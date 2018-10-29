Browns fire coach Hue Jackson, name Gregg Williams interim
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Hue Jackson’s failed, flawed tenure with the Cleveland Browns is finally over.
The team fired its embattled coach on Monday, ending a run of futility nearly unmatched in NFL history. Jackson, who went 3-36-1 in two-plus seasons, was dismissed on Monday by general manager John Dorsey with the backing of owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam.
The Browns also dismissed offensive coordinator Todd Haley and named defensive coordinator Gregg Williams interim coach. Haley was in his first season on Jackson’s staff after spending the previous six in Pittsburgh.
“We greatly appreciate Hue’s commitment to the Cleveland Browns organization over the last 2½ years,” the Haslams said. “We understand how critical this time period is in the development of our football team, individually and collectively, and believed it was in the organization’s best interest to make the move at this time, in order to maximize our opportunities the rest of this season. We certainly only wish Hue, Michelle, and his family the best moving forward.”
Jackson’s firing came a day after the Browns (2-5-1) lost their 25th straight road game — 20 of them coming with Jackson in charge.
The Browns, who have not made the playoffs since 2002 amid a slew of coaching changes, have lost three straight games after a promising start to this season. They tied Pittsburgh in Week 1, but were beaten 33-18 on Sunday by the Steelers.
Jackson is the sixth straight Cleveland coach to be fired following the team’s second game against Pittsburgh. Romeo Crennel, Eric Mangini, Pat Shurmur, Rob Chudzinski and Mike Pettine all met the same demise.
The Browns host the Kansas City Chiefs (7-1) on Sunday.
For now, Williams is in charge as the Browns prepare to face the Kansas City Chiefs (7-1) on Sunday. Williams went 17-31 in three seasons as Buffalo’s coach from 2001-03, but the animated assistant is perhaps best known for being suspended by the NFL for the 2012 season for his role in the “Bountygate” scandal that rocked the New Orleans Saints.
Also, running backs coach Freddie Kitchens has been promoted to offensive coordinator.
Jimmy Haslam and Dorsey are scheduled to meet the media later Monday to discuss the shakeup.
Jackson was hired in 2016 by the Haslams, whose six years ownership have been marked by nearly constant change and bad football. The Haslams stuck by Jackson despite a 1-15 record in his first season and then after the Browns lost all 16 games last season, joining the 2008 Detroit Lions as only the second team in league history to go 0-16.
But beyond the lopsided losses, quarterback changes and bad luck, the Browns have been constantly saddled with drama and dysfunction under Jackson, who came to Cleveland after serving as Cincinnati’s offensive coordinator and went 8-8 as Oakland’s head coach in 2011.
Last week, Jackson’s offer to help Haley following a loss in Tampa Bay underscored another power struggle as Jackson fought to stay in control.
Following Sunday’s game, Jackson downplayed any dispute with his offensive coordinator.
“There’s nothing wrong with my relationship with Haley,” Jackson said. “I never said I wanted to take over play-calling. I said wanted to help, that’s it. But today it’s this big thing because sure, everyone is going to look and say what’s going on. The only thing that is going on is that we need to get better. We need to coach better, we need to play better.”
Jackson’s firing comes one day after the Cleveland Cavaliers fired coach Tyronn Lue, who led the team to an NBA title in 2016 but was struggling in his first season without star LeBron James. The Cavs are 0-6.
No miracle, just mistakes: Saints beat Vikings 30-20
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — P.J. Williams was having a hard time keeping up with Minnesota's dominant wide receiver duo, with frequent attacks by the Vikings on the third-year nickel cornerback for New Orleans during long touchdown drives each of their first two possessions.
Williams and the Saints sure enjoyed their revenge.
With assistance on a forced fumble that set up a touchdown late in the second quarter and an interception he returned for a score midway through the third quarter, Williams had quite the eventful night for the Saints in their 30-20 victory over the Vikings on Sunday .
“Part of being a cornerback in the NFL is to be able to bounce back,” Williams said, adding: “It was a little relief, definitely, after giving up a few plays.”
The Saints (6-1) were tied for the second-fewest takeaways in the league entering this rematch of the divisional round playoff game last season that Stefon Diggs won for the Vikings with that stunning last-snap 61-yard catch and run for a touchdown . Though the action was packed with plenty of highlight-reel plays, this one lacked the down-the-stretch tension and that where-were-you moment that immediately went viral like the “Minneapolis Miracle.”
“We felt as if we were in a shootout until the third quarter, and then you felt them break,” Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan said. “At some point, they didn’t want it anymore.”
Adam Thielen was putting together yet another stellar performance for the Vikings (4-3-1), who were on the verge of extending a 13-10 lead when Thielen plunged forward for extra yardage after a short first-down catch. Williams and Alex Anzalone converged and pried the ball loose at the 14, and Marshon Lattimore scooped up the fumble to start a 54-yard return . Two plays later, the Saints were in the end zone to complete the sharp momentum shift.
“You can’t make mistakes against a really good football team,” said Thielen, who had seven receptions for 103 yards and a touchdown.
Diggs, who had his own standout game with 10 catches for 119 yards and a score, was largely responsible for the other crucial gaffe by the Vikings. Though the stat sheet will forever show that Cousins was picked off by Williams, Diggs stopped his drag route too soon while his under-pressure quarterback tried to dump the ball off to where he was counting on Diggs to be. Williams grabbed it instead and raced the other way for a 27-13 lead .
“He just did what he was supposed to do, threw it to the spot,” Diggs said. “Miscommunication, and I take full responsibility.”
Here are some other key developments from the game:
STAYING STRONG
Thielen climbed over the neck of Williams for a tricky third-down catch on the first drive for the Vikings. Diggs beat him with a back-shoulder grab at the goal line and again four plays later on a toe-tap touchdown at the edge of the end zone on fourth down. On the next possession, Williams had a pass interference penalty that set up a short scoring run by Latavius Murray.
The Saints, who were outgained 420-273 in total yardage, were able to keep their confidence and energy high despite the unfavorable start and stay undefeated in four road games this year.
“We knew it was going to be a hard-fought game,” said quarterback Drew Brees, who had only 120 passing yards and threw his first interception after 231 attempts without one but went 18 for 23 to maintain his league-leading 77.4 completion percentage. “The difference was getting some of those turnovers.”
GOING FOR IT
Diggs and Thielen each scored their touchdowns on fourth-and-goal plays from the 1, but in between the fumble and the interception was another pivotal negative play for the Vikings. The fourth-and-1, empty-backfield pass by Cousins from their own 45 on the opening possession of the second half was incomplete when Lattimore knocked the ball out of Laquon Treadwell’s hands. Vikings coach Mike Zimmer and offensive coordinator John DeFilippo decided earlier in the week they’d take an aggressive approach in those situations, with the indefatigable Brees and bold-and-unpredictable coach Sean Payton on the other side.
“I love that they stuck to that plan,” Cousins said.
THIELEN IT
Thielen tied Calvin Johnson’s NFL record of eight straight 100-yard receiving games, set in 2012 with Detroit. He also matched Patrick Jeffers with a fifth consecutive game with 100-plus yards and at least one touchdown, a mark set in 1999 for Carolina.
“I think I’ve said this eight weeks in a row: 100 yards doesn’t mean anything unless you’re winning games,” Thielen said.
DUAL THREAT
Alvin Kamara capped the opening touchdown drive by catching a forward flip from Brees on a jet sweep play with both backup quarterbacks, Teddy Bridgewater and Taysom Hill, lined up as wide receivers. Hill had taken a turn at quarterback earlier and threw a 44-yard pass to Michael Thomas.
Kamara soared into the end zone for a rushing score after Lattimore’s return, aided by a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on Treadwell. Kamara, who had 20 touches on the team’s 53 offensive plays, has at least one rushing and one receiving touchdown in four different games. That’s the second-most in the first two seasons of a career during the Super Bowl era, behind Edgerrin James and his six such games for Indianapolis in 1999-2000.
Hunt’s hurdling TD catch helps Chiefs to sweep of Broncos
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kareem Hunt did everything but score on his best run against the Bengals, spinning away from a pair of would-be tacklers and hurdling another before getting dragged down short of the goal line.
He made sure to cap another incredible run against Denver with a score.
This time, Hunt grabbed a shovel pass from Patrick Mahomes, darted through the arm-tackles of two Denver defenders and then leaped over cornerback Will Parks. Justin Simmons leaped onto his back, and Hunt proceeded to drag him the rest of the way for the Chiefs’ clinching touchdown on Sunday.
Kansas City went on to beat the Broncos 30-23 to complete the season sweep .
“That might have been the best run of the season anywhere,” said Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, who had a TD catch of his own. “It makes you want to block for him every time he takes the rock.”
The Chiefs (7-1) got production from just about everyone on Sunday, though.
Mahomes threw for 303 yard and four touchdowns, Sammy Watkins had 107 yards and two scores, and Tyreek Hill had three catches for 70 yards before leaving late with a minor groin injury.
“I don’t know how many plays they’ve got,” Broncos linebacker Von Miller said. “Whatever plays they’ve got, they’ve got counters off that. So, they can show you the same play 10 times, run it 10 times, and then on the 11th time switch it up. They’re extremely well coached.”
As for the Broncos, well, their coaching has been increasingly called into question.
They committed 10 penalties for 83 yards, and that doesn’t count several that were offsetting or declined. Many of them wiped out big gains by undrafted rookie Phillip Lindsay, who still managed to run for 95 yards and a touchdown in his first career start.
The Broncos (3-5) also had two late turnovers that spoiled any chance of a comeback.
“Without those penalties, without being pushed back, we never get in those third-and-longs, and we control the game,” Broncos coach Vance Joseph said. “They never stopped us until we got those penalties. Again, we’ll go back and look at the tape and see whether those penalties are good or bad, but again it’s over. We can’t go back and play the game over again.”
No, the Chiefs get to look ahead to a trip to Cleveland while the Broncos have to begin preparing for a home date with Houston. Here are five takeaways heading into the next week:
INJURY UPDATE
Hill appeared to tweak his groin early in the game, but he continued to play until the fourth quarter. That’s when the Chiefs’ wide receiver joined Frank Zombo (hamstring) and fellow LB Anthony Hitchens (ribs) in the trainer’s room.
The Broncos lost LB Brandon Marshall (knee) and WR Isaiah McKenzie (hip) during the game.
DIVISION DOMINANCE
Along with winning their seventh straight over the Broncos, the Chiefs won for the 19th time in their last 21 games against the AFC West. They are 3-0 in the division this year as they seek back-to-back-to-back titles for the first time in franchise history.
BRONCOS BRIGHT SPOT
Denver played without rookie running back Royce Freeman, who was out with an ankle injury. Lindsay answered with a big performance, though, and Devontae Booker had 78 yards rushing on just nine carries as the Broncos averaged 6.3 per attempt against the Chiefs defense.
“I knew Book was going to play well because he’s just been waiting for his chance,” Joseph said. “I knew Lindsey was going to play well. I knew we could block them up front.”
UNDER PRESSURE
The Chiefs produced five sacks and six tackles for loss, despite playing without $100 million pass rusher Justin Houston. Dee Ford had three of the sacks, including one that produced a fumble that Kansas City recovered. Breeland Speaks and Chris Jones had the others.
O-LINE HOLDS UP
The Chiefs were missing C Mitch Morse (concussion) and two injured offensive guards, yet they managed to hold up fairly well. Austin Reiter made his second NFL start and first for the Chiefs at center while Andrew Wylie held down the right guard spot.
“Me and Wylie were talking about that, when we get in the huddle and see Tyreek and we see all those guys in there, Kareem, we’re like, ‘Wow, there’s a lot of weapons on this offense,” Reiter said. “It’s really fun to play with those guys.”
Seahawks feeling upbeat after victory over Lions
DETROIT (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks celebrated a touchdown by acting out a baseball game in the end zone. Later, their punter ran for a first down when he was supposed to take a safety.
Fair to say they're playing with confidence again.
Russell Wilson finished with a perfect passer rating, throwing three touchdown passes in Seattle’s 28-14 victory over the Detroit Lions on Sunday. The Seahawks and Lions came into the game with .500 records, but this matchup didn’t seem all that even. Seattle forced three turnovers , and after scoring three TDs in the second quarter, the Seahawks led comfortably the rest of the way.
“We’re having fun, we’re in our groove and it feels good,” linebacker K.J. Wright said. “It’s a perfect time, coming off the bye week, to just really take off. We have a home game next week and we just have to start stacking these wins on top of each other.”
After one second-quarter touchdown, the Seahawks (4-3) celebrated in the end zone with a baseball scene. Tyler Lockett was the pitcher and fellow receiver Doug Baldwin was the batter. The “pitch” was Lockett throwing the football toward Baldwin, and when Baldwin was hit by the ball, he ran at Lockett as if charging the mound.
Two other receivers were involved: Jaron Brown acted as the catcher, and David Moore served as the umpire.
“World Series, so we had to try to do something,” Moore said.
The Lions (3-4) weren’t having nearly as much fun. Down 14 late in the fourth quarter, they allowed punter Michael Dickson to run for a first down. Dickson took the snap in his own end zone and was supposed to take a safety, but Detroit reacted so poorly that after drifting across the back of the end zone, Dickson figured he had a chance for a first down and took off running.
“Obviously, that part of the game we’re trying to do anything we can to get the ball and get after it,” Lions coach Matt Patricia said. “They were trying to take the safety and play that play there, and we obviously let him out and let him run. He saw the space and he took it.”
Other items of note from Seattle’s victory:
GROUNDED
Detroit’s rookie running back, Kerryon Johnson, was held to 22 yards on eight carries after running for a career-high 158 yards in his previous game against Miami.
QUITE A LINE
Wilson was 14 of 17 for 248 yards and three touchdowns, for a perfect passer rating of 158.3.
“Beautiful game,” coach Pete Carroll said. “Not just that, Russell’s doing more than just that. We ran the ball for 170-something yards today. He found some opportunities to run it and fix some things for us and took advantage of the game plan. He did a great job.”
DEBUT
Defensive tackle Damon Harrison played his first game for the Lions since being acquired in a trade from the New York Giants. He had seven tackles and a sack, but Detroit was outrushed 176-34.
IN THEIR THOUGHTS
The Seahawks dedicated a game ball afterward to owner Paul Allen, who died Oct. 15. This was Seattle’s first game since then.
“He meant so much to us, all of us players,” Wilson said. “The culture that he was able to create that will forever live on here for the Seattle Seahawks and the impact that he’s made, not just for us as individuals, as a team, but also as a city. There’s probably not too many people that have impacted the world more than he has.”
UP NEXT
The Seahawks host the Los Angeles Chargers next weekend, while Detroit plays at Minnesota.
A half-dozen NFL coaches worthy of praise this season
Some fans are shaking their heads in wonderment at the performances of some first-year head coaches who keep on losing. Others are campaigning to get rid of an incumbent.
Yet there's an impressive number of men doing terrific jobs who deserve to be praised as we approach the halfway mark of the NFL
Some fans are shaking their heads in wonderment at the performances of some first-year head coaches who keep on losing. Others are campaigning to get rid of an incumbent.
Yet there’s an impressive number of men doing terrific jobs who deserve to be praised as we approach the halfway mark of the NFL schedule.
Try Pete Carroll in Seattle. Jay Gruden in Washington (while his older brother’s return has been a fiasco in Oakland). Ron Rivera in Carolina. Anthony Lynn in Los Angeles. Matt Nagy in Chicago. And Bill O’Brien in Houston.
The key measurement with that half-dozen is talent. More specifically, none of those six has a ton of talent at his disposal, though all have some star players.
But Gruden has a first-place team. So does O’Brien.
Rivera’s Panthers look like a solid bet for the playoffs. Lynn’s Chargers are 5-2 and in good position to be in the postseason. Nagy’s Bears are vastly improved over John Fox’s group of 2017, and Carroll — the only Super Bowl winner in this group — might be doing his best job in a highly distinguished career with the Seahawks.
In a year when so many coaches are being lambasted, from newcomers Pat Shurmur in New Jersey to Steve Wilks in Arizona to newcomer/oldtimer Gruden in Oakland, it’s worthwhile and refreshing to take a look at some jobs well done. Very well done.
PETE CARROLL
While the Seahawks aren’t in full-blown rebuild mode, they are remaking the roster and reaffirming themselves as a hard-hitting, run-first (and effectively), aggressive squad that doesn’t back down. Their victory at Detroit was their best in a 4-3 season during which they started 0-2.
Carroll is fitting in new parts, particularly in the secondary and at running back. He’s getting strong leadership from Bobby Wagner, Russell Wilson and Doug Baldwin, but lots of credit needs to be thrown his way for doing quite a bit with less than usual.
BILL O’BRIEN
When the Texans dropped their first three games, people were placing O’Brien on a Lone Star hotseat. Now, he’s sitting atop the AFC South with a club that should win that division of underachievers.
Not that Houston is underachieving. The poor start had much to do with returning players such as the Texans’ best, J.J. Watt, and quarterback Deshaun Watson not being back to full strength. Now they are.
This is a balanced team when all the parts are available. O’Brien doesn’t panic, he instructs well, and his is a team on the rise.
JAY GRUDEN
Is Washington the most-talented team in the NFC East? Nope.
Is it the most consistent? Nope.
What the Redskins do is protect the ball (just five giveaways, trailing only Atlanta’s four), stymie opposing offenses, and rely on some excellent veterans such as Ryan Kerrigan, Josh Norman and Alex Smith. Plus, Gruden was willing to reach out to Adrian Peterson, who has shown he has plenty left — so much so he might be the front-runner for Comeback Player of the Year.
While there’s turmoil in Dallas and New York, and rumblings fostered by the mediocre performance by the defending champion Eagles, all is going smoothly in D.C. Credit Gruden
RON RIVERA
Yes, in 2015 he guided the Panthers to the NFC title. He still has Cam Newton and Greg Olsen and Luke Kuechly.
But these Panthers, who have beaten the Eagles, Bengals and Ravens, aren’t at the level of the team that fell to the Broncos in the Super Bowl 2 ½ years ago. Their offensive line is shaky, their receivers are inconsistent, and they’ve shuffled their secondary.
They’re also 5-2 and Rivera has one of the best relationships, on and off the field, with his players of any coach in football.
ANTHONY LYNN
Lynn’s best defensive player, Joey Bosa, has been sidelined all year. The Chargers have relied on rookies — safety Derwin James is among the top defensive newcomers in the league — and a few other youngsters, and it’s working to the tune of nine picks to three allowed, 18 sacks to 10 allowed.
Philip Rivers is having one of his best seasons of a borderline Hall of Fame career, in great part because Lynn gives his quarterback lots of freedom.
You hear criticism that the Chargers haven’t beaten anyone good. Well, a large number of teams would love their 5-2 record.
MATT NAGY
Every week, the Bears play an opponent tough. Their defense is rugged, particularly if Khalil Mack is healthy. Their offense is developing, not rapidly but steadily. Where Mitchell Trubisky has progressed in his second season and first under Nagy is where the Jets, Cardinals, Bills and Browns hope their first-rounders of this year get to in 2019.
He’s aggressive with the ball and without it, playing to win rather than playing not to lose. Whether he can keep the Bears in contention in the rough NFC North is problematic, but they certainly are headed in the right direction — and in an entertaining fashion.
ICYMI in NFL Week 8: Jaguars falling apart, on and off field
Whether it's a quartet of players getting arrested for failing to pay a tab at a British nightclub or a locker-room spat or a four-game losing streak, things couldn't get much worse for the Jacksonville Jaguars at the moment — on the field or off it.
“It’s a good week for a bye,” was the way coach Doug Marrone put it Sunday after the Jaguars dropped to 3-5 and tied for last in the AFC South with a 24-18 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Wembley Stadium.
Yes, a break now gives him a chance to try to save the season.
But there’s little reason to think that’s even possible at this point.
Quarterback Blake Bortles’ playoff competence sure now seems as if it were the mirage many suspected, and while he got off to start again after being yanked midgame a week ago, he led Jacksonville’s offense to only one touchdown and four field goals against Philadelphia.
The defense is dealing with injuries and inconsistencies and a sudden inability to tackle.
A week ago, after a 20-7 loss to the Houston Texans, Calais Campbell was seen holding back fellow defensive end Yannick Ngakoue in the locker room, fallout from some postgame shouting and finger-pointing.
The Jaguars are averaging just 11.5 points per game during the current slide.
Their opponents? More than twice that, 28.5.
“We’ve got a lot to do,” Marrone acknowledged, “in a lot of different areas.”
That includes out-on-the-town discipline and internal team harmony.
Out into the wee hours of Saturday morning in London, safety Barry Church and three teammates were detained, although not charged, by the Metropolitan Police over their bar bill.
Church called the whole thing “a misunderstanding.”
Bortles said it had no effect on the team’s showing Sunday.
Marrone, though, conceded: “A lot of things that you do during the week have an impact.”
In case you missed it, here are other top topics after the NFL season’s eighth Sunday:
TRADE DEADLINE
If the recent moves are any indication, Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline could more closely resemble what happens in baseball than the usual football humdrum. Some of the very worst clubs, such as the Arizona Cardinals (2-6 after edging San Francisco 18-15), should consider the example set by the New York Giants (1-7 after losing to Washington 20-13). The Giants sent away two defenders last week and could do something else, even if Eli Manning declared Sunday he wants to stay. What could Patrick Peterson bring in return for the Cards? Maybe Tampa Bay (3-4 after a 37-34 loss to Cincinnati) should think about getting something for Jameis Winston or Ryan Fitzpatrick or DeSean Jackson. We already know Jon Gruden’s Oakland Raiders (1-7 after being beaten 42-28 by the Colts) are willing to deal, so perhaps benched safety Karl Joseph will follow the same path already taken by Khalil Mack and Amari Cooper.
HALFWAY TO 16-0
Todd Gurley and the Los Angeles Rams are halfway to 16-0 after a comeback victory over the Green Bay Packers. Gurley accounted for 195 yards — 114 on 25 carries, and another 81 on six catches — and a TD, but he also was smart enough to know when not to tack on another score. On his way to the end zone, Gurley let himself get tackled, so the Rams could run out the clock as they improved to 8-0 by beating Aaron Rodgers and Co. 29-27 after trailing 10-0. But what about all those folks out there who could have used the fantasy points? “Man, forget fantasy. Forget Vegas,” Gurley said. “We got the win, so that’s all that matters.”
SAINT PATRICK
Patrick Mahomes just keeps putting up numbers, and his Kansas City Chiefs just keep on winning. Mahomes is only the third QB in NFL history to throw for at least 300 yards in seven consecutive games during a season, and only the fourth with four TD tosses in each of three games in a row. The other trio? Dan Marino, Peyton Manning and Drew Brees. Not too shabby. After leading KC past Denver 30-23, Mahomes is already up to 26 TD passes this season for the Chiefs, who are 7-1.
Jaguars’ Marrone: Message no longer resonates with players
LONDON (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Marrone believes his messages to his players are not resonating.
The Jaguars, who reached the AFC Championship game last season, lost their fourth consecutive game, falling 24-18 to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Jacksonville dropped to 3-5 and failed to benefit from playing in England at
LONDON (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Marrone believes his messages to his players are not resonating.
The Jaguars, who reached the AFC Championship game last season, lost their fourth consecutive game, falling 24-18 to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Jacksonville dropped to 3-5 and failed to benefit from playing in England at their home away from home, Wembley Stadium.
The upcoming bye week should provide everyone with an opportunity to do some soul searching — Marrone included.
“First, I’m going to look at myself,” said Marrone, who was hired first as the interim coach following the firing of Gus Bradley in 2016, then as the full-time replacement the following offseason. “Obviously, I’m not getting the job done at the end of the day, so it starts with me. I’ve got to take a good look at it. (The bye) comes at a good time because I’ll be able to see what I’m doing wrong because, obviously I’m doing something wrong.”
The Jaguars have been hit hard by injuries this season, including one to running back Leonard Fournette. And, inconsistent play from quarterback Blake Bortles — including a brief benching on Oct. 21 in a loss to the Houston Texans — has not helped.
Jacksonville’s biggest strength last season, though, was its defense, and the unit remains statistically strong, entering the defeat on Sunday ranked second in the league after allowing just 301.6 yards per game.
Although Marrone said he believes he can turn the team around, he does need to find a way to get the players to buy in as they did last season.
“Really, it takes everybody,” he said. “You can point everyone in the right direction, get everyone together, and if everyone is pulling in that direction and doing what they’re supposed to do, doing their job, then yeah, you turn it around.
“But if you don’t, then you sit back and make excuses and point fingers or get out of your role or things of that nature, then you can’t, and that’s my job — to pull everyone on the same thing. Obviously, I haven’t been doing that well for the last four games.”
Bortles, asked about Marrone’s introspection, said the losing streak is more on the players than the coaches.
“We expect to do the same things (as last season),” Bortles said. “We expect to win every time we step on the field and it hasn’t happened. That’s on us as players to continue to try to go out there and make plays. We’ve got to execute.”
Here’s what else we learned in the Jaguars-Eagles game:
A FRESH FACE
Eagles running back Josh Adams, an undrafted free agent out of Notre Dame, had team and career highs of nine carries for 61 yards — 44 of which were gained after halftime.
He had a 21-yard carry on second-and-6 early in the third quarter and a 17-yard carry early in the fourth quarter.
“My hope going into it was to take advantage of every opportunity that I got and try to bring it to them,” Adams said. “You never know what can happen when you’re out there, so try to take advantage of that time.”
Adams’ most obvious blemish was an apparent fumble with 6:52 remaining, though officials ruled he was down before letting go of the ball after a video review.
“We just felt comfortable with Josh,” Eagles coach Doug Pederson said. “(Wendell Smallwood and Corey Clement) play a lot of special teams, (so it was) keeping everybody fresh and rotated.”
HYDE AND SEEK
Carlos Hyde made his debut for the Jaguars after a trade from the Cleveland Browns, and he finished with just 11 yards on six carries. T.J. Yeldon had season lows of two carries and seven yards, but he did catch seven passes for 83 yards.
The Jaguars have yet to have anyone run for more than 58 yards in a game this season, and their leading rusher in the loss to the Eagles was Bortles, who gained 43 yards on eight carries.
“I think that starts a lot with how we do in practice and what we do (in terms of) getting some continuity there,” Marrone said. “Right now, we’re not doing anything well, so it’s time to go back, hopefully get some guys back that have been injured and take it from there.”
Fournette, who ran for 1,040 yards and nine touchdowns last season as a rookie, has played just twice, and not since Sept. 30, because of a hamstring injury.
“I thought the guys did a good job up front,” Bortles said. “Obviously, we got down, so you’re going to throw it a little more there … but I thought what we were doing was fine. We’ve just got to make plays.”
TACKLE TROUBLE?
Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson left the game after he injured his left knee on the opening possession and was replaced by Halapoulivaati Vaitai, who made 10 starts last season.
Johnson was trying to make a tackle on Jaguars weakside linebacker Telvin Smith after he intercepted Carson Wentz and needed assistance to come off the field.
Pederson said he had not spoken to the Eagles’ medical staff about Johnson, who has been playing through a sprained ankle for the past month.
Strong as steel: Amid heartbreak, Steelers rout Browns
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mike Tomlin's heart was heavy when he went to work on Sunday morning. The Steelers coach wasn't alone.
All of Pittsburgh felt broken after 11 innocent people were killed in a shooting at a synagogue that Tomlin estimated is "800 yards" from his home. But true to its steely reputation,
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mike Tomlin’s heart was heavy when he went to work on Sunday morning. The Steelers coach wasn’t alone.
All of Pittsburgh felt broken after 11 innocent people were killed in a shooting at a synagogue that Tomlin estimated is “800 yards” from his home. But true to its steely reputation, the city — and the Steelers — stayed strong.
“I’m a member of the Squirrel Hill community personally,” Tomlin said after Pittsburgh’s 33-18 win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. “Words cannot express how we feel as members of the community. I’m not going to make this about me or about us. We’re just glad we are here to serve our community if we can in some small way.”
Tomlin had addressed his players about the shooting on Saturday night, hours after a gunman walked into the Tree of Life Synagogue during services and killed eight men and three women ranging in age from 54 to 97. The dead included Cecil and David Rosenthal, whose sister, Michele, is the Steelers’ former community relations director.
The deaths hit home for a team as connected to its fan base as any in the NFL.
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said he was overcome with emotion on his drive to Heinz Field, during pregame warmups and when the stadium observed a moment of silence before kickoff.
“It was crazy tough and especially of Michele and the closeness that we have with her,” said Roethlisberger, who threw a pair of touchdown passes to Antonio Brown. “Coach always talked about when you step inside the white lines everything else has to kind of go away, but sometimes it’s easier said than done. I told the guys during the post-team prayer, we’re thankful for a victory, but we also understand there are bigger things, there is life.
“I am glad we can give people maybe three hours of a break of not thinking about it all the time. That is what sports does sometimes — it helps you to heal. It’s over, people are going to enjoy this, but reality still sets in for a lot of people.”
James Conner rushed for 146 yards and two touchdowns for the Steelers (4-2-1), who looked so vulnerable earlier this season when they tied Cleveland in the opener.
But with Conner making Le’Veon Bell’s messy contract holdout less impactful every game behind an offensive line backing up praise about Conner, the Steelers appear to be the class of the AFC North again.
For Conner, who played college ball at Pitt and won his own battled with cancer, Sunday’s win went deeper than just being the 15th in a row at Heinz Field over the rival Browns.
“Today was much bigger than a game of football,” said Conner, who scored on runs of 12 and 22 yards. “Our city took a hit, and our hearts are with all of the victims and their families.”
ROAD CREW
The Browns lost their 25th straight road game, 20th in a row under embattled coach Hue Jackson.
While Jackson’s days appear numbered, there are also rumblings about offensive coordinator Todd Haley’s future.
Jackson caused an uproar last week following a loss at Tampa Bay when he pledged to “dive” in and help Cleveland’s struggling offense. Well, the Browns were still plagued by many of the same problems and Jackson continues to insist he and Haley are not at odds.
Still, there’s drama.
“There’s nothing wrong with my relationship with Haley,” Jackson said. “I said what I said last week, and obviously, it had legs, but I never said I wanted to take away play calling. I said I wanted to help. That’s it. The only thing that’s going on is we need to get better. We need to coach better.”
GROWING PAINS
Browns rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield won’t forget his introduction to the Steelers.
Mayfield threw two touchdown passes — the second with 6 seconds left — and had some nice moments in his fifth career start. But he was under pressure all day, took some hard shots, and it seems as if the Browns aren’t doing enough to cater the offense to his strengths.
Mayfield looked beaten as he left the podium and slowly headed toward the bus for the 2 ½-hour bus ride back to Ohio. He joined a long list of Browns QBs to take their lumps in Pittsburgh.
“I’ve seen better days,” said Mayfield, who finished 22 of 36 for 180 yards. “But that’s the nature of playing a good team. They’re physical.”
DOWNTOWN BROWN
Brown finished with six catches for 74 yards, just another day at the office for arguably the game’s best receiver. Brown has caught a TD pass in five straight games and he and Roethlisberger have connected on 67 career TDs, tying them with Peyton Manning and Reggie Wayne for the seventh most by a QB-WR tandem in league history.
Roethlisberger was unaware the Steelers are 8-0 when Brown has a completion of 40 yards or more.
“Really,” Big Ben said. “Let’s throw it deep every single play and see what happens.”
Carr’s rough week ends in Raiders 42-28 loss to Colts
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Derek Carr avoided a sack, stepped up in the pocket and found Brandon LaFell for a go-ahead 6-yard touchdown pass late in the third quarter for the Oakland Raiders.
It proved to be short-lived relief as the Raiders collapsed again in the fourth quarter and lost for the sixth time in seven games this season, falling 42-28 to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.
Carr’s no-good, very bad week that started with a trade of his No. 1 receiver Amari Cooper, featured reports questioning his toughness and his teammates’ belief in him as well as his long-term future with the Raiders ended with another loss.
“I had to answer some funny questions, but you know I know that you guys have to do your jobs,” Carr said. “It’s nothing personal, I know that. It was different. If I’m being honest as a human, it was hard. A lot of the stuff that was going around, I was like, ‘Man, that’s just not true and that hurts.’ Especially just as a man, not even a football player. My goodness, enough is enough. Just to be able to go out here and play football again.”
Carr played well, throwing three touchdown passes and running it in for a fourth score. He completed 17 straight passes at one point and played turnover-free for just the second time this season.
But it wasn’t enough to get the Raiders (1-6) out of their rut thanks to an even better performance from Andrew Luck and the Colts (3-5), who broke the game open with three touchdowns in the fourth quarter.
“I think he’s the strength of this team and I’m excited about him,” coach Jon Gruden said.
Here are some other takeaways from the game:
MOST POINTS IN NFL HISTORY
Vinatieri set the record as the NFL’s top all-time scorer in the first half. He kicked a 26-yard field goal in the first quarter to tie Morten Andersen with 2,544 points and then added a 25-yarder late in the second to set the record. Vinatieri scored three more points, giving him 2,550 for his career.
“I never thought I’d play that long,” said the 45-year-old Vinatieri, who is in his 23rd NFL season. “I never thought I’d be standing here talking to you guys about all-time records. But I love my teammates — all of them — for the last 20-something years, unselfishly going out there and helping me do my job. A lot of great memories along the way. I think that’s the best part about this day — less the record and more that we got the record in a win.”
TIGHT END TRIO
Luck threw TD passes to tight ends Mo Alie-Cox, Eric Ebron and Jack Doyle, making the Colts the first team since the 1970 merger to get TD catches from three tight ends in the same game. Doyle’s 10-yarder put the Colts up for good but the most impressive was the first, a 26-yarder with one hand by Alie-Cox.
“I don’t get too emotional on the sideline, but I got pretty jacked up after that catch,” coach Frank Reich said. “That was unreal. That catch will rival anything that we’ll see. Big time.”
MIGHTY MACK
Colts running back Marlon Mack followed up last week’s career-best, 126-yard performance against Buffalo with an even better one. He ran for 132 yards and two TDs. This is just the sixth time the Colts have had a 100-yard rusher during Luck’s seven NFL seasons and the first time since Joseph Addai did it in 2007 that a back topped the century mark in consecutive games.
“Definitely as a running back, more carries you feel like you get more comfortable in the game,” Mack said. “That really, truly helps you out. Even if you do get less, you have to make what (they give you) work.”
MARTIN’S GAFFE
The game turned in the fourth quarter when Doug Martin fumbled on the first play from scrimmage after Luck’s TD pass to Doyle had given the Colts the lead. That set up Mack’s second TD run and spoiled what had been a promising day for Martin in his first start in place of the injured Marshawn Lynch. Martin had 13 carries for 72 yards and caught two passes for 17.
“To fumble like that at the end, it sucks but a lot of guys went out there and played their hearts out,” Martin said. “They put it all out there on the field.”
Bears’ defense dominates even with Mack out of lineup
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bears showed they could dominate on defense, even with Khalil Mack out of the lineup.
Then again, playing the Jets didn't hurt.
The Bears were ready without Mack, shutting down Sam Darnold and New York's struggling offense in a 24-10 victory Sunday they sorely needed.
The Bears were ready without Mack, shutting down Sam Darnold and New York’s struggling offense in a 24-10 victory Sunday they sorely needed.
“We played together,” linebacker Aaron Lynch said. “We played as one, we played aggressive and we had fun doing it. And we attacked the field every time we went out there.”
There were no eye-popping statistics from any of the Bears’ players. Chicago (4-3) had just one sack and no interceptions.
But the defense delivered a solid all-around effort, helping the Bears win on a day when Mitchell Trubisky threw for two touchdowns and guard Kyle Long got helped off the field with a right foot injury.
The Bears outgained New York 395 yards to 207 and held big advantages in rushing (179-57) and passing (216-15). The Jets didn’t even reach 100 yards in total offense until the fourth quarter, and by the time they finally got going, Chicago was putting this one away.
“I don’t want to go back and forth about what any in particular guy does on this defense,” defensive end Akiem Hicks said. “I want to talk about our entire defense as a whole, and how dominant we have been and how dominant we will continue to be the rest of the year.”
Here are some things to know after the Bears bounced back from consecutive losses and handed the Jets their second in a row:
SELF-INFLICTED
While the Bears’ defense did its part, the Jets did plenty to stop themselves.
They had false-start penalties on each of their first three drives. They also had one on their first possession of the third quarter, making it tougher to move the ball.
“We shot ourselves in the foot on that,” Jets coach Todd Bowles said. “Especially when the crowd wasn’t that loud, those were just concentration things. It was pretty much a different guy each time.”
RUNNING REVIVAL
Jordan Howard has gone a career-long 10 straight games without a 100-yard rushing effort. But he showed signs of picking it up with 22 carries for 81 yards — his highest total since he had 82 in the opener against Green Bay.
The 22 attempts were the second-most for him this season. And he set up his 2-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter with a 24-yard run, his longest of the year.
DRIVE EXTENDER
Mitchell Trubisky’s scrambling continues to help keep the Bears moving, even when the passing game has been inconsistent. He ran for four first downs and gained 51 yards on six rushes.
“We needed to continue to find ways to stay on the field and sometimes it’s me pulling the ball down and making the play for the offense,” Trubisky said.
In the previous game against New England, Trubisky ran for a career-high 81 yards.
CATCHING ON
Jets rookie tight end Christopher Herndon now has touchdown catches in three straight games.
He had a 16-yard scoring pass in the fourth quarter — his lone reception. A fourth-round pick from Miami, he has 12 catches for 161 yards.
WITHOUT LONG
The Bears have some options if Long is out for a few games or the rest of the season.
Veteran Eric Kush could take over for him at right guard, though he has been bothered the past few weeks with a neck injury that kept him out on Sunday. The Bears can also turn to newly acquired Bryan Witzmann, a guard/tackle who signed three weeks ago and has knowledge of the offense because he played in it for the Chiefs under Nagy.
Bengals pick off Winston, hold on for 37-34 win over Bucs
CINCINNATI (AP) — When Jessie Bates returned an easy-as-it-gets interception for a touchdown, the Bengals seemed to have the game in hand. Ryan Fitzpatrick was just getting warmed up on the Buccaneers sideline.
Which one is the starter now?
“Today is not the day I need to decide that,” coach Dirk Koetter said.
He can’t put it off for long. The Buccaneers (3-4) have the NFL’s top-ranked offense but keep hurting themselves with turnovers. Winston has seven by himself in the last two games, including the four on Sunday that matched his career high. He moved back into the starting job after serving an NFL suspension to start the season, but hasn’t played up to the standard that Fitzpatrick set as his fill-in.
“I can’t play like that,” Winston said. “I was heaving balls all over the place and not giving our team a chance to win.”
The Bengals (5-3) head into their bye with a defense that’s one of the worst in franchise history so far and an offense that’s totally erratic. They were coming off a 45-10 loss in Kansas City on Sunday night that was their second-worst drubbing in coach Marvin Lewis’ 16 seasons.
They got ahead of the Bucs by 21 points with an impressive first half — Joe Mixon ran for more than 100 yards and Tyler Boyd had more than 100 yards in receptions. In the second half, they managed only 95 yards, 50 of them in the final drive.
“I’m not pleased with how we played,” Lewis said.
Five takeaways from Paul Brown Stadium:
WINSTON’S WOES
Winston has six interceptions and a fumble in the last two games. Turnovers have been his biggest problem during his four seasons in the NFL. He has thrown at least two interceptions in five straight games, tied for most in the league since 1990. It was the third time in his career he’s thrown four in a game. The problems have been more pronounced this season: He has 10 interceptions, one fewer than all last season.
FITZY’S BACK
Fitzpatrick put up big numbers as the stand-in, helping the Bucs become the league’s top-ranked offense. He had only a couple of minutes to warm up before replacing Winston after the fourth interception, but he showed no rust. Fitzpatrick went 11 of 15 for 194 yards with a near-perfect passer rating of 154.9.
“It doesn’t take a lot to get this thing going,” Fitzpatrick said, moving his arm in a warmup motion.
BIG PLAYS
Fitzpatrick’s 72-yard touchdown pass to Mike Evans was his fifth of at least 50 yards this season, most in the NFL. DeSean Jackson caught a 60-yard touchdown pass from Winston that moved him ahead of Jerry Rice for the NFL record. He has 24 TDs of at least 60 yards. It also was Jackson’s 29th career TD of at least 50 yards, tying Randy Moss for second-most since the 1970 merger behind Rice’s 36.
BAD DEFENSE
In the past three games, the Bengals’ defense has allowed 481, 551 and 576 yards along with a total of 107 points. It’s the first time in franchise history that the Bengals have given more than 500 yards in back-to-back games. The Bucs’ 576 yards are the fourth-most allowed in franchise history. The club record for 500-yard games allowed is three in 2014. Up next: Drew Brees and the Saints.
“We gave up a thousand yards on defense today,” Brown said.
The Bengals lost end Carl Lawson to a severely injured right knee. Cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick left for a while after aggravating his left Achilles’ tendon that limited him last week.
OFFENSIVE EXTREMES
The Bengals had 307 yards and 16 first downs in the first half, when they opened a 21-point lead. In the second half, they managed only 95 yards and five first downs on six possessions. They were held without a first down in the second half until 4:22 was left in the game.
Chants of ‘LAR-RY, LAR-RY’ mark Arizona’s comeback win
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals were winning. The crowd was chanting "LAR-RY, LAR-RY!"
For a few noisy minutes, it was just like the good old days in Glendale.
Forget that this was a game between teams with two of the worst records in the NFL, Arizona’s come-from-behind 18-15 victory over San Francisco was reason for celebration, the first win at home for first-year coach Steve Wilks.
“It was great,” Larry Fitzgerald said. “Anytime you can beat the 49ers, for me, that’s the biggest win in our division.”
Fitzgerald caught eight passes for 102 yards. He was especially effective in the fourth quarter, catching four for 81 yards, including a 13-yard touchdown catch . He also caught a two-point conversion pass after Josh Rosen’s game-winning 9-yard TD pass to fellow rookie Christian Kirk with 34 seconds to play.
The Cardinals (2-6) beat the 49ers (1-7) for the eighth time in a row and second time in three weeks.
“Defensively, guys are putting their best foot forward and playing as hard as they can,” 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman said. “We’re playing against other NFL guys. We’re playing against a Hall of Fame receiver in Larry and he made some plays down the stretch. We’ve got to find a way to make more plays.”
Here are some things to consider from Arizona’s comeback win over San Francisco.
SPIKING IT
Fitzgerald caught four passes for 81 yards in the final quarter, including a 13-yard TD catch. He also caught a two-point conversion pass after the game-winning TD, spiking the ball afterward, something he said he’s never done before in his 15 NFL seasons.
“Larry normally hands off the ball to the ref,” Arizona safety Antoine Bethea said, “but getting our second win, first at home, everybody’s excited.”
Fitzgerald joked that he was extra upset because his oldest son had decided to go to the state fair instead of the game.
State Farm Stadium was far from full, but it shook from the “LAR-RY, LAR-RY” chants.
Fitzgerald’s 112th career TD catch moved him ahead of Tony Gonzalez into seventh on the NFL career list.
LEFTWICH’S IMPACT
Arizona’s offense didn’t exactly light it up under new offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, but there were signs about the direction he wants to take the team.
Leftwich took over play calling duties following the firing of Mike McCoy last week, in the wake of Arizona’s 45-10 home loss to Denver.
“I thought we did a great job,” Wilks said. “Byron had us into a rhythm. As you can see, the operations were great from a standpoint of just getting a play in, being able to get to the line of scrimmage, and ID-ing the defense and linebacker was outstanding.”
Rosen said there wasn’t time to make a lot of changes to the offense but cited Leftwich’s demeanor.
“I think he has really good timing with a lot of his play calls,” Rosen said. “He’s got really good poise.”
49ERS OFFENSE
San Francisco entered the game with the No. 2 rushing offense in the NFL but the 49ers had trouble moving it on the ground most of the day.
San Francisco had 107 yards rushing, averaging just 3.5 yards per attempt.
Arizona surprised the 49ers by sticking with a 4-3 base defense most of the time after usually going with a “nickel” scheme all season.
“We hadn’t seen any base all year from them,” 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard said, “it was all nickel going into it, even last game we played them.”
ROSEN’S POISE
Rosen was coming off a difficult game against Denver, when he threw three interceptions and fumbled the ball away twice.
And he had a difficult first half against San Francisco. He caused a safety when he was called for intentional grounding from the end zone and threw an interception that set up a 49er field goal.
But he was poised when his team needed it most in those two late TD drives.
“Josh is not fazed by things like getting hit and bad plays,” Fitzgerald said. “His emotions never waver. He doesn’t get high, he doesn’t get low. He always stays even-keeled. That’s a great disposition to have as a quarterback because there are going to be bad plays.”
QUICK TURNAROUND
While Arizona is off this coming week, the 49ers are headed for a quick turnaround. They will host Oakland on Thursday night.
“Season’s not ending,” San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan said. “We’re not going to sit here and run away. I want guys who are going to come out and fight, and I thought our guys did fight today. We just didn’t do it well enough.”
Redskins off to best start since 2008; Giants 1-7 again
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — There was a lot of laughter and smiles in the Washington Redskins' locker room, the exact opposite of what was happening down the hall where the New York Giants were dressing.
It's the difference between winning and losing.
The Redskins (5-2) are winning these days. They won their
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — There was a lot of laughter and smiles in the Washington Redskins’ locker room, the exact opposite of what was happening down the hall where the New York Giants were dressing.
It’s the difference between winning and losing.
The Redskins (5-2) are winning these days. They won their third in a row and kept their 1½-game lead in the NFC East with a 20-13 win over the hapless Giants, who are 1-7 for the second consecutive season.
“We feel good, but, we can’t get too excited,” said Adrian Peterson, who rushed for 149 yards and scored two touchdowns, one on a 64-yard run and the other on a 7-yard reception. “We know there’s a lot we need to work on, and that we can improve on. So, we’ll take this win for what it is, and get ready for this next game.”
Washington, who got two interceptions by D.J. Swearinger, returns home to face Atlanta on Sunday. The Giants have a bye but their future may change in the next two days.
The NFL trading deadline is Tuesday. New York dealt cornerback Eli Apple and defensive tackle Damon Harrison last week. There could be more moves with cornerback Janoris Jenkins, linebacker Olivier Vernon and probably anybody else who will bring assets to help rebuild a team that has four wins in 24 games.
Quarterback Eli Manning, who was sacked seven times, indicated he wants to stay and won’t waive his no-trade clause.
“Everyone wants to win,” said Manning, who threw for 316 yards. “No one likes this feeling after a game. That is what you are fighting for. You prepare to feel good about the work that goes in. Guys are working hard, practicing hard and doing all of the right things.”
They just aren’t winning.
RUN DEFENSE
The key to the Redskins success has been their defense, particularly against the run. Washington has held opponents under 100 yards in four straight games and five of seven. A week after limiting Ezekiel Elliott of Dallas to 34 yards, rookie Saquon Barkley of the Giants was held to 38 on 13 carries, with a long of 9 yards.
Redskins linebacker Zach Brown said he was yappy with Barkley, the No. 2 pick in the draft.
“Come here rook,” Brown recalled. “We want to introduce you to this game real quick. We don’t care what round you are. You can be All Pro. We don’t care. We just emphasis the run. You are not running the ball.”
PETERSON-BARKLEY
The first meeting of Peterson and Saquon Barkley was clearly won by the veteran. The 33-year-old gained a season-high 149 yards on 26 carries, capped by a late 64-yard touchdown that iced the game. He also caught his first TD pass with Washington. He passed Tony Dorsett for No. 9 in league history and now has 12,863 yards. He is the fourth player in the NFL with at least 140 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown in a single game at age 33 or older, joining John Henry Johnson (1964), John Riggins (1984) and De Angelo Williams (2016). Barkley, the second pick overall in the draft, gained 38 yards rushing on 13 carries and caught nine passes for 73 yards.
MIFFED SWEARINGER
Swearinger was angry because Pro Football Focus listed him as their top safety and didn’t post his picture. He took it out on the Giants.
“This was the first week they didn’t put the number one’s picture up,” Swearinger said. “I feel like that was disrespect so I tweeted them and said make sure they watch this game today, because I wanted to show them that I am the best safety in this game and I’m going to keep doing that every game, week in and week out, so they just got to get mad at me.”
SACK CITY
The Giants offensive line has struggled all season, but this was their worst effort. They allowed Manning to be sacked a season-high seven times. He now has been sacked 31 times this season. “I didn’t know it was that many,” center Spencer Pulley said. “That’s ridiculous. That’s something we can’t allow, at all.”
Manning said each sack had its own story. Some were coverage sacks. Some were linemen getting beat. Some were him not getting the ball out fast enough.
“I think we’ve got to get the run game going,” tackle Nate Solder said. “There’s some other things we need to work at. If we could get that going, that would solve some other problems.”
BECKHAM PRODUCING
Odell Beckham, Jr. had eight receptions for 136 yards. He caught eight passes for 143 yards last week in Atlanta. This is the first time he’s had at least eight receptions in each of two consecutive games since Nov. 1-8, 2015, when he had eight and then nine at New Orleans and Tampa Bay. These are his first consecutive 100-yard games since he had six in a row in 2015.
Wilson’s big hit sends Rams to 8-0 with 29-27 win over Pack
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ramik Wilson was not the most likely candidate on the Los Angeles Rams' superstar-laden roster to make the decisive play late in the fourth quarter of a tight game with Green Bay.
“It was one of the biggest collisions I’ve been in,” Wilson said. “So we both felt it, and he fumbled.”
Halfway through a perfect regular season, these Rams are starting to feel like a big hit.
Greg Zuerlein made a 34-yard field goal with 2:05 left before Wilson forced the fumble that allowed the Rams to keep Aaron Rodgers stuck on the sideline in the final minutes of Los Angeles’ 29-27 victory over the Packers on Sunday.
Jared Goff passed for 295 yards and three touchdowns while the Rams (8-0) were sternly tested by the Packers (3-3-1). Both teams rallied from 10-point deficits to take a lead in front of a rollicking, bipartisan Coliseum crowd.
But the Rams extended their best start since 1969 by capitalizing on two crushing special-teams mistakes by Green Bay.
Marquez Valdes-Scantling caught a 40-yard touchdown pass from Rodgers with 8:50 left to put the Packers ahead 27-26, but Goff and Gurley drove the Rams into range for Zuerlein’s second field goal of the fourth quarter after a measly 25-yard punt by JK Scott.
Montgomery then coughed up his return, and Wilson pounced on the ball.
“That play didn’t lose the game, but it took away an opportunity to win,” Rodgers said.
Montgomery declined to talk after the game. Packers coach Mike McCarthy said the return man was supposed to take a touchback.
“You trust your players on tough decisions, close decisions,” McCarthy said. “I think Ty was just trying to make a play.”
Rodgers threw for 286 yards, but he didn’t get a snap in the final 5:20.
Josh Reynolds caught two touchdown passes for Los Angeles. Gurley had 114 yards rushing and 81 yards receiving, and he scored a touchdown in his franchise record-tying 11th consecutive game on a 30-yard pass in the third quarter .
“That was probably my favorite (win) of the year,” said Goff, who went 19 for 35 without an interception.
HOLLYWOOD CHEESE
Both teams had loud contingents of fans at the Coliseum, where Green Bay won the first Super Bowl in 1967. The Packers were greeted by a rowdy bunch of California Cheeseheads in Green Bay’s first trip to Los Angeles since the NFL returned in 2016.
The Packers were grateful for the size of their fan base, which seemed similar to the turnout for the Minnesota Vikings earlier this season and the Philadelphia Eagles last season.
“I don’t know if I’ve ever seen anything like it,” McCarthy said. “Obviously, I haven’t been to a game here in decades, but it was a great atmosphere.”
GOLDEN BEARS
Goff had a pregame chat with Rodgers, his fellow Cal product and one of his childhood idols while growing up in Northern California.
When asked what it felt like to beat Rodgers, Goff replied: “I don’t think of it that way. We beat the Packers today. It was fun competing with him on the same field. Hell of a player. A guy I’m a fan of. It was a fun one.”
RUN IT OUT
In the final minute, Gurley ran 17 yards for a key first down — but stopped before reaching the end zone, allowing the Rams to run out the clock instead of giving the ball back to Green Bay. His fantasy team owners likely lost their minds, and millions of dollars in bets were decided when the Packers covered the spread.
The NFL’s scoring leader doesn’t care.
“Man, forget fantasy,” Gurley said with a grin. “Forget Vegas. We got the win, so that’s all that matters.”
DOWN EARLY
The Rams faced their largest deficit of the remarkable season when they trailed 10-0 early in the second quarter. They even punted on their first three drives for the first time in coach Sean McVay’s two-season tenure.
GURLEY AND CRAZYLEGS
Gurley’s scoring catch put Los Angeles ahead in the third quarter. The grab also extended Gurley’s TD streak to tie the Rams record set by Elroy “Crazylegs” Hirsch in 1950-51. Gurley leads the NFL with 15 touchdowns, and he became the fourth player in league history to score at least 15 touchdowns in the first eight games of a season, joining Jim Brown (17 in 1958) and Priest Holmes (15 in 2002 and 2004).
SHIELDS SHINES
Sam Shields made several big plays for LA against his former team. The veteran defensive back caught a pass from Johnny Hekker on a fake punt, and he later downed a punt at the Green Bay 1 to set up the Rams’ defense for its safety. Shields played seven seasons with the Packers before his fourth concussion in 2016 nearly ended his career, but he returned to the NFL with the Rams this season.
Minnesota mistakes: Thielen, Diggs cause costly turnovers
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Adam Thielen was putting together yet another stellar performance for the Minnesota Vikings, who were on the verge of extending a three-point lead late in the second quarter when Thielen plunged forward for extra yardage after a short first-down catch.
“That’s probably the biggest reason we lost the game,” said Thielen, who had seven receptions for 103 yards and a touchdown. “When you have the momentum going into the half, you’re going to score points and then you get a chance to get the ball in the second half, that’s a huge play. It can’t happen, and obviously I’m going to take ownership of it.”
In the third quarter, the other half of Minnesota’s dominant wide receiver duo made a costly mistake, too. Stefon Diggs, who had his own standout game with 10 catches for 119 yards and a score, stopped a drag route too soon while an under-pressure Kirk Cousins tried to dump the ball off but had it intercepted by P.J. Williams for a 45-yard touchdown return .
“It was all on me, and the guy got an easy pick,” Diggs said. “Maybe if we could get that play back, things would be different.”
The last time the Vikings faced the Saints, Diggs famously turned a sideline catch into a 61-yard touchdown on the last play of their NFC divisional round playoff game to beat the Saints 29-24. The “Minneapolis Miracle,” it was called.
This time, for all the highlight-reel and chain-moving catches Thielen and Diggs made during this prime-time game, the moments that stood out the most were these twin Minneapolis mistakes.
“We turned the ball over, yes,” coach Mike Zimmer said. “This is still a good football team.”
Thielen, who matched the all-time NFL record set first by Calvin Johnson for Detroit in 2012 with his eighth straight 100-yard game, was having a hard time accepting any of his positive contributions afterward given the potential 14-point swing his fumble produced in a game the Vikings ultimately lost by 10.
“You’re the best player on our football team,” Cousins told Thielen immediately after the turnover. “It happens.”
Unfortunately for the Vikings (4-3-1), it happened at one of the worst possible times. The same went for Diggs on the second-and-8 play from the Minnesota 44 with New Orleans leading 20-13.
“What’s interesting about it is they have been so good, and you take for granted the fact that they’re human and mistakes happen,” said Cousins, who went 31 for 41 for 359 yards. He added: “We have a good locker room and a good group of guys who stay together and play hard for one another, and that’s going to be a big piece of our story here down the stretch the last eight games.”
NFL roundup: Unbeaten Rams nip Packers
Backup Los Angeles linebacker Ramik Wilson forced a fumble by Green Bay Packers kickoff returner Ty Montgomery and recovered the loose ball with 1:56 to play, helping the host Rams improve to 8-0 with a 29-27 victory Sunday.
Jared Goff threw for 295 yards and three touchdowns, and Todd Gurley rushed for 114 yards, added 81 receiving yards and scored for the 11th straight game for the lone unbeaten team in the NFL. Aaron Donald had two sacks to give him 10 in eight games.
Green Bay (3-3-1) was leading 27-26 when rookie JK Scott’s punt traveled only 25 yards, setting up Los Angeles at the Packers 40-yard line. Seven plays later, Greg Zuerlein’s 34-yard field goal put the Rams in front with 2:05 remaining, setting up Wilson’s heroics.
Aaron Rodgers threw for 286 yards for the Packers, with Davante Adams making five receptions for 133 yards. Green Bay, however, went only 2 of 9 on third downs.
Saints 30, Vikings 20
P.J. Williams returned a Kirk Cousins interception 45 yards for a touchdown after forcing a momentum-changing fumble, and Wil Lutz added three field goals to lift New Orleans to a victory over Minnesota in Minneapolis.
Lutz connected on field goals of 52, 42 and 42 yards for the Saints (6-1). Drew Brees (18 of 23 for a season-low 120 yards and one interception) opened the scoring with a 3-yard shovel pass for a touchdown to Alvin Kamara.
Minnesota’s Adam Thielen finished with seven receptions for 103 yards, his NFL-record-tying eighth consecutive game with triple-digit receiving yards. Calvin Johnson set the mark with the Detroit Lions in 2012. Stefon Diggs amassed 119 yards on 10 catches for the Vikings (4-3-1), who outgained the Saints 423-270 in total yards.
Chiefs 30, Broncos 23
Patrick Mahomes continued his torrid pace, passing for 303 yards and four touchdowns as Kansas City downed visiting Denver.
The win was the Chiefs’ 19th in their past 21 matchups against AFC West opponents, as the division leaders improved to 7-1 with their seventh straight win against the Broncos (3-5). The 300-yard aerial performance was the seventh straight for Mahomes, who padded his TD count to 26, best in the NFL.
Broncos quarterback Case Keenum was sacked five times, including three times by Dee Ford. Keenum finished with 262 yards passing, going 23 of 34. Phillip Lindsay and Devontae Booker added 95 and 78 yards rushing, respectively, as Denver generated 411 yards.
Steelers 33, Browns 18
James Conner ran for 146 yards and two touchdowns, and Ben Roethlisberger and Antonio Brown hooked up for two scores through the air as Pittsburgh overcame a slow start to down visiting Cleveland.
Roethlisberger passed for 257 yards for Pittsburgh (4-2-1). Baker Mayfield threw for 180 yards with touchdowns to Antonio Callaway and Seth DeValve for Cleveland (2-5-1).
Cleveland scored on its game-opening possession for the first time this season, on Greg Joseph’s 34-yard field goal. He added a 45-yarder with 2:34 left in the opening quarter to make it 6-0, but missed wide right 1:31 into the second quarter on a 41-yard attempt that would have made it 9-0. He also missed an extra-point attempt.
Bears 24, Jets 10
Mitchell Trubisky completed 16 of 29 passes for 220 yards and two touchdowns, and Chicago pulled away for a comfortable win over visiting New York.
Tarik Cohen and Anthony Miller each caught touchdown passes for the Bears, and Jordan Howard scored on the ground. Chicago (4-3) snapped a two-game losing streak and earned its first win in October.
Chris Herndon hauled in the lone touchdown for the Jets (3-5), who have dropped back-to-back games. Sam Darnold finished 14 of 29 for 153 yards and one touchdown.
Bengals 37, Buccaneers 34
Randy Bullock kicked a 44-yard field goal as time expired, lifting host Cincinnati over Tampa Bay, which benched quarterback Jameis Winston after his fourth interception.
Joe Mixon gained 123 yards on 21 carries, scoring on runs of 1 and 8 yards as Cincinnati (5-3) broke a two-game losing streak. Andy Dalton completed 21 of 34 passes for 280 yards, finding Tyler Boyd and A.J. Green for touchdown strikes of 9 and 17 yards, respectively.
The sailing wasn’t nearly as smooth for Winston, who was benched for backup Ryan Fitzpatrick after Jessie Bates returned Winston’s fourth interception 21 yards with 2:10 left in the third quarter for a score and put the Bucs (3-4) down 34-16. Fitzpatrick rallied Tampa Bay to a tie prior to Bullock’s winning boot.
Eagles 24, Jaguars 18
Carson Wentz threw three touchdowns, and Philadelphia held off a charging Jacksonville to hang on for a win at Wembley Stadium in London.
Wentz completed 21 of 30 pass attempts for 286 yards and touchdown passes to Dallas Goedert, Wendell Smallwood and Zach Ertz as the Eagles (4-4) were victorious in their first trip to London.
The Jaguars (3-5) had won three straight times in London and had a chance late to potentially take the lead. However, Blake Bortles’ pass on fourth-and-2 from the Jaguars’ 48-yard line with 3:41 left was incomplete.
Panthers 36, Ravens 21
Cam Newton threw for two touchdowns and ran for another as Carolina, buoyed by scoring drives of 99 and 85 yards, drubbed Baltimore in Charlotte, N.C.
Christian McCaffrey scored two touchdowns as the Panthers (5-2) built on a franchise-best comeback victory a week earlier at Philadelphia. Newton completed 21 of 29 passes for 219 yards without an interception.
Joe Flacco was 22 of 39 for 192 yards with a touchdown pass and two interceptions for the Ravens (4-4). Backup quarterback Lamar Jackson threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to Hayden Hurst with 1:02 left when the game was well out of hand.
Seahawks 28, Lions 14
Russell Wilson completed 14 of 17 passes for 248 yards and three touchdowns — and a perfect 158.3 passer rating — and Chris Carson rushed for 105 yards and a score as Seattle cruised in Detroit.
The Seahawks (4-3), who were coming off a bye, won for the fourth time in five games after an 0-2 start. The Lions (3-4) had won three of four entering Sunday.
Detroit’s Matthew Stafford was 27 of 40 for 310 yards and two touchdowns but committed two turnovers in the fourth quarter — a fumble while scrambling and an interception on first-and-goal with 3:08 remaining — to thwart a comeback bid.
Redskins 20, Giants 13
Adrian Peterson scored his first receiving touchdown since 2013 then added a late 64-yard TD run while the Washington defense sacked Eli Manning seven times in a divisional road win over New York.
Along with recording his sixth career touchdown reception late in the first quarter with a 7-yard catch on second-and-goal, Peterson rushed for 149 yards on 26 carries as Washington (5-2) won its third straight game since a blowout loss to New Orleans.
Manning has now been sacked 31 times — matching his total from last season and eight shy of his career high set in 2013. He completed 30 of 47 passes for 316 yards as the Giants (1-7) lost their fifth straight.
Cardinals 18, 49ers 15
Rookie Josh Rosen passed for a career-high 252 yards and led host Arizona on two fourth-quarter touchdown drives to beat San Francisco and sweep the season series.
Larry Fitzgerald had eight receptions for 102 yards and a touchdown, passing Tony Gonzalez for seventh place in league history with 112 touchdown catches. David Johnson had 100 total yards for the Cardinals (2-6), who have yet to beat anyone other than the 49ers (1-7).
San Francisco reached the Cardinals’ 45-yard line with seven seconds remaining before a bad snap went over quarterback C.J. Beathard’s head. The clock ran out as he scrambled to pick the ball up and throw it away. The 49ers have lost six in a row.
Saints defense, kicker carry day vs. Vikings
Cornerback P.J. Williams returned a Kirk Cousins interception 45 yards for a touchdown after forcing a momentum-changing fumble and kicker Wil Lutz added three field goals to lift the visiting New Orleans Saints to a 30-20 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night at U.S.
Cousins had picked on Williams early in the game, but Williams stepped in front of a pass intended for Stefon Diggs and raced into the end zone untouched to give New Orleans (6-1) a 27-13 lead with 5:58 left in the third quarter.
Lutz connected on field goals of 52, 42 and 42 yards, and Drew Brees (18 of 23 for a season-low 120 yards) opened the scoring with a 3-yard shovel pass for a touchdown to Alvin Kamara. The Vikings fell to 4-3-1.
The Saints went to their bag of tricks on the first series. Wildcat quarterback Taysom Hill faked a run and then lofted a 44-yard pass to Michael Thomas to the Vikings’ 8-yard line. Three plays later, Kamara took Brees’ shovel pass around right end for a 7-0 lead.
The Vikings tied it 7-7 on the ensuing drive, moving 91 yards in 13 plays. Facing a fourth-and-goal from the 1, Cousins hit Diggs for the touchdown in the left corner.
The Vikings took a 13-7 lead on Latavius Murray’s 1-yard run, but kicker Dan Bailey hooked the extra-point attempt. Thielen made a 28-yard reception on a flea flicker to set up the score.
The Saints cut the deficit to 13-10 on Lutz’s 52-yard field goal halfway through the second period, but Brees threw his first interception after 231 passes this season when he overthrew Thomas and was picked off by safety Harrison Smith on the Saints’ next drive.
The Vikings appeared headed to another touchdown when Thielen was hit by Williams at the Saints’ 14, forcing a fumble that cornerback Marshon Lattimore returned 54 yards to the Minnesota 33.
Kamara caught a swing pass for 17 yards to the Minnesota 1 and then got the touchdown with a leap on the next play, giving the Saints a 17-13 lead at the half.
After stopping the Vikings on fourth-and-1 on the first series of the second half, the Saints widened their lead to 20-13 on a 42-yard field goal by Lutz.
Williams’ interception, which put the Saints up 27-13, was an easy grab because Diggs cut off his route.
Lutz kicked his third field goal of the game, from 42 yards, to put the Saints ahead 30-13 with 9:39 left in the fourth. The Vikings made it 30-20 on a 1-yard pass from Cousins to Thielen with 4:26 remaining.
–Field Level Media
Adam Vinatieri sets NFL all-time scoring record for Colts
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Adam Vinatieri has made plenty of tougher kicks in his career. The two last-second field goals to win Super Bowls, a 45-yarder through the snow to win a playoff game and 46 field goals from at least 50 yards in the regular season and postseason.
Vinatieri’s 25-yarder at the end of the second quarter in Indianapolis’ 42-28 victory over the Oakland Raiders on Sunday will surely be one he never forgets.
With that kick, Vinatieri passed Hall of Famer Morten Andersen to become the NFL’s all-time leading scorer. He added three extra points in the fourth quarter to give him 2,550 for his career — six more than Andersen.
“I never thought I’d play that long,” said the 45-year-old Vinatieri, who is in his 23rd NFL season. “I never thought I’d be standing here talking to you guys about all-time records. But I love my teammates — all of them — for the last 20-something years, unselfishly going out there and helping me do my job. A lot of great memories along the way. I think that’s the best part about this day — less the record and more that we got the record in a win.”
Vinatieri wasn’t sure the record would come this week after re-injuring his right groin last week against Buffalo. He was limited in practice this week but was healthy enough to play the game.
He made an extra point and a 26-yard field goal in the first quarter to tie Andersen’s record before hitting the kick at the end of the half that made him No. 1 by himself.
“I played against him back in 2007, when he was in Atlanta and it might have been about his last year and I just thought, ‘Man, this is unbelievable. This is a record that will never be touched,'” Vinatieri said. “He’s done it so long for so many years and so prolifically, that you know I just thought, man, it’s untouchable. But I guess as you keep going and you just stack years upon years, the numbers start stacking up.”
Vinatieri entered the league with New England as an undrafted free agent out of South Dakota State. He won the job with the Patriots his first season and helped the team reach the Super Bowl.
Vinatieri reached legendary status in the 2001 season when his 45-yard field goal on a snowy night shortly after the Patriots were given a reprieve by the “Tuck Rule” against the Raiders forced overtime in a playoff game. He kicked a game-winner in overtime to send the Patriots to the AFC championship game.
He then made the winning 48-yard kick on the final play of the Super Bowl to lead the Patriots to their first championship and help launch a dynasty.
Vinatieri made the winning 41-yarder two years later with four seconds left to help New England beat Carolina for a second title. He won the Super Bowl again the following year with New England and then after the 2006 season with the Colts.
He’s still going strong more than a decade later.
“I really don’t think we fully appreciate what just happened, or really playing with Vinny,” quarterback Andrew Luck said. “He doesn’t make a big deal out of anything. He approaches everything with such a professionalism and humility and deflects attention, that I think we get blinded to how great — truly great, great — he is. I love playing with him. He’s taught me so much about how to handle yourself and about how to be a pro.”
Saints get revenge for ‘miracle’ in 30-20 win over Vikings
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints paid Minnesota back for their last-second loss in the playoffs last season, using two key turnovers, including a 45-yard interception return by P.J. Williams, to fuel a 30-20 victory over the Vikings on Sunday night.
Stefon Diggs had 119 receiving yards and a score in his curtain call after the “Minneapolis Miracle” catch in the NFC divisional round in January, but he stopped his drag route in a miscommunication with quarterback Kirk Cousins right before Williams picked the ball off for the pivotal third-quarter touchdown.
Adam Thielen had another record-setting performance for the Vikings with 103 yards and a score, but his red-zone fumble in the second quarter was returned 54 yards by Marshon Lattimore to set up the go-ahead touchdown for the Saints.
Packers lament key mistakes in latest narrow loss
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ty Montgomery's fourth-quarter fumble on a kickoff return was only the final big blow to the Green Bay Packers' hopes of knocking off the unbeaten Los Angeles Rams.
“That play didn’t lose the game, but it definitely took away an opportunity for us to go down and win it,” Aaron Rodgers said of Montgomery’s fumble.
Other plays loomed just as large to Rodgers and coach Mike McCarthy after the Rams salted away their 29-27 victory without letting Rodgers touch the ball in the final 5:20.
The Packers were on the brink of a statement victory after rallying from a 10-point deficit late in the third quarter. Green Bay had a one-point lead and the ball with 6:49 to play, but the Packers only ended up making a statement about their own inconsistency.
“You got to play a fully complete game, and we didn’t do that,” said receiver Davante Adams, who had five catches for 133 yards.
A sequence in the second quarter fundamentally switched the momentum away from the Packers (3-3-1), who had built a 10-0 lead — the largest anybody has taken on the Rams all season long — shortly before halftime thanks to outstanding work on both sides of the ball.
“We came out with that energy,” Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark said. “We started really fast. Like I said earlier, I think we did a lot of good things. It’s just disappointing for us to lose the game.”
Sam Shields started the momentum swing against his former team when he tiptoed along the goal line to down a punt by Johnny Hekker, trapping the Packers at their 1. Green Bay’s next play was a run up the middle by Aaron Jones, and the Rams’ fearsome defensive front stuffed it for a safety.
Los Angeles awoke after that stop, both in the stands and on the field. Jared Goff’s offense immediately drove for its first touchdown in the final minute of the first half.
The Packers lamented losing that hard-earned momentum after a largely stellar defensive first half. Green Bay sacked Jared Goff five times, including twice by Clark, and had eight tackles for loss against LA’s powerhouse offense.
“They’ve had the success they’ve had with a lot smoke and mirrors, good play-calling, speed and misdirection,” Packers linebacker Clay Matthews said. “We came out and made it kind of dirty and grimy, really got after them, hit the quarterback. Obviously they found their footing in the second half, maybe late in the first half. But then we put it back on them at the end of the game. We did just enough for our offense to get down there. It really is a shame the way in which we dropped that game. You’d like to think, if we see these guys again … but at 3-3-1, we need to start winning these games.”
Rodgers still had the ball with the chance to lead a clock-draining drive with 6:49 left. Instead, the Rams lost 6 yards on three plays before a 25-yard punt by JK Scott. The Rams got a go-ahead field goal on the short field, and Montgomery fumbled moments later.
The Packers realize they’re gaining a reputation as a team that plays to the level of its opposition. As they reach the midpoint of their season, they know they’re running out of time to put together full games — particularly since their next game is at mighty New England.
“I don’t understand that, honestly,” Clark said. “In my mind, I swear, if we play games like that, we’re going to win a lot of games. I don’t really know how else to explain it. We’ve got to come out there like that every game. I really feel like we can get teams on their heels, and with the offense that we have, we can put up points and get up on guys easy.”
