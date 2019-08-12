Browns DE Thomas hospitalized with neck injury
Browns DE Thomas hospitalized with neck injury
The Cleveland Browns say defensive end Chad Thomas has feeling and movement in his extremities following a scary injury during Monday’s practice.
The 23-year-old was immobilized on a stretcher and carted off the field after suffering an apparent neck injury.
He was taken to University Hospitals in Cleveland for further evaluation and testing.
Thomas, a third-round pick in 2018 out of Miami, appeared in four games as a rookie last season.
–Field Level Media
Australia's Jason Day
Australia’s Jason Day and caddie Steve Williams ended their partnership after just six tournaments.
“Parting with Steve was a mutual decision and not an easy one to make,” Day said, per Sky Sports.
The breakup follows Day’s missed cut at The Northern Trust last weekend in Jersey City, N.J.
“He is the ultimate pro. It was a real learning experience being exposed to a caddie who has achieved what Steve has. He has worked with the best,” Day said. “But it was a disconnect of old school and new school. Steve has become a friend and I have a lot of respect for him. I thank Steve for everything he taught me.”
Williams, 55, rose to fame as the longtime caddie for Tiger Woods. He was on the bag for 13 of Woods’ 15 major titles and has also worked with Adam Scott, Greg Norman and Ray Floyd.
Day, 31, is ranked No. 21 in the world and No. 50 in the FedEx Cup standings heading into this week’s BMW Championship in Medinah, Ill.
–Field Level Media
PGA European Tour player Eddie Pepperell apologized Monday to Bryson DeChambeau for calling him “a twit” while criticizing his slow play at The Northern Trust tournament.
“Seems my comment regarding Bryson’s slow play has garnered plenty of attention and I just want to sincerely apologize to Bryson for being personal and referring to him as a ‘twit,'” the 28-year-old English golfer wrote on Twitter. “That was unnecessary and something I shouldn’t have said.”
Pepperell made his original comments Friday after videos surfaced of DeChambeau taking more than two minutes to attempt (and miss) an 8-foot putt.
“Just look at Tommy (Fleetwood) and Justin (Thomas), both looking completely bored,” Pepperell said. “Slow players do this to their playing partners, making the game less enjoyable. Problem is, the unaffected single-minded twit in this instance doesn’t care much for others.”
“Eddie Pepperell, not fair to say,” DeChambeau told reporters after seeing the comments. “I would love to speak to him personally and talk about it.”
Patrick Reed won the tournament Sunday at Liberty National in Jersey City, N.J. DeChambeau finished in a tie for 24th place at 7 under. Pepperell was not in the field.
In response to the controversy regarding DeChambeau’s deliberate style, the PGA Tour said Monday it will review its policy on pace of play.
“The tour’s current pace-of-play policy only addresses players whose groups have fallen out of position,” the PGA Tour said in a statement. “We are now exploring whether to expand the policy to address those whose groups are in position, but who take an excessive amount of time to hit a shot.”
–Field Level Media
Two days after being
Two days after being released by the New Orleans Saints, wide receiver Rishard Matthews announced his retirement from the NFL on Instagram on Monday.
Matthews, 29, appeared in 87 games over parts of seven seasons with the Miami Dolphins (2012-15), Tennessee Titans (2016-18) and New York Jets (2018). He signed with the Saints in June.
He caught 230 passes for 3,160 yards and 21 touchdowns. His best season came with the Titans in 2016 as he set career highs with 65 receptions for 945 yards and nine TDs.
In a lengthy Instagram post titled “No Longer Exist,” Matthews said he was tired of feeling disposable as an NFL player. He said he won’t miss the “brainwashing” and “fakeness” he experienced during his career.
“It was cool being a Professional Football Player and getting to play a kids game for work I will always be a fan of the best sport in the world but for me that Kids game No Longer Exist,” he wrote.
Matthews entered the league as Miami’s seventh-round pick in the 2012 NFL Draft out of Nevada.
–Field Level Media
Jacksonville Jaguars left tackle Cam Robinson was removed from the physically unable to perform list on Monday.
The move comes two days after coach Doug Marrone was skeptical about Robinson being available for the season opener. Robinson is recovering from an ACL tear in his left knee that forced him to miss the final 14 games of the 2018 campaign.
“I just know that he was at a point that they couldn’t get him over a point, and that he was going to stay on PUP, and that’s what I was told and then this morning I was told something different in a good way,” Marrone told reporters on Monday. “Now I’m happy. Now you write I’m happy. Before when guys get hurt and I’m down, I know, but hey, you take it.”
Robinson, 23, said he has been shooting for the Sept. 8 opener against the Kansas City Chiefs all along.
“I had a plan this whole time: Be back by Week 1,” Robinson told reporters on Monday. “I didn’t really put a timetable on it. I was just basing it on how I felt coming in each and every day. Anything anybody said (about a return), it didn’t come from me so I never really paid too much attention to it. People are going to talk.”
Robinson suffered the injury in Week 2 against the New England Patriots. He started 15 games as a rookie in 2017 after being a second-round pick out of Alabama.
–Field Level Media
Rookie first-round pick Dwayne Haskins could still win the quarterback competition in Washington, but two veterans are ahead of him at this stage, Redskins coach Jay Gruden said.
Colt McCoy and Case Keenum hold an edge in the open battle based on experience, Gruden told MMQB.
“I’d say the vets probably have a little bit of a leg up on him, just because they’re vets and they’ve played,” Gruden said. “Case has played a lot of football, of course he’s new to the system. Colt’s an experienced guy in the system, he’s coming off that injury, we just have to see how he is running around. He got a little nicked today on it, from a confidence standpoint, from a stability standpoint. But they have a little bit of a leg up on [Haskins], just because of their knowledge of third down and red zone concepts. There’s a lot Dwayne still has to learn, but he can get there.”
Haskins has 10 days to make his mark based on Gruden’s timeline. He wants to make a call on the pecking order of his passers by Aug. 22, the day of the third preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons.
“I think it’ll come probably sooner than later, because you’d like to get that guy ready to go,” Gruden said of the looming call. “I’d like to hopefully make that decision after the third preseason game, so we can get two weeks to get ready for Philadelphia with the starter.”
Alex Smith started for the Redskins last season but complications during and after surgery to repair a broken leg make his return this season beyond unlikely.
Keenum, 31, became available when Denver acquired Joe Flacco from the Baltimore Ravens. He has 54 NFL starts with the Broncos, Minnesota Vikings, St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams and Houston Texans.
McCoy, who turns 33 the night of the NFL regular-season opener between the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers, had surgery to repair a broken right leg. He’s been in Washington since 2014, but made only six starts in those five seasons with 41 pass attempts in the past four years.
Haskins, the 15th overall pick out of Ohio State, threw two interceptions in his preseason debut.
“I think they’ve all done some really good things without a doubt, and they’ve all done some things we’ve got to coach,” Gruden said.
–Field Level Media
Tom Brady
Tom Brady listed his home for sale, and the New England Patriots’ longtime quarterback is confident you shouldn’t care.
“You shouldn’t read into anything. I think it takes a long time to sell a house. My house is a little bit of an expensive one, so it doesn’t fly off the shelf in a couple weeks,” Brady said on WEEI radio on Monday. “I think I’m at a point in my life where there’s a lot of considerations that go into playing. I have a very busy professional life, I have a very busy personal life. Any decision that’s made has to consider everything. I’m certainly at a place where I’ve been in the same place for a long time, and I love playing for the Patriots. I have such a great relationship with Mr. (Robert) Kraft, Coach (Bill) Belichick and our team. We’ll just worry about that when that happens. This isn’t the time to worry about it.”
Brady and Gisele Bundchen listed their Massachusetts mansion for $39.5 million as he turned 42 and signed a restructured contract with the Patriots in the span of about nine days.
The timing is not significant, per Brady, who said Monday he’s considering life beyond football. That includes interest in a career in architectural design. Brady has been less certain about where and how long he’d continue his career in measured words since signing the new deal with the Patriots that includes a clause that would make him a free agent in March 2020. On Monday he said his goal to play until age 45 hasn’t changed.
“I think I’m in a great mental, emotional place to approach the season,” Brady said on the program. “There is no point in worrying about things like that. There are so many hypotheticals — this and that — and if you spend all your time and energy on those things, you (lose) track of what’s most important, which is what’s happening right now. This is where I want to be. This is the team I want to be a part of, and leading. I’m really excited about doing that. There’s really not much to read into it than that.”
The future of Belichick could become an annual topic of conversation in New England, particularly if the coach-QB combination continues to collect Lombardi trophies. Their next will be their seventh together, and Belichick has never publicly committed to anything beyond the current season.
“I think what this is about is this season and dealing with this year. Beyond this year, whether it’s signing five more years, or signing a franchise tag, or not playing, none of those things needed to be decided this year,” Brady said. “I’m just focused on this season and being in the right mental, emotional frame of mind to go out there and perform at the highest level. Like I said, I have such a great relationship with the team. I’ve had 20 years of success with Mr. Kraft, and Jonathan (Kraft), and with Coach Belichick, with the whole organization. All the coaches. They know how I feel about them. We’ve just done some great things. We’re going to try to go do it again this year. It takes a lot to get from now to March, and I don’t want to overlook the big challenge that we’re facing. I don’t want my mind convoluted with thoughts that are premature, and ones that I’m worried about beyond what the current situation is — which is us trying to go achieve what we all hope we can achieve. That’s where my focus is and that’s what I’m excited about. So let’s go, baby! Put me in, Coach. I’m ready to go play.”
–Field Level Media
The Atlanta Falcons traded third-year tight end Eric Saubert
The Atlanta Falcons traded third-year tight end Eric Saubert to the New England Patriots on Monday for a conditional seventh-round pick.
Primarily used as a blocker and on special teams, the 2017 fifth-round pick appeared in 30 games over the last two seasons and caught five passes for 48 yards.
Saubert, 25, played 178 snaps on offense and 292 snaps on special teams in 2018. He had been listed behind 2018 Pro Bowler Austin Hooper and veteran Luke Stocker on the Atlanta depth chart.
The Patriots lost All-Pro tight end Rob Gronkowski to retirement during the offseason and will be without Ben Watson for the first four games of the season due to an NFL suspension.
–Field Level Media
A week after
A week after leaving practice early with a groin injury, Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt returned to the practice field on Monday.
The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year sustained the injury during a joint practice session with Green Bay and did not play in Thursday’s 28-26 preseason loss to the Packers.
“It’s all just precautionary,” Watt said last week. “The groin tightened up a little bit. Rather than try to push through and do some damage to it, I shut it down. I’ve gotten smarter as I’ve gotten older.”
Watt, 30, was not likely to play in the preseason opener even if he was at 100 percent.
After missing 13 games in 2016 and 11 games in 2017, Watt was healthy for the full slate in 2018 and looked like his old self with 16 sacks and seven forced fumbles.
Watt enters his ninth NFL season with 92 career sacks in 104 games. He is ranked No. 12 on the NFL Top 100 list for 2019.
–Field Level Media
Patrick Reed posted two birdies in a three-hole stretch on the back nine on the way to a 2-under 69 and a one-stroke victory in Sunday’s final round of The Northern Trust at Liberty National Golf Club in Paramus, N.J.
Reed finished at 16 under, earning his first win since the 2018 Masters on the first stop of the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup playoffs.
Mexico’s Abraham Ancer, who charged into second place in the third round, stayed there with a 69 and ended up at 15 under.
Harold Varner III (68) and Spain’s Jon Rahm (69) tied for third place at 14 under.
Reed, who began the postseason in 50th place in points, vaults to No. 2 with the victory. With the revamped schedule including only three playoff events, he goes into the BMW Championship in Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Ill., as one of the favorites.
Reed had a messy front nine with three bogeys negating the impact of three birdies.
Three golfers were within a stroke of Reed when he birdied the par-4 16th.
In between birdies on Nos. 14 and 16, Reed made a par-saving putt on No. 15.
Ancer had only one birdie across a 12-hole span until consecutive birdies on Nos. 17 and 18. He was playing in the last group with Reed, creating a showdown for the final hole.
Varner made his move with birdies on Nos. 12-14, pulling within a stroke of Reed. Varner’s round included a double-bogey on No. 9, his only blunder of the round.
Rahm moved briefly into the lead as he was 3 under for the day through 10 holes. Bogeys on Nos. 14 and 15 were costly.
Australia’s Adam Scott (65) finished fifth at 13 under.
Jordan Spieth recovered from Saturday’s 74 with a 67, closing the tournament at 12 under in a tie for sixth place. He was joined by Brandt Snedeker (71), Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy (69) and South Africa’s Louis Oosthuizen (69).
It was Spieth’s best final-round score of the year.
–Field Level Media
The Pittsburgh Steelers are mourning the loss of wide receivers coach Darryl Drake, who died Sunday morning.
Drake, who joined the Steelers in 2018, was 62. No information about the cause of his death was available.
Team owner Art Rooney issued a statement honoring Drake on Sunday morning.
“We are at a loss for words following Darryl Drake’s passing this morning,” it begins. “Darryl had such an impact on the players he coached and everyone he worked with throughout his entire career. He was a passionate coach and had a tremendous spirit toward life, his family, his faith and the game of football.”
–The New York Jets were forced to find a replacement after kicker Chandler Catanzaro announced his retirement.
The 28-year-old Catanzaro missed two of three extra point tries in the Jets’ preseason opener on Thursday. He was the only kicker in camp, so the Jets signed free agent Taylor Bertolet after a tryout.
Catanzaro entered the league with the Arizona Cardinals in 2014 and spent three seasons there. He spent the next season with the Jets before splitting the 2018 between with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers.
–Ron Minegar, the executive vice president and COO of the Arizona Cardinals, was arrested on suspicion of DUI.
“Ron Minegar’s actions last night are inexcusable,” the team said in a statement. “He made the decision to drive after drinking alcohol and is fortunate that he was pulled over before injuring anyone or himself. According to MADD, drunk driving results in almost 11,000 deaths per year and is the number one cause of fatalities on roadways. We fully recognize the seriousness of these actions and they will have serious consequences.”
It is the second straight summer that a Cardinals executive has been arrested on a drunk-driving charge. Last July, the team suspended general manager Steve Keim for five weeks and fined him $200,000 after he entered a guilty plea to extreme DUI.
–The Baltimore Ravens traded kicker/punter Kaare Vedvik to the Minnesota Vikings.
The Ravens said they are receiving an “undisclosed draft pick” in exchange. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported it was a 2020 fifth-round pick.
Several teams had contacted the Ravens about Vedvik after the 25-year-old Norwegian drilled four field goals, including a 55-yarder, in Thursday’s preseason opener against Jacksonville. Baltimore already has Justin Tucker, the most accurate kicker in NFL history. Dan Bailey is currently the kicker in Minnesota.
–Denver Broncos running back Theo Riddick will be out six to eight weeks with a slight shoulder fracture, according to a report.
Mike Kils of 9News in Denver said Riddick sustained the injury Thursday in the Broncos’ preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks. He said surgery won’t be required.
The Broncos signed Riddick to a one-year deal for $2.5 million, with $1 million guaranteed, just a week ago after the Detroit Lions released him.
–New York Jets cornerback Trumaine Johnson injured a hamstring in practice and will be sidelined indefinitely.
The 29-year-old veteran apparently suffered the injury on a long interception return.
“Anytime a guy that makes a living has a hamstring … we’ll see how it goes,” coach Adam Gase said, per ESPN. “He’s going to have to get a lot of treatment and strengthen it up, and we’ll get him back as fast as possible.”
–San Francisco 49ers tackle Shon Coleman had surgery to repair a broken fibula and dislocated ankle suffered in Saturday’s preseason opener against Dallas.
Coleman, 27, was injured in the first quarter and left the game on a cart with an air cast around his lower right leg.
A third-round pick of the Cleveland Browns in 2016, Coleman was traded to the 49ers in August 2018. He appeared in 23 games for the Browns, including 16 starts in 2017, and was expected to be the 49ers’ swing tackle behind starters Joe Staley and Mike McGlinchey this season.
–The Cardinals activated tight end Charles Clay and cornerback Brandon Williams from the physically unable to perform list.
Clay was sidelined with a knee injury and Williams has been dealing with a back issue. The moves leave only offensive lineman Max Garcia (knee) on Arizona’s PUP list.
Clay, 30, signed a one-year contract with the Cardinals in February after four seasons with the Miami Dolphins (2011-14) and four with the Buffalo Bills (2015-18). He caught 21 passes for 184 yards in 13 games in 2018 and has 339 career receptions for 3,631 yards and 23 touchdowns in 112 games.
–The Cleveland Browns signed tight end Rico Gathers and released tight end/fullback Orson Charles.
The Dallas Cowboys, who selected Gathers in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL Draft, waived him earlier this week.
Gathers played college basketball at Baylor, and the Cowboys drafted him in hopes he’d become the next Antonio Gates, who turned into an All-Pro with the Chargers franchise after a basketball career at Kent State. But in three years in Dallas, Gathers caught just three passes for 45 yards.
–Field Level Media
Ron Minegar, the exeutive vice president and COO of the Arizona Cardinals, was arrested on suspicion of DUI, with the team releasing a stern statement Sunday afternoon.
“Ron Minegar’s actions last night are inexcusable. He made the decision to drive after drinking alcohol and is fortunate that he was pulled over before injuring anyone or himself,” the team statement began. “According to MADD, drunk driving results in almost 11,000 deaths per year and is the number one cause of fatalities on roadways. We fully recognize the seriousness of these actions and they will have serious consequences.”
It is the second straight summer that a Cardinals executive has been arrested on a drunk-driving charge, and the repercussions were serious the first time.
Last July, it was general manager Steve Keim. The team suspended him for five weeks and fined him $200,000 after he entered a guilty plea to extreme DUI.
In Minegar’s case, police in Chandler, Ariz., said he initially was pulled over for speeding, driving in a bike lane and failing to drive in one lane of traffic on Saturday night. Upon further investigation, he was arrested on suspicion of DUI, cited and released.
Minegar, 60, is in his 20th year with the Cardinals.
–Field Level Media
The Baltimore Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens traded kicker/punter Kaare Vedvik to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.
The Ravens said they are receiving an “undisclosed draft pick” in exchange. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported it was a 2020 fifth-round pick.
Several teams had contacted the Ravens about Vedvik after the 25-year-old Norwegian drilled four field goals, including a 55-yarder, in Thursday’s preseason opener against Jacksonville.
Vedvik also connected from 26, 29 and 45 yards and averaged 55.5 yards on two punts during the 29-0 victory against the Jaguars.
Baltimore already has Justin Tucker, the most accurate kicker in NFL history. Dan Bailey is currently the kicker in Minnesota.
Vedvik, who played college football at Marshall, also had a strong preseason with the Ravens last year, but was placed on the non-football injury list in September after he was the victim of an assault.
Vedvik was found with substantial facial injuries and bruises on the back of his head in East Baltimore and taken to the hospital. He reportedly told police he had no memory of the assault.
–Field Level Media
The Arizona Cardinals activated tight end
The Arizona Cardinals activated tight end Charles Clay and cornerback Brandon Williams from the physically unable to perform list on Sunday.
Clay was sidelined with a knee injury and Williams has been dealing with a back issue. The moves leave only offensive lineman Max Garcia (knee) on Arizona’s PUP list.
Clay, 30, signed a one-year contract with the Cardinals in February after four seasons with the Miami Dolphins (2011-14) and four with the Buffalo Bills (2015-18).
Clay caught 21 passes for 184 yards in 13 games in 2018 and has 339 career receptions for 3,631 yards and 23 touchdowns in 112 games.
Williams, 26, was Arizona’s third-round pick in 2016. He has 33 tackles in 45 career games, including 10 stops in 16 games last season.
–Field Level Media
New York
New York Jets cornerback Trumaine Johnson injured a hamstring in practice Sunday and will be sidelined indefinitely.
The 29-year-old veteran apparently suffered the injury on a long interception return.
“Anytime a guy that makes a living has a hamstring … we’ll see how it goes,” coach Adam Gase said, per ESPN. “He’s going to have to get a lot of treatment and strengthen it up, and we’ll get him back as fast as possible.”
Johnson made 10 starts in his first season with the Jets in 2018, registering 40 tackles, four interceptions and one fumble recovery. He signed a five-year, $72.5 million deal with $34 million in guarantees in March 2018.
He has appeared in 95 career games (72 starts) with the St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams (2012-17) and the Jets and has 22 interceptions, four of them returned for touchdowns.
–Field Level Media
San Francisco 49ers tackle Shon Coleman had surgery Sunday to repair a fractured fibula and dislocated ankle suffered in Saturday’s preseason opener against the Dallas Cowboys.
Coleman, 27, was injured in the first quarter and left the game on a cart with an air cast around his lower right leg.
A third-round pick of the Cleveland Browns in 2016, Coleman was traded to the 49ers in August 2018.
He appeared in 23 games for the Browns, including 16 starts in 2017, and was expected to be the 49ers’ swing tackle behind starters Joe Staley and Mike McGlinchey this season.
–Field Level Media
Denver Broncos running back Theo
Denver Broncos running back Theo Riddick will be out six to eight weeks with a slight shoulder fracture, according to a report Sunday.
Mike Kils of 9News in Denver said Riddick sustained the injury Thursday night in the Broncos’ preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks. He said surgery won’t be required.
Starting fullback Andy Janovich also is expected to miss six to eight weeks after suffering a partially torn pec muscle Thursday in Seattle.
Both players likely will be on the inactive list for at least the first two games of the regular season: Sept. 8 at Oakland and Sept. 15 against Chicago.
The Broncos signed Riddick to a one-year deal for $2.5 million, with $1 million guaranteed, just a week ago after the Detroit Lions released him.
The 28-year-old Riddick, a sixth-round draft choice out of Notre Dame in 2013, had spent his entire six-year career with the Lions, utilized as a third-down back after beginning his career on special teams. In 84 career games, Riddick has rushed 288 times for 1,023 yards, with 285 catches for 2,238 yards. He has scored 19 touchdowns.
–Field Level Media
The New
The New York Jets were forced to find a replacement on Sunday after kicker Chandler Catanzaro announced his retirement.
The 28-year-old Catanzaro missed two of three extra point tries in the Jets’ preseason opener on Thursday.
Catanzaro was the only kicker in camp, so the Jets signed free agent Taylor Bertolet after a tryout on Saturday.
Bertolet was with the Jets during training camp last year but has yet to play in a regular-season game. He most recently played for the Salt Lake Stallions of the Alliance of American Football league. With Salt Lake, he made nine of his 14 field goal attempts, including four of seven from over 50 yards
Catanzaro entered the league with the Arizona Cardinals in 2014 and spent three seasons there. He spent the next season with the Jets before splitting the 2018 between with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers.
He leaves the NFL having made 83.8 percent of his career field goal attempts and 92.9 percent of his extra point tries.
–Field Level Media
The Pittsburgh Steelers are mourning the loss of wide receivers coach Darryl Drake, who died Sunday morning.
Drake, who joined the Steelers in 2018, was 62. No information about the cause of his death was available.
Team owner Art Rooney issued a statement honoring Drake on Sunday morning.
“We are at a loss for words following Darryl Drake’s passing this morning,” it begins. “Darryl had such an impact on the players he coached and everyone he worked with throughout his entire career. He was a passionate coach and had a tremendous spirit toward life, his family, his faith and the game of football.”
“Our prayers and thoughts are with his wife, Sheila, his three daughters, his grandchildren and entire family during this difficult time.”
Drake played wide receiver at Western Kentucky before embarking on a short pro career that saw him spend time with the Washington Redskins and Cincinnati Bengals, as well as the Ottawa Rough Riders of the Canadian Football League.
Drake returned to Western Kentucky as a graduate assistant, eventually moving up to become a position coach. He also coached at Georgia, Baylor and Texas before breaking into the NFL as a wide receivers coach with the Chicago Bears from 2004-12, He held the same position with the Arizona Cardinals from 2013-17.
The Steelers canceled their practice on Sunday.
–Field Level Media
New York Giants
New York Giants rookie cornerback Deandre Baker was scheduled for an MRI on Sunday after he “felt something” in practice, coach Pat Shurmur said.
The 2019 first-round pick (30th overall) from Georgia had one tackle in Thursday’s preseason opener against the New York Jets.
Baker, 21, has been working with the first team at cornerback opposite veteran Janoris Jenkins during training camp.
Baker started 12 games for the Bulldogs last season, registering 40 tackles, two interceptions and nine passes defensed.
–Field Level Media
The Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns signed tight end Rico Gathers on Sunday and released tight end/fullback Orson Charles.
The Dallas Cowboys, who selected Gathers in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL Draft, waived him earlier this week.
Gathers played college basketball at Baylor, and the Cowboys drafted him in hopes he’d become the next Antonio Gates, who turned into an All-Pro with the Chargers franchise after a basketball career at Kent State.
But in three years in Dallas, Gathers caught just three passes for 45 yards.
If he makes the final roster in Cleveland, Gathers must serve a one-game suspension for violating the league’s substance-abuse policy.
The discipline is related to Gathers’ arrest on Aug. 31, 2018, in Frisco, Texas, on suspicion of marijuana possession. He pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor in March and avoided jail time.
–Field Level Media
