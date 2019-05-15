Browns RB Hunt: ‘I’ve got to earn everybody’s trust’
Browns RB Hunt: ‘I’ve got to earn everybody’s trust’
Cleveland running back Kareem Hunt said he promised the Browns there will not be another incident like the one that led to his eight-game suspension to start the 2019 season.
“I’ve apologized for my actions in the past and definitely won’t make those same mistakes,” Hunt told reporters Wednesday in Cleveland, where he is attending organized team activities.
Hunt signed with the Browns on Feb. 11, about two and a half months after being cut by Kansas City. The Chiefs parted ways with their leading rusher after a video surfaced of him kicking and shoving a woman at a Cleveland hotel.
Hunt, 23, said he hasn’t had a chance to apologize to the woman face to face, but said he would if given that chance.
The 2017 Pro Bowl selection and Ohio native said he hopes to make a fresh start with the Browns.
“It turned out to be good landing in a situation like the Browns, close to home again,” Hunt said. “I just have to sit back [during the suspension] and keep faith and better myself as a person.”
He also said he is currently undergoing counseling twice a week and is planning to get baptized this Sunday.
“I’ve got to earn everybody’s trust,” Hunt said.
A third-round pick out of Toledo in 2017, Hunt rushed for 2,151 yards and 15 touchdowns and caught 79 passes for 833 yards and 10 scores in 27 games with the Chiefs. He won the NFL rushing title as a rookie with 1,327 yards.
The Seattle Seahawks are giving journeyman quarterback Geno Smith a shot at backing up the NFL’s highest-paid player.
Seattle signed the 28-year-old on Wednesday and said he will compete with former Denver Broncos first-round pick Paxton Lynch to back up starter Russell Wilson.
The New York Jets’ second-round selection in 2013, Smith joins his fourth NFL team. He was 12-18 as a starter over four seasons with the Jets, lost his only start with the New York Giants in 2017, and attempted just four passes with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2018.
In 40 career games, Smith has completed 57.7 percent of his passes for 6,182 yards with 29 touchdowns and 36 interceptions. Smith has also rushed for 661 yards and seven scores.
Lynch, 25, was 1-3 as a Denver starter and completed 61.7 percent of his passes for 792 yards with four touchdowns and four picks. The Broncos cut him last September, and he signed with Seattle in January.
Last month the Seahawks signed Wilson, a five-time Pro Bowl selection, to a contract extension through 2023 that averages $35 million per season.
The New England Patriots are in talks to bring back former linebacker Jamie Collins, NFL Network reported Wednesday.
Collins, 29, spent three-plus seasons with New England before being dealt to the Cleveland Browns for a conditional third-round pick midway through the 2016 season. Cleveland gave Collins a four-year, $50 million extension in January of 2017, but he was released this March after 30 games with the club.
The Patriots took Collins in the second round of the 2013 draft, and he blossomed with a Pro Bowl 2015 campaign, when he racked up 89 tackles (eight for loss), 5.5 sacks, five forced fumbles, an interception and six passes defensed in just 12 games.
In 50 games (41 starts) with the Patriots, Collins totaled 326 tackles, 10.5 sacks, 10 forced fumbles, five interceptions and 16 passes defensed.
After missing 10 games to injury in 2017, Collins played in all 16 for the first time in his career last year, totaling 104 tackles, four sacks, an interception and four passes defensed for the Browns.
If he does rejoin the Patriots, Collins would be coached by a former teammate, as he played alongside current inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo from 2013-15.
With a Par 70 course measuring 7,459 yards and featuring gnarly rough, the winner of the 101st PGA Championship at Bethpage Black this week will need to drive the ball long — and straight.
He will also have to cope with a partisan New York crowd expected to number around 60,000 fans daily.
Five good bets to hoist the Wanamaker Trophy come Sunday:
Lucas Bjerregaard, Denmark (150/1 by Bovada.com): We’ll go straight to our longshot pick. The 44th-ranked player in the world still isn’t a household name, but Bjerregaard’s game is well respected by his peers. He has also been playing more in the States this year, including knocking off Tiger Woods en route to the semifinals of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play in March. Great odds on an emerging player, with the downsides being two missed cuts in his past three events and little Sunday experience on the game’s grandest stages.
Tiger Woods, United States (11/1): Woods will have the crowd behind him and can’t be counted out, but he also hasn’t played a competitive round since winning the Masters last month. Few players understand the nuances of how to get around the Black Course better than the 2002 U.S. Open champion on the difficult track, and his course management is second to none. To be in contention on Sunday, Woods must drive the ball well and convert the short putts that have nagged him at times as he has aged. Tiger still gets our nod over world No. 1 Dustin Johnson (10/1), who is tied for 74th on the PGA Tour in final-round scoring (70.22) this season, including several notable Sunday implosions.
Tommy Fleetwood, England (28/1): Fleetwood is going to earn his major breakthrough sooner than later. One of the world’s elite ball-strikers, the Englishman hasn’t cracked the top 35 in his past two majors but did finish second at last year’s U.S. Open and has spent plenty of time on the first page of major leaderboards. He also earned a T-5 at this year’s Players Championship and is coming off a T-8 at the British Masters.
Brooks Koepka, United States: (10/1): Koepka has won three of the past eight majors and is a combined 47-under par in his past five PGA appearances — including a record-setting 72-hole score of 264 at Bellerive last year. He lives for the major stage, has more than enough firepower and is coming off a solid solo fourth at the AT&T Byron Nelson.
Rory McIlroy (11/1): A two-time PGA Championship winner (2012, 2014) seeking his first major in five years, no one has been more consistent in 2019 than the recently turned 30-year-old Northern Irishman. He has top-10 finishes in all but one of his nine starts this year, and most important, he is the best all-around driver of the golf ball in the world. If he can get even warm with his inconsistent putter this week, McIlroy should be in line to capture his fifth career major.
The Arizona Cardinals promoted former Pro Bowl safety Adrian Wilson to director of pro scouting, in one of several personnel moves announced Wednesday.
A five-time Pro Bowler and 2009 first-team All-Pro across 12 seasons (2001-12) with Arizona, Wilson joined the Cardinals’ front office in 2016. The 39-year-old has worked in both the pro and college scouting departments for the team.
Wilson’s promotion filled a position vacated by the promotion of another former Cardinals safety, Quentin Harris, who was named director of player personnel after serving as director of pro scouting since 2013.
Harris, 42, played four of his five NFL seasons for the Cardinals from 2002-05, then joined the front office in 2007.
The team also promoted Dru Grigson — the team’s director of college scouting for the last six years — to assistant director of player personnel and Chris Culmer to director of college scouting. Another former player, Josh Scobey, was promoted to western regional scout.
Tiger Woods skipped his final practice round Wednesday, deciding to rest rather than play another nine holes ahead of Thursday’s start of the 101st PGA Championship.
Woods, who has not played a competitive round since winning the Masters last month, has played only nine holes this week. He opted to focus primarily on practicing around the course, although his agent noted that Woods also played the course last week.
“He’s all good, just getting some rest,” agent Mark Steinberg told ESPN in shooting down rumors that Woods may be dealing with an illness. “Saw the course last week, all is good.”
Woods’ yacht was docked in Oyster Bay more than two weeks ago, and the golfer arrived in Farmingdale, N.Y. last week. The 2002 U.S. Open champion at Bethpage Black also knows the course well.
The 43-year-old Woods indicated during his Tuesday press conference that managing energy over four days on the course measuring nearly 7,500 yards will be critical.
“There’s definitely going to be a component to stamina this week as the week goes on,” Woods said. “Four days over a tough championship that is mentally and physically taxing takes its toll.”
Woods won his 15th major championship last month and is currently three away from Jack Nicklaus’ all-time record.
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton had minor ankle surgery but should be ready for training camp, NFL Network reported Wednesday.
The Cowboys’ 2017 first-round draft pick tweeted a picture of himself Tuesday with his left leg in a boot, referring to the situation as a “minor setback.”
Charlton, 24, is entering the third year of his four-year, $10 million rookie contract.
He has recorded just four sacks in 27 games since Dallas made him the 28th overall pick out of Michigan. Injuries limited him to 11 games last season.
The New York Jets fired general manager Mike Maccagnan on Wednesday and named first-year head coach Adam Gase as the interim GM.
Hired in January of 2015, Maccagnan had two years remaining on the contract extension he signed at the end of the 2017 season.
Team chairman and CEO Christopher Johnson issued a statement saying the decision was made “in the best long-term interests of the New York Jets.”
“This morning, I informed Mike that he was being relieved of his duties as General Manager of the team, effective immediately,” Johnson said. “Mike helped to execute the strategic vision of the organization during the last four seasons and especially the past few months. However, I came to the decision to make a change after much thought and a careful assessment of what would be in the best long-term interests of the New York Jets.”
Johnson said the search for a permanent general manager would begin immediately.
During the NFL draft last month, Maccagnan denied reports of simmering turmoil with Gase.
“Actually, I think Adam and I have worked very well together,” Maccagnan said at the time. “I’m sure like in any process, there’s times you may have different opinions. It’s just like in a scouting meeting, you may have different opinions on a player.
“But from my standpoint, I’ve had a very good working relationship with Adam. He has a very good sense of humor. He makes me laugh quite a bit, which is one of the things I really like working with him.”
Multiple reports indicated that Gase wasn’t pleased with the Jets’ approach in free agency.
Maccagnan maneuvered to add at least three starters in March, including running back Le’Veon Bell. Linebacker C.J. Mosley signed a five-year deal and the Jets acquired offensive lineman Kelechi Osemele.
“I don’t think I’m really going to sit here and comment on my job,” Maccagnan said last month. “I’m focused on the draft. I feel very good about the situation we’re in. I feel very good about working with Adam going forward.”
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Jets’ front-office shakeup Wednesday also included the dismissal of vice president of player personnel Brian Heimerdinger.
Maccagnan was named the NFL Executive of the Year in 2015 by the Pro Football Writers Association.
Before joining the Jets, he worked in the scouting department for the Houston Texans from 2000-14 and scouted for the Washington Redskins from 1994-2000.
Rory McIlroy said Tuesday that it is “more likely than not” he will play in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
The 30-year-old Northern Irishman declined to play in the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, and he said previously that he was unlikely to play in Tokyo. While stopping short of committing to the Games next summer, McIlroy did acknowledge that he has given it more thought.
“I just saw it was announced that the British Masters is that week next year,” McIlroy said when asked at his press conference at the PGA Championship. “No, I don’t know. More likely than not I will play (in the Olympics).
“I think it would be a great experience. We’re going to play the Open (Championship) and then probably go back to Memphis and then go to Tokyo. So it’s sort of going to be one of those deals where we probably get in on Tuesday, tee it up on a Thursday, and then we’ve got to get ready for the rest of the season.”
McIlroy created a controversy late last year when he indicated he might give up his European Tour card to focus on the PGA Tour. That potentially would put any future captaincy of the European Ryder Cup team in jeopardy, and McIlroy later revised his schedule and is expected to meet the minimum requirements of the European Tour.
However, he was still considered to be on the fence about the next Olympics until asked about it Tuesday.
“It’s just one of those things where it’s just in the middle of a really busy stretch,” he said. “But yeah, right now in my mind I’ll most likely play.”
He also put to rest any question about which country he would represent. McIlroy has the choice of competing on the British or Irish teams since Northern Ireland does not have its own Olympic team. He chose the Irish team in 2016 before withdrawing. McIlroy cited the Zika virus as a concern at the time, although some believed the need to choose one country to represent over another played a role.
“I’m excited to play for Ireland,” he said Tuesday. “I’m excited that Neil Manchip, who was our national coach when I was an amateur, is going to lead the team. I don’t know who might be going on that team, as well, whether it’s Shane (Lowry) or Seamus (Power) or whoever, but yeah, I’m excited for it.
“It’s going to be a great experience, and probably a little bit nostalgic because it’ll bring me back to 15 years ago, whenever I was doing that with the same people, with Neil, with Shane. So it’s going to be cool.”
–Field Level Media
Tiger Woods is one of five golfers who could leave Bethpage on Sunday ranked No. 1 in the world.
Dustin Johnson sits atop the Official World Golf Rankings entering this week’s PGA Championship in Farmingdale, N.Y., followed in the top five by Justin Rose, defending PGA champion Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas.
Thomas withdrew this week due to a wrist injury.
Rose, Koepka and McIlroy could all ascend to No. 1 with a victory at the PGA.
It’s a little more complicated for Woods, who climbed from 13th to sixth following last month’s Masters triumph. Woods not only must capture his 16th major championship, he also needs Johnson to place outside the top 10 and for Rose and Koepka to finish worse than second.
That scenario would vault Woods to No. 1 for the first time since March 2013. Woods has spent a record 683 weeks in that position, including most of the 2000s.
Now that Josh Rosen has made his move for a fresh start with the Miami Dolphins, the 22-year-old quarterback who experienced a disappointing rookie season with the Arizona Cardinals is ready to start talking. Well, more like trash talking.
Appearing Tuesday on the “The Rich Eisen Show,” Rosen let out his feelings about the organization that gave up on him in favor of grabbing Kyler Murray with the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.
“I love everyone in that building with the exception of maybe one or two guys,” Rosen said on the radio show. “I mean, the only thing that truly did kind of frustrate me through this whole process is, like, I still haven’t heard from my old GM (Cardinals general manager Steve Keim). Like, I didn’t talk to him for months before, didn’t talk to him … after.”
If Rosen was upset about being let go by the Cardinals, it had more to do with how it was done than why it was done.
“I was literally in Arizona until the one minute before the draft, I got a call from (new Cardinals coach) Kliff (Kingsbury) saying that they were about to draft Kyler, but I mean, not for a millisecond was I shying away from competition,” Rosen said.
“I have the utmost respect for Kliff. I don’t slight anyone for making business decisions that they think is best for them and their family, but I just really appreciated how he kind of acted like a man and was very respectful, he was wishing me the best. He called me even the day after the draft wishing me good luck, and I wished him good luck. I even gave Kyler a call, sent him a text that said, ‘Good luck, wishing you the best.'”
Keim traded Rosen, the No. 10 overall pick in 2018 out of UCLA, for the 62nd overall pick this year, which the Cardinals used to select receiver Andy Isabella, and a 2020 fifth-round choice.
“For the most part, I’m just ready to put that whole chapter behind me and keep pushing on and playing football,” Rosen said.
Rosen, 22, went 3-10 as a starter for Arizona last year. He completed 55.2 percent of his passes for 2,278 yards with 11 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions.
–Field Level Media
Now that Josh Rosen has made his move for a fresh start with the Miami Dolphins, the 22-year-old quarterback who experienced a disappointing rookie season with the Arizona Cardinals is ready to start talking. Well, more like trash talking.
Appearing Tuesday on the “The Rich Eisen Show,” Rosen let out his feelings about the organization that gave up on him in favor of grabbing Kyler Murray with the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.
“I love everyone in that building with the exception of maybe one or two guys,” Rosen said on the radio show. “I mean, the only thing that truly did kind of frustrate me through this whole process is, like, I still haven’t heard from my old GM (Cardinals general manager Steve Keim). Like, I didn’t talk to him for months before, didn’t talk to him … after.”
Keim traded Rosen, the No. 10 overall pick in 2018 out of UCLA, for the 62nd overall pick this year, and a 2020 fifth-round choice. Rosen, 22, went 3-10 as a starter for Arizona last year. He completed 55.2 percent of his passes for 2,278 yards with 11 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions.
–Indianapolis police are investigating after dozens of shots were fired into the home of Colts assistant Parks Frazier over the weekend. No residents were home when the incident occurred.
Witnesses told police that eight young men jumped out of three vehicles and fired more than 80 rounds at about 6 p.m. local time Sunday, according to WTHR-TV.
The report also said the back door of the home was kicked in and more shots were fired inside. According to the police report obtained by WRTV-TV, police found handgun and rifle casings in the street as well as a cellphone that may have been dropped at the scene.
–Free agent defensive end and former No. 3 overall pick Dion Jordan will serve a 10-game suspension for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing drugs.
Jordan, 29, learned that an arbitrator had denied his appeal, according to NFL.com.
The former Miami Dolphins (2013-14) and Seattle Seahawks (2017-18) defender tested positive three times in four weeks in December and January for the use of Adderall, a prescription medication he had been approved to take in the past to treat ADHD. His therapeutic use exemption (TUE) had expired, however.
–Former Atlanta Falcons guard Andy Levitre announced his retirement on social media after 10 seasons and 143 starts with three NFL teams.
“Unfortunately, due to injury my body won’t allow me to continue any longer,” he wrote on Instagram, one day before his 33rd birthday. “Thank you to my wife and children, my family, friends, coaches, teammates and all of the fans who supported me on this journey.”
Levitre ranked among the most durable players in the league for most of his career, starting all 16 games in each of his first eight seasons with the Buffalo Bills, Tennessee Titans and Atlanta.
–The Minnesota Vikings signed center Garrett Bradbury, the 18th overall pick in the April draft, to a four-year rookie deal worth a reported $12.88 million.
“It’s awesome to get it done,” Bradbury told the team’s official website. “It’s done. … I’m a Viking. It’s good that I can put this to rest and get back to football.”
The St. Paul Pioneer Press reported the value of the contract, which includes a $7.39 million signing bonus and the standard fifth-year option. Bradbury, 23, won the Rimington Trophy as the nation’s top collegiate center last season at North Carolina State and earned consensus All-America and first-team All-ACC honors.
–Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman Tyrone Crawford is facing a June 13 pretrial conference related to a misdemeanor count of unlawful assembly.
The charge stems from an incident that video shows took place on March 15 at Coyote Ugly Saloon in Panama City Beach, Fla. Crawford entered a not-guilty plea in the case on April 12.
TMZ published a video Tuesday that showed Crawford engaged with security staff at the bar as he attempted to keep a security officer from detaining a member of his party.
Lawyers for parents who said their son died after a night of drinking at Tiger Woods’ Florida restaurant alleged Tuesday that restaurant staff destroyed video evidence that showed him drinking at the bar before he crashed his car.
The family of Nicholas Immesberger, who died last December, have filed a wrongful death suit naming the restaurant, Woods and his girlfriend, Erica Herman, who is the general manager of the eatery, called The Woods.
Immesberger’s parents allege their son had a “habitual problem” with alcohol and had been overserved. A bartender there, Immesberger stayed and had drinks following a work shift at the Jupiter, Fla., restaurant.
“One of the most significant issues we have here is the destruction of evidence,” attorney Spencer Kuvin said Tuesday, per ESPN. “Obviously it shows that somebody knew something had gone wrong and they wanted to get rid of that evidence. We have evidence to show that that videotape, showing Nick at the bar that night after he got off at 3 p.m., drinking for three hours at the bar, was destroyed shortly after the crash had occurred.
“So we have, through our investigation, uncovered evidence to show that the bar knew what happened, they knew about the crash that night and shortly thereafter that video evidence was destroyed and deleted off the servers they had there at The Woods.”
After ending his shift on Dec. 10, 2018, Immesberger allegedly stuck around and drank to the point of intoxication before the 24-year-old left the restaurant. He later died after losing control of his car and swerved across three lanes of highway traffic before going airborne and landing in a grassy patch, according to the Florida Highway Patrol, per the Palm Beach Post.
At the time of the crash, Immesberger’s reported blood alcohol level was more than three times the legal limit at .256.
The lawsuit filed in Palm Beach County alleges that Woods “was directly responsible for ensuring that his employees and management … were not over serving its employees/customers.”
Woods, 43, called Immesberger’s death a “terrible ending” during a press conference Tuesday in Farmingdale, N.Y., where he is competing in this weekend’s PGA Championship — his first tournament since winning his fifth Masters in April.
“We’re all very sad that Nick passed away,” Woods said. “It was a terrible night, a terrible ending. And we feel bad for him and his entire family. It is very sad.”
Free-agent defensive end and former No. 3 overall pick Dion Jordan will serve a 10-game suspension for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing drugs.
Jordan, 29, learned Tuesday that an arbitrator had denied his appeal, according to NFL.com.
The former Miami Dolphins (2013-14) and Seattle Seahawks (2017-18) defender tested positive three times in four weeks in December and January for the use of Adderall, a prescription medication he had been approved to take in the past to treat ADHD. His therapeutic use exemption (TUE) had expired, however.
“I made a mistake,” Jordan told NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero by phone on Tuesday.
Jordan told Pelissero he knew his TUE was expired but took the medication to alleviate a stressful time with his family.
“I thought it was going to help me dial in — for the moment, for the day, whatever,” he said. “That was my intentions behind what I was doing. It was a bit much at the time. I’m not saying that it was the right thing. But for myself, it was just what I went to.”
Jordan previously served a four-game suspension in 2014 for a PED violation. He was then suspended for the entire 2015 season following another positive test for substance abuse.
Jordan has appeared in 43 games with just four starts, tallying 86 tackles and 8.5 sacks.
He told Pelissero he is staying sober and staying in shape in San Francisco, hoping for another shot in the league.
“I know I have the physical ability to go play football and help somebody win football games,” Jordan said.
Indianapolis police are investigating after dozens of shots were fired into the home of Colts assistant Parks Frazier over the weekend.
No residents were home when the incident occurred.
Witnesses told police that eight young men jumped out of three separate vehicles and fired more than 80 rounds at about 6 p.m. local time Sunday, according to WTHR-TV.
The report also said the back door of the home was kicked in and more shots were fired inside.
According to the police report obtained by WRTV-TV, police found handgun and rifle casings in the street as well as a cell phone that may have been dropped at the scene.
Frazier, 27, joined the Indianapolis staff in April 2018 as an assistant to head coach Frank Reich.
No arrests have been made and the authorities have not commented on a possible motive behind the shooting.
Former first-round draft pick EJ Manuel has retired from the NFL.
The Buffalo Bills chose Manuel with the No. 16 overall selection in the 2013 draft out of Florida State, but he failed to keep the starting quarterback spot.
In four seasons with Buffalo, he appeared in 28 games (17 starts) and had a 6-11 record. He completed 319 passes for 3,502 yards, throwing 19 touchdown passes and 15 interceptions.
He appeared in two games with Oakland in 2017 and started one, a loss, and didn’t see game action in 2018.
In the offseason, the 29-year-old signed with Kansas City to compete for the backup quarterback spot to Patrick Mahomes.
Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman Tyrone Crawford is facing a June 13 pretrial conference related to a misdemeanor count of unlawful assembly.
The charge stems from an incident that video shows took place on March 15 at Coyote Ugly Saloon in Panama City Beach, Fla.
TMZ published a video Tuesday that showed Crawford engaged with security staff at the bar as he attempted to keep a security officer from detaining a member of his party.
Crawford entered a not guilty plea in the case on April 12.
Crawford, 29, could be subject to punishment under the NFL personal conduct policy, even if not convicted.
Last season, Crawford started 15 games for the Cowboys and made a career-high 5.5 sacks. Dallas drafted Crawford, a Boise State product, in the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft.
Odell Beckham Jr. and Baker Mayfield are teaming up on the field Tuesday for the first time since the Cleveland Browns acquired the Pro Bowl wide receiver from the New York Giants.
ESPN reported Tuesday that Beckham plans to participate in most of the 10 voluntary organized team activity workouts, as well as the Browns’ mandatory minicamp, as the franchise takes its next step in a rebuild guided by general manager John Dorsey.
Beckham was recovering from ankle surgery last offseason and didn’t take part in most of the on-field workouts during the Giants’ offseason program while also angling for a new contract.
The Browns traded a first-round pick to the Giants and will pair him with his LSU teammate Jarvis Landry — acquired from the Miami Dolphins in 2018 — as Mayfield’s likely top targets.
In five seasons with the Giants, Beckham had 390 receptions for 5,476 yards and 44 touchdowns. He had 77 catches for 1,052 yards and six scores in 2018.
Odell Beckham Jr. and Baker Mayfield are teaming up on the field Tuesday for the first time since the Cleveland Browns acquired the Pro Bowl wide receiver from the New York Giants.
Beckham was on the field Tuesday and plans to participate in most of the 10 voluntary organized team activity workouts, as well as the Browns’ mandatory minicamp, as the franchise takes its next step in a rebuild guided by general manager John Dorsey.
Beckham was recovering from ankle surgery last offseason and didn’t take part in most of the on-field workouts during the Giants’ offseason program while also angling for a new contract.
The Browns traded a first-round pick to the Giants and will pair him with his LSU teammate Jarvis Landry — acquired from the Miami Dolphins in 2018 — as Mayfield’s likely top targets.
In five seasons with the Giants, Beckham had 390 receptions for 5,476 yards and 44 touchdowns. He had 77 catches for 1,052 yards and six scores in 2018.
Former Atlanta Falcons guard Andy Levitre announced his retirement on social media after 10 seasons and 143 starts with three NFL teams.
“Unfortunately, due to injury my body won’t allow me to continue any longer,” he wrote on Instagram on Tuesday, one day before his 33rd birthday. “Thank you to my wife and children, my family, friends, coaches, teammates and all of the fans who supported me on this journey.”
Levitre ranked among the most durable players in the league for most of his career, starting all 16 games in each of his first eight seasons with the Buffalo Bills (2009-12), Tennessee Titans (2013-14) and Falcons.
His streak of 140 consecutive regular season starts ended after he suffered a torn triceps in Week 13 of 2017.
The same injury limited the former second-round pick (51st overall in 2009) to just two games for Atlanta in 2018.
His contract expired with the Falcons following the 2018 season.
The Minnesota Vikings signed center Garrett Bradbury, the 18th overall pick in the April draft, to a four-year rookie deal worth a reported $12.88 million on Tuesday.
“It’s awesome to get it done,” Bradbury told the team’s official website. “It’s done. … I’m a Viking. It’s good that I can put this to rest and get back to football.”
The St. Paul Pioneer Press reported the value of the contract, which includes a $7.39 million signing bonus and the standard fifth-year option.
Bradbury’s deal also carries a $2.34 million salary cap hit for the Vikings, who entered Tuesday with just $664,266 in cap space, per the NFL Players Association’s public salary cap report.
The 23-year-old won the Rimington Trophy as the nation’s top center last season at North Carolina State and earned consensus All-America and first-team All-ACC honors.
