Browns, Steelers looking to settle score after early tie

Not a whole lot was settled when the Pittsburgh Steelers visited the Cleveland Browns on opening weekend. No one wins in a 21-21 tie.

The teams meet again Sunday in Pittsburgh with a chance to better define their season series.

The Browns are 2-4 since Week 1, a feat considering they were winless last season, and the Steelers are 3-2 since and moved into first place in the AFC North while on a bye last week.

Without a game last week, the Steelers’ biggest story line revolved around running back Le’Veon Bell. Several reports indicated he might sign the team’s franchise tag tender and report after being away all season, but that did not happen.

Pittsburgh has turned to second-year running back James Conner, who has been a tackle-breaking bull. In his past two games, Conner has 40 carries for 221 yards and four touchdowns.

“I don’t know if there are any limitations to James’ game right now,” Steelers offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner told ESPN. “He’s been open to every position we put him in, concepts. Whether it’s routes, concept protections, he has done a really nice job.”

Since that first meeting, the Browns have switched quarterbacks, going to rookie and first overall draft pick Baker Mayfield. He is 1-3 as a starter and has completed 57.8 percent of his passes for 1,291 yards, with six touchdowns and five interceptions. He has been sacked 18 times.

“If we come out with a win on Sunday, that is a huge division win,” Mayfield said. “The Steelers are leading it right now. We like to think of it as these games count as two down the road. We need to take advantage of this opportunity and put ourselves in a good spot moving forward.”

Cleveland has settled into an unsettling pattern of playing better in the second half.

“We have not started fast enough … and we are firing on all cylinders in the second half,” Browns coach Hue Jackson said. “My whole thing there is if we can put it together — first half and second half — then maybe we will have a better chance of finishing some of these games and winning. I want to take a really good look at it, be very thorough through it, watch it all and see where I can help — infuse myself, I do plan on doing that, infuse myself to help and assist our offensive coaching staff.”

The last part of Jackson’s comment addressed concerns that he might usurp some of offensive coordinator Todd Haley’s responsibilities after he said following Sunday’s 26-23 loss at Tampa Bay that he would take an increased role in the offense. Jackson clarified that he is not taking over play-calling.

While Cleveland was falling at Tampa, the Pittsburgh coaching staff spent its bye week reflecting and planning.

“We spent some time focusing on us, what we’ve done schematically,” coach Mike Tomlin said.

The week off gave the Steelers a chance to get healthy.

Strong safety Morgan Burnett (groin), who has missed the past four games, and linebacker L.J. Fort (ankle) were full participants in practice Wednesday. Receiver Darrius Heyward-Bey (ankle) and tight end Xavier Grimble (concussion) were limited.

The Browns are more beat up, with 12 players — 10 of them starters or potential starters — on the injured list. Those who are out or unlikely to play against Pittsburgh include linebacker Joe Schobert (hamstring), receiver Rashard Higgins (knee) and cornerback E.J. Gaines (concussion).

