Browns TE Njoku (wrist) designated to return from IR

Rested Seahawks hope to have Lockett at Philadelphia

The Seattle Seahawks’ bye week couldn’t have come at a better time.

The Seahawks got a break after an emotional 27-24 overtime victory against previously undefeated San Francisco on Monday Night Football, in which leading receiver Tyler Lockett suffered a leg contusion that caused him to spend two nights in a Bay Area hospital.

Seattle (8-2) hopes to have Lockett, who was officially limited at Wednesday’s practice, back when it travels to face the Philadelphia Eagles (5-5) on Sunday.

“He’s doing better. We’ll know later in the week his status,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said. “We’re hoping, planning on him being able to play, but he has to show us, so we’ll see.”

Lockett, who has turned into the go-to receiver for quarterback Russell Wilson following Doug Baldwin’s offseason retirement, was hurt late in the fourth quarter against the 49ers and didn’t appear in overtime. The contusion caused severe swelling, which led to the extended hospital stay.

“They wanted to take an extra day to just ensure that he was fine and all that. He really is on the road to recovery now. He’s past that. That was just the initial concern,” Carroll said. “We were very fortunate that he was at a great place and they took great care of him and all that, and everything worked out fine. Now he’s on the road back, and we’re optimistic about it, but he’s still going to have to do it. The extra days are absolutely helping us.”

The Seahawks are riding a three-game winning streak and are 5-0 on the road this season. Seven of their eight victories have been by a touchdown or less, including consecutive overtime wins.

“I think the great thing about this game for our football team was just the resilience,” Wilson said after the San Francisco game. “We’ve had it all year. We’ve been, I think, the toughest team just in terms of resilience all year, in my opinion. Just how we stay encouraged, how we stay focused, how we keep having the faith and believe something great is going to happen.”

The Eagles haven’t shown the same resiliency, although their injuries have been more numerous.

They were without their leading rusher, Jordan Howard, and two best receivers, DeSean Jackson and Alshon Jeffery, for last weekend’s 17-10 loss to New England, in which the Patriots scored the game’s final 17 points.

In addition, All-Pro right tackle Lane Johnson suffered a concussion and left the game following the Eagles’ lone touchdown drive. All five of New England’s sacks came after Johnson was out.

“It affects you in a few ways,” Eagles coach Doug Pederson said of the injuries. “We still game-plan the same. You always miss players. But this is football. You have to coach up the guys you have.”

Jackson is out for the season after abdominal surgery. Howard (shoulder) hadn’t yet been cleared for contact when the Eagles began practicing this week, and Jeffery (ankle) was also limited. Johnson remains in the league’s concussion protocol, and wideout Nelson Agholor (knee) joined him in sitting Wednesday.

Without much help, Carson Wentz completed only half of his pass attempts and lost a fumble against the Patriots.

“It’s not about one guy,” Pederson said in defense of his quarterback. “It takes 11 on offense. So we have to do better up front in protection, obviously, the backs have to do a better job there as well, and then our skill guys have to get open. So there is a combination of a lot of things that we can all take away from this game.”

