Browns-Buccaneers Preview Capsule

Bumped from the Sunday Night Football national spotlight, the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers will look to put on a show for a regional television audience when they meet Sunday in Santa Clara, Calif.

49ers loading up for fireworks from McVay’s Rams

The battle of longtime California rivals comes 13 months after two teams with low expectations in 2017 dazzled in a primetime Thursday night slot last September, rolling up 839 yards and 80 points in a 41-39 Rams victory.

The win helped vault Los Angeles to bigger and better things. The Rams have lost just five times in 19 games since then, with one of the defeats coming in an NFC Wild Card matchup with the Atlanta Falcons last January.

The Rams (6-0) are the last team standing in the unbeaten ranks this season, but it hasn’t been easy. Their last three wins have come by a total of just 12 points, as their offense has been able to overcome a shaky defense missing standout cornerback Aqib Talib by outscoring Minnesota, Seattle and Denver — hardly three offensive heavyweights — by a total score of 94-82.

It only seems like that was the final score the last time the Rams ventured north to Levi’s Stadium. Running back Todd Gurley had a break-out performance with 149 total yards and three touchdowns.

But that backdrop wasn’t enough from the game being flexed out of the Sunday night game in favor of the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals, a meeting of two high-scoring division leaders.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan couldn’t have been surprised to see the Rams’ explosion last season.

After all, he helped train Los Angeles coach Sean McVay when they worked together as offensive coordinator and tight ends coach, respectively, for the Washington Redskins.

“I wouldn’t really say it was give and take,” McVay told reporters this week of the relationship between friends. “I would say it was more me taking information from him and him a lot of giving.

“I think just watching the way that he approached and attacked his role as a coordinator and the meticulous preparation. You just kind of observe that. I learned so much football both offensively and defensively from him, and I’m forever indebted for that.”

Shanahan got payback of sorts when the 49ers thumped the Rams 34-13 in the regular-season finale last year. Having already clinched a playoff berth, Los Angeles did not play Gurley or quarterback Jared Goff in the contest.

The 49ers (1-5) won’t have Jimmy Garoppolo, who led the Week 17 win, in Sunday’s meeting because of a knee injury. His backup, C.J. Beathard, matched his career-high with two touchdown passes in Monday’s 33-30 loss at Green Bay.

One of Beathard’s TD’s was a 67-yarder to wideout Marquise Goodwin, who was returning from a hamstring injury.

“We’d been missing ‘Quise a lot,” Shanahan said of Goodwin, who had a 50-yard reception in the Week 3 shootout with the Rams last season. “(The Green Bay performance) was the first game the true ‘Quise was back.”

–Field Level Media