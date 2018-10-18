Browns CB Gaines enters concussion protocol
Browns CB Gaines enters concussion protocol
Cleveland Browns cornerback E.J. Gaines entered the NFL’s concussion protocol on Thursday and will miss Sunday’s road game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The decision to place Gaines in concussion protocol was made when he showed up Thursday morning with symptoms, according to coach Hue Jackson, who added Gaines was not hurt in practice.
Gaines had been starting in place of Terrance Mitchell (broken wrist). Jackson said T.J. Carrie likely will start opposite Denzel Ward against the Buccaneers, who have the No. 1 passing offense in the league.
“We understand what the challenge is,” Jackson told reporters. “They have 16 touchdowns passes. That’s how they score. They’re going to throw the football.”
Gaines, 26, is in his first season with the Browns following stints with the with the Rams, first in St. Louis and then in Los Angeles, and the Buffalo Bills. He has one interception and three passes defensed in five games this season.
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas Cowboys receiver Terrance Williams has been suspended three games for violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy, a ban he will serve while on injured reserve because of lingering issues from offseason surgery for a broken right foot.
The league said Thursday the suspension will be in effect Sunday when the Cowboys visit Washington. After Dallas’ open week and a home game against Tennessee, the final game of the ban will be Nov. 11 at Philadelphia.
But Williams will miss at least three more games after that while on injured reserve. His first possible game is Dec. 9 at home against the Eagles.
Williams was arrested in May on a charge of public intoxication in the Dallas suburb of Frisco, where team headquarters is located. The case was dismissed after Williams completed a state-mandated alcohol awareness education course.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Linebacker Kamalei Correa had one crucial tip for how the Tennessee Titans can best handle the franchise’s first trip to London for a regular-season game:
Sleep as much as possible on the plane.
“That’s the biggest thing man,” said Correa, who has played in London previously while with Baltimore. “Just get some sleep on the plane because if you don’t, then you’re not going to be in a good place because as soon as we land we’re moving already. We’re going to be going to meetings and film and walk-through. If you don’t get sleep, you’re going to be far behind, so you’ve got to get some rest.”
The Titans (3-3) practiced at home Thursday before heading to the airport for the nonstop flight to London. Coach Mike Vrabel joked that the reason for the later departure was because his passport didn’t arrive until Thursday. The real reason was much more practical for a franchise that has played outside the United States only twice, both preseason games, with the last in 1994 in Mexico City when still the Houston Oilers.
“We wanted to try to keep everything as normal as possible,” Vrabel said. “We have a great facility here. Guys like to sleep in their own beds, they like to see their wives, they like to see their kids. That’s part of their routine. I felt like after talking to some people, you could do it either way.
“You could go over there and you can spend a week over there, you could arrive Friday morning, and we’re excited.”
The Titans shipped some equipment to London by ship during the summer, taking advantage of having bought extra gear last year when the team spent a week in Arizona between games out West.
This is the second trip to London for the Chargers, who played in London in 2008, and for their coach Anthony Lynn. He spent the entire week in England on his first trip. This time, Lynn has checked out how other teams have approached the trip and chose to give his team more time to sleep and game plan before traveling. The Chargers (4-2) stayed in Ohio after beating the Browns last weekend and also are flying to London on Thursday.
“Hopefully, it works,” Lynn said. “Anytime you’re on a plane that long, it’s not ideal to get off and go through things. But, like I said, we’ll get there Friday and we’ll have Friday to relax, and Saturday to recover, and go play the game on Sunday.”
Correa played in London last season while with the Ravens. Safety Johnathan Cyprien, currently on injured reserve, played in London with the Jaguars. Linebacker Will Compton, who is dealing with an injured hamstring, and safety Kenny Vaccaro also have played in London with other teams.
Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota has been on plenty of long airplane rides, and he agrees with his fellow Hawaii native that sleep is the best approach to deal with jetlag. Mariota has had enough practice that he says he sleeps well on planes. The Titans will have seats that stretch out to help them sleep.
The Titans will have some time Friday night and Saturday for potential sightseeing, and many of the players have family also traveling. Taking care of business is the Titans’ main focus. They’ve lost two straight and need a win going into their bye to keep themselves atop the struggling AFC South.
“This will be my first time in London, so I’m excited. The team is excited,” safety Kevin Byard said. “But the main thing is to go out there and get a W, and that’s what we want to go do.”
Notes: LB Wesley Woodyard (shoulder) practiced fully for the first time since hurting his shoulder Sept. 30. Vaccaro (elbow) was limited for a second straight day. DL Bennie Logan also practiced fully. Compton, LB Derrick Morgan (shoulder) and LG Quinton Spain (right shoulder) did not practice.
Vikings RB Cook, DE Hunter miss Thursday’s practice
Dalvin Cook’s anticipated return Sunday against the New York Jets might have hit a roadblock Thursday.
The Minnesota Vikings’ top running back did not practice due to a hamstring injury that has been an issue for several weeks. Cook practiced Wednesday but was unable to participate Thursday.
That’s not the only worry for Minnesota.
The Vikings’ top three defensive linemen were all sitting Thursday. Everson Griffen, who remains away from the team, did not practice, but more concerning is the absence of his primary replacement, Danielle Hunter. Hunter missed practice with a groin injury.
Defensive tackle Linval Joseph, listed on the injury report with knee, ankle and shoulder issues, sat out for the second consecutive day, as did two other starters: offensive tackle Riley Reiff and safety Andrew Sendejo.
QB Wentz practices, Eagles get OT Johnson back
Quarterback Carson Wentz completed Thursday’s practice without incident as the Philadelphia Eagles also welcomed back right tackle Lane Johnson.
Wentz sat out practice on Wednesday with what the team described as muscle spasms in his back. The issue was expected to be a short-term concern.
Johnson has been slowed by an ankle injury and was a game-time decision last week before he made the start against the New York Giants.
Johnson is expected to be back in the starting lineup on Sunday, along with left tackle Jason Peters. Peters was hurt in the Week 6 win at New York but intends to play through torn biceps.
Defensive tackle Haloti Ngata was limited Thursday with a calf injury and running back Darren Sproles remained out with a hamstring injury.
Falcons WRs Ridley, Sanu sit out Thursday
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan operated without two of his top targets in practice on Thursday when Mohamed Sanu and Calvin Ridley were sidelined due to injuries.
Sanu is battling a sore hip and Ridley has an ankle injury. The only other player who missed Thursday’s practice for Atlanta was kicker Matt Bryant, who already has been ruled out with a strained hamstring for Monday’s date with the New York Giants.
Head coach Dan Quinn sounded optimistic on Thursday that both Sanu and Ridley could be on the field for the primetime game.
Ridley has a team-leading six touchdowns and 22 receptions. Sanu also has 22 catches and three touchdowns this season.
Giants sign WR Coleman to practice squad
The New York Giants have signed former first-round draft pick Corey Coleman to the practice squad, the team announced Thursday.
The wide receiver now is with his fourth team in three months. He worked out with the Giants on Wednesday.
The Cleveland Browns selected the Baylor product with the 15th overall pick of the 2016 NFL Draft and traded him to Buffalo on Aug. 5 for a 2020 seventh-round draft pick. He was released less than a month later.
Coleman, 24, then signed with New England but was released after less than a week; the Patriots later re-signed him to the practice squad. He was released nine days later when they acquired another former Browns receiver, Josh Gordon.
The bulk of his guaranteed salary of $1.5 million is being paid by the Bills.
In 19 NFL career games, Coleman has 56 receptions for 718 yards and five touchdowns.
In three seasons at Baylor, Coleman caught 173 passes for 3,009 yards and 33 touchdowns.
NFL notebook: Dolphins’ Tannehill not facing surgery
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill faces an “uphill challenge” in his recovery from a shoulder injury and is unlikely to play next Thursday against the Houston Texans, according to a report by ESPN.
Tannehill was ruled out of Miami’s Week 7 game against the Detroit Lions by coach Adam Gase on Wednesday. Tannehill did not throw during the open portion of Wednesday’s practice, and backup Brock Osweiler, who started last Sunday’s win over the Chicago Bears, took all of the first-team reps.
Gase told reporters Thursday that surgery is not on the table for Tannehill. “He could throw tomorrow if he wanted to,” Gase said. “He probably wouldn’t feel very good.”
Meanwhile, the NFL is investigating the team’s handling of Tannehill’s injury and how it was disclosed on injury reports last week, according to multiple reports. Such investigations are not uncommon, particularly when involving prominent players, but there is reason to believe the Dolphins’ injury report last week was inaccurate.
–Cleveland Browns cornerback E.J. Gaines entered the NFL’s concussion protocol and will miss Sunday’s road game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The decision to place Gaines in concussion protocol was made when he showed up Thursday morning with symptoms, according to coach Hue Jackson, who added Gaines was not hurt in practice.
Gaines had been starting in place of Terrance Mitchell (broken wrist). Jackson said T.J. Carrie likely will start opposite Denzel Ward against the Buccaneers, who have the No. 1 passing offense in the league.
–The New York Giants signed former first-round draft pick Corey Coleman to the practice squad, the team announced.
The wide receiver now is with his fourth team in three months. He worked out with the Giants on Wednesday.
The Cleveland Browns selected the Baylor product with the 15th overall pick of the 2016 NFL Draft and traded him to Buffalo on Aug. 5 for a 2020 seventh-round draft pick. He was released less than a month later and had also been signed and released by the New England Patriots since.
Reports: Raiders fined for injury report violation
The Oakland Raiders have been fined $20,000 for violating the league’s injury report policy regarding guard Kelechi Osemele, according to multiple reports Thursday.
The NFL docked the Raiders for failing to downgrade Osemele from “questionable” to “out” after he didn’t travel with the team for its Week 5 road matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Osemele also missed Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks in London with a knee injury.
The Raiders are off to a disappointing 1-5 start in Jon Gruden’s return to coaching.
Texans WR Hopkins (foot) misses Thursday’s practice
Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins sat out practice Thursday as he continues to battle a lingering foot injury.
Hopkins was listed as a limited participant Wednesday before missing Thursday’s practice. It’s unclear if he suffered a setback or if the Texans game him a down day.
Hopkins spoke to reporters Thursday and expressed excitement toward matching up against Jacksonville Jaguars star cornerback Jalen Ramsey this weekend.
“I love it. He’s competitive,” Hopkins said. “He matches up against me well, better than a lot of other corners.
“I love playing guys that are at that level, at the All-Pro level. That’s what I play football for, the challenge to go up against guys like that.”
Hopkins, 26, is third in the league with 657 receiving yards this season. He has caught 44 passes, three for touchdowns.
Thursday’s practice also saw cornerbacks Johnathan Joseph (shoulder) and Shareece Wright (shoulder, hand, groin) limited after being full participants Wednesday. Cornerback Aaron Colvin, offensive lineman Zach Fulton and linebacker Brian Peters didn’t practice a second consecutive day as they each deal with ankle injuries.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The NFL’s loudest trash talker has little to say after consecutive lopsided losses.
Jacksonville Jaguars All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey delivered a repeat performance Thursday from his postgame news conference that followed a 40-7 loss to Dallas four days earlier.
Ramsey drew sharp criticism for offering short answers in the locker room after the 33-point drubbing, mostly because he’s been so vocal — and critical — of fellow NFL players this year. He was equally succinct during his weekly media session in advance of Sunday’s game against Houston.
Q: Where is the confidence level this week on defense? Still have confidence you guys can bounce back?
A: We’ll see.
Q: What are your thoughts about going up against Texans receiver DeAndre Hopkins?
A: Same as usual.
Q: What’s that?
A: Same as it’s always been. My past two years, y’all have asked me the same question. Well, last year y’all asked me. Next question.
Q: Is Hopkins one of the guys you like going up against?
A: Yeah.
Q: Why?
A: Uh, just a good matchup.
Q: You guys have always had confidence and now it’s, ‘We’ll see’. Why such a change?
A: We’ve still got confidence, but we’re going to see how the game goes.
Q: What did you see from quarterback Deshaun Watson in the opener last year and on tape this year?
A: Really good.
Ramsey spoke for a little more than a minute Thursday. His media session after the loss to the Cowboys was a few seconds longer.
Neither compared to the verbose jabs Ramsey has taken against Kansas City “return specialist” Tyreek Hill and New England cornerback Stephon Gilmore in recent weeks.
The third-year player and fifth overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft also ripped several NFL quarterbacks in an interview with GQ magazine this summer.
Ramsey called Buffalo Bills rookie Josh Allen “trash” and said Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan was “overrated.” Baltimore’s Joe Flacco, Indianapolis’ Andrew Luck and Eli Manning of the New York Giants also got less-than-stellar reviews. Ramsey called Pittsburgh’s Ben Roethlisberger “decent at best.”
Ramsey also praised several QBs, including Watson.
A few weeks later, Ramsey upset a number of hockey players and their fans by saying he could play in the NHL despite having never skated.
The Tennessee native has 21 tackles and two pass breakups this season, part of a defense that allowed 802 yards, 63 points and 49 first downs in consecutive road losses to Kansas City and Dallas.
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Tom Brady has five Super Bowl championships, three NFL MVP awards and more victories than any quarterback in a career spanning nearly two decades.
One thing he doesn’t have: a loss to the Bears. Not that he wants one.
Brady looks to remain unbeaten against them when the New England Patriots visit Chicago on Sunday.
The Bears are 0-4 and one of five teams never to beat him, along with Atlanta (5-0), Dallas (4-0), Minnesota (4-0) and Tampa Bay (4-0). And he isn’t slowing down at 41 years old.
“I admire his competitiveness and just following his journey and what he’s had to overcome to be able to get where he’s at,” Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky said. “It’s very admirable and doing it this long this well over a long period of time is pretty incredible.”
Brady already had more victories than any quarterback when the Patriots (4-2) beat the Kansas City Chiefs 43-40 last week. That made him the first with 200 regular-season wins.
Brady came through , passing for 340 yards and a touchdown while running for another score. He also helped set up Stephen Gostkowski’s 28-yard winning field goal, and the Patriots amassed season highs in points and yards (500).
The Bears (3-2) lost 31-28 in overtime at Miami after winning three in a row. They remained in sole possession of the NFC North lead, though star pass rusher Khalil Mack injured his right ankle.
Trubisky threw for 316 yards, three TDs and an interception last week. He has 670 yards, nine touchdowns and one interception over the past two games.
“I think he’s done a good job of getting ball to the players that are open or in space and letting them be playmakers,” Patriots coach Bill Belichick said. “He has a lot of them. That’s the quarterback’s job is to deliver the ball to the playmakers and let them go. I think he’s done a good job of that. He’s a tough kid, which I respect. That’s what we would ask our quarterbacks to do, to make plays to help our team win, to get the ball to the players that are open and in space. It’s not about stats.”
Here are some things to know as New England goes for its fourth straight win and Chicago tries to avoid its first losing streak:
MACK HURTING
Mack’s ankle would be a big concern no matter who the Bears were playing. The fact that they’re facing Brady and the Patriots only adds to it.
Mack stayed in against Miami after being injured early in the game. But the two-time All-Pro’s streak of at least one sack and one forced fumble in each of the first four games ended.
With Mack less than 100 percent, the defense wasn’t the same.
Chicago never sacked Brock Osweiler. The Bears got run over by Frank Gore for 101 yards. And defenders missed tackles on Albert Wilson , turning two shorter passes into long touchdowns.
HOME AND AWAY
New England is 0-2 away from home, while the Bears are 2-0 at Soldier Field.
With a loss, the Patriots would match their worst road start since 1995. Chicago hasn’t been 3-0 at home since winning its first four at Soldier Field in 2012.
ROOKIE WATCH
The neck injury to Rex Burkhead in Week 3 and his subsequent injured reserve designation created a hole at running back for the Patriots. Rookie Sony Michel has stepped up to fill the gap nicely.
After not scoring a rushing touchdown over the first three weeks of the season, the Patriots have seven over the last three. Michel has four of them, including two 100-yard rushing games.
Michel’s production has helped bolster an offense that has scored 30 or more points in three straight games. The Patriots averaged just 19 points per game in their first three, losing twice. Michel missed all four preseason games with a knee issue and said he’s gotten more comfortable each week.
PICKING IT OFF
New England’s defense has an interception in all six games in 2018. It is the first time the team has had six consecutive games with a pick since 2013, when it did it in eight straight.
The team record for most games to start the season with at least one interception is 11 in 1985. The Patriots intercepted Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes twice in their 43-40 victory last week.
YARDWORK
Chicago’s Tarik Cohen eyes his third straight game with at least 100 yards from scrimmage.
He caught seven passes for 90 yards and ran for 31 against Miami coming off a career performance two weeks earlier vs. Tampa Bay. The second-year pro set personal highs in yards receiving (121) and yards from scrimmage (174) against the Buccaneers.
CINCINNATI (AP) — With their secondary depleted by injuries, the Bengals signed cornerback KeiVarae Russell off the practice squad Thursday for an upcoming game in Kansas City.
Russell was the Chiefs’ third-round pick in 2016. He’s played in 13 games for Cincinnati over the past two seasons. The Bengals needed another cornerback with Darqueze Dennard sidelined by a shoulder injury suffered during a 28-21 loss to the Steelers.
Safety Shawn Williams also suffered a concussion during the game. He was cleared on Thursday and had a limited practice.
The Bengals waived receiver Auden Tate to open a roster spot. The seventh-round pick was inactive for the first six games.
Cincinnati (4-2) also is missing linebacker Nick Vigil, out indefinitely with an injured left knee.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Adam Vinatieri is preparing for Sunday’s game just like all the others.
He figures if the same, simple routine helped him earn four Super Bowl rings, 226 victories and become the best clutch kicker in NFL history, it should be good enough to help him break the NFL’s career scoring record.
The 23-year veteran needs 10 points to break Morten Andersen’s record (2,544) — though you wouldn’t even know it from Vinatieri’s unflappable demeanor. He’s so focused on ending Indy’s four-game losing streak, he hasn’t bothered contemplating a celebration.
“I’m not an overly charismatic guy when it comes to certain things like that. I don’t have a dance or a celebration or any of that stuff lined up,” he said. “The crazy thing is it usually happens in the middle of a game and I try to stay super focused in, not wanting to be a distraction to team.”
So far, he’s stuck to the plan.
When he broke Andersen’s career field goals mark in a Sept. 30 loss to Houston, Vinatieri’s teammates looked more excited than the traditionally stoic kicker.
And whenever the next record falls — against Buffalo (2-4) this weekend, next week at Oakland or sometime after Indy’s bye on Nov. 4 — those who know Vinatieri best say he’s earned the right to do his own thing.
“We probably don’t appreciate him enough,” quarterback Andrew Luck said. “The most impressive thing is his approach, his humility, how he prepares. He’s great. I certainly feel fortunate to play with him and it’s one of the things I look forward to telling my kids and grandkids about.”
The Bills understand just how good Vinatieri has been through the years.
For the first nine seasons of Vinatieri’s career, Buffalo faced him twice a season as an AFC East rival. In fact, two of Vinatieri’s 27 game-winning field goals came against the Bills and his postseason prowess helped turn a young soccer player, Stephen Hauschka , into a fan of the Patriots, Vinatieri and kicking.
“His picture was in my dorm room, a signed photo of him kicking in the snow game and it’s still in my parent’s house in my old room,” said Haushcka, Buffalo’s kicker.
“I wasn’t like one of those crazy fans, but I look up to the guy. I think anybody does and what he’s been able to do. The fact that he’s able to still do it in his mid-40s is really impressive.”
Andersen, who played high school football in Indy, has held the record since December 2006 and Vinatieri is the only other player to top the 2,500-point mark. Vinatieri also is the only player in league history to score 1,000 points with two different franchises.
But now, with the league’s oldest player at age 43, on the verge of history again, he doesn’t want to make it about himself. He’d just rather help the Colts earn their 300th victory since moving from Baltimore to Indy in 1984.
“I just want to stay focused on football,” Vinatieri said. “I don’t want it to be a reason for a lull in momentum. I love the fact that guys are happy and excited, I love to be a part of that, too, I just don’t have a bunch of good dance moves or any crazy stuff.”
QUARTERBACK CHANGE
Josh Allen’s sprained right elbow is a major setback for Buffalo. Coach Sean McDermott ruled out the rookie quarterback Wednesday and announced 35-year-old Derek Anderson will get the start one week after coming out of retirement.
The truth is, McDermott didn’t have many options. Backup Nathan Peterman has thrown four interceptions in less than four full quarters this season, including two in the final two minutes of last week’s loss to Houston.
BILLS REUNION
Hall of Famers Jim Kelly and Thurman Thomas are among a group of former Bills players expected to attend Sunday’s game and they’ll be watching a former teammate, Frank Reich, coach from the opposite sideline.
It’s the first time Reich will serve as a head coach against the team he once led to one of the greatest playoff comebacks in league history.
“It’s a really close-knit group,” Reich said, before responding to a question about the 32-point rally he engineered against Houston in January 1993. “It’s crazy, it’s so long ago. I know it’s on television every now and then, but it’s not something I talk about very much.”
DEFENSIVELY SPEAKING
The Bills’ defense has improved dramatically since allowing 75 points in the first six quarters of the season.
Buffalo has forced two or more takeaways in each of its past four games while picking off five passes and recovering six fumbles. The red-zone defense also has limited opponents to four TDs and four field goals in the past nine drives inside the 20-yard line.
WORKING MAN
Luck is 186 of 288 in six starts this season and leads the league in both categories. His 16 TD passes are second in the NFL and he’s thrown at least one TD pass in 29 consecutive games — one short of tying Dan Marino, Ben Roethlisberger and Matt Ryan for the eighth-longest streak in NFL history.
But Luck also shares the league lead in another category, interceptions (eight).
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets defensive coordinator Kacy Rodgers says he is feeling better following a “procedure” to help deal with an unspecified illness.
Rodgers returned to work this week on a full-time basis after missing the team’s past two games. He and coach Todd Bowles will determine over the next few days whether Rodgers will call the defensive plays against Minnesota on Sunday.
Rodgers declined Thursday to provide details about the exact nature of his illness, saying he preferred to keep it private.
Bowles announced on Oct. 5 that Rodgers was dealing with a “serious” illness after visiting the doctor the previous day. Rodgers underwent tests and the procedure and was able to do some office work at the team’s facility last week.
He surprised the players by attending the game last Sunday and broke down the team’s postgame huddle in the locker room.
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Rookie cornerback Grant Haley could not have picked a better time to be elevated from the practice squad to the New York Giants’ roster.
The Giants (1-5) are heading to Atlanta to play the Falcons (2-4) on Monday night.
It’s home for Haley and he is going to see the women who inspires him — his mother, Dr. Carla Neal-Haley. She is a pediatrician, an internist and a battler.
For the past five or six years, Neal-Haley has been fighting a rare liver disease, primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC). It damages the bile ducts and causes the liver to deteriorate over time. There is no cure. She needs a new liver.
“We’ve been working on that, finding different donors, having people tested,” Haley said Thursday before going out to practice. “It’s been important to me to reach out and use my social media presence to help in any way possible. She has been my biggest supporter and there for everything I have been through. For me as a son, it’s only right for me to do the same.”
Neal-Haley had open heart surgery in January and her condition now makes her eligible to get a new liver.
There is a Facebook page aimed at finding a donor (@liverforcarla).
Haley said his mother still goes to work every day, although one of her new jobs is finding tickets for Monday night. The family needs about 10 and probably more for friends.
If active, the game will be his NFL debut.
“With the family there, this is special,” said Haley, who also has a younger brother and sister. “My mom, she is excited. She is looking for tickets. She has been loving and supporting. Now for a moment like this, it’s special for her, everything she is going through. I am in a blessed position and I can’t be more thankful for the opportunity.”
Haley, whose father, Leon Jr., is a dean at the University of Florida College of Medicine in Jacksonville, has overcome some adversity to get into this position. He was not drafted and signed with the Giants as a free agent. He had a good training camp and was in the final cuts. The Giants immediately added him to the practice squad, where the minimum salary was $7,600 weekly.
He will make more than $28,000 weekly on the 53-man roster.
Being on the 10-man practice squad was an adjustment after training camp.
“I looked at the situation and you get to go against Odell (Beckham Jr.) and Shep (Sterling Shepard) every day, why not take advantage of that and continue to grow your skillset?” Haley said. “Once I did that, then it started being fun out there and normal. I’m glad I used that as a growing experience to be ready when my number was called.”
Haley was at MetLife Stadium for the Giants’ home games and watched the away contests on television. It admittedly was a strange feeling after starting 36 of 49 games at Penn State. All he could do was root for his teammates.
He took notes though and worked hard. Now he might get a chance to go against receiver Julio Jones and quarterback Matt Ryan, guys he watched on television when he was home in Atlanta.
“Mom will definitely be there,” Haley said.
ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — The Oakland Raiders have been fined $20,000 for not downgrading guard Kelechi Osemele to out for a Week 5 game.
A person with knowledge of the fine told The Associated Press on Thursday that the team violated the league’s injury report policy by not moving Osemele from questionable to out. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the NFL has not announced the fine.
The Raiders lost to the Chargers in the road game, 26-10.
Osemele has been bothered by a knee injury and also did not play in Oakland’s game at London on Sunday, a loss to Seattle.
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns starting cornerback E.J. Gaines has a concussion and will miss Sunday’s game at Tampa Bay.
Gaines practiced on Wednesday, but didn’t show any symptoms until Thursday and was placed in league protocol. Coach Hue Jackson isn’t certain when Gaines got hurt, but he called the loss “a tough blow” for Cleveland’s defense, which will be challenged against the Buccaneers’ pass-heavy attack.
Gaines had started the past two games after starter Terrance Mitchell was placed on injured reserve with a wrist injury.
T.J. Carrie will move into Gaines’ starting spot alongside rookie Denzel Ward and Briean Boddy-Calhoun will move to nickel back.
Gaines signed with the Browns in March as a free agent after playing for Buffalo last season. He had two tackles last week in a loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.
Also, center JC Tretter missed practice with an ankle injury, but Jackson is confident he’ll play this week.
CLEVELAND (2-3-1) at TAMPA BAY (2-3)
Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox
OPENING LINE – Buccaneers by 3
RECORD VS. SPREAD – Cleveland 4-2, Tampa Bay 2-3
SERIES RECORD – Browns lead 6-3
LAST MEETING – Browns beat Buccaneers 22-17, Nov. 2, 2014
LAST WEEK – Browns lost to Chargers 38-14; Buccaneers lost to Falcons 34-29
AP PRO32 RANKING – Browns No. 24, Buccaneers No. 25
BROWNS OFFENSE – OVERALL (20), RUSH (5), PASS (22).
BROWNS DEFENSE – OVERALL (28), RUSH (29), PASS (20).
BUCCANEERS OFFENSE – OVERALL (2), RUSH (31), PASS (1).
BUCCANEERS DEFENSE – OVERALL (31), RUSH (5), PASS (32).
STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Browns coming off 24-point blowout loss after first five games decided by four points or less. … Browns rookie QB Baker Mayfield completed just 48 percent (22 of 46) last week and called loss “worst” of career. … Mayfield was sacked five times and guilty of holding on to ball too long. … Mayfield hoping to improve connection with WR Jarvis Landry, who had season-low two catches last week for 11 yards. … Browns WRs depleted by injuries. Breshad Perriman, 2015r first-round pick of Baltimore, expected to make debut with Cleveland after being signed last week. … Browns Pro Bowl MLB Joe Schobert out with hamstring injury. This will be first game missed — at any level — due to injury. … LB Christian Kirksey will slide into Schobert’s spot with Browns using rotation on outside based on personnel packages. … Browns still looking for ways to get rookie RB Nick Chubb more carries. He’s averaging 10.8 yards on 16 attempts with two TDs. … RB Duke Johnson had 109 yards from scrimmage last week and becoming bigger part of game plan. … Browns haven’t won in Tampa Bay since 1989, losing previous two visits in 2002 and 2010. … Browns lead NFL with 16 takeaways, three more than all last season. … Bucs have thrown for 1,842 yards through five games, third-most passing yards up to that point in single season behind 2000 Rams (1,973) and 2013 Broncos (1,869). … QB Jameis Winston makes second start since returning from three-game suspension for violating league’s personal conduct policy. He’s coming off 395-yard, four-TD, two-interception performance in five-point loss to Atlanta. … Bucs’ defense 29th in sacks with nine. DE Jason Pierre-Paul leads team with five. … WRs DeSean Jackson and Mike Evans rank fifth and sixth, respectively, in receiving yards per game at 100.2 and 96.8. … Fantasy tip: Browns TE David Njoku had career-high seven catches and TD last week. Browns love his size and want to use him as target in red zone. After slow start, Bucs TE Cameron Brate has TD reception in past three games. Winston has knack for finding him near goal line.
Texans-Jaguars Preview Capsule
HOUSTON (3-3) at JACKSONVILLE (3-3)
Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS
OPENING LINE - Jaguars by 5
RECORD VS. SPREAD - Houston 1-5, Jacksonville 3-3
SERIES RECORD - Texans lead 19-13
LAST MEETING - Jaguars beat Texans 45-7, Dec. 17, 2017
LAST WEEK - Texans beat Bills 20-13; Jaguars lost to Cowboys 40-7
AP
HOUSTON (3-3) at JACKSONVILLE (3-3)
Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS
OPENING LINE – Jaguars by 5
RECORD VS. SPREAD – Houston 1-5, Jacksonville 3-3
SERIES RECORD – Texans lead 19-13
LAST MEETING – Jaguars beat Texans 45-7, Dec. 17, 2017
LAST WEEK – Texans beat Bills 20-13; Jaguars lost to Cowboys 40-7
AP PRO32 RANKING – Texans No. 18, Jaguars No. 17
TEXANS OFFENSE – OVERALL (11), RUSH (15), PASS (12)
TEXANS DEFENSE – OVERALL (9), RUSH (10), PASS (14)
JAGUARS OFFENSE – OVERALL (16), RUSH (18), PASS (15)
JAGUARS DEFENSE – OVERALL (2), RUSH (22), PASS (1)
STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES – Texans have won three straight in dramatic fashion, including two in overtime and last week thanks to interception return for touchdown in final two minutes. … Houston WR DeAndre Hopkins needs 120 yards receiving to break own franchise mark for most yards (776) through first seven games. Hopkins also goes for third straight on road with at least 100 yards and touchdown. … … QB Deshaun Watson has at least 375 yards passing in three of past four games. He has 685 yards passing, with four TDs and two INTs, in last two road games. Watson has 968 yards passing, with eight TDs and three picks, in last three division games. … RB Lamar Miller has at least 80 yards from scrimmage in three of past four games. … DE J.J. Watt has seven sacks and three forced fumbles in past four games. He has 14 1/2 sacks, nine pass breakups and two forced fumbles in 11 career meetings against Jaguars. … DE Jadaveon Clowney has 10 tackles for loss and 6 1/2 sacks in his past 10 games against division teams. … Jaguars swept season series in 2017 after dropping six straight. … After being outscored 70-21 in consecutive road losses, coach Doug Marrone returned to training camp practices this week in effort to emphasize fundamental football. … QB Blake Bortles has thrown for at least 300 yards in four of last six home games. He has 13 TD passes and two INTs in those six games. … Jaguars down top two left tackles, top two tight ends, No. 1 receiver and probably two of top three running backs. … Jaguars one of six NFL teams without missed FG this season. … Fantasy tip: Texans WR Keke Coutee worth starting against Jaguars’ defense. Pro Bowl CBs Jalen Ramsey and A.J. Bouye will cover Hopkins and Will Fuller, leaving Tyler Patmon on Coutee. Rookie has 20 catches for 193 yards and TD in three games.
Lions-Dolphins Preview Capsule
DETROIT (2-3) at MIAMI (4-2)
Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox
OPENING LINE - Lions by 1
RECORD VS. SPREAD - Detroit 4-1, Miami 4-2
SERIES RECORD - Dolphins lead 7-4
LAST MEETING - Lions beat Dolphins 20-16, Nov. 9, 2014
LAST WEEK — Lions had bye, beat Packers 31-23 on Oct. 7; Dolphins
DETROIT (2-3) at MIAMI (4-2)
Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox
OPENING LINE – Lions by 1
RECORD VS. SPREAD – Detroit 4-1, Miami 4-2
SERIES RECORD – Dolphins lead 7-4
LAST MEETING – Lions beat Dolphins 20-16, Nov. 9, 2014
LAST WEEK — Lions had bye, beat Packers 31-23 on Oct. 7; Dolphins beat Bears 31-28, OT
AP PRO32 RANKING – Lions No. 22, Dolphins No. 13
LIONS OFFENSE – OVERALL (21), RUSH (23), PASS (14).
LIONS DEFENSE – OVERALL (17), RUSH (30), PASS (7).
DOLPHINS OFFENSE – OVERALL (27), RUSH (16), PASS (25).
DOLPHINS DEFENSE – OVERALL (25), RUSH (21), PASS (24).
STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES – Teams meet for only 12th time, with first game in 1973. … Lions 0-2 on road, and Dolphins have won first three home games for first time since 2002. … Detroit’s next seven opponents are .500 or better, and four games are against first-place teams, including Miami. … Lions’ coverages rank last in NFL on punts and sixth worst on kickoffs. Dolphins rank second in kickoff return average and third in punt return average. … Lions’ run defense ranks third worst in yards allowed per carry and per game. … Lions’ Matt Stafford is trying for fifth game in row with at least two touchdown passes and 100 passer rating. Stafford threw four interceptions in opener but has only one since. … Kerryon Johnson ranks second among NFC rookies with 286 yards rushing. … Lions rank 21st in rushing after finishing 28th, 32nd, 30th and 32nd past four years. … Dolphins have more wins than their next six opponents. … Dolphins are tied for AFC East lead even though they’ve been outgained by 398 yards. Opponents have five-minute per-game advantage in time of possession. … In three seasons under coach Adam Gase, Dolphins are 17-5 in one-score games. … Miami netted 541 yards last week, team’s highest total in 30 years. … Miami’s Frank Gore had 46th career 100-yard rushing game last week. Gore’s average of 4.9 yards per carry is his best since 2009. … Last week Brock Osweiler became first quarterback to win his first start with Miami since Chad Henne in 2009. Osweiler is Dolphins’ 19th starting QB since Dan Marino retired following 1999 season. … Miami WR Albert Wilson was RB growing up and says favorite player was Detroit’s Barry Sanders. Wilson’s 150 yards receiving in fourth quarter last week represented third-highest fourth-quarter total in NFL since 1991. … Miami CB Xavien Howard is tied for NFL lead with three interceptions. … LB Kiko Alonso ranks second with 61 tackles and is tied for third with three forced fumbles. … Fantasy tip: Gore could have big day against Lions’ shaky run defense, especially if they tire in 90-degree subtropical sunshine.
