Bowl selection despite the limited time with the team.
Drafted fourth overall out of Alabama by the Raiders in 2015, Cooper had consecutive 1,000-yard seasons — and consecutive Pro Bowl berths — in his first two seasons. But his numbers dipped in his third season in 2017 (48 catches and 680 yards — though he did score seven touchdowns), and when new coach Jon Gruden took over in 2018, his days in Oakland were numbered.
He is due $13.9 million for the 2019 season thanks to his fifth-year option. Odell Beckham is the highest-paid receiver in the league currently, making $18 million per season as he approaches his first season with the Cleveland Browns.
Antonio Brown ($16.7 million), Mike Evans ($16.5 million) and DeAndre Hopkins ($16.2 million) are next on the list. And receivers including Julio Jones, Mike Thomas and A.J. Green are also in talks for new deals with their teams.
But when it comes to measuring his contract against those of other receivers, Cooper said, “I ain’t counting nobody’s pockets.”
–Field Level Media
Post-Gronk Patriots trade for TE Roberts
New England added tight end Michael Roberts in a
New England added tight end Michael Roberts in a trade with the Detroit Lions, agreed to on Thursday.
According to multiple reports, the Lions are owed a seventh-round pick in return.
The Patriots are shuffling into life after Rob Gronkowski at tight end with significant uncertainty. Roberts, entering his third season, was a fourth-round pick out of Toledo in 2017.
Matt LaCosse, who caught one touchdown in 15 games for the Denver Broncos last season, lined up with the first-team offense at mandatory mincamp for the Patriots this week. With Gronkowski retired, New England is counting on 38-year-old Benjamin Watson to hold off Father Time another year. But Watson, who was lured out of retirement, is suspended the first four games of the 2019 season.
Detroit drafted T.J. Hockenson in the first round, spent a seventh-round pick on Isaac Nauta and signed free agent Jesse James to fill out the tight end depth chart.
Gronkowski, 30, retired in March, taking his 79 career TD receptions and one of Tom Brady’s favorite targets out of the offensive gameplan.
–Field Level Media
Ex-NFL lineman Bennett found dead; son charged
Authorities have
Authorities have issued an arrest warrant for a 22-year-old man accused of killing his parents, retired NFL lineman Barry Bennett and his wife, who were found dead earlier this week in their Minnesota home.
The Todd County (Minn.) Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that it is seeking the public’s help in finding Dylan John Bennett. ESPN reported Friday afternoon that authorities believe he fled to Mexico.
The bodies of Barry Bennett, 63, and his 66-year-old wife, Carol, were found in their home in Long Prairie, Minn., on Wednesday. They were discovered after authorities went to their house on a welfare check requested by a friend.
Both victims were shot, ESPN reported, adding that Barry Bennett reported in December that his son had been in a mental health facility and discussed killing his parents.
The elder Bennett played 11 seasons in the NFL with the New Orleans Saints (1978-81), New York Jets (1982-88) and Minnesota Vikings (1988). He appeared in 132 games and posted 18.5 sacks in his career.
A product of Concordia College in Minnesota, he was a native of Saint Paul, Minn. After his NFL stint ended, he had a second career as a physical education teacher, the Star Tribune reported.
Jim Christopherson, who coached Barry Bennett at Concordia, told the Pioneer Press that Dylan Bennett was adopted by the couple. He said Dylan recently graduated from Bemidji State University and had found a job in China.
The Vikings tweeted their condolences on Friday afternoon.
“We are saddened by the tragic loss of former Vikings player Barry Bennett and his wife, Carol. Our thoughts are with their friends and family during this difficult time,” the Vikings said.
–Field Level Media
Roethlisberger to play vs. Titans
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger will see his first preseason action of the summer in Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans.
Coach Mike Tomlin confirmed Roethlisberger’s expected participation on Friday after the 37-year-old quarterback said earlier in the week that he was “pretty sure” he’d play against the Titans.
Tomlin did not divulge whether Josh Dobbs or Mason Rudolph would immediately replace Roethlisberger on Sunday.
Roethlisberger will lead a new-look offense this season, with disgruntled stars Le’Veon Bell and Antonio Brown playing elsewhere. Running back Bell held out last season, opted for free agency and signed with the New York Jets while wideout Brown was traded to the Oakland Raiders.
Despite the distractions, Roethlisberger posted his best statistical season in 2018 — his 15th as a starter — leading the league and setting career highs in completions (452), attempts (675) and passing yards (5,129) and tossing a career-high 34 touchdown passes. The Steelers missed the playoffs, however, at 9-6-1.
The Steelers’ first-round pick (11th overall) in 2004, Roethlisberger is a two-time Super Bowl champion and six-time Pro Bowl selection. He ranks sixth in NFL history in passing yards (56,194) and seventh in touchdown passes (363).
–Field Level Media
Seahawks WR Moore injures shoulder in practice
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver David Moore sustained a shoulder injury in practice and is not expected to be ready for the Sept. 8 season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals, coach Pete Carroll announced Friday.
Carroll said that Moore would be out for “a while” after he was injured on Thursday.
NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that the 24-year-old Moore is receiving a second opinion on the injury.
Moore was expected to play a larger role this season after recording 26 catches for 445 yards and five touchdowns in 16 games (seven starts) in 2018.
The five receiving scores tied Moore for second on the team with Jaron Brown and two-time Pro Bowl selection Doug Baldwin
Baldwin was released by the team on May 9 and announced his retirement three days later.
–Field Level Media
Packers WR St. Brown (ankle) could miss six weeks
Green Bay Packers receiver Equanimeous St. Brown sustained a sprained left ankle in the team’s preseason game in Winnipeg and could be sidelined up to six weeks, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Friday.
St. Brown needed assistance to leave the field in Thursday’s 22-21 loss to the Oakland Raiders in Winnipeg, where turf conditions forced the NFL to play on an 80-yard field.
The 22-year-old St. Brown caught 21 passes for 328 yards during his rookie season after being selected in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft.
St. Brown is part of an improved wide receiver corps in Green Bay, which consists of star Davante Adams as well as Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Geronimo Allison, Jake Kumerow, Trevor Davis, Allen Lazard and undrafted rookie Darrius Shepherd, among others.
— Field Level Media
Titans LT Lewan loses appeal, will serve four-game ban
Tennessee Titans left
Tennessee Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan lost his appeal and received a four-game suspension for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances, the league announced Friday.
Lewan acknowledged last month over social media that he tested positive for the banned substance ostarine. The 28-year-old posted apparent polygraph results on Instagram to detail that he didn’t knowingly use the substance.
A three-time Pro Bowl selection, Lewan is eligible to participate in all preseason practices and games. He will be allowed to return to the Titans’ roster on Monday, Sept. 30, following the team’s Week 4 contest at Atlanta.
Lewan signed a five-year, $80 million contract last season to become the highest-paid tackle in the league.
He has played in 73 games (68 starts) since being selected by Tennessee with the No. 11 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft.
–Field Level Media
NFL notebook: Pats file tampering charges vs. Texans
The Patriots filed tampering charges against the Texans
The Patriots filed tampering charges against the Texans and the NFL opened an investigation, according to multiple reports Wednesday, regarding Houston’s attempts to hire New England director of player personnel Nick Caserio as its new general manager.
The Texans fired former GM Brian Gaine on Friday, 17 months after giving him a five-year contract and one day after the Patriots’ Super Bowl ring ceremony. According to multiple reports, new Texans executive vice president of team development Jack Easterby — the Patriots’ former team chaplain — was at Thursday’s ring ceremony, as was Caserio.
Asked Tuesday if he or Easterby had contact with Caserio or his representatives before Gaine’s firing, Texans head coach Bill O’Brien told reporters, “I would say that the answer to that is not relative to contact about anything having to do with the Houston Texans. No.”
The Texans have formally requested permission to interview Caserio, just as they did in January 2018, when the Patriots denied the request and the Texans moved on to hire Gaine.
–Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster wishes Antonio Brown’s run in Pittsburgh — which ended with his trade to the Oakland Raiders — had resolved more amicably.
Brown left Pittsburgh, torch in hand, criticizing management, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and other team leaders. He didn’t exactly share kind words about Smith-Schuster, either.
“The man’s a role model. In that situation, I didn’t want it to end like that,” Smith-Schuster said. “I have no hard feelings against him. Obviously if we’re ever in the same room, I’m going to say what’s up to him. I think hatred is a huge word to use against somebody. At the end of the day, he’s a great player, he comes out every day with work ethic. He worked hard. Other than that, I don’t have anything toward him like that.”
–The Kansas City Chiefs signed right tackle Mitchell Schwartz to a one-year extension, putting him under contract through 2021.
NFL Network reported the extra year is worth $11,255,000, with Schwartz’s 2019 and 2020 salaries fully guaranteed.
Schwartz, who was named first-team All-Pro in 2018, was scheduled to make $6.6 million in both 2019 and 2020, with a cap hit of $8 million in each season. It’s unclear if the contract structure in 2019 and 2020 was affected.
–Running back Sony Michel underwent minor knee surgery, causing him to miss offseason workouts with the Patriots, according to multiple reports.
A reason for his absence had not previously been revealed. The date of the knee scope was not announced, but NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said Michel should be ready for training camp next month.
Michel wasn’t seen at any of the Patriots practices that were open to the media, including minicamp last week, during the offseason.
–The Tennessee Titans will retire quarterback Steve McNair’s No. 9 jersey and running back Eddie George’s No. 27 during the Sept. 15 home opener.
The pair, who led the Titans to Super Bowl XXXIV, will be the first to have their jerseys retired after playing primarily for the Titans, since the team was rebranded from the Oilers in 1999.
Hall of Fame offensive tackle Bruce Matthews (No. 74) played five of his 19 seasons in Tennessee — after the team moved from Houston in 1997 — and three as a Titan, but none of the franchise’s other five with retired numbers played more recently than 1993.
–The Chicago Bears waived former Pitt kicker Chris Blewitt, one of three kickers at mandatory minicamp.
A day earlier, with the whole team and about 25 former Bears gathered to watch, all three kickers missed a 42-yard attempt.
“Um, whatever went through your mind went through my mind,” coach Matt Nagy said of the missed kicks. “Yeah, no, I mean, that’s about as real as it gets. They were 0-for-3 out there. For today, we can’t have that. We are going to figure this thing out, but 0-for-3 today, no good.”
–Baltimore Ravens first-round wideout Marquise Brown was cleared for individual drills, allowing him to practice with teammates for the first time.
Brown didn’t do much, but his progress in his recovery from a Lisfranc injury has him on track to be ready for training camp.
The Ravens drafted Brown 25th overall out of Oklahoma in April.
–Field Level Media
Titans to retire jerseys for McNair, George
The Tennessee Titans will retire quarterback Steve McNair's
The Tennessee Titans will retire quarterback Steve McNair’s No. 9 jersey and running back Eddie George’s No. 27 during the Sept. 15 home opener, the team announced Wednesday.
The pair, which led the Titans to Super Bowl XXXIV, will be the first to have their jerseys retired after playing primarily for the Titans, since the team was rebranded from the Oilers in 1999.
Hall of Fame offensive tackle Bruce Matthews (No. 74) played five of his 19 seasons in Tennessee — after the team moved from Houston in 1997 — and three as a Titan, but none of the franchise’s other five with retired numbers played more recently than 1993.
“Steve and Eddie will be forever linked as two of the driving forces for our team in the late 90’s and early 2000’s,” owner Amy Adams Strunk said in a statement. “They were the heart and soul of the team and each made the other a better player and ultimately led to a great deal of team success. Their statistics will forever live in our record books, but their play and sacrifice is what our fans will always remember.”
McNair, who was tragically shot and killed in 2009, was drafted third overall by the then-Houston Oilers in 1995 and went on to start 131 of 139 games across 11 seasons with the franchise, throwing for 31,304 yards, 174 touchdowns and 119 interceptions, reaching three Pro Bowls and sharing MVP honors with Peyton Manning in 2003.
His number has not been worn by a Titan since he was traded to the Baltimore Ravens in 2006.
George, 45, was drafted 14th overall in 1996 and started all 128 games over eight seasons with the Titans, earning four Pro Bowl nods and All-Pro honors in 2000.
His number was been worn just once since he left Tennessee for the Dallas Cowboys in 2004, when running back Chris Henry used it briefly in 2009.
–Field Level Media
Reports: Pats’ Michel had knee scope, will be ready for camp
Running back Sony Michel underwent minor knee surgery, causing him to miss offseason workouts with the New England Patriots, according to multiple reports Wednesday.
A reason for his absence had not been revealed.
The date of the knee scope was not announced, but NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said Michel should be ready for training camp next month.
Michel wasn’t seen at any of the Patriots practices that were open to the media, including minicamp last week, during the offseason.
The No. 31 overall draft pick in 2018, Michel has had a variety of knee issues. He tore an ACL in high school, then had a knee strain at Georgia in 2017.
He missed the first game of the 2018 season after having a knee procedure as training camp opened, and he missed two more games later in the year.
In 13 games, he rushed for 931 yards with six touchdowns. In three playoff games, including the Super Bowl, he had 336 yards rushing and six more TDs.
–Field Level Media
